Jimmy Kimmel says goodbye to Uncle Frank

If you pay attention to latenight TV at all, you probably know that Uncle Frank, a fixture of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from the very first episode, passed away recently. Frank Potenza was a retired New York cop and Kimmel’s actual uncle, as opposed to those friends of your parents whom you call uncle.
He was also that rare breed on television: a truly genuine person.
Many people on TV – whether on scripted shows, quasi-scripted reality TV or talk shows – are working as some kind of character, whether it’s one that’s in a script, that a reality producer encouraged you to play up, or one you honed to get ahead in showbiz as “yourself.” Uncle Frank didn’t have that kind of ability. What you saw was what you got, and there was such innocent sweetness to him that Kimmel and his writers knew they could put him in nearly any situation and it would work. This wasn’t a proud nephew’s self-indulgence: Frank was a real asset to the show. (In its fumbling early days, he was about the only part of it that worked consistently.)
So Kimmel was understandably choked up as he paid tribute to both his beloved uncle and his show’s secret weapon. His tearful monologue isn’t yet up on YouTube (though you can see it by going to the full episode at ABC.com), but here’s the Uncle Frank highlight reel they played at the end:
Alan, not sure if you’ve checked out any of Bill Simmons’ stuff since he launched Grantland, but he had a spectacular tribute to Uncle Frank (I think it was in one of his recent mailbags). It was really cool to hear the backstory from someone who was there with the show from the beginning.
[www.grantland.com]
Jimmy’s monologue was quite touching, very sincere..I couldn’t keep a dry eye either.
Uncle Frank reminded me of Coach from Cheers.
Real poignant episode. Def got a little dusty while watching Kimmel try to hold it together. Rickles even looked like he was going to break a couple times during the interview