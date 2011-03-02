‘Justified’ – ‘For Blood or Money’: Happy birthday

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I maintain my creases…
“Why do I have the office where the deputies shoot people?” -Art
“For Blood or Money” has a lot on its plate. It has to keep the Bennett story inching forward, reintroduce the Dixie Mafia baddies who were harassing Gary last season, give us a better sense of Boyd and Ava as roommates (and possibly more?) and also continue his conflict over the proposed robbery, and it has to present a standalone story with a bunch of Elmore Leonard-style hoods (particularly wannabe magician Flex).
Mostly, though, it had to deepen the character of Rachel.
There were a lot of times last year where Rachel and/or Tim were just around as extra bodies, people to ride in the car with Raylan because it would seem weird if he was operating solo. And by the time the writers were ready to start doing some more Rachel-centric storytelling, they realized they had used up Erica Tazel’s availability for the year. In general, when Rachel’s been given anything to do besides exposition, it’s dealt with her role as a black woman in a predominantly male job, often working in parts of Kentucky that are less evolved when it comes to race relations. And while that’s certainly interesting, it’s never felt like something specifically about Rachel as a character.
Here we learned a bit about her family, and her status in the office (Art considers her his best Marshal), and about her personality (as everyone else was convinced she intended to kill her brother-in-law(*)). Maybe not enough meat to spin her off into “The Rachel Show,” but something that we’ll now have in the back of our minds the next time she’s backing up Raylan. At the same time, we learned quite a bit about how Raylan views Rachel from his decision to not shoot Clinton outside the school, under what would have been very justified circumstances. Either he didn’t want her brother-in-law to be killed, or he wanted to leave it to her to do it, but his respect for her outweighed his usual instincts.
(*) Played by a familiar face to regular FX viewers: Larenz Tate, aka Black Shawn from “Rescue Me.”
I particularly liked that final scene in Art’s office – and actually would have watched an episode largely built around it, if the script could have somehow still included a shootout or two – with the Marshals drinking and swapping stories about their respective dysfunctional upbringing. In addition to being trigger-happy, this is a damaged group Art’s in charge of, and I like knowing that they all have that in common.
Outside the main plot, the most interesting scenes involved, not surprisingly, Boyd. He remains a wildcard – it’s hard to say whether he’s actually considering the robbery scheme, or if he’s just trying to keep things calm for now – and Walton Goggins is such a compelling presence that I would just as happily watch an episode that was largely composed of Boyd and Ava chatting on the porch about hairdressing and “Of Human Bondage.” (An episode featuring just that and the drunken office scene would be a pretty huge stylistic departure, I know.) Goggins works as well with Joelle Carter as he does everybody else he’s paired with, and I’m wondering where to set the over-under on the episode in which he tries to make them be something more than just roommates.
The Bennetts, meanwhile, were only around for that opening scene, but what a scene. Lots of tension – between Raylan and Mags but also between Mags and the boys – some backstory about the tension between the families(**) – and then a set up for Raylan to go visiting his Dixie Mafia pal Emmitt, which in turn should bring back Jere Burns as Win Duffy very soon. Excellence all around.
(**) Given Arlo’s fondness for baseball bats, my bet is on him as the one who hobbled Dickie.
What did everybody else think?
Love it, gotta think that this is the best show on television right now. Sure there isn’t much competition with shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad on hiatus, but Justified is very much sitting pretty at the top of the best shows on TV right now
Yeah, I really think this show is sitting at the top right now. And even if it had competition, it’s still a huge improvement on last season, which was excellent television to begin with. If the quality that we’ve seen so far this season continues this’ll definitely end up on a lot of top ten lists and the end of the year.
Love the witty, original characters on this show, the dialogue and great backdrop. I find it interesting that Boyd, who I found so loathsome in the pilot, is the one I am rooting for. I love a hard won redemption story, and I really hope this is what Boyds ultimate story will be, Goggins is absolutely compelling. No since John Locke stood up on the beach have I been so invested in a particular character.
I am so happy that Win Duffy was brought up this week. He’ll surely be returning to the show now, which is just awesome news.
I thought Jere Burns did Emmy caliber work last season in his short appearance on the show. He’s simply fantastic.
You know, the Bennett thing kinda reminds me of Burn Notice, where the serialized storytelling is kinda shoved into a few scenes and doesn’t always relate to the main action of the episode. Not that it’s a bad thing; I’m glad to see that they’re trying to move the story forward every week. I prefer it to the stand-alones that we got last season.
Also, I really gotta re-watch a couple of those s1 episodes. I kinda forgot the details of the Dixie Mafia plot storyline they brought up this week.
You and me both. I cruised through the first season via Netflix skipping some episodes and now I’m a bit lost.
Was the guy that Raylan shot in the very first episode at the outdoor restaurant table in Miami, one of the top players in the Dixie Mafia?
I would dearly love to see more of Raylan, Rachel and Tim working together. The three of them have such an interesting rapport.
There’s an obvious line about Ava and Boyd being married without the license, what with the complaining about work and lack of sex. But I am too classy to make such a joke.
I kept waiting for someone to say Clinton had suffered brain damage as a result of the car accident. I just can’t imagine someone who gets that violent that fast without any apparent ability to think through the consequences of his actions to have somehow stayed out of a prison. He didn’t come off as stupid — just incapable of foreseeing outcomes. That’s a fine line to walk, by the way, so kudos to the actor for pulling it off. Assuming that’s what he was going for.
I started worrying a little when Rachel began to talk about her childhood with that music cue, so was relieved when Raylan and Tim had that back-and-forth about shooting (or wanting to shoot) their dads. Now THAT’S the show I know and love. Yes, I’m weird.
Yes, that seemed a little off. There wasn’t any discussion of Clinton being this violent before. He must have been able to control himself in prison to get into a halfway house or whatever his was in.
Then he just gets pissed, beats a man with a phone, shoots an old friend in the hand and goes on a rampage? Could have maybe used a little more exposition there.
Yeah. And not only was there no discussion of Clinton being violent before, but almost everyone — including the man whose head he just beat in with a telephone — was trying to get Clinton out of the situation he’d created with as little damage to him as possible. What was that about? The only possible reason I could figure was if they knew he had frontal lobe damage, or something.
Whatever the explanation, I hope they give it soon, ’cause I’m stumped.
This was an ok episode for me. The conclusion to the standalone felt a little sudden and flat to me.
I was working under the perhaps too presumptive assumption that Dickie was hobbled because he himself was “trapped” so to speak. Arlo having a hand in it makes things more interesting, though, I’ll admit.
That had been my assumption, as well. I felt like he must have gotten the idea from somewhere, ’cause he didn’t strike me as being that… bright? creative? inventive? Hard to come up with the appropriate word to describe that particular brand of sadism. Nothing seems to sound right.
My lone problem with the show, though it may not be so much a problem but just the fact that I think about this every time we hear Boyd talk, is that I am consistently reminded of a fake Reverend character from a morning radio show I used to listen to growing up. Boyd speaks with the EXACT same cadence. I can’t decide if it’s a good or bad thing.
That felt like a little too much crammed into one episode, but I can’t say it bothered me. They must have cut out something explaining why Clinton snaps. Though I guess getting his 12-year-old son a Furbeye tends to indicate his lack of cultural awareness, not to mention the inability to imagine his son actually growing during the time they’re not together. Nice twist, though, letting us think he killed his wife by DUI, then telling us she overdosed.
The drunken office scene is the kind of thing that just wastes time on lesser TV shows. It’s the kind of thing we look forward to on Justified. I love the shoot-em ups, but the humor makes the show.
Winona looks better with his hair down.
And maybe I’m a fool, but I believe Boyd is truly a changed person & won’t have anything to do with no law-breaking no more. Plus he’s just too smart to be hanging out with those idiots. Mags seems whip smart, but the rest of them are just dolts.
The serialized stuff was fantastic, the stand alone stuff wasn’t.
I just don’t really care about Rachel. I don’t dislike her, I am just not interested in spending a significant portion of the hour on a story about her when characters like Raylan, Boyd and the Bennetts exist.
If FX wanted Rachel and Tim (who is at least interesting as a background character) to be bigger parts of the story, they should have better developed them last year instead of wasting the first half of season one with all of the stand alone episodes.
The Bennett and Boyd storylines are very good and Raylan is great protagonist. This show is great when it concentrates on these characters and their stories.
How do we know this is a ‘stand alone’ episode? For all we know, Larenz Tate may return to be the main player later in the season.
Last season we thought Wynn Duffy and the Dixie mafia were ‘case of the week’ material, but here they are back again.
He was the loan shark that Winonas husband Gary was in hock to in last season’s episode “Hatless”. He was a money man for the Dixie mafia.
I didn’t believe this one. Didn’t believe that Rachel would be on the case–huge conflict of interest. Didn’t believe her brother-in-law as a good husband or father. He had quite a temper on him, so why let the kid see him and why try to make him into a loving father when most likely that temper wasn’t new and he would have beaten his wife? I mean beating a guy with a phone is pretty brutal and does not endgender anyone’s sympathy. Didn’t believe that Boyd is even considering returning to crime, mainly because Walton Goggins has been so exceptional convincing us that Boyd just wants to be left the heck alone. So this suspense over whether he will stay straight or not is undercut by Goggins great acting and thus feels like a contrivance to fill out the season. Though I’m hoping if the show is going down this path, Boyd will agree only to inform on them to Raylan or see that nobody in the heist gets hurt.
Alan – You’ve got an extra Arlo in your final paragraph.
I liked this one, and can’t wait to see where they take Mags.
I really wish that I liked Rachel more, but something about the way the actress speaks just sets me on edge. She always sounds just slightly stilted to me, like she’s in perpetual speech-giving mode.
Also, I may very well be wrong, but I get the impression that if anything happens between Boyd and Ava, she’s the one who’s going to be making the move. I don’t think it’s ever been a secret that he’s attracted to her, but this season, he’s seemed to try to stay away from her, especially in the previous episode. I’ve just assumed that he thinks he doesn’t have a chance in hell, and even if he did, he doesn’t deserve it.
She, on the other hand, seems to want to spend time with him. He’s trying to hang out in his room, listen to some music, read some heavy literature, and she seeks him out and strongly hints that she’d like him to come hang out on the porch with her. I don’t know if she’s consciously aware of what she’s doing, but she definitely seems drawn to him.
Then again, who knows where this new plot development will take him. Maybe he’ll get his mojo back and make a move on her, but considering their history, I can’t imagine that ending with anything other than her slapping him and subsequently pointing a shotgun at his head. If they hook up, seems like it will have to be at her pace and on her terms.
“Go play Donkey Kong” might be my favorite pop culture insult since Professor Ian Duncan told one of his students to “go kill John Lennon again”.
How about a new production of The Odd Couple starring Raylan and Boyd? With Art, of course, as Murray the Cop and Ava & Wynona as the Pigeon Sisters.
Another great episode of a great show. But I could have used a little more action in this one. I know it’s not very realistic to have Raylan ina gunfight every week, but it makes for fun television. And it never stopped Sonny Crockett.
Alan, I’m curious as to why you’ve never given Starz’ Spartacus series a try. They are really great. Even my wife loved them. The first couple episodes are a little over the top, but the rest is aces. Give it a shot if you get time. You won’t regret it.
Oh, I gave it a try. Hated it. Kept watching past those early episodes, still didn’t like it. Watched the premiere of the prequel miniseries, didn’t like that, either. Not for me.
Glad others enjoy it, though.
It takes awhile to get past the chessy 300 type cinematography they started out with, and that put off a lot of people at first (myself included), but by the 4th episode or so it had been toned down a lot and the story was too good to turn it off. The storyline, political maneuvering of the characters, and acting are really well done. It made a nice bookend to a Rome marathon the week before.
Thanks for responding. I’ve been a fan since your NYPD Blue page which I read religeously. I still go back and read your reviews of that show periodically. My favorite show of all time.
Boyd is just breaking my heart. The look on his face when the lure of respect and heroism was placed in front of him just made my eyes widen and my breath catch. He doesn’t care about money, he doesn’t care about thrills, but he wants to erase his shame and craves respect with all his being. It’s the one thing he’d do almost anything for and it seems the way the show has repeatedly insisted he can’t really have it despite his apparently changed ways would make for the perfect setup to snare him into risking everything and doing wrong as a way to be “believed” and feel affirmed, even heroic. The human pathos of it all just gets me and Walton Goggins gives it so much heart and soul.
I’ve got to say I pretty much have no interest in Rachel – even now. As a commenter above said, I don’t dislike her or find her annoying, I just have no interest which is what made the stand alone part of this episode pretty flat for me. Compared to what’s brewing with the Bennetts, Boyd, Ava, Winona, Dewey, and even Gary, this episode seemed almost like a time killer or staller to me. For whatever reason I’m also not all that interested in Arlo either. I think I don’t care for the portrayal so I’m interested in the character even though as Raylan’s father he’d should have impact. He just doesn’t ring true for me somehow, though I do like Raylan’s step-mom, Aunt Helen.
Love the show though and even an episode I characterized as a time killer flies by compared to most shows.
I’m not sure what it is but this season just seems much tighter and much, much better than the first. The devil is in the details and so many little things are firing just right.
Didn’t love the ep- I consider it just a setup ep which the best show have to have a couple times a year- but still found it very good.
God those Bennet boys are thick – I love how they get “we don’t need a marshal messing around up here” as an order to kill him. Hilarious.
Love the show – my favorite right now. Liked the scene at the end when they’re talking about their families as well…except that Rachel’s (can’t remember the actress’s name) acting was absolutely horrible. Seemed like she was reading her lines.
I agree completely Matt, and her delivery along with the way she was sitting and the camera angles I kept expecting her to sit up and show a letter or something – not very good.
This is my favorite show on TV now by a long shot, and right up there with my all time favorites.
I’m a huge fan of Deadwood and therefore the character Seth Bullock, so when I saw first saw Timothy Olyphant as Raylan it was difficult for me to separate the two. But now I’ve forgotten all about that because the many sides of what makes Raylan who he is, have been fine tuned to perfection by Timothy Olyphant.
I never thought I would be into characters like Dewey, Dicky and the rest of the crew, but I think they’re a kick and the more I get to know them the more I want to see them. And Boyd, well he’s in a class all his own.
Got to agree with Alan that I would be perfectly content to watch an entire episode of just listening to Ava and Boyd talk about the small stuff in life on her front porch, along with the 3 Marshals and Art swapping stories in the office for an hour. Sheer Fun!
Can someone please remind me about how or when Emmitt came into the story?
In case you missed PRRT’s answer in response to another comment, Emmitt came in on last season’s “Hatless” episode as the loan shark Gary owed money to. Duffy, the thug in a suit who beat up the football player and got wounded by episode’s end, worked for Emmit — at least until he disagreed with Emmitt about taking Gary’s land instead of the money.
Ah, thank you, Fran. Much obliged for the backstory as I didn’t understand that PPPRT was referring to Emmitt.
Why isn’t Wynn Duffy in jail? I can’t remember exactly how far he went in the final standoff, but between having the football star badly beaten and threatening people with a gun at the end, I would think that he would find himself convicted of something.
The first minute or two of the episode was my fav.
That Banjo and Guitar with Violin jam was EPIC until Raylan pulled up in his town car and ruined it.
I finally saw this episode and agree with Alan about the highlight being the final scenes in the Marshall’s office and wishing that could have been longer and more central. It helped me like the episode.
What I didn’t like as much was Winona and Mags (much as I am glad they are giving good roles to women, that aspect is great). I like Natalie Zea as an actress but I think Winona makes Raylan more boring. I prefer him more independent. And there’s an air of entitlement to her character I find unlikable.
As to Mags, the actress playing her is doing as good as job as anyone could do in the role but at this point there’s nothing new or surprising about the character. It’s something we’ve seen many times before, regardless of gender.
The Dixie Mafia talk leads me to assume that it’s a way for Jere Burns to return later in the season, that should be fun. I really hope they don’t put Boyd and Ava together, he’s a former cold blooded murderer and church bomber and she deserves a lot better. Maybe not Raylan but better than Boyd.
There a few shows that fall into the must see.Justified is at the top of my list. Very good core of actors, not cookie cutter This show had some serious writing time delivered toan A+ cast.
One of my favorite recurrences in the show is Dewey Crowe’s inability to place his car in park when he arrives somewhere. In the vein of Frank Drebbin of Police Squad.
I guess I’m the only person who noticed Tim staring hard at Rachel during their end-of-episode bull session. That, and her nephew’s pointed comment that she’ll end up alone and bitter made me think that maybe something is going on between Tim and Rachel offscreen.
Unlike the other posters on this board, I think any scene with the Ava character is an absolutely wasted scene. The character is annoying and much too trashy for Boyd’s attention (forget Raylan’s). That said, Boyd is fascinating, and I’m really curious to see if he’ll backslide next week (I think not).
Does anyone else see Boyd as a guy who really wants to change but can’t because the people in his life wont’t let him? Raylan doesn’t seem to believe that he has changed, his old freinds don’t believe it either. I’ve known a couple of people like that in life (OK not as bad as Boyd), they wantred to change, and tried really hard, but the world just wouldn’t let it happen….
Yes I see your point. It doesn’t help when everyone keeps reminding Boyd of his past.
But, and this is key IMHO, if Boyd or whoever, could realize that the people who insist on reminding them of their wrongs, are usually trying to lay a guilt trip on them in order to manipulate them in some way.