‘Lights Out’ – ‘Cakewalk’: What happens in Bayonne stays in Bayonne

A review of tonight’s “Lights Out” coming up just as soon as I promise you I’ll never date a reporter…
“It’s this profile of yours. Makes some people want to test you.” -Brennan
If the “Lights Out” pilot was playing within the familiar tropes of boxing movies, then “Cakewalk” was an example of a different kind of familiar entertainment: episode two of an edgy cable drama, in which our anti-hero has to limit his exposure after being involved in a shocking act of violence in the pilot.
Not every cable show falls into this territory, but enough do that if you’ve seen, say, “The Shield” or “Breaking Bad,” then a lot of the beats of “Cakewalk” – particularly the ways in which Lights’ attempt to avoid trouble for breaking the dentist’s arm winds up only digging him into a different problem – would inspire a bit of deja vu.
But as with the pilot, I thought Warren Leight and company – who got to make entirely their own show this time, as opposed to Frankensteining together two different writers’ visions – did a fine job of executing those familiar beats.
In particular, I loved the casting of Bill Irwin as the shady Hal Brennan, who seems polite and charming but is also surely connected to the murder of the baker at episode’s end. In our interview, Leight talked about how in the original pilot, Brennan was a phantom, invented by Lights’ crooked manager so he could manipulate his fighter. And he noted that “Bill Irwin is much more interesting than a phantom.” So, so true.
“Cakewalk” also did some good work with Theresa. The problem with her at this point in the series is that she’s the main obstacle standing in the way of Lights getting back in the ring and fixing most of his financial problems. And no matter how good her intentions – nor how much extra we know about Lights, like the pugilistic dementia issue – we want to see the guy fight, and we also want to see him get a payday, and it’s a familiar and kind of annoying type. But here, even though she’s still defending her decision to retire him early, Theresa is also 100% on Lights’ side as soon as he’s in trouble with the law, barely hesitating before giving him a fake alibi. That kind of balance is going to be important, given her position on the show.
In addition to Brennan, “Cakewalk” also expanded the show’s universe by introducing Ben Shenkman as Lights’ childhood friend-turned-reporter, which allows Leight and company to comment on the sad state of the media. (“You think boxing’s gone bad? Try writing about boxing – for a newspaper.”) I always like Shenkman, and the ways in which boxing is and isn’t covered – and the way the public’s loss of interest in the sport allows promoters and managers to be more brazenly crooked than ever – is crucial to the story.
Finally, in case you missed the bad news last week, “Lights Out” had a very poor debut, pulling in about 1.5 million viewers, which was actually a little less than the “Terriers” premiere. Of course, what killed “Terriers” wasn’t just that it debuted badly, but that it kept dropping (and late in its run was averaging about a 500K). At press tour on Saturday, FX president John Landgraf (one of the honest men in the business) didn’t try to sugarcoat the numbers, but he also noted that “Sons of Anarchy” had a mediocre premiere and is now the channel’s highest-rated show. If “Lights Out” doesn’t slip – or, heaven help us, if its audience grows – then it might be okay. And either way, this ain’t a broadcast network. They’re going to air every episode of this season, on schedule. (And let me pre-empt the “I don’t want to get invested in a show that might not run for many seasons” thing with the same argument Fienberg and I made about “Terriers”: would you not read a good book, or see a good movie, just because there wasn’t going to be a sequel?)
What did everybody else think?
Am I the only one who thinks the show is kind of cheap-looking? Anyway, I liked this episode alot more than the pilot (which I thought was good but not great). I like that we see the blowback of the events of the previous episodes. On paper, consequences sound like a simple technique, but it’s something that lesser shows don’t handle well or forget completely.
Patrick’s relationship with his daughters is very interesting. Alot of shows would just have all 3 of them act as a chorus of one personality/idea/reflection, but Lights has distinct interactions with each of them.
Alan, any chance that you know if the writers are planning on wrapping up the show ala Terriers or leaving on a cliffhanger, expecting a season two?
It’s funny that you brought up Breaking Bad right away, because this episode made me realize that all of my favorite TV dramas involve a main character who lies all the time (besides #1, The Wire).
-The Sopranos
-Boardwalk Empire
-Breaking Bad
-Dexter (though I’d put it a tier below those)
And now this, which I’m loving so far.
Maybe you’re not a Mad Men fan, but Don Draper certainly fits that bill.
The thing about lying characters that makes shows interesting is dramatic irony, because we as viewers know more than the other characters, but sometimes we still have to figure out when a character is or isn’t lying and why or why not.
The Shield
Jimmy McNulty didn’t lie all the time? I know he wasn’t strictly the main character, but he’s probably the closest the show’s got.
Depending on how they’ve chosen to end the season, your book analogy might be more accurate if you said the book was missing the last few chapters rather than lacking a sequel. Sometimes seasons wrap up nice and neat (see: Terriers), and sometimes you left hanging on a cliff forever.
They have already shot the whole first season. I would be very doubtful the way things are looking for the show that they would pour more money into re-shooting the end of the season so it could be wrapped up in a 1 season miniseries.
Maybe I am mistaking what you are saying, but yes I agree this show will probably not continue on to a season 2. I think their problem had to do with marketing it mostly to boxing fans. I love boxing, but it doesn’t have the same following football or baseball does. It also probably freaks out all the women audiences who don’t want to watch violence or someone getting beat up weekly.
The better story to focus on would be if they marketed it as a family drama. From the marketing you would have no idea that there is more to the show then a guy getting bloody and beating people up. That has a limited mass appeal.
Not to beat a dead dog or anything, but I just tried to google “Terriers DVD” cause I want to buy it when it comes out, and I wound up getting dog grooming dvd results. Yes, America, the title did suck.
I Really hope the numbers don’t go down like Terriers, but even if they do I’m going down with the ship (just like I did with Terriers). I am actually enjoying this more than Terriers so its a good sign that you said the show will only get better.
I am gonna spread the word and at least this show will be A LOT easier to explain than Terriers.
a good but not great episode. Some interesting character actors showing up (the cop, Mr Noodle, the reporter, etc) is always a good thing.
Did the pilot have the same theme song/intro? I don’t remember it from last week, but tonight its blandness was staggering.
I don’t think it was in the pilot. Alan, was the opening included in your copy FX sent you? I’m wondering if it was added after the low numbers as the network’s way of trying to keep audience (same with all the music. I don’t know how much like The Wire they were going for, but there was a lot of music that seemed to come from sources that may or may not exist)
The pilot screener had a very brief title sequence with only a snippet of the theme music, but all the other episodes had the longer theme with the big brass section and the boxer moving in the shadows.
In general, pilots have either no title sequence or a very brief one. When I mentioned this in my review of “Shameless,” someone explained that TV execs are terrified of anything that might convince someone to change the channel so early in the first episode of a new show. So they save it for the second episode when, in theory, people have already decided to give the show a try for a while.
Interesting. I’m kind of disappointed that they added the title sequence since just the title card with silence hit so well.
Am I the only one who’s greatly enjoying how much the supposed prodigy “Omar” can’t box? I’m hardly a great expert, but man, he could not have looked stiffer or more flatfooted trying to shadowbox while Stacy Keach talked about how awesome he is.
is there a plausible explanation as to why the main character’s nickname is “Lights”? That seems like a ridiculous not-at-all intimidating name for a boxer.
I can only assume that, like the title, it refers a KO, or putting the lights out on an opponent. Maybe he had a rep for winning by knockouts
Than his nickname should be “Lights Out”
I saw someone either here or on the AV Club theorize it’s because he puts you on your back, where all you would see were the ‘Lights’ above the ring. Seems plausible enough to me.
I feel like an idiot, but I was confused about what went down with the cake. I assume it wasn’t actually a cake, but likely either money or drugs? And I am guessing the cakeshop worker knew this and thus concocted his plan to steal it back, but ended up with only the iPod. And then I guess Brennan or one of the crooked cops had him killed for attempting to interfere with the plan?
Ok, I guess I do get it. Sometimes talking helps.
you must’ve missed the part where Lights pulled out a wad of cash from the box. it was full of money, part of which went to the DA to get them to leave Lights alone.
Oh, I guess I did miss that part. Seems like I pieced the rest together ok, though, right?
This show is pretty good so far…but I kinda wish he wasn’t headed back to the ring. I think I might prefer a show where he just becomes a straight up thug and enforcer while trying to hide it from the family,cops, press ala Breaking Bad.
“would you not read a good book, or see a good movie, just because there wasn’t going to be a sequel?”
At least with Terriers you were smart enough to make that “argument” only after you knew the season would wrap up in a more or less self-contained fashion.
Let me bounce that question right back to you: would you want to read just the first two chapters of a book? No, how about just the first fifteen minutes of a movie? Hey, maybe if you’re really lucky, they’ll just happen to form a self-contained narrative. It could happen.
Sometimes.
Okay, rarely.
Okay, almost never.
But still: it COULD happen.
I can’t speak 100% for Alan, but critics were sent all 13 episodes of season one. I won’t go further for fear of violating Alan’s spoiler policy, but suffice it to say that he is smart enough. THIS TIME.
I don’t think Alan finished the series; only Dan did. I want to avoid spoilers, so you should check out what Dan had to say about the season working as a whole. He talked about how it works better as a season one and not a complete series (even though either way he enjoyed the series very much), but I won’t say why he says that.
so by that reasoning why watch any show? just wait for the dvds n make sure said series ran 8+ years
This show isn’t terrible. But it doesn’t rise to the level of good either. I’ll hang on a bit more. I think there are so many great TV shows the last few years that I’m spoiled. I shudder when it’s mentioned in the same breath as Breaking Bad. That is a serious transgression in my book. I think attention to detail, originality, and a high regard for viewers are not among this show’s strong points. I also think it’s a bit lazy. But still, it’s not terrible.
The Wire A+
Breaking Bad A+
Deadwood A+
Mad men A
Boardwalk Empire A-
Battlestar Galactica B+
Sopranos B-
Lights Out (so far) C-
Blah, blah, blah.
My one major complaint is Schreiber being a head taller than Lights. I know Alan at least acknowledges height differences and I thought it was surprising how tall Schreiber is. Especially because Holt does seem bigger than most of the other characters.
I can’t remember if I left it in the Leight interview transcript or not, but he said he deliberately cast someone bigger than McCallany as the brother. The idea is that Johnny is the one with the body who should’ve been the heavyweight champ, but it never worked out for him, whereas Lights has something inside him that made him great despite unimpressive height and reach.
I get the feeling that the father loves and respects Lights more than Johnny even though they’re both his sons.
Catherine McCormack’s accent is really distracting. I’m not quite sure what she’s going for, but it’s very inconsistent and her Irish lilt breaks though often enough that I wasn’t sure at first if the character was supposed to be Irish or British.
PS read all the comments before posting. #1 rule
Agreed. It’s very noticeable when she yells and it seems like she’ll be doing a lot more yelling in future episodes.
Here’s an interesting article on pugilistic dementia:
[www.sherdog.com]
It’s written from an MMA perspective, but–as the article itself will tell you–applicable to a wide range of contact sports.
You make a very good point about Theresa. I liked this episode more than the pilot because I was worried she’d exactly be one of those naggy female roles who isn’t a character so much as the obstacale the main guy works around, and the show really needs a strong likable female character (or more than one) to balance off all the male boxing stuff.
Despite what the critics have said in praise of “Lights Out”, I must say I was let down by what I’ve seen so far from this show and the writing/producing of Warren Leight and Ross Fineman. As a regular view of F/X shows that I love, I thought this show would have something a little different. The problem is it’s an okay story with cookie cutter casting (although McCallany is far from a household name) and cliche storylines. In today’s competitive TV market where even A List celebs are starring in their own shows, it makes a show like this very hard to survive. The story may have the twist of it being about boxing, but the story of the broke has been athlete having a mid life crisis is very familiar. It’s also called “The Wrestler” or “The Fighter”. I believe that even though the producers and execs at fox thought this story would be helped by the attention on boxing in these films, I actually think it hinders this show. They cannot compete with the quality of the acting of those other films, or the budget or the story. So instead “Lights Out” is an amalgam of cliches and it feels very familiar. I feel sorry for the actors, particularly Holt McCallany who this is his first real leading role. But I would say the way things are going that this show will run more like a mini series and last one season. I don’t believe it is captivating enough to draw large audiences like Breaking Bad or Mad Men. It doesn’t have the edge of those projects and to compare it to them seems ludicrous. I think it will be lights out for “Lights Out” at the end of the season. It didn’t capture me and I did watch the first two episodes.
Well said! I agree with everything you said. The quality level of shows has risen so much in recent years. In great shows like the one you mentioned, one feels that every, or almost every, moment is uncovering something important about the characters or that what is going to happen next is vitally important. This show just doesn’t isn’t that special. I feel for them. The competition is so tough.
you two should stick to shows like CSI.
I got around to watching the first 2 episodes this afternoon and I really like this show so far. It’s not perfect, but it’s the only show on right now that I feel like watching on a weekly basis.
Funny that you compared it to Breaking Bad. That was my first thought after learning of the money problems and Lights’ medical condition. Plus, it seems he’s getting pulled into some shady deals for the sake of making some cash, which will likely come back to haunt him. What sets this apart is that Walter White was never a warm, loving husband and father. He was a a quiet, bitter pushover in the beginning and only became more distant as the story progressed. Lights is a loving father and husband; you can see it in his interactions with his daughters.
What makes this different from Rocky and The Wrestler is that there’s the added layer of Lights getting involved in the criminal world, which adds a new kind of drama. That shooting at the end of the episode shocked me. I’m curious where they’re going with this.
Hopefully at some point Lights will get back in the ring and we’ll see some boxing. Boxing is a fascinating sport and I am looking forward to the rematch with Death Row (?).
Question: was the Asian girl Johnny was having sex with in the beginning the same woman at the mattress store? What’s going on there?
-I didn’t like the title music. The music doesn’t go with the show at all. Of course I’m not familiar with the city it takes place so maybe there’s some link there, but it didn’t really appeal to me.
-I’m liking Lights Out better than Sons of Anarchy, which I feel has had issues since season 1 in terms of the quality of acting and the writing. I hope they’re able to pull in more viewers for Lights Out, because it’s the first new show in a long time that has captured by interest. Holt McCallany was a very solid choice for the main character. He definitely looks right for the part in and out of the ring; physically he’s believable as a heavy weight champ. Also, he is a very good actor.
Question: was the Asian girl Johnny was having sex with in the beginning the same woman at the mattress store?
Yes, same one.
What’s going on there?
No one knows yet.
The basic premises of this show is actually pretty intriguing, giving him a secondary option to consider aside from the cliched in ring comeback. However, I find this excellent idea to be ruined by awful acting and horrid dialogue. Lights is pretty good as a brooding intimidator trying to hold himself back from taking his agression to the street. But where he falls flat is in his role as a father. He doesn’t sell it very well, and I don’t think the script is doing him any favours. The scene that stood out to me as particularly awful was when his daughter confronted him about his pugilistic dementia. The lines were delivered in such a canned fashion that it ruined the intensity of such a discovery. Maybe it’s just the daughter’s bad acting that ruined that moment, but for me I found it labourious and it seemed to ruin the flow of the episode.
But the weakest link in the casting chain has to go to Schreiber. I have no idea how Nick Sobotka managed to get another job on television. He provided us with the worst scene in Wire history, remiscing about when Ziggy got a fake ID. He’s equally as brutal here, except here he has far more opportunity to ruin the viewing experience. If there was a decent actor in that role, the jealousy aspect of the brother relationship would be far more compelling.
Who knows the name of the Asian actress?
Why can’t TV pollsters interview me! I loved Terriers per your request and I love Lights Out. FX has just had a FANTASTIC run (Archer, Always Sunny, Justified, Terriers) in the past year that I hope Lights Out sticks around.