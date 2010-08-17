‘Lie to Me’ – ‘Pied Piper’: Re-opening The Barn door

Last night’s “Lie to Me” was an old-fashioned kind of stunt episode, in which most of the notable guest roles were played by castmembers from producer Shawn Ryan’s last show, “The Shield.” So we got David Marciano as a convicted killer ready for execution, David Rees Snell as his brother, Catherine Dent and Benito Martinez as a victim’s relatives, Kenny Johnson as a calendar photographer with a dirty secret, and Cathy Cahlin Ryan (wife to both Shawn Ryan and Vic Mackey) as a mental patient.

Nice as it was to see so much of the old gang from Farmington all together in one place, I do have a question for people who were fans of “The Shield” and watch this show: was the presence of so many “Shield” alums at once a distraction from an episode that was trying to tell a tense kidnapping mystery and also go deeper into Cal’s relationship with his ex-wife and daughter? Had the show just featured, say, Martinez and Dent, I would have quickly stopped looking at it as Aceveda being randomly married to Danni, but when one after another turned up, it became hard for me to see these characters through any lens but that of “The Shield.”

What did everybody else think?