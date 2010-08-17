‘Lie to Me’ – ‘Pied Piper’: Re-opening The Barn door

Last night’s “Lie to Me” was an old-fashioned kind of stunt episode, in which most of the notable guest roles were played by castmembers from producer Shawn Ryan’s last show, “The Shield.” So we got David Marciano as a convicted killer ready for execution, David Rees Snell as his brother, Catherine Dent and Benito Martinez as a victim’s relatives, Kenny Johnson as a calendar photographer with a dirty secret, and Cathy Cahlin Ryan (wife to both Shawn Ryan and Vic Mackey) as a mental patient.
Nice as it was to see so much of the old gang from Farmington all together in one place, I do have a question for people who were fans of “The Shield” and watch this show: was the presence of so many “Shield” alums at once a distraction from an episode that was trying to tell a tense kidnapping mystery and also go deeper into Cal’s relationship with his ex-wife and daughter? Had the show just featured, say, Martinez and Dent, I would have quickly stopped looking at it as Aceveda being randomly married to Danni, but when one after another turned up, it became hard for me to see these characters through any lens but that of “The Shield.”
What did everybody else think?
i really used to enjoy the show but it seems to me to have lost it’s way, i mean, why should we care about any of these characters they seem to lack depth? seems to have lost some of it’s mojo from last year…maybe it’s just me…
It was a bit distracting. But I was able to focus on the story of the episode. The show has enjoyable moments but really hope this season ends with something that gives the show more f a compelling direction.
All I know is that I’m glad that the tuneless one-note Melissa George is finally off this show.
I watched Lie to Me last night for the first time, purposefully to see this Shield reunion of sorts. And while I don’t know any differently (maybe this was not a typical kind of episode), I think it worked pretty well as an entry point to the show. I felt like I got a sense of all the regular Lie to Me characters and enjoyed getting to see them go toe to toe with some of my old favorites. I enjoyed it and think I might continue watching.
I still watch the show regularly, but I don’t like it as much as I used to (except when Jennifer Beals appears, but I think that’s because I’ve had a crush on her since Flashdance). The science component of the first season — using the pictures of public figures to reinforce the character’s microexpressions and advance the plot — is what made the show interesting, and I say this even though I am highly skeptical of the underlying validity of the “science” of microexpressions, especially as a tool for use in the criminal justice system. But since they don’t tie the character’s microexpressions to photos as much, Lightman’s “gift” seems more like magical mumbo jumbo. (“See, right there — you’re lying!!!)And jeeze will one of the writers put Foster and Lightman in bed so we can dispense with the UST once and for all. Although it would be interesting to see a real triangle between Foster Zoey and Lightman. And Lokker and Torres have been very forgettable this season.
I never saw The Shield, so I’m sorry if this is off topic….
I agree the move away from the science/explanation of the technique has weakened the concept. Instead of being a cool premise the gift comes across as a fake magical plot device now instead of a semi-plausible if exaggerated effectiveness real technique and that ruins a lot of the effect and makes the show less interesting.
Also the two junior members have really been uninteresting this season which is a shame as near the end of the first season they had been developed into interesting characters. But that progress on fleshing their characters out and making them more interesting was pretty much abandoned this season. I think those two things combined is what makes the show not nearly as interesting was it was in the first season and why I don’t rush to watch the show after recording it. Pity as I really enjoyed it in the first season and watched it as soon as I could.
Yeah, it was a distraction. I kept waiting for Michael Chiklis to show up as the real killer.
I’ve never watched Lie To Me but I was a huge fan of The Shield so I may go look this up………..
Alan: Thank you so much for posting this. “The Shield” is my favorite TV drama ever, but I hadn’t watched “Lie To Me” until reading this. I watched the episode on Hulu.
“Lie To Me” was reasonably entertaining in an unrealistic way, very different from The Shield. Tim Roth is great, but I probably won’t watch it again.
What a pleasure to see a mini-Shield reunion, though! The finale of The Shield was about as final as a finale gets, so a return to that world for a Christmas special is just about impossible. I do fantasize though, usually about — trying to avoid too much of a spoiler — the mastermind deciding to engineer a prison break with strings-attached help from Antwon Mitchell. In my dreams.
That would be great! I watched that finale a gazillion times and often wonder what they’re up to now………….poor old Ronnie!
I wasn’t a regular ‘Shield’ watcher, but I knew all of these players. The only time it kept getting in the way was with the pair-up of Martinez and Dent. But it did put me in mind of those times when ‘Diagnosis Murder’ would use stunt casting like this: an episode with actors from ‘M*A*S*H’, movie and TV show, an episode with TV doctors, an episode with TV spies, etc……
Yeah, that’s what it made me think of. The difference is that Lie to Me is trying to be a bit more sophisticated than Diagnosis Murder was – ditto Nash Bridges, where Shawn Ryan got his start, and where they would on occasion do the same kind of thing – and so the stunt seemed more distracting here than it would have there.
Definitely kept taking me out of the story. I kept waiting for Dutch or Vic to show up as the Pied Piper!
You can add to the Shane – I kept expecting him to turn up with a bag of food and a grenade for someone lol. Seriously though it was incredibly distracting and while it was fun in its own right it ruined the episode for me, I couldn’t disconnect. Lem was the worst – Lem GAY? WTF!
The Shield is one of my favorite shows of all time, but I had no idea this week’s Lie To Me was a reunion unti I started watching the episode. I totally agree with Alan that it was a major distraction. Like others have said, I kept waiting for Dutch or Vic to end up being the Pied Piper. With SOA’s season two so far in the rear-view mirror, it really hit home how great The Shield was and how much I miss it. I’m sure when SOA season 3 starts up in a few weeks, it’ll be forgotten again. It was great seeing the Farmington gang together one last time though. Thanks Shawn Ryan!
May I add: Poor Dutch! So many people here played perverts — Billings, Lem, Ronnie. But it seems like many readers expected it to be Dutch. Just ’cause of that kitty episode …
Not having watched much of the Shield (3 or 4 episodes of season 1) it didn’t distract me much at all. I was distracted trying to figure out where I saw Kenny Johnson before, I knew he looked familiar so was the voice. The second I finished the episode I ran to IMDB to see if a cast listing was up yet (nope) but you came through. Ham from Saving Grace…! I didn’t instantly recognize Marciano but I did the second he started talking. It’s Ray Vecchio! So it was a bit of a treat for me to see a mini-Due South/Saving Grace “crossover”. But it wasn’t distracting for me as I can usually divorce actors’ previous rolls from what i’m currently watching. The rest of the Shield cast members, I had not noticed at all.
But guest stars aside the real issue I had with this episode was the mystery. The guy who was convicted had a brother, one who came in to the Lightman Group ticked off threatening to sue, etc. And none of them suspected the brother was the Pied Piper? I know that some mystery stories intentional have the view figuring it out before the characters but in this situation it just felt like a bad plot hole. How could all of the characters fail to make that connection? The pied piper turned the older brother in, the one convicted said he didn’t do it but hinted he knew someone else did but wouldn’t say who. How come it didn’t occur to them that the convicted brother could be protecting his younger brother?
I didn’t like the Sheild. And now that the Sheild guy has taken over Lie to Me, I feel that the show has just about jumped the shark. I’m tired of Roth doing all this macho posing … getting beat up way too often. I’d prefer him to act more like a geeky brainy scientist with an interesting past that stays in the past.
Foster’s comment about Catherine Dent’s character ‘humanizing’ her son to the killer was so cringe worthy. Painfully obvious she was talking to the audience and not the people in the room. Although she has at least 2-3 lines like this every week.
I had actually given up on this show last week till I saw from this write up that it was featuring the shield cast. Had to tune it to see Lemonhead only to be disappointed in his weak character and lack of tv time.