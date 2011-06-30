‘Louie’ – ‘Bummer/Blueberries’: Two girls and a guy

A review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I go down the road of buying your Vagitine…
“Do you want to have intercourse now? Are you ready?” -Dolores
I don’t know if it says more about “Louie,” or about me, that I found this episode – half of which is spent on Louie going into a deep depression after seeing a homeless man get decapitated by a garbage truck – to be the most overtly comic of the four FX sent out for review.
But I think it probably says more about “Louie” – about the dark places Louis C.K.’s mind goes, but also to the way he’s somehow able to find laughter in the middle of that darkness. Last week, it was Louie flipping off his daughter behind her back after she coldly compared his parenting to her mom’s. Here, it’s both in the way his pseudo-date Janice becomes interested in Louie because he’s being so unlike himself(*), and then the inevitable punchline where, just as he succeeds in unintentionally seducing her, the story of how he came to this introspective, alluring new persona completely grosses her out.
(*) In that way, it was reminiscent of two different “Seinfeld” episodes: “The Opposite,” where George finally found professional and romantic success by going against his every instinct; and “The Visa,” where George tells Jerry not to be funny in front of George’s new girlfriend Cheryl, forcing him to adopt a dark, serious persona that only attracts Cheryl more. Again, going back to that discussion from “Talking Funny” about how different a C.K. joke sounds coming out of Seinfeld’s mouth, I’m trying to imagine “Louie” eventually trying to filter every single “Seinfeld” storyline through C.K.’s mind. What would a “Louie” version of “The Outing” look like, for instance? Or maybe someone just needs to set up a companion Twitter feed to @SeinfeldStories?
The big, even more disturbing yuks, though, come in the episode’s second story, as Louie gets a little luckier – only not really – with a mom from his daughter Jane’s class. That story was a case study not only in how bad sex can exist, but how there comes a point where bad sex is much, much, much worse than no sex at all. So uncomfortable. So funny. And, as usual, Louie’s resigned reaction to everything – the way every pore of his body just shrugs and says “This is my miserable lot in life, and there’s really nothing to be done about it” – only made it funnier.
What did everybody else think?
The fates for Louie are slowly getting closer and closer to those in “A Serious Man”.
Hah great call. One of the most confusing yet enjoyable movies I’ve ever seen. Wonder who is going to be Louie’s version of Sy Abelman
This show is almost scary good now.
“I’m attracted to you, and you’re nice… You’re not even nice.”
How do you draw two comparisons to Seinfeld but don’t notice that the second date’s name was Doloris? I kept wanting to call her Mulva.
Yes, as soon as she said her name, I shouted out like Jerry did – DOLORES!. My fiance was so confused.
Louie himself said he was interested in making “Seinfeld”. What he meant is Seinfeld did his stand-up act through vignettes and captured the audience. So he is intentionally emulating Seinfeld’s show, however, it’s Louie’s version of Louie.
If anything, Louie solidifies a new sit-com style. I’m amazed at his writing on its own footing.
Oh, daddy!
The stand-up bit about not subjecting a woman to him on top reminded me of my favorite scene from Soap, where Katherine Helmond teaches her sister that she should always fight gravity by making love on her back.
Is there a particular reference in the musical accompaniment? I’ll put it to the group with more encyclopedic knowledge than I. It feels Woody Allen-ish to me, but I don’t know.
Totally Woody Allenish. The first story’s plot reminded me not only of Allan’s comic/existentially depressed sensibility, but the filming suggested Allen too, and perhaps his hero, Ingmar Bergman. I am admitting to being culturally ignorant in saying that I have yet to see a Bergman film. But I have seen clips of his movies and that story and the way it was shot felt like one of his? Any Bergman fans agree or am I completely wrong?
In particular: clarinet, which combined with the streets of NYC just says “Woody”.
That last paragraph makes it sounds like you’ve got some stories to tell Sepinwall. On the podcast next week perhaps?
This is going to sound weird, but since this is a weird show… In the second part, when she starts crying and Louie is helpless, did anyone else think they would have gone with her fantasy? Somehting like, “Hush honey, its okay” and so on? Please don’t judge me.
…you killed Rosie Larsen…didn’t you?
And yeah, I thought the punchline was gonna be him asking for his end of the deal. heh
Ha! You got me! But seriously, you’re right, even in the first part I thought that the punchline would be that she ends up overwhelmed by his words and sleeps with him. But Louis gave us that and then another twist. This show is too good.
Hmmm I wonder why Hitfix is showing me as two seperate profiles…
@paterickschmede. Nice with the Rosie Larsen line.
I definitely had the same thought about ‘The Visa’ immediately as she began to be seduced by introspective Louie.
“Happy Birthday?… No such thing.”
Was the conversation in the first part filmed on the High Line? I’ve never seen it, but it seemed to fit the description.
Yeah, that’s the high line.
the girl playing dolores is a pretty awesome actress
I must be a sick, sick person because the darker this show goes, the more I tend to laugh. Great episode.
As stated above, this show is scary good. It’s like the Greek tragedies distilled into a haiku. This is not hyperbole for me. The humanity of this is beyond anything (awesome comparison to some of the Coen Bros. stuff, the CBs allow me to maintain an ironic distance that Louie doesn’t). The tragedy, the comedy side by side. I absolutely despise Seinfeld and Woody Allen because they so often look in and the other characters are caricatures. But Louie looks out, he observes with compassion and pity and terror. How does he bring me from belly laughs to sobs twice in under 30 minutes? It’s seriously masterful shit. I am so excited to be seeing this.
This show is sheer brilliance. It’s like nothing else on TV and the unpredictability makes it that much more refreshing. I will disagree with Alan though. I thought episode one was HILARIOUS. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time. Last night though… it was very dark. I barely laughed at all. I suppose that, as the parent of small children, I connected with the parenting humor more than the weird sex humor. The best thing about this show though is that you don’t have to laugh to really enjoy it. I hope the rest of season two can keep up the quality of these first two episodes. If it does, Louis C.K. needs a BIG FAT RAISE.
This episode was okay. I liked last week’s more though.
Another Seinfeld reference…..Dolores was definitely a two face.
That episode of Louie had to have been a reference to an episode of the show Taxi in which Danny Devito’s character, also names “Louie”, starts dating a crazy woman who’s only using him for sex, and then she sends him out to look for blueberries. Last night when the woman asked Louie to buy blueberries from the store, I knew it was in reference to Taxi!
Yea, I felt kinda weird after watching the 2nd part…not because I couldnt handle the awkwardness….but moreso because I’ve been in that position….just instead of “Oh Daddy” it was “Im your Little Girl…”. So…yea, thanks Louie for making remember that one, fateful, horrible night….Thanks!
This episode was pure genius. The ending was easily the best as I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to laugh or not, but I couldn’t keep it in, which I suppose is part of the excellence of what CK is doing with this show.
The way he plays his passivity to everything is just brilliant. You actually believe that he has zero problem asking the guy where to find condoms, vagatine, lubricant, and blueberries.
Season 2 off to an exceptional start.
i would like to read a review of LOUIE where you don’t namecheck SEINFELD. i think Louis CK is so much more original that Jerry Seinfeld et al. and i think the show — in its unique brilliance — deserves to be approached and appreciated without constantly comparing it to another show.
personally this show is my “goody-gumdrops” show — i’m always psyched to come home and see it on the TiVo. i try to wait a while before watching it so i can savor it but i last about 30 seconds before i’m deep into it.
This is a brilliant show, but did you really need to insult Jerry Seinfeld’s equally brilliant, if very different, show in order to make that point? We’ve seen rabid fan face-offs for COMMUNITY/MODERN FAMILY, NYPD BLUE/HOMICIDE, THE SOPRANOS/THE WIRE. Why does ever great show have to undercut another great show? Why can’t they both be great?
Wait……does it make you an enlightened intellectual to pretend something so dark, weird, and uncomfortable is “genius?”. The stand up is quickly becoming the only tolerable part of this disturbed mess.
Yeah I agree the part where she was crying was pretty messed up.
Does it make you feel like a humble champion of the common man to pretend that because something is dark, weird, and uncomfortable other people must just be pretending to like it?
Hmmm. Was Louie being “so unlike himself” on that first date? It seemed to me that what he was presenting his true, existentially-tortured self undistracted by the petty annoyances that usually occupy his mind. He was being uber-Louie.
Great, great show.
If either of these bits were put on the festival circuit as short films, either would have received all sorts of accolades.