Justified, ‘Blowback’: Pie or chicken?

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I officially requisition this chicken…
“The point of this exercise is everybody lives.” -Raylan
“Oh, you think you can pull that off?” -Cal Wallace
“They pay me to try.” -Raylan
Since it seems like most of my “Justified” reviews so far this season have been about the show’s balance of serialized versus standalone storytelling, I suppose I should begin discussion of “Blowback” by noting that the episode pretty much nailed the balance. Most of the hour was taken up with a done-in-one plot about Raylan playing impromptu hostage negotiator with hardened con Cal Wallace(*), but that story always played out in the shadow of the David Vasquez inquiry, with Vasquez himself in the room to watch.
(*) Played by our latest “Deadwood” alum, W. Earl Brown. At this rate, I’m going to want to see Ian McShane as the big bad of season two – and, in case you missed it, FX renewed the show yesterday.
And because of that earlier scene where Art spelled out for Raylan what’s been obvious to most of us for weeks – that Raylan has a way of maneuvering people into situations where he knows he’ll be able to kill them in a justified manner – it was interesting from a character standpoint to see Raylan place in a scenario where Cal’s death was not only expected by others, but desired, and for him to work so hard to prevent that. Was he doing that just to prove Vasquez wrong about him? To protect Art’s reputation? Or have the events since his return to Kentucky forced Raylan to re-examine his behavior and his famous code? What if he’s learning to modulate his need for killin’ just as the Crowders are preparing to do something I’m assuming is plenty bad?
The role reversal for our man with the hat, and the guest work by Brown, elevated what’s a pretty stock plot on most cop dramas, as did the small grace notes like Tim commandeering the chicken and the Lexington PD SWAT leader turning out not to be a trigger-happy boob, as those characters are often portrayed in these kinds of episodes.
And the hostage plot was neatly bookended by a pair of scenes with the Crowders, first with Bo putting a scare into Ava at the diner (with MC Gainey being uber-creepy as he offered to lick her pie plate), then with Boyd once again wrapping up his every word and deed in a born-again cloak. Raylan is directly responsible for both men being out of jail (though the chain of events with the Harlan sheriff is more complicated than the affair with Ava coming back to bite him), and I can’t wait to see what either one has planned. I will say, as I suggested last week, that I’m almost hoping Boyd isn’t full of it with the God stuff, as him doing it as a long con seems the more predictable path. Be kind of interesting to see Boyd placed in a position where his newfound relationship with the Lord takes precedence over his criminal relationship with his old man, wouldn’t it?
Some other thoughts:
- Jere Burns follows up a terrific guest turn in the “Breaking Bad” season premiere as Jesse’s drug counselor with an effectively disturbing appearance here as “security expert” Wynn Duffy, who knew the exact right words to say to scare Winona while covering himself legally. After these two recent guest spots, I kind of really want someone at FX or HBO or AMC to cast Burns in a supporting role on a new drama.
- Winona’s husband Gary, meanwhile, is quickly turning out to be one of the more unlikable-by-design characters on any show I follow. Winona went for a man the exact opposite of Raylan, and there’s good and bad that comes with that recipe.
- As mentioned previously, Rick Gomez, who plays David Vasquez, is brothers with Josh Gomez from “Chuck,” and there was a brief moment in the episode where my attention was diverted away from the screen, Vasquez was talking, and I swear I wondered if I had somehow switched on last night’s “Chuck” without touching the remotes. The brothers don’t usually sound that much alike, but for a moment, they did.
What did everybody else think?
This was the first episode I could watch live on FX. I had to play ketchup on Hulu. I still see Walton Coggins as Cletus Van Damme, but I think he is doing a great job. And to see Dapper Dan was awesome. It still freaks me out to recall that is the special kid in “Something About Mary.” As you said, Alan, a stock episode that didn’t feel that way. Kinda like fried chicken with some spice cooked into it to make it taste a little different form the norm.
Alan- welcome to your new home!
Loved this episode and agree that it well represents the great balance between serial / one-off story telling that the series has accomplished so far.
I also agree that I’d like Boyd to be actually committed to his born-again beliefs. Hopefully his new spirituality will lead to strife between him and his criminal family; if for no other reason than Walter Goggins would do such a great job playing the part.
I don’t think however that Raylan was negotiating for a peaceful settlement so fervently to prove that he is capable of doing so for Vasquez’s benefit. Based on I’ve seen (and read) of Marshall Givens my thought is he felt the right and wrong of the situation warranted a peaceful outcome, while the situations where he may have orchestrated criminals into a gun-drawing showdown warranted that particular outcome.
So glad this show was renewed- easily the best new drama of the season.
What an entertaining episode! There was a lot of build up for next week’s episode, and for the rest of the season.
The casting always seems to be impeccable on this show. Really enjoying it.
It’s been a tough week for us Nashvillians but the shout out to Prince’s Hot Chicken (the best fried chicken on earth) was pretty awesome. Perfect timing.
Yes! It was so wonderful to get this unexpected little boost. Great episode all around, but as a resident of East Nashville this put it over the top. And also made me crave some Prince’s.
I am loving the literary quality of the series, of being somewhere other than on east or west coast of the U.S., and Olyphant’s seemingly innate sense of LAW.
Loved seeing “Seth Bullock” and “Dan Dourity” interacting again. It was an interesting episode, got to see Raylan’s temperate side and Bo is appropriately creepy.
Did I miss something, or was Jere Burns on a previous JUSTIFIED? It seemed there was character development about Gary that I missed — is Gary in debt? Did Raylan tell Winona about it as part of his “surveill the ones you love” initiative?
And as for the Crowder family, ’tis best that Raylan nuke them from orbit — it’s the only way to be sure.
Winona previously asked him to check on some names for her, names that we learn here she found in her husband’s emails. Raylan quickly figured that her current husband was up to some crooked business, and threatened that such a thing might endanger his acting neighborly with Gary.
This episode was loads of fun. There were some wonderfully comedic lines early on in the hostage plot and I found myself laughing out loud at least 3 times. That took me totally by surprise as this show is usually of the smirk/smile variety, not so much LOL.
Mish-mash of thoughts: Had no idea Dan Dority was guest starring, so that was a great treat. (I try to avoid previews to preserve as much surprise as possible). I was really digging on the Vasquez character tonight. It was fun seeing him in a situation where he was supporting Raylan and Co. and not simply being a slightly ominous authority figure. And the “security expert” Wynn Duffy was truly scary. Way more scary than Bo Crowder was tonight. I’m still hoping they do more with Rachel’s character at some point.
And yes, how great would it be to see Ian McShane next season? But I’d also be totally stoked to see any of the Deadwood cast make an appearance or become a recurring regular. Huzzah!
I was as surprised as Raylan when he realized that Vasquez wanted to talk to him about his relationship with Ava.
This is a really interesting show at times…glad FX renewed it!
I thoroughly enjoyed last night’s episode. I enjoyed seeing Raylan, regardless of his motives of the “exercise”, utilize other skills proving that he doesn’t just jump the gun. It appeared like it was a no-win situation and he was able to turn it around.
Jere Burns was great as he scared Winona. Gary is some obvious trouble. The way he treated Winona was pathetic.
It would be interesting if Boyd had really “found” the God instead of just pandering to appease or play on Raylan, etc. Walt Goggins is infinitely interesting as Boyd Crowder. I suspect or hope we will see some good character development.
I noticed Raylan did not pick up Ava’s call. Carter and Olyphant have excellent on-screen chemistry. I know it was not one of Raylan’s smartest moves to hook-up with Ava but I do like them together. Is it the doomed relationship appeal?
I think Olyphant has the same with Zea.
Olyphant would probably have good chemistry with a cardboard box.
Love the show. One nitpick: I doubt Raylan would have Ava’s full name on his contact list. Seems to me they’re on a first name basis by now…
Could someone please tell me the title and group of the song at the end of justified “blowback” on 5/4/2010. It is killing me!!!!
This episode featured three of the creepiest guys on TV in recent memory – Bo Crowder totally creeped me out with his pie plate comments, then the “security consultant” gave me the shivers, and the psycho hostage-taker was icky too. Impressive! Loved the episode.
The casting has been amazing thus far. Even little things like bringing in Fredric Lehne (aka Walt Cunningham, The Yellow Eyed Demon, the misogynist rancher from Firefly and of course Kate’s US Marshall Mars from Lost) to play the SWAT leader with an impressive accent.
Hopefully we see the SWAT team again before the end of the season.
The song at the ending credits of tonight’s episode “Blowback” was “10 Million Slaves” by Otis Taylor
[www.youtube.com]
Bo Crowder was set to be released before Raylan ended up unintentionally exposing the sheriff as a corrupt cop for the Miami mob. But it is pretty clever that Raylan’s relationship with Ava is what got Boyd out.
Alan, you wrote earlier in your Justified recaps to being somewhat indifferent to Natalie Zea and the Winona character. Any new thoughts?
Personally, she’s a favorite of mine. I like her far more than Eva. For one, she’s awfully smart; Zea plays her as insightful and Classy (i.e. a bit more worldly then the typical Lexington girl).
For another, she’s had the best line in the entire series so far: “Raylon, you are the angriest man I have ever met.”
And lastly, I like the juxtaposition of her being Raylon’s first love and wife… given that she’s clearly smarter, more sophisticated, and more independant then Eva or any other Kentucky girl.
I hope Josh Radnor is paying attention to William Ragsdale career, because he’s staring into the future.
Good news: Walton Goggins has been “promoted” to a series regular. Justice is served.
Thought the end with that super twist was just so good. The not-so-smart relationship with Ava has compromised Raylan’s word and set Boyd free. Holy Crowder…they are both free. But just who took the pictures that Vasquez dumps on Raylan? If only Vasquez, he would bury them so the case against Boyd would go forward. So are the Crowders, the cartel, the Dixie Mafia…poor Raylan has too many enemies. Next week he takes a “break” to assist Winona…so that “Raylan torn between 2 ladies, hum…And now we get our second season. Congrats to all involved with Justified…and especially to the great Timothy Olyphant.
I just have to say that I think it’s sweet HitFlix already changed ‘less comments’ to ‘fewer comments’. :)
Service with a smile. We do what we can. :)
I loved the shout out to Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami though I’ve never had fried chicken there.
No better Stone Crabs anywhere!
Just effing brilliant! I can’t believe how good this show is. Each week I wonder how could get any better and yet each week it does.
Even the small supporting roles are being played by such superb actors. It’s really amazing.
How the hell did this show end up on cable FX and not on HBO, Showtime or Starz? Good for us, I guess.
Great episode, loved the ending, but I saw Fredric Lehane’s name as a guest star, but didn’t spot him anywhere in the episode? Did anyone else?
See my comment above. He was the SWAT team leader with an awesome accent and an awful mustache.
Wow thanks, I had no idea that was him!
