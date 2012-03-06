‘Justified’ – ‘Watching the Detectives’: Three frames for the price of one

A review of tonight’s “Justified” – which FX renewed earlier today – coming up just as soon as I accuse you of being a fake blonde…
“Between you and me, Raylan Givens is a very angry man.” -Wynn Duffy
Well, that was just bloody tremendous, wasn’t it?
Though there are plenty of dark moments in “Watching the Detectives” – the threat of what Quarles might do to the cop if he opened the bedroom door, Winona dealing with both Gary’s death and the knowledge that her ex-husband tried to have her killed – I spent nearly the entire episode with a very large grin on my face, as various characters made fiendishly clever moves and counter-moves.
Had Quarles simply been smart enough to hang onto the bullet Raylan dropped in the “next one’s coming faster” scene(*), I’d have practically applauded the foresight. But to do it at the same time he’s putting the feds on Raylan’s trail – even though he’s wrong about Raylan being corrupt, it’s a distraction Raylan doesn’t need – while also helping Napier frame Boyd for attempted murder to help quash Shelby’s campaign for sheriff? That there is some very thorough work, and emblematic of this season’s more-is-more ethos. I don’t think either Quarles or Limehouse have the grandeur of Mags (McDonough and Williamson have both been terrific, but their characters aren’t as deep, yet), but when you add them, Napier, the feds, Sammy, etc. to the pre-existing roster of troublemakers, the show’s depth more than compensates for the lack of a Mags-level star turn.
(*) And I like that Raylan/the show acknowledged that he got the idea for that threat from an episode of “The Tonight Show.” It’s a staple of the Elmore Leonard world that characters do things that can seem incredibly cool, but which they admit they borrowed from some pre-existing bit of popular culture.
And I appreciated how the episode, like Quarles, brought together so many bits of old business, be it David Vasquez’s season 1 investigation into Raylan, the attempted hit on Raylan and Winona, or even Art beating up Terry Powe in this season’s second episode.
That Raylan manages to escape the noose for now – because Barkley didn’t want to give up the wiretap on Sammy (not realizing that Sammy and Quarles already know about it, apparently) and because Raylan’s bar owner friend interrupted the attempt to plant the murder weapon in his trunk(**) – doesn’t make the episode less entertaining. It reminded me in many ways of the episode last season (“Save My Love”) where he keeps trying to return the stolen money to the evidence locker while the world keeps standing in his way. The structure and tension here are similar, but the weight is much greater – this isn’t a random two-parter at mid-season that has nothing to do with the larger arc, but is rather a continuation of the various power grabs we’ve been watching all season – and so the episode is even stronger than “Save My Love.”
(**) Though wouldn’t Raylan have been okay, regardless? Unless the editing of the opening sequence was intentionally misleading, Raylan was in the bar with a bunch of witnesses watching the band play at the moment Gary was killed.
And though Raylan lives to fight another day – with unexpected help from Tim, who finally helps Raylan out after Raylan is straight with him for once rather than getting cute with the Lone Ranger act – Gary’s death, and all the messy circumstances around it, only drive the wedge deeper between him and Winona. The show has been pushing them apart for a while now, and we may be past the point of no return – which, while I’d feel bad for Raylan, doesn’t bother me so much as a fan of the show. I like Natalie Zea, and Winona, but too often (the aforementioned stolen money story in particular), it’s felt like the show has to manufacture reasons for Winona to be involved in the action, where Ava (both as Raylan’s girlfriend and now as Boyd’s) has more naturally fit into the professional end of things. If forced to choose between Raylan and Winona trying to make it work and Raylan and Wynn Duffy getting chesty with each other, I’ll take the latter.
Raylan’s success also makes for a big defeat of Quarles(***), who’s in particularly threatening, fine form throughout the hour. (I liked how dangerous he seemed while simply eating noodles.) Raylan doesn’t go to jail, and the Detroit mob cuts him off, forcing Quarles to both retreat to pills of unknown purpose, and an alliance with Limehouse. And what we know that Quarles doesn’t yet is that Limehouse is only about Limehouse, and will play every side – including his new partner in his fancy suit – against each other to ensure his own victory. Quarles has been Mr. Smooth until recently. Will he be less dangerous now that things are moving out of his control, or will his loss of composure make him even more of a threat?
(***) The scene where he threatens Sammy is at least the second time this season where the prospect of his Derringer rig jamming has come up. At this point, it almost has to jam in a crucial moment, doesn’t it?
What did everybody else think?
Another fantastic episode and a great review, which helped me appreciate the episode even more. Happy to see the return of Vasquez, absolutely loved the scene where they talked about “the next one’s coming faster,” and I especially loved how after two straight episodes of moving the chess-pieces (which I still very much enjoyed), Watching the Detectives saw a collision of those chess pieces, much to my delight.
Art dealing with Ned Ryerson throughout the episode was coolness also.
Bing!
F’in Yankton!!
I was just giggling the whole time. Too bad Raylan couldn’t call him what Al did!
” Did you go pro with that belly button thing ? “
I wondered for a second what the pill Quarles took might be, then realized they’ve been running Oxy pill mills, so that makes as much sense as anything else.
Terrific episode of the show at it’s best: Funny, sharp, foreboding and packed with colorful characters.
Who was in the room, tied to the bed?
We may never find out now LUCIE. I still don’t know what was in Marsellus Wallace’s briefcase.:)
Right JMS. Who doesn’t really matter….it’s the fact that Quarles was doing it… to someone.
It was at least strongly implied that it was a male hooker that Quarles was holding and torturing. And that it’s something he does with some regularity.
i thought it was one of the “male hustlers” quarles likes to torture, they talked about him getting in some trouble for it in detroit in the previous episode
Ben,
I believe it was hinted at by Wynn Duffy that it was the owner of the house that they took over.
Yeah I assumed the same as Jobin, thoughht it was the owner of the house that was tied up.
Alan speculated a few episodes back that it may have been the owner of the house (before Quarles’ history of torturing male hustlers was mentioned in the show) but that doesn’t really make sense to me. If you want to quietly run a large-scale criminal operation out of a nondescript suburban home, you’d want all the paperwork to be in order and no mysterious disappearances to draw attention to the place.
You cant tell the players without a scorecard on this show! I love it!
I cant figure out Limeshouses play here. Such is the enigma of Justified.
Rachel and Tim must be job-sharing. Nice work if you can get it.
Raylan is hilarious reponding to the on-going charges that he is in Boyds pocket….tho the end game will most likely being them, again, teaming up to take back Harlan county, such as it is.
No mention of yet another appearance by the great Stephen Root?
Glad they went with a quick wrap up of Raylan’s troubles with the local PD and the FBI. It seemed like they were piling so many problems on him that he was going to spend the rest of the season digging out. Now they can just return to the back and forth.
I personally liked Wynn’s remark that planting evidence was beneath Raylon. Such a great way to show that Wynne doesn’t buy Quarles’ theory at all.
Watching Wynn this season has been a real highlight for me. Previously he came off as such a stone cold killer it has been fun seeing him completely over his head and knowing it with Quarrels. It even makes me feel a little sorry for him getting bossed around by a lunatic. One of the reasons I love this show is the way it makes you care about characters who are usually nothing but fillers. To make Wynn and Dewey Crowe much more than a big bad guy and a white supremacist is pretty great. To then make me care about each character and feel sympathy for their plight is just awesome. Unfortunately it does make most other television a real disappointment.
Yet, Raylan is left at the end of the show with evidence he can plant on Duffy should the need arise.
That whole conversation at the end was a keeper, one of the very best scenes of the season, maybe the series.
So we’ve seen Winona on Californication and Stu Baggs on Justified. Loved both.
Well, Raylan had himself one hell of a day, didn’t he? Escaping two serious (if falsely grounded) investigations set in motion by a grinning psychopath and earning a fourth-season renewal? I’d say the man has more than earned himself a tall tumbler of whiskey and a night of good bluegrass ballads. Hell, I might have to pour myself one too. Tonight was a good night for Justified fans all around.
Full speed ahead now… As the chess pieces keep getting moved around on the board, things are really starting to take shape.
Might as well just make Natalie Zea a guest now and not a cast regular… I like her a lot, but Winona is done as far as Raylans every day life.
Quarles has some serious, serious anger issues that are going to at some point get the best of him. It has been shown Raylan also has anger problems, so it will be interesting to see if they show them both flaring up at the same time.
Awesome episode, this season kicks ass.
Fantastic , this ep could have gone off the rails a hundred different ways but it didn’t and then culminating with that excellent raylan/wynn duffy scene, just brilliant.
That little minimalist piano tune they kept playing (first when Gary gets murdered) sure sounded familiar, but I can’t place it.
It sound to me like the music in Road To Perdition during Paul Newman’s death scene, but I am far from certain.
Interesting ALynch. It definitely reminded me of Thomas Newman’s work, although I was thinking more of American Beauty.
Wait…. I thought they did manage to plant the gun, but Winona got it out of Raylan’s car before the cops searched it? Wasn’t that the gun in the paper bag that Winona handed to Raylan later? Totally confused now.
But aside from that, loved the title, loved the episode, loved Tim’s insouciance. And that little scene with Raylan and Duffy was totally squee-worthy. Just hoping Raylan listens to Winona this time and doesn’t go chasing after her.
The bar owner saw someone trying to plant the gun in Raylan’s car and scared him off. They planted the gun in Winona’s house instead, which is where she found it.
Yes, Nath is right. Had they put it into the car — particularly if no one saw them messing with the car — Raylan would’ve been sunk. Putting it into the house (which the cops searched later, and which would have given Raylan more distance from it) was a fallback plan with more holes, as we saw.
Watched the episode twice — don’t know how the hell I missed that. Thanks, guy.
That should read, “Thanks, guys.” Oy.
The only thing that freaks me out is that Art’s little comment of “I think I won’t make it to retirement” feels like foreshadowing. And if they kill Art…I don’t know WHAT I’d do.
I think Art will make it through the series. He’s such a good foil for Raylan. He knows the score. Art presents a fatalist view when it comes to Raylan but he’s also amused by him and cares in a way that people who work closely do. Art is the father that Arlo never was.
Was I the only one who felt kinda cheated? It just reminded of SOA and these other shows where the main characters get in impossible situations but somehow get out seemingly unscathed. I really enjoyed watching Raylan squirm with the different departments on him, I wanted to see this go on for a few more episodes. Personally, after reading the reviews about how SOA copped out, I’m disappointed that Alan didn’t mention any of it. Although you do bring up the good point that Raylan was witnessed being in a bar at the time.
But that’s exactly the difference. What Sons Of Anarchy has done more than once is to drag such a situation out for half a season, then reveal that they’ve kept a key element from us as viewers that makes the threat suddenly go away. Here, we saw it all and it came to a timely resolution.
I thought the frame was so over the top that someone should have at least mentioned it. Not to mention that they never dealt with Raylan’s alibi. I would think that if Quarles was planning this out this deeply, you would have figured out away to draw Raylan out, maybe get him to go somewhere so he’s have no credible alibi. Seems like a weakness in his plan to me.
Also, no Jim Beaver this week? Boo!
Maybe Quarles only meant this as a roadblock or a way to temporarily get Raylan out of the picture, a la Raylan getting Quarles evicted from the house. LPD didn’t seem to think Raylan was guilty, but they had to follow up on the stories for the sake of the case. We’ll never know what would have happened if they found the gun.
My bigger issue was the FBI basing all their corruption charges on a comment from the son of a Detroit player who barely knows Raylan. Granted, the FBI wanted to find reason to stick it to Raylan, but that whole argument seemed pretty flimsy to me. It’s basically gossip.
Good point about the FBI. Furthermore, no way they’d tip their hand like that after getting one mention of him on tape. If Raylan really was dirty, barging in like that would have let him know that the there was a leak somewhere.
Help me out: who’s the woman singing in the bar at the start of the episode?? She’s awesome!
Her name is Lynda Kay, the song is Jack and Coke…
Her name is Lynda Kay, the song is Jack and Coke…
The live music in Justified is always great
Another great pop culture reference that made me laugh — when Wynn Duffy said that Mythbusters disproved that a boat could be sunk by a whirlpool.
I rewound and rewatched that line about five times, cracking up each time.
Haha, agreed.. That entire scene between Duffy and Raylan was fantastic.. so much good dialogue.
Not to be nitpicker here, but he said that they disproved that a person could be pulled under by the whirlpool created by a sinking boat. Makes absolute sense since he responded to Raylan saying something like “the SS Quarrel is going under; you best swim like hell or the whirlpool will take you down with it”
As for the bar alibi, it wouldn’t necessarily stand up depending on exactly what times witnesses could explicitly say that they saw Raylan there, how accurately the time Gary was shot could be determined, and the distance between the two locations.
In 2011 I imagine most bars have ay least some form of security camera system. Spotting the guy in the hat shouldn’t be too hard. And pretty sure they can narrow down garys time of death to a couple hours.
In 2012 as well…..damn years constantly changing.
Heh. I work in a bar in NYC, with live music drawing big crowds a couple nights a week. No cameras of any kind. I haven’t been in Eastern Kentucky in a few years (have relatives two counties over from Harlan) but really wouldn’t expect much high-tech surveillance going on there.
While I agree that it’s hard to work Winona into Raylan’s cases and the overarching plot, I do think she serves a valuable purpose in humanizing Raylan more. We see it a bit with Art and Boyd, but Winona brings it out far more and I’d miss her (and who Raylan is when he’s with her) if she was gone for good. Not to mention since Rachel apparently is only in two episodes each season, it’d be nice to have another female face besides Ava (who I like, but she shouldn’t have to be the only one).
When Sammy mentions the armslide jamming I really felt a chekhov’s gun moment, that thing has to jam and get Quarles killed now, and I’m wondering if it might happen before the end so that the final villan is Limehouse instead of both of them. Sidenote Quarles gun is NOT a derringer it’s a small automatic of some sort, a derringer is a break action pistol with one or two shots. Also liked that Tim had known about gary in Tulsa al along, felt like a small revange for all the shit Raylan does.
Yeah, I would guess Quarles’ gun is something like a Colt Pocketlite. But “derringer” (small ‘d’) these days is commonly used for any pocket gun. One gun that’d look great in Quarles’ hand is the COP (for compact off-duty police) .357 which is really a derringer-style gun: four barrels, one for each of four rounds. They should’ve gone with that!
I found it interesting that Quarles mentioned that he got the track idea at christmas. I had this vision of him seeing a train track under a Christmas tree.
I have loved Tim’s responses to Raylan the last few weeks. He’s just not going to take his shit anymore but he hates the FBIs and bullshit enough to help him.
Tim’s been more prominent in the last few episodes and Rachel has been absent. I love Tim’s keeping Raylan on his toes…maybe he will help him, maybe he won’t. I enjoy their passive-aggressive banter.
Best episode of the season so far. I have complained about a variety of things this season but in hindsight, and keeping in mind Yost’s recent interview, those overly-busy elements may have been just to draw new viewers in and now we’re into the “real” Justified.
I especially really enjoy that Lexington set, and all of the uses of space and supporting characters as they move around it. Especially Winona, the AUSA guy (who is terrific at his role) and Tim.
I could have done without the parallel Boyd story which seemed drummed up just to draw an analogy and to give Boyd something to do but it’s a small issue.
Are we to assume the conversation that the Feds listen to in the beginning of show was a deliberate plant by Sammy? Or does he truly believe Raylan is dirty? ( via Quarles misinformation)
In the last episode Quarles told Sammy to say that Raylan was in bed with Boyd when he knew the feds would be listening.
That exchange was in the previously on Justified. Sammy doesn’t actually know who Boyd Crowder is.
Also he mentions that Raylan will help them out if he is paid off… I think he said something like “for a small consideration”, which Raylan obviously never did. I think he was just making it all up.
Great episode all round. I particularly liked Winona’s part in it, having her take the initiative to find the gun for Raylan and their little interaction about it (“what am I an asshole?”). Her scenes in the marshals office were also strong.
I never had a problem with Winona and I’ll be sorry to see her presence on the show be limited (or gone) going forward.
Tim was also fun in this episode, though I’d still like to see his character developed more thoroughly. Maybe if, as Yost said, they’re going to start moving away from the villain of the year style structure next season, there will be space for characters like Tim and Rachel to be better fleshed out.
I thought Winona’s line was great in the house and called back to the IT tech in Season 2 saying the same line when he was going through the criminal’s computer.
I agree with your points about Winona. I love that there is one character on this show that has never had to kill anyone.
I guess it would have been wrong for the exchanges between Barkley and Raylen to make any reference to exchanges between Commissioner Jarry and Bullock. It would have been wrong, but I sure would have enjoyed it.
The scene where Raylan has to explain how his fingerprints got on the bullet made me so extremely happy.
It was just so hilariously perfect.
The one detective who is so in awe of what he had just heard + the other’s restraint about it + Arts “Well his ballistics are all on file from…they’re all on file.” + Raylan’s fantastically badass dismantling of his gun…like I’ve said – extremely happy.
There is also so much other great stuff that it didn’t even need a Raylan/Boyd face off.
great episode.
A few thoughts
– Wynn Duffy was actually watching women’s tennis in the RV – Nice
– Art/Tim/Raylan trio = gold- particularly when they are annoyed/pissed off with other agencies
– i’ve lost track of how much time has past but Winona does not look pregnant and I thought it was odd that Raylan didn’t even ask about the baby
– Happy to see some old friends. The Vasquez/Judge seen was great..
– Vasquez reading Raylan’s file – nice reminder of the craziness of the past few seasons
– Agree about Quarles, Alan – has anyone ever looked so evil eating pasta
Winona’s only about 8/9 weeks so she wouldn’t be showing at this point.
And yes. I loved Vasquez’s(sp?) line at the end to Raylan about if Raylan wants to read his file all he has to do is write down all the shit he shouldn’t have done.
Great Episode.. a lot of things make me really happy, but since most have been mentioned (like Raylan explaining the bullet, and the whole running through a maze of law-enforcing officers wanting to question him, etc) i will not repeat.. just wanted to mention 3 things:
(1) Limehouse going to see Quarless seemed a little out of character, i get that he wants to play any angle available, but since he is not directly in that particular game been played between Quarless, Boyd and unwillingly, Raylan.. i diddnt see him going to Quarless.. maybe if he had mantain his distance until Quarless or Wynn went to him, it would have made more sense
(2) I think Wynn has seen enough of Quarless unraveling himself (plus he must now know that he has lost the backing of his bosses) so that he can see the value of Raylan’s advise to distance himself from Carpetbagger’s sinking ship.
(3) not letting us see the infamous room before it was painted, worked as well as (already mentioned) suitcase in Pulp Fiction.. i, myself, kept imagining an scene like Dexter’s second-birth inside the blood-filled port container.
As Season 1 and 2, Season 3 is firing in all cylinders towards the finale.
What was Quarles listening to in the car on his way to see Limehouse? It sounded like a religious rant. It struck me as an odd thing for him to be listening to. It also creeped me out. Everything he does creeps me out.
It was definitely some kind of fire-and-brimstone preacher or religious person. It actually made sense to me that he would listen to something like that, since he was giving someone a verbal smackdown a few episodes ago (but I can’t remember what episode or to whom), and he came off like a crazy televangelist. Even the whole “Can I get an amen?” thing.
I think he could be inspired by the kind of over-the-top behavior rhetoric that we heard on the tape, even if he’s not all that interested in the religious aspect of it.
Now that I think of it, I believe Quarles was talking to Devil, and it was the episode where Devil was killed.
Really cool observation Liz.
I don’t know that there was any sort of meaning in it, in rural ky, especially at night, often all you can get on the radio is preaching and country music.
Been reading Alan for years, but this is my first post and ironically I’m commenting on music. Loved the seen in the bar with Lynda Kay. Justified does such a great job with the music. From Justin Townes Earle in the pilot episode to the time Raylan took Winona to see Dave Alvin to that great scene back when Boyd first moved in with Ava where the Drive By Truckers were playing on the radio in his room as he was just sitting back reading. That had to come straight from Goggins who I believe is a big fan. Anyway, Great Stuff!
I love Quarrels facial expression as he recieves a call from “home”, complete with a happy family picture on the display. That helped tone down the one dimensioal super cold villain he’s been portrayed as up until these last couple of episodes
Up until that moment I had assumed he was b.s.ing people with his talk of family.
@ED W, soon after we met him, Quarles had a phone conversation with his son where he talked about how great Kentucky was.
@ED W, soon after we met him, Quarles had a phone conversation with his son where he talked about how great Kentucky was.
I don’t understand why, in their final scene of the episode, Raylan tells Duffy to “get out of my house.” How is Raylan’s connected to the Quarles house? I know Boyd was using his aunt’s house to deal oxy, but don’t recall a Raylan’s connection to this place.
I did not get that either. Why was Duffy painting a room in Raylan’s house. Duffy was obviously painting a room in Quarles/Duffy’s house. Someone please explain.
because it was seized by the sheriffs or marshals because it was suspected of housing or distributing drugs. Remember when Raylan had the conversation with Quarles about piano lessons being taught down the street?
The Marshalls have taken control of the house after evicting Quarles at the end of the last episode – this is what Raylan meant
I think it also meant “get out of my town.” Raylan doesn’t want those guys in Harlan.
Thank you. in addition to its other qualities, the show has great dialogue.
Interesting that you draw a comparison between “Save My Love” and this episode, because I’m fairly certain they were both written by Graham Yost.
For someone that acts like a total douchebag about spoilers. Maybe you should follow your own rules. STOP posting pictures that spoil the episode. You did the same with DALE ON WALKING DEAD.
YOU’RE A F’N HYPOCRITE!!!!
That image is from the first couple of minutes of the episode and it’s just a villain with a gun anyway. Knowing someone pointed a gun on Justified isn’t a spoiler, it’s practically expected.
I didn’t like this episode and this season, to me, has been the worst of the three (or two and a half). This episode is representative of the problem of the season as a whole- doing WAY too much. I like the fact that Raylan has been accused of being in Boyd Crowder’s pocket (considering all that he does with Boyd and see the episode with he goes to see the hooker which Raylan knows will help him out but will also REALLY help Boyd out) but having the LBP investigation on top of that is too much.
Plus having TWO main villains as opposed to just one (Boyd in Season 1 and Mags Bennett in Season 2). There’s no need. This show needs to start simplifying fast
Did this show just forget about Dickie Bennett?
Raylan mentions that Quarles beat up a male hooker in Detroit. Quarles is seen at one point beating up a guy tied to a bed in lexington Another male hooker? If so, what’s Quarles deal? My guess is that something happened to Quarles (male hooker) once upon a time and it will later come out. What do you think?
That “crucial moment” will almost certainly be near the end of the finale, when he tries to use it against Raylan after his interference sends all of Quarles’ plans up s__t’s creek w/out a paddle…