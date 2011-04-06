‘Justified’ – ‘Brother’s Keeper’: I will turn this car right around!

A review of tonight’s fantastic “Justified” coming up just as soon as I imitate Spicoli…
“But then, you pick the devil you run with.” -Mags
Wow. That was something, wasn’t it?
It’s one of the trademarks of Elmore Leonard’s writing that his characters talk and talk and talk about how the plot of that particular book is about to go down – only for all that talk to usually get blown up with a climax that’s often simultaneously more and less complicated than anyone guessed.
“Brother’s Keeper” felt like an entire hour of that. Every time I thought I had a handle on how this episode – and the rest of the season – was going to go, something happened to upend that. It wasn’t a case of the script (by aptly-named staff writer Taylor Elmore) cheating or going out of its way to shock and surprise, but rather these flesh-and-blood characters being cagier and far more unpredictable than fictional characters often get to be.
So just as we seemed headed for some circumstance in which Boyd and Raylan wound up slinging their guns back to back against the Bennetts, we instead see Boyd return to his self-interested ways, screwing over Carol in favor of getting a big payday from Mags. Just when we think we’re heading for episode after episode of Mags and Carol trying to outmaneuver each other, Mags out-slicks the city slicker and gets an unequivocal win.
And just when it seems like “Brother’s Keeper” shouldn’t be the 9th episode of a 13-episode season but a black “evil triumphant” season finale, Loretta goes to Coover’s place looking for her daddy’s watch, makes the necessary rescue call to Raylan, and things go completely sideways. Coover attacks Dickie(*), takes Loretta off for a reunion with her daddy, and Raylan – not hungover, with two guns on his person and a motivation besides self-destructive self-loathing – finally beats him.
(*) How many of you, like me, assumed Coover had actually killed his brother? That’s certainly how Brad Henke played Coover’s reaction (though, of course, Coover is an idiot), and while I wouldn’t have wanted to lose Jeremy Davies just yet, it did feel like a cheat when the bong water brought Dickie coughing back to life. For Mags to lose two sons in one night – and one death she couldn’t even blame on Raylan – would have made the ending that much darker, not to mention even more of a classic Elmore Leonard “the bad guys fatally turn on each other” moment.
And with Coover dead, Mags filthy rich but grieving/vengeful, and Raylan still convinced his time in Kentucky (if not in the Marshals service) is running short, there’s no telling exactly where the rest of this season is going. Hell, at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if we somehow get back to Raylan and Boyd teaming up again.
Even if you take out the surprise factor, this was a damned fantastic hour of television, proving once again what a masterstroke it was for Graham Yost and company to both conceive of the character of Mags and to cast Margo Martindale in the role. Martindale owned every damn second she was on screen, presenting so many different faces of Mags – doting mother figure to Loretta, charming hostess and then cold and blunt negotiator to Carol, grieving mother and then evil spirit of vengeance to Raylan at the end – and doing it in a way so that, as with Walton Goggins’ work as Boyd, you can believe as much or as little of the public poses as you choose to, and it works either way. I can believe that she genuinely came to care about Loretta and wasn’t just covering up for her daddy’s murder, but I can just as easily buy that she wanted to see the girl one last time to try to hurt her for setting in motion the events that led to Coover’s death. Mags is such a slippery character, and Martindale so strong and charismatic in playing her (just check out the infectious joy of her impromptu musical performance after she checkmated Carol), that anything and everything is possible.
For that reason, it felt right – if out of the blue – for Boyd to align himself with her. Boyd is always going to be too complicated to ever be pure good guy or bad guy – which is how the series has cleverly managed to keep him around as an ongoing part of Raylan Givens’ black-and-white world – so I can see him jumping ship from Carol in the name of making a big score. And he and Ava are now such a successful, tight team that it almost feels like they’ve already made the jump to coupledom that we’ve all been assuming is coming. Goggins’ crazy-legged dance of joy for Ava was just as wonderful to behold as Martindale’s singing a couple of scenes later.
Where FX sends some of its series out in large chunks (if not as entire seasons), “Justified” is one of the ones where I only get to see them one or two at a time. I have yet to see the episode after this one, and while I’m glad to be able to write this review without it being colored by what happens next, after the last 10 or so minutes of “Brother’s Keepers,” I’m damn dying to see it already.
A few other thoughts:
• Not sure if we’re done with Loretta, but huge props to Kaitlyn Dever for her work in the season to date, and particularly in this episode. I wasn’t sure in the opening scene if Loretta suspected what Mags had done to her father, but the scene where Loretta tries to rip the borrowed dress off was a great piece of acting that made it abundantly clear how little the otherwise-savvy Loretta knew before Coover (either out of stupidity or a desire to show the new favored child just how scared she should be of him) put the stolen watch on.
• I get why the episode didn’t show Boyd negotiating with Arlo, as it would have given away where Boyd’s loyalties now lay, but it still felt a bit jarring given how opposed to selling Arlo was last week.
• Really liked the scene where Raylan prevented Dickie from going into the meeting. Davies played Dickie’s disbelief (that someone would stand up to him on his home turf) and then hurt (that Raylan was right about Mags leaving him out) so so well, and we know how good Tim Olyphant is at this stuff.
• Raylan resisted temptation with Carol this time, but why do I have the feeling that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the redheaded temptress, and that she’ll somehow wind up coming between Raylan and the unreachable Winona before the season’s out?
What did everybody else think?
My only disappointment is in having to wait a week for the next episode.
The fact this episode (and show) is drawing so many comments here speaks to the gold, not coal, being mined from them thar hills. Awesome show this season. And each one a different flavor. This one was almost all at the party, but then took a sharp turn with Coover’s jealous and impulsive watch flash and the events it set off. I love it when a series grows more masterful with a second season.
Walton Goggins continues to be simply spectacular.
He is the Benjamin Linus of this show. You never know where his loyalties lie, but it sure is amazing finding out.
Great call on Ben Linus. Goggins is awesome.
Naw, he’s equal parts Omar Little and Stringer Bell. Robin Hood AND charismatic evil all in one little man.
Why do I get the feeling that Mags doesn’t really have a done deal with Carole?
Totally agree.
The whole time that conversation was going down, I was figuring that Carol was recording it all.
Then she would use that recording to alienate Mags from the rest of the town, and get the land she wanted, though with the “only one possible road” discussion I’m not sure that would help.
And Carol was texting like a fury before going in — and her threat before supposedly settling was “sending this to the lawyers”. Won’t they be the next ones to face Mags — and will Mags, in her grief, be able to take the stalling and hardcore tactics an entire lawfirm can bring down on her?
Remarkable: Just as Mags was about to come into big money and shake the dust of that mountain and her enterprises from her (while still keeping a finger in the pot business, of course), not only does her youngest screw up thentry to kill the middle son *and* the girl, but the discovery of the body now also imperils Mags because *she* killed Loretta’s dad, and the autopsy will probably reveal both the poison and the presence of her ‘apple pie’ moonshine in the dead man’s system. Coal company lawyers dragging out her supposed settlement would just be one more complication: Mags’s world is coming apart at the seams, and no amount of vengeful anger on her part will keep that from happening — and the knows that, so she’ll use whatever she can while she strategizes.
As for Loretta … It isn’t that Mags isn’t fond of her, won’t miss Loretta, and didn’t dearly love having an intelligent daughter-substitute instead of just two stupid, unruly sons who keep screwing up her plans and one half-stupid son trying to stay out of her way, it’s that she’ll use the cover of vengeance for a son she didn’t love who blew up her strategy to now go on the offense against the man who can nail her for the murder and rationalize it as family feeling when in fact she has none. The sheer rapidity with which she stopped pleading and whining to talk to Loretta one last time when Raylan refused her showed her cold, cynical calculation like nothing else. She’s thinking now that the best defense is a good offense, so she’ll be on the warpath against Raylan and, possibly, Loretta. Even though it was her own sons who brought this disaster on her. Again.
And the Dixie Mafia is way overdue in coming after Dickie, now that Coover is gone. Mags may well lose yet another son shortly, and I don’t see either Boyd or Raylan helping her with that.
By the by, uncovering the body of the missing man, getting a witness to Coover’s angry and self-convicting words, and obtaining the evidence of the dead man’s watch should go a long ways toward getting Raylan back into Art’s good graces … although that’ll probably take a while.
DAMN, but I can’t wait for the next episode.
It definitely was the best TV episode of 2011 so far
Amen to that!
Mags clearly seemed more bereaved by the loss of Loretta than that of Coover.
Also, I’m not sure Raylan would have won the Raylan-Coover II bout without Loretta distracting Coover by pulling the gun on him. Raylan may have been in a better, more motivated place this time, but Coover still had a severe physical edge on him.
i don’t know if i’m convinced of that [re: loretta].
mags’ expression turned really quickly from weepy to mad/spiteful when raylan said she couldn’t see loretta.
in my mind, it seemed like she was trying to play to raylan’s sympathies so she could get to loretta to shut her up about coover killing her dad.
Anyone know the details re: the dedications to the 2 U.S. marshals at the end of the episode?
Ah, my daddy and I tossed that one around for a minute after the end of the show, and I’m pretty sure they were killed over in West Virginia while serving a warrant/conducting a raid. It wasn’t too long after all those cops got shot and killed in Florida at the beginning of the year, but I’m pretty sure that’s the story.
If I’m wrong, please correct me below. Always bad to lose LEO’s in the line of duty.
One killed in Elkins, WV, the other in St Louis– both in 2011 and in the line of duty.
Like Josh said – I’ll just add that it seems they were the first Marshals killed by gunfire in the line of duty since 1992. More info: [bit.ly]
The Deputy killed in the line of duty in Elkins WV was only 24 years old and slightly more than a year removed from the Academy (FLETC). The Deputy killed in the line of duty in St. Louis was a long-time Deputy. The USMS is the nation’s oldest Federal law enforcement agency and as Holly pointed out, these line-of-duty deaths were the first such deaths by gunfire since 1992. Very sad stuff. Nice to see the dedication to the two Deputies at the end of the episode.
Thanks ya’ll for clearing that up for the audience-I was very pleased to see that tribute at the end, it was a nice gesture from the show.
Even if you take out the surprise factor
Unfortunately I must, since the climax of this episode is exactly what I’ve been figuring was going to happen since episode two. At the start of the season, I figured one of the sons would would be killed around midseason to escalate the conflict for the homestretch, and the dumb one seemed like the prime candidate. The anvilicous moment in the second episode where they made a point of giving us a big fat closeup of Coover stealing the watch off the corpse all but confirmed it for me: Loretta will see the watch, put the pieces together, and down goes Coover.
Still a really good episode, though.
Nah. Coover was going down the moment he set up the oxy heist. If it wasn’t Raylan, then it would be the Dixie Mafia — and considering the large number of interesting characters the writers already serve, Raylan killing him was set as soon as Raylan got into that fight, last ep. Coover wouldn’t stop trying to kill him, and Raylan would have to settle it.
I would agree that the watch bit had an obvious conclusion (though not necessarily with Coover’s death, nor necessarily as early as this). What I liked was that they played it in an unexpected way – he very clearly put the thing on on purpose, to hurt Loretta. Great moment.
When Coover put on the watch, I figure he wanted Loretta to do something stupid (like she did) and then he’d have to get rid of her. I thought it was a good bit of animal cunning, although he obviously didn’t think that far ahead.
This season has just been awesome. Kudos to everyone who makes this show because they just kill it every single week.
the watch was definitely a deliberate move from coover…right after he shorted some meth.
I really saw the watch as one child trying to hurt another child that mommy liked more. Can’t see that Coover was able to think any further ahead than that. Hell, he didn’t even seem to realize that Raylan was on the way (neither did Dickie) when he came busting in on Loretta. And if he was using the watch to set her up, then he would have set her up with his momma finding out. Coover and the watch was just a temper tantrum at first. He could hurt momma, so he hurt the only person he could.
As for Boyd and Arlo, I have to believe that Boyd promised Arlo he would get Raylan out of Kentucky, one way or t’other.
Watching Boyd dance was something, not the least because Walton Goggins plays Boyd with such a stillness all of the time. More movement from Boyd in that moment than in all his scenes to this point combined.
I don’t buy the idea that Carol, 10-year coal company woman, was sent into the negotiation with insufficient information. Surely needing to build the road isn’t a new idea for this kind of thing. I guess we’re being told that the company could take the mountaintop by eminent domain, but not the land required to actually get the coal down the mountain? Seems like a bad system, and pulled out of the air. Possibly based in fact somehow, but from what I saw here I didn’t get it.
Also, it seems like a very few steps to getting to Mags legally now, since she claimed to have been talking to a dead man on the phone. I suppose she could claim to have “just” been protecting Coover, who killed MacReady for some made-up reason. (I should add that I spent the first three weeks of the season thinking that Chris Mulkey was too big a player to knock off so quickly, and that he would crawl back out of the mine somehow. Wrong!)
Extra fun fact I’ve been saving for a couple of months: I saw Dead Man Walking a couple of months ago, and Margo Martindale and Raymond Barry are both in it, although they have no scenes together –Martindale is Sarandon’s fellow nun, and Barry is the father of one of Sean Penn’s victims. Double extras: the murdered couple are Pater Saarsgard and Missy Peregrym, and Jack Black is one of Penn;s younger brothers.
If you want to see Martindale and Barry together, they play Dewey Cox’s parents in Walk Hard. Barry is frickinm’ hilarious.
I’ve seen that too, but not since this season of Justified started, so I didn’t remember it in that way. Given their accents, it makes sense they’d end up in the same things more than once.
Okay so it wasn’t just me. I didn’t get the land grab move at all. Is there another angle to play? Or did Mags make it easier for the coal company by consolidating the land?
They could probably get the land through eminent domain too, but the cost in both time and money of doing so (and there s a chance they could be denied) would probably be worse than just paying off Mags. Mags consolidated it and made it easier for them and gave herself more leverage in negotiations. It was very shrewd.
Arlo to Mags: “The wrong kid died!”
I don’t even have words for Margo Martindale right now. Her swing from loving mother to Loretta to horrifying tyrant with Coover was amazing, and with Dickie in the middle just trying to hold it all together. Beau Crowder last season was terrifying in his own right, but always seemed to have everything under control (or at least close to it). It will be interesting to watch this family spiral out of control and see who exactly gets caught up in the middle.
I like that they’re playing the Carol/Raylan angle. I like Winona ok, but admit her whole “you’re gonna save me” act from the last ep was somewhat tired. It would be interesting to see Raylan with a woman who could take care of herself, or at least chose to since I think that Winona CAN take care of herself, she just chooses to let Raylan pick up after her in some ways.
Yeah, Carol is smart and well able to take care of herself, but on the other hand she works for an unscrupulous, environment-ruining coal company, so she has fewer scruples than Raylan. I can’t see that lasting very long. In fact, I don’t really like him with Ava or Winona, either, tho I can see what attracts him to each of them. Even he knows he can’t stay with Winona, however, so that pairing is close to ending if you ask me. And who the hell knows what Ava’s thinking; I don’t think her going for Boyd is a given (not after knowing what his brother was like), but that doesn’t mean she’ll go for Raylan again, either. Which leaves us with Carol, for the moment. Besides, she may well decide that working for the coal company isn’t the best she can do and change jobs … in which case, dating her might look more palatable to Raylan. But that’s a ways off yet. Dang. Besides, it could all go sideways for Raylan’s love life anyway, so there’s no reason to nurse expectations. Graham Yost knows how to keep us hanging, doesn’t he …
Does season one ever reach this quality? I still haven’t seen it, but this season has been a lot of fun and this episode was god damn fantastic.
Season 1 is very good, it’s the base from which Season 2 springboarded to this high level. It’s not fair to compare them both at this time, but you’re hurting yourself by not seeing it.
The last 5 episodes of Season 1, beginning with “Hatless”, were phenomenal. The early episodes were good, but it wasn’t until that point that he show hit its stride, IMO. That being said, it’s definitely worth watching them all to see it develop.
Season 1 was a lot more fun, partly but not entirely because Raylon killed like a dozen people. The highway stand off with the two legbreakers in Long in the Tooth remains the series high point for me.
Season 1 was very good, but Season 2 is better IMO.
how have u not seen season 1 yet? and yet post here?
Season 1 got off to a slow start, but it improved as it went along.
Season 2 is on another level, reaching current best show on TV status. It’s been a quantum leap imhno, rivaling the jump Sons of Anarchy took in Season 2.
“â€¢ I get why the episode didn’t show Boyd negotiating with Arlo, as it would have given away where Boyd’s loyalties now lay, but it still felt a bit jarring given how opposed to selling Arlo was last week. “– I think there was some wiggle room in there… we still have no idea what he traded for or promised Arlo to get the land signed over. I guess what I’m saying is I think they hid more than just THAT he signed…
I’m not convinced that Boyd has Arlo’s name on the dotted line. Boyd could be playing Mags/Carol knowing Arlo’s reasoning had to do with going against Mags. When Arlo can be on Mags side, he will probably be glad to sign on the dotted line. And if loyalty doesn’t win the day – greed will.
Loved how Mags’ voice was quivering at the end when she was trying to see Loretta, then when Raylan says no, it’s all gone and she scowls Let’s Go.
she seemed to turn too quickly on that emotional dime.
*mentioned above* – in my mind, it seemed like she was trying to play to raylan’s sympathies so she could get to loretta to shut her up about coover killing her dad.
The actress who plays Loretta really nailed it when she has the three different reactions in a matter of three scenes in the episode- 1) the feeling of being being part of a family at the end of the bbq when she looks on at Mags signing; 2) the fear when she is helping Coover load the kegs into the truck; and 3) finally the scene described above when she is tearing the dress.
I am just curious to see if this somehow throws a monkey wrench in Mags’ deal with the mining company. It seemed like she was walking away from everything when she spoke to Boyd. She has the makings of a long term nemesis/character for the series.
Agreed re: the actress playing Loretta. She is fantastic, not only in the scenes you mentioned but also at the end when she breaks down in Raylan’s arms. Also loved the scene where Raylan kicked over the boy chatting up Loretta.
The entire cast really is overwhelmingly fantastic. For me the mark of a great show isn’t just when the regulars are great actors, but when all the actors they bring in to play new characters are as well. Lost and Breaking Bad were/are both excellent at this and Justified is right up there with them. Great show.
Is Boyd really acting purely out of self-interest? I thought Ava’s mortgage wasn’t completely covered by the robbery money, so he could possibly think he’s justified (pun not originally intended, but I like it, so I’ll leave it there) in trying to play both sides for some extra cash.
Honestly, I’m not sure what Boyd’s thinking. Every time I’ve thought I had his motives figured out, I’ve been wrong. That’s one of the things I love about this show.
I believe, Boyd commented a few episodes back that he knew he was being used by Loretta to get the signatures, and that he figured once he got the signatures, his work from black pike would be done.
I totally get Boyd’s motivation for doing this, which was obviously money, which as Eva pointed out last episode, is the reason why anyone does anything is town.
Meant Carol…not Loretta.
” I think there was some wiggle room in there… we still have no idea what he traded for or promised Arlo to get the land signed over. I guess what I’m saying is I think they hid more than just THAT he signed… ”
My thoughts exactly. But…unless I’m mistaken, when Boyd approached Arlo about the deal last week, we learned that Arlo doesn’t own the land, Helen does. Either way, I think once the audience learns exactly how Boyd convinced one or the other to accept the deal, we are all gonna be gobsmacked.
Maybe that’s where Helen suddenly came up with the 20k so Raylin would leave town.
Naah, Arlo had absconded with that $20K form the marshalls in an earlier episode, then made off that it had disappeared. Not that Raylan believed that, of course.
Wait! I think y’all is misunderstanding BOYD’s poker playing ways. He was just bluffing about acquiring the property, no? Just playing both of them.
I swear he got rejected just a day or two before. This episodes immediately follows the last. Am I right?
My thoughts as well. Boyd never got an agreement from Arlo, he just said that to make a play against Carol and Mags. I can’t wait to see how it turns out.
that was my thought, too. he looked a little nervous when he first was first asked about arlo’s property. he knew he had rags against a pair of queens.
now this may be quite crazy and tell me if you think so .. but what if we didn’t see Boyd talk with Aro about giving up his land because Boyd hasn’t talked to Aro yet… rather he was using it as buff it just get in on the deal.. then in next week’s episode we see Boyd trying to convince Aro
“Given how opposed Arlo was to selling…” I’m honestly not convinced he has. It’d be just like Boyd – and Arlo too, if he’s in on it – to play not just Carol but Mags in this scenario. Considering he’s making it up as he goes in his words, that’s certainly in the realm of possibility.
And past that, holy hell – this episode has pushed “Justified” from good to great. The Chekov’s watch came into play, the party and negotiation was a thing of beauty, and Raylan’s finally got another body on his plate. I cannot wait to see what war Mags declares on him for this – because there’s no way she doesn’t escalate that feud blood for blood, and no way Dickie doesn’t go directly at Raylan for this stack of insults. Just a great, great, great episode of TV.
I don’t think not killing Dickie was a cop out at all. If you watch UFC you see guys that get choked unconscious all the time. Once brain is deprived of oxygen for long enough you pass out it would take longer than that to kill him. But yeah I’m not sure Coover knew one way or the other what he did b
not sure if it was intentional, but im pretty sure i saw dickie take a breath right before the cut to the next scene. so i thought he was alive before raylan dumped the bongwater on him.
A comment coming just as soon as I get a hold of more of your mama’s punch than I can handle … Or something to that effect. Wow. I admit the coal deal fell flat with me, too. Four percent of the parent company? For a one-site, one-time deal? A little disbelief suspension does the trick though.
Well worth it to get to the suspense and spiraling destruction. Just wow.
This season’s only got 4 episodes left? Sigh. Anyway, tonight was a masterpiece in taking the story from one extreme to the other, with Martindale firmly at the wheel of this ship. From victorious jubilation to vengeful sorrow, she deserves a supporting Emmy nod this year. I can’t say I know whether or not Boyd really did get Arlo to sign over his land or not, but given the animosity between the Bennets and the Givens in the past, I could buy Arlo conspiring with Boyd to set Mags up for a fall.
Going forward, I think we’re going to see Mags become even more ruthless. She just lost one son, and I don’t know what happened to Dickie at this episode’s end, so it’s unclear if he’ll go down for the murder of Loretta’s dad (assuming Loretta was paying attention when Dickie was talking to his bro earlier in the living room). And Mags also “sold-out” to the “enemy” which might not sit well with her people; she’ll start to lose her power base at a time when she needs to remain strong, especially if she tries to seek retribution on Raylan.
This brings me to my next point; what happened with Winona’s husband and the Dixie mafia? I can’t believe that with the coal company, the Holler PD, Mags and now Boyd all working together that the Dixie mafia wouldn’t get wind of it and make a thunderous return to the situation. If this all hits the fan, I can’t say I blame Raylan for wanting to get out/be kicked out of this mess.
YES – exactly! The Dixie Mafia is waaaay overdue and may now consider a hit against Mags’s remaining sons timely and opportune because she’s been weakened by the loss of Coover. But they still have issues with Dickie, and probably with Mags if they’re not sure whether she directed her sons to make the hit or not. But there’s blood in the water now, so the sharks ought to be circling shortly. And if the coal company lawyers decide to tie up Mags’ supposed settlement for months while they get eminent domain anyway, there goes her money. And Boyd’s. So where does that leave *him*??
Mags could be fighting a war on two fronts, if the Dixie Mafia comes calling. I see them taking out Dickie while Coover’s blood is still fresh. But I could be wrong.
This was the Godfather episode–or should I say Godmother. A party going on outside while people come to Mags to help them. Mags being ruthless and charming at the same time. Poor Dickie. He suffered much abuse in this hour that it made me pity him. But is he or Coover Fredo? I’m going with Coover. Boyd is Michael, having something up his sleeve. Never expected the Fall of the House of Bennett to be instigated by sibling jealousy. Almost Shakespearean.
Nice parallel! I thought the episode was amazing. Martindale deserves an Emmy nomination for her work on Justified. She played every note perfectly. When she pleading with Raylan to speak to Loretta and then turned cold, it sent a shiver down my spine.
Everyone on the show was pitch perfect.
Definitely the best of what’s on television currently.
Good catch on the parallels to the Godfather. But let’s not forget that Mags has one other son besides Dickie and the late Coover: the local sheriff.
“In five years the Corleone family will be completely legitimate….”
More like a Godfather Part II episode, don’t you think? Mags, in that chair, about to croon, saw it laid out in front of her — her succession, her retirement, day care for the boys — now all lost because that problem child decided to become one hell of a problem.
That makes Doyle Tom Hagan.
I’m so glad that Dickie wasn’t actually killed, that would have been a huge disservice to both the character and Jeremy Davies. After learning Raylan crippled him and after that great scene of Raylan keeping Dickie from the meeting, I would have been so dissapointed if he died so suddenly.
“But then, you pick the devil you run with.” -Mags
Is this a commonly used phrase in the Appalachians? If so, what is the significance outside of the obvious, literal meaning of the words? Is it meant to have another meaning the way the phrase “better the devil you know” actually means that if one is forced to deal with a shady person it is better to deal with one who is known to him and whose shadiness is expected and more predictable? I only ask bc I have never heard said phrase before this episode. If anyone could help to clarify this, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you in advance for any help you can provide.
I’m not sure where the quote comes from, but it sounds sort of like the saying “you pick your poison”. In other words, you’re picking between two equally bad things, pick the one that will hurt less? I’m not completely sure, but that’s what I got from it.
i took it as a sort of “you live by the sword, you die by the sword” type of thing.
Well if you look at the German phrase it derived from it actually means “a penny saved is a penny earned”.
I think it’s a variation on the “you reap what you sow” sentiment. If you choose (pick) to work for (run with) ruthless people (the devil), then you shouldn’t be surprised when they operate at YOUR expense. You get what you bargained for. You pick the devil you run with.
Well, I finished the episode. Then just stared at my computer. I’m at a loss , the last 4 episodes are going to be amazing. The last ten minutes had me shaking, clapping and then breathing a big sigh of relief. How good was that last scene?!?!
Couple of points…
1. It was pretty obvious that Dickie was not dead, but just choked out unconscious.
2. Loretta tears her dress off after she first sees Coover wearing the watch when she helps him with the kegs.
3. I don’t think Arlo sold anything to Boyd, he just authorized Boyd to act as his agent in the matter.
Great episode of a great show!
A bit of clarification: When Raylan was grappling with Coover in the mine, I saw Loretta pointing a gun at Coover, then Raylan pull his gun & shoot the unarmed Coover. Was Coover armed as well, or was this use of deadly force against an unarmed man?
Coover knocked Raylan’s primary weapon out of his hand at the start, presumably picked up by Loretta. Raylan shot Coover with his back-up piece. I think when a bull’s trying to push you down a mineshaft, deadly force is pretty easy to justify.
I read Raylan’s quick look back and forth between the two as deciding to shoot Coover so that Loretta wouldn’t have to go through the emotional trauma of having done so herself (or failing to do so herself).
Okay, not a lawyer, but I’m think that shotting a biggerm crazed suspected murdered (and known criminal) who is currently trying to shove you down a mine shaft and threatening to kill the child you came to resuce is comfortably within the realm of justifiable homicide.
I don’t think it was deadly force. Raylan was careful to shoot Coover in the shoulder; it’s the fall down the shaft that killed him. You could argue Raylan knew that would happen but I don’t think there was enough time. If he intended to kill Coover, he’d have shot him in the heart or in the head.
Shooting Coover in this situation would be completely justifiable. If an officer is losing a physical fight with a suspect and the suspect is unarmed, the officer can indeed defend his life with lethal force. I saw that not as a shoulder shot but a point blank shot to dead center of the upper chest. That is what is called contact range, and the aorta would likely be ruptured along with the windpipe.
Raylan was shooting to stop Coover instantly, and that is a kill shot. Coover was big enough physically to absorb a shot to an extremity and keep fighting. Loretta provided a distraction for Raylan to produce his backup gun at such close distance without Coover gaining control of it. Perfect chance to get the upper hand and finish things.
And for those of you who think that an officer makes a deliberate shot to wound only, that is a concept in Hollywood only.
Another brilliant episode and I can’t believe we’re already in the home stretch! This season has been FANTASTIC and I cannot wait to see how all of these new wrinkles come to conclusion over the next 4 weeks.
I honestly thought that Raylan had lost both of his pieces in the fight with Coover in the woods but it makes sense that he should be the one the one to put him down and not have that burden on Loretta.
I know it’s already slated for a season 3 and there are still a lot of threads hanging out there as well as opportunities for standalone episodes I’m just hoping the series has not peaked already as I’d like to see it go 4-5 seasons total.
The only thing that bugged me about this episode is I’m trying to figure out what time of year this is supposed to be taking place :-)because there were so many different outfits at the party; Ava and Loretta wearing light dresses, Carol and Mags wearing a Fall/Winter coats. It seemed like the continuity was off.
You mean you’ve *never* seen teenaged girls running around bare-legged in rolled-up short skirts and skimpy little sweaters when everyone else was still wearing overcoats?? ‘Cause **I** sure have! They run hot with hormones and think they’re immortal. Sheesh! Think back to your own adolescence, dude. That phenomenon is ABSOLUTELY true.
Could be anytime from late spring to early fall in the Kentucky mountains. Hot in the afternoon, but gets rapidly colder in the late afternoon and early evening.
And I know it’d violate all the rules of IP and business affairs, but wouldn’t it be nice to see Miss Loretta ensconced in an Albuquerque high school, looked after by the kind hearts and fast guns of the IN PLAIN SIGHT crew? I’m assuming all these US Marshalls is heading toward some sort of convergence, and I ain’t talkin’ about a plane or train crash….
Am I the only one that thinks Loretta shot Coover in the back? The face Raylan makes when the gunshot goes off seemed to be that of surprise, and I don’t know Raylan to be surprised when he pulls the trigger.
Thoughts?
Pretty sure it was Raylan, Taylor. I’ve watched the episode three times now
I think he was surprised Coover fell down the shaft.
See my comments above, Raylan had lost one fight to Coover before, and was in genuine danger of coming in last place in a fight for his life. Raylan pulled that “baby” Glock out to end the fight. Permanently.
Coover’s Scooby-Doo t-shirt made it all much more creepy
A few of you keep saying that Coover killed Loretta’s dad. All he did was steal a dead man’s watch (and help dispose of the body). Lest we forget, Mags was the one who poisoned him…coldly. I love that we’re getting another season, but man will it be hard to wait. Justified is surely firing on all cylinders.
True, that. Huey and Dewey … um, Coover and Dickie … merely got rid of the body once Mags had done the deed. And the show isn’t merely firing on all cylinders, it’s on nitro-fuel-injected overdrive.
WHY, OH WHY aren’t more people watching this show??!!! It’s better than *almost anything* on broadcast TV!
It was pretty good, but Dickie not dying did seem a cop out and too much of the episode was taken up with supporting actors like Cooter and the mine company woman who I don’t really care that much about.
Blaze of Glory remains the season highpoint for me with Save My Love close behind. There are two Justifieds. One is a kind of hillbillly soap opera in which in almost cartoonish fashion everyone is high or carrying a gun. The other is an Elmore Leonard crime drama. I tend to go more for those but because they are often slightly stand-alone, that doesn’t seem popular in the online review/comment world.
As I’ll likely be misunderstood as a hater, I’d still give it a B+.
How on earth is Dickie not dying a “cop out”? It takes a lot more effort to strangle someone to death than to just make them pass out. When I was teenager I had some bad influence friends who briefly messed around with making each other pass out on purpose. None of them accidentally died (though maybe one of them should have to teach the others not to be so damn stupid).
Just because it SEEMED like he was going to die doesn’t mean that any other result is a cop out. The writers misled you (and Coover), but that’s all. And if he HAD died, it would have deprived us of Dickie’s anguished howl at Raylan as he left (“Don’t you hurt my brother!!”), and the Raylan torture scene – man that was hard to watch – plus any real resolution to the obviously long-simmering tension between Dickie and Raylan.
Nope – that character needs to hang around a little longer. I’m very glad he wasn’t strangled to death.
For what it’s worth I like Jeremie Davies work a lot, both in this and on Lost so while I did think it was a bit of a cop out, at the same time I’m glad he’s around just because he’s a damn fun presence.
I can’t shake the feeling that Boyd may not have made a deal with Arlo at all. Or that the deal wasn’t everything that Boyd led people to believe. No one ever saw a signature on paper. I don’t know. Just a thought.
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing.
That was a particularly good episode. Not sure if it’s my favorite of the season, but it’s either #1 or #1. And FINALLY a TV show actually KNOWS how suffocation works. I’m so sick of movies and TV shows once the guy passes out he’s DEAD. It is so unrealistic. It takes a bit more choking after that to kill someone. I was actually shocked when he was still alive, and then pleasantly surprised because a show actually got it right. (It reminds me slightly of the myth that if you were a cop you had to say you were if someone asked or it would be entrapment. Shows are starting to realize that’s actually not true as well.)
I like how this episode highlighted the Lennie/George kind of relationship between Coover and Dickie. I’ve noticed it before, but I think “Brother’s Keeper” shows that the writing was meant to parallel that relationship but added more depth with the Mags backstory and all.
Justified is currently the best drama on TV, and it’s not even close. This season has truly been stellar.
I loved the build up to the climax at the end. I knew once that watch came into play, something bad was going to happen with Loretta, and Coover, but you couldn’t predict how it was going to play out.
It’ll be a damn shame if Margo Martindale isn’t nominated for an Emmy.
I think Raylan’s line about his cousin that knew 57 more dance steps than anybody else was a shout out* to PBS’s “Jesco the Dancing Outlaw”- a truly great doc about mountain dancers. Although Jesco only knew 52 more.
*do people still say “shout out”?
I got the same impression! Although, unfortunately, I only know Jesco from the Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia movie.
Great episode. Good recap, except how is Dickie not being dead “a cheat”? At first, I thought he was dead too, but it certainly did occur to me that he might just be unconscious. And he was revived what, two scenes later (it’s like one minute of screen time)? It’s not like he disappeared for over a season only to reappear a la Tony Almeida in 24 (and even his “death” was sufficiently ambiguous that it wasn’t completely unbelievable), and it’s not like he got shot in the head or something. Coover thinking he’s dead isn’t much evidence, since Coover is an idiot. It’s not a cheat.
I actually kind of felt bad for Coover. He didn’t actually kill Loretta’s dad. Mags did that. Coover wasn’t even involved except for disposing the body. I understand that he would have killed Raylan and Loretta and that moment, so he had to go, but I still felt bad for him. He reminded me of Lennie from A Mice and Men, and this ended about as happily.
