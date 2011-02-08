‘Lights Out’ – ‘The Comeback’: Champ’s gotta do what a champ’s gotta do

A review of tonight’s “Lights Out” coming up just as soon as I’m in good shape for jazzercise…
“I need to fight.” -Lights
“You need to or you want to?” -Theresa
“Both.” -Lights
FX sent the entire season of “Lights Out” to critics, and while I know many of my colleagues watched them all before they wrote their initial reviews, I decided to stop after this one. When you do the episode-by-episode thing I do, getting too far ahead can be dangerous: either your reviews are too colored by what you know is coming, or you wind up writing about something you last watched months ago. And by the time I got to the end of “The Comeback,” I felt like I’d seen what I needed to see to write my pre-season review, both in terms of quality and the direction of the rest of the season.
“The Comeback” was both my favorite episode of the series so far and an episode that, like last week, they need to get to relatively early. We all know Lights is going to get back in the ring. That’s obvious; you don’t do this show if that’s not going to happen. And if that’s the case, then there were only so many weeks where it would be interesting to see Lights explore every other possible option. The leg-breaking was more trouble than it was worth, the endorsements have dried up, Omar doesn’t have the heart to keep fighting, etc. Good. We’ve seen that, Theresa knows how bad things are, and now we can get down to business.
And because the show and the characters have stopped pretending that Lights is going to do anything other than fight, now things can get really interesting. Now we can see Lights place a terribly unfair burden on his middle daughter by asking her to keep the pugilistic dementia a secret. Now we can see Lights’ dad wrestle with the question of whether his son is truly capable of fighting at a high level at this point, now we can see Theresa have to confront how she feels about her man coming out of retirement.
And now we can see that getting back into the ring isn’t going to be a cure-all – not with Barry K. Word seemingly getting into bed with Hal Brennan. Brennan has seemed a little too good to be true to this point – the helpful, polite gangster who admires Lights so much he’d do anything for him – and that final scene spells a whole lot of potential trouble for our man. Lights may be strong and tough and brave, but these two control the money, and they can think rings around him. And with Johnny cut loose for now, and Theresa temporarily splitting from him, who does Lights still have in his corner? Dad? Will that be enough to overcome whatever con Barry and/or Brennan are planning to work on him?
This was a really strong episode for the cast, and particularly for Stacy Keach, who really sold the gravity of the situation in the scene where he tells Theresa, “If it’s not there for Patrick, he’ll know. He’ll know. And so will I. He’s my son.” This is not a gentle business that Lights is getting back into. It’s a sport in which the easiest way to win is to batter your opponent so badly that he becomes unconscious. And we know that Lights can’t stand very much battering.
My goal moving forward, schedule permitting, is to watch these episodes one at a time like the rest of you and write accordingly. After “The Comeback,” I’m really looking forward to whatever comes next.
What did everybody else think?
I’m really starting to dislike both the character Theresa and the performance of Catherine Mccormack. She seems really unreasonable and her character always looks like she just came back from a 3 day bender.
As a medical student I can attest to the fact that her looking like she’s always coming back from a 3 day bender is not an unreasonable portrayal
I predict that Word and Brennan will have El Diablo take a dive. They don’t want to potentially blow up a big money fight between Lights and Reynolds.
I would be so not sad if the wife and daughters went on a vacation for the rest of the series’ history. They are reaching Nikki and Paolo levels of annoying.
I think you may be on to something with the fight. I think the daughters are far less annoying than you do, but agree about the wife. She has good reason to be concerned, but is just coming across as a shrill nag.
I agree totally. With the exception of the middle daughter, who is at least tolerable, it is getting to the point where I am tempted to FF through any scene involving the women in Light’s family.
Alan, are the ratings improving at all or are they still at a level where it’s looking like this is going to be another one season show ala Terriers?
I am really enjoying this show and am also glad that they didn’t take any longer getting Lights back in the ring (or at least training to get there).
Ratings are at Terriers level, more or less. Another one-season wonder.
they are above terriers but not by much
not sure this show has the critical and devoted fan backing terriers has either. it is good and i am enjoying most of it, especially bill irwin and reg e cathy, but odds are its 1 and done.
Like Terriers, this show is a slow starter. I nearly bailed after the first couple episodes.
I know we needed some set up to get where we are now, but there had to be some way to make it more interesting.
2nding the ratings indicators.
If they have him take a dive what will be the incentive for him to keep fighting if he gets paid enough $$, unless they screw him somehow.
didn’t that accountant lady say that they owe almost 7 figures just in back taxes? and Barry made it sound like the most Lights would get is about $1 million.
so if El Diablo did take a dive, Lights would only earn enough to pay off the back taxes, right? He’d still need a lot more to maintain their lifestyle and for the girls’ college funds
If he makes $1 million from the fight, he’s still in the hole since the new income will be taxed as well.
I thought they made that obvious that they were way more than 1 mill in the hole.
They’ve made the case repeatedly on the show that Lights vs. Death Row is the only major league boxing fight left in the sport. Having Lights lose to a less important opponent wouldn’t do anybody any good.
The break in Stacy Keach’s voice when he says, “He’s my son.” was mighty fine acting.
I felt the episode was quite good. I’m in agreement with those that McCormack as Theresa comes across as unpleasant rather than assertive and firm.
I’m intrigued to see Lights progression to the big fight.
Holding his daughter hostage to his secret bothers me. It’s alot to ask of anyone, especially your very young, concerned daugther.
I expect this to be a one and done series (which is very unfortunate) and envision several endings to the show.
I was glad to see the spotlight on Keach.
Two questions for Alan…
I’m enjoying the show but I liked Terriers even more and I think it would really bother me if this got renewed and Terriers did not since their numbers are in the same ballpark. Assuming Lights is one and done, do you know if the season finale is a cliffhanger?
Totally unrelated, but will you repost all of your FNL coverage once NBC airs the final season? I’m so fearful of spoilers I won’t even click on the other posts.
Like I say in the review, I haven’t seen the finale, but vague comments from people who have suggest there will be enough closure (like Terriers) that cancellation won’t feel super-aggravating in that specific way.
And, yes, I’ll repost all the FNL content as it airs on NBC, just as I did for the two previous DirecTV seasons.
Just because Terriers got canceled, doesn’t mean Lights Out should. I’d rather have a good show on TV then some sort of weird self-gratification.
I didn’t mean it in a “two wrongs make a right” way, I just meant that it seems Terriers had more critical acclaim and a similar sized audience so it would be a weird precedent for FX to renew one and cancel the other. Assuming there isn’t a great disparity between production costs of the two shows.
This is a great show. I’m very disturbed by the trend, however. If Terriers and Lights out, both better than any drama on network TV, can’t make it will FX continue to make such quality programming? If they can’t make money off the shows eventually they will need to go in another direction. That would be VERY sad.
Although their last two shows have stuggled, Fx still has Sons of Anarchy which Draws 4 and Half million viewers. (roughly) that’s more than Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, basically everything but The Walking Dead. I don’t think they should give up scripted programming yet.
The final scene with the middle dau and Lights was brilliant writing and acting. Every scene those two are in together this season have been fantastic and hope it continues.
Question: In the beginning scene, Lights gets a second opinion with the doc saying that his diagnois from the first doc was likely a bit off. But then we go into a dream sequence when he’s outside the door of the office.
Are we to believe that Lights getting the good health report from the 2nd doc actually happened? And the resulting out of the doc office was only dreaming?
The whole thing was a dream sequence.
Alan, does FX need to go back to debuting their new shows in the summer, or late mid-season (ala USA with Burn Notice / Royal Pains)? That way they build an audience, and their quality doesn’t get lost with the derth of the billion new network shows all premiring at the same time?
The Shield, Justified, The Riches all debuted in March.
SoA and Terriers debuted in September (how good were SoA’s 1st season ratings?)
Rescue Me debuted in July.
With Lights Out debuting in January.
Didn’t FX establish itself counter-programming during light or rerun network months? Did their hits then cause them to stray away from their original formula, to attempting to debut shows during the normal network schedule?
You might have a point but don’t forget their last show to debut in the summer – Damages – also failed.
its simple: fx needs to ballsy
badasses with guns. raunchy humor. thats what their audience wants.
rescue me, the shield, SOA, sunny, the league…this
terriers, lights out, dirt, damages, over there…not
they need to stop expanding their horizons and play inside their niche. allow shows like terriers to take their business to amc or something. but fx is what it is at this point.
McCormack is so bad it hurts. She almost sinks the entire show — horrible actress. I can only hope her role is reduced from this point forward.
Yes, she has ruined the show for me. Terrible actress. Her transient accent is really annoying as well.
This show was sold by overexcited critics as a Sopranos or Sons of Anarchy, but it lacks the casting that makes those shows great. McCormack is no Edie Falco or Katie Sagal. She is wretched. I like Lights Out and will keep watching, but some casting changes need to happen.
man lights wife is annoying. its a good show but terriers was “streets ahead” compared to this show
Anyone have an explanation why Lights’ wife is not even a resident at about 38-40 years of age? Unless we are to believe she is high twenties/low thirties, in which case the wrinkled forehead doesn’t help. Did she start med school at 30?
Plus you know how she says she will be a doctor soon and will help with the money? I think she mentioned in an episode she will bring in something like 35k annually. Yeah that will help while millions in debt. Plus she will need some years to finish residency and make more money. She could at least go for a surgical specialty and help him out more, but no, Family Medicine it is.
I really, really don’t like her character. “Stop fighting Lights, i make no money Lights, get me through med school Lights, why are we poor Lights, i am separating you for trying to save this family Lights.” God dump her already.
They’ve explained it on the show: she was a physicians assistant who fell for and married Lights, took a break from her career, then enrolled in med school after he retired from boxing.
Should have been mortician’s assistant based on her demeanor.
I’m going to cosign all of this. Don’t forget the add the part where she says they don’t need any of this but once he decides to fight to, you know, keep all of this, she kicks him out of the house that he suffered brain damage to pay for. Ummm….if she hates the fighting then maybe she should go live in a rathole apartment above the Brazilian bakery as a show of how much she doesn’t care about the money.
I get that women are always written as the wet blanket in sports movies and the actress is doing the best she can with the material. But I agree with everyone upthread that’s ready to get to the training montages and ditching every female character on the show. Well, except the hot Asian assistant to Johnny and the super milfy assistant to Barry. They can stay.
I think that I wouldn’t mind the character of Theresa so much if I felt like the show was acknowledging that she’s unreasonable. Instead, it seems like they want you to empathize with her and feel that she and Patrick both have equally valid points of view, when in fact she comes across as shrill, demanding, and selfish.
Theresa has made it her way or the highway, both when Patrick first retired and now that he’s getting back in the ring. Marriage is all about compromise and being willing to make sacrifices for your spouse’s happiness. Patrick was and is willing to sacrifice and compromise for their family — how many other avenues of making money did he look into before deciding he had to start boxing again? — but Theresa isn’t. I don’t blame the actress, but I’m really sick of the character and would like to see the show make her a little more likable — or at least change its approach toward her, so it’s clear that the audience is *supposed* to hate her.
By the way, back in the review of the first episode, Alan mentioned in the comments that McCormack’s terrible American accent was explained in a later episode. Have I missed that explanation, or is that yet to come?
I’m really enjoying this show. I feel like I’m part of a younger generation who vaguely remember Tyson-Holyfield, but other than that I have no connection to boxing. I’d love to care about the sport- and I think the show does a good job of showing that it’s dying in a very real way.
Lights Out, however, shouldn’t die- at least from a quality standpoint. I wonder if they had waited to premiere it to last week if it would have made a different. Pairing it with Justified would give FX a mighty fine two hours of television, and Justified’s strong foundation might help this one last…although Terriers died on the back of SOA. Sadness, but they’re doing a really wonderful job so far. Great job, FX.
The only things I have trouble with on this show is the title sequence. The title sequence makes the show seems like a bright sanitized show that could be shown on The USA Network. The show is gritty. The title sequence takes me out of the atmosphere of the show when I see it.
lame complaint
legit comment. That title sequence is weak and under sells the quality if the show. A show trying to attract an audience needs to have an attractive lead in. Or no lead in.
agree, the opening is weak.
the best was for The Shield, that music got my adrenaline pumping and I couldn’t wait for the episode to get underway. Surely they can improve the song and image for the show.
I’m liking the show and I’m hoping they will keep airing it so we can get a full season. If they want a ratings boost, how about giving the screen time of Lights wife, daughter and sister to Reg E Cathy. I’d watch a whole show based around Barry Word. He’s charisma fills up the screen, and it’s great fun to try and figure out when he’s lying. I’d say 100%, but I’m thinking Breenan was behind the hand breaking.
And not for nothing, but will Lights just take the big fight already? Health, smealth, the doc didn’t say his head would explode the very next punch he took. It’s cumulative, and one fights probably not going to put him over. Being poor with no medical and shrill, hungry girls to feed (along with an ungrateful wet blanket to share your bed with) is going to be worse than financially set and maybe 2% worse medically than before the fight.
I don’t know how the rest of you feel, but if you told me I’d be near death at the end of a fight, in a coma for two weeks and in a hospital for 6 months, but I was going to make $10 million, that sounds like a perfectly acceptable deal. That’s actually better than most NFL players get for the same amount of risk.
For having to fight a savage sex offender for $1 million, I’d accept an overnight stay at the hospital and two weeks bedrest and a prescription painkiller habit. Seems about fair….
I actually thought this week’s episode was the weakest one thus far. Even my wife fell asleep watching it and she’s been as hooked as I’ve been after watching the first few episodes.
The daughter,wife,home thing has been taking away. Scenes with Johnn are entertaining cause of the sleaze element involved. Love watching him lie to everyone, yet you know he’s still family so it’s worse when he ends screwing over the family versus Brennan and Barry will.
Finally, was just me or did the end of the MMA cage fight in “BOLO” ep4 give you a flashback to Dr. David Banner’s HULK from the 70s with the lighting as Lights leaned against the fence after the knocking out the MMA guy. Brought another layer of raw brutalness beyond the fight IMO
I enjoy the show. I produced boxing for HBO Sports for 12 years. This show is very accurate. The gym scenes spot on. Which isn’t surprising since they have Teddy Atlas as a consultant. The wife is annoying, but she mirrors a couple of wives I met in the boxing world, but most were ‘gold diggers’ wanting the finer things in life. While she hates. the thought of “Lights” returning to the ring, she. offerrs no suggestions. Its going to take her years. before she earns any significant income. Certainly not enough to remain in that million dollar home! The promoteris real, too real. He is similar to Don King, Butch Lewis–even Bob. Arum– and he’ll get worse. Stacey Keach acts. like a real boxers father. My only criticism is that LIGHTS doesn’t look ‘big’ enough to be a competitive heavyweight fighter let alone Champion.