‘Law & Order: Los Angeles’ – ‘Hollywood’: Death on another coast

I reviewed “Law & Order: Los Angeles” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the format tweaks, the use of LA as a character, the cast, etc., etc.?
You said, “Just as New York was a character in the original series…the writers want Los Angeles to be a character in the new show.” Well, I guess I know what that means: South and East LA storylines based in gangs and melanin-heavy folk; the glitz-and-glam, all-encompassing world of the Hills, H’wood, and the Westside anchoring 75% of the product; and perhaps some upper crust privilege in South OC thrown in for variety. Sigh…I can’t think of a recent show that made good, verite use of Los Angeles. The only city that gets troped more unfailingly than LA is its cousin to the east, Vegas. Like, when’s the (first and) last time somebody did a show set in Vegas that didn’t reduce that sprawling, booming metropolis to the ethos of the Strip? The medium can’t resist doing the same to LA, whenever the opp presents itself. I would hope that LOLA studies the Michael Mann or Tarantino playbooks on representing LA, but somehow I doubt that’s gonna happen. Where the NYC location made the original L&O special (the mothership does not attain classic status if it’s set in, say, Philly or Chicago), LOLA is probably gonna pimp Hollywood ad nauseum. Sadly, b/c it’s L&O, I’ll still watch.
Well put, doc. I fell asleep while watching LOLA. While I stopped watching the mothership regularly a long time ago however I thought NYC was captured well at times.
I don’t feel the need to view LA as seen on tv, tabloids, etc. There are many interesting locations, stories that could utilize LA to gain a true feel.
It’s a talented cast but it doesn’t have a spot on my dvr.
My husband and I both were bored by the premiere.
I still REALLY miss the mothership. LOLA sadly doesn’t change that.
I wasn’t terribly impressed by this first episode, which is a shame because I think this is a pretty talented cast. Since it’s part of the Law & Order family, it’ll be given an opportunity to find its footing. I hope it does.
I wasn’t feeling Los Angeles as a character; certainly not to the same extent that New York played in the original. I think The Closer does a better job of using Los Angeles. Of course, the best cop/lawyer/criminal show of the past decade based in the City of Angeles was Boomtown. It’s been eight years and I still miss that show.
have to say i liked corey stoll best in this ep. looking forward to terrance howard. really disappointed that la took over ny. i don’t think i’m going to follow this series very long if things don’t improve soon. hopefully peter coyote will beef things up on the order side as well.
One word–boring.
The Tom Sizemore series “Robbery Homicide Division” was a good series about LA, and didn’t focus on gang bangers, the series actually focused on the same unit that Michael man did in the film “Heat”. I thought it was quite different but it didn’t catch on with viewers and Tom Sizemore was starting to have personal problems similar to the ones Charlie Sheen is having now, and Sizemore ended up losing everything.