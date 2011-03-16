‘Justified’ – ‘Blaze of Glory’: The old man and the emphysema

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I call you on Skype…
“I think I have a problem.” -Winona
After the intensity of last week’s explosive Boyd outing, “Justified” shifts into a more minor key for “Blaze of Glory,” a decidedly laid-back outing whose two climactic scenes involve a bank robbery where everyone’s moving slowly and speaking quietly, and a foot chase between an elderly man with emphysema and a slightly younger man with bad knees and a hearing aid.
But if the show was more relaxed than last week, it was still very entertaining in its own way. It helps that the Elmore Leonard style doesn’t really depend on elaborate shoot-outs and chase scenes and lots of yelling. (The best parts of his books tend to involve characters talking about the big confrontation they expect, only for someone to usually think his way around that.) As conceived by Leonard, played by Tim Olyphant and written by the “Justified” team, Raylan is such a compelling character that I’ll gladly watch him step cautiously into a bank robbery and have himself an even-keeled conversation with the two robbers before convincing one to surrender and punching the other in the face. There was still plenty of tension in that scene, and the solution made perfect sense, as I couldn’t see that cocky bully willingly strapping a bunch of dynamite to his chest.
Similarly, Art’s solo airport confrontation with senior citizen criminal Frank Reasoner was no less effective for being so low-stakes. Yes, it’s funny to see the two older man shuffle after each other in this way, but the story also takes their fear of aging and death, their regrets about their lives, and their shared history, seriously before it goes all Grumpy Old Men on us. And the story as a whole was a nice spotlight for Art. The bosses on these shows weren’t always bosses, after all, and while Art was surely never as reckless as Raylan, we know he’s a crack shot and a quick draw, and I could imagine Art as the laconic young hero of a US Marshal drama circa the early ’90s.
Winona’s end of things was more of a mixed bag. We’ve established that she and Gary have big money problems, so I could see her maybe trying something as stupid as stealing the money from evidence. But at the same time, it felt a bit like the Rachel storyline from a few weeks ago: the writing staff trying to come up with material for a character who was underserviced in the first season, and in this case stretching to include her in a professional context for Raylan. We’ll see if this has any long-term repercussions – if this were “The Shield” or “Sons of Anarchy,” they could easy spend half a season on trying to track that bill down as it keeps changing hands – but this doesn’t seem at first glance to be the area of expertise or interest for “Justified.” I’d rather get back to Harlan.
On the other hand, I did quite like Raylan and Winona’s conversations about the end of their marriage, the meaning behind that touch of her belly in the episode with the pregnant fugitive, their chance of making it work a second time, etc. Olyphant and Natalie Zea work well together, and the writers have crafted a complicated relationship where neither one is an obvious bad guy, and there’s no easy way for them to fix things this time around.
No Bennetts this week, and no Boyd after the opening credits, but an effective pause before what I assume will be more fireworks, soon.
Some other thoughts:
• Yeah, Ava and Boyd are such a well-oiled machine at this point – and Boyd made his feelings for Ava so plain to Raylan – that I think we have to set the over on the start of an Ava/Boyd romance as two episodes from now, at the absolute most. It’s coming, and coming soon, and I expect it to be a lot of fun.
• The lead ATF agent interrogating the two of them about Boyd’s vigilante move at the coal mine was played by Conor O’Farrell, who, like Nick Searcy as Art, is an alum of the Graham Yost-produced “From the Earth to the Moon.” (O’Farrell played Jim McDivitt, who was most prominent in the Yost-directed “Spider,” my favorite installment of that great miniseries.)
• I’ve never been to Kentucky and therefore can’t speak to how well the show is faking that location from its California home, I can say that the series usually does a good job of not making it look blatantly like they’re filming in California. But the scene where Raylan approaches the bank being robbed sure looked like it had a bunch of palm trees in the background.
What did everybody else think?
I really enjoyed this episode. Definitely the least arcy one yet, which usualllessens enjoyment a bit, but I really liked it.
Some great character stuff all around (the entire cast was in this episode!).
Highlights for me were:
Boyd and Ava’s interrogations, Raylan and Winona’s chat in the evidence room, Raylan confronting the robbers at the bank and Art and Frank’s foot chase at the end.
“You do remember the ending of Jaws right?”
usually lessens*
Yes I agree with your highlights, especially Frank’s “Yes” in answer to the above question. For me it spoke volumes about memory, regret, and the poignancy of loss. Brilliant.
really nice episode – I agree about the Wynona subplot being a little iffy but all in all I really liked it.
I am from Ky- I didn’t notice any palm trees but the hills in the background at the bank scene and especially the airport are a dead giveaway. Overall though they do a pretty good job with with the scenery.
Yeah, those hills looked too young and craggy to be anywhere in present-day Kentucky. Even Versailles. Maybe especially Versailles.
At least they pronounced “Ver-sales” correctly not as “Ver-sigh”
You want to see what those Harlan hills look like, go to Panoramio and you’ll know:
[www.panoramio.com]
And no, the bank scenes didn’t look like Kentucky, nor did the airstrip; but most of the time, the scenery is enough to not distract me and, in that sense, will fool me during an episode. Missed the palm trees the first time, though.
“Do I look like an asshole?”
“…..No?”
This one was bringing the funny as well as the drama. Great stuff.
Yeah, I was lovin’ that. On Justified, even the computer geeks have attitude.
I especially giggled because that actor was most recently on Greek, where he played a total asshole.
Elmore Leonard has always brought the funny along with the drama and the twists. That’s one of myriad reasons I love his work and why I like this show. Kudos to the writers for following his path and keeping the quality of the writing up to snuff.
Socialism for the rich in the United States has also required driving half the planet into poverty. There’s absolutely no reason to think that your economic system would have been a success had you not had access to cheap raw materials and other inputs. The means by which you get those inputs is military, not economic.
So, if your economic system – the current one – historically cannot produce the results we expect from it without subjugating half the planet to oppression via puppet dictatorships, it would appear the West has a big problem. It would naturally attribute somebody thinking abotu something other than bananas to some ulterior motivation; why would anybody think about anything else but that?
Gee, your economic system is bound to look like a success when it can coast along on artificial raw materials and labor made cheap by military intervention, economic and political predation, and support for human rights abusing feudal land barons who head up Latin American governments on YOUR behalf.
All they did was drop the historical losers out of the equation. If you did that while judging the relative merits of feudalism in medieval europe, you could argue that feudalism is a far superior economic system to captialsm, seeing as how the winners in that particular rat race had higher standards of living than any of you.
Yeah, I think Winona is hot too.
Winona’s hot, but Ava’s more economical.
Rachel’s cuter than both of them.
What is this? Kurt Kren posted this exact screed at the AV Club. Something abotu bananas.
Alan, please don’t delete this. Like Mr. Hand, you should leave it there for all of your students to see.
What’s this, I don’t even….
Kren’s been at Mags’s apple pie moonshine, I gather …
And now, back to our regularly scheduled programming…
“…they could easy spend half a season on trying to track that bill down…” Oh gawd, please — no.
Loved Art’s non-threat threat to beat the living crap out of that guy disrespecting Ava. But my favorite line of this one has to be, “Clearly, *you’re* the smart one.” And Gary is still a freakin’ idiot.
I loved Art’s digust at having to deal with such an asshole that would force him to back Boyd. I love the episodes that put some focus on secondary characters like Art and Tim and Rachel, and the old man low sopeed chase was so great that I thought Alan’s review was going to start after he
“looked up flights tp Puerto Vallarta”.
Another great episode. Not much else to say, really. A lot of small bits that were just wonderful. The whole Boyd scene at the beginning was pure awesome, as was Raylan’s face off with the bank robbers at the end.
I was a little annoyed at Winona taking the money. I realize her financial problems are dire, but it’s not like she’s going to have to live on the street if things go all pear-shaped. Plus, she has to know that a box full of cash from the evidence isn’t going to be the solution to her problems. Not by a long shot.
Still, that’s a minor nit in an otherwise compelling hour of TV.
does anyone know the name of the song that was used when winona and raylan are speaking? or when art is chasing the bandit?
The Melvins – “Honey Bucket”
a real answer please
“Through It All” by the Leftover Cuties. Real answer, I promise.
[www.reverbnation.com]
As to the question of Kentucky authenticity, the white rail fence by the airport was very Lexington…but the mountains in the background when Art and Raylan were post-morteming the crime scene were extremely California.
I will always appreciate Nick Searcy for his work on Seven Days, the pinnacle of bad scifi produced by good ol UPN, an entertainingly bad show.
For the Ky. exteriors question. The ones in Harlan aren’t that bad, but anything that is supposed to be in the Lexington area, looks nothing like Lexington.
At least there are no more mentions of the murder on the murder on Tates Creek Bridge(Which doesn’t exist, Tates Creek might be the only road in the area that still uses a ferry to cross the river).
All in all stil love the show though, and the showdown at the in with Art and Frank was great.
About a half a mile from me is Roberts Bridge Road.
There is no bridge on Roberts Bridge Road cause the Yankees burned it down during the “recent unpleasantness” and we haven’t gotten around to rebuilding it.
I’d love to see Boyd Crowder compete with Ed Romeo from “Lights Out” in a low, menacing rumbling whisper off.
But Ed Romeo is very aggressive and over the top while Boyd is more understated now.
Not into the organized, unjustified (yes, that’s an intentional pun) violence that is boxing, but I loved, loved, loved Eamonn Walker as the preacher in Kings, another drama that should’ve had a much longer run than it did. That was also another show that had a beautiful use of language, and I adored listening to it. Settling for an Elmore Leonard piece of work, however, isn’t really settling, and I’ll take it via Justified for as long as I can. Thank you, Elmore and writers.
An Ava and Boyd romance??? One word: YUCK! I hope we get to see Ava and Winona run into each other this season. (Let the claws come out.)
A predictable cat fight would be as obvious and obnoxious as an Ava-Boyd romance would be; Leonard plots are usually more clever than that, and I’d hope for a better solution here on both counts. I’m one of those who doesn’t see the Ava-Boyd romance coming; I think it more likely that Boyd, in his descent back to not quite the same degree of evil and bad habits as before is slowly inveigling Ava into whatever plots he’s hatching behind those butt-ugly glasses, and she’s trapped because she 1) needs the money he gave her, 2) made the mistake of feeling sorry enough for him to give him a place to live supposedly away from his various temptations, and 3) she can’t count on Raylan to get her out of this because it’s too dangerous to tell him. So now Ava has to fend for herself and fend off Boyd herself, neither of which she particularly enjoys in this case. Like a lot of Elmore Leonard, it’s complicated.
We are, however, overdue for an Ava-Winona face off. I just hope it’s wittier and more twisted than anyone here expects. Remarkable, though, how both these women are being slowly undone (again!) by their own bad judgment. Self-sabotage is an ugly, if entertaining here, thing to watch.
I thought maybe Reasoner was stalling Art & that his wife was in the next plane taking off. Kept waiting for that…
I kind of wish Raylan had one thing that wasn’t complicated in his life, and that the one thing was Winona. Oh well. He will screw her over again at some point.
While I love this show, I’m really itchin’ for Raylan to gun down someone already. What’s it been, 2, 3 episodes?
Naaaah — SOooo much more satisfying to see Raylan punch out the dimwit dressed in flares, then explain why, given that he could get away with it and a measured response isn’t what anyone would expect of him. I love that’s he’s not that predictable — and that’s precisely what keeps him dangerous. Go, Givens!
So Art has a hearing aid, bad knees & 3 grandchildren? The actor himself is 52, unless my math is wrong. Not sure I’d want to be playing someone who appears to be 60+ when I’m that “young.”
My dad is only 55 and has 2 grandkids, it isn’t really that rare that he could be mid to late 50s. That generation got married and had kids earlier than people do now.
This is kinda funny because I was watching some early episodes of Barney Miller on Hulu the other day and they’re always cracking jokes about Detective Fish and how old and broken down he was and how he’s getting close to mandatory retirement.
Abe Vigoda, who played Fish, was only 54 at the time and, I assume, was pretty hale and hearty considering that he’s still alive and kicking today at the ripe old age of 90.
And the funny thing is, Vigoda looked about the same in the mid-70s as he does now.
I know, right.
My grandfather was the same way. He looked pretty much the same from his mid 50’s until he passed away at the age 97. There’s probably a lesson in there somewhere.
The scene at the end where the old criminal tries to run away was beautifully shot. For me captured the ridiculousness as well as the pain in the inability for this man to escape his problems.
The Boyd and Ava scene at the beginning of the episode made the whole episode worth it. It was brilliant.
(This is a serious question) Can anyone explain what Raylan’s job is as US Marshall?
[en.wikipedia.org]
The Marshals Service is part of the executive branch of government, is the enforcement arm of the United States federal courts, and is responsible for the protection of court officers and buildings and the effective operation of the judiciary. The service assists with court security and prisoner transport, serves arrest warrants, and seeks fugitives.
Olyphant’s Raylan is simply the most naturally sexy man on tv.
And was he ever looking good in this episode! I mean, daaaaaammmmnnn!
Good episode, and it was good to see Rachel again. Loved the straight-laced way she delivered the line to Tim regarding his “valuable time”. Too funny.
On a completely different character subject: I really enjoyed David Eigenberg’s character from last season – the guy from New York “stuck” in KY (“Arnold Pinter” as IMDB reminds me), and I sure hope we get to see him again this season. His character was a fantastic mix of humor and drama. Also the marijuana grower/gifted landscaper (again from last season) is another character (and good actor) I wish we’d see again somehow, some way.
Did Raylan not have his hat this episode? Seriously, Raylan and his hat are the best!
I lived in Louisville for 13 years and knew some cops and rural KY for 5 and it seems real to me and even pleasant, albeit from a safe distance when things turn nasty. I don’t recall anybody eating burgoo, yet, or chess pie, let alone drinking a julep, but that may not be such a rural thing.
Burgoo is a mostly a western Kentucky thing, try the Moonlight in Owensboro, along with pit BBQ made with mutton.
Remember that Harlan is barely 10-15 miles as the crow flies from the Virginia state line and the heart of Appalachia. No you *wouldn’t* find them drinking juleps there instead of whiskey and rotgut, no more than you’d find big farms and pastures up in the hills. The food goes with the turf. Not sure about the chess pie, however, given that it was a Colonial dish popular in New England and Virginia and goes back to England, if James Beard is to be believed. It could have slowly spread across frontiers through Appalachia and into the rest of the state, in which case it’d be more likely in the eastern hills than juleps, which were more of a plantation thing to start, then spread through horse country.
I’m liking this season a lot, but this episode seemed like it would’ve fit in that procedural first half of S1.
Step 1: Bad guys pull off the first part of their scheme (typically a robbery, prison escape, kidnapping, hostage situation, or some combination of these). Step 2) Bad guys fight amongst themselves and virtually self-destruct. Step 3) Raylan and the Marshalls arrive and clean everything up.
I get that this is how the books play out, and it wasn’t a bad hour of TV, but to me it was a momentum killer after last week’s developments.
Hmmm… It’s by far my favorite episode of the year, and one of the best things I’ve seen all year. And I think Boyd is the best thing about the show.
Why in the world do I like it so much? I think it has something to do with what Roger Ebert has said — it’s not what a movie is about, but HOW it’s about that subject matter.
This was an essentially standalone procedural hour, but one that cashed in a year and a half of characterization, and one where every line of dialogue and every performance was done well.
Didn’t last weeks Boyd episode also follow that format?
I don’t really understand the realationship between Raylan and Winona. She is always so mean to him. She was the one who cheated on him during their marriage, right?
I’m with you, Alice. I admit they have chemistry but that obviously wasn’t enough for the long haul. She wants him to quit his job–to go into real estate? With Gary’s poor choices, he may be more likely to “not come home” than Raylan.
Love your take on it, totally agree.
The bank scene at the end really shows how well the show is written, from the dialogue to the perfectly in character actions of Raylan and the robbers.
I loved the scene with Art at the airport. Terrific actor showing what he can do when he gets a little meat to chew on!
Touch to tommy. “You know we are going to have to talk about this.” Is Winona pregnant? Just askin’!!
No way Winona is pregnant. This show is never that heavy-handed with foreshadowing.
At the end when they were spooning and he said, “You know we are going to have to talk about this sometime,” I interpreted that to me they were going to have to talk about the fact that she was seriously considering doing something highly illegal that cuts right to the heart of Raylan’s job and values. The touch to the tummy was about their feelings about their failed marriage and the regrets and hopes they may or may not have about children and a future.
I figured Raylan meant they’d have to talk about the entire situation, first and foremost the fact that it’s broken and the things that broke it are still real, so it’s a road to nowhere. I thought he meant where did she expect it would all lead, and so on. Good question. I’d bet she hasn’t honestly thought that far ahead, or she wouldn’t think Raylan leaving his job was even remotely realistic. Self-delusion on top of everything else; ahhh, Winona, Winona …
Write a comment…
Loved Art in this episode–always look forward to his humor.
Loved the whole Raylan in the bank scene–laughed out loud over the “Do you know where I’m from?” part.
I’m not sure I’m liking this pattern of having the good women go bad. Last week we have Ava, who has told Boyd she won’t stand any illegal stuff under her roof, accept $20-30,000 of stolen money and do whatever it takes to keep it. “Creepy” Boyd isn’t so bad if he brings home piles of cash?
Now this week we have Winona, who works in the court house, taking a sample of that box of evidence money and asking Raylan to possibly jeopardize his law enforcement career, which she doesn’t like anyway, to help her out.
Yeah, these developments don’t seem natural to the established characters. And is Winona so hard up that a measly $100 will be of help? Plus, she knows about the sanctity of evidence and all that from her job. Stealing from the evidence locker? She would know that it would need to be accounted for at some point and that it could be traced eventually to whomever had access. It just seemed really dumb fora character we’ve been led to believe is a smart woman.
As has been pointed out over @ AVClub, it is debatable how “smart” Winona may be intended to be (as portrayed by the producers/writers). More to the point, the character does have a questionable history as far as her decision-making (she did marry a creep like Gary, as well as a high-risk / low-stability / low-security (albeit holy-hotter-than-hell chemistry-laden) gunslinger like Raylan).
Also, she does have pressure from money issues (as the show made sure to show us with idiot-Gary 2nd-mortgaging their futures on a racehorse). And at this point we the audience don’t really know if she only took the single C-note or if she shanghaied the entire lost-in-an-unused-locker-so-nobody-will-notice-right? box of cash…
I’m betting it’ll be fun to find out how it all plays out, though!
Yeah, I winced at Winona having her idiot moment there, not once but twice: first, when she thought that Raylan would ever leave the Marshalls Service for — of all things — real estate (really?? Snap out of it, girl!), and second, when she just had to lift that bill. That’s the bad judgment and self-sabotage I mentioned earlier. Seriously: she’s an intelligent woman who can certainly read Raylan and has more than enough trouble in her life, yet she does THAT. Ouch. Maybe I’ve watched too many police procedurals over the decades, but it’s the 21st century, even in Harlan — how did Winona *not* figure that every single bill in evidence is thoroughly accounted for in some fashion, even if she didn’t think of scanning?? Come on, now — brain fart; that’s her excuse?
And because of his mixed feelings for her, Raylan does for Winona what he’d never do for anyone else (out of character much?) and now has put himself on the wrong side of the law, a place where he’s clearly uncomfortable. And he should be.
And I hate seeing him there. Now, Winona’s filched bill may well be among the three that Raylan retrieved from the bank takings and handed to her at the end of the episode. But how is/are she/they going to put it back?? She has no good reason to go back into the evidence locker to, what, look at what she put in there, let alone to get the entire set of keys from the minder again. So I can’t see her replacing it without Raylan’s help, and that just gets him in deeper. The man probably started regretting it the moment she began to tell him the whole story.
As Indy Jones used to say, I have a bad feeling about this …
Ava was married to a Crowder before, so it’s not like she was totally above the law (maybe she wasn’t directly involved, but she had to know what was going on).
That said (sorry about the double post), I was disappointed about the turn the Raylan/Winona relationship took this week. In the last episode, there was an ambiguous moment from a couple that has a complicated history (disagreement about having a family, timing, a lost baby?). This week it was not only completely spelled out, but turned into an argument Winona can’t possibly win (since the hero of the shoe isn’t quitting his job).
Hm…, my take on Winona was that she took all of the money out of the locker. The minder said that she could put her files in those lockers because they hadn’t been used in ages, no-one even knew what was in them or apparently that anything was in them.
I just don’t buy she would only take 100 dollars, not even to check it out first to see if it’s counterfeit. I wouldn’t think that fast on my toes in a situation like that. I would take it all, and worry about how to deal with it later.
Plus if she took it all there’s no reason to worry about how to get back in the evidence locker to get the rest. On the other hand she does have her files in there that she will need again, right?
This was by far the best episode of the season to me.
Highlights included: several surprising moments, such as the old man turning on the others and the later punch by Raylan in the ban. After last week which was okay but nearly devoid of surprises. The more Elmore Leonard episodes of early season 1 had such surprises and reversals, with a notable theme of people who seemed weaker turning the tables, and I was very glad to see that style back.
– The great moment with Art running along behind the old man, with the music choice they made and even pulling the oxygen tank. Loved the Jaws line.
– Good limited use of Boyd. I don’t mind him but sometimes he is to this show what Russell is to Survivor, a crutch that they think they need more than they really do.
– I’m not a Raylan/Winona shipper at all but their scenes were well done this week.
It helped that there was no Mags or the rest of her hillbilly family. I like those actors, and they are playing their roles well but the roles are just not that interesting.
I’ve at times said it feels like there are several versions of Justified. This type of episode is my favorite version.
As an Easterner the lack of on location filming is the one thing I dont like about Justified, and at times it is a real distraction for me. The colors of the vegetation are all wrong most of the time. There is just a different green to the stuff out this way, vs. California. To me, the most glaring example of this is the first two episodes of Season 1, which were clearly filmed in an area that really looks like Kentucky. NOT the hills of California. Then you can see how things just do not look the same for most of the exterior shots. If they really must keep filming out west, then why not move up the coast to Oregon, Washington, or up into film friendly Vancouver Canada? Then you could surely find more locations that really look like Kentucky.
This was one of the things that really bothered me about Sons of Anarchy last year with the alleged jaunt to Ireland – nothing more than some remote shots were filmed there, everything else was backlot California with a freakin blue green haze filter. UGH!!!
Anyway, other than the lack of true location feel, I really enjoy the people in Justified and will keep watching.
Who was the actress who played Reasoner’s wife? It’s killing me and she’s not credited on IMDB. Thanks…
me, too! she is so familiar. she was on a sitcom many years ago; i can see her face and hear her voice but cannot remember the show.
Love this show. Love the writing, Raylan’s character (so well played by Olyphant). Do not love the Kentucky vibe, as I don’t see one. I’m from central Kentucky, near Lexington. The light isn’t right, the mountains aren’t right, the architecture isn’t right. The accents aren’t right. And yes, chess pie is eaten in the South, most certainly in Lexington. But that said, I enjoy the show immensely. I just wish they could have done more location shooting. Eastern Kentucky has mountains, albeit smallish ones; central Kentucky is all rolling hills.