‘Justified’ – ‘Thick As Mud’: End times for Dewey Crowe?

A review of tonight’s “Justified” coming up just as soon as I knock over a fluff-and-fold…
“I told him! I told all of you! I’m a desperate man!” -Dewey Crowe
I had exactly one problem with “Thick as Mud,” which was otherwise my favorite episode of this young season to date. So let’s get that out of the way: I don’t think the show did an especially good job of explaining exactly how and why Dewey still had his kidneys and what Lance and Layla’s real plan was, and I ultimately went straight to the source on this. Graham Yost explained to me:
“The rationale was that no one who’d actually had their kidneys taken out could go rob people and get more money. Lance figured Dewey was an idiot (not a reach, Dewey being Dewey) who wouldn’t know better. He’d go out, get some more cash, and when he came to deliver it, THEN they’d take ’em out, kill him.”
And I do wish that this explanation had somehow survived to final cut (maybe while Lance and Layla were discussing what to do with the drugged Raylan), because I spent the last 10 minutes or so of the episode being distracted by that.
But every other part of the Dewey story was wonderful, and another example of the benefits the show is now reaping of the deep bench that’s been assembled. Telling this kind of story about an escaped con we had met at the start of the episode wouldn’t have had remotely the impact as we got from watching Dewey Crowe – whom we’ve come to know and either hate or pity over two-plus seasons – be put through this terrifying ordeal. He’s a racist idiot, and yet he almost turned into the tragic hero of the hour, desperately scrambling to save his own life after being unexpectedly trapped by Lance. (And then he went back to being an idiot with the brilliant “You mean I had four kidneys?” punchline to things.) Tremendous work throughout by Damon Herriman, and even though the story at this point wildly diverged from what’s going on down in Harlan, it didn’t matter, because Dewey is now a part of this world and it’s okay to take a detour with him.
And after Dewey was taken care of (and will hopefully go back to being prison besties with Dickie once his various wounds heal), we got one of the stranger, more macabre shootouts the show has ever done, with a doped-up Raylan barely having the wherewithal – and the conveniently-arranged geometry – to draw his stolen gun from dead Lance’s waistband and shoot Layla through Lance’s corpse. Though Raylan in general isn’t particularly troubled by killing – even if this was, in fact, the first time he killed a woman – the circumstances of that particular shooting were so strange and creepy and incredibly lucky for him that it wasn’t a surprise to see him so shaken with Art afterwards. And it tied in well to his conversation with Winona earlier in the episode – which appears to have been a feint on her part, since that sure looked like a Dear Raylan letter he found in the kitchen at episode’s end. Raylan lives not only a dangerous life, but a dark and twisted one, and there comes a point where even the woman who loves him more than she knows she’ll love any other man can’t justify being a part of that life anymore.
As strong as all the Dewey and Raylan material was, the hour’s strongest scene involved neither of them, and instead finally brought our friendly neighborhood carpetbagger – now given a name, Robert Quarles – face-to-face with Boyd. That scene was just electric. Both Neal McDonough and Walton Goggins are actors who can be plenty intense without having to raise their voices so much as an octave, and the even tone Quarles used in acknowledging the term carpetbagger couldn’t disguise just how annoyed he was that Boyd had so expertly pegged him. Their recognition of each other’s literary quotes was also a nice example of this, as each man realizes he should make no assumptions about the other. And that wink? A thing of beauty.
Limehouse, meanwhile, remains on the fringes of the action, but always watching (he has spies in the white community) and manipulating – or, in the case of Mags’ hidden fortune, outright lying. Last year, there was a very clear Raylan vs. Mags structure, with Boyd as the wild card in that fight. This year, while Quarles is most likely the biggest of bads, it really does feel like every one of the major criminal characters could either turn out to be the villain or the wild card, and the season could go in so many directions as a result. And that’s a lot of fun.
Some other thoughts:
* I liked that Rachel was not at all amused by the Lawrence Nightengale joke, mainly because it continues the trend of both Rachel and Tim having very little use for Raylan and yet coming across as sympathetic. On most shows, the co-workers who hate the hero are there to be made fun of, but I think “Justified” has made it clear that it would be an enormous pain in the ass to share an office with Raylan Givens. That said, Raylan did seem funnier on the whole tonight than he usually is. Tim Olyphant is a funny guy, and it feels like that quippy side of him is slowly blending into Raylan.
* This ain’t a love story, but “Justified” occasionally finds time for the odd – and I do mean “odd” – romantic moment, like Ava and Boyd bonding over their respective bullet wounds. They’re a matched set, those two. Kind of hard to imagine that once upon a time she was Raylan’s girlfriend and threatening Boyd with gunplay.
What did everybody else think?
Wonderful episode!!! Very similar to the new novel, which I highly recommend. I honestly get scared whenever Quarles is on screen in the same way whenever mags served her Apple-Pie…does he always have his Derringer?
I was wondering that as well, especially after Boyd’s lackey patted him down but neglected his wrists (then again when have you ever seen a pat down of the wrist?)
The great thing about Quarles’ Derringer is that it adds tension to every scene he’s in, because he could draw it without anyone being the least bit suspicious it’s coming — even after he’s been patted down.
A casual pat down like you’d get when entering a sporting event or something? No, probably wouldn’t get to the wrists. But a professional searching someone for weapons or contraband would certainly find that sleeve rig (many things can be hidden under a sleeve – do a Google image search for “wrist holster” for a few ideas). Thug bodyguards, though, apparently do their pat downs more like the former group.
Yet another over-the-top intro that they end rationalizing later on in the episode. I wonder how many viewers they lose to openers like this (bath tub torture porn) or Raylan and Boyd abruptly fist-fighting in the Marshal’s office.
If potential viewers get turned off to those kinds of scenes, they’d surely be turned off by others later on. It’s not like this particular series doesn’t live that kind of thing elsewhere.
RWG (basically, I’m not exactly getting a point here)
I fail to see how these scenes were over-the-top. Both examples you list were in service of the story being told, they certainly weren’t there for shock value. And I’m certain the number of viewers they lose is an extremely low percentage. Assholes mostly.
I suspect a lot of people who watch this show were drawn by the name ‘Elmore Leonard’, and he doesn’t do Downton Abbey. I think you pick up fairly quickly this show is about generally appalling people acting appallingly when they’re not getting shot to death by our hero. Not for every taste, but there you go.
I meant over the top with cliches. I also drink a lot of bourbon when I watch this show so my post-episode thinkings might not be the brightest.
The bath tub scene felt like a cheap basic cable attempt at torture porn, and if I had caught that while channel surfing I definitely wouldn’t stick around for the opening credits. The fight between Raylan and Boyd in the season premiere belonged to a soap opera, not an Elmore Leonard story. Anyway, like I said they both served a purpose, but they still made me cringe as they played out.
I like that you drink a lot of bourbon when watching this show.
Were the opening scenes with Dewey after the opening credits a prank on the audience? I was watching those aghast wondering if they were seriously going to do an episode mimicking the goofy style of that cheesy Jason Statham movie Crank. But it quickly went back to normal Justified style and was one of the best episodes of the series so far.
I had the exact same thought. Definitely an out-of-nowhere homage to Crank. The real question is, how many people who watch Justified also have seen Crank (other you, me and Zodiac MF)?
I think it makes alot more sense for that scene to have been an homage to lock stock and two smoking barrels, another J Statham movie. It came first and most of the plot was a guy being given a day or two to steal enough money by a ganster who had just conned him
When I first saw Layla I was taken out of the episode because I couldn’t quite figure out where I recognized her. Ten minutes later once I figured out it’s Maggie Lawson from Psych I was back in. This seasons getting stronger and stronger every week once the cogs start lining up. And the Dear Raylan letter wasn’t a surprise considering what happened bw the two last season. Frankly I’m surprised it didn’t come sooner. Happy Valentines Day Alan!
Was Layla played by Maggie Lawson from Psych? Never seen her without sleeves so I couldn’t be sure.
Yes that was her. And boy was she fantastic. It was fun to see her wicked.
Never watched Psyche, but loved Layla right away. Hope she pops up in something somewhere that doesn’t suck.
Tense episode man, and that was an epic show by Dewie Crowe tonight. The first 30 minutes almost felt like a good movie based around his character.
Hoping that letter wasn’t what I think it was because most of the time I like Winona.
Anyway, love this show keeps on chugging along.
Winona does seem like a perfectly nice person, but she’s about as exciting as a fencepost. Other than a smokin’ hot bod, what does she have to offer our man Raylan? Or is a smokin’ hot bod enough?
I guess what I mean is, if she’s gone, that’s fine with me. I felt she was dragging him down. Domestic bliss ain’t what I signed on to watch.
I wonder what a first time viewer would have thought of this episode, as it was all over the map. You’d have to know dewey was the village idiot to reallize the kidney thing was just a long con. It otherwise seemed cartoonish. Loved Boyd as always, and would like to see Tim again.
Or would really like to hear more about Nobles holler and white women finding sanctuary there. DO you think this is based on someplace real, or an amazing fictional plot.??
Graham Yost talked a little about it in his interview with Alan at the start of the season. He said:
“I wanted to explore the African-American communities in Harlan. Because when we found out that there still were these little pocket hamlets of black folk living there, and how did that happen? This is a very white part of the world and so the research tumbled us on to a bunch of stories that just started to ring bells for us. One of which is that there was this place where battered white women would go to seek refuge ‘cause their batterers would not dare come in there. So, I thought, “That’s kind of cool.” And that sort of made sense in terms of Raylan’s backstory, Ava’s backstory. So it was stuff like that and then we also found out that one of the models for Mags Bennett was this woman Mags Bailey, and the story goes that she stored her money under a black church ‘cause she knew that no one would go in after it.”
@Debbie: Yeah, I think first-time viewers coming cold to a heavily serialized show deep into the third season is going to have issues. As for the show being “cartoon-ish,” it’s tonally very close to Elmore Leonard’s prose. It’s not social realism, but highly stylized and not overly interested in nice middle-class law-abiding citizens.
A part of me was kinda of hoping Raylan would have lost his kidneys. Since he has yet to learn the lesson of bringing back up to a potential trap/dangerous situation. It is getting to the point of annoyance on how contrived those scenes end up being. Don’t complain to Art about how dangerous the job is when you don’t take proper precautions for your safety.
I agree. It’s utterly ridiculous that he keeps walking into these situations without a partner or even considering the fact that someone else just might be in the house. I love this show but I don’t understand why Raylan needs to be ambushed like this every week.
I’ll respectfully disagree with both of you. Raylan is most definitely an anti-hero — he knows full well he’s got a hell of a lot of barely suppressed violent rage; he’s also got a self-destructive streak six-lanes wide and a lucky streak that isn’t going to last forever. On any number of levels, the only thing separating him from Boyd Crowther is a badge.
Do you respond to every comment, Craig?
I second everything Alan wrote except to say that Tim seems to like Raylan but be annoyed with him for different things while Rachel doesn’t like him at all
Speaking of Tim, is he going to appear in this season at all?
RWG (wondering if the actor is otherwise contracted)
I don’t think Rachel and Tim hate Raylan; but they’re too damn smart not to know just how dangerous he is. It might be a kind of running joke that Givens can barely get through an episode without killing someone, but there’s an edge to it.
Tim had a great episode in either the premiere or second episode when he led Raylan around starting trouble with the Jere Burns character. Otherwise I haven’t seen him though.
Someone help me out here – Winona left? Where did that come from?
When Raylan got home there was a letter which he read and did not seem very happy. The house was totally empty.
We have family members who recently donated and received kidneys in a domino swap, and I am particularly senstive to the issue of organ harvesting for the black market.
I want to give the writers, Elmore Leonard and the show writers, major props for chosing to take the audience on an absolutely ridiculous and utterly fictional and comedic ride with Dewey. He was the perfect victim for this ridiculous scheme to sell him back his own kidneys … as one cannot walk around after donating one kidney, much less two!
To write this arc any other way would have been beyond bad taste.
My heart was breaking for Dewey, because he can’t help it if he doesn’t have the brains God gave a goose. I’m glad he’s ok, but admit I was completely baffled as to how he could be up & running around like that after such an ordeal, but I wrote it off as artistic license. (You know, the kind that lets a person fire a bullet through a body and manage to hit his target. That kind of artistic license.)
Raylon needs to seriously think about bringing backup to his various meetings with nefarious people. He shouldn’t be surprised he’s always in danger when he goes alone to meet these people. It’s getting really unrealistic at this point to see him so be so careless, i know its his character to be a bad-ass but cmon already, i thought this show was trying to be smarter than that by now. Still awesome every time he does it though.
“It’s getting really unrealistic at this point to see him so be so careless”
I think we’ll have to agree to disagree there. I find it entirely plausible behaviour in someone with a hair trigger finger, some serious issues with his past and being constantly brought back against a world he thought he escaped.
I do think it’s unrealistic that Raylan can be involved in a new shooting and/or homicide(s) week after week and still have his badge and gun, but I didn’t see this scenario as unrealistic. Raylan is the most cock-sure man in law enforcement. Going to harass these two and arrest them probably didn’t seem like it would be all that difficult, since he had no reason to suspect either would get the drop on him.
But I admit I was a little shocked when his back-up didn’t bust in after they tranqed him, so yeah, it was definitely a stretch.
Alan, there appears to be a large continuity error. Before dragging Raylan’s body from the kitchen, Lance clearly (w/ a lingering shot) shoves Raylan’s gun into the back of his pants.
Then, after dumping Raylan into the tub, we get another clear shot of his backside – no gun.
Finally, Raylan wakes up after Layla shoots Lance (and Lance lands on Raylan). He appears to draw the gun from Lance’s waistband, then shoot Layla.
When did Raylan get the gun? When did he wake up? And can you check w/ the showrunners?
It’s been established in past episodes/seasons that Raylan carries a backup gun, concealed in the small of his back. I believe that’s the gun Layla found on his belt (and appropriated) after Lance stuck Raylan’s main gun in his own belt.
Actually, Layla had his main gun, in the leather holster. Lance had the backup piece, which he took from the small of Raylan’s back.
But that’s not my issue. My issues is how the gun got from Lance’s back, to his front, then to his back, in time for Raylan to shoot Layla.
I saw that too. They went to great lengths to establish the gun in the Lance’s belt, on his back, and then it seemed to be missing from his back when he puts Raylan in the tub and gets shot. I was deeply confused by the sequence of events there but assumed it was a continuity error.
Had to be a continuity error, as that clear shot of Lance putting the gun in his waistband foreshadowed its impending use.
What was Boyd’s literary quote? “like deer flies at the end of summer?” Didn’t quite the author Carpetbagger (much cooler nickname IMO)replied with.
Saul Bellow.
“I’m afraid there’s nothing we can do about the journalists; we can only hope that they will die off as the deerflies do towards the end of August”
It was a too cutesy moment for me. Quoting Jefferson is one thing, but are Quarles and Boyd really keeping up with Saul Bellow’s collected correspondence?
Suarles and Boyd reading Bellow is no less plausible than Stringer Bell keeping a well-annotated copy of ‘The Wealth of Nations’ on his night stand.
Not to speak for Anon, but I would guess the point is that this is a fairly obscure quote, even for people who read Saul Bellow. Whereas something like the Wealth of Nations is pretty much standard reading for anyone learning about economic theory, the Saul bellow quote is from his collected correspondence. Even by the standard of the really well read, that would be digging pretty deep.
Oh, that’s not an unreasonable reading – but I think the sheer incongruity is kind of the point in both cases, and not as implausible as you might think. I know autodidacts who have scarily precise and extensive (but quirky) bodies of knowledge that would make an Ivy League professor plotz. :) I’m oddly comforted by the thought that we might just live in a world where Dixie Mafioso know their Bellow and Gangstas transform Adam Smith into a lifestyle bible. :)
I loved the ep. I disagree with Alan regarding the lack of explanation as to why Dewey had his kidneys. I really appreciate it when a show shows a little faith in the intelligence of its viewers. And I thought the length of time it took Dewey to pee gave viewers a chance to suss out what had happened.
The way I saw it, I had Dewey pegged as a misdirection. Set him loose and have all the law enforcement attention towards him, while Lance escaped away with the guard’s organs.
Also is it a possibility Boyd knew that girl was working for Limehouse? She started to leave and then Boyd made her sit back down so she could be witness to his “message”
Escaped with what guard’s organs? The guy that had a stroke in the hospital? They didn’t take his organs, they killed him because he knew too much.
Also, was anyone else thrown off by Layla basically telling Raylan there was a doctor to be suspicious of, then turning out to be involved in the illegal activity herself? Why would she do that? She was a poor character, dancing with the fire while moving the plot from hospital to final scene with a motive at best of enjoying playing with fire. Seems a little too easy to believe for a character we’ve never seen before, that she would be willing to carelessly name names when she was connected to their downfall.
“That scene was just electric.” I used those exact words. Neal McDonough and Walton Goggins are both so charismatic and powerful. Quarles saying ‘amen’, Boyd’s reaction. Amazing!
The opening scene was great, if pitiful and sad. The way Dewey said, terrified, “But I don’t have any money” just about broke my heart, which is pretty amazing considering that character has never had many (or any) redeeming qualities.
Dewey is so guileless, I have a hard time holding his stupidity against him. Any wrongheaded views he may hold seem to stem from an inability to question the things he grew up with, and not from any real malice. Show may prove me wrong about that later on, but in the meantime, kudos to the actor. He plays him perfectly. I actually find Dewey endearing, in a really weird way.
The opening scene was so good, I can’t imagine why people might have complaints. They managed to turn Dewey into a tragic character, and the terrified look on his face and trembling voice when he said “But I don’t have any money” just about broke my heart. Nicely done, considering that character has been little more than a pitiful racist with zero redeeming qualities.
I thought tonight’s episode was excellent and engaging from start to finish, probably one the strongest of the season and one of the strongest of the series in terms of. The very last scene, however, brought up a potential point of contention I’d like to address (and I apologize if this runs long – I seem to have a knack for that).
I can’t say I was too surprised by the “Dear Raylan” letter Winona left at the end (if that’s indeed what it was), but I will confess to being a little disappointed. Unlike some other fans of the show I’ve talked to, I don’t mind Winona and I actually like her character a good bit of the time. Yet I guessed at some point that the writers would break them up, if only because there wasn’t much else they could feasibly do to generate enough dramatic tension to justify her presence on the show.
I think it’s indicative of a larger problem*, which is that at this point, Winona is really only defined by her relationship with Raylan. She interacts with Art and other marshals only on occasion, and with Boyd, Ava, and their crew even less. Therefore, because she really doesn’t have enduring relationships with the other regular characters, the writers typically don’t have an organic reason to spend time with her each week to for her in episodes that don’t focus directly on her character, and that has reduced her opportunity to become a dynamic personality in her own right. Granted, her relatively passive, non-law enforcement background serves as a natural barrier to entry, but I don’t I think the character is inherently incapable of sustaining an interesting arc (I really enjoyed the spotlight she got in last year’s “Blaze of Glory” and “Save My Love”). Under the current status quo, however, the writers need to either actively place her close to the center of the main burgeoning plot elements, or else allow her to settle into the supportive girlfriend role, both of which would frequently serve to distract from the abundant and thriving criminal plotlines that ‘Justified’ cultivates almost effortlessly.
I bring this up because pretty much every serialized drama focusing on a morally-ambiguous male lead eventually runs into these problems with the female characters who have some inherent degree of separation from the show’s premise (this doesn’t account for characters like Carrie Matheson or Peggy Olsen, who are either the lead of their show or inextricably involved in the core plotlines). Some shows, like Breaking Bad and Mad Men, handle their narratives largely separately but well (even if a good number of the shows’ viewers hate Skylar and Betty, for reasons I’ll leave aside). Others, like Boardwalk Empire, manage to attain a cohesive dynamic by bringing the female character into the lead character’s orbit as a counselor/right-hand, despite whatever scruples they might hold. Justified has pretty much done this already with Ava (who could be defined solely by Boyd, but as the ‘bad girl’ of the show doesn’t have to abide by conventional morality and tends gets more interesting material almost by default. They’ve also created a new thread for her to play via the history she shares with Limehouse and his community).
This isn’t detracting from my enjoyment of the show at this point – as I said, I thought tonight’s episode was terrific. I just hope that for the long-term good of the show, Graham Yost and Co. figure out how to handle Winona’s relationship with Raylan in a mature way that doesn’t rely too much on the “will-she-leave-him-or-will-she-stay dynamic”, because I don’t think it’s sustainable. We all know Raylan isn’t leaving Harlan, and we know that Justified isn’t about to become a domestic drama, but if the show wants us to care at all about their relationship, it can’t be a good sign that under the current state of affairs, Winona can probably afford to disappear until Episode 8 or 9 and the audience won’t miss her too much because there are so many other exciting conflicts taking shape at the moment. Just something to think about.
*This problem I reference is only with respect to Winona’s character. The show itself it firing on pretty much all cylinders, as tonight’s episode proves.
I completely agree with this. I was a little disappointed myself with the twist of Winona leaving, simply because I feel the way her character (and her relationship with Raylan) has been treated on the show to be rather weak. It simply feels like the writers do not know what to do with her as a character, or how to integrate her into the larger plot of the show.
Instead of the twist at the end of tonight’s episode (which I agree was great on the whole) I would have liked to see Winona actually struggling with Raylan’s job and choosing to overcome that, or not, as the case may be. At least then we would have gotten a little more context. As it currently stands, I don’t know what Winona really brings to the table, which is a shame, because I like Natalie Zea in the role quite a lot, and would like to enjoy Winona as well, but her role is so muddled that I’m finding it nearly impossible to.
Great post, man. You seem to have left off the end of a sentence in the first paragraph and I’m curious where you were going: “probably one the strongest of the season and one of the strongest of the series in terms of….”
Great post. I wish the writers had a stronger grasp of Winona and how to work her into this series, because it feels like they are constantly flailing to get her into the storyline. Last season’s two-parter is my least favorite plotline of an otherwise great season, mainly because its so out-of-character and shoddy. Raylan really needs to have a romantic connection in his world. Elmore Leonard leads are always so well-written that they cry out for it. I’d hate to see this show lose that element, because I think it’s the missing piece that sunk Karen Sisco. Justified is a great show with or without Winona, but she brings out a side of Raylan we’d never see otherwise.
I didn’t get the talk about the Doctor between Raylan and the nurse at the hospital. Did Raylan just assume the prison nurse didn’t have the know how to remove kidneys? Then Layla just went with it to throw him off the trail?
Hey! I loved the scene with Boyd and Ava bonding over bullet wounds.. It was tender in an unconventional way.. Does anyone know what song was playing in the background? It was a female vocalist, slow song…? This show has definitely introduced me to some great music.
Hey, did you like that scene with Boyd and Ava bonding over their bullet wounds? :)
Float like a Feather–Dawn Mitchele
Raylan’s no hat, tight t-shirt look was FX’s Valentine’s present to me.
I thought I was the only one who noticed there was no hat. I kinda missed it though.
Good review, though describing the Dewey plot as “wonderful” might go taking it a bit too far. I thought it was perfectly adequate, but nothing to write home about by Justified standards. The “four kidneys” joke was classic, though. Also, it’s possible that this is wrong, but I’m fairly sure that the woman that Raylan shot didn’t die, since Art asks Raylan in the next scene if it’s accurate that she shot the other guy, and then he shot her through him. Raylan responds, “If she say so. It’s all a bit foggy to me.” If she was dead, I don’t think she’d be giving a statement.
Finally, that scene between Boyd and Quarles was tremendous. One thing that Alan didn’t mention is that Quarles swallowed down his bourbon right before he winked. This was very similar to the drink he swallowed down in the premiere right before he gunned down Arnett with the hidden gun. Quarles has gotten to the point that I have no idea what he’ll do when he’s wearing that three-piece suit, whether it’s to shoot someone, wink, or smile for the camera. And Neal McDonough is a great actor who is doing an outstanding job with the character.
I’d say the Dewey plot was a serviceable story that worked out really well because of 1) the editing and 2) Damon Herriman’s selling of everything from Dewey’s desperation to said desperation throwing gasoline onto the forest fire that is his stupidity. Every single line out of Dewey’s mouth was solid gold this ep, including that bit where he swore that a strip club would net lots of money because his friend talked about how she got several thousand dollars in one night but she was a ten and the girl was a six if he was feeling on the generous side and the muffled “thankyesir” after the shotgun shopowner blessed him on his way to the ambulance.
John, pretty sure Raylan says, “If you say so.” His speech is slurred from the drugs, so it may have sounded like “she.”
Maybe I hallucinated it, but I’m pretty sure that after the above referenced exchange Raylan asked Art if she was dead and Art said, “touch and go” or something similar. I left the episode with the definite thought that she wasn’t dead … yet.
Art, when asked whether the girl is dead, replied “Jury’s still out.”
Alan: Have you read Elmore Leonard’s novel ‘Raylan’? There’s a very similar storyline in the book, and I’d be interested to know how much influence (if any) one had on the other, since Leonard has been such a vocal booster of the show.
Leonard borrowed certain stories from season 2 for the book, and in exchange told Yost to feel free to strip the rest of the novel for parts.
End times for Dewey Crowe, Damon was brilliant in this episode he really was. There are times on television where you can tell that an actor is genuinely laughing at something and not just playing a part. In season 1 when Dewey had spilled all to Raylan and was talking to Boyd, Walton Goggins was genuinely smilling at Damon. The same in season 2 when Raylan caught up to Dewey in his camper van and said that he was deputised, Olyphants smile was genuine.
That is the best part about Damon’s performance, it is so brilliant that it is not only funny to us but also the actors who have to work with him. Dewey is awesome and I really, really, really hope they never kill him off. Oh man I do not know how I could forgive Graham Yost if he did that because Damon is fantastic as Dewey.
I loved the conversation between Quarles and Boyd. There are too many great actors and this is going to be insane when everything comes together.
The last exchange between the clerk and Dewey — “bless you, son” and Dewey’s “thank you, sir” through the oxygen mask — was the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV this season.
Oops, I just posted the exact same thing! That was just the perfect cherry atop the Dewey Crow sundae tonight.
Great minds think alike. Dewey warning Raylan in the storage room that the clerk doesn’t like the Lord’s name being taken in vain was funny too.
“plenty intense without having to raise their voices so much as an octave” An octave is a large interval. A semitone, perhaps.
You’re describing changes in vocal pitch, but what I think you mean is changes in loudness. Raising voices an octave would just mean speaking in a falsetto, which isn’t all that intense. (“Elmo doesn’t like carpetbaggers.”) I’d have gone with “decibel,” as a unit of loudness, instead of “octave.”
I can’t stand seeing “Go Pro” style shots anymore. Breaking Bad has a monopoly there… and Breaking Bad barely managed to stay on the right side of the line between innovative usage and campy gimmick.
Certainly the “four kidneys” line was gold, but my favorite of the many many great Dewey Crow lines was a barely audible, muffled throw away line- his last line of the night. As he’s being wheeled away on the gurney, with the oxygen mask on over his mouth, he passes by the store owner who had just shot him who says, “God bless you, son.” To which Dewey replies, muffled by the mask, “Thank you, sir.” I cracked up and started clapping, and then rewound it just to make sure I had heard correctly. I had. God, I can just imagine how much fun the writers have with that character. Clearly the reason we have affection for Dewey despite him being “a racist idiot” is that the writers themselves have such affection for him.
My favorite “Dewey-ism” of the night was when Raylan swore at him through the door and Dewey scolded him not to blaspheme because the proprietor takes that very seriously. He sounded a little hurt and put upon. He’s such a mixture of a kind of innocence, totally without guile, but with an identity and problem solving approach firmly rooted in crime. He’s oddly endearing – a half-baked menace.
Another great episode and I’m pretty sure my favorite part was the sound effect of Quarles swallowing. Loudest, most menacing swallow ever.
Anyone else reminded of the end of the Die Hard movie where Bruce Willis shoots Olyphant, as the bad guy,thru his own body?
I have always said that Dewey Crowe is too dumb to live, and this episode almost proved that to be the literal truth. Genius.
A couple of things: I tend to agree that the letter Raylan is reading at the end is a Dear John letter, but can we be sure it’s not a ransom note? And also, how awesome is it that the way Limehouse stands and (especially) cocks his head makes him look so uncannily like Raylan?
Alan, I don’t understand what was confusing or unresolved about Dewey’s kidney story. Prior to his peeing, were you unsure about it being a lie? Did you think maybe they had “futzed” with his kidneys? To me it seemed clear from the get go that it could only be a lie and a trick to get Dewey to scramble after more money before they killed him. But then, I’ve had major surgery.
I’m going to go out on a limb and hazard a guess that you’ve never had major surgery. Otherwise I can’t imagine how the kidney conundrum could have needed further resolution after Dewey peed and was carted off. For me, the fact that Dewey was up moving around, driving, hitting people and all of that meant those cuts could only be for show. If they’d actually messed with any internal organs, he’d be flat out — even in the world of fictional humans. Super heroes maybe, humans, no way.
But then it always makes me a little crazy how characters endure terrible beatings that would nearly kill someone in reality and the next day they are just sporting a black eye and a butterfly bandage. Even given that though, the show would be bordering on the fantastical and absurd for him to be as active and vital as he was if they had really messed with his organs at all.
Small detail question, but was the doctor that Boyd interrogates about the Oxy, the “Dr. Blowjob” himself? Or was that just some random doctor? I’m not sure why this is gnawing at me but it is.
I don’t believe it was “Dr. Blowjob” … it was the underfunded clinic doctor who attended to Ava’s gunshot wound last season. He said at the time that the clinic needed money and that’s why he was doing it. It would seem he would not be the God-thinking “Dr. Blowjob,” transplant specialist and hospital affiliated. I agree though that it was not real clear who he was.
I, too, was much struck by Quarles’ swallow.
Dewey’s “Thank you” at the end was very much an emblem of Southern upbringing. Have none of you inadvertantly ever said “Thank you” to the officer who just gave you a speeding ticket? It’s a reflex response, and Dewey is all unthinking reflex, don’t you think?
I’m okay with a Dear John from Wynoma. I’ve never liked her and, besides, Lorreta is Raylon’s soul mate. Think about it.
One minor quibble with Alan’s summary. When you mention raising one’s voice an octave, that dramatically changes the pitch, like in the Exorcist. A semitone is the smallest change in pitch. However, I think you meant volume, which is measured in decibels.
I also don’t get the confusion. Criminals in Justified tend to fall into 3 camps:
Dumb.
Think they’re smart, but really, they’re idiots too.
Super smart criminals who have most of the angles figured out. Well, until they don’t.
There’s clearly a con going on, but this is the blind leading the blind, which is one of my favorite things about Justified. Why does the male nurse think his con will succeed when Dewey will clearly draw lots of attention from law enforcement? The female nurse kills a patient right after talking with law enforcement and is still at her known home that evening?
They’re clearly both not half as smart as they think they are.
Write a comment…Did anyone read the book Raylan that cam out the same day as the season premiere? There is a section about Layla and Raylan sedated and put in to a tub. There are some differences, one of which is they remove Raylan’s close, but I guess he couldn’t be naked on FX, only on Starz or some channel like that
Yeah they get naked on Starz.
I’m guessing a thaw is in the works just from the clothing choices made – Raylan and Rachel color coordinated with the turquoise and black (or grey?) – it was so striking that it could not have been a coincidence.
Love the humor – it makes the show watchable for me as the darn thing has such tense moments that without the well written dialogue and humor, I wouldn’t be able to watch it all the way through – I’m kind of squishy about all the blood, etc.
Can’t think of a woman I know who would hang around long with Raylan – maybe if she didn’t love him so much, she could do it; but, why stick around waiting for what she thinks is the inevitable, especially with a child in the picture.
I do miss Mags though – I wish MM wasn’t being wasted on that insipid A Gifted Man; it is hard to believe it is the same actress – give her gold and she spins it, but on her new show, it is a shame she is stuck in such a dud – though, glad she is employed – just wish it was on Justified.
A very fun episode but man the Raylan/Winnona stuff is beyond irritating.
Dump her character and give that screen time to the other cop cast members.
I love Dewey. Made me more than a mite jumpy to ponder the notion of a world without him. Todd Stashwick is a hoot. His dark turn of hilarious in the rearview last week was near matched by his outrage that Raylan’d run him over TWICE. And Neal McDonough and Walton Goggins in the same scene? That there is an embarrassment of riches. What more could one episode ask?
I am watching Justfied straight through and for the first time, so I have no idea if anyone will read my comment, but I just have to leave on anyway.
First, I didn’t see a mention of Dewey’s line to Raylan that had me ROFL (well one of the lines, I should say) and that is something like “I pee with my penis Raylan, not my kidneys.”
Also when Dewey warned Raylan not to curse in the store, because the store owner “apparently doesn’t take too kindly to blasphemy,” lol.
This is the second episode where I thought we might lose Dewey, and I was actually yelling at the screen, due to the comic relief he provides. Dewey. What a character.
I won’t be popular for saying this, but the sooner
Neal McDonough goes the better for me. I have never cared for the actor, OR his characters. All I can think of when he is in a scene is Desperate Housewives. Really takes me away from the storyline and not someplace I want to go. I have no idea why, but this person just rubs me the wrong way. Just one of those things.
Finally, Dewey thought his kidneys were gone, because the man SHOWED him his kidneys, and the Marshall said something about “chickens” being in there. So he did show Dewey something, so how would Dewey, uneducated as he is, not believe those were his kidneys or the guy’s story about his body seizing up
First comment I ever made about this show. I started out being luke warm toward the show, but after the first season, I was hooked.
I am also rewatching The Shield right now, with my sons, so it is interesting seeing Walton Goggins on both shows. That is not distracting to me at all, because I don’t view Shane and Boyd as the same person at all, due to Goggins’ excellent acting.
What I don’t understand is the comments I have read here about women wanting to “kiss Boyd Crowder,” wishing they were Ava. While Goggins is a good actor, especially when playing the redneck type, I don’t consider him handsome in any way. Must be that Crowder charisma. lol
Well onto my next episode!