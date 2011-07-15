‘Leverage’ travels back to WWII for ‘The Van Gogh Job’

I write about a lot of TV shows, but there are many more that I watch but don’t write about, either due to lack of time, bulk viewing (I tended to marathon “The Good Wife” a lot in season 1, for instance) or simply because there’s just not enough meat there to justify episode-by-episode analysis. (“Burn Notice” is a show that I think has slipped into that territory, even though I still enjoy it.)
One of those often-watched, rarely-reviewed shows is “Leverage,” and for once I’m a bit ahead of the game, having seen a screener of Sunday night’s episode, titled “The Van Gogh Job.” It’s a notable episode for a few reasons.
First, it guest stars Danny Glover as the team’s latest client, an aging World War II veteran who may know something about a long-lost Van Gogh painting. Second, it’s an episode focusing heavily on Aldis Hodge, who’s always been my favorite of the “Leverage” cast (and not just because he played Ray “Voodoo” Tatim on “Friday Night Lights”).
Third, it’s an example of the kind of episode I usually enjoy but that few shows bother to do anymore: one where the regular cast wind up playing new roles for much of the running time either as part of a dream sequence, a flashback, a parallel universe, someone telling a bedtime story to their kids, etc. The best of these remains the “Moonlighting” episode “Atomic Shakespeare,” in which Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd played the two main characters from “Taming of the Shrew” with very David and Maddie qualities. (Here’s Willis’ entrance as Petruchio.) But I almost always enjoy them, whether it’s the “Northern Exposure” flashback episode about the founding of Cicely or the three “Family Guy” salutes to “Star Wars.”
Much of “The Van Gogh Job” features Glover’s character telling Beth Risegraf’s Parker about his adventures in the 40s, and his forbidden love for a sweet white girl in town, and those stories are then dramatized with Hodge, Riesgraf and the rest of the cast playing Glover, his love interest and the story’s other major figures, both domestic and, after a while, in Europe during WWII.
It’s a good showcase for Hodge, a good way for the show to have some fun with the Hardison/Parker sexual tension by having the two actors play lovebirds from another era, and an episode that proves there’s a way to work a “Leverage”-style caper into any era, with any characters.
Glad I got to see it in advance, and that I had a few minutes to write about it for once.
I’m glad you got to write about it to Alan! This is one of my favorite shows and IMO gets FAR too little coverage! Thanks for the preview! Can’t wait for Sunday!
hear hear! Leverage is a wonderful popcorn show with lots of great chemistry and fun twists, even if it does stick to formula. I can see why Alan doesn’t blog about it, but it’s definitely worth watching regularly. Eliot and Hardison bickering usually makes us laugh so hard we have to rewind to catch the next bit of dialogue.
I’m glad you mentioned the “Cicely” episode of Northern Exposure. That episode and the Iris DeMent song “Our Town” that it used just killed me.
This was sure a fun way to work around that tired formula the series often runs into. Between this and the prior week’s murder mystery party, I’m enjoying this season despite its lack of strong over-arching story.
I remember in my high school AP English class we had to do a comparison paper with that Moonlighting episode and the BBC version starring John Cleese. 25 years later, I remember little else ;)
IMO, I think this show has done quite well with the flashbacks(for example, the four cons all trying to steal that dagger). And, a couple of episodes back, there was a very nice flashback-like homage that Timothy Hutton paid to his father Jim, when he dressed as Elery Queen as part of the con. Also, we can’t forget the scene where Nate runs screaming into his son’s hospital room, after the boy has just died. That was some powerful stuff. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen Aldis Hodge give a bad performance in anything. He had a guest appearance on Bones 3-4 seasons ago as an Iraqi War soldier with PTSD that was both marvelous and chilling at the same time.
“Far Beyond the Stars” was one of my favorite Deep Space Nine episodes. It’s the one where the crew is recast as 1950s science fiction pulp writers.
Oooo – nice call, Paul! That was an excellent episode with outstanding acting!
Thanks for the tip on this one, Alan. I don’t get to watch Leverage often, but I’ll be sure to look for this one.
the show is a wonderul spiritual descendant of the real mission:impossible.
Just happy you have a Leverage post. While I thought last weeks murder mystery was their weakest ever, it’s still perfect in its ridiculous plus heart factor.
I’m just catching up on my DVR and just wanted to note what a sweet little episode this was–one of the msot memorable Leverage has done.
I agree that there’s not enough “meat” on this show to do weekly coverage, but I continually find myself charmed, largely by the (very, IMO) talented cast. And while I agree that Aldis Hodge is my favorite, I also love Chris Kane as Eliot.
Glad you took the time to note this episode.
