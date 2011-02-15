‘Light Out’ – ‘Combinations’: (Blurry) eye of the tiger

A review of tonight’s “Lights Out” coming up just as soon as I gift wrap a walker…
“The old days are gone, Johnny.” -Lights
Lights is finally back in the ring, finally training, finally back to doing the thing that he loves, and that’s been denied to him for the last five years because of the promise he made to Theresa. So all should be well in his world. There’s even a training montage – the lifeblood of any memorable boxing story (and something I’m an absolute sucker for) – and unlike in the third episode, he gets to be the one being trained. He should be happy.
Instead, he spends most of “Combinations” just seeming old. Training comes more slowly to him. So does healing, as he spends most of the episode dealing with blurry vision after getting a thumb in the eye from a sparring partner too eager to impress Barry Word(*). He and Johnny go out on the town with girls, just as he did in the old days(**), but it turns into one more big mess because Lights can’t drive a car in his condition.
(*) I’m sure some people will assume he was doing this on Barry’s orders, but keep in mind that Barry wants and needs Lights to fight Reynolds. As we’ve been told repeatedly, that fight is the only big-ticket item left in the sport, and if Barry, Brennan, etc. want that payday, it’s in their best interests for Lights to survive the Morales fight, and preferably win it. (Though if he doesn’t, Barry notes that Death Row gets to “wear the white hat” against Morales – just for a much lower dollar figure.)
(**) And Theresa’s comments about that answers the question last week about what the “apology bracelets” were for, no?
There are famous stories of older boxers making surprising comebacks, like a 45-year-old George Foreman winning the heavyweight title again, or a 93-year-old Rocky Balboa dropping some hurtin’ bombs on Mason “The Line” Dixon, but this thing ain’t easy. If Lights is going to make it through Morales and to the Death Row Reynolds rematch, he’s going to need some of that discipline and willpower that Johnny was talking about that allowed his older brother to go further with less natural talent. But even that may not be enough.
“Combinations” was another strong episode for the show, which needed to tell those earlier stories about Lights’ life in retirement but is by design more compelling now that he’s trying to fight again. The one problem remains Theresa, and at least by now the show seems to be acknowleding that, as the person who’s kept Lights out of the ring, she’s not going to seem especially likable. The scene with Lights’ sister Margaret spelled out to her what’s been clear to us for a while, but that Lights himself would never say to his wife: that Lights was a reluctant retiree, that these past five years have been a struggle for him well beyond the financial problems, and that it wasn’t fair of Theresa to fall in love with a fighter and then tell him not to fight.
It’s not that Theresa’s position isn’t entirely without merit. We know what happens when people get hit in the head too much, and we know now that the boxing lifestyle brought with it other problems for the family. But because she’s been the barrier to Lights getting back in the ring, and because of the way she’s been written, and played thus far by Catherine McCormack, she unfortunately fits the sports movie stereotype of the wife or girlfriend who’s just one more difficult obstacle for our hero to overcome. Maybe that scene with Margaret suggests a turning point. I certainly hope so.
The rest, though? Terrific – albeit choppy at times, as certain scenes (like Johnny’s argument with his dad) seemed to start and stop abruptly – with some fine physical work from Holt McCallany. Because of the nature of what Lights does, and the way McCallany plays him, the writers have clearly become comfortable just stepping back and watching him work in silence, which leads to a fantastic moment like the closing scene, where Lights figures out the exact distance he needs to be from his opponent to see where his punches are going to land.
Some other thoughts:
• Ben Shenkman returns as Mike the reporter, who’s been barely hanging on himself – as he says of Lights’ story, “The whole country’s up against it now” – and who gets screwed over, presumably by Barry and/or Brennan, who have a vested interest in protecting this fight and this fighter. I felt bad for Mike, who was never reporting anything but the truth, and also liked that he didn’t act the least bit scared when Lights tried to physically threaten him, instead asking, exasperated, what his old schoolmate was doing.
• The staged weigh-in brawl to generate attention is an old boxing tradition, and I was amused to see Johnny make an unscripted entry into the fray with a folding chair.
• The show seems to be taking turns on which of Lights’ daughters don’t appear in each episode, and weirdly keeps calling attention to that fact with scenes where characters loudly and obviously explain why, say, Daniela is always lurking just off-camera.
What did everybody else think?
Wire cast member sighting – the sparring partner that gives Lights the thumb played thieving-ass Officer Walker in the fourth season.
I missed last week’s episode (and FX is misusing technology by not putting episodes on their OnDemand or website or Hulu until 8 days after it airs, and we were treated with Eagle Eye before this episode), so are we still waiting for an explanation for Theresa’s accent? I hate to keep harping on it but I saw her in a commercial yesterday speaking in a perfect American accent. There has to be an explanation sometime, right? Maybe she has pugilistic dementia and inherited the speech patterns of an English broad? Is this show going to have a twist?
Maybe it’s because people don’t think I sound like I’m from where I’m from, but I literally never think about this stuff. I think about things like how dumb it is to have characters who are supposedly speaking German speak English with German accents, or how it’s disturbing that even American productions set in ancient Rome might have the actors adopting English accents, but in a case like this show I don’t think about it. I know that the writer, per interview with Sepinwall, said the character was supposed to be an English woman who’d spent her adult life in America, but even before I read that I just thought “she sounds like she might be English.” Why do they NEED to address it? It would be weird if she was like “I was born and raised in Bergen County,” but they haven’t said that either. I liked that on _The Shield_ Shawn Ryan just let all the characters be where the actors were from, and they didn’t really need to address it. I think at one point they mentioned that Vic Mackey was from Boston, but it was a throwaway, and they didn’t need to explain it even that much; people move.
I don’t mean to be picky, because this clearly bothers a lot of commenters, but I just don’t get it at all. OTOH, I also have difficulty relating to when people say “oh, I just couldn’t see _x_ playing this character, because he’ll always be _y_ to me.” It just doesn’t bother me.
It’s coming. I don’t know when, but it’s coming. And, frankly, it’s something that should’ve come by now, given how big a distraction it’s been.
Didn’t they already explain it somewhat? In the second episode, Theresa mentions she first met Lights in London, so they basically implied that’s where her accent comes from.
On another note, I just saw The Fighter earlier today. Lights Out suffers in comparison big time. It’s not nearly as fun and galvanizing as The Fighter.
I also want to add that I don’t mind Catherine McCormack’s bad American accent. There are many excellent British actors who can’t do an American accent but are still totally compelling even when their accent falters. Clive Owen, Tilda Swinton and Brian Cox are three examples. I think McCormack is pretty great in spite of her inability to hide her accent.
@MEDRAWT said “how it’s disturbing that even American productions set in ancient Rome might have the actors adopting English accents”
small thing, but wouldn’t an English accent be less removed from ancient Rome than an American accent would be (despite the production company)? Should Caesar have a southern drawl?
“Et tu, y’all?”
@Otto man. +1
Once again it was excellent. Filling my Terriers void nicely.
I liked it. I still think the Morales-Lights fight will be a work. Even with Word’s promise to DR that he would get to be the white hat, they’ve made it clear through the rest of the series that Death Row vs. Lights is the only fight that matters.
I thought the father was excellent. I have a feeling he is going to die like the night before the big fight though.
They need the wife to go on a trip to whatever the hell country she is trying to do an accent from, and get the hell off the show. Adrian Balboa was a pillar of strength compared to her.
so maybe season 1 ends with the Morales fight, then would season 2 be the buildup to the DeathRow fight? seems like a second season would be pretty repetitive, right? how many ways can this story go??
I was thinking that might be nice tonight, but there’s no guarentee for a second season, and the numbers don’t even make it seem likely. They won’t stretch it out that long.
I too really enjoyed the scene were Lights threatened Mike the reporter, especially when Mike told Lights that him taking a bribe not to write the story was equivalent to him taking a dive.
I’m really enjoying this show, more than I did with Terriers at this point. I have been telling everyone I know to tune in but I’m not sure if that will help. Alan do you know if Lights Out has had any change in ratings since Justified premiered, or have the numbers been on a Terriers-esque path to cancellation?
Alan, in your review for this show right before it premiered, you said Catherine McCorrmack doesnt play the typical, annoying , pain in the ass wife stopping the man from doing what he loves and getting in his way every second….up to this point, shes been all that and more, to the point where im considering not watching the show anymore because i cant take it…..She changes the locks on him??? I mean come on….Before you know it she’ll be trying to get half his money and keeping him from seeing his kids and itll be the same thing we see on pretty much every show thats not called Friday Night Lights, this HAS to change very very soon for me
I didn’t see it as, she changed the locks. Looked to me like he started to unlock the door, then realized that would violate their deal, and changed his mind. Maybe?
I hope youre right, id have to watch it again, but it sure looked to me like he tried to open the door and couldnt…
I also took it that she changed the locks. Her character is just insufferable.
Watch it again, she didn’t change the locks. He had the keys in the door but didn’t want to break their agreement and just barge in. He decided to ring the doorbell instead of opening the door on his own, as to not disrespect her.
Thank You Medraw..I also find this carrying on about the wife and how she speaks SO ANNOYING, but it’s just one of many consistently negative comments re: this show and/or it’s characters. I think people just WANT to not like it, it’s so strange..And just to speak to other comments made here: This show is NOT Rocky, This show is NOT ‘The Fighter’ and WAS NEVER MEANT TO BE.. It took 2 years to finally get to air, and the timing in regards to release of the movie was purely coincidence, as a matter of fact the pilot was greenlit with ‘Justified’ (although they originally titled that ‘Lawman’ and then had to change it because of Stephen Segals’ then upcoming show). Due to the rewrite FX wanted for Lights Out and the fast-tracking of the pilot and pickup of ‘Terriers’, Lights Out missed an opening slot in the schedule and Terriers went first (Justified in March of ’10 and Terriers in September ’10). Add the fact that it took 7 years for Mark Wahlberg to get ‘The Fighter’ made, someone would have had to be clairvoyant to coordinate that one,so we can put that conspiracy to rest hopefully. IMO, although it may have seemed like it might have helped the show, I think it’s probably hurt it much more…So Lights Out has dealt with many obstacles, of all kinds, now if people want to find fault with [FILL IN THE BLANK] then that’s the way it is. I give up writing comments on any websites anymore, it is just SOOO tiring. One last note, just think of the irony that Holt McCallany had a script for a show about a boxer/trainer for years, and he finally got to pitch it to HBO only to be told by them that it was too close to an FX show they heard was being considered and that’s how he learned of the “project”, subsequently auditioned for the role of Patrick Leary and here we are. Very grateful to FX, regardless what happens..So pick away Vultures, it’s a free country, even if it seems that ‘NOT EVERYBODY LOVES A COMEBACK’…
I think the opposite: I am a huge boxing fan and really wanted to love this show, but the show makes it diffcult with some poor casting choices and awkward scripts.
After fighting the bookie and pulling out a folding chair during the weigh-in drama, I kind of want to see some sort of Johnny mini-brawl in every episode from here on out. It’s equal parts funny and unexpectedly badass, and despite being a slippery character, Pablo Shrieber’s acting and presence has made Johnny into my favorite character on the show.
My guess is that Daniela’s absence would have been written and shown as a symptom of her protest against her father’s return to the ring. She doesn’t want him to return to the ring. In this instance I don’t see her not being there as being at all random.
I, too, thought it was to point out that she does not agree with his decision to return to the ring.
Alan, I immediately understood the “apology” bracelets after I saw Lights initial reaction to the woman in the club (I thought he might actually go for it for a moment) along with Theresa’s comment that the boys are back.
I enjoyed Shenkman’s performance as Mike. I empathized with him, particularly his drive for the written word in the print industry. I forget, what newspaper did he write for (I’m sure it’s fictional)?
Two things…
I thought it was a strong episode but I thought the staging of the scene where he caught the thumb to be pretty weak. Perhaps there’s no dramatic way to show someone getting poked in the eye, but the whole sequence looked overly clumsy compared to all of the other fight choreography we’ve seen so far.
Does anyone else think the actor who plays Lights looks like Jon Bon Jovi (if Jon Bon Jovi had been punched in the face a few times)?
McCormack was totally miscast here and sorry to say, it just about sinks the show. Her part is poorly written and she isn’t a good enough actress to rescue it. The fact that people who review these things for a living couldn’t see that doesn’t refect well on them at all.
I have to say the show is starting to wear on me. Every episode seems the same: wife/daughters nag, brother screws up, father yells, promoter blusters, Lights tries to work everything out. I enjoy the (male) actors on the show and they will keep me watching, but it looks more and more to me like the premise is not meaty enough to sustain a 13 episode series, let alone a second season.
As I mentioned this is a pretty good boxing show. I produced boxing for 10 years with hbo. Lights struggle to get in shape is pretty realistic. Years ago, one of the greatest fighters of all time Marvelous Marvin Hagler told me that its almost impossible to up at 4am to begin your training when you’re going to bed in “silk pajamas “!
When folk start to wonder why so much network and basic cable TV is so bland, characterless, and forgettable, they could look to the totally out of proportion frustration with Catherine McCormack’s character as a good illustration as to why. The American TV audience DEMANDS to be pandered to and patronized, and any attempt to add anything to the show that doesn’t provide immediate narrative gratification is met with petulant fury.
The character of Theresa is on the verge of becoming a medical doctor, so not only has she spent years bandaging and stitching up her husband after fights, but she’d clearly understand just how profoundly damaging every boxing match is to the brain. Every fight causes brain damage, shaves years off his life, and drastically increases the chances of neurological disorder ranging from migraines to parkinsons, to major mood disorders and dementia. But because the audience is always impatient and knows he eventually gets back into the ring, people can’t stand her character and are practically demanding that she immediately start behaving less realistically like a woman who loves her husband and would rather lead a working class lifestyle with him alive and in good mental health than watch him trade all of his years past 50 for a million dollar paycheck.
What’s even more annoying about this attitude is how it’s not even brought on by the show’s writers failing to make a strong case for the viewer to be at the very least ambivalent about Leary returning to the ring. After all, not only are his wife and middle child passionately against it, but they’ve certainly given the viewer plenty of cause to wonder if it’s even a smart move in terms of getting out of dept — after all, it involves getting into bed with a creepy gangster who has guys hands broken, it means putting all of their hopes into Leary being able to survive Morales to fight again, it means trusting that Barry Word doesn’t have something up his sleave to deny Leary his payout so as to keep him on the hook so he’ll need to fight Reynolds.
But of course the average viewer ignores all of this, because they know that it’s a boxing show, that eventually he’ll get back into the ring with Reynolds, and has absolutely zero patience for any plot point that doesn’t speed us toward that eventuality, and instead, demands simple, one-note narrative with no ambivalence and no break from convention.
The audience demands BAD writing, and will throw a hissy fit if it doesn’t get it.
“What’s even more annoying about this attitude is how it’s not even brought on by the show’s writers failing to make a strong case for the viewer to be at the very least ambivalent about Leary returning to the ring.”
Well no, not really. The writers have made it very clear that our protagonist has been chomping at the bit to get back in the ring ever since he retired (following pressure from his wife, a fact which has been hammered home in almost every episode). And since the show is about him, I think it is fair to say the viewer is meant to be rooting for Leary to overcome the obstacles, return to the ring, and reclaim his title/glory/riches, not to stay retired and live a lower middle class life.
The problem with the wife is that, as currently written and acted, she is little more than one more obstacle for Leary to overcome.
Vigorous co-sign of El Knid. What’s missing in the narrative is an occasional sequence that allows us to see Theresa’s anguish, grounded in the fact that she’s a *health care professional* (as opposed to simply a caring/overbearing wife). Like, 2-3 shots per episode of Theresa in her element at the hospital, dealing with the sick, wounded and dying. And of those, at least one scene to date in which she’s explicitly dealing with a case of head trauma. That would drive the point home for us; this isn’t a guy risking getting “hurt,” it’s a guy risking getting “injured” (as they say in sports) – and a permanent injury of the worst possible variety.
The show seems so hell-bent on getting Lights back on the road to glory that it’s turning what could’ve been a genuine, drama-inducing concern into a silly roadblock – and neatly encapsulated in the wife character (I give the daughter a pass: hers is a child’s love + a damn precocious young mind). I’m guessing/hoping that the show is in a hurry to get to more intriguing story lines in the next few eps; the resistance to Lights’ comeback, coupled with the money troubles, will serve in hindsight as the series’ prologue. Still could have been executed better though.
