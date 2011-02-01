‘Lights Out’ – ‘Bolo Punch’: The first rule of Lights’ club…

A review of tonight’s “Lights Out” coming up just as soon as I pose with a wrestler at a Home Depot…
“This isn’t the ring, Patrick. You’re in over your head. You can’t punch your way out of this.” -Theresa
But dammit if he isn’t gonna try.
“Bolo Punch” does a couple of very smart things for this stage of the season’s development: it puts Lights back into a ring (even if it’s not the ring), and it lets him tell Theresa about their dire financial situation.
Lights taking on the bodyguard in a match with MMA rules was – like the earlier scene at the bar, where the waitress looked at Lights and his dad like they were aliens for wanting to see a boxing match – a comment on how irrelevant boxing has become in today’s sporting world.(*) Boxing has become a joke, both because of corruption and because it seems archaic compared to the speed and diversity of MMA. Lights gets his butt good and thoroughly kicked by the bodyguard, who has 4 times as many moves as Lights does, and only survives because he gets lucky – because, unlike Omar’s opponent last week, he really does land a bolo punch right when he needs to. Any other approach to depicting that fight would have rang false (or resulted in Lights getting so badly hurt that the rest of the season would be about his convalescence, not his comeback), and I really liked how things played out.
(*) The ratings remain not very good. Sports drama series as a whole have a hard time attracting a sustainable audience – the “Friday Night Lights” problem where (speaking in generalities) women don’t watch because it’s about sports and men don’t watch because it’s a scripted drama – but I do wonder if this show would be doing any better were it about MMA. Obviously, that’s a very different show, but I can see how even the FX target demo of young men might have looked at those posters of Holt McCallany in his boxing gloves and decided they just don’t care about that specific corner of the sports world.
And yet even though boxing is increasingly marginal, there’s still big money there, and what Lights and his family need is big money, just to get out of the enormous hole that’s been dug by their lifestyle, Lights’ generosity, the bad economy and Johnny’s reckless money management. (When Lights’ dad offered to loan Lights money from his savings, then revealed that Johnny manages his money, I groaned at just how bad things really were.)
While comparable cable dramas have allowed their protagonists to keep their big secrets (Dick Whitman on “Mad Men,” Heisenberg on “Breaking Bad”) from their spouses for far longer than four episodes, we were at the point in this one where I would have started to get annoyed if Theresa didn’t learn the truth already. As we’ve talked about the last few weeks, she’s a problematic character to begin with, and if she continued to be oblivious to the money thing – and kept trying to spend more of the non-existent cash on things like rebuilding the flooded clinic – she would become, through no fault of her own, insufferable. Letting her in on things, and allowing her to participate in finding a solution to the problem – or, for now, finding a solution beyond the obvious one of letting Lights put the gloves back on for a few more big paydays – was the right move, and it makes me more interested in what Theresa does going forward.
Some other thoughts on “Bolo Punch”:
• It just keeps getting worse and worse with Johnny, doesn’t it? Not only has he been reckless with investments, but he has a gambling problem – and, based on Theresa and Lights’ conversation about talking with Johnny, he at one point had a drug problem.
• Also interesting to see Johnny show a flash of the boxing skills he once had. Warren Leight told me that one of the reasons he liked casting Pablo Schreiber – who’s considerably taller than McCallany, with a longer reach – was that Johnny would be the brother who should have been the champ, but who ultimately didn’t have the inner fire that his shorter older brother did.
• McCallany carried himself very convincingly in the MMA fight, but he was even more impressive in the pre-credits scene where Lights doesn’t back down from Omar’s gun. There’s a sense of self-confidence and physical grace that the role requires that not many actors could bring to it, but he does, repeatedly.
• More of Barry Word and of Hal Brennan in this one, and both Reg E. Cathey and Bill Irwin continue to be enjoying themselves immensely in these roles.
• Given what we know of this guy and his world, would there be any reason for Lights to have bought Theresa “apology rings” and “guilt bracelets” other than adultery?
What did everybody else think?
Write a comment…
Wow this show is actually better than Sons of Anarchy–because it’s more believable. I love both shows though, so don’t read too far into that comment. If FX doesn’t find a way to get people to watch this show, & it ends up getting cancelled…I”ll stop watching FX (because they already blew it with Terriers).
Is it just me, or is Reg E. Cathey one of the greatest people to ever live?
i think so the dude was on “the wire” & “square one”
Not a ring…an OCTOGON!
The biggest disappointment of this show: Catherine McCormack being an actress for nearly 20 years and not being able to say more than 3 consecutive words in an American accent. Speaking with her native accent wouldn’t have made sense for the show but it would have been massively less irritating. I honestly dread every scene she is in now. I was so happy when she was packing her bags!
It already has been stated more than once that she is from England originally, maybe if you paid attention you might realize this instead of attacking a very good actress.
Some people are just clueless.
A very good episode, the fight scene was realistic and I liked Theresa finding out the truth as well.
Sorry Jason, but that scene where Lights told her about their financial problems was beyond bad. She may not be the worst actress ever, but that scene is just terrible
@JASON22: You call me clueless but couldn’t infer that I knew she has a British accent? I’ve seen her in multiple movies over the years and I agree she is a great actress, but her attempt at an American accent is just awful. It’s like nails on a chalkboard. Every time she slurs past an r I get completely sucked out of the scene and just imagine the director sitting there wondering if he should bother cutting and reshooting or just move on to the next scene. I’ve literally NEVER had this problem before. I notice some British actors slurring an “everything” or two, but nothing on the level of this show.
Truck: Not the actress, the CHARACTER is originally from England. That’s why her native accent comes out more in scenes of greater stress like the one where they’re arguing about money. I’ve actually been quite impressed with the way Catherine McCormack has used her accent, which, once again, is not supposed to be an American accent. It’s supposed to be the accent of an acculturated but originally British person.
@Truck..and everyone…Pleaseeeee spread the word that THERESA LEARY the CHARACTER is FROM ENGLAND, you will find out in upcoming ep..The woman is constantly being attacked for everything she does and maybe her story being known upfront would prevent some of that, but would take away from the ‘arc’ of her and the show ..Ty to those who enjoyed the episode, I’m beginning to think it is impossible for some people to admit that this show, with ALL THE flippin competition it’s up against,might need a little less nitpicking. The writers have come from In Treatment, Mad Men, Law&Order.. to name a few..Warren Leight won a TONY AWARD and was Rene Balcer’s protoge to take over Law & Order Criminal Intent. These are not chumps, or lightweights, google em if you don’t know them..Problem for some is that Shawn Ryan isn’t involved I’m beginning to think..I don’t mean to sound angry, but it’s been a LONG 2 years for this show to get aired, and I just wish people would lighten up on it a little. Every week I read reviews of shows and maybe I’m biased but there are so many shows that can “do no wrong” by some folks standards. I never comment on any website or blog if I don’t have something good to say Jersey Shore, anyone?, but that’s not to take away what others choose to do, I just wish those few who keep harping on the same things would just move on…TY all very much for letting me vent a bit, and I hope I didn’t OFFEND anyone. I ask you to trust when I say, I know where this show is going and if people could just hang back on the small stuff..IT WILL NOT DISAPPOINT..Have a good night all… thx again..
@TRUCK: JASON22 was referring to the fact that the *character* she plays was from England originally before moving to the States and marrying Lights. Her accent is supposed to be mixed.
Has there been anything in the show so far referring to the fact that the character is supposed to be originally from the UK? I haven’t seen anything.
Her accent doesn’t sound like a “mixed accent” of someone who came to the US from the UK early in life. It sounds like someone trying to do a straight American accent and failing.
It’s almost certainly a post-hoc justification from the show runner to cover for McCormack’s bad American accent, so please don’t jump on people when they bring up the very legitimate criticism of it here.
@CHUCHUNDRA she did mention that when Lights was courting her it was his offer to bring her to London to see him fight that finally won her over. Not that it says anything definitive about her upbringing, but if we do eventually learn in an upcoming episode that she is indeed from England then i think it’s a lovely little subtle nod to the fact.
it’s been stated all over the internet that we do find out in a later episode that her character is from england. that being the case, the writers have a reason for not making it clear early on and i have the patience to see where they go with it.
but that’s all besides the point anyway. attacking accents, without being 100% sure one way or the other where the character is from, is pretty darn lazy.
of course, you can still find her to be a terrible actress, regardless.
Eh, I could give a rodent sphincter about what’s “all over the internet”. If I can’t figure out important things about a show like why a character has an odd accent from what’s on the screen, then that’s an epic fail in my book.
As you say, she mentioned Lights flying her to London to see him fight. That would have been a perfect time to slip in a line or two about her origin, but we don’t get that.
I find it odd that anyone would think McCormack’s accent in this show is some kinds of deliberate acting choice.
@CHUCHUNDRA i’m with you as far as internet rumors go, they shouldn’t matter; assuming you’re not just ignoring these specific rumors because they don’t support your argument.
it’s not like the show is deliberately trying to trick you or mislead you (as far as we know); they just haven’t gotten into the character’s full full background yet. so why worry about something that could be completely explained as early as the first minute of the next episode? why do we need to know everything for sure right away? for all we know, something we already think is so obviously true could be proven to be wrong, or a lie, later on. heck, Lights could be adopted. so what?
you say, “I find it odd that anyone would think McCormack’s accent in this show is some kinds of deliberate acting choice.” but, it that’s not her total natural accent and it is her attempt at an Americanized British accent, doesn’t that make it exactly what you say it can’t be: a deliberate acting choice? and that’s irregardless of how completely authentic it is on all points, which is something that very rarely happens in any movie or TV show anyway.
Warren Leight told me about the Theresa-as-transplanted-Brit idea, and that it will come up in a later episode.
I agree that her accent is strange enough that they likely should have put a mention in upfront, but this is straight from the showrunner’s mouth.
i don’t know, Alan, I enjoy not knowing for sure yet, it’s a nice little wrinkle. especially since we haven’t necessarily needed the information to this point and the show isn’t abusing the ambiguity so far.
from a standpoint of ‘the choices we make in storytelling’ i like how the ambiguity hints at the possibility that maybe there is something more going on there. adds a small layer of mystery that may very well be part of a larger storytelling plan.
good times.
Reply to comment…
I don’t know how much more explicitly the show could have made it that Catherine McCormack’s character is from the UK without it seeming painfully forced. It’s clear from the story she tells the youngest daughter about how she and Lights met that, at the very least, she was living in England at that time. From there, and her accent, it seems reasonable to assume that the audience could surmise that she’s a native Brit.
I really found the closing admission of the new boxing recruit that he could have gotten up, but didn’t have the will to do so another facet that underscored the fact that Lights may not have had the talent that others did, but he has the fire…
I loved seeing the MMA fight in this, though it made me wonder, if this series continues, how will they find natural reasons for Lights to fight on a semi-regular basis (not every week, but at least every few weeks)? Without it, it seems like the show would be missing some excitement that the show needs – but can they find organic reasons for Lights to get in these fights? It really makes me wonder, if we’re building up to the big rematch for Lights this season, if the writers had five seasons to work with, what kind of season-long story arcs would they be presenting (I’m unsure if a sustained series of Lights’ prize fights would be realistic given his implied pugilistic dementia).
Hope they can find a way to keep the Lights on, even if they couldn’t do it for Terriers.
This was a pretty good episode, with the exception of the scene where Theresa found out about the money problems. To me, she just overacted and made that scene almost unwatchable. Just a terrible scene and the worst acting so far on this show.
Excellent episode. I enjoyed every minute of it.
Leary wasn’t lucky in his fight with the bodyguard. It was exactly the same as the fight the previous week. He played possum and waited for his opening.
Watching the fight, I think we were supposed to get the impression that Leary was starting to get the hang of things a bit. He could have won the fight, but there was a good chance for him to get seriously injured, so he ended things by doing something that would be illegal in a boxing match. Is a throat punch even legal in MMA? And does anyone think he killed the guy?
This was a much better episode than in weeks previous. As mentioned in the comments above, seeing Patrick actually fight someone, as opposed to watching him just mope around because he has no money, made it a much more interesting episode.
@ Chuch.. There’s a real good article that April MacIntyre @ Monsters and Critics wrote re: the cage fight, you should check it out..Bas Rutten wrote a bit on his as well..He and Holt are good friends, the article on M&C will probably help you understand that whole scene..
Great show..and great acting form the leary brothers(and pops) as well.Great cameo form Bas ruten as well.The promoter seems almsot as if he was born to play that role.
FX needs to do somthing NOW if this show is going to continue.The last episode was viewed by under about 0.8 million, which is a definite cancelltion.
FX needs to adjust the itmeslot or pick a differnt night.Tuesday nights are VERY croweded for the 10pm est slot(teen mom,good wife, the game,southland).
This show is LOVED by critics, fx do not cancel such a great show! To anyone reading this spread the word, pos tthis on blogs,forums, and anywhere else relevant.Let FX know you like the show.
@RandomGuy The funny thing is they chose Tuesday because it had worked for SoA and Terriers did terrible on Wednesdays, so they hoped that Tuesday would be a better day to premier. Honestly, I don’t think they have any options for different nights/timeslots. They can’t put it on Mondays because then there’s an empty day and it takes away a weekday of promotion. Fridays would just have people moaning, Wednesdays, well, see Terriers for that, Thursdays has been designated comedy night and it’s worked well for them, Saturday NO, and Sunday is too crowded already with prestige cable shows. If FX wants to compete with cable, they need to keep it TWH and if they don’t want to tone down their shows a lot, they have to keep it at 10 (or 11 if it’s Louie and they can afford lower ratings).
Anyway, to leave it on a positive note, Justified is coming back, and that has a large audience, so hopefully the people watching Justified will see ads for Lights Out and start watching it.
This is an amazing show. However, if the ratings do not improve, I fear we will have another ‘Terriers’ on our hands. I cannot stand to see another amazing show be cancelled due to low ratings while a plethora of terrible reality TV shows get renewed season after season.
People need to watch this shit before its too late. It wont do you any good to marathon through the entire first season if the show gets cancelled.
Watch it while its still on the air.
To FX’s credit, at least the network is committed to airing out a complete season of a struggling show (unlike a network show, i.e. FOX’s Lone Star).
I think FX is unwillingly going to be the BBS model of American telly. A lot of one offs or short seasons that completely wrap at the end in case they don’t get renewed. Kudos to them if they commit to it and give us a full season (even if it’s just 6-12 eps) that we can enjoy now and then later on dvd. On the podcast, Alan and Dan gave several reasons that the British model wouldn’t work here that basically amounted to “it is this way because it is this way (all due respect). Well, with the fragmented audience and multiple ways of consuming product now, change, it may be a comin.
Given what we know of this guy and his world, would there be any reason for Lights to have bought Theresa “apology rings” and “guilt bracelets” other than adultery?
I find Lights’ character to be straight forward when it comes to things like his marriage. He seems so in love with his wife. I think he takes a lot of personal risks that he would not like his wife to know about but he feels he is always doing it to better his family life and to prove that he has the power to provide for his family. She made it seem like she had many apology rings and guilt bracelets so to me I think he bought a lot of them just for the little things he did that may have upset her. He likes to throw money around to show he is a provider. So I can see a possibility that Lights is just throwing money around to show that he cares.
I believe it was the previous episode, but they showed Light’s sending what seemed to be an envelop full of money. I can’t remember the name on it, but it was definitely being sent to a woman.
Good point, Eric. They never stated what that envelope full of cash was going to pay, but it could easily be child support to some long ago mistress. Lights is the type that would do a wrong thing and then pay his dues to it forever.
I’m thinking that maybe the apology rings and bracelets were sent to make up for the fact that Lights hadn’t given up boxing yet. Something like an apology for stepping into the ring even though Theresa wanted Lights to retire. The envelope idea is interesting, but so far, I haven’t seen anything else that would suggest that Lights used to cheat on Theresa. Also, she doesn’t seem like the type who would put up with infidelity (if she was aware of it, at least).
I’m pretty sure the name of the envelope was a masculine name. I’m thinking he’s sending money to a past opponent that he seriously injured.
Catherine McCormack is horrible, and it’s not just her mixing of accents. The character is obviously supposed to be a Carmela Soprano, another wife who loves her material possessions but doesn’t love what her man had to do to get them. But McCormack is no Edie Falco. She just comes off as shrill and superficial. I find that the show seems to assume you care passionately already about Lights’ family — his annoying kids, his somewhat blank father — but that’s asking too much because these actors don’t make you care about them.
Holt McCallany is good, but not great, and he needed a stronger supporting cast to make this show really work. That’s what separates shows like Sopranos and Sons of Anarchy from Lights Out.
As for the boxing vs MMA thing the writer here gets into, that is a giant red herring. MMA is largely for WWE fans who grew out of wrestling. Making this show about MMA wouldn’t change a thing. And just because fat old James Toney lost to Randy Couture doesn’t mean an MMA guy beats a boxer every time out. Put a younger Vitali Klitschko (who was a champion kickboxer) in the ring with Brock Lesnar and you’d have a very interesting fight.
“The character is obviously supposed to be a Carmela Soprano, another wife who loves her material possessions but doesn’t love what her man had to do to get them.”
That’s way too easy. She met him as a boxer. She knows what he did. It’s inevitably part of why she was attracted to him. And yes, it’s responsible for their success. What makes her character interesting, and different from others, is her having to justify their relationship as he forms a new identity. The money is what allows her to follow her passions and form her own identity and distract her from the fact that she’s married to man who has no identity of his own, and it’s because of an ultimatum she gave him.
And just on a personal note, this Catherine McCormack hate is way out of hand. She’s doing really solid work.
Nevertheless, the basic conflict for Lights’ wife is very similar to Carmela Soprano’s basic conflict, except that Lights made his money legally in a shady business. And I’m sure the writers had that in mind.
Both women love the luxury that their husband’s money has provided, but both are repelled by what they did to get it.
I don’t hate McCormack personally, but she is miscast in this show in my opinion. She doesn’t have a feel for the character, which in turn makes the character one-dimensional and grating.
Strongly disagree on Theresa: as this ep rolled out, the character developed into the “anti-Carmela.” Refreshing and surprising turn. In the early scenes this week, Theresa strikes me as the standard, “hypocritical rich man’s wife” character trope, and we seemed firmly set in Carmela territory after that marathon talk b/w T. and Lights leading into the early morning. She’s belligerent, venting anger, and seems more concerned about the loss of the family’s acquired lifestyle than, well, the family itself. I got the sense that she’d be filing papers and packing up the kids and a suitcase in the next few episodes. (And in fairness, Lights gave the standard Tony S. lines about “you wanted all this, not me”)
But a funny thing happened on the way to Carmelaville – in the next shared scene, she’s tossing out her expensive possessions, telling Lights that the material stuff was never very important. And Theresa’s thinking up hard-nosed options for keeping the family afloat. I’m pretty sure a Carmela-styled character wouldn’t volunteer the idea of selling the mansion and moving (the whole family) into a sister’s 3-bdrm prefab. Not in a million years.
And this is a great turn for the future eps, as the walls close in and Lights has no other option but to get back in the ring. If Theresa were painted as a Carmela-type, obviously, she’d be the first to ask/suggest/demand that Lights lace em up again. But if she’s genuinely a “values”-first type, as I’m reading it, then she’ll be extremely reluctant and ethically torn in these next few eps. And of course, Theresa is already the only serious roadblock to Lights’ major payday/way out/next step towards full-on jello brain. High drama…Damn, I love this show.
That MMA/Wrestling comment is ridiculous. MMA fans are generally either young adults who find it more appealing than Boxing or older adults (like me) who are sick of promoters, overpaid boxers and sanctioning bodies ruining Boxing. In MMA most of the great fighters eventually face each other. Thats not the case anymore in boxing and thats reason #1 why its popularity has taken a huge dip. It has nothing to do with professional wrestling at all.
Also a top MMA fighter would beat a top boxer in an MMA fight EVERYTIME. Lesner would takedown Vitali within minutes just like Couture did to Toney. On the flip side, Vitali would crush Brock if they ever fought in a boxing ring. They are two different sports and its a nobrainer that the fighter with more experience and skills in one sport would dominate a fight in that sport.
Alan, I’m so glad you brought up exactly what I was feeling about the show. Could be a decent story, definitely has great characters and acting (Holt was born for this role), but I couldn’t keep watching if Lights wouldn’t tell Theresa that they don’t have all the money she thinks they do. I can’t stand stories where 98% of the problems would be solvable if a few of the main characters got together in a room and shared what they knew (yes, I’m looking at you, Lost writers).
I can’t even hop on the Brother Johnny is the Devil bandwagon. In the opening ep, most (ok, maybe not most, but a lot) of the money was flushed on the Landing real estate development and both men seemed to agree that it was Lights idea and Johnny advised against. Also, if Johnny is a known meth head and has a known gambling problem, don’t blame him if you keep giving him control of all your money AFTER you’ve found out about the problem.
Theresa isn’t an innocent because if she’s smart enough to graduate med school, then she’s smart enough to know that $11 mil made over a lifetime does not make a 35 year old man with a family of five set for life. Heck, the house they live in is for families that make $11 mil every year, not cumulative with no dependable future income. She can claim she wasn’t told, but she didn’t want to look. And when she was told, she immediately played the “don’t put this on me card”.
And close the stupid gym already. Even Mickey Spillane is fine with that. And take the rematch!!!! We’ve already seen Lights voluntarily get in two fights (pride, $50-100k) and one aggravated assault and battery in public ($100k). So why not take one fight for $10 mil? He’s willing to risk the physical damage and the jail time for pennies. Take the fight.
BTW, I’ve noticed that when I start ranting about what a character should do, that’s usually a good thing. It means I’ve started thinking of them as real people, not just written characters in a piece of fiction. If I somehow get trapped into watching an ep of Desperate Housewives, I’m not wondering what the people will do, I’m wondering what the writers will have the people do. So I’m liking the show. I hope it finds it’s audience, I’m just not sure where they will come from.
good episode – not quite as good as last week IMO but still very good. this shows definitely best in and around the ring, not so wild about the family stuff thus far.
Does anybody know if the MMA thug was a real MMA guy? he sure moved like it.
Yes, he’s a former MMA champ of some sort, according to Warren Leight.
Yes, that was Bas Rutten.
Quote Wikipedia: “He was the UFC Heavyweight Champion, a three time King of Pancrase world champion, and finished his career on a 22 fight unbeaten streak.”
Yeah… Bas Rutten is an MMA legend who, if his prime had come today during the current MMA boom, would have been a legit mainstream superstar. He has as much (if not more) natural charisma than any MMA fighter and has done other work in the entertainment field in previous years. Good to see him get some exposure in this episode.
I’m enjoying the show and just started to feel like they were starting to tread water a little bit on their way to Lights’ return to the ring, so I too am glad he came clean about their financial problems.
As far as the ratings issues go, I wonder how much has to do with the fact that the promotion took place primarily during Terriers. I also agree that networks don’t know how to market these types of programs. Why NBC, with Sunday Night Football, never tried to do a cross-promotion with FNL is beyond me.
And finally, Bill Irwin is phenomenal in this.
Is it me or does the Johnny character look exactly like Mark Texeira?
While MMA might be more popular than boxing as an actual sport, boxing is still the undisputed champ when it comes to fictional depictions. I mean, Million Dollar Baby broke $100 million domestic in ’04, Rocky Balboa hit $70 million in ’06, and The Fighter is about to break $80 million, and hasn’t seen its inevitable Oscar bump yet. Meanwhile, no MMA-themed movie has gone over $24 million.
A boxing movie or show can potentially hit three quadrants, whereas MMA is pretty much counting on intense interest from young males — the hardest demo to lure to non-sports TV. What’s more, a boxing movie is a much easier sell to non-sports-fans than MMA.
Boxing has a richer cinematic tradition than any other sport, by far. Million Dollar Baby, Rocky and On the Waterfront all won best picture, Kazan, Avidson and Eastwood all won for best director, and Brando, De Niro and Swank all won best actor/actress, Morgan Freeman won best supporting actor, and Christian Bale is about it. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg — you’ve got classics like the Great White Hope, Gentleman Jim, the Champ, the Harder They Fall, Body and Soul, Somebody Up There Likes Me, etc.
The themes and tropes of boxing have long been engrained in culture — we understand boxing movies as parables for purgatory and redemption as well as for Adam & Eve and the fall of man. The corruption in boxing has only made its stories more transcendent — we all know what “taking a dive” means, and we likely didn’t learn it from following real boxing matches. We are already preconditioned to accept boxing movies as being about something more than just two guys hitting each other. We even are conditioned to understand the sport’s real icons, like Ali, Louis, Dempsey and Tyson, as having become symbols of something that transcended sports.
I think MMA, outside of sporting circles, has only really penetrated into culture for its brutality (despite the fact that it’s probably less debilatating, long term.)
All things considered, I think the reason why Lights Out has failed to find the audience that’s definitely out there for boxing stories is that FX went a bit too down-market. Boxing has turned into Jazz — something that was formerly the domain of young black men that’s now been fetishized and injected with false nostalgia by old white men. Lights Out would have probably fared better on Showtime or HBO, where it could have been sold more as an Adult Drama in the vein of the Sopranos, on a network where it could get more self-indulgent and overt with its symbolism and fictive device work. On FX, the show’s tone feels a bit too accommodating to then make us wait for so long for some actual boxing.
On HBO, Showtime or even AMC, it could have been the kind of show that’s as much about the things that could have happened but didn’t and won’t. On FX, it just feels a bit shaggy.
One of the greatest boxing films is Requiem For A Heavyweight starring Jackie Gleason and Anthony Quinn. Amazing film. For me, MMA is WWE for grown-ups (and many MMAers come out of pro wrestling, like Lesnar).
Boxing in America isn’t what it used to be, but in continental Europe it is bigger than ever. The Klitschko brothers regularly draw 40,000 fans to their fights in Germany. And the most exciting heavyweight coming up, Denis Boytsov, is also based in Germany.
In America, the old white boxing media establishment that fetishizes black boxers has resented the Klitschkos from day one. If the Klitschkos were two black American brothers, imagine how big they — and boxing itself — would be in America right now.
There are only two MMAers who are former professional wrestlers (Lashley and Lesner) and only one who is successful (Lesner).
The Klitchkos popularity has NOTHING to do with race. Actually scratch that. If the Klits were the Learys from Boston, they would be the biggest names in all of combat sports. They arent popular because they are 1) Foreign. 2) There is a lack of heavyweight competition. and 3) Neither of them have a particularly exciting style. (Very Jab heavy and very few quick KOs). It has everything to do with their nationality and nothing to do with race.
I have to say, I’m pretty impressed with this show. I don’t love it yet, but after the pilot (which I thought was very good), I was worried that each episode would just involve Lights getting hired to beat up some guy so he could get a quick payday. Luckily they haven’t taken that route.
I don’t know what it is about boxing, but I really enjoy it when it’s depicted in fiction. I don’t like boxing at all (or UFC) and have never watched a full match (I don’t like watching any sport, unless I’m in the audience), but I love boxing movies.
El Guapo! Amazing what kind of shape Bas is still in! No way a boxer escapes that armbar or rnc but I like Lights so why not. God speed and party on!!
I agree whole heartedly. When I saw the armbar I thought the fight was over, and it would have been in real life. Then when he escaped and got put in a rear naked choke, I KNEW it was over… only to have him escape. The fights in this show have been very unrealistic, but I enjoy the show enough to look past them for the time being. If they make it to season 2, they should really hire a better fight choreographer.
My wife, age 35, likes the show and has watched every episode with me. And her favorite two shows are SOA and Justified. She is into Lights Out, and likes it because it is not your predictable “Grey’s Anatomy” drama she has grown tired of but still watches. That said, if Terriers didn’t survive, I can’t see this one lasting either.
I’m very upset with you Mr. Sepinwall with your television recommendations. Not because they’re bad but I get addicted to every show you suggest and then soon after they get cancelled!
First Terriers and now Lights Out! I started watching these shows per your suggestion, get hooked, and soon get cancelled. Lame.