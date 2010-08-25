‘Louie’ – ‘Dentist/Tarese’: Yes, he has no bananas

I’m too busy this morning to give last night’s “Louie” a full write-up, but that’s probably for the best, as I felt this episode didn’t work very well. Louis C.K. worked in various topics of varying degree of taboo – pedophilia, terrorism, racial stereotypes and (in a story with big “Seinfeld” echoes, plus a great little guest turn by Stephen Root) kinky dentists – but while there were some funny moments, neither story quite came together.

What did everybody else think?

