‘Louie’ – ‘Dentist/Tarese’: Yes, he has no bananas

I’m too busy this morning to give last night’s “Louie” a full write-up, but that’s probably for the best, as I felt this episode didn’t work very well. Louis C.K. worked in various topics of varying degree of taboo – pedophilia, terrorism, racial stereotypes and (in a story with big “Seinfeld” echoes, plus a great little guest turn by Stephen Root) kinky dentists – but while there were some funny moments, neither story quite came together.
What did everybody else think?
It was alright, though somewhat poor by Louie’s standards. Neither story really worked for me.
Disturbing.
I’m never going back to the dentist alone.
Wow. I thought it was the funniest episode in a while. The banana in the desert then quick cut back to the denist office didn’t double anyone else over in laughter?
Yea that was great but the Osama bit and the story with him wanting to have sex with a black woman didn’t do much for me.
Oh and Louis snapping a cell phone pic with Bin Laden then tellling Osama that he wouldn’t want a “9/11-y thing done to him”. Hmmm. Guess it’s just me then.
I slapped my hand to my mouth, that’s for sure. I don’t always find this show hilarious (though I often do) but it’s always entertaining, and even the worst Louie is better than most half hours of “comedy” on TV.
Actually loved the second part of the show – until the conclusion which felt a little too easy, but DID acknowledge that Louie didn’t only have “hey this girl is cute” motives, but that his racial privilege played a role in his interest for her. So yeah, I thought there was good stuff in there.
There’s always interesting substance. One of the many reasons I love the show. He’s a thoughtful person. Thoughts can sometimes be strange or disturbing, and he doesn’t withhold those. He’s really a treasure.
“Wait… did I just talk you guys out of being terrorists?”
i dont get what was supposed to be funny about the dentist bit. doesn’t that normally happen at the dentist to everyone?
I saw what you did there! Nicely played, sir.
I love me some Louie but even great shows have weaker episodes. This one was a single he legged out into a double, no homerun. The Dentist bit was great, and I enjoyed Louie’s ceaseless pursuing of the cashier, but I do agree the ending was a bit too tidy. Still my favorite comedy on TV!
I’m with James, I loved both stories.
It wasn’t the best episode ever, but I love the show for taking chances and not being stuck in one format, so I don’t mind if the odd experiment doesn’t pay off. And I still laughed out loud more than I do at any other show.
No one plays a creepy weirdo like Stephen Root.
Get a clue…this was the best one yet.
I thought the opening monologue was going to be the farthest thing out on the show. Boy, was I wrong. I liked it.
I agree, this is probably the first episode so far where I really haven’t laughed at anything.
I loved it.
Sometimes I wonder if the show isn’t some giant, performance art piece where the objective is to see how far Louis CK can push things before F/X is forced to pull the show off the air.
I found this one more creepy and disturbing than funny.
No “vagina.” :-(
Hey, I think Roger Sterling had something he wanted me to ask you.
i found the dentist bit more disturbing than funny
I find the stories, while still somewhat entertaining, become weaker as the season rolls on. Maybe it’s a straing to pump out so much comedy an CK isn’t used to it? No idea.
I was thrilled to find there’s at least one other dad who thinks the same way as I do: that while I wouldn’t want my kids to be molested, it would be much worse for them to be killed and so we need to give child molesters some kind of incentive not to kill their victims!