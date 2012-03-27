‘Justified’ – ‘Measures’: Feel the pulse

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I apologize for not giving you a full accounting of every second of my life before I heartlessly accept the gift of your feminine virtue…
“Ever get the feeling God’s laughing at ya?” -Raylan
Given the number of pieces on the board, we’re unsurprisingly spending the back half of this season alternating between episodes that move the pieces into new positions and ones that then go to battle and kick much ass from those positions. Given how good the latter kind (“Watching the Detectives” and “Guy Walks Into a Bar”) have been, I’ve learned to be more than fine with an episode like “Measures,” which fits very much into the former category.
“Measures” actually puts even more pieces on the board with the introduction of our two hitmen from Detroit(*), plus frequent “Justified” director Adam Arkin as Sammy Tonin’s much more impressive father Theo. But beyond that, everyone this week is working a new angle, and trying out a new partner in an attempt to get what they want.
(*) Played by the fine character actor Michael Ironside and by Chris Tardio, who to me will always be bumbling Christopher Moltisanti henchman Sean Gismonte in “The Sopranos” season 2.
Dickie tries to recruit out-of-town pot dealer Rodney to help steal his money back from Limehouse, and when Tim and Rachel(**) shut that down, Dickie recruits Errol, who in turn wants to forge an unlikely alliance between Dickie and Boyd. (Given the talk of Boyd’s unique skill set, I assume dynamite will be necessary to get to the cash.) But Boyd may already have a new partner in Wynn Duffy, who’s turned on Quarles in an attempt to both stay alive and get back in business with Theo Tonin and the rest of Detroit.
(**) Not only is this Rachel’s first appearance since the February 14 episode (most of the supporting cast aren’t contracted to be in all 13 episodes, and the writers have gotten better at not using them in episodes where they’re not really needed), but we get to see that Tim and Rachel are a very effective team when they’re not busy cleaning up Raylan’s various messes.
Even Raylan winds up with a new partner of sorts this week, as Art insists on riding with him for protection, given Quarles’ death threats. Their scenes together are among the episode’s strongest – and certainly the funniest, as both men have strong senses of wry humor, and as Timothy Olyphant and Nick Searcy have always worked well together. Because “Justified” wants to feel (even if just barely) like it takes place in the real world, even as Raylan is getting into shootouts every three weeks, you need a very specific kind of character to be believable and interesting as his boss. Art’s frustrated with Raylan constantly, as anyone who works with him would be, but he also respects him and, more importantly, likes him. (Where I’m not sure either Tim or Rachel particularly enjoy his company.) As the head of a field office, Art’s horrified by half of what Raylan does, but as a wily veteran much closer to the end of his career than the start, he’s also amused by it, and does what he can to cover for the things that can be covered for. So their scenes together always have tension even as they get along well and can banter with each other.
And it’s easy for them to have a little fun this week. Quarles is in the wind (and now they have a clear charge they can put on him, for kidnapping and torturing the hustler they rescued from Tonin’s goons) and everyone else is still gathering their forces and making plans. But given how desperate Quarles’ circumstances have become as Boyd’s prisoner, and the prospect of some kind of violent assault no Noble’s Holler, I imagine things aren’t going to be nearly as lighthearted for the season’s final two weeks.
What did everybody else think?
This season is getting better and better:
-Rachel is still alive!!!!
-That scene between Quarles and the crystal-dealers was hilarious and brutal
-Adam Arkin’s character was pretty good
-The alliances that are forming are very interesting
-I’ve loved Wynn Duffy all season and his storyline is getting better this point in the season.
Forgot to mention, Boyd seemed more badass than usual, especially when he tazed Quarles, who was badass when he killed the 2 dealers…the Justified food chain
Now I want a poster of that food chain with Raylan at the top.
“Hilarious and brutual”
Perfect way to put it. I almost felt bad laughing out loud when Quarles said, “What a dick!” after getting the dealer’s blood on him.
That was an amazing episode…though I was actually spending the ENTIRE time assuming Art was going to die, which made watch the episode a very tense experience. All that talk of getting shot made me feel like it was some sort of heavy handed foreshadowing.
Other than that, I feel like the finale is shaping up to be a giant cluster f*** with every character out for themselves but also working together.
I had the same fear. Something about how they shot the scenes of them sitting in the car on the stakeout, with the side mirror on Art’s side prominently in frame, I thought someone was going to sneak up and pop Art.
That makes at least three of us. I kept expecting Quarles to show up outside the car until they showed him across the street.
I know I can’t wait to see how things turn out. Justified may not be the very best show on television, but it sure seems like the most fun a lot of the time.
I also have to ask what everyone thinks of Dickie’s crazy hair.
Dickie’s hair reminds me of my neighbor’s dog after it got mange.
Yes, Liz!!
I actually think it absolutely is the best show on TV right now. I never watched Breaking Bad [will do it when it’s all over and I can watch all 70 or however much episodes in 5 days :D ]. But other than that, I don’t think there’s any other show this good. Mad Men in the beginning, yes, but now no [to me at least].
This episode was so much awesome. Jeremy Davies officially deserves to be called Dickie now, not Faraday anymore :)
Dickie has, hands down, the weirdest hair ive ever seen. Get thee to a supercuts young man!
I was really afraid Art would get shot on his escapades with Raylan.
Only 2 more episodes….how does this story get play out in that ammount of time. (HOPEFULLY by putting Raylan and Boyd back together.)
[imgur.com]
I’d call that bedhead if he were sleeping between two sandpaper pillows.
You win.
Good episode. Dickie’s head steals the show. I can’t wait for the next two episodes!
I’ve been waiting for anarchy as all the different players wage war on one another, but what is shaping up is far more interesting. It will probably still end up with every man for himself, but these new alliances hold enormous potential, especially comedic. Brilliant.
Exactly. Can’t wait to see what the writers do with this set-up. They have been spot-on brilliant all season.
Gotta love the irony of quarles now being the one chained naked to the bed. This show is just so much damn fun to watch.
He knows he has not one friend in this world, so there’s no holding him back.
I’ve seen nothing, but I bet a man who can snort oxy and gets kicks through beating men to death can get himself psyched to cut off the hand with the chain and leave a trail of sundered ho’ parts…. he’s due for a Cody Jarrett send-off, and after this season, Mr. Robert Quarles deserves nothing less.
While quarles imminent demise will be the focus of the next few episodes, most of what’s going on seems to be a set up for a grand holler battle royale in season 4. After quarles lost his backing he has lost all probability as a long term threat. As in a sports playoff, team raylan is hard pressed not to look past him to the bigger storm brewing at this point. Season 3 will end with quarles death and an even bigger holler war brewing, write it down.
I think I would watch a Rache
Revenge? /Sherlock Holmes joke
/yes, I saw your later comment
I meant I would watch a Rachel/Tim spin-off before I was cut off by my stupid phone.
Oh, you have one of the new Stupid Phones. ;)
Yep, just like a smart phone only the user is stupid.
Finally, Boyd Crowder and Wynn Duffy’s path cross.
Favorite show on TV.
Anyone else catch quarles smile after he did in the thug at the drug house? Dude is gone. Matter of time, as if that wasn’t obvious.
Nice to see Adam Arkin in front of the camera on this series.
Jester as a mob hitman was good casting also.
Ironside on JUSTIFIED leaves me VERY satisfied. :)
Ironside reaction after Raylan slammed his partner head in to bar. Had me thinking Raylan init now. Hopefully he back for one more episode.
I guess I must like lighthearted as I thought this was a much better episode than last week.
So if Quarles is stripped naked his wrist gun must be revealed.
This is an excellent point. I wonder if they’ve been setting us up for the idea of a climactic quick-draw vs. sleeve-gun fight between Raylan and Quarles, only to subvert our expectations by having Boyd take it away two episodes prior.
1. I had the same thought. Though I also figured that Wyn Duffy would warn Raylan, Boyd, Viper, and anyone else about that little gadget first chance he got. I understand that Wyn’s basically happy no matter who gets killed, but he’d have to put Quarles at the top of the list.
2. I enjoyed Quarles’ “Greatest Generation” crack. RIP (the real) Buck Compton.
3. I cant wait for Raylan’s take on Dickie’s haircut.
4. If I heard right, the goofy drug dealers were named “Parker and Longabaugh.” Aka Butch and Sundance.
Parker and Longbaugh is of course a reference to Butch and Sundance, but the addition of an old and awesome hitman named Sarno seems to make clear that they’re referencing The Way of the Gun.
Yes, the sleeve gun setup will be revealed. So then what? Will it just be put away in a desk drawer or something? Seems unlikely. More likely: someone else will be wearing it.
The ladies seemed to be taking their time stripping Quarles. I was assuming he would come to just before they discovered the gun, and then . . . discover the gun.
Yeah, it seemed obvious to me since they didn’t show the stripping, that he was going to somehow escape first, or use the gun to escape. Plus it’s foreshadowed when Wyn makes that remark “easier said than done” or something like that when told they have Quarles subdued.
Great Effen Episode! The best storyline this season has been Dickie (and others) attempt to get at Mags money and that should have been the focal point this entire season. I think Neal McDonough and his character have been far superior to Bubba and his Ellstin Limehouse character but if the villians this season were just Limehouse, Dickie Bennett, and Boyd Crowder and no Carpetbagger I think the season would feel more like this episode (I know this episode focused heavily on Quarles but it was all about getting Dickie’s money) and Season 3 woul not have been as poor as it was
Love the show and enjoy reading comments. Dickie Bennett is such an absolute moron that I have trouble justifying (no pun intended) him serving to this point this season. He’s just an idiot surrounded by high-IQ, scheming bad-asses like Boyd and Quarles…and, of course, Raylan and the feds. Limehouse plays everybody and against everybody yet Dickie survives to mount a plan because Limehouse gave Mags his word? I guess I got down on poor Dickie when I saw that haircut and mumbled, “A guy with THAT hair wouldn’t last a half day around those other dudes…”
Wow! Limehouse actually threw his knife this episode! Maybe next episode we’ll get to see him juggle some pieces of his fine knife collection.
Count me as another one who was worried about Art for a good chunk of the episode. Wondering if they did that on purpose. Cruel, cruel writers!
I can’t believe there’s only two weeks left.
For me, this was the best episode of the season to date.
Near farcical, comedy-of-errors plot contortions folded into character-driven dialog so sharp it cuts a bloodless line at the speed of genius through syncopated pacing so instinctive to the spectacularly gifted cast as to make a stand-up headliner take a seat for fear of suffering compare.
And Mike Ironside to boot … what more could a girl ask?
A flyby from Dewey, and Mike and Mickey Jones standing mark-to-mark for old time’s sake are the only multicolored sprinkles I’d think to add to such well-frosted fare without invoking Deadwood characters as might say to Olyphant “not a tone to get a deal done” over “you don’t want to be taking that tone.”
… and the four most chilling words in the English language: Dickie Bennett, Harlan Millionaire.
Certainly four that will put a little sleepless in your nights.
Speaking of Deadwood, the guy with the katana was the guy who Dan killed for staring at Kristen Bell in the first season
And who told Bill Hickok he hoped Hickok got his head blowed off, and he was there to see it. Quite the fanboy. We called him “Sort Em Out Guy.” :)
Which my husband laughed at when he showed up on screen and I said “Hey! That’s Sort Em Out Guy.” Then, when he pulled the Katana, added “And he’s evidently an immortal.”
I like Raylan and Lindsey together. More interesting character for him than the good girl Winona. That opening scene with the two of them was great.
i don’t. She’s an Ava repeat(been there, done that) Her voice is annoying, zero chemistry with TO & she doesn’t add anyhting to the show. Please Bring NZ back
Agreed. Winona was the only character that I disliked, and I don’t think Natalie Zea is very good actress
I’m a newbie to Justified and trying to catch up as soon as I can but DAMN I love this show! All of the characters are so rich and wonderful. Thanks for tracking the show like you do. I cant get enuff of it and will be frequenting your spot on the world wide internet now that I know where you live.
Alan, I thought sure your intro was going to be “A review of tonight’s Justified episode, just as soon as I get that rust spot off my sword.”
This season of Justified has become a TV drama equivalent of the good ol’ WWF Royal Rumble specials.. And i love it!
Each time a horn sounds a new villain is coming into the ring, people are mixing and matching all over, some get thrown out unexpecteadly and some decide to catch a breath, and before you know it any number of strange alliances form.
Not a Sons of Anarchy person, but I did watch Chicago Hope, and so Arkin isn’t menacing. That he could be the mentor to a very threatening psychopath is a stretch. But I guess he can pull it off.
You really should watch the season of SOA he was on. Amazing stuff.
was also great in “life”
Arkin isn’t menacing to me either, both because he just seems like a nice guy in real life and also his role on Life as a very nice guy friend of Damien Lewis’s character.
The only thing you didn’t mention was Quarles pulling off the 3rd coolest (in my opinion) kill of the series with the sleeve gun to katana combo, only behind Apricot and Ice Pick as far as I’m concerned. Good times tonight.
Tim and Rachel would make a great team for a spin off show. Make it happen, Graham Yost!
I’d watch.
in what way is Rachel in ANY way interesting?
She kicks ass and wears the hell out of those pants? Sadly, that’s all the writers have really given us.
did anyone else catch the two “don’t say i didn’t warn you”(s) re: quarles? i see bobby quarles going H.A.M. in short order.
I like Alan Arkin but I don’t know if he is the right guy to play Theo Tobin. He was great as Zobelle on SOA but he wasn’t playing the typical badass villian. Here, his character has been talked about as this incredibly intimidating gangster. Arkin doesn’t really seem that overtly scary to me. Plus he seems young to be playing a father figure to Quarles, even if he is technically old enough. Maybe its just me
Adam Arkin. Alan is *his* father.
Which, of course, gives me an excuse to link to the “serpentine!” scene from “The In-Laws”:
[www.youtube.com]
Agreed. I like Arkin but he is way too young for this part. He’s played too many nice guys to pull this off.
I’d just like to add my two cents , I have been an Elmore Lenoard fan way back when I read a cheap paper back book called Hombre which would become a Paul Newman hit. I can’t get enough of his books!!! However this show goes above and beyond !!! Every thing this season is just so exceptional from the acting to tne dialog. And also the A1 recaps.
Last night was the Dickie episode, that character really emerged.
So Quarles genetic father pimped him out to fund a drug habit. Alan Arkin intervened and became “like a father” in both of their words, and now put a six figure hit out on Quarles.
The sympathy the writers make you feel for these villains is what sets Justified apart from the field.
I thought it was a good episode, and I was disappointed when it seemed to end so soon. The one problem, though, was that it took so long for Raylan and Art to realize the two goons were going after Quarles. They’ve both been portrayed as smart, one-step-ahead types, and this just didn’t fit.
I’d say that while there are plenty of fictional TV “one-step-ahead types” who would never miss something like that, in real life it could happen to anyone. I applaud the occasional flaw in my fictional heroes.
Is no one going to mention that Adam Arkin is waaaay too young to be Max Perlich’s father? If internet sources are correct, Theo would have be 11 when he had Sammy. But I love Arkin and, as long as the two actors don’t appear together, it’s easy enough to suspend disbelief.
Real age does not have to reflect screen age. If we’re going off that logic when consider Margo Martindale and her Bennett boys then Mags would have been 13 when she had Doyle, 15 when she had Coover, and 18 when she had Dickie. Busy teenager, Mags was.
Mags Bennett having kids at 13, 15, and 18 in a hillbilly holler wouldn’t be too unbelievable.
It was nice to see Mickey Jones and Michael Ironside on the same show for probably the first time since the original “V” run in the 80s. Too bad they didn’t share a scene.
We are still keeping score on when Rachel appears? Such a minor character. Who cares?
for a show as intense as justified can be, I found myself laughing an incredible amount from this episode. The dialogue on this show is simply fantatic.
“Was that a guess? Because that’s a good one!”
Quarles after getting blood sprayed on his shirt from the gud he’d just killed… “Ugh, what a dick”
guy*
Raylan: Art i’ve already got a Daddy.
Art: Yeah I’ve met your daddy.
Raylan: Fair enough, continue.
Ok i better stop now..
“husky lookin’ feller”
also.. was it just me who thought that this episode felt like a set up for season 4 rather than the climax of season 3?
We finally get introduced to the big bad from detroit, duffy seems to be establishing himself as the guy that replaces quarles, new alliances are being formed between dickie, errol and boyd (inadvertently). Can’t imagine all of this gets addressed in the remaining two episodes, so I guess the rest of the season is going to focus on Quarles demise, and acting as a set up for as another guy mentioned, a battle royal in season 4.
In a sense this whole season feels like a setup for next season to me. All about getting Dickie his money and Wynn his mojo back and Boyd slowing rising in influence. Putting the pieces in place for next seasons major players.
The only complaint I have is that they waaaaay overshadowed Quarles eventual escape and mayhem. It was obvious anyways but they practically beat you over the head with TWO characters telling Boyd that he needs to kill Quarles immediately makes it pretty clear Quarles will escape and do something very, very bad (like kill Ava or Raylan’s father) setting up Boyd vs. Raylan tension for the next season. The writers needed to hide their hand a little better.
One thing that has annoyed me about these otherwise entertaining and sharp reviews is the ongoing Mags hangup and the need to relate this season’s villains to that arc. New season, new things for Raylan to deal (or not) with and more of one character worth admission price alone; Wynn Duffy of course, that actor is extraordinarily talented.
However when Dickie rolled back into the Bennett store, still vandalised, I was lost for a few minutes, strck again by the immense writing and acting that made last season one of the best seasons of television created. Ever.
Will reserve final judgement till a whole season rewatch, but on the whole I’m disappointed with this season. The short scenes between Raylan and Art in this ep really clarified that for me — there’s too much time being spent on the peripheral characters and not enough of Raylan. It’s like Raylan’s got a cameo appearance in his own story, for me. I realise mileage varies, and I’m not dissing the absolute quality of everything production-wise. I’m just sick of not seeing more Raylan and the marshals stuff, with extra Boyd. Those elements, for me, are the heart of the show and on that score, Justified is on life support.
They have to give Raylan an adversary to play off of and it can’t always be Boyd. Raylan wandering around cracking jokes with no protagonist would get old really quick. Justified is far from being on life support.
Coolest show on. Seen all 3 seasons. There all good
Dickie’s prison space doo is out there
done in zero gravity with dull shiv
no wash or blow dry
jus let the cat lick one side clean and sleep on it
way cool
Another great episode of a great show.
That could be a review for every week.
I liked that we got to see Quarles use his gun rig again before that train went completely off the rails.
Wynn and Boyd make an interesting pair. Neither of them have enough manpower to control everything like they want so they kind of need each other at this point. Both of them being wiley and wary About each other while working together should be fun to see.
And what the hell is up wih Dickie’s hair?
This isn’t surprising, but this interview with Williamson is good to read, if only for the work we’re really not seeing yet on screen:
[www.hitfix.com]
“Mykelti Williamson: I’ll give you one thing: Limehouse doesn’t want to lose control of his holler. He doesn’t want the kids and the community infiltrated with drugs. That’s the backstory between Limehouse and Mags. Limehouse cut a deal with Mags that if he kept her money in the black holler, no one would dare touch it. It would be completely safe, but she had to make sure that she kept his community completely safe and buffered it from any of the filth that she was involved in. So they had a mutual understanding. But once she killed herself and took herself out, Limehouse now has to deal with this floodgate of people who want to come in and get their hands on Mags’ money, including Dickie Bennett.”
Which means that Limehouse is a damn sight closer to the image of Vito Corleone than I’d guessed — being a criminal, to push back against other criminal incursions.
Did anyone notice the names of the dead drug dealers were a “way of the gun” reference?
Thought it was a great episode, but almost ruined by one scene – the phone conversation between Arkin & Duffy. No gangster who made it to that level would ever be so stupid as to have such an open conversation about crime and murder for hire on the phone. Not only would it all be coded, it would most likely be an underling taking the risk of giving the orders.
Am I really the first one to point out Neil McDonough’s “Greatest Generation” reference?
noticed that too… all kinds of awesome.
Am I crazy, or has Jere Burns been particularly great this season?