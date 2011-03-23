‘Justified’ – ‘Save My Love’: Follow the money

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I preserve 18 inches of my intestine in lucite…
“Everyone’s capable of doing something like this, Winona.” -Raylan
When I got to the end of last week’s episode, I half-assumed, half-hoped that the business with the stolen $100 bill was finished. That story felt very much like “Justified” at its most self-contained – get in, let Raylan make a quip or 3, get out – and if I was wrong, I wasn’t so sure I wanted to see Raylan have to play Vic Mackey for another hour and clean up a huge mess in between doing his regular job.
But damn if I wasn’t hooked throughout “Save My Love,” an extremely tense – and at times darkly comic – hour demonstrating the many different ways the world had of letting Raylan and Winona know it wasn’t going to be easy to put that money back.
It helps that they were able to largely confine the action to one setting, since Winona, the Marshals, Judge Reardon (a welcome return for Stephen Root) all work in the same place where the money belonged. I don’t know if this was intended as a bottle show (a budget saver that predominantly uses pre-existing sets), but it played out as a very effective example of one, with each obstacle unfolding in a logical pattern.
And what made everything work so well was Tim Olyphant, who had one fantastic reaction after another to this ever-expanding mess, whether he had to listen to Winona’s stream-of-consciousness monologue about why she took the rest of the cash or when he learned what Boyd was doing in the courtroom. We all know Olyphant has the swagger and the wordplay down, but it’s nice to be reminded of just how strong (and funny) he can be when Raylan is simply, silently, reacting to the craziness around him.
Boyd’s new job, meanwhile, not only brings in a welcome new recurring character in coal company Carol, played by Rebecca Creskoff from “Hung.” I’ve been waiting to see how the show was going to bring Boyd back into the orbit of both Raylan and the Bennetts (absent for the second week in a row but at least discussed here), and now we know. Very, very interesting.
Less interesting but still somewhat welcome was the return of Jere Burns as Wyn Duffy. Glad to have Burns back; just not sure I want to go through Gary being an idiot with him again, as opposed to the show just using Wyn as part of the larger Dixie Mafia issue.
Perhaps most interesting of all, though, was the penultimate scene in the evidence locker. Just what, if anything, does Art suspect? Raylan was acting hinky all day, Art’s not a stupid man, and he’s had issues with his tallest Marshal in the past. Was his presence there just to add one more potential obstacle to an episode full of them, or is this going to wind up getting Raylan into more trouble with his boss?
What did everybody else think?
The penultimate scene with Art could go one of two ways, by my account: either this plotline continues further and Art suspects something (which I personally doubt, considering that all signs point to the focus moving from the office to Harlan over the next several episodes leading up to the finale) or that Art sort of wryly suspects Raylan and Winona were up to some alternative forms of after-hours activity in the evidence locker.
My bet is on the latter, just because I love a good Art reaction and quip.
They’ve made such a big deal out of Art’s hearing, it has to tie into something other then him just getting old. And when he walked up to the door where Raylan was standing, Winona was making a whole lot of noise in the evidence room. Art would have been able to hear Winona closing the locker, and then the cage, neither of which she should be able to access. So if he had any suspicions prior to that, Winona in the cage likely would have confirmed them.
But, with that said, I’m pretty sure he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids in that scene. When she was making all the noise, I looked at Art’s ears, and I didn’t see them. I might have just missed them though.
Had Art said something to give the impression that he knew what was going on, then I could see this not leading to anything (there would be some sense of closure). I think it’s pretty obvious from how this show works that this will come up again. This isn’t David Chase writing about escaped Russians in the woods.
“Penultimate” is defined in the dictionary as second-to-last. The encounter with Art was in the final scene.
Good review, except for the use of the word “hinky.” That word has no meaning.
Funny, I knew what Alan meant when he used the word.
websters – hinky 1) nervous, jittery 2) suspicious
No one appreciates references to “The Fugitive anymore?”
“The Fugitive”*
Messed up the quotation marks.
You can take the stairs. We’ll take the elevator.
(Not to be rude — just a reference to the scene you’re alluding to.)
From the Merriam-Webster online dictionary:
Definition of HINKY
1
slang : nervous, jittery
2
slang : suspicious
Examples of HINKY
And now I know what I’m going to watch on this rainy Saturday. Fugitive it is.
Damn that was good- Honestly after seeing the previews I wasn’t looking forward to this ep at all. I don’t know what I expected but Wynona and her borrowed $100 just didn’t sound like intriguing television to me. Boy was I wrong- this was fun.
Enjoyed the heck out of this one. I was afraid for the second week in a row we would be Boyd-less, so it was nice to see him in this role. I thought the woman from Hung had other intentions with Boyd of the physical variety, but we’ll see how that plays out.
Agreed about Stephen Root as well, always a welcome site to see Milton turn up as the judge. And even better this week was the fact we didnt see him in a full out speedo like last time
my stephen root love always manifests itself in nostalgia for jimmy james [as opposed to milton]. loved him on newsradio.
I noticed Stephen Root has not lost his affection for red Swingline staplers in the 12(!) years since Office Space was released.
@WF3C – you mean this?:
[i.imgur.com]
a very nice touch indeed.
Ha! I missed that one.
A little Uncle Jimmy is always welcome.
This episode was so good, I am at a loss for words to describe it.
So many standout scenes. So many great reaction shots. So much to love.
I think you have to figure that Art knew all along that something was up. He’s a smart guy and he obviously noticed something was odd with Raylan’s behavior and perhaps Winona’s as well. This whole bit with the missing money and Raylan being interested in various things about money in this episode and the last one had to set up some alarms in his head.
I wouldn’t imagine that he’d pursue it. What would be the point? But I could see it come up in a conversation down the road, perhaps when the two are in a difficult situation.
The bigger question in my mind is what does this portend for the Raylan and Winona’s romantic attachment? There was a whole lot of meaning in that last look. Is he going to take some time off because of this and she’ll go back to Gary the Arabian Horse dealer?
“Gary the Arabian Horse dealer”
Nice. That just had me rolling. I almost wish they could have that as a caption underneath him every time he comes on screen.
@Rachelmed, having subtitles to describe people on Justified would not help me in my effort to stop thinking that Boyd looks like a backwoods Michael Westen.
I would pay good money to hear Goggins do a Michael Westin-style voiceover as Boyd Crowder.
I was pleasantly surprised, as well. I was not only NOT looking forward to this ep after last week’s teaser for it, I was positively dreading it. So, whew!
TO’s reaction to everything was fantastic. Loved the scene in the evidence room with all the marshalls. Raylan starts out in the room with them, then gradually moves to the door, then to the other side of the metal partition-thingy. Like the tension is making him claustrophobic and he wants to bolt while everyone else is gabbing away. Loved it.
I hope Winona doesn’t end up having to steal that money back again to bail Gary out of whatever mess he’s getting into.
Much like last night’s episode of Lights Out, I was anxious during the entirety of the episode even though nothing really happened. The payoff was not quite as enjoyable as the Lights Out one last night, but it was equally effective at adding suspense, and logically it made more sense than the point-to-point situation in Lights Out.
Similar to the large number of Deadwood actors that have appeared, there seems to be an increasing number of “Hung” actors appearing (Natalie Zea, Margo Martindale, now Rebecca Creskoff). Is there some sort of link between the shows behind the scenes, or is it just a random “Character actor convergence” going on?
it was a very good episode, but I hope there is some fallout. Even if Art doesn’t bust them, I have to think Raylan is going to have a hard time coping with Winona stealing that much money even if she returned it and despite its’ convenient “doesn’t exist” anymore status.
I would hope that this single incident caused Raylan much of a hard time after his little “everyone thinks about it” pep talk. I think the whole thing will fall apart over the job vs. family dynamic instead.
That last comment should have read that I’d hope this single incident wouldn’t cause Raylan a hard time.
Rachel: You should get two alarms.
Raylan: Huh?
Rachel: To make sure you wake up!
That particular exchange of dialogue stuck out the most. This episode was an execution of Raylan waking up. He looked like he was about to cry at the end.
Note: this site is horribly slow!
I was far more worried by Winona smiling in the elevator at the end. You just know she’s got the taste for trouble now.
That’s the shot I loved; her little smirk, which tells you everything you need to know about the character. She loved the attention she got from Raylan for the trouble she caused, and we know there’s more where that’s coming from.
But a really unexpected and tautly suspenseful yarn woven from a simple piece of fiber.
Thats not what the smile was for…the smile was from seeing how far Raylan would go for her to keep her safe and out of trouble.
Great episode and I agree with everyone that I was not looking forward to it after the preview but it really surprised me. I’m not quite sure what to think of Art’s suspicions yet. I do think he suspects something but exactly what he will do about it or how much he knows I have no clue.
Everyone was on their game tonight and I am very intrigued by Boyd’s new gig. I did miss Mags and her boys though. The preview looked great which has me excited for next week!
I tend to compare this show to DEXTER in that the story is usually so predictable and convenient at every turn that I focus almost all my attention on the characters. But this was one of the few episodes where the story was very well constructed and not wholly predictable. If only every episode could be this well plotted out…
With the title of the episode being “Save My Love”, Winona asking in the beginning if Raylan’s going to “save her” and her smile at the end of “getting away with it”, I took it to mean that she was happy that Raylan had put so much on the line to get her out of that jam. She looked at him right before she smiled too. Plus all the talk from Judge Reardon about what a great guy Raylan was, it seemed like she was realizing she was in love with him again. Maybe I totally misread that scene. Raylan was obviously not happy about the whole thing, but he DID go above and beyond (breaking dozens of laws) to help her. This episode will probably be better understood in context with the next few.
As far as Art is concerned, I think he knows what they were doing. He asked about the security guy there and was going to wait for him, they were acting squirrely all day. He knows they aren’t supposed to go in without the old man letting them. I bet money he mentions it to Raylan someday, but that’s it. He’s not going to press charges when the money was returned and lose one of his best marshals.
And the last episode was *his* confronting temptation — go with the bank robber down to a beach and affordable hookers? He’s been tempted, but his anchor’s his family — something Raylan deliberately left, back in the day…
I agree, I thought I wasn’t going to particularly enjoy this because of how reminiscent of a couple episodes from season 3 of The Shield it was. But I think Graham Yost just wanted to flex his muscles a little bit and remind everyone just how damn good a writer he is.
The penultimate scene was great, but what really blew ne away was the final second of the final scene. I actually rewound and watched Winona’s little half smile right at the end like four or five times. All through the episode, I kept thinking that the one thing I didn’t like about this plot line is that it weakened Winona’s character too much. It seemed like something they cooked up to make her more interesting and compelling, but it just made me like her less. And than that hidden smile flashed, and suddenly Winona just got *really* interesting to me.
So that makes two assumptions about this episode from me, and they both turned out wrong. Just goes to show: Don’t second guess Justified. They know they’re doing.
I did the same thing, rewound and watched that little smile at the end. Then I got nervous, because my take on it was that she was happy that Art almost caught them. Winona wants Raylan out of the Marshal service, and I wondered if this might be her way of forcing the issue. I might be reading way too much into a tiny smile.
The thing that struck me was that once everyone had concluded that the money was just lost, it was much riskier to try returning the money then to just bury it somewhere. Of course, no one knew yet, how the FBI was going to react but at that point, the most likely explanation was that the money had just been lost to the normal bureaucracy. Getting caught putting the money back would have, of course, been a disaster.
I also thought Zea did a terrific job in Winona’s “why did I take all the money” speech/explanation, along with Olyphant’s reactions. Great scene. I totally went “oh, Winona!” when she dumped that bag ol’ money out.
Question: Obviously it makes sense in a “do the right thing” way that they needed to return the money back to the evidence room (in a different locker) for the ease of conscience-ness, but while watching the episode, I wonder why they didn’t just burn the money and not have to risk getting caught (which Art is at least somewhat onto something being amiss at that evidence room) yet again, given the difficulty they kept running into all day in returning it and how close they came to getting caught. The reports and logs have kind of established that the money is lost in the system, possibly transferred to a different location – and it didn’t seem like the FBI would pursue it (unless more bills come up).
Awesome and tense episode. While we knew (or at least were very confident) that Raylan would pull this off I like that the conclusion was a little up in the air with Art. And I can’t get enough of Jere Burns as Wyn Duffy. Man is he fantastic in every scene. Great season, easily the best drama that is currently airing.
I liked the hallway scene with Art and Raylan. They were literally about to drawn down on each other and they did… with words.
AM I the only one who thinks there was no Sniper and That Carol security team set up situation. To give coal company leverage in the federal case.
Possible I suppose but that would only work if the situation played out as it did with Raylan forcing everyone to stay inside. She had no way of guaranteeing that. Moreover, it was strongly suggested that the defendants in the case were likely guilty of placing the bomb threat call since they knew about it without anyone having told them.
“Sounds like a love story” (Carol about Boyd and Raylan) How true it is! :)
I think my favorite part of the episode was the speech Raylan gives about whether Carol can trust Boyd. Pure Poetry. Though the whole episode was outstanding.
I think the Boyd-Raylan dynamic is probably the best thing about this show. I’d be happy to watch an episode where it’s just the two of them talking to each other for forty minutes.
I didn’t catch the Swingline stapler shot. Priceless!!! I hate Wynona. I was hoping she’d get caught and go to jail and be written out of the series. Ick. Yuk. And blecho…
I’m going to pretend you didn’t say that, Paddy.
Wonderful episode. This show’s strength continues to be its dialog and casting, elevating what could be otherwise boilerplate scripts.
This show is also filled with women who I enjoy watching just, uh, walk around the screen. Natalie Zea in particular wears the heck out of business casual. Rebecca Creskoff just adds to that list.
As others have said, why the hell did they put the money back? Being out of print and assumed to be “lost”, those bills have no value except to easily implicate Winona should they ever be found. Just burn them!
The bills aren’t worthless, my understanding of out of circulation is the next time the bills hit a bank they are sent to the feds in exchange for new bills, and are then destroyed by the feds.
A very good episode though I could see the puppet strings of the writers too often with all the big coincidences and with Winona acting so repeatedly stupid.
When the judge was demanding she do what he says regarding her bag, what was the downside of being defiant and doing what she wanted? She might get fired, but that’s a lot better than going to prison. And of course her finger prints are now all over the money and her prints are probably in the system.
But still, very good episode and my above criticisms are minor.
Hearing the word “hinky” always reminds me of the old Homicide TV show. Detectives on HOL used to say that word alot when the fact of a case seemed wierd.
I really enjoyed the first season of this show, but this latest episode seems to me to continue the slide away from cop drama and into soap opera. I’ll be satisfied only if Raylan (or perhaps some other character yet to be named) just cuts loose and lets Winona know she’s a shrill little annoying brat, and then the show can get back to great hour-long crime dramas like we got to enjoy in the first season.
I seem to be in the minority, but I thought it was one of the weaker episodes of this otherwise excellent show. The whole thing felt ridiculous and contrived. I don’t mind a couple of contrivances (the other deputy just happening to pick up the money before Raylan could get there was fine), but all this nonsense about the judge not allowing Wynona a minute or two to take her bag and the Secret Service just happening to show up and demand Raylan’s attention. Any of that by itself is fine, but when you add it all together, it was just absurd. And that’s before we get into the very convenient bomb threat, which would necessitate a search of the bag (which was only prevented by Raylan’s quick thinking). I don’t know. I’m glad everyone else thought it was so great, but I just couldn’t suspend my disbelief on this one.