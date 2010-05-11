‘Justified’ – ‘Hatless’: Don’t tug on Raylan’s cape

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I bob and weave out of the path of a bullet…
“Wouldn’t it be easier just to go and buy yourself a new hat?” -Joe the bartender
“Probably. But it ain’t easier I’m after.” -Raylan
Back in January, I interviewed “Justified” showrunner Graham Yost, mainly to talk about the challenge of adapting Elmore Leonard, but also to get his take on the show in general. At this point, I had only seen the pilot, and I asked about the challenge of maintaining suspense on a show where the main character is so confident and capable that he’s always telling the bad guys what he’s going to do, and then does it.
“You have to turn that on its head,” Yost said, “or it’s going to become too predictable. He has to become more fallible. Elmore gets into cool things with him in the books when you realize he’s concerned about what his pay grade is, or whether he likes a particular flavor of ice cream. He’s a very particular character. He’s not just the superman. There are elements of him almost being a superhero in the pilot, because he’s so competent, so we have to shake that up and have things not go the way he expects.”
In early episodes, Raylan remained very much the master of all he surveyed, but as this season has gone on, Yost has been true to his word. And the show has been more interesting for that.
“Hatless” finds Raylan stripped of all his powers: no badge and gun while on vacation, no hat after the loudmouths at the bar take it, no aura of invincibility after the loudmouths mark up his face. After he played an inadvertent role in getting both Bo and Boyd Crowder sprung from jail early, he’s doubting himself, drinking, getting into fights and modeling other self-destructive behaviors. And when Winona comes to him again about her husband and Wynn Duffy, Raylan can’t go in all guns-a-blazin’. He’s essentially on a paid suspension, it isn’t Marshal’s business anyway, and Raylan’s confidence is at a series low.
But we’ve seen that Raylan is more than just a stetson and a quickdraw. He’s smart and tenacious and understands how to talk to people so they’ll do the right thing (either for themselves or for Raylan), so he’s able to go and speak to all the parties involved and ultimately find a way to solve Gary’s problem without violence. (That there’s a shootout anyway says more about Wynn’s psychopathy than about Raylan, who’s an innocent, miraculously unwounded bystander.)
The conversation Raylan and Gary have on the site of the failed “shopping destination” was the most vulnerable, and in some ways the most likable, we’ve seen Raylan so far in the series. He resents Winona having left him for this doofus, and is mad Gary has put her in harm’s way, but he knows he has to find a way to relate to the guy to get him to put the gun down and agree to give up the property, and he does it. He lets Gary tell him all about his unfinished plans, and compliments them, and then when Gary asks why he’s doing this on his vacation, Raylan wryly calls back to his conversation with Arnie the fixer and says, “Apparently, Tahiti sucks.”
Just a very well-written episode, and nicely-played by Timothy Olyphant and Natalie Zea, who had to carry the episode while the Marshals, Ava and the Crowders all took the week off. We know from the episode with Raylan’s dad why he’s as dark as he is, but “Hatless” helps show why Winona would have left him, no matter what created that personality.
The one thing I do wonder is what the show does with Winona now. Winona’s speech about why she loves Gary, and then the “Stand By Your Man” ending, makes it clear she has no intention on backsliding with her ex (if this won’t chase her away from Gary, only infidelity will). So with her happily married, and her jeopardy resolved, what role does she have in the series? Does she just show up now and again while Raylan’s walking through the courthouse to wryly banter about his problems? Does she become some kind of platonic confidant? Or does she go back to being marginalized once “Justified” focuses back in on Ava and the Crowders?
A few other thoughts:
- Glad to see David Eigenberg return as Arnie. The show would be wise to build up a network of recurring characters like him, who get a ton of screen time when they first appear and then can pop up again as the plot needs them. And the line, “Don’t you usually wear an obnoxious hat of some sort?” made me laugh.
- Hands up, everyone who assumed at first that Wynn and Billy Mac did more than mess up T-Bone’s knee? That was a nice little role for Malik Yoba, by the way.
- I liked Raylan subconsciously moving to take off his hat when he entered Wynn’s office. Little touches.
What did everybody else think?
Is the full post on the front page or is it just me?
Wasn’t just you. I just forgot to put in the coding to hide the bulk of the post behind the jump. Fixed.
Good episode … and yes, I thought they bashed his head in with that teapot.
Me too. I was disappointed because I was so sure he’d be dead. It felt like they were playing games.
I’m pleased that I continued watching the show after it started to slow down. It has picked up significantly over the last few weeks, barring one slight hiccup with the Hitler paintings I’ve been engaged from start to finish. It’ll only get better as it nears its conclusion.
Side note: The name of the episode has made me chuckle the last couple hours.
I’m glad the husband isn’t a one-dimensional jackass. I really like this show and think it’s improving every episode. I hope we get some episodes developing the other Marshals.
Very good episode.
The scene in Wynn’s office with Raylan going for his hat was such a great little moment.
The continued development of the characters and their relationships is very entertaining.
Speaking of small touches, last week’s episode when they were doing so mundane as rolling down the screens in the office to have a conference and the chief corrected Raylan on which way to pull the cord didn’t mean much of anything but when compounded with all the tiny little bits, it humanizes the whole show.
My hand is up.
Also? Ghostfacers.
RE: Ghostfacers — talk about surprising versatility.
I was really stoked to see Arnie again, too. What a great character.
It was also good to get some sort of explanation about why Winona is with Gary, and that it also answered the question “does she really love him, or is she just sticking by the guy she ran to to escape Raylan?”. It doesn’t mean she still doesn’t have feelings and chemistry with Raylan, and she clearly knows she does. But at least we know she’s not just with Gary because she feels it’s the best she can do in her circumstances. As for her future on the show, her character is very smart so I’m guessing they’ll find ways to give her good story lines. But I wish we’d see some development with Raylan’s colleague, Rachel, first. Come on – can a Sistah get some love, please?
They like this
“I’ve shot people I’ve liked more for less.” Ha!
I must admit I don’t like quite that much brutality in on-screen beatings. It doesn’t entertain me, it makes me want to leave the room.
Other than that, pretty damn good episode. Raylan looks just as good with out his hat as with it.
I agree about the violence. I was very glad they didn’t show the actual teapot action.
And I’ll add…Raylan looks just as good without his shirt as with it.
I don’t know where timothy olyphant (sp?) has been all these years, but I am rally enjoying him in this show.
DeeTV, he’s been around. You just had to watch questionably bad yet randomly entertaining movies like The Girl Next Door, Hitman and Catch and Release. (And actual awesome shows like Deadwood.) I’ve been stalking him for years.
And Go! How could I forget GO? (And I really need to get a HitFix login for comments, because this system really doesn’t work correctly any other way, does it? Sigh.)
And the bad guy in Live Free or Die Hard
I don’t find Raylan that dark. As we see, he has many sides, and a lovely dry sense of humor.
i almost reached for my copy of reservoir dogs after that shootout. fitting since q.t. is such a leonard fan.
Yay, Arnie’s back!
Was that Jere Burns, aka Kirk from the old Judd Hirsch vehicle Dear John?
(“Judd Hirsch vehicle” might be the favorite phrase I’ve said in months).
Yes, I wrote last week about how, btw this show and Breaking Bad, he’s having a mini-dramatic renaissance right now.
I enjoy this show. It’s not gripping and intense, but rather it’s engaging; it’s got lots of heart and interesting texture. I enjoy the small moments of human connection and the charaters are always just a little off from what you were expecting. Raylan has a seductive charm but with enough darkness to make him untrustworthy … I’m never sure what his reaction will actually be and that makes him much more interesting. The supporting characters have that same kind of slight twist to them too. Ava’s got more to her than being the local girl with her sights set on Raylan; Winona knows why she’s with Gary, but she’s got a restless soul herself even if she wishes she didn’t. Then there’s Boyd … he’s just mesmerizing – his whole come-to-Jesus rap is like some kind of snake charming music… he just pulls me in and I’m just about worn down enough to believe it is real and working for him in his twisted self-centric way while at the same time I know I really should know better. Even so, as much as I am under his spell, I still root for Raylan. The two of them alone set up a pretty great dynamic.
There’s just a lot here that’s engaging and entertaining without having to wade through deep or muddy waters. It sits well.
I like this show more and more each week. I was kind of surprised that they wrapped up the Gary/Winona in trouble story so quickly, but I like that it did. Seems like most shows would drag things out, but Justified has confidence in itself that it can come up with lots of engaging storylines to get into.
I guess I’m the only one who didn’t care for this episode. I’ve disliked the ex-wife story for a few episodes now, it’s just boring to me. I’d rather see more of the Marshals. I enjoy the delving into his personal life a little bit (especially if it means Timothy Olyphant shirtless) but I much prefer the work stories. And the stuff with Boyd is so great becuase of Goggins.
I loved this one so much. I liked that Raylan in his anger misjudged and got his ass whopped…made him more human and the show more honest. Did like later he said he’d go again and he would not be drunk (when he came to get back his hat). He knew he “earned” the beatdown. Timothy and Natalie are just very good. You believe they were once married and for a time happily. She doesn’t show any interest in his past even tho she got hints when she spoke to Ava. Wonder if in future episodes, she finds the reasons for his anger understandable and opens her eyes to what she gave up and what being married to the dreamer really means. This show is an endless joy ride and I for one will ride forever or for as long as FX keeps being Justified.
I had a more mixed reaction to the episode, and found the whole Gary story line contrived. I was willing to let some of that go and I liked where the story was going most of the way and then found the conclusion very unsatisfying. I didn’t find the split between Wynn and his boss believable at all. It seemed like Wynn went from cool, calculating threatening guy in the kitchen last week to raging psychopath in a heartbeat and I never bought that.
Nice faint w/ the teapot and I like the hat move in the office-but felt the ending was weak.
And the discussion w/ Winona in the car about how great Gary was and dark Raylan was-seemed forced and a bit ridiculous-that conversation would have been fine under other circumstances but not when you are fleeing your own home because your husband borrowed money from lunatics (which I didn’t buy either).
I like the show but not loving it and doubt I will be back next season.
This is one of the best new dramas on TV. So well written, great casting and wonderfully acted.
I’m a little surprised that “Justified” hasn’t received more widespread attention.
– How did you know my nickname was T-Bone?
– Because you’re a football player. And your name begins with “T.
Yeah, very good ep. I thought Malik’s Yoba’s character was toast as well. Nice seeing him on TV again. He hasn’t been in too much since “NY Undercover” outside of “Defying Gravity” (bailed after 1 ep), and “Thief”, which deserved better.