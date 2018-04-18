‘Legion’ Goes Inside The Team’s Heads In ‘Chapter 11’

FX

A review of tonight’s Legion coming up just as soon as I teach you how to use the bathroom…

Jon Hamm opens up “Chapter 11” with an explanation of the nocebo effect, where a patient is made worse by something that shouldn’t change their condition at all, in an inverse of its more famous cousin, the placebo effect. We once again journey into the all-white room for a series of beautifully-shot and unsettling examples of the phenomenon, including a squad of high school cheerleaders who pass the same facial tic along to one another.

“And so my question to you,” the former Don Draper proposes, “is, if the idea of illness can become illness, what else about our reality is actually a disorder?”

Legion exists in a universe where superpowers — particularly the mental kind — are real, using them as metaphors for mental illness in the same way that Buffy once used monsters as metaphors for adolescent rites of passage. So not long after we witness the cheerleaders stricken by the same phantom tic, we see almost everyone in Division 3 frozen by the chattering teeth plague, which it turn out is passed on not by the Shadow King, but by the monk who’s been hiding from him. Nothing should be wrong with any of these people, yet here they are, still as statues, while the child soldiers have been led off, Pied Piper-style, leaving the place largely defenseless. What is madness, and what is telepathy? In Legion, they are one and the same.

It’s another visually inventive episode that feels a bit low in calories, particularly when we get to the obligatory sequence where David travels into the minds of his friends to free them from the monk’s spell. This is familiar genre stuff, the kind every show like this eventually tries because it’s a more interesting way to delve into the psyches of the characters than to, say, put them in therapy for an hour. And both Ptonomy’s vision of himself as an amnesiac florist, and Melanie’s of herself as the omnipotent god of an ’80s-style text adventure game, were remarkable to look at, especially as the show’s disabled Minotaur shuffled into Melanie’s game(*) and the sentences began floating in vertically, one word at a time. But those sequences also feel like a missed opportunity, in that we don’t come out of them knowing any more about either character than when we went in. Ptonomy in particular is among the show’s more thinly-written characters; basically, all we know about him are his powers and the terrible story of his mother’s death. The idea that the memory stylist with the tragic origin would wish to forget everything doesn’t give us new insight, any more than telling us that Melanie — the ordinary human in a world full of extraordinary mutants, who keeps having her husband torn from her for reasons beyond her control — wishes she had the power to control everything. Both feel in-character, but so much so that the scenes were emotionally redundant, albeit cool to look at.

(*) That’s twice we’ve seen the minotaur affiliated with Melanie now, and the disgusting hatchling creature from the season premiere crawls into Ptonomy’s ear while he’s sleeping earlier in this episode. At a certain point, will the Hammeo scenes be revealed as something more than just a clever way for Legion to explain the Psychological Concept of the Week? Might this be a real thing — by whatever loose boundaries of realism this show has — with Hamm appearing as more than a voice by the end of things?