‘Leverage’ goes classical with ‘The Scheherazade Job’

While I blog about a lot of TV shows, there are even more shows that I watch and don’t write about, whether for scheduling reasons or because, while I like them, there isn’t necessarily enough meat there to merit episode-by-episode analysis. (This is known in my corner of the TV blogging game as “The ‘NCIS’ Factor.”)
One of those shows is TNT’s “Leverage,” which is a fun caper series I always mean to write about on occasion but usually get so far behind in my viewing that it doesn’t seem worth the bother just to talk about how sweet it was when Eliot beat up 17 guys with one arm dislocated behind his back.
I did, however, get to see the second of Sunday’s two episodes (TNT is running double-headers at 9 & 10 for at least the first few weeks of this season), and it’s a pretty cool one, about which I’ll have a few thoughts after the jump.
Not only does it guest star Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad” as an aspiring African dictator in need of some Nate Ford humbling, but the episode takes advantage of one of Aldis Hodge’s many hidden talents(*) by putting Hardison in a situation where he has to play a violin solo at a concert to help the crew pull off a heist.
(*) The summer that “Leverage” launched, Fienberg and I approached Hodge at Turner’s press tour party, mainly so we could gab about his stint as Ray “Voodoo” Tatum on “Friday Night Lights.” (And so we could use the phrase “Ray ‘Voodoo’ Tatum” as often as possible in a 10-minute conversation.) Instead, we mainly wound up talking about Hodge’s many, many, many outside talents and projects. Among the ones we can remember him listing are a black belt in some martial art (he said he hoped there would be a Hardison/Eliot fight scene one day so he can Christian Kane could see who was really the baddest), watch repair, screenwriting and, we think, aircraft design. Even if he could really only do half the things he claimed, he’d be in serious renaissance man territory, and “Leverage” co-creator Chris Downey says he wrote this episode to pay off a promise he made in season one to find a way to work Hodge’s violin skills into an episode.
There are the usual fake identities and fight scenes and double-reverses, but what makes “The Scheherazade Job” more notable than your average “Leverage” is that a good chunk of the heist sequence (including one of the better Eliot fight scenes they’ve done) is filmed largely without dialogue, and is instead accompanied by the classical piece Hardison is playing. I complain sometimes about shows (particularly those on ABC) that lean too heavily on their musical scores to tell you how to feel about certain scenes, but this is a more traditional, very effective use of score to make this particular job stand out from the many others we’ve seen Nate pull off in episodes past.
I’ve seen 7 or 8 episodes of Leverage, almost all of them as repeats at like 2 am just prior to going to sleep and have mostly enjoyed it. It really is that kind of show.
I look forward to the midnight showings, out West — the day’s not complete without that wry blaxploitation score and that manic pixie gal hangin’ upside down….
I am seriously bummed that, unlike the last season, this one is not on Netflix instant.
I 2nd this! :(
I know I’m a few weeks behind here, but TNT.tv is putting full episodes on their website, though I think they’re like a week behind actual airing.
Thanks so much for writing about this, Alan. I’m a big classical music geek, love that Rimsky-Korsakov piece, and reall, really like Hodge. I’ll have to make sure to check this out.
I saw all of Leverage Season 1 when it came out, but due to limited TV access (and no DVR in the house, which is maddening), I haven’t seen any Leverage episodes since then. Looking forward to having a chance to catch up because I could use some fun and lightness in my life. In the meantime, I’ll be glad to just jump in at this episode. Can’t wait to see Hodge play!
Thanks for the alert, Alan! This sounds totally up my alley (being a music professor), and I always enjoy Leverage when I see it. The Scheherazade violin solo is a very substantial one, so this will be quite the showcase for the actor’s skills.
He should keep his day job. There was a lot of cover for his ‘violin playing’ — he could barely imitate a vibrato. And sometimes it looked as if most of the ‘chamber orchestra’ were extras who weren’t really playing.
I’m glad you got a chance to review Leverage at last! It’s a favorite of mine, and I feel that this season opening stronger than the previous one.
Thanks for the heads up Alan. I’ve watched Leverage from the beginning and really enjoy the show.
The only issue I have with Leverage at the moment is that Nate Ford escaped from jail (which was caught on surveillance tape and seen by the police) and yet none of the characters, including Nate himself, has mentioned it since he busted out.
Granted, theyâ€™ve only aired one episode since his escape, but he is essentially a fugitive on the run, right? Shouldn’t that warrant a line or two of dialogue?
Itâ€™s not like heâ€™s hiding. Heâ€™s been hanging around at his favorite pub (downstairs from his apartment and Leverage HQ), which the cops must surely know about? Thatâ€™s where Sterling (Mark Sheppardâ€™s character), now an Interpol agent, found him last season.
Hopefully they address that elephant in the room fact in the next episode.
Is this not somewhat of a spoiler, or are the two episodes I have all screwy due to them being played out of order. I can’t confirm that, but I was lead to believe that the episodes are being played out of order.
There is a lot of inside information about Leverage at showrunner John Rogers’ blog, kfmonkey.blogspot.com. He has already answered the question about how Nate is avoiding law enforcement attention — it’s the Italian woman and her mysterious organization, who may or may not be the ruthless good guys she claims.
Did anybody else catch the reference in the name they chose for Eliot’s green-screen performance as a reporter in the midst of a third-world political protest?
The show has a lot of nice touches now, and a lot of nods to the genre of the thieves cousins, the spies.
Queuing the music to cover the explosion is right out of Hithchock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much, the 1956 one with James Stewart and Doris Day. It ends at the Royal Albert Hall, with 12 minutes of action and no dialogue while the orchestra plays, until Doris screams. The cymbal crash is timed to cover an assassin’s bullet.
In the episode before this, “Inside Job,” Sophie and Hardison talk their way into a company as M.A. Peel and Johnathon Steed!!!!
Another shout-out — Parker’s “father” was named Archie Leach, the real name of Cary Grant (who played a suave retired crook in Hitchcock’s “To Catch a Thief”).
Which violinist played the actual violin solo in this episode? Don’t tell me the studio guys are *THAT* good?!
Aldis Hodge really plays violin, dude. Read the article again.
There is a big difference between “playing the violin” and playing concert quality violin. I was just curious if Hodge recorded the actual soundtrack or if they brought in a hired gun to do it.
Yes, I should clarify. Hodge plays the violin but did not play the solo. He mimed the fingering, but someone else did it. He’s good, but he’s not *that* good.
Any way to figure out who actually played it?
Dick,
Check out kfmonkey.blogspot.com as DaveMB posted above. The question has been asked. Just waiting for the show runner to respond.
I’ll be happy to wait, but if anyone else happens to runs across it before I do, I would genuinely appreciate having it also dropped off over here for our benefit
Re: Hodge playing the violin – I repeat my previous comment: “He should keep his day job. There was a lot of cover for his ‘violin playing’ — he could barely imitate a vibrato. And sometimes it looked as if most of the ‘chamber orchestra’ were extras who weren’t really playing.”
If you have any kind of recording device on your tv and if you love music, then this epi is definitely one to record and Keep and play over and over again. The sound on this solo is breathtaking!!