‘Lights Out’ – ‘Rainmaker’: As it is written…

A review of tonight’s “Lights Out” coming up just as soon as I quote the serenity prayer…
“First time I threw a fight, they knew I’d throw another one.” -Gus
My frustration with last week’s episode was partially about the absence of Ed Romeo, partially about a sense that the series was running in place, letting Lights make the same unfortunate mistakes over and over again while we killed time before Leary-Reynolds III. “Rainmaker” was a much stronger episode, I thought, not just because of a terrific Ghost of Christmas Future guest performance from David Morse as Jerry “The Rainmaker” Rains, but because I thought the execution of the story was better overall.
First, Morse. There are actors where you have an initial impression of them burned in your brain, and it’s surprising whenever they do anything outside that impression – even if they keep doing it and doing it for years upon years. It’s literally been decades since Morse played sensitive sad sack Dr. Jack Morrison on “St. Elsewhere,” yet there’s a part of me that’s always a bit startled when I see how many other kinds of characters he can play. Here, he easily slipped into the role of a senile ex-champ(*) who was on his way out when Lights was on his way up, his shattered mind and pathetic lifestyle a very sober warning of what Lights could become, no matter what happens with Reynolds.
(*) While it’s certainly not impossible for a long-time heavyweight champ to fall as far financially as Jerry has – see Mike Tyson, for instance – the sense I got was that he held the title only briefly (or held only one belt at a time when the title wasn’t unified), but nonetheless gets to be called “Champ” for the rest of his life.
Jerry’s need to write everything down to remember it reminded me very much of the Guy Pearce character in “Memento,” and also played very cleverly into the resolution of the Councilman Hess fiasco, with Lights realizing how to turn Jerry’s senility to his advantage. I had wondered if it was Jerry doing the beatdown, since the assailant seemed so tall, and it set up that great final scene where Jerry gets to enjoy being lucid and useful for a moment.
But I also liked the way the episode depicted the growing quagmire Lights finds himself in about his ongoing relationship with Hal Brennan. Like Brennan’s bodyguard suggests, once Lights agreed to go visit the dentist, he was in and in deep. You do that once, and they’ll know you’re desperate enough to do it again – and if you’re not, they’ll apply enough blackmailing leverage until you are that desperate. Bill Irwin continues to be terrific as Brennan(**), and there are times when Lights’ problem isn’t that he’s dumb, or that he’s too loyal to idiots like Johnny, but simply that he made one mistake a long time ago that keeps leading to many other mistakes.
(**) Even if I can’t quite identify what accent he’s doing, because it doesn’t sound like his usual speaking voice but also doesn’t sound like any Jersey accent I ever heard here.
Two episodes to go, and I’m assuming a good chunk of the finale will be taken up by the fight(***). Wondering what other bumps we’ll see on the road there.
(***) One thing that’s confusing to me: Lights tells Theresa that he beat up the dentist in March. It’s now the 4th of July. Are we really supposed to assume that all the events of the season so far – including Omar and Lights training for three separate fights (albeit an abbreviated training schedule for Omar) – has taken place in only a few months? Seems awfully tight.
What did everybody else think?
I was laughing so hard at the conclusion of the episode. It was just such a good little twist, it made me chuckle.
Reply to comment…
It was a great twist. When the attack happened, it didn’t even cross my mind it was rainmaker.
I agree that it was a great twist. Even when Lights gave The Rainmaker the money, it took me a couple of seconds to figure out exactly why. I’m not usually that slow on the uptake.
By that time, Lights had already told Theresa that he spent the night hitting every bar in Bayonne and was seen by everybody, so we knew it wasn’t him. Who else could it have been?
For some reason, I thought he’d gone to the bars AFTER going to the shore. I still thought it was him.
Thought the beginning stuff with the family was a bit cringe worthy, but that is par the course with them. The daughters and the wife are just horrible.
I loved Morse. He and Ed Romeo were great characters. Wish we could have seen them a little more.
I guess there is a 0% chance of renewal?
I agree the Dave Morse character was terrific the rest however I didn’t think was very good at all. I thought there were many problems with this but two significant ones – first of all Brennan pressuring Lights to take care of the councilman – I’ve seen enough mob movies to know this is not the smartest way to handle this situation.
My biggest problem though was with Lights hiring the rainmaker to do his dirty work. Up until now Lights has been mostly reacting and trying to keep his head above water – this however was a significant step toward the dark side. He hired a guy with limited mental faculties to assault a cop, and seriously injure a man. With Rain’s limited mental ability and uncontrollable temper somebody or bodies could’ve been killed, including the Rainmaker. So how are we supposed to root for this guy now?
I think this is an easy one. Lights got the chance to help out Rainmaker financially, he let Rainmaker feel like he was capable of doing something again, and most importantly, he let Rainmaker punch someone and get away with it, which is all he wants in the world.
I agree with you, CB. It’s a win-win situation when you look at it like that, which is actually fairly disturbing when you think about it.
Not as bad as last week’s mess, but still not very compelling television.
You have to wonder about the logic here. If Brennan knows where the councilman is hiding out, why not just send one of your soldiers to go put a bullet in him? Getting Lights involved in this just seems like a bad risk without much upside.
I’m very disappointed with this show. I’m not much of a boxing fan, but a show about boxing should be a show about boxing. All of this extraneous stuff just wastes time wandering around aimlessly and keeps us from the somewhat interesting parts of the show.
On the other hand, it’s always nice to see David Morse and he does his usual bang-up job here.
The ending made me cheer out loud. Never watched St Elsewhere, so I see the guy who was tryin to arrest House a couple years back. Morse was terrific. This show and justified are the two best dramas on the air now.
They are indeed the two best on the air right now, which is a bit of a shame. Not that they aren’t good, but (in my opinion, of course) Lights Out is a B+ show and Justified is an A- show. I eagerly await Breaking Bad, if only to get a grade A show back on the air. Without Mad Men, and considering Sons of Anarchy’s 3rd season, it might be the only one this year.
I love the almost unanimous thoughts here – not sure that it would have been realistic for Brennan to get Lights again to do the dirty work. I don’t know that there’s any scenario where anyone in Brennan’s position would take a chance on the heavily scrutinized Leary to assault the good councilman. That said, it did result in a sweet payoff at the end with David Morse turning in a great appearance.
In the end, this feels like it’s a solid show, but a bit short of greatness. That said, it’s still better than most and its been a solid series. If it’s not renewed, it will join the solid, if imperfect, prior F/X efforts of “Thief” and “The Riches.”
I miss “Thief” and “The Riches” as well. Agree they were not perfect but solid. I loved seeing David Morse in this role… reminded me so much of how much I enjoyed him on St. Elsewhere. He’s played so many truly unlikeable characters since then I was starting to really dislike him! LOL!
I was not happy with last night’s episode of Light’s Out until the ending – then loved it :)
Someone mentioned above, but I find this show annoying because it should be about boxing, but instead it spends way too much time with extraneous criminal, familial and financial issues. When the focus is on boxing, characters like Ed Romeo or Jerry Rains, or Reg Cathay’s character shine. The other stuff just bogs it down. Eh well, stil gonna make it through to the end but writing is too scattered to get me for a second season.
All the extraneous criminal, family, and financial issues ARE ALSO A PART OF THE BOXING WORLD
Check out the 24/7 shows on HBO that follow fighters while they’re preparing for fights, and you’ll see that they constantly have to deal with all the outside the ring crap.
Yeah it’s funny, they finally clear up Theresas accent and now I’m confused about Brennan.
Enjoyed the episode much more than last week, would like to see more actual boxing though.
In regards to the fight schedule, guessing it’s just that these guys are hard up for cash and will risk taking more fights a year so they can make some more bank. They don’t have the luxury of a Pacquiao to take one fight a year for the big pay day
Write a comment…
I can’t help but think this is setting up for a finale–a series one, at that. Each storyline is getting wrapped up so nicely I’m not sure so the poor ratings are leading to a finale a la Terriers. Alan, any word on the home front about a renewal?
With so much left to happen before the actual fight, my roommate and I were discussing the possibility of finale closing out all of the issues and leading all the way up to the opening bell of the fight before cutting to black. The numbers aren’t quite as bad as Terriers- at least a few hundred thousand watch this show more than Terriers- and it would provide a sense of closure to the series. The kind of attitude that you knew Lights might be okay so it didn’t matter what happened in the fight. If it’s then renewed, they open the new season with a bang and give Lights a whole new set of problems.
All that being said, I’m sure they aren’t going to do that, and I’m pretty sure this show will go the way of Terriers. Such a shame, maybe Netflix can flip the bill for another season…
That was one of the coolest endings to a show I’ve seen in a long time. Morse icing his hand down while chewing on that note in silence. Good stuff.
I don’t wanna be that guy but I suspected something like that was going to happen early on when Morse’s character said, “anything for you, champ.” that was in the back of my mind the whole time throughout those closing scenes.
Seems awfully risky to have a man with the Rainmaker’s problems handle a situation like beating up a cop and a councilman in a motel (not to mention the moral questions it raises).
Also, Teresa and Lights are fighting at the beginning of the episode about the graduation and her job. But she has no problem with Lights doing dirty work and committing felonies for a known criminal? She took that news very well, better than she should have considering the nature of her character thus far.
Better than last week, but still not great.
I agree with both the stuff about Rainmaker and Teresa. I also agree with tthe other posters pointing out it doesnt make sense for Brennan to have Lights taking care of it either. I like the show, but the last 2 episodes have been lower quality than the ones leading up to it. Good seeing Stacy Keach back though.
Teresa has realized that there is no other way out. She’s gone through the struggles already with her father’s financial situation, and now that she Finally knows the whole story she’s doing what has to be done
I don’t buy that. She has been all over Lights all season. Now, after finding out that he’s committing felonies for a known criminal, she accepts it? No way.
This was my favorite episode of the show so far. I thought David Morse’s performance was great. I’m too young to remember “St Elsewhere,” but have always seen Morse in authoritative roles and it was interesting to see him broken down for a change.
I agree about the timeline of the show. It’s never been clear to me how long Lights has been training and how much time has passed between episodes and sometimes even how much time passes during a single episode.
I’ve been a fan of David Morse since I saw him in the very underrated Inside Moves (co-written by Barry Levinson) so it was an unexpected treat to see him here.
I was getting a Gerry Cooney vibe from The Rainmaker – Cooney is certainly in better shape mentally and financially, but he’s always come across as a semi-lovable meathead to me.
Bill Irwin should play Al Davis if a movie/show is done about the Oakland Raiders.
David Morse was fantastic in a mediocre episode. I wish Eamon Walker’s character were still around
Are we really supposed to assume that all the events of the season so far has taken place in only a few months?
Yes, that’s what happens in poorly written shows.
And why would Brennan involve Lights in a hit when Lights is supposed to earn $1.5M (15% of the purse; Brennan has supposedly already shelled out $500k to earn that take) in a matter of weeks?
Not sure how mad Lights’ financials problems are but his $10M won’t go far– he’ll pay $3.4M of that to IRS and $1.5M to Brennan…and still has to cover expenses (remember when he offered Romeo a $1m) and still owes more in back taxes. He’ll be lucky to clear $2.5M. Alot of jack for sure, but we’ve been lead to believe his problems are bigger than that would solve.
Sloppy writing.
Arguably, the Brennan thing works because Lights has more to lose than Brennan does, so there’s basically zero chance that Lights will turn on him.
That might be sloppy writing. The fact that one fight won’t solve Lights’ money woes isn’t. The whole point is that everything he’s doing just gets him deeper in the hole, and that no matter what he does it won’t be enough
Plus, if this big fight were enough to clear up all his money problems and he would never have to fight again…well, what would season 2 be about?
Bear in mind, the season was done before it aired, so that’s built in.
Lights will only clear that much, but it buys time for the big developement project to get up and running (or they can just dump the land when the market comes back)and maybe sets him up for a tv gig. His money problems are bad enough to get him back into the ring, but they are not insurmountable with one big payday.
The timing and Brennan thing dont make sense though.
Missed the Tuesday first airing this week and had to catch the Wednesday replay. Or more accurately, catching the Tuesday premiere is no longer a priority.
Save for the fight, I’ll avoid thinking about this show as a serial from now on (and of course, by now on I mean the remaining 2 eps of the show’s existence. Fait accompli.) Take each episode as a discrete entity and try to enjoy it on its own merits.
Pops and Theresa seem a lot more “worldly” all of a sudden. The chat in the gym was the most clear-eyed, strategic thinking we’ve heard from Pops to date. And Theresa, soon-to-be doctor, smoking a cig while hashing out an alibi for Lights — great visual metaphor.
Good episode, kept me on board.
Yes, the additional family members suddenly coming to Lights’ defense (Theresa and Pops) was I thought TOO convenient. Theresa especially, though I guess when you’re up against it with the threat of your family being split apart you’d be more open minded to doing “whatever it takes” to keep them together. It reminded me a lot of last year’s Breaking Bad when Anna Gunn’s character realized what Walt was…
How can you make the David Morse/Jack Morrison reference and not revisit it for Bill Irwin/Mr Noodle?
Because I knew Irwin long before I saw him as Mr. Noodle. Whereas St. Elsewhere was the first thing I ever saw Morse in.
The more I watch this show, the more I realize that a more interesting show would have been watching a young Reynolds growing up while being trained by Ed Romeo