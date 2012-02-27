Losing California: James Spader to leave ‘The Office’

Will the last one out the door at Dunder-Mifflin Scranton please turn out the light?
As first reported by Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein, James Spader – who was brought in to give the show some star power in the wake of Steve Carell’s departure late last season – will not return to the show when it presumably returns for a ninth season. “The Office” showrunner Paul Lieberstein told Wallenstein that Spader had only wanted to do a one-season arc.
Spader hasn’t been the biggest problem with the post-Carell version of the show, but he hasn’t been part of the solution, either. His Robert California was introduced last spring as a charismatic lunatic, but has mellowed considerably as a semi-regular on the show. On occasion, he can be wryly amusing as he comments on what idiots he’s forced to work with, but more often than not, his lack of engagement sucks the life out of any scene he’s in. (I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the last few episodes, California-free, have been a bit better than most of what the show has done this season.)
Though the ratings are noticeably down this season without Carell, a ninth season – featuring some combination of the current cast (Mindy Kaling may not be back, for instance, as she has a project of her own in development) – seems a formality, considering how well it still does relative to NBC’s many other disaster areas. There are plans in the works for Rainn Wilson to move to a Dwight-centric spin-off at mid-season next year, and NBC may decide to have the new show simply replace the old one.
Since Robert isn’t the branch manager, anyway, Spader may not need to be replaced. But if Lieberstein and company want to continue having a corporate presence, they did just bring back Catherine Tate for this current arc set at Sabre’s offices in Tallahassee.
What does everybody else think? Will you miss Robert, or was this an experiment that didn’t work?
Why don’t they let this show die a death with some dignity in tact
The last 4 seasons of the Office, save for both episodes titled “Goodbye, Toby/Michael”, have been an experiment that didn’t work. Put the poor dog down.
Change that to last 3 & I’m with you. Season 5 may have been the beginning of the decline but it was still a great season of television featuring the fantastic Michael Scott Paper Company arc.
I’ll agree that the last three seasons have been awful. The show now sits on my DVR until every other single thing has been watched before I watch it. The only reason I bother is that I still keep hoping for more flashes of the old greatness — they pop up every once in a while.
I think Spader’s character lost my interest after he came back for the new series. He was really funny at first but it wore off quickly.
I will miss Robert. I think they shouldn’t have “softened” him as much, but I liked him. The pool party episode was particularly enjoyable. Wish they would have played Robert and Jim off of each other more often, though.
The show should have finished with Cafe Disco in S5
unpopular opinion incoming: while The Office isn’t as funny as it was in its 2nd season it’s still the fourth best comedy on network tv (for me).
One mans Opinion is these are better in their current state than “The Office” in it’s current state.
Parks & Rec
30 Rock
Happy Endings
How I Met Your Mother
Modern Family
Raising Hope
The New Girl
Hmm, I’m curious, what are the top three?
network comedies power rankings:
1. parks & rec
2. 30 rock
3. community
4. the office
5. happy endings
6. himym
7. new girl
8. cougar town
9. suburgatory
10. modern family
11. up all night
(i’m not watching raising hope or the middle and the terrible cbs ones)
Power rankings based on what? Modern Family is a world better than The Office currently.
Meh.
What Spader brought to the show in the finale was primarily a wonderfully awkward chemistry with Jim. Which would have worked for the show if they had made Jim regional manager. But they went with Andy so that potential fun was quickly diluted.
I agree completely.
I’m not sure how relevant that is – it’s not as if Robert interacts so much more with Andy than with Jim (or Dwight, for that matter). The pool party episode, for example.
I’ve found his interactions with Andy to be completely pointless and the ones with the rest of the cast only marginally better. I think it’s obvious that Catherine Tate was supposed to get Andy’s job, but either the bad reaction to her finale bit or the supposed scheduling problem derailed it.
I think you’ve hit on two problems with the post-Carrell office: to a lesser extent, the Robert California character; but to a much larger extent, making Andy branch manager and removing all the traits most of us liked about his character.
What the creators ought to do for Season 9 is a shortened 13-episode final season that spins off into the Dwight-centric sitcom at midseason, bringing over any other characters that currently work.
Truth is, in a real-life office there would’ve been many more comings and goings over an 8-9 year period than has happened at Dunder Mifflin. Think of M*A*S*H and how natural it seemed to have cast changes in a show with a war/police action as its backdrop.
I have enjoyed the employees that went to corporate the past two weeks, and wish they could stay. The others left in Scranton have been awful, including Ed Helms who I like, but that Andy character is rough.
I’m in the same boat about Ed/Andy. Ed Helms is a talented guy but Andy Bernard is an annoying, pointless character.
They should definitely slim down the cast and re-focus. I’d keep Jim, Pam, Oscar, Kevin, Creed, and maybe Meridith. Then make Phyllis a semi-regular who now works at Vance Refrigeration who only pops in occasionally. Stanley becomes the new Packer—on the road most of the time, but stops in every few episodes when they have something for him to do. Craig Robinson, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kailing, and BJ Novak all seem to have better things to do, career-wise, so let them do it, and give Dwight his spin-off.
The new show would focus on the decline of Dunder Mifflin and the remaining characters’ efforts to keep the ship from taking on too much water. And make Pam the regional manager with Jim reporting to her.
Hate to break it to ya jreinatl, but the decline of DM and the taking on of water is already in clear focus.
Reality– I mean in-show, where DM has been surprisingly resilient after it was acquired by Sabre, apparently enough that someone thinks that it would be a good idea for the company to open boutique retail stores.
As much as I love Dwight, I can’t see a spin-off working at the moment. Kelly won’t be missed and neither will Spader. The cast got so big that the show doesn’t seem to really know where to focus its storylines. After the Jim/Pam arc was over, the show had no idea where to go. As much as I’d miss it, I’d rather see it go after this season.
Yeah I’d like to see it end this season as well. I was never crazy about Spader’s character, it seemed like they didn’t know what to do with him. Though now that How To Be a Gentleman ended, I’d love to see Murray from FOTC make his way to Dunder Mifflin, like was rumored a year ago
Die. Once they start throwing stars at sitcoms, it’s time to end them as gracefully as possible.
Spader was a net positive – even if every moment didn’t work, he added a very original character to the show. Count me in the camp that believes this is still overall a good show, however much it has passed its peak.
I agree. Spader wasn’t always amazing but worked with the awkward comedy theme well. If they get another fill in funny character to replace him the show can continue being “good”. Not great anymore but still worth watching. Many of the characters built in the amazing years can do things that will be funny just because of previous actions. I don’t think I’m ready to let it go just yet.
I’ve found Catherine Tate to be far more entertaining and enjoyable than Spader, and that’s less a compliment for Tate than it is an indictment of Spader. I won’t miss him at all.
Enjoyed Spader for the most part, but can’t stand Tate. She is the most annoying character ever on the show. I want to leave the room whenever she is on!
The show isn’t working because NBC is afraid to make any changes to it that might make it work. They’re so intent on desperately clinging to one of their few products that isn’t a complete ratings failure that they don’t want to rock the boat, even when it’s long past time to do so.
What was the point of even having Spader on the show? They’ve done basically nothing with him.
The show has sucked since season 4. James Spader is good when he’s used, but the writers don’t use him or his talents enough. He can act circles around the tv dunces on the show and he’s a brilliant comedic actor when given the moment. Piss poor writing killed this show. That and attempting too hard to give the show heart. You can’t force emotion, Toby (idk his real name, but he’s show runner), you have to let it come naturally. Good Michael was a pile of crap that I wish I hadn’t wasted time on.
I don’t think the show has sucked, but it is definitely not as good as it was in the early years. I think this season has been at least as good as the last couple of seasons, especially since the beginning of December. Everything else you said about the show in general and James Spader specifically I agree with completely! Spader is a fantastic actor and a brilliant comedic actor, but he has to be given the material to work with!
Show runner name in 2nd paragraph of story.
I had a feeling it was going to happen because they’re not giving him very many scenes and it’s like, “Why is he even on the show?”. I love him though and I’m going to be sad to see him go but I can’t say that I blame him for leaving…
Spader as Robert California was brilliant when introduced last season. I was actually excited about seeing how this dangerous maniac would impact the Office staff.
Then, somehow, when Season 8 began, California was calmed, mainstreamed, neutered.
And so the wonderful possibilities of this edgy, possibly insane character clashing with and attempting to intimidate and subjugate the staff disappeared.
Imagine the original, Season 7 California clashing with Jim; imagine Dwight plotting against him.
Poof – all gone. And I’d love to know why.
This was not Spader’s fault; he was brilliant in S7, and after all doesn’t write the damn thing.
Ah, well. I hope that Dwight Schrute isn’t similarly watered-down when his spinoff begins.
They couldn’t be that dumb.
Would they?
I like James Spader a great deal, thought he was the absolute high point of an otherwise disappointing S7 finale, and looked forward to his work in S8. But he hasn’t fit in, has forced too many of the storylines, and the happiest part of this news is the implication that there will be a 9th season–and the show won’t have to stumble through episodes that spotlight a character they never came close to figuring how to utilize.
As for that S9, the only way it will be a good wrap-up is if either Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, or Danny Chun take over as showrunner from Paul Lieberstein. It just needs a different POV to tie together 8 mostly-terrific years worth of stories, and Paul needs to focus on the Dwight spin-off (which I actually think could be a big success if they follow the Law of Frasier: keep all but the annoying features of the supporting star turned leading man, and nail the casting for the new support cast).
They definitely need a new showrunner.
Forgive me ignorance, but is the showrunner the director, producer, or head writer?
The showrunner is the person who hands out writing assignments, makes key daily decisions, and serves as the show’s Commmander-in-Chief/Chief Operating Officer. Usually the showrunner is the series’ creator for as long as he or she wants the job and is doing well at it, and later on in the lifespan of the show an Executive Producer (usually someone who has been part of the series from Day 1) ends up taking that on. I mentioned Mindy and BJ because they’ve been with The Office from its 2005 premiere, & Danny Chun because he’s incredibly talented. And more than anything else, the showrunner sets the tone for how a show feels and what it’s overall style is going to be. Paul Lieberstein has done superb work for years, I feel the show could use a shake-up in tone as it finishes it run (assuming there IS a 9th season).
Thanks for the explanation Ben, but all that sort of sounds like what a producer would do. The term ‘showrunner’ doesn’t seem like it’s been used very long in the industry. Did they simply used to call this person a producer 10 or 15 years ago?
Paul Lieberstein is a talented guy, no question, but he’s also Greg Daniels’ brother in law and it’s understandable to wonder if they cast a wide enough net when looking for a replacement.
I wanted to add two final points:
A showrunner DOES do a lot of producer terms, but he or she is the final authority and the last word, and everyone else reports to them. Everyone.
And I don’t think Paul’s success has anything to do with nepotism. My ideas are 100% based on having a different lead perspective, for a show that’s been on this long and hasn’t much longer to go.
I really do wish they’d bring back Catherine Tate. Not only is she all-out hilarious (her show, The Catherine Tate Show is The Carol Burnett Show for this generation), but her scene(s) last season were truly wonderful. Plus she’s flown in the Tardis!
Obviously you are not watching because CatherineTate has been back for a couple of episodes already.
The Office is still the best thing on TV along with 30 Rock. The show still has me laugh out loud and keeps me entertained. Why anyone would even consider cancelling The Office is beyond me and as for Robert California, he is brilliant, the viewer has no idea what is going on in his head, one minute he is “mellow” but the next he will say something that suggests there is more to him and that he is merely acting “mellow” for some greater perpose. Robert California has the power to get inside the head of his employees and I believe he adds a demanding presence when he is on screen. In short I disagree that Robert California is a failed experiment and I disagree that The Office has run its course. If they keep making it I’ll keep watching it.
The Office isn’t even the 3rd best thing on NBC Thursday.
Comedy is a matter of taste, of course, but anyone who has been laughing a lot at this show in the past two or three seasons should get a job at NBC because you’ll obviously buy whatever crap the writers are selling. I can live with not caring about the characters anymore if the show were actually funny, but it’s only funny once every few months, at least to me and most other people I know who used to like it.
Robert California’s character had potential but, as with any other potentially interesting plot twist on the show, there was no direction for him and it went nowhere.
But hey, I’m sure we’ll get another 20 seasons of will they won’t they with Erin and Andy…that’s the one theme the writers do seem to love…ugh.
It’s still better than Up All Night and in a tight race for “Aging Show in Decline” with 30 Rock.
Two words Zach braff, he is a funny younger actor who could add some fun corkyness think Ryan Howard but actually worth pay attention too Ryan was a fun character at the beginning but he got real lame after he was promoted in the office if u add Zach braff as a corporate cocky but funny business man I think this show could kick ass but I’m just a crazy fan of the office n long time fan favorite of braff
zach braff add him give him a year those ratings will go up his character can b a cocky know it all who takes California’s spot in corporate
Emilio and ET – right former sitcom to pluck new boss from, but wrong character. John McGinley playing something similar to Dr. Cox (maybe Braff joins him as his ‘newbie’ assistant).
Thank goodness! I’ve been watching this pile of crap just to watch James Spader. This has to be one of the worst uses of this man’s talent I have seen in his thirty year career…no wonder he wants out! The writing is absolutely horrible and the characters are stupid. I’m glad the next thing on his resume is a Steven Spielberg historical drama! Now that should be worthy of this very talented actor.
They should have ended the show when Jim and Pam got married. It would have closed the Jim/Pam arc, and if Michael had made a big announcement as to a future job or something, the show could have gone out with a bang.
“There are plans in the works for Rainn Wilson to move to a Dwight-centric spin-off at mid-season next year, and NBC may decide to have the new show simply replace the old one.”
yeah, that went really well with “joey.”
I think the show missed it’s most natural exit ramp…the departure of Michael Scott to Colorado. I remember the interaction between Jim and Michael last season in Michael’s office, and to me it had such a “series finale” feel to it. I understand the desire to keep the show going, and the attempt to try and keep things interesting with the introduction of Spader’s California, but it’s clearly not working at this point. Mix that with John Krasinski’s and Ed Helms’ obvious desires to move into movie careers, and what we have is a show that has lost any kind of a consistent focus. All of that being said, the stubborn jack ass in me won’t let me stop watching. And occasionally, I do see glimpses of what it used to be.
I like Robert, but I’m fine w/ him leaving (although I hope they don’t close the door on him coming back completely, even if it’s an episode or two a season). Between Catherine Tate and Gabe, corporate presence should still be there.
Frankly, this is a modern office, they need more turnover there–no one would stick around in that office for so long in real life (especially if Michael was your boss for 7 years). Kelly and Dwight leaving will be good for making that point. But it’s clear that John Krasynscki wants to do movies, they should write him off too. The fact that Pam is still in the office makes it capable of bringing him back occasionally.
I would replace those 3 characters, with 1 new character, who plays a pretty important role. The show is very crowded already, a new main character would completely change the focus and office dynamic, while allowing the awesome minor characters (Creed) more time on screen.
Dan, I guarantee if Creed is on screen more often you’ll want to change the channel. He truly fits the definition of less-is-more.
But right now he’s hardly on at all. Less than normal even–I’m not saying have Creed centric episodes.
I loveed seasons 1-5 of The Office so much that I’m willing to sit through subpar season after subpar season. Through seasons 1-5 I developed such a connection with the characters that I want to see what happens to them.
Alan – is it wishful thinking guessing you named the post after a Sloan song?
Thank you! Was worried no one would get it. Not enough Cnadian readers, I guess.
Awesome! I’m not a Canadian, unfortunately, just a fan of power pop. What a great album. Keep up the good work!
Oh man, you beat me to it! I love Sloan and I knew instantly where this headline came from. Rock on, Alan!
This show has been dead and buried for a long time now; season 8 was just them urinating on the tombstone. The only thing that could possibly redeem them now is bringing back Steve Carell for the series finale, which I hope will be this May.
I agree with most of the comments,I think season 6 was good and the MS departure shows were great.After that the show did a downward spiral that has been grueling to watch.It gets worse every week.I love Ed Helms but I can not stand Andy,the writing is atrocious,the plots are just lazily thrown together,and the show is just plain tired and worn out.Spader is getting the hell outta dodge after one season because he knows how bad this could affect his brand.Let it die NBC.It was once a fantastic show and gave us years of side splitting laughter,but its time to let her go.
I love the Office! I just think that they’re taking on less comedy-centered thing and people can’t handle that.I mean, I like it. Better than previous seasons? No. However, it’s certainly not terrible.
Robert California was just straight up a horrible character. The article described it best: He sucks all enthusiasm out of any scene he’s in. He’s just NOT a funny character. Not at all. Catherine Tate’s character, however, is hilarious. I was rooting for her to become the new manager when Steve Carrell first left and it’s great to see her back on the show. I’ve really enjoyed her character and I think she could really pick the show up again.
All failed experiments lead to something.I do believe you are speculating in terms of Pam and Jim being unlikable because that is a personal opinion. I hate to speak for the true believers in the show in a perhaps “uncertain” way but I truly belive the show will make a comeback and all the non-belivers will see.Also, Catherine Tate- Horrid character. Truly tastless.I see no point in keeping her.