‘Lights Out’ – ‘Crossroads’: How ya like me now?

“Think you haven’t been fighting? This whole year, all you’ve done is fight.” -Johnny
There are times where the logistics of my job means I’ve seen an entire season of a show before I write any individual episode reviews. Sometimes, that turns out to be very helpful, while other times, it’s a challenge to not let my reviews be too informed by what I know is coming. In the case of “Lights Out” – and this episode in particular – I’m glad I’ve switched to watching episodes one week at a time, because not knowing what’s coming makes me completely comfortable in asking the biggest question raised by “Crossroads”:
Did Morales take a dive?
We’ve seen Lights struggle with his vision, his conditioning, his shrinking weight and his age over these last two episodes, at the same time we’ve seen Morales look young, fast and mean, even beyond the dirty punches. And what we saw in the first round of that fight was an old man who wasn’t remotely ready for this opponent, followed by a break in the action where Morales made eye contact with Hal Brennan, followed with the fight doing a complete 180 – not in the 8th or 9th round after Morales was tired, but right from the start of round 2.
Between way the fight played out and the reaction of Lights’ dad – who clearly had more to say in the episode’s final scene, but didn’t want to wreck his son’s confidence – I’m going to assume that was a work until it’s made explicit otherwise.
And given what we know about the fighters, and the promoters, and the state of the heavyweight division – in which the only fight where anyone stands to make real money is Leary-Reynolds III(*) – that makes sense, and fits the show’s deglamorized aesthetic(**). Lights knocking out Morales for real wouldn’t be completely implausible, but I think it’s more interesting if we go into the inevitable Reynolds fight having no idea whether our man can actually still fight.
(*) There was a reference to a second Reynolds fight in the episode where Lights sells his gloves on the home shopping channel, which isn’t a big surprise. Top fighters square off against each other many times – the famous Thrilla in Manila was the third Ali-Frazier fight – but I do wonder if we’ll ever get much detail about what happened in Leary-Reynolds I.
(**) It also would help cover for some fight choreography in that second round that seemed a few beats too slow at every moment. I know actual prizefights don’t always unfold at the rate that the movies would have us believe, but for a round in which Lights was supposed to be shocking Morales and the world with a relentless assault, both actors seemed a little hesitant. If the idea was that Lights actually was slow and Morales was trying to move down to his pace so it would look convincing, then it makes more sense.
But whether or not I’m right, putting Lights back into the ring for the first time in five years helped bring a lot of the show’s ongoing stories to a boil, leading to another strong hour for the series. As the midway point of a 13-episode season(***), it did its job, and did it well.
(***) Ratings still not especially encouraging in terms of a second season. Based on what I’ve heard from those critics who did watch all 13 in advance, it has more in common with “Terriers” than low ratings, in that the finale provides enough closure that viewers won’t feel too cheated by a non-renewal. It’s frustrating, but when you take the idea of a sports drama (which usually has trouble gaining traction on TV) and add a sport badly fading in popularity, it shouldn’t be too surprising.
For starters, seeing her man in the ring forces Theresa to accept that, yes, she fell in love with and married a fighter, and it’s counter-productive to (pardon the pun) fight that. Warren Leight told me that in the writers room they had a bunch of index cards with different story beats they wanted to hit at some point during the season. One of those cards read “Best Sex Ever,” and they kept waiting on when to play it. This seemed like a perfect time, and I’m hoping this isn’t a one-time thing, for all the reasons we’ve discussed in previous weeks about how Theresa has been a drag on the show. And if she really is back on Team Lights full-time, then the shift has added power because of how long it took her to make it – even if it wasn’t a lot of fun to watch in the previous six episodes.
And faced with her father actually getting back into the ring, Daniela starts acting out, and then spills the dementia secret to Aunt Margaret. Between saying the words aloud and then getting to see her dad (allegedly) kick some ass in the ring, Daniela seems to be feeling better by episode’s end – as opposed to Margaret, who’s just as troubled by what she knows as her dad was by what he saw in the ring.
Finally, Johnny gets brought back into the fold. This could be a bad thing, given his previous incompetence, or a good thing, given that Lights needs every man and woman in his corner that he can get now that dad is gone and Barry and Brennan are circling. But the gravy train is back in town, however briefly, and now we’ll see if Lights can survive Reynolds, and if Johnny can keep him from being swindled out of the purse.
A few other thoughts:
• This episode, like most of the series, has been in the can for a while, so nobody involved had any way of knowing that an Oscar-nominated film about an aging boxer making a comeback would prominently feature The Heavy’s “How Ya Like Me Now?” in several scenes. “Lights Out” isn’t stylistically very similar to “The Fighter,” but the musical coincidence this week is kinda funny.
• Speaking of music, I know some of you aren’t fond of the theme song, which feels anachronistic. I think that’s the point: it sounds like something that would either introduce an actual prizefight from the ’70s (a peak period for heavyweight boxing), or else a drama from that era. It’s a contrast between how Lights and the boxing world in general wishes things were and then the show itself, which is how they really are.
• I liked the Lights/Reynolds conversation in Margaret’s diner, and laughed when Lights tried to cut through Reynolds’ pomposity by saying, “I just like to punch people.”
• I was confused at first why Lights kept muttering that phrase about the “Fantastic Electric Light Orchestra,” until we got to the eye test, and it was revealed to be a mnemonic so he could cheat with his bad eye. I wonder who tipped him off.
• There’s finally a reference to Theresa being from England. Huzzah!
Such an awesome show, and the tease for the second half makes it seem like it’s going to get even better from here. More of the crime element = more fun.
They did expound on the first fight. Its on the website and on demand called split decision. Lights won when he opened a cut on deathrow’s eye, another controversial win.
Oh man, I tried to watch this a while ago and it was unbearable. Having Lights talk directly to me was unnerving… he needs to stay behind that fourth wall.
I don’t know if Morales took a dive, but Lights’ low blow to start the 2nd round had to have had an effect on him. It’s also a nice homage to Ricky Hatton’s revenge shot against Kostya Tszyu.
Fantastic show. I really hope it gets a second season.
I’ve been predicting that Morales-Lights would be a work for weeks now. It just didn’t make any sense to sabotage Lights-DR which has been billed as this mega fight the whole season.
God, I hope they release an abridged DVD of this show with every scene involving the daughters and the wife removed.
I was surprised that the preview randomly showed clips from the rest of the season, instead of just next week’s episode. Seems like kind of a last ditch way to get viewers.
In the diner, Reynolds said something to Leary that sounded something like this: “You have two pieces of paper in each pocket: one says ‘I am nothing but dust and ashes,’ and the other says ‘this world was made for me.'” What’s that from? Anybody know?
It’s from the Talmud.
Old Testament/Talmud
There is a Hassidic teaching, according to Rabbi Bunim of Pshisha, that every person should walk through life with two notes, one in each pocket. On one note should be the words, Ani afar veâ€˜efer-I am nothing but dust and ashes. On the other note should be the words, Bishvili nivra haâ€™olam-The world was created for me.
The first phrase, I am nothing but dust and ashes, comes from Genesis 18:27, when Abraham bargains with God over Soddom and Gemorrah, and he strives to put his own existence into the context of the divine.
The second phrase, the world was created for me, comes from the Babylonian Talmud, Sanhedrin 37B, which says: For this reason, a single person was created, Adam; to teach you that anyone who kills a single person, is considered as if he has killed the entire world, and anyone who sustains a single person, is considered as if he has sustained the entire worldâ€¦ For this reason, every person must say, the world was created for me.
Can someone explain to me, in the world of this show, why Morales wasn’t sanctioned at all for his violations in the first round? There are ways to do this, and it wasn’t explained why in this fight, dirty tactics were tolerated.
He was penalized a point, which is a pretty severe sanction in boxing – it basically means that instead of “winning” the first round, it was a draw.
Also, the cheating in the first round by Morales was WAY over the top. You would NEVER see someone so obviously headbutt someone like that or throw two OBVIOUS low blows (well, maybe Golotta) like that, let alone the punch five seconds after the bell.
Still, it’s a TV shows and they have to make it noticeable to non-boxing fans.
This seems completely insane, but it almost seemed like Johnny was loading Lights’ gloves before the fight. They sent everyone out except for the boxing commission official and then Johnny kept rubbing Lights’ hand…
Something seemed off about it. Go back and watch that scene and see if you agree with me or maybe I’m just being insane.
The more obvious option is that Morales took a dive. But something about that scene is bugging me…
Nice catch. I still think it was a dive, but I rewatched and see where you’d get it from. It’s an interesting theory, and there’s no reason it couldn’t be both. Brennan doesn’t tell Lights it is in the bag so that 1) he doesn’t risk offending him or making him refuse to go along and 2) so that he can dramatically reveal it down the line, and so Lights and Johnny do a little something to stack the deck on their own and understandably dont want Dad around because he’d never go along.
Speaking of Pops Leary, Stacy Keach was awesome in this episode, especially the restraint he showed in the diner scene to close out the episode.
I thought by leaving the boxing guy in the room, they wanted you to make sure nothing funny was going on. Light’s asked for privacy and everyone left except the official, I don’t think he’s going to let him load his gloves.
Yeah, I think the reason that scene focused so much on Johnny rubbing Lights’ hands wasn’t to foreshadow them cheating, but just to show the level of intimacy between the two brothers, even after their recent troubles.
That’s what I thought: “brothers again”, rather than cheating. The IBC official was watching them for that anyway.
The show’s theme song is extrapolated from a song called “Fake Empire” by The National off their album The Boxer, interestingly enough!
I love the theme song, I think it is a perfect fit for the show
Sorry, but there’s no way that the theme is from Fake Empire, there isn’t even any vague similarities.
Sorry, but it is, listen to them again…
I just listened to Fake Empire and don’t see the connection. I’d like to hear the theme song stretched out to a few minutes though..it’s got that muscular Stax/Memphis thing going on.
The extrapolation takes place at 2:34 of Fake Empire, if you don’t hear the blatant lift from the song than I don’t know what else to tell you…
Youre kidding right? The drums are completely different, I cant even hear a bass line in Fake Empire,let alone one that sounds like the theme song, and the horn melody isnt even remotely similar. Plus the horns in Fake Empire dont even sound like horns, sounds like a synth. But its a good song too
Morales took a dive? OK, now I’m totally bummed out.
This was the first episode I had problems with…
Morales taking a dive is the only plausible explanation, in my opinion – the fight wasn’t choreographed nearly well enough to make you believe Lights won on his own merits. It also felt like too much of a tease that we start the episode in the ring and then flashback for the next 30 minutes or so just to have that as the payoff.
Was Brennan’s brother already established in the show as a doctor? That seemed pretty random to me, especially since there was no reason Lights wouldn’t pass a physical so why go with someone with shady connections?
Most viewers don’t take production schedules into consideration so I’m afraid the use of that song will be viewed as many as a blatant ripoff of The Fighter.
Fight experts can correct me here, but more often that not when there’s a third high-profile fight, the fighters split the first two contests.
I think Johnny mentioned Brennan’s connection to a dirty doctor before Omar’s fight. The Leary men needed the pet MD to get around the drug testing which would have exposed the meth Omar used to drop weight.
Alan, I thought the exact same thing when Morales glanced over at Brennan right before the second round started. Totally think the fix was in there.
I’m going to go with it was a dive as well.
I hope so because otherwise the differences between Round 1 and Round 2 were far too jarring.
I did find two beats very odd:
1) The time jump between the last training scene and the weigh in. I thought there were a few weeks to go and all of a sudden they were in Miami. This was even odder considering Lights still had blurry vision.
2) Thought the show did a disservice by not showing Daniela’s reaction to the end of the fight. Don’t know how they missed that.
Overall though, a solid episode.
Alan — for the second or third time, you’ve cited boxing’s flagging popularity as a sport to in part explain the show’s poor ratings. Yet, meanwhile, with a strong showing at the Oscars, the Fighter has a legit shot of topping $100 million domestic. In ’04, Million Dollar Baby did break $100 million. Clearly, the public’s appetite for boxing dramas hasn’t much faded along with the actual sport.
Movies about sports have always had a better track record than TV dramas about sports. But your point is well-taken.
It would finally make sense why Barry K. Word would want Lights to fight a dirty fighter if he took a dive. If the big money is Leary-Reynolds III I couldn’t understand why Word would want to risk Leary getting hurt by a dirty fighter. Having Brennan fix the fight is the only thing that makes sense.
I had not noticed the look from Morales at Brennan. I thought Lights got his mojo back when he saw Teresa had come to the fight in between rounds. It’s a trite explanation for his second wind, but very “Rocky-like”. Now I’ll have to rewatch that part. I don’t want it to be a dive. :-(
Whew, thank goodness there’s an alternative explanation for the fight. I was eating and must’ve been looking down during the Morales-Brennan glance; all I caught was Lights looking at Theresa and turning all Popeye on us. If there *wasn’t* a fix, this show’s quality just dropped from A&E’s second tier, to like, a G4 original. I cringed watching that 2nd round knockout, and then the “Lights can’t catch a break/we need a new plot pusher” of the old man dropping him…But everything makes sense with the worked fight bit. See, this is why show commentaries are worthwhile. Right alongside that 20-page blog manifesto explaining, definitively, why Tony Soprano is dead. Thanks Sepinwall.
Did anyone notice the reference to the grandmother the kids never see? Is this who Leary is mailing money to?
I really enjoy the music and the reason is exactly what Alan said. I didn’t think about Morales taking a dive because I was so excited to see Lights win, but it makes a lot more sense than a 200-pound, tired, and rusty Lights knocking Morales out in the 2nd round.
I’m really actually enjoying the differences between the two daughters. Daniella hates what her father does while Ava is a lot like her aunt. After this episode Theresa seems like she is going to be a lot better and won’t be a wet-blanket at all(not that she was before).
I had a problem with Lights’ visit to the opthamologist. Any MD worth his/her salt would have given him a more comprehensive exam than just the eye chart. His eye condition would have been diagnosed immediately, but then, no fight. This was a major loophole for me, and Lights vocalizing his “Electric Light Orchestra” memory aid at the doctor’s office felt like the writers didn’t trust the audience to connect the dots.
I’m really enjoying the show. I just wish they would give us some sort of reason for Leary’s stupid nickname other than, “We wanted to call the show Lights Out.”
If you punch someone and knock them out, it’s called “putting their lights out.” He’s a fighter known for KOs – hence his nickname is Lights, because he puts his opponent’s lights out.
Why is that stupid? Better than Boom Boom Mancini in my book.
I’m sure someone tipped Lights off with the mnemonic, probably Teresa. Count me among the stupid who needed the writer’s to include the repeat in the eye doctor’s office.
I didn’t think that someone tipped Lights off with the mnemonic – I think he memorized the last line and created the mnemonic when he did the chart with his “good” eye… that’s why for his bad eye he asked the doctor if he could just skip to the end, so the mnemonic would be fresh in his head.
He was repeating it to himself in earlier scenes, although we as the audience didn’t understand its significance. Also, Lights wanted to skip to the end because even the top line of the eye chart looked blurry.
No, earlier in the episode he was repeating the mnemonic to himself so he had to have learned it before initially looking at the eye chart with his good eye.
I recal seeing an eye exam chart in the locker room at the gym.
love the show but my biggest hang-up was Pops telling Lights he needed 5-6 more fights before the big one. That’s insane. It would be 3 years of fights basically. INSANE amount of time before the big fight. Not believable at all.
That was the point. he was trying to keep Lights away from that fight as long as possible
