Flaws And All, ‘Jessica Jones’ Season Two Gets Better As It Goes Along

Jessica Jones season two debuted yesterday on Netflix. I found the first five episodes pretty underwhelming, with the usual Netflix/Marvel flabbiness on display, and without the presence of David Tennant as Kilgrave to compensate.
Now I’ve watched the whole season, and I have a lot of additional thoughts on it — starting off with an overall assessment of things for those still on the fence, followed by spoilers galore for those who’ve watched it all — coming up just as soon as I steal you a pony with an annoyingly cute name…
DOES IT GET BETTER?
To my pleasant surprise, this turns out to be the first season of any of these shows to have a stronger second half than a first — albeit within limits.
In time, something is revealed about Janet McTeer’s character that significantly complicates her rivalry with Jessica, and the interaction between McTeer and Krysten Ritter is at times even more interesting than between Ritter and Tennant, because there are many more layers to the thing that links them. The season is still absurdly padded, with nonsensical plot twists to stretch things out, and/or tedious character arcs about the supporting cast, but the Ritter/McTeer scenes cover for an awful lot of it by the end.
(Full season spoilers follow, so bail out now if you haven’t finished, or even started.)
LIKE LOOKING IN A MIRROR
The first few episodes with McTeer suggest she’s playing a botched early experiment by the same people responsible for giving Jessica her powers — a pretty familiar supervillain origin.
At the end of the sixth episode (the first one Netflix didn’t give to critics, no doubt to preserve this twist), she’s instead revealed to be Jessica’s mother Alyssa, who didn’t die in the car accident that killed the rest of the family. The core idea is the same — Alyssa is a less stable, less presentable version of our heroine (which, considering Jessica’s usual behavior… yikes) — but now with the enormous complication that this is the mom Jessica has been grieving for years, and whom she’ll therefore cut an extreme degree of slack.
Jessica’s roller coaster of emotions about her mother (not to be confused with the Ferris wheel on which they spend their final moments together) improves one of season one’s biggest weak spots. Last time out, the trend of “Jessica has finally captured Kilgrave! ZOMG, he got away again!” grew tired very quickly, despite how good Ritter and Tennant were together. There are definitely some contortions this season has to go through to keep Alyssa in play as long as it does, but most of them are driven by character (Jessica changes her mind about turning in her mom) rather than plot (like the support group charging into Jessica’s office and inadvertently setting Kilgrave free), and those tend to be more effective.
More importantly, Alyssa being Jessica’s mother gives vastly more dramatic heft to Jessica’s season-long concern about having executed Kilgrave. The hero — or even the ordinary-ish person — who doesn’t want to think of themselves as a killer isn’t an unreasonable character arc, but the use of it in the season’s early episodes suggested it wasn’t enough on its own to carry 13 episodes. But when you layer recognizable mother/daughter issues on top of that — almost every child worries about inheriting some trait from their parents — then it starts to feel real and powerful in the same way that turning the Jessica/Kilgrave rivalry into a rape survivor story did for season one.
There are plenty of moments where Melissa Rosenberg and company lay the ideas on really thick — Alyssa’s stolen clothes in the last couple of episodes looking straight out of Jessica’s wardrobe, the Jones women getting a chance to rescue a family from a car accident exactly like the one that literally tore apart their family — but on the whole, Jessica reuniting with, and then losing, her mom made the season much more effective emotionally than the early episodes suggested.
Kilgrave did come back — in the only way he should have.
Superhero stories have a long tradition of death being meaningless for pretty much everyone but Spider-Man’s uncle Ben (even Bucky eventually came back). Though Jessica Jones takes place in the same universe as all the Avengers movies, it aspires to a more realistic tone (or a realistic as you can get when super strength and mind control are involved), so bringing Kilgrave back to life after Jessica snapped his neck would undercut an awful lot of what makes the show work and matter. (Alyssa’s resurrection is allowable because her “death” took place long before the show began, and also exhausts the series’ license to bring back the dead.) So the only way for more Kilgrave would be either a flashback to the awful period when he had Jessica under his control (which season one already covered), or doing what the season’s eleventh episode did, and bringing him back as a negative voice in Jessica’s head, tormenting her about the latest terrible decision she’s made.
Making him a figment that Jessica knows is a figment allows the show to dramatize her damaged, self-loathing psyche — and the way the horrors he inflicted on her will never entirely disappear — in a more entertaining way, and also gives the viewer more license to take pleasure in Tennant’s performance and all the nasty dialogue the writers give him, since he’s not really there and Jessica ultimately has full control of the situation: he pops up when she doesn’t want him to, but she’s eventually able to banish him from her thoughts(*). And delaying his entrance until the season’s nearly over prevents him from overshadowing the Jessica/Alyssa relationship too much.
(*) Tennant’s so good, I wouldn’t mind if season three turned into a version of The Leftovers season two, where Kilgrave keeps following Jessica around, no matter what she tries.
I found the season fairly disappointing, honestly. Jessica is still most compelling Netflix-Marvel character, but given the strength of Season 1 (which still dragged in places as all these shows have done) I thought this season was a letdown.
-It’s wonderful to see Kilgrave again, although it’s EXACTLY the same plot as the Joker in Arkham Knight.
-Jeri’s plot was awful and pointless, and as you mentioned many of the other subplots don’t fare much better.
-The biggest disappointment for me was the finale. You mentioned how it would be interesting to have Jessica get behind the wheel to stop her mom and I agree…that would have been great! Instead, we have three super-powered characters converging in one place…Jessica, her mom, and Trish (now out to get her mom). I know they keep the action fairly low-key but this IS a superhero show…I thought there would at least be some sort of action-y showdown, given that the amusement park is at least an interesting set piece. Instead…BANG. Trish just pops Jess’ mom in the skull and Jess is sad about it. Pretty lackluster way to wrap things up for a show that already drags. Yawn.
Just read your comment. “Yes” and “yes” to many of the points you make. I keep coming back to a hypothesis that limited budgets really inhibit these shows. That is my guess. A real shame because the talent and potential quality is there, in varying degrees, in them all (“Luke Cage,” “Agents of Shield,” JJ, DD, and even “Iron Fist”).
I see that we (AS and I) are in fundamental agreement. Though flawed (more below), JJ Season 2 is (a) (much) better than Season 1 and (b) improves in the latter two-thirds of the season (with some exceptions–Episode 11 was for me unwatchable; more on that below). That said, the show still suffers mightily from the Marvel TV show curse—too little meaningful story spread thin over too many episodes.
First, let me say that I have little or no problem with the actors. They are all good or better. Krysten Ritter (playing our sodden heroine), Rachael Taylor (“Trish Walker”), Eka Darville (“Malcolm Ducasse”), Carrie-Anne Moss (“Jeri Hogarth”), J.R. Ramirez (“Oscar Arocho”), and the rest of the cast appear to do what they are asked by script/director and are more than adequate. Rachael Taylor, in particular, is notable for a good job portraying a recovering (with varying success) addict in the superficial and stressful world of the Manhattan electronic news media.
I especially liked that (I think) all the episodes were directed by women. As a fan I would have liked to have seen some additional cameos by characters “Claire [“Night Nurse”] Temple,” “Karen Page,” or even a Defender or two. But we got “Foggy Nelson,” and I’ll just have to wait for Daredevil Season 3 latter this year (I hope).
Where I take exception from Mr. Sepinwall is in the appearance of Season 1 villain, Kilgrave. I DETEST this character—really hate. So that, of course, made it difficult for me to like JJ Season 1. (I have no problem with actor David Tennant, and have enjoyed him in other projects.) To make matters worse, I soundly dislike the overused television script-trope of the specter of a dead character, which no one else can see, interacting with a still-living character.* It is lazy and stupid story-telling and, I suspect, psychologically unrealistic. Regardless, foul, disgusting rapist “Kilgrave” should remain the very LAST character we ever see on this or any show again. He is justifiably dead and any re-manifestation should be absolutely avoided.
As to these shows in general, as is said elsewhere Marvel TV just cannot learn its lessons. Many critics and fans on this website have commented on the failures of Marvel’s television efforts—the absolute worst of which, so far and by a long shot, was last year’s “Inhumans.” With the benefit of hindsight, the problem I think is that super hero stories (a) are inherently expensive to do right; (b) need to be short, fast-paced, and extremely well-written (to camouflage the inherent silliness); and therefore (c) lend themselves best, in my opinion, to the two-hour theatrical movie format. Take 2012’s widely successful “Avengers.” Now imagine that story padded out to cover, say, ten hourly television episodes, with obligatory tweaks (read “cuts”) to budget, casting, and scripts. See what I mean?
So Marvel has a problem. Fueled by amazingly profitable blockbuster films with charismatic characters/actors, fans are eager to see this fantasy world translated onto the small screen. But perhaps because profits from TV are not made in the same way, budget and other limitations seem to significantly inhibit the corresponding TV process. Many television viewers now reject traditional formulaic, episodic (creep-of-the-week) TV. But it is clearly DIFFICULT to write a singular story that will adequately fill-out a full ten (or more) episode arc. What’s a poor studio to do?
Not being a seven-figure a year studio head, I don’t know for sure. But one answer may be to give writers their head to write artistically excellent, fast-paced, hard-hitting stories that take exactly as many episodes as necessary to tell–no more, no less. What is wrong with a three-episode “Jessica Jones” season; or a two-episode “Luke Cage” story arc (and a zero episode “Iron Fist” season)? As evidence I point to the apparent winning formula of Britain’s “Sherlock” series (the one with Benedict Cumberbatch). Seems to work.
Just my two-cents worth.
______
* I didn’t like it used in “The Leftovers,” either.
Was about to post basically the same thing…there’s an interesting story but the seasons spin their wheels for too many episodes with unnecessary subplots. Shorten the season (8-10 episodes?) and you suddenly have extra time/money in your shooting schedule to afford some more interesting/dynamic action!
Game of Thrones did this last year…storytelling aside, the shorter season allowed for some incredibly cinematic moments.
To Danfish: Yes, that’s right. “Game of Thrones” is one of the few science-fiction/fantasy/adventure TV shows I am aware of where the ratings have consistently and reliably gone up year after year* for seven years, both within and between seasons (e.g., average GoT Sunday initial-showing viewership was 2.5 million in 2011; 10.3 million in 2017). How is that possible? To their credit, the GoT producers have from the start stuck to a less-is-more story-telling model that I imagine was risky and criticized at first but has paid off big-time for HBO, the production team, and its actors. In the early years of GoT was there internal and/or external pressure to, for example, increase the number of seasonal episodes or to not edit out so many of the (excessive) George R. R. Martin book details? But amazingly they were able to stick to their winning formula, and as a result gained viewers and had money for the big (and important) stuff (e.g., dragons; battles) in later seasons. Too bad Marvel TV, and many other production teams, can’t or won’t employ similar thinking. I feel that the Marvel format has been especially bad on commercial TV–i.e., with “Agents of SHIELD” and “Inhumans”–where limited budgets and/or excessive episode requirements have watered down otherwise interesting projects.
_________
* Still too early to tell, but this may be happening for “Rick and Morty”–obviously a different kind of show.