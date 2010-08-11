‘Louie’ – ‘Dogpound’: Because I got high

A review of last night’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I’m too busy wearing those shorts…
Before last night, each episode of “Louie” (including the two that aired while I was at press tour, which I saw but didn’t have time to review) has featured two distinct stories. Sometimes one is brief and the other is long, but the gimmick is we get multiple vignettes about Louie’s life, with stand-up wrapped around them.
“Dogpound,” as the single title would suggest, essentially devoted the whole episode to a single story. I suppose you could treat each act – Louie gets high, Louie is hungover, Louie buys an old dog that immediately dies – as a separate story, but all spin out of his loneliness and depression from not having his daughters around for a week.
And, as always, “Dogpound” features the show’s winning blend of the surreal, the whimsical and the outright dark.
Every episode of “Louie” is told from Louis C.K.’s distinct, self-loathing point of view, but “Dogpound” did an especially good job of putting you inside Louie’s head, whether it was the paranoia that came from smoking weed for the first time in a long time, or the rest of humanity seeming very much like a gibberish-spouting(*) zombie apocalypse the morning after. (One question: was the commercial about the woman who needed to cover her vagina supposed to also reflect Louie’s semi-altered state, or just be a random background gag?)
(*) And C.K. certainly has experience at writing gibberish, as the man behind “Pootie Tang.” I’m gonna sine your pitty on the runny kine!
I don’t necessarily have a lot to say about this show every week, but I love it.
What did everybody else think?
This might have been my favorite episode so far. The editing while Louie is in his neighbor’s apartment was perfect, as was the editing during the super-creepy dog rubbing scene. And any appearance by Pamela Adlon will probably bump up my appreciation of an episode.
Considering that for the most part, Louie couldn’t hear any other words apart ones that rhymed with ‘narnar’, I’d imagine it was just a random background gag.
For me personally, this was probably my favourite episode so far; not because of the more linear storyline, but because the stand-up was so funny and the zombie sequence followed by the dog death was just so well done.
Never heard of C.K. before his Parks & Rec appearance, but am now going to check out his old material on YouTube.
I have to say that attention must be paid to the composers who score this show. The music during the coffee house seen was particularly brilliant.
I also thought the stand-up segment was possibly the most approachable one LCK’s filmed yet. What’s not to relate to in the passage from infancy and total dependency of your kids? It was funny and melancholy in the best possible way.
I love this show.
I completely agree about the music, it has kind of a Woody Allen feel, but the style of jazz is probably a little more modern.
The original music for the series is composed by Reggie Watts, an exceptionally talented comedian and musician. Reggie toured with Conan O’Brien this year, has both comedy and music albums out in his own name and was formerly in the group Maktub. More info at reggiewatts.com
Louie’s reaction to the water jug hitting the car slayed me.
I kept wondering if they needed a lot of takes to get that shot right or if they did CGI on it.
That was a hell of a throw.
After the credits they showed him tring 3 or 4 times before he got it right. And if you go back to the scene, you can see that the street is pretty wet!
My reaction to the water jug was up with with Louis’. I rewound the DVR multiple times to see if it was a trick shot, but the end credits sequence affirmed that. Totally impressive.
Excellent episode, to be sure, but I enjoyed last week’s visit with Louie’s mother and brother even more.
Good to see that “Louie” got picked up for another season!
I haven’t got a working TV, so I have to pick up the show 8 days later. I just saw the show with the mother from hell. It started with a hillariously clueless shrink. And the brother – wasn’t that the actor that pushed Vincent D’Onofrio’s character into the subway on Homicide and who has played a zillion charaters on Law and Order? It was nice to see him doing comedy. The standup was the grossest I’ve enjoyed … I think I laugh because he’s laughing at himself thinking “I can’t believe I’m actually saying this.”
“And the brother – wasn’t that the actor that pushed Vincent D’Onofrio’s character into the subway on Homicide and who has played a zillion charaters on Law and Order?”
Nope. That was Bruce MacVittie.
[www.imdb.com]
The brother is Robert Kelly.
[www.imdb.com]
But looking at Robert Kelly’s list of work, looks like he’s been a regular on various “Law and Order” shows too. Heh.
Haven’t watched this week’s yet, but I DIED laughing last week when Louie told his mother to take her vagina and shove it up her ass.
Yes! And in the previous episode, Louie said there are only seven situations in which it’s appropriate to kick your mother in the vagina. I think we saw all seven on display last week.
“Vagina.” Louis loves that word.
Props to Reggie Watts for scoring this (and every) episode of Louie. This was probably my favorite so far but I really felt like the soundtrack was another character on the show.
Reggie Watts’ soundtrack has been brilliant. He’s a pretty funny guy, too. I hope he shows up on an episode.
Maybe we’ll get his rendition of “F*ck Sh*t Stack”
“a gibberish-spouting(*) zombie apocalypse the morning after”
– also reminds me of a scene from cronenbergs naked lunch.
My biggest problem with this show is that it isn’t funny.
Totally agree. Really want to like this show, and appreciate its sensibility, but have to say I found this episode unfunny, and actually just boring. I do think the Reggie Watts scoring was brilliant. Sticking with Louie, but wish there was a little more.
I was wondering if people who aren’t familiar with Louis CK’s standup would get the coffee-shop scene. He refers to the “gibberish” in one of his routines, I can’t remember which. It’s his impersonation of hipsters/annoyingly cool people who hang out at coffee shops and speak in that snooty tone.
I was catching up on Louie on Time Warner Cable (NYC) on demand this weekend.
During the show – there was a commercial for Louie (odd that it was for the show that I was watching) but anyway, you were quoted in the spot. Your line about ‘good, could be great’ or something like that.
FYI, they had you as still at the star ledger.
I’m not sure if the dog Louie adopts is the same dog, but I’m fairly certain it’s the same breed as Chauncey from Mad Men. That breed of dog can’t catch a break on tv.
I think the thing with the vagina lady on the TV was just a case where you sometimes incorporate what you hear into a dream, after some reinterpretation.
Just perfect. Love the show.
Every week, my first thought is ‘Damn, that pizza looks good’.
I know that pizza this week was killing me….
For those who haven’t heard his stand-up, he goes to a coffee place full of hipsters. They’re speaking some hipster language because they’re so cool and ironic and it’s the hip thing to do.
..”republicans”… cracked me up
This show doesn’t have the kind of traditional progression that Curb, the Office, or even It’s Always Sunny does, but I’m never disappointed. Louis cracks me up the whole episode but the standup absolutely slays me.
The bit with the changing dog was pure gold.
For people who love the show, I can see why this episode would be a favorite. I didn’t like it much though — the only real laugh out loud moment came with the stand-up bit at the end, and the rest was just too dark and surreal for my taste.
same here, couldnt agree more with ” don’t necessarily have a lot to say about this show every week, but I love it.” this show is certainly one i am excited for when I see it on my DVR
Between this and RJ Berger, this summer has found ways to really surprise me. I think this episode hit me the best out of all of them. I put it on my phone to watch over. A first.
When Jeff said “Wanna see the motor bong?” and they cut to an ATV-sized weed-machine with a pull-cord starter, I literally spit my drink out on my desk. That’s one of very few times I’ve ever actually done that.
I think the dog adoption hit me harder in the funny bone since I’m thinking of adopting a dog and I would probably have the same luck as Louis. Love this show!
