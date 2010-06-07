‘Lie to Me’ – ‘Beat the Devil’: Logan the liar

“Lie to Me” is back from a long hiatus to begin a summer run. A quick review coming up just as soon as I turn into a fascist…
These summer episodes will complete Shawn Ryan’s stint as “Lie to Me” showrunner, as he’s moved on to focus on his two upcoming shows (“Terriers” for FX and “Ridealong” for Fox). One of the things he tried to do in taking over the show was to let the characters drive the science and not vice versa. The A-story of “Beat the Devil” was one that could have gone either way, as Cal meets a college student (Jason Dohring, whose appearance hopefully pleased the “Veronica Mars” and/or “Moonlight” fans) he can’t read, and decides the kid must therefore be a psychopath (the scientific explanation), while everyone else suggests he may just be irritated that the kid embarrassed him in front of a lecture hall (the character explanation).
Technically, science wins out, since Cal’s analysis is correct, but the story was still very much about Cal’s ego. He believes he’s right, and wants to prevent Dohring from hurting any other women, but when he demands his two hundred bucks back at the end, Tim Roth adds just a little hint of profesional satisfaction in with all the anger. Cal’s mad he almost died, and that this monster ran free for so long, but he’s also pleased his instincts were correct, as usual.
(On the other hand, would it have been more interesting if the entire story had proven to be Cal’s pride run amok? On “House,” the patients occasionally die, after all.)
The UFO subplot wasn’t particularly interesting, but I’m not opposed to anything that provides employment to Howard Hesseman and Glenn Morshower.
What did everybody else think?
i sure have missed that psychotic jackass.
I will admit to being a big fan of Jason Dohring, but I honestly thought his performance in this role was riveting. He conveyed the charming surface, and the abyss within, brilliantly.
Since you mentioned House, that’s always been my problem with Lie to Me: Strong lead, but otherwise pretty meh-some writing and a decent enough cast struggling to do much with seriously under-written wafer-thin characters. While LtM isn’t appointment viewing yet, I really hope whoever follows Shawn Ryan keeps building up the characters. Even Tim Roth (who is a fine actor) isn’t the kind of “star” who can coast over weak material, but always does his best work with a strong ensemble and a solid script to fire off.
So glad this show is back, as much as I loved the show though you had to know Lightman was right and the side story was pretty lame. Sill the main story was interesting enough, even though you could tell what was going to happen for about 80% of it.
I’m just happy to see Jason Dohring back on TV. I thought he was great tonight, and it was fun to finally see him as an actual bad guy.
You could pretty much see where it was going from the moment Dohring showed up (this is the guy who played Timothy McVeigh, after all) but I thought he did it well, and the lighting in the final scene in the woods was great.
Honestly, it’s just too bad the script didn’t let Roth and Dohring dance around each other more. “House” is usually at its most compelling when it’s just Hugh Laurie and another strong actor. I don’t think Roth is as good as Laurie, but had they given over more time to him and Dohring together, they might have avoided lame lines like “It’s a game and you enjoy it as much as I do” which would have made for a more engrossing story and might have allowed both actors to stretch a bit.
This was my first experience with Lie to Me (watching as a VMars cast follower) and I think my knowledge of Dohring affected the way I watched the program. From the second he appeared I said “Oh, this is like Logan Echolls if Logan Echolls was an actual psychopath.” Still, I thought the performances were interesting if the writing was a big standard. Unfortunately, instead of making me want to watch future episodes of Lie to Me it just makes me want to pull out my S1 VMars DVDs.
I enjoy the show and am glad to see it back, but I have to say that Lightman’s “reading” abilities basically make him all-knowing (and basically omnipotent) in the show. It’s entertaining but might be a fatal flaw for the series — it gets to be a bit much with long-term viewing of the show.
A commenter over at Mo Ryan’s site saw the same thing and made the excellent point that it’s because Ryan’s version of the show doesn’t explain the science to you.
I may be a minority here, but I’ve liked it less since the (IMO, fascinating) science gave way to more concentration on the characters. I don’t feel they’ve become that much more complex and Roth, at least, could always carry the weaker material anyway.
Is this where the disatisified line forms?
It’s always a pleasure to see Tim Roth, Jason Doering and Howard Hesseman on my screen. But it’s disappoiting how much less intelligent the show is compared to last season. Partly it’s because the science, which made the show unique, no longer matters except as Lightman’s sleight of hand, and partly because it’s all flash and no logic. Only a small portion of psychopaths are serial killers (most are con men) and yet Lightman instantly decides that this guy is a serial killer and demands he instantly be assessed and when that doesn’t work, he gets his FBI pal to follow him. (Do they live in a state with no civial rights?) Then the show jumps from shock to shock: Look, he killed his sister! Look, he’s been waterboarding people! Look, he’s making Lightman dig his own grave! And Lightman knew it all!
It’s The Mentalist and House all over again — a quirky, brilliant, male lead performs feats of amazing magic and romances his disapproving female co-star while the underwritten cast struggle to make sense of their cardboard roles. No, Alan, the science didn’t win out. The drive for ratings did by dumbing the show down.
I loved this show last year, it was one of the few shows on TV that treated its audience as intelligent rather than offering circuses but this episode reminded me why I gave up on House and The Mentalist, and why I may soon give up on LtM too.
Good to have the show back, and still in Shawn Ryan’s capable hands (and seemingly most of the crew from The Unit). I enjoyed the episode and Tim Roth is always fun, though snarling a little bit more than I remember.
It’s always a pleasure to see Johnny Fever
It’s always a pleasure to see Johnny Fever and Glenn Morshower, but I honestly think the latter’s scene could have been omitted to better serve the A-Story. The climax to Cal’s story had him go from gunpoint hostage in his office to waterboarding lair to digging a grave in the forest…all in the course of about 2 minutes. That was far too rushed for what I thought would have been key scenes.
This is rather surprising, given the fact that Shawn Ryan has always had impeccable feel for what flows and what doesn’t. Look no further than commentary on any “Shield” deleted scene for proof. He invariably chose the correct scenes to trim in service of timing and story, two things that I think fell apart at the end here.
I’m very glad someone else shares my view. I can’t get over how little care was put in that ending. Water boarding the girl led to her almost breaking entirely, an expected tragic response. But Cal? Naaa he just shrugs it off likes he’s some god. He tells no one, but Reynolds and the other must have learnt he was his captive, and thus that he was tortured… But no one gave him any sympathy… Not even a ” sorry you were tortured” it infuriates me.
I enjoyed the episode, but perhaps this was mostly due to Dohring’s brilliant performance. That was definitely not the Logan we know, though I couldn’t help but reminisce over Veronica Mars once he showed up. Overall, I found it good and also thought the UFO subplot was somewhat dull.
I don’t tend to take this show too seriously, as it is mostly predictable and Lightman seems to always be in the right, but it can be entertaining nonetheless.
I pretty much just watched this episode because I’m obsessed with Jason Dohring. I’ve always thought he was a brulliant acter who puts so much more life in his characters than most actors do (and I don’t see why the hell he isn’t on the big screen or get as much attention as he deserves).
But even whis, well, knowledge I was still so hung up on this. He was even better than he average amezing self. I must say I completely agree with you “Lucky”! It was aboslutely riveting.
I don’t think I realized how much I missed this show until it was on my DVR list this morning. Nice return, looking forward to the rest.
I couldn’t get through the episode, got bored and deleted it from my DVR after the second act.