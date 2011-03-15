‘Lights Out’ – ‘Cut Men’: Street-fighting men

A review of tonight’s “Lights Out” coming up just as soon as I apologize to a cadaver…
“You do know not to trust these people.” -Mike
So Ed Romeo’s gone, and outside of the stab wound Lights suffered as a result of Ed’s brawl with Johnny, he may as well have not come at all, as “Cut Men” feels like it could have very easily come right after the Morales fight, or even after the episode that ended with Barry K. Word and Hal Brennan having a clandestine meeting. (Change the injury delaying the fight to Lights’ eye instead of his stab wound and you could slot this episode pretty easily as is to right before the Morales fight episode.)
On the one hand, this is where we knew the season was heading all along, with Lights foolishly getting into bed with both Barry and Brennan, in a way that’s likely going to screw him out of the money he’ll need to stay retired. So it doesn’t feel like a cheat that we’ve wound up back on this familiar ground. Plus, Ed’s presence and his white-hot hatred of guys like Barry and Brennan would have made it much more difficult to place Lights in the position he winds up in at the episode’s end.
On the other hand, though, the show was just so much livelier with Eamonn Walker around in the previous two episodes that it’s really frustrating to see how easily both Lights and the show were able to leave Ed behind. I’d been enjoying “Lights Out” well enough through those first 7 episodes, but the ones with Ed opened my eyes to just how good the series could be – and also to an ingredient I hadn’t realized was missing – and so it’s disheartening to see it revert back to what it was before. Still a good show, still a terrific lead performance from Holt McCallany, still fine supporting work from our guest villains in Reg E. Cathey and Bill Irwin, but my excitement level was far lower this week than it’s been in quite some time – and that’s even with the episode climaxing with a pretty spectacular sidewalk brawl between Lights and Death Row.
In fact, I’m just going to move on to the bullet points right now and then regroup to see how next week’s episode is, rather than go into some half-assed blogger version of Juliet’s monologue from the balcony about her fair Romeo:
• Good to see that Mike mostly landed on his feet, even if his career still seems a little too uncomfortably tethered to Lights’. As a former newspaperman, I empathize with his recent difficulties.
• Here’s something I’m confused about: Barry makes a big deal about how Reynolds has to fight on a specific date because the network has cleared that night, but wouldn’t this fight – which everyone insists is the only one in the heavyweight division anyone’s cared about for the last five years – almost certainly be a pay-per-view? And can’t you pretty much do a pay-per-view whenever you want it? Or are there PPV networks that have strict schedules?
• Call it, friendos: is Brennan dating Margaret another sign that he’s pure evil, or is a more complicated dude who has genuine feelings for the sister of the boxer he’s about to screw over?
• I’ve joked in the past about how clumsily the show keeps writing out one daughter per episode for budgetary reasons, but that’s got nothing on Lights’ dad not coming back after his son gets stabbed. Very weird to see Lights working out in the gym without any kind of trainer, even if it was just some light rehab work.
• Poor Richie Reynolds. Doesn’t he know that Rocky Marciano and Lennox Lewis are about the only guys who got to walk away from that title cleanly?
What did everybody else think?
While watching this show, which I enjoy, I keep repeating to myself, “That brother of his is CONSTANTLY screwing things up”. It’s true…either directly or indirectly. UGH!
I’d agree with you for many of the earlier episodes, but what did he screw up in this one?
How about he screwed up Lights watching his wife, Theresa, get her diploma at graduation, because he had to tell him about the phone call he had just received and not wait one minute.
Man, we are just on the bullet train to stupid-ville with this show now, aren’t we? I was hoping for a bit of a rebound after last week’s disappointment, but it just keeps getting worse.
First, and most importantly, what the hell is this nonsense with Reynolds fighting someone else instead of Lights due to contractual obligations? The network (or whoever) paid big money to see Reynolds-Leary because that’s the hot fight, the big rematch. There’s no way that they’d let Barry Word substitute some tomato can from the Ukraine. Not unless the TV people had some kind of brain damage,. Moreover, once Lights gets Reynolds to demand a fight with him, he’s got the upper hand. Why the hell would he then go and cough up a half million dollars or whatever? After the street fight, the demand for the rematch would be through the roof. He should be demanding even more money.
And Brennan is dating Leary’s sister? Really really? And Lights has to take the call about the fight just as his wife is getting up on stage to get her degree? I couldn’t count the number of times I had to pause the show because it was just annoying the hell out of me.
Like I said last week, if I wasn’t almost at the end, I would bail on this show. Quite frankly, I’m very tempted to skip watching the show and just read Alan’s recaps. If this wasn’t such a dead time for TV for me, I might actually do that. As it is, I’ll be watching the last episodes over the screen of my laptop.
Yeah as I was watching it I also thought, “cool now he can demand more money etc” so I don’t get why he still has to pay the 500 grand. Hopefully they’ll explain that but I somehow doubt it.
To be fair they did kind of foreshadow the Brennan-Leary sister dating when Brennan came into the diner the first time and charmed Leary’s sister. As soon as Johnny looked out the window I knew it was Brennan (then again who wouldn’t).
And don’t the promoters of these fights have insurance to cover situations like postponements due to unforeseen circumstances like this? This whole part of the story doesn’t ring true, just seems like filler as we wait for the inevitable big fight.
I actually almost don’t want it to get renewed, simply so I can see the end of the season as the end of the series, and be done with it. There are some great performances in here, but as Alan says, if he somehow gets screwed out of the $10 million, it’s just going to make the entire season seem pointless, and I’m losing patience with it already.
I’m kind of surprised that everyone seems to be so upset with the show. This wasn’t the greatest episode, but I thought it was solid and I thought the street fight was pretty great. Not sure where all the frustration is coming from. Also, did anyone else notice that the site on which the daughter was watching the street fight was called Yourtubes?
Yes, the fight would be on PPV. Yes, promoters have insurance to cover delays/postponements. Yes, Lights would have more leverage, not less.
And why did they even cast 3 daughters to begin with? The little one certainly adds no value.
Count me as another one who thinks this show is too dumb with the details to be must watch. Hope it cancels next season so we can just be done with it. TV like this is actually frustrating to watch.
Why did they even bother casting 3 daughters in the first place?
I think if it wasn’t for the great acting (other than the wife and the daughters)I would have given up on it.
You’re 100% right about the PPV/network part of show. Its not like they can just slot in another fighter, if it is truly the only big money fight in boxing, I don’t think anybody from the other fighter to the pay per view people to management would have a problem with pushing it back a few months. I get the sense that the people who write for the show, really don’t have much of an understanding of the fight game.
Maybe someone can help me out, Im confused as to the postponement logistics as well. Lights agreed to fight death row at the agreed upon time, despite his injuries, why were they so sure he was going to end up postponing things? and if they were going to sub in mostapha for lights, wouldnt they have to pay lights, not the other way around. Finally isn’t death row wanting to not fight lights the best possible situation? lights was living up to his end of the contract( willing to fight) and death row is the one that decided to sub out fighters and not fight lights. Wouldnt he then get his money and not have to fight? What am I missing someone please help even if there are genuine wholes in the logic
I think the argument that Barry is doing is that Lights is unreliable. He just got stabbed under suspicious circumstances on the same day he fired his trainer. He hasn’t been meeting his contractual obligations. He doesn’t currently have a trainer to meet with the boxing TV people. He just provoked a fight in the street. And he’s claiming he’ll make the date.
The networks would rather have Mustafa-Reynolds than have to back out of doing Lights-Reynolds and then not have a Mustafa-Reynolds fight to do. And Barry is feeding upon Lights’ fear of that to make him pay.
i.e. Lights backs out, Barry and Reynolds have 500K for their trouble. He doesn’t, Lights has more than enough to pay that 500K off.
I think the problem with this show is the same problem that Caprica had. It focuses so much on the external family drama and social commentary that it forgets what is bringing people to the story. For Caprica it would be conflict generated from technological advancement. For Lights Out it is boxing itself. There is not enough boxing in this show.
There is a video at the shows official site that gives the history of Leary-Reynolds ([www.fxnetworks.com]). This should have been more integrated into the show.
Can anyone give me a concise description of who Richard “Death Row” Reynolds is? Because I think his characterization has been all over the place and as written the character does not present itself as a compelling foil. Billy Brown’s performance does not match up with what has been said about him. That being said I find Billy Brown’s performance as Reynolds much more winning and would definitely watch a show about him growing up with Ed Romeo and his boxing trajectory.
Did any one see the commercial for The Fighter on Blu-ray? I hope FX gets the rights to that movie. It would fit with their brand.
Just one long sigh…
So this is it, huh? This is what Lights Out really amounts to, once the thrilling infatuation gives way to a “more good than bad here” attitude, and then simple disappointment? Oh well.
*Now* I understand Dan Fienberg’s take on the show (on an F&I podcast before the first ep had aired), after he’d watched the entire season. I noted that he wasn’t at all enthused, and to paraphrase, said something like ‘a decent show with a lot of mini-plots in the middle eps that don’t go anywhere but kill time before the show gets to the payoff ending.’ Good call.
Anyways, I had an epiphany watching this ep. I thought this series was evolving like The Shield – multiple, interwoven layers of story, and well-developed characters. Instead, tonight I realized it’s a boxing version of Damages: a lot of contrived, cul-de-sac plots to build and maintain suspense week to week, and supermodel thin characters. Just wish I’d known that going in. That said, too late to abandon ship. Might as well see how this thing’s gonna end.
Btw (and case in point) — are they gonna deal with the iPod thief who got his wig split in that earlier episode? Or was that just a “teach the audience to respect Brennan’s gansta” type of scene?
I can only hope this episode was a fluke. Isn’t this the episode number where The Wire would completely throw viewers off track by killing some key characters and introduce some new plots? The Lights Out season is winding down and I can’t help but think that this was just total filler that doesn’t even deserve to be pressed onto the DVD. Before this I was genuinely disappointed that this show probably wouldn’t get renewed, but I’m starting to realize that it’s just because I don’t want all the cast and crew to have wasted their time on what was never going to be that great of a show in the first place.
I guess they are setting up Lights wife and her mentor having an affair. That won’t frustrate me or anger me at all. :rolls eyes:
As a big boxing fan who is somewhat familiar with the machinations of a network and the PPV business, let me fill in a couple of blanks (as I understand them) that may make the storyline more plausible, if not entirely accurate.
Presumably, Reynolds-Leary III would be on PPV. However, even for PPV, the networks have to “get a date.” One is that they are competing with the likes of UFC or other PPVs (most likely MMA or boxing produced by another PPV network) for slots. I know that my cable system, for example, only has one HD PPV channel available and sometimes may have to choose which programming to offer.
Secondly, it is possible that the network showing the PPV cannot move due to its own programming. I don’t think we’re supposed to believe that the hypothetical “The Box” network is HBO or anything, but HBO runs two boxing series and often has boxing two Saturdays per month. It would not have the production crews, most likely, to run two shows simultaneously (although they do, on occasion, run split site shows). Certainly, they wouldn’t want to cannibalize themselves by programming boxing against each itself on the network and PPV. Finally, provided that contracts were signed on those dates with other promoters, fighters, and arenas, they could be opening themselves up to lawsuits, or from promoters threatening to take their top fighters to a competitor (like Top Rank has done, moving most of their fighters to Showtime in light of a feud with HBO). I don’t know that Word and the Lights/Reynolds camps would actually have any sort of penalty that couldn’t be covered by insurance, but it certainly could cause some headaches.
Of course, that’s if they’re trying to move the fight a month or maybe even two (from August til September/October). I doubt that everything is booked that far in advance into November and December, which are traditionally much bigger PPV months anyway, and that they wouldn’t be able to get a PPV date where the network distributing the PPV isn’t running a competing show.
I worked at HBO for a few years, mostly with the sports department and specifically with boxing. It’s pretty fascinating to see what goes on behind the scenes.
As others have touched upon, there’s no one answer but I have experienced high profile fights that have been postponed for one reason or the other (slipped in the shower seems to be a pretty common reason).
If it’s PPV, the calendar is mapped out loosely a year in advance (4 events over the summer, 2 in the fall, for example). Once the date and the fight is locked in, there are obviously a lot of moving parts in place – contracts, promotion, press conferences, etc (and if it’s high profile enough, 24/7, which Lights Out was aluding to last episode).
With a PPV fight, if there’s an injury, they’d try to fill the slot with another fight, if possible (but with two different fighters).
If it’s a lesser fight, one that HBO would show during World Championship Boxing or Boxing After Dark, they might substitute the opponent if one of the fighters is contractually obligated to fight on that date.
Everything this show has suggested is this is a high profile PPV fight with all the trimmings, so while it would cause some sleepless nights for the powers that be, I’m pretty sure they’d wait for Lights.
Per the Lights-Death Row fight (which I hope is the season finale, otherwise I doubt we see it) I think they’re showing it on “the Box” which might be slang for HBO or something.
I think the network could easily move the fight to another day, it’s the arena itself where they might run into issues, since people prolly got their tickets far in advance for the event. Granted stuff like rain outs, or the Metrodome collapsing have cancelled events and moved them before, but doubt something as minor as a stab wound would make them move the fight
This would have been a perfect episode to drop in the backstory of the last Leary-Reynolds fight, no? Or better yet as someone already mentioned, showed the Reynolds and Ed backstory and maybe how that parralleled with Leary?
The whole mess about the wife made no sense. She was on board with the Reynolds fight. Now all of a sudden, Leary’s knife wound prompts her to decide (on her own no less), that she is going into private practice.
So the wife apparently now feels the overwhelming obligation to make some bank, but before when the were close to a million in the whole before the Morales fight was set up, Leary and the wife were both steadfast against her giving up her residency.
What a wasted 20 mins of the show that was.
Also, they are ruining the middle dau, the only one who had any semblence of a character, by just having her being scared out of her mind about her dad.
This show is getting hard to like when the main characters keep making stupid decisions that are obviously out of character, and only serving to further the plot along. “This week on Lights out, things are looking good until somebody does something stupid.” It’s becoming kinda like “This week on Three’s Company, there is a misunderstanding between the roomates.”
I am starting to really hate the wife, and wish Patrick would leave her. I am wondering why they even cast three daughters when they only want to pay for two. I am starting to think that if this show gets a second season, I will wait until it’s over to see what everyone else thinks before I commit to watching it. The Ed Romeo episodes were an island in the middle of an ocean of indifference. But, as others have said, it’s too late to bail on this season, so I will grin and bear it.
One thing I don’t understand:
If Lights couldn’t postpone (or cancel) due to his injury, without being sued for millions of dollars, how is it that he can just be dropped without being owed millions of dollars? Does he not have a contract, too, like Death Ray (or whatever his name is)? The implication is that Barry’s the guy with the contract and Lights has nothing. That doesn’t make sense to me. And how does Brennan coming in change that? OK, I gather he has the money to pay the million dollar penalties for postponing – IF Barry agrees to postpone. But that only makes sense if Lights has a real contract in the first place. And if he dopes, how does Barry get to drop him in favor of some Ukrainian nobody, without paying Lights the millions? And if Lights bets the millions, what’s he worried about? That what he says he wants,for his family. Shouldn’t this be the way to get the money without having to fight? Now, that may not be what he *really* wants, but it’s what his family would like. Why isn’t it on the table for discussion?
‘Doesn’t he know that Rocky Marciano is the only guy who got to walk away from that title cleanly’
Ever hear of Lennox Lewis? You know, the guy who beat Holyfield, Tyson and Vitali Klitshcko
Huh. I had actually made a change to the post before it published putting Lewis (who had slipped my mind as I wrote the first draft) alongside Marciano, and somehow the change didn’t get saved. Fixed. Thanks.
Its like the only thing he took from his time on The Wire was how to be a screw-up like Ziggy.
