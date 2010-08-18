‘Louie’ – ‘Bully’: War, huh? What is it good for?

A review of last night’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I watch you eat a donut…
This is two weeks in a row now that “Louie” has essentially told a single story, but “Bully” felt as distinct from “Dogpound” as “Dogpound” did from the previous episode, and on and on. TV shows condition you to expect subtle variations from week to week, but while the themes of “Louie” – aging, wisdom, mortality – remain constant, Louis C.K. seems determined to keep people guessing about what style and format he’ll use from week to week.
The episode was bookended, as usual, by funny stand-up – this time intercut with a mortifying but hilarious flashback to Louie’s father giving his seven-year-old son Much Too Much Information about his strategy for satisfying a woman sexually – but in between was a long, dark, intentionally non-comic story about the power that teenage bullies can still have on grown-ass men, and then on the lessons that parents pass on to their children. It was deliberately uncomfortable at times, but still managed to find some brief light moments, like Louie’s indigant dismissal of his date after she admits she was turned off by his response to the bully, or the laugh Louie and the bully’s dad share about Louie’s profession.
TNT’s underrated “Men of a Certain Age” deals with a lot of the same issues “Louie” does, albeit in a different format, and it even had a story with some similarities to this one. Scott Bakula’s character is almost run over by a distracted, inconsiderate driver, and he tracks the guy down to his house to gain satisfaction – even though he has no idea if he’ll just lecture him, beat him up or what. But when he gets there, the man is with his wife, and his baby, and they’re scared that this stranger came to their house, and Bakula’s revenge fantasy dissipates as he realizes he looks pathetic and creepy. Once Louie started following the bully(*), I thought it was going to play out in similar fashion. Things still got ugly, but in their own very “Louie” way, where the mom can curse out Louie for daring to lecture them, yet the dad can recognize some truth in what Louie said and follow him outside for a bit of fellow father bonding.
(*) It also reminded me of one of my favorite DVD commentary lines of all time, which I think I’ve mentioned before. The original edition of the “Ferris Bueller” DVD has a commentary by John Hughes (which he had removed from later editions because he decided he wanted the movie to stand on its own), and when Vice Principal Rooney pulls up to the pizza parlor looking for Ferris, Hughes says, very dryly but in a way that always makes me laugh, “Now he’s gone too far. He’s left the school.” Louie following the bully onto the subway was bad enough, but when he got on the Staten Island Ferry, it definitely felt like Ed Rooney time.
And the tag at the end, with adult Louie meeting his 7-year-old self, was something I’ve seen on many other shows (“How I Met Your Mother” did that gag with Jason Segel not long ago), but Louie’s usual self-loathing and resignation – not even trying to contest the kid’s “This is a nightmare. What happened to you?” – made it still funny, and still “Louie.”
What did everybody else think?
There’s nothing abut this show I don’t love.
Louie, Louie, Louie, Looooouie
Louie, Louie, you’re gonna die!
Even though the episode was somewhat light on the comedy, I really enjoyed this week’s episode. These past two episodes have been a nice change of pace from what sometimes felt like sketches loosely connected by stand-up. Louie is definitely one of the best comedies on TV right now.
That was very very jarring. I get and like the point they were making, but it just didn’t seem to fit here. I was really shaking my head…so much so that I missed the tag with the two Louies at the end. The sex lecture was hilarious, though.
It was probably the least funny episode, but definitely the one that felt the most real out of all the episodes so far. The scenes with the bully, and then both his parents, felt shockingly cringe-worthy and authentic at the same time. I kept fearing that the show would go down the cliched route of learning some form of lesson.. but then realised what show this really is! Can’t believe there are only 4 episodes left.
i didnt like the last segment. i like how louie is experimenting with the traditional tv tropes but the characters didnt make any sense to me. frankly the dad slapping his son in front of a stranger and then coming out and bonding with louie was pretty hack to me.
This was my first full episode… and I loved it. I guess since I already watch Rescue Me (which was easily the best episode of the past two seasons last night), I can just stick around for this.
The first scene reminds me of my own conversation with my Dad which went a little something like…
DAD – The man puts his penis in the woman’s vagina.
ME – (thinks for a moment) How do you find it?
DAD – (considers this) You feel around for it.
A minor quibble, but it drives me insane. This is the second time they’ve used a blue-eyed kid to play brown-eyed Louis in flashbacks. Can’t they find a brown-eyed redhead kid?
Otherwise, funny as hell.
seriously, get the kid some contacts.
SO bleak. Just a brilliant show- I can’t see this doing well on any other network.
And again, that pizza looks great.
A 21 minute episode has taken me more than an hour to watch; Louis stalking Shaun from the city to Staten was filled with tension and I believed Louis would be further embarrassed in the second confrontation, the guys a masochist but it always felt authentic and relatable.
The speech Shaun gave about savagely beating another guy just days previously was very frightening, he seemed completely warped, a master manipulator, however that image was completely stripped upon seeing him at home. He’s juts another kid from a struggling family. A mind-blowingly accurate reconstruction of the dynamic between a gentle, older person and the violent youth, the only thing that rang false was Louis’s date’s verbal reaction; I could easily imagine her feeling such a turn off deep down, but there’s no way she’d say that to Louis’s face.
Another great episode, he can do much more than comedy. The tags were great too, young Louis repeating his father’s advice had me in stitches
Super freaky cuz I swear I was eating a donut as I read the first sentence. Oooooooohhhhh….
I kinda like the show but it is so #$@#$ depressing at times.
The date rejecting Louie for being non-violent foreshadowed the wife chewing him out at the end of the episode. Women play a role in passing violence down from generation to generation as well.
Haven’t been able to get this episode out of my head all day. Amazing TV.
The scene with Louie’s date admitting that his backing down was a turnoff was completely brilliant because it is a man’s worst nightmare of what a woman would feel and, even though they might not admit it as Louie’s date did, how a lot of women really would feel. It also showed how the situation was lose/lose for Louie and for basically any man in those circumstances. Had Louie fought the guy the date probably wouldn’t have thought he was an agressive a-hole, but by backing down she thought he was a wimp. There was no way for him to win.
Alan, does this show have a chance in hell of being remembered for the Emmys next year considering it came out in the summer is only 13 episodes? This and “Eastbound and Down” seem like these brilliantly dark shows that are destined to get zero attention
Absolutely one of the best episodes yet. I’m loving how original this show is, and I hope it’s allowed to last for as long as Louis CK wants it to.
One thing I don’t quite understand: Louie was in a fight in episode three with Nick. This directly contradicts the stand-up at the end of the episode where he says “I’ve never been in a fight.”
I had a question for Alan, and it relates to the tone of this so-far-fantastic series:
Is LOUIE intended to be a realistic show with flights of fancy/surrealism (the latter would include Louie’s blind date fleeing in the helicopter, the post-pot smoking coffeehouse paranoia, and even the talk between Louie and the bully’s abusive father), a fantastic show with periods of realism (like Louie’s flight to the South or his interaction with his admittedly horrible mom), or a blend that simply can’t be categorized?
“or a blend that simply can’t be categorized?”
That sounds about right to me.
That was quite a shift in tone, but it was so well done I wanted to punch that kid myself. Why do high school bullies have such power?
I liked this episode, but I couldn’t help but imagine if the bully had come up to another comedian, Adam Carolla. Seeing as he was a former boxer and would have begrudgingly fought the testosterone filled teenager. That date was a lose/lose for Louie since no date with a woman could go well after you went outside and fought a teenager. In “500 days of Summer” we see that the opposite of that situation can end in a similar loss of respect from a woman.
It’s probably the most honest comedy on television right now.