‘Justified’ – ‘The Gunfighter’: The quick and the dead

There was a time when “Justified” tried to run away from the whole idea of it being a 21st century Western, but when you call your season premiere “The Gunfighter” – and pit your Stetson-clad hero against another man who’s fond of showing off his quick-draw skills – you’ve essentially given in to what’s been obvious to everyone all along.
It’s a trope of Westerns (particularly the Gregory Peck film that lent its name to this episode) that everyone wants to test the fastest gun there is, and also that eventually every gun slows down. Raylan got shot in last season’s finale, and the show doesn’t forget that. He’s getting older, and at the moment is limited by the injury, and seems ripe for the shooting by Fletcher “Icepick” Nicks, who comes across like a dark funhouse mirror reflection of Raylan. Nicks wears a distinctive (albeit smaller) hat, and tends to place himself in situations where he invites people to give him an excuse to shoot them. But where Raylan’s code has some degree of honor to it – with rare exceptions like Tommy Bucks, he’d much rather not kill his opponents – Nicks is cheating all the way, because he likes killing, and he likes creating the illusion of being the fastest and the best.
But the thing about Raylan, like most of the great Elmore Leonard characters (including Boyd Crowder), is that while he’s tough and physically capable, he’s also smart. He beats Nicks not by powering through his injury, but by realizing that he can use Winona’s decorative tablecloth to his advantage. Leonard villains often spend much of the story talking about how a climactic confrontation is going to go, and it virtually never turns out the way they predicted, but this seemed a particularly clever deviation on the part of both Raylan and the writers.
In addition to Nicks, we meet the first of the season’s major new ongoing villains in Neal McDonough as a character who at this point in the scripts was referred to as “Carpetbagger.”(*). Carpetbagger, like Raylan, is a thinker. And, like Nicks, he’s a bit of a cheat, using the special rig to conceal a Derringer in his sleeve and kill Arnett and his secretary. (If Raylan’s a gunfighter out of a frontier town, Carpetbagger is an urban killer like Robert DeNiro in “Taxi Driver,” who used a similar rig.) Like many characters from Leonard books(**), Carpetbagger hails from Detroit, and he carries himself as a man who is much smarter, smoother and more ruthless than these Kentucky hicks. And based on how he quickly he moves in to take over the local branch of the Dixie Mafia, he has reason to be just that cocky. (On the other hand, his plan to have Nicks take out Raylan is less successful, but Raylan’s a lot smarter than Arnett.) McDonough was the best part of Yost’s “Boomtown,” one of the standout performers in the Yost-scripted “The Breaking Point” episode of “Band of Brothers,” and he again rewards his once and future boss’s faith with a charismatic performance. This guy is about as far from Mags as you can get, but he makes almost as memorable a first impression as Mags did with her glass full of apple pie.
(*) The character does have a real name, and while the show isn’t intentionally keeping it a secret, it doesn’t come up in any of the four episodes I’ve seen. When I asked Graham Yost about it at press tour (for an interview I’m going to publish after next week’s episode), he said that names just don’t come up all the time in organized crime, and that this guy doesn’t throw it around willy-nilly.
(**) Today saw the publication of Leonard’s newest novel “Raylan,” which is partially inspired by the Mags Bennett story from season 2 and at times features story elements and characters whom Leonard invited Yost and his writers to “strip for parts” in writing season 3. I asked Yost whether fans of the show should wait until the end of this season to read the book; he thought on it for a few moments before ultimately suggesting the two are different enough that it’s okay. But if you want to remain completely unspoiled for anything coming up, you can wait. Raylan was a supporting character in Leonard’s “Pronto” and “Riding the Rap,” but this is the first novel where he’s the unquestioned lead, and I’m looking forward to it.
And even as we’re meeting Raylan’s newest antagonist, we can’t forget the existence and majesty of Walton Goggins as Boyd. Goggins and Timothy Olyphant have such chemistry at this point that I’m happy to just watch them shoot the breeze(***) as they did at the start of their meeting at the Marshals’ office. That scene just crackled with some of the episode’s best dialogue, and with the bond between the two performers.
(***) At the “Justified” press tour session on Sunday, Goggins says he approaches Raylan/Boyd scenes as if the two men really love each other, and that he was surprised to learn that Olyphant takes the exact opposite view. I can see both sides of that debate, I think.
I wondered at first what was going through Boyd’s usually sharp mind when he took a swing at Raylan, then smiled enormously when we got to the end and realized he had done it as an excuse to get close to Dickie and finally got some payback for him shooting Ava.
“Justified” is a show that does action well, but as cool as it is to see Raylan outdraw an opponent, or Tim to hit the apricot from long distance, I take the greatest satisfaction from watching the characters – good and bad, old and new – think their way out of predicaments in unexpected ways.
Some other thoughts:
* Color me extremely happy that this Dixie Mafia story means we’re going to be seeing a lot of Jere Burns as Wynn Duffy. Burns is at a stage in his career where he pops up in small roles in dramas (say, as Jesse’s rehab counselor on “Breaking Bad”) and always makes a strong impression, even if it’s just by reacting (as he does marvelously here when he watches the Carpetbagger kill Arnett and Yvette). I also like how Raylan’s concern over keeping his word to Wynn played as a counter to all of Nicks’ promises to his potential victims.
* I’m also always happy that Jeremy Davies remains in play as Dickie, and of course he and Dewey have somehow become prison buddies.
* Ava survives her own gunshot wound, and has very quickly taken to being Boyd’s wartime consiglieri as well as his lover. We know Ava doesn’t back down – you can try asking her dead husband if you don’t believe me – but it was still fun to watch get Devil and Arlo in line by showing Devil the business end of a frying pan.
* As I noted in my pre-season review, “Justified” has done such a good job building up the world around Raylan (albeit more in terms of the bad guys in Harlan than his fellow Marshals) that the show is plenty compelling when he’s not around, as opposed to the way “Dexter” tends to flounder whenever Michael C. Hall isn’t in a scene. One of those less-than-riveting “Dexter” supporting players was in this episode, with Desmond Harrington playing Icepick Nicks. Still not sure how I feel about the accent he used, but beyond that, he worked in a deliberately self-conscious, theatrical way, where Nicks is a guy who is very aware at all times of how he presents himself to the world.
* While Yvette is trying to set the trap for Raylan by pretending to be dissatisfied with her job, she mentions that her father used to wear the businessman’s Stetson, which is the model Raylan wore in the books, and which Elmore Leonard will still insist he should be wearing on the show. (It’s seemingly his only complaint with the series.)
* The green screen work in the driving sequences has not improved, it seems. I’m okay with that, as I’d rather that money go to guest stars like McDonough and Burns.
* Yost says the writers often struggle to come up with excuses for Raylan to be involved in what’s going on in Harlan, and the idea that he’s searching for Mags’ ill-gotten fortune is one of the more plausible ones they’ve used.
What did everybody else think?
What an episode…everything was great. Ice Pick was cool and the main baddies were all interesting. One thing I really love about Justified is how each season is so different a la The Wire. Each season just has a certain feel.
was too bad “ice pick” was a one-and-done bad guy [it seems…couldn’t tell if he was killed or just wounded]. i liked him on the screen, too.
Seems he got hit in the shoulder, so they could potentially bring him back.
Yeah Graham Yost did an interview with EW this morning and he said the Ice Pick is indeed alive, but they have no plans for him later on the season, which is a damn shame. I really recommend reading the interview.
Harrington might be too busy with Dexter and getting spray tanned.
I also loved the callback to the businessman Stetson that the Raylan in the books wears. Leonard would’ve appreciated that.
Hate to nitpick, Alan, but you have a (*) in the third paragraph about Nicks but I don’t see any notes for it.
Also, I believe you meant to write Jere Burns is Jesse’s counselor in “Breaking Bad”, not “Justified”.
Great episode. Nice to have the show back.
Various errors fixed. Thanks!
Well Done
Glad it didn’t look like Raylon hit Quinn with a killshot. Nice job by Harrington, hope he comes back for a few more episodes later on.
Agreed. Funny how the actors from Dexter are frequently so much more engaging once you see them on other shows. Guess we can’t blame them for Dexter’s problems.
I thought it was a real cop out (see what I did there) for Raylan to (apparently)NOT have killed Nicks. This show typically does not pull punches, but, come on, that should have been lights out.
A kill shot would have been unrealistic. The opening of the episode made it clear that Raylan’s marksmanship is not what it used to be.
Personally, I thought it looked like Raylan shot Nicks in the shoulder on purpose. Obviously the marshals could get some information out of a hired gun, so there wouldn’t be much purpose in killing him…yet.
Prettok: Raylan’s marksmanship is off at the moment, but his target was all of 2 feet away and stationary. Wynona could have killed him with a kill shot. Raylan didn’t kill him on purpose, as Fuzzbrain says.
So happy to have this show back. You knew Raylan wouldn’t lose to Icepick, but the way he won made up for that.
When I first watched this show I hadn’t watched “The Shield”. Now that I have I’m even more impressed at how good Coggins is.
Man I love this show, I actually think its the most entertaining and even “best” show on TV right now. You don’t usually get that, its like a Number 1 pop song that gets a good review from pitchfork.
This. Justified has all the tools of a perfect network show, but enough focus on writing, character and dialog for it to live comfortably in the grittier FX brand. Wish more NBC/ABC/CBS execs would look at a show like this for help.
Olyphant and Goggins have more chemistry than most couple could ever hope for. Their acting clinics continue and I couldn’t be happier.
Agreed 100% I could have just watched them in a room just talking. Their scene was my favorite part of the ep!
I learned that Mexico is filled with Mexicans.
Your final point gets at something that’s been on my mind a lot lately, imagine what the world would be like if supercop Raylan actually had policework as his mandate instead of just babysitting fugitives and chasing runaways.
Alan – hate to nitpick but I don’t think Dickie actually appeared at all in this episode. In the jail – Dewey was talking with one of Dickie’s crew – not Dickie. You may have inadvertently broken one of your own rules about spoilers with why Boyd got locked up.
In the version I saw, it was clearly Dickie with Dewey.
What are you talking about Chris? That was most definitely Dickie limping around with Dewey at the end. The look on Boyd’s face when he passed him was priceless. Dickie was the one saying he didn’t wanna get a tattoo while locked up.
It was clearly Dickie.
I rewatched it and it was definitely Dickie and Dewey together in the last scene.
Chris, I have no idea what you where watching but that was Jeremy Davies as Dickie.
CLEARLY Dickie
It was Dickie
I just watched it twice and Dewey was talking with the guy Raylan saved from Dickie’s brother. The guy who took the rap because Mags had a talk with an old woman who was never identified.
Just saying
He was absolutely talking to Dickie.
For sure it was Dickie. Same guy who played the time travel expert on lost. What are you people smoking??
Saying wrong–it was Dickie.
It was Dickie, dude. Couldn’t have been clearer. He even had the limp, not that we’d need it to recognize Dickie.
It was Jeremy Davies (Dickie). No question. Perhaps a third viewing will help. And priceless “oh, crap” look on his face when he saw Boyd.
It was definitely Dickie (Jeremy Davies). You’re out-numbered, Chris! ;-)
Jeremy Davies was even listed in the credits at the beginning of the show. Just saying.
Final scene of the episode – Boyd walking by and just barely glancing at Dickie. That was hilarious and had me rolling. The things he will do to Dickie in there…
Also, agree with the earlier post about how I hope Ice Pick isn’t dead and can somehow contribute. What a cool character.
That was pretty confusing in parts. I watched all of season 2 but stopped watching the first season after the first few episodes when it started to go procedural. Were we supposed to know who that guy in the office was? What is this whole Dixie Mafia business and who is Wynn Duffy? What was his connection to the guy in the office and what was the whole business about commercial real estate loans? They need to do a much better job of reestablishing old characters and plotlines that haven’t been around on the show in such a long time.
Would it surprise you if I told you that you probably stopped watching at exactly the moment the whole show started getting good?
Well, it’s only confusing for those who haven’t watched the show. This isn’t network, Ted. There is a continuity to this show.
There was nothing confusing about it and both Emmitt Arnett and Wynn Duffy appeared in Season 2.
Emmitt Arnett and Wynn Duffy appeared in season 1 also, at least Duffy.
Arnett and Duffy ( and their mafia real-estate ventures) date back to season one. The Carpetbagger might have spared Duffy because he was opposed to it from the beginning.
Yep, that felt about right for a season premiere. It had some clunky exposition and most of the characters felt more shallow than usual, but that’s how it always goes. This show seems to be on a trend of introducing a lot of characters early on and then making the most charismatic one the main villain in the second act, so I probably won’t be making it a huge point to catch episodes while they air for another month or so. After that, though, it’s on. The second season was one of the best things I watched all year. Shit, there’s no fear of this becoming another Sons of Anarchy, is there? Graham Yost seems reasonable right? Wait, I think the SOA season 3 started with a funeral followed by a drive by shooting so I think Justified is safe.
Attention all other hour-long drama shows (especially you, Walking Dead), the climax of this episode… well, THIS how you pull off drama and genuine tension.
Loved it.
You took the words right out of my mouth. Walking Dead is a perfect choice for your point. Too bad the list of shows to choose from goes on and on and on….
Stupid Justified with its stupid southern accents making my stupid Arkansas mouth do the same stupid thing. UGH!!!!!
Man that episode was good. I have certainly missed the great dialogue.
I’ve been desperate for Justified to start ever since SoA imploded at the end of this season. I’m so glad they didn’t let me down. That’s quality entertainment!
Wasn’t that pizza boy a Greendale student?
He was on “Better off Ted” as the white rapper mailroom guy that Veronica keeps slapping.
Alan, I love your work, but I’d love it even more if you remembered that some of us don’t live and breathe these shows. A little explanation occasionally would help us understand your point. Expecting readers to decode “Tim to hit the apricot from long distance” is a bit much, don’t you think.
Tim’s first memorable scene in the series is shooting a guy after Raylan gives a nice warning about how shooting somebody in the “apricot” kills them instantly.
“…if you remembered that some of us don’t live and breathe these shows.”
so that *also* must be why you didn’t recognize dickie in jail.
Given that you couldn’t even recognize Dickie, I would say the problem might be more with your recollection skills than Alan’s reviews. Plus, it’s not like the review as a whole is unintelligible unless you get the “apricot” callback.
Chris, you are a remarkable idiot.
I knew immediately what he was referring to…from your ther comments it seems that you have barely watched the show…
I think the point is that you should stop watching television with your head up your ass.
First he doesn’t know it’s Dickie in jail and now this.
I have to say — I am almost enjoying Chris’s posts more than the show. Almost.
Fletcher’s last name is Nix not Nicks.
You are correct, which makes him related to Matt, not Hakeem.
While I’m on the subject of Matt Nix, Jere Burns can also be seen as Anson, the current Big Bad in BURN NOTICE.
Great review Alan! Loved the episode and so happy Justified is back. I was surprised when Devil was taunting Ava, he must have forgotten that she shot her husband at the dining room table. As soon as I saw that cast iron skillet, I just knew what was coming. I think it is going to be a great season.
That whole Devil/Ava/Arlo trio was the worst stuff in the episode. It felt so out of character that it almost felt like a complete reboot.
Chekov’s skillet
What I’m hoping for this season:
-A “junkie with a heart of gold” Bubbles-type character to show what life is like on the lowest rung of the ladder in Harlan
-We actually get to see Ava working at her legitimate job. Huge untapped potential for beauty parlor dialogue. Southern women dont mess around.
-More subversive, wild card plays from Boyd. I like him best as a lone wolf without a flock
-More Boyd/Raylan flirting, eyefucking, and coal digging
-Lots of memories of Helen. Damnit, I loved her. I think the actress who played her is gorgeous for her age.
-A 100% serialized show with NO EXTEMPORANEOUS CASEWORK or Hitler painting story lines
Great episode.
Desmond Harrington was really good as Icepick. Nice to see that he has talent beyond what he is given to work with as Quinn on Dexter.
My thoughts exactly. How does he read this script and then go back? Pretty soon all those guys are gonna start showing up, looking for fun stuff to play.
Holy Blank! That was Quinn? I can usually recognize an actor from another show but I didn’t even have a clue. (And had no idea who Alan was referring to on Dexter.) Granted I haven’t watched Dexter in a few years but still. Amazing transformation.
man I’m glad to have this show back. Great.
Alan – born and raised in Ky so I take a little exception to “and he carries himself as a man who is much smarter, smoother and more ruthless than these Kentucky hicks” But I think what you meant is that He thinks himself smarter.
Also I know what you mean about the green screen but it’s still better than seeing palm trees or CA mountains in the distance.
Bryan, I wasn’t suggesting that Kentuckians are actually hicks; just that this is how McDonough’s character views them. He thinks he’s better than everyone here.
Phew
But the people of Kentucky are hicks. And generally not as smart as others. So Bryan and Alan are both right.
Tell me K Rovinsky, if you went back and replaced “the people of Kentucky” with “black people” and “hicks” with the N-word, how do you think that would look? Prejudice is prejudice.
ha – funny guy Krovinsky- actually though Alan and I are of the same opinion I was just commenting on his clarity of writing. (He being from Jersey understands my sensitivity to derogatory comments about my state)
MICGUAR– I did the exercise you suggested. And it looks the same. You are also right! Thanks for adding to my point.
Maybe I’m just some dumb Kentucky hick, but I don’t understand your tone. If you’re trying to be funny, you’re not very good at it, and are saying something very hateful. If you’re being serious, than you’re a very ignorant individual, and still saying something very hateful. Why has that bigoted comment not been deleted by now?
The comment is still there because calling down southerners for being hicks – though disrespectful – is not bigoted. Southerners aren’t a race. They’re a group. Yay, clarity.
I don’t think that’s an accurate definition, Spigot. A bigot is just someone who obstinately clings to prejudiced opinions about a group of people to which they don’t belong. It can be a race, a religious group, a class, or, yes — a group of people of a certain regional origin. I admit I may be incorrect, though. Regardless, I think my point still stands.
Part of the strength of Mags’ character was how she operated through the different personalities of her sons. I remember in particular the performance by the actor playing Doyle Bennett. The budding relationships between the arriving and existent criminals is already looking fascinating.
Olyphant continues to impress, how he plays the reactions to the mistakes he made was perfect.
Also Art is extremely cool.
Soooo happy to have the show back.
Loved the book by the cover comment Boyd made to Raylan. Tim Olyphant is on the cover of the new “Raylan” Elmore Leonard book.
HA! Great point! That comment by Boyd really caught my attention though everything he says does. But now I understand how even more perfect it was.
Don’t think anyone else mentioned this. Both the LA Times and Entertainment Weekly refer to Neal McDonough’s character as Robert Quarles. Not a huge deal.
AVCkub did it too. So i guess is official.
Ice Pick reminded me of Brian DePalma’s version of Frank Nitti in The Untouchables. So creepy but so charismatic. I will be sad if he’s all the way dead…
I thought the same thing
So glad to have this show back. I want to watch it all the time. I’m close to the place where I only want to watch it. Other things to do, though.
Boyd was spectacular, as usual. Regardless of how they approach their scenes together, Goggins needs somebody as strong as he is as an actor to make those scenes go, and he’s found his equal in Olyphant. Their dialogue and the way they deliver the lines is almost musical. Beautiful stuff.
About the green screen: I’m starting to really enjoy the obvious fake-care driving scenes. They’re kind of charming now, a part of the show’s DNA.
Neal McDonough was really great and pretty menacing. Smart, capable, and someone with hubris equal to what Raylan’s carrying around. They both think they’re better and smarter than the Kentucky folk they’re dealing with, always underestimating them to their peril. No doubt Carpetbagger will find this to be his undoing.
So glad this show is back! Waiting a week between eps is tortuous, but so worthwhile.
I think they are recycling the same green screen footage from “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
Personally, I was amazed at the quality of Nick’s (the ice pick character – I forget the actor’s name) performance. His character has always been the weakest link on Dexter, pretty much since the character first arrived as a poor man’s Doakes. The poor guy has never had much to work with on Dexter though.
His performance in the series opener of Justified was fantastic though. Nails a very tight character part, that needed a good performance from the actor in order to stand out from the endless list of hitmen and crooks Raylan takes on each week. I wouldn’t be surprised if they reshot the resolution so he gets wounded instead of killed after viewing the takes, and deciding that it might actually be worthwhile keeping his character in the ‘alive column’, as he could well be worth another run.
The whole ‘dark reflection of Raylan’ makes him a character worth returning to – it seems too powerful an image to simply waste it as a villain-of-the-week. I’m not saying the guy should be a main player – but I’d like to see him pop up a few more times, perhaps working for new bosses and creeping his way up the Dixie pecking order. Like Raylan, he comes across as working with his wits as much as his gun – both in the character and the way it was played. He’s a character who is aware of everything around him, who stakes a target out and studies them before moving (while making sure that they barely notice him), who is smart enough to send a decoy ahead of him in order to check whether the police are tailing him, who knows better to grab and run with a case of gear he can’t sell, and who gets the drop on Raylan (and, of course, who wins his gun-game, not by being fast, but by outsmarting his opponent, knowing they’ll reach for the gun before the countdown is finished, i.e. before him, so he can stab their hand). And the actor played him as constantly observant, never taking his eyes off the exact place they should be, letting the audience know that he is mentally noting every person that walks by, and each of their details).
Ok, he’s got a little more leeway on Justified than most shows, as the nature of the show allows for a little bit of shakespearean hamming, but he got the balance between entertaining ham and believability about right, and it did a lot to convince me that his weak performance on Dexter has more to do with a lack of good material to work with than his abilities per se.
I’d say he’d do well to consider quitting Dexter and taking up a more regular posting on Justified if the opportunity arose – not because I like one show more than the other (if anything, I get more glued to Dexter), but because he’s obviously a lot more suited to the world of Justified than his role in Dexter.
Arnett has his coffee spiked with Pappy Van Winkle, a rare and excellent bourbon. Read about it here:
[www.grantland.com]
Shhh…Pappy is hard enough to get as it is. I’m on two different 2012 waiting lists! Great bourbon it is
Art is one of my favorite characters on all of tv these days. Hopefully eventually they flesh out Tim and Rachel more but for now they are at least doing a great job with him.
By the way, in that Ava/Arlo/Devil scene with the frying pan, did anyone else get the feeling they might be witnessing the birth of the successor to Mags Bennett as Harlan County’s reigning Queen of Crime? Shades of Mags “disciplining” Coover with the ball pein hammer? Anyone?
I didn’t think of that while I was watching but it could fit…nice observation
Didn’t like Icepick’s accent, Alan? Harrington is from Georgia, so I figured he was just using the accent he knows from home.
Alan, you didn’t like Icepick’s accent? Harrington is from Georgia, so I figured he was just using what he knows from his home state.
I really liked Neal McDonough as Carpetbagger, but I’ve liked McDonough in just about all the work I’ve seen him do. And you’re right Alan, he was absolutely the highlight of Boomtown.
I’m also in the camp that really liked the Icepick character, and I think there’s a lot of value to bringing him back later in the season. I equate his system with that of Harvey Dent and the two-headed coin. He creates the illusion of chance, but he’s cheating the system the whole time.
Also thought it was a fantastic episode. Agree about the green screen work. Also, was that the L.A. skyline off in the distance in the scene at Wynn Duffy’s place? The show is so clearly shot in L.A. You can tell by the sunlight and the landscape. Not much they can do about that I suppose, other than actually shoot the series in Kentucky, but it does detract a bit for me.
I’d say Raylan and Boyd have a love/hate relationship. Like family.
And I don’t think I’ve ever been happier to see an onanist in my life. Raylan/Dewey scenes have always been good for laughs, so I’m looking forward to more of those. Great to have the show back.
I’m not sure how I feel about this episode but for the past two seasons the second half of the season has been infinitely better than the first half so I’m not gonna be judgy. I know this episode was mainly meant to set up the story line for the season to come and I’m anxiously awaiting what is next to come. Although I am saddened that we can’t see more of Mags Bennett. Great effen character.
I will say though that the show is not very good good at telling the audience character names. I know it’s intentional but I had no idea the guy getting hit was named “Devil” or the fact that Neil McDonough’s character didn’t have a name and was just called “Carpetbagger”
I thought the best part of this great episode was the humor. The dialog between Art and Raylan in the locker had 3-4 really good laughs. Excellent start to the season.
Honestly, Raylon shouldn’t even be a Marshall anymore. They should have just made him FBI or something else federal that can work in the Harlan area. Based on how hte series started I think they planned for it to be more procedural so being a Marshall can work.
Love Ava in this one. She’s becoming a great character.
Love Goggins as usual. I actually like his character more in this than I did in The Shield.
He may be typecast as a bad guy, but he does it so well. Very excited about Neal McDonough.
Personally, I think the cowboy hat is a perfect fit for the character of Raylon.
I always though of Shane as kind of shifty and would possibly stab you in the back. He basically did that to Lem.
Boyd has a code of honor, even if it is a bit twisted.
So I agree, Boyd is the more likeable character.
I imagine Goggins would give a great performance to any well-written character.
“On the other hand, his plan to have Nicks take out Raylan is less successful, but Raylan’s a lot smarter than Arnett.”
I’m not really sure where you got that from. There was no evidence that “Carpetbagger” even knew that Raylan exists, let alone that he was somehow conspiring to have another guy’s hitman kill him.
Check that: he may have known about Raylan from the secretary talking to him, and wanted him killed as a loose end connected to her. But I still don’t see how he would’ve had Nicks do it.
The Carpetbagger wanted Raylan to know about the watch exchange in Frankfort. He assumed that Nix had been arrested there. I assume he set it up to justify taking over the Dixie Mafia operations. I don’t think he knew amything about the attempt on Raylan. That was just Arnett and Nix.
Arnett called Nix while he and Raylan were waiting for the elevator, after Wynn Duffy told Arnett that Raylan was on his way over to talk to him. It was Arnett that ordered Nix to hit Raylan.
Just saw the episode. Surprised you didn’t mention that Neal McDonough was also the guy-behind-the-guy Big Bad in the season finale of Terriers. It seems like he might have a similar role here (although much longer, obviously).