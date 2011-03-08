‘Lights Out’ – ‘Infight’: Running with scissors

A review of tonight’s “Lights Out” coming up just as soon as I don’t believe in cheese…
“I’m a grown man. I have to fight for myself.” -Lights
Boy, I hope this isn’t it for Ed Romeo, because Eamonn Walker has really delivered what I realize was a necessary shock to the show’s system in his two episodes.
I was enjoying “Lights Out” quite a bit in the early and middle hours, but when Walker turned up last week doing his intense, twitchy thing, I realized how much the show needed a character like this: someone who hasn’t been a part of this world for the last five years, doesn’t know all the players well, and most importantly, doesn’t act in the same buttoned-down style as the rest of the cast. I’m not saying I would have wanted Stacy Keach or somebody to be hamming it up previously – I think the show worked very well previously – but Ed’s presence has definitely put a spring in the step of the characters and the actors who play them.
Of course, he’s also nuts, which is a notion last week’s episode circled around and this one dove straight into. In many ways, Ed is the best trainer Lights could possibly have for this fight. But he’s so tunnel-visioned, and so damaged from what Death Row did to him, that he can’t see the downside of his approach. He can’t see that Lights does get some emotional benefit from being around his father and siblings, can’t see that in trying to erect a wall between Lights and the rest of the world, he winds up building a barrier between Lights and himself.
Just great work throughout from Walker, and from Holt McCallany as Lights struggled to accept that what was good for his body wasn’t being so good for his mind. Again, I don’t want to say goodbye to Ed just yet, but after his brawl with Johnny leads to Lights getting accidentally stabbed with scissors, it’s hard to imagine Lights – or Theresa, or anyone else – wanting the guy around, even if Johnny was the idiot who grabbed the scissors in the first place.
The presence of Ed these last two episodes, meanwhile, has allowed the show to finally spend a little time with Death Row Reynolds as someone other than the man who took Lights’ championship belt five years ago. We meet his wife(*) and baby, see his swank pad, get a bit of his backstory, and also get a sense that underneath the muscles and the sunglasses and the confident talk, he is very nervous about facing Lights Leary again – particularly when his old mentor Ed is involved. Any good boxing story makes sure we have the measure of our hero’s opponent, and slowly but surely, Death Row is going from a shadowy figure to a real man. We’ll still root for Lights, but he’s not going up against a cardboard cut-out.
(*) Played by “24” and “Lost” alum Reiko Aylesworth.
And speaking of backstory, the show finally – 9 episodes in – lets Theresa talk about her childhood in England, the shame her father brought on the family, why she came to America, etc. This is useful info not only in explaining Catherine McCormack’s accent, but part of Theresa’s reaction to the news of their financial situation. She’s already been through ruin once before with a breadwinner who wasn’t as perfect as he seemed to be, so you can understand a bit about why she reacted so poorly to the news here – even if her own insistence that Lights quit boxing was a big contributor to the problem.
In the homestretch now. Four episodes to go, and I am going to fight very hard to stick to my one-episode-per-week viewing approach. Can’t wait to see what happens next.
What did everybody else think?
Are they trying to turn Lights and Johnny heel by having them kick out Ed Romeo?
He was the best part of the whole show.
If they have season 2 it should be Romeo, Lights, Death Row, and Barry Word moving to Cleveland and sharing a condo together, cutting out the stupid family.
Johnny is definitely in the midst of a hell turn, but I get why Lights felt the need to do it.
I don’t see why he felt the need to do it. After Ed apologized for his reaction why not just ask him to change a few things? It seemed like he could have been receptive.
When has Ed said anything bad about Lights’ father other than him needing to unlearn a few things he taught him? All the “cut out of life” has been via Johnny, which effectively means it is probably BS. I don’t see how Lights could be sympathetic towards Johnny at this point, lost all of his money, dealt him to Barry, gambled money he didn’t have – he’s done nothing redeeming the entire show.
Elevation, I would absolutely watch that show
The problem is Jake, I can see Lights giving Johnny yet another chance, because, well, he’s an idiot that doesn’t want to give up family and that’s what he does.
“Damn, Lights how many titties you got?”
-Ed Romeo on how Patrick “Lights” Leary is support his father buying him a gym, brother by letting him manage his money and sister by buying her a restaurant.
Ed makes the point that these people are not looking out for the best for Patrick for Patrick’s sake at all times. They are feeding off of Patrick.
Romeo does a good job of backing of this statement in this episode in which we see Lights’ father accept Romeo and Romeo say that Lights’ father and sister don’t interfere while Johnny does.
So Romeo has definitely challenged the role that his family plays in his life.
Man, what a great episode.
Ed is bringing SO much to the show, I am going to be upset if he is gone for good – but like you said after the scissors thing I can’t see him staying.
Is the show getting canceled still a certainty? Why does every FX show die these days no matter how good it is (outside of SoA).
I think this was the most powerful episode yet, just jarring emotionally. Eamonn Walker brings an intensity to the part of Ed that few actors have the ability to do. I especially enjoyed the scenes between him and Lights’ daughters and the writers did a great job making his beliefs and ideas so impactful on everyone.
The coming attractions looked great and I cannot wait to see next weeks episode.
Agree, his scenes with them were probably their best performances so far.
Great episode, and like others have said, hopefully this isn’t the last of Ed Romeo. Looking forward to how this all wraps up.
I don’t know, after a great episode last week, this all seems so contrived. Ed leaving makes no sense at all, both from a show standpoint and from the standpoint that Ed gives Lights the best chance to beat Reynolds. So he’s going to throw that all away because his family is getting their fee fees hurt a bit?
No to mention the “getting cut with a scissor” plotline. Wow, that’s just stupid on a stick. If I weren’t nine episodes in, I’d seriously consider bailing at this point.
I was really hoping Johnny was about to kill Ed, just since I don’t feel like this show has enough pointless murder in it. The commercials for Justified (which may be the only time a basic cable show will compare itself to Deadwood) really made me yearn for consequence-less violence.
I agree that this was a contrived, fairly weak episode. Ed makes good points about Lights’s family and seems to be an excellent trainer. We like Ed and pull for him. Then one episode later he goes totally bonkers (yes we knew he was a little unhinged) and flips out during the taping and then tries to kill Johnny! Really?! And the stabbing is really melodramatic and doesn’t belong on a show of this quality. Walker’s performance is pretty one-note and grating as well. I’m getting a little tired of it. Feels like the last 2 episodes could be filler if Ed is gone and dad is back as the trainer just like that.
Agree – much too contrived. Maybe if they hadn’t made Johnny such an a**hole — and if Lights dad hadn’t accepted Lights’ decision to go with Ed. But boy is the Ed character great and the actor playing him is terrific!
Maybe it’s me reading into things too much but I was kind of getting homosexual vibes from Ed, in relation to Lights. And I picked it up way before the massage thing. Also: “So I’m a soccer mom now?” “You’d fit right in.” I’m really only saying this so that if it happens, I can say I called it first…
I picked it up during the massage scene and Lights’ reaction during that scene. I thought the soccer mom exchange was simply a light (no pun intended) moment in an otherwise heavy show.
“So I’m a soccer mom now?”
my response to this line was “no, you are more like Mammy ([en.wikipedia.org])”
*I meant Mammy in a critical sense in that his character went from magic shaman bring Lights back to life to being a live in nanny.
Maybe, and it crossed my mind also. It was, however, more Light’s reaction/discomfort than anything Ed did: Ed is so obsessed, he doesn’t realize when he crosses boundaries. He was too close, treating Lights almost as a child or lover. Lights was uncomfortable with the intimacy, whether it was sexual or paternal. And too much huggie-feelie for someone like Lights in any event.
Lights dropping Ed feels all wrong, like I wanted to yell at the TV about it, but I guess that’s the point (that they made literally when Johnny cut Lights).
“He’s gonna bleed ya dry.”
Awesome stuff.
good point
I stopped watching after a few episodes and came back to see Walker’s performance. Loved it. His alone scene after Lights tells me he’s fired, good stuff. I would like to see him a show like Treme.
Writing him out of the show would be dumb.
Any chance Romeo reconciles with Death Row? I definitely think he added a lot to the show, but I am interested to see what happens next. I really am enjoying the ride.
I actually find Ed kind of exhausting. It’s very well written and acted, but it’s so off putting to bring in a new character so late in the season and just let him take over the show like this. If they’re planning on keeping him around, I hope they adjust it in a way where he’s not the de facto lead character like he’s been these last two episodes.
Man, Ed Romeo has been such a great character, I can’t see them just dropping him. Maybe he takes off for a couple episodes, then shows up for the fight. I’m just glad they didn’t go the predictable route of having him attempt suicide again.
Also, I know lots of actors top out at 5’9″ or so, but that would still make Pablo Schreiber around 6’5″, right? He towers over Eamonn Walker, who I’ve always thought was taller. Great, now I sound like Simmons.
man lights cutting ed out makes zero sense to me. the writers have basically lost me in feeling any sort of sympathy for the bad things that are bound to happen to lights now that hes siding with johnny.
This show makes no narrative sense at all. Plotlines and characters dropped at a moment’s notice, motivations forgotten from week to week…it thinks it’s edgy, but it’s just bad.
Great show. Eammon is fantastic as Romeo. I hate that Lights believes Ed actually spoke ill of his father. Never happened. He wanted Lights away from his leeching brother and sister.
I loved this episode; however, I do disagree with Alan on the premise that there is emotional benefit for Lights to have his father, brother, and sister around. Ed is most certainly right in his tactics to remove those people from his life right now, but obviously the hurt Ed feels from Deathrow is causing him to push Lights too hard to fast. Itâ€™s like telling a drug addict to go cold turkey. Itâ€™s going to have its drawbacks because you have to slowly take away the feeling of dependence. Certainly, Johnny and Light’s sister are more concern about their benefits from this fight. They are Light’s drugs and Lights fails to see that. However, Ed is pulling him to hard and to fast from his previous life. I took from this episode that Ed is a very crucial part to Lights success. I mean have we ever seen besides the when Lightâ€™s sister was in the bedroom with Danielle before the first fight, either of Lightâ€™s siblings really interacts with their nieces. I certainly canâ€™t remember, but we have seen the effect that Ed has had on all the immediate family members. He has helped each person overall come a significant fear or situation.
I even believe that Lightâ€™s father is starting to see that a fresh new perspective was needed with the use of Ed. I mean it really all comes back to Johnny needing to control the situation and it comes back to Lights not being able to realize that a lot of his troubles have stemmed from that forgive all and dependent need to have him around.
Romeo really gave the show the edge it needed…to cut him out not? I would like to think that the writer understand what they have in Romeo and will keep him in the picture…!
I agree with the majority of this thread – to get rid of Romeo seems contrived and ill-thought out. Up until the fight with Johnny there was no reason to get rid of him (and even with that I’m not so sure).
This is what it looks like in my opinion – Light follows his instincts and hires Romeo. Romeo is very difficult physically, emotionally, spiritually but seems to be exactly what Lights needs. Lights challenger seems scared by the fact that Romeo’s in his corner. Romeo connects with everyone in Lights’ family. Romeo finally achieves the blessing of Lights’ father.
So why in the hell would he fire him? Only 2 reasons make sense to me. The good writing way – Lights fires him because he’s frightened of where Romeo is taking him, and will eventually realize his mistake (btw any decent priest would’ve gotten that out of him). The lazy writing way – Romeo was there to show the strength of the bond between Lights and his family and to give Johnny a reason to stab him creating even more fake drama.
I’m hoping for the good writing way but I’m betting on the lazy writing way and unlike Alan am not looking forward to what’s to come.
Agreed!
After last week’s series best episode, I was so excited about where Lights Out was going. The primary reason for this was the introduction of Ed Romeo and how he interacted with the other characters.
Now I’ve done a complete 180 for three reasons:
1. The show just got rid of its best asset (outside of McAllany) by dispatching Ed Romeo so quickly. Remember, no only is Ed gone, but so are his interactions with Lights.
2. The final plot twist with Lights getting stabbed was way too over the top.
3. I’m assuming the next episode is going to pick up with Lights recovering from the accidental stabbing and seeing a story with him dealing with that injury only to inevitably fight anyway isn’t appealing at all.
That said, the episode did feature Reiko Aylesworth (thanks for mentioning her Alan) and any series that incorporates her is doing a good.
So while I hated the resolution of the Ed story, and the manner with which they resolved it, Aylesworth’s mere presence results in me being okay with the episode.
I don’t think Ed is gone. That stabbing and him being there with Lights at the end means (for me) that he will be around at least for the next episode, and keeping in mind that it was JOHNNY who stabbed Lights may help Lights to see the truth of what Ed is saying.
I’m surprised the title of the episode wasn’t “I Gotcha” since in three separate scenes, a character made a point of repeating that phrase over and over again (twice by Ed, once by Death Row)
My problem wasn’t necessarily with the stabbing but with the staging of it. Once again, this show makes a scene involving a lot of action look very clumsy. It looked like there was a beat between Lights pulling Ed off of Johnny and Johnny stabbing Lights. So it played more like Johnny was just a klutz as opposed to someone who was caught up in the moment.
Overall, except for some great scenes between Ed and the daughters, I thought this was the first weak episode of the series.
I may be giving the writers way too much credit, but the stabbing scene actually felt very real to me. In my experience, a lot of people involved in fights do things like that a moment after the fight is broken up. Either they throw a punch or a kick or something after the aggressor is pulled off. When I see it happen, it has the feeling of a totally unnecessary cowardly act, often by someone who just had a fool made out of him.
I got that same feeling from watching the scene, and it definitely matches my view of Johnny.
Eamonn Walker is a talented actor. He was the most compelling character on OZ. I’m glad he making his return to television.
Wasn’t he in the short-lived Kings on NBC too?
…and the D.A. on The Whole Truth.
And he was a law partner on JUSTICE.
You missed a fun shout out to Eamonn Walker fans. When Johnny asked if Romeo was there, he called him Othello at first. Walker has been known to play Othello, both in a UK TV movie and at the Globe.
Great episode, awful ending. I can’t understand why Lights’ decision on Romeo had to be an all-or-nothing deal. Where’s the obvious middle ground of continuing the training regimen and night time schedule, a few more promo appearances to placate Johnny and Word (with Lights reminding Romeo that this is first and foremost a business, and non-fighting obligations have to be tended to), and lastly, Lights demanding that his family be brought back into the mix, as he needs that for his confidence/comfort/emotional well-being heading into the fight. Romeo’s already proven that he’s not a “my way or the highway” type by apologizing for his outburst and hard line on the TV promo. So have a pow-wow and figure out what needs to change, simple as that. Throwing the baby out with the bathwater doesn’t make any sense to me, in the show’s universe or from a writing standpoint. Solid analysis from @Bryan on that point. I’m guessing it’s the “lazy writing” answer, as the unfolding of the Morales buildup and fight made me realize that we’re not dealing with Sopranos/Wire/Shield storytelling, but instead just a solid, entertaining show. I guess that’ll have to do.
And if this is the end of the line for Romeo, I can only guess that the scripts were written before the production took place, and everybody’s kickin themselves for not extending Walker’s arc. Stole the show in two eps. Impressive.
I agree Doc, Romeo was already showing that he could bend but I guess Lights had already made up his mind when Romeo was reasonable. One could even make a case that Romeo only became reasonable once he could see that he was getting fired.
And yeah, all that money we’re supposed to get from fighting, that’s because it’s something that being sold and the promos are a part of the selling. It’s nice are arty to be like “all work and no BS” but if you want that work to actually put some food on the (IRS’) table, then you can spare and hour a day for the BS.
I never watched HBO’s 24/7 before fights, but I was under the impression they spent time in the fighters separate camps. Walking together like they are on an 8th grade field trip to Coney Island doesn’t sound like a boxing promo to me. Nor would I expect to see one fighter interviewed on another’s training ground.
Also, Lights Dad really, really, really seemed to be at peace fishing in Florida or wherever he is. Did Lights talk him about coming back to train him before firing Romeo? Sure didn’t seem like Papa Lights was ready to catch the next Greyhound up. And remember, Papa Lights didn’t want him to fight and refused to train him. He only offered to come back at the urging of the siblings. Seems like Lights would have had a week in limbo while convincing Papa to come home. But of course, now he can convalesce….
I didn’t like the stabbing at all either. It felt like a contrived, unnecessary plot point. It ruined an otherwise solid episode imho.
Eamonn Walker has been great, but I’ve found his voice/accent he’s doing to be kind of annoying. I hope his character is not out of the picture. He has been a great change of pace.