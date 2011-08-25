‘Louie’ – ‘Duckling’: Go, go, USO

A quick review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I put on some sunscreen…
Had “Duckling” just been a fly-on-the-wall travelogue of Louie going on a USO tour to Afghanistan(*), it would have been a terrific episode, I think. Sometimes, you don’t need any kind of story, and where this could have easily been about Louie making a fool of himself in front of the soldiers, or the cheerleaders (well, there was a little of that), or in some other way coming up with a new thing to hate about himself, the simplicity of just seeing him go from base to base to do his act and interact with the soldiers was incredibly compelling on its own.(**) Louie doesn’t screw up, and nor does he do anything incredible. He just does his act, works the crowd, gets some laughs and smiles and hopefully brightens some lousy days. And for an episode, that was enough.
(*) Playing the role of Afghanistan: Texas and California. As Louis C.K. explained to James Poniewozik, this was an episode where he needed more than his usual budget and therefore shared his plans in advance with FX, which he doesn’t usually do as part of the arrangement.
(**) The visit to the Forward Operating Base was, no doubt intentionally, very reminiscent of the documentary “Restrepo,” which was co-directed by the late Tim Hetherington, to whom the episode was dedicated.
But the duckling fulfilling Lily’s belief that it would keep her daddy safe? That was, frankly, beautiful.(***) To hell with all the “the room got dusty” euphemisms; I got genuinely choked up watching the duck save not only Louie’s life, but potentially that of every man, woman and child in that valley. So much of human conflict comes through a lack of understanding, where it’s hard to find a common frame of reference even if you speak the same language. The soldiers and the Afghani locals were on the verge of shooting at each other out of fear and confusion, not because either side actually wanted to do it. They just needed to find something both groups could understand, and as it turns out, a pasty, schlubby man falling over while chasing a duckling is a universal language.
(***) And, as the end of the credits noted, the whole duckling story was the idea of Louis C.K.’s daughter Mary Louise. Between this episode and Tina Fey’s daughter giving the world “I want to go to there,” I may need to start pumping my kids for column ideas.
Fantastic episode. It’s been twelve hours since I watched it, and I’m still smiling just thinking about it.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode. It was nice to have a story arc that was generally warm and uplifting, but still had Louie being hilarious. The song that the singer performed was amazing, and it was great seeing the soldiers being uplifted. This show just keeps getting better and better.
The song that the singer performed was amazing? You must not have gotten the humor of the whole Keni Thomas act. C.K. included it in the show for the absurdity that it is. The soldiers wanted to be entertained, not reminded of leaving their wives and families home like Thomas sung about. At one point I was rolling on my bed laughing at how ridiculous and over the top the lyrics were. The soldiers for the most part were unenthused and unresponsive to Thomas, who was there to “feel good about himself.” Really hoped that C.K. would comment on it in one of his bits.
I’m wondering if those were actually Keni Thomas songs or if Louie helped pen the most syrupy lyrics he could think of. His “thnk you keni for depressing the shit out of everyone” hit on that. Great episode all around.
As we heard the lyrics, my husband and I looked at each other and said WTF? I think it was totally done on purpose that the song was a bit of a downer and not what soldiers would like to listen to for entertainment.
Sometimes commiseration can lead to catharsis. I don’t necessarily think that the Keni Thomas songs were completely a joke.
It started out awkward, but the song really hit home and soldiers did enjoy it. That’s what I saw anyway.
Louie blogs about that performance and that environment here. Seems like it was pretty true to what really happened:
[www.louisck.net]
@Stephen: from Louis’ blog account of the actual performance:
“I then re-introduced Kenny who sang two very sad songs about dead soldiers. I didn’t understand why he thought they’d want to hear a song called “Another folded flag” but the applause was pretty hearty. What the hell do I know about being in the Army? Or country Western Music? Kenny was an army Ranger and a member of the Grand Ole Opry, so I guess he got it. The songs were fucking hard to take though, man. Really maudlin and sad.”
I feel like this was really “Louie” at its best. Though there have been many serious episodes, it was the kind of important episode that separates it from being just a “funny” show.
My only issue with the episode was how the music to the intense stand-off in the end was in a light, something funny is about to happen tone. Otherwise great stuff as usual.
what is the name of the artist and the song?
Keni Thomas. He wasn’t playing a character, that is who he actually is.
Sidenote: Un-be-lievable episode. I’m with Alan on this one. I had a huge grin on my face the entire episode.
Are you talking about the country singer? His name is Keni Thomas and the song is “Circle on the Cross.”
thanks alot… that was a great song
This season is like Jordan in his prime…you know each episode will be great and it still amazes you every time
Great episode. That Time interview says that it was the season finale–is that true?
It may have been the last episode he shot but my DVR shows that we have two more episodes to go this season.
Nevermind. According to Hollywood Reporter, this was the last episode filmed, but not the season finale. The article also mentioned that F. Murray Abraham will be a guest star this season–we haven’t seen him yet, have we?
Two more episodes left.
What makes this such an amazing feat is how CK seamlessly tells two stories–one of the life of US soldiers abroad and their remarkable grace and courage and another of his own ongoing struggle to cope with his sadness and loneliness only to find himself in Afghanistan with only a duck. Both poignant and well-crafted. He is clearly distressed and “worriable” but he soldiers on just like the actual ones do.
In complete agreement – that’s what I wanted to say, and you commented eloquently first, Nah.
Great episode.
Another great episode. Also, Louis tweeted a link to his blog of his real USO tour and it’s worth a read. Some very emotional parts. There’s also links to some video of one of his performances there. [www.louisck.net]
I was almost certain that Keni Thomas was going to turn out to be some how related to Pamela Adlon, they’re the spit of each other.
He even did that weird upside down smile thing she does. I would have bet money on it.
It was a great episode. I’ll be digesting some of the subtle parts for days. Louis C.K. is so much more than a comedian.
Also, we need to GTFO of all ME countries, STAT.
Great episode though.
No political discussion, folks. It’s one of the commenting rules.
Alan, if you’ll recall, I whined about you quelling political talk on a BB thread. Now… I, uh… see what you mean.
It was difficult to believe he was in-country for several reasons. First, Louie should have reacted to the ridiculous heat. Second, you can’t do sex jokes like that at a USO show in Afghanistan. Third, and I realize this is a budget issue, but Huey helicopters carrying VIPs? That would never happen unless you were a general who was hoping they would die right along with your career. And a final nitpick, you have to be trying really hard to make a helicopter buck side to side like that. That is not a behavior you will ever see from a damaged helo.
As for Keni Thomas, for those who don’t know, he was one of the Rangers involved in the “Black Hawk Down” mission (Gothic Serpent).
Anyway, I liked parts of the episode but I couldn’t buy any of the in-country stuff. It just looked silly and took me right out of the episode every time. Aesthetics are unimportant to the ignorant.
“Second, you can’t do sex jokes like that at a USO show in Afghanistan.”
Maybe you’re not *supposed* to, but apparently when Louis actually did the USO tour back in 2008, that’s basically exactly what he did. When Louis was on Marc Maron’s great WTF Podcast he said that one of his shows there was the filthiest he’s ever been onstage (which, given his subject matter, is obviously quite an accomplishment), and one in the series of blog entries from 2008 that C.K. linked to on his Twitter earlier today confirm that:
[www.louisck.net]
And yet, here are actual Youtube clips of Louie performing “in country”. Judge for yourself, remembering that this is actually what happened in real life:
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Also, following the link to the blog previously posted shows you the exact helicopters he flew on in real life. Are those good enough to meet your “in country” standards? Are they close enough to what they showed last night?
so you just cannot suspend disbelief for a few minutes? Wow. Bummer for you Razorback. He is operating with a relatively slim budget, total realism was never an option. “Aesthetics are…” what a pompous thing to say. why bother. why waste your energy typing that?
This wasn’t just great, but really surprising. To say that there’s nothing like this show on television is an understatement.
I’d like this show to win an Emmy, and I’m thinking this particular episode might actually do it.
As for realism, I don’t think you can expect that from a low-budget show that usually takes place in an apartment, a small comedy club and a couple of New York streets. “MASH” was filmed in the same sort of California hills, and was no worse for it.
Loved it.
Excellent episode. From the opening theme of seeing what you think as real as opposed to what it actually is–the lion only knowing man as afraid– and then Louie going to Afghanistan,I guessed they would include a scene of potentially fatal miscocommunication between people who see each other as enemies only. I figured he would humanize Afghanis and there would be scene where everybody thinks they’re militants but they’re not.(They not putting down their guns when ordered by the soldiers was a bit of a stretch, I’d imagine realistically, but it tied in with the theme, I guess.)
That theme ran nicely throughout the whole episode. Louie sees a country singer who turns out also to be a Ranger; he sees a cheerleader who he thinks he has a shot with because she might be naughty who turns out to be a Christian; she in turn sees a disgusting comic and then sees him being a good father. I was reminded of Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle from the opening standup. That posits that subatomic particles behavior change with human observation. In this episode, as in life, perception colors how we see the world, no matter the truth of it. Louie perceived the ducks as a chore and a hassle but one saved his life just by inherently being a duck. And Louie helped by falling–inherently being Louie. So there is a truth to a person or thing outside of the way of seeing by others. You just can’t judge superficially. CK has talked about empathy in interviews before; with this episode and “Dave” and the one with the anti-self-pleasure Christian woman, he has really put that humanistic trait into practice. And the brilliance of it is that at the same time he has mostly talked about himself too, very truthfully but with empathy.
Maybe I’m a little dense, but I honestly hadn’t thought about the connection between the lion joke and the stuff in Iraq/Afghanistan. Nice critical thinking!
Heisenberg comments belong in the Breaking Bad blog, Bob.
Definitely my favorite episode so far. I love the dark, tangled and often pathetic comedy in this series, but this was definitely a gem. +1 all around.
Keni Thomas as an army ranger, in real life, survived the Blackhawk Down battle, incredible.
Do any women watch this show? If so… why?
…because I enjoy good comedy, and Louis’ point of view never fails to interest/entertain me? I would guess that’s why most fans of this show, female and male, watch it. Why do you think this is a show that only men would enjoy?
Yes, because I think it is possibly the best show on television. Simple as that. Why do you have to be sexist?
Wow, seriously? Do you think women wouldn’t like the show because of how filthy Louis can get in his stand-up? Do you KNOW women?
I watch this show because it is pure, and human, and real, and about 7000% better than anything else on television, through its sterling honesty.
Are you kidding? What kind of question is that? I love this show.
Are there any tools that watch this show? If so…why? Seriously, despite my blood boiling from such ignorance and sexism, I’d like to tell you why I watch this show, M. I watch this show because it is funny, because it is brilliantly written and staged, and because it is the best thing on television right now. Why having or not having a vagina would have any impact on those reasons is beyond me.
Obvious troll is obvious.
Another feminazi hater. Troll is right. This series is brilliant and moving. Go back to watching Golden Girls reruns on the Estrogen Channel.
I can mostly just repeat what others here are saying: Fantastic episode. Louie is doing some insanely great work right now. Etc. Superlative. Etc.
By the way, how awesome was the awkward moment between Louie and the mom from “Bummer/Blueberries” at the beginning of the episode? One look between them earned a large laugh from me.
That moment was great, but it bothered me later that he had a great callback to that episode yet insists that there is no continuity on the show.
I loved this epsiode though. Seeing the USO experience through Louie’s eyes instead of a prepackaged PR special was nice, even if it is slightly fictionalized. When he was first talking to the cheerleader (before we knew she was a cheerleader) and they were not reallt giving us a good look at her and she showed no appreciation for classic rock, I thought they were going to make her a stand in for Jessica Simpson (a notorious bubble head who does donate a lot of time to USO shows). Some stuff may not have been 100% accurate as a lot of posters are pointing out, but it was a great episode.
I don’t know, I love “Louie,” and think it might be the best show on TV right now, but this episode was a little overrated. Thought the first half was amazing but it really fell off in the second half. The soccer scene with the troops and then the stand-off scene felt corny, like 90’s war movie corny.
What I typically like about “Louie” is how unapologetic it is and how blunt it can be when addressing controversial topics. For this, we get a war episode and again it’s “We’re all the same! We just need to understand each other better!” Is that really the root issue with these wars in Iraq and Afghanistan? Kind of wish it took a bolder stance, like how pointless and damaging these wars are.
Also, how the F did he get a baby duckling through security?!
I’m in complete agreement. This episode felt like exactly the kind of television that CK likes to ridicule and satirize. Normally a genius show, this episode didn’t work at all for me
I actually agree and found the latter half of the episode corny as well, although we appear to be in the extreme minority. I imagine in that real situation if it was as tense as it appeared, a man in a camoflage vest stumbling towards the Afghanis would have resulted in an exchange of gunfire.
The thing with Louie is, everything on the show seems sincere so the corniness didn’t bother me as much as it otherwise would have. A great episode overall, but maybe my least favorite of the season.
I agree too. Nice enough, but rather anodyne compared to his usual. Sweet.
Dude, Its guys at war in Afghanistatn. Its Louie’s re-telling of HIS trip and experience there. And you can tell, he wasnt trying to really be creative with those USO show scenes, they flowed so naturally. Soldiers play football(and futbol lol) to get their mind off ‘what ifs’over there.
And going off subject for a second, why does everything done one way properly always get seen as ‘corny’? Just because that’s ‘what it is’ does not make it that. Not trying to come off dickish, but nothing about this episode was wrong or corny. You should feel appreciative that artists such as Louie and Keni Thomas would put themselves honestly out there for you. Accept it and move on.
If you were trying to not come off as dickish, you failed miserably. Not everyone will agree with your opinion. Geez, none of us even slammed the episode, it just didn’t work for us. I appreciate Louis CK puts himself out there honestly (really, though he does it for himself, not so much me) but that doesn’t mean I am going to love everything he does.
I read Louie’s blog from 2009, the soccer scene happened but between Iraqi’s and US soldiers, it’s an interesting read. Also when flying to Europe then the middle east on a military c-17 there is no bag scanning like a traditional airport, they trust Louie isn’t going to blow up a plane. Read his blog from his actual visit, it’s great.
It certainly wasn’t uniformly horrible, but it was pretty damn uneven. I fast-forwarded through about a third.
The blog entries are WAY better.
Alan, I have not watched “Restrepo”, but some visuals this episode definitely felt like a throwback to M*A*S*H*
Such a great episode of this show. Defintely reminiscent of M*A*S*H. The way the duckling brought them together in the end was touching. I spent the whole episode wondering “Is the duck okay?” even when not seen or heard on screen. Nothing is by accident on this show and I think that is supposed to remind us that the soldiers are not out of sight/out of mind. The credit roll with the mention of his daughter was a great coda.
I hate to be “that guy” but the General said they’d be taken to the FOBs in Blackhawks…and they clearly weren’t. I was actually surprised in the first scene with Louie on an Apache, I didn’t think we used them that much. Probably budget issues.
You mean Hueys? The Apache is an attack helicopter, and is still in use today.
Perhaps all of our soldiers in Afghananistan should carry ducklings? They’d never have to fight anyone. Ducklings = peace.
Nevermind, dumb idea. As was this episode. Louie should stick with a half-hour. An hour spent in some place that was clearly not Afghanistan was too much. The duckling would be dead btw. I guess they paid a lot for the helicopters because the cameras lingered on those shots way too long every time. I hate country music so that gun-toting depressing dude didn’t help. The hot cheerleaders did help, however. Overall: Not bad, but not great. One of the weaker episodes of this show.
I guess if you are referring to the cheerleaders in terms of eye candy, I could sort of see that, but I found myself constantly rolling my eyes at the prissy cheerleader getting grossed out at every little thing. Her blandness and lack of personality ruined any physical attractiveness she possessed for me. Any person who says they like “all kinds” of music is either A) so insanely passionate about music they can’t possibly choose one genre/artist as a favorite, or B) not an acutal fan of music at all. And the fact she didn’t even know who Led Zeppelin was clearly placed her in category B. For me, beauty equals more than just the ability to fill out a tight sweater nicely.
When she answered Louie’s question about music by saying that she liked “all kinds,” I just got the impression that she was blowing him off and didn’t want to engage in conversation. Also, did anyone else notice that the actress’ name is Ashton Landgraf? Must be related to FX chief John Landgraf. And she IS a Miami Dolphins cheerleader.
This was the first episode of the season that completely flopped for me. Didn’t laugh once and it didn’t register with me on an emotional level either. No big deal considering every other episode has been brilliant, CK still has my absolute trust
I agree. Without getting into politics…I think a lot of the Americana wasn’t relatable for me as a Canadian, particularly Keni Thomas’s songs and the cheerleaders (why cheerleaders? Is this just a plausibly-deniable way of providing scantily clad women?). I still love CK, don’t get me wrong, but this one didn’t work for me.
What language were the Afghani characters speaking? It sounded like Arabic, but I’m assuming it wasn’t.
This was the first episode of this season that was a complete flop for me. Didn’t laugh once and wasn’t drawn into the story on an emotional level either. It’s all good, CK still has my absolute trust
I watched this episode late last night, on dvr, fast-forwarding through the commercials, and didn’t even notice that it was double the usual length. A testament to what a good episode it was.
I was just about to say the same thing. I didn’t realize it was longer than usual, and I loved every minute of it. Fantastic episode of this show, and fantastic television in general. Bravo, Louis C.K.!!
Whoâ€™s the most loathsome woman to ever mess with our Louie over these two seasons? Iâ€™m very reluctant to put anyone ahead of the horrifying vision of his mom that we saw in the double date/lesbian/Robert Kelly is awful episode, but Blueberries Woman is going to take her crown if she keeps that up. What a spiteful creature she is.
Not real sure why she gave Louie that withering look. He DID do what she asked him to do!
One of these days they need to make a Very Special Episode of “Louie” which is actually funny.
One of these days they need to do a Very Special Episode of “Louie” that’s actually funny.
I laugh harder at this show than any other show on TV. Don’t know what you are talking about.
Here is someone truly at the top of their game. He’s painting with the full palette – every color.
During the scene when he shows the ducking to the cheerleader, the change of shade – from painful to watch – to very touching – back to excruciating, when he hits on her again – was just exquisite. There is no other single person producing work of this caliber on television at the moment. Thanks for this, Louie C.K.!
I think season two of this show will be something people will point to for a long time in discussions of what TV can be as a medium. To me, it’s art.
Am I the only one who connected Huey (helicopter), Louie, and duCKs?
When he was talking to her about music and her not knowing who Zeppelin, Van Halen and Aersomith were I kept think of that song Hey 19 by Steely Dan.
Love the Tina Fey reference, Alan. Episode had a great flow. It’s the little exchanges I love about Louie: a dad saying ‘no’ to repeated daughter’s cute wear-down attempts, a 19 yo telling a 43 yo that dating his age is gross, etc. (can’t think of the others). Been a CK fan for years, and hope he has a good run on thus go-round.
I’m surprised nobody’s noted the parallel between the duckling and Louis CK himself in this story. He’s just as out of his element and in need of protection as the duckling is. I know from his blog that his daughter got a duckling about the same time he went on the USO tour, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he came up with the story while riding in a helicopter, thinking about what a dead weight and a burden he was at that moment.
i’m a new fan of this show – i haven’t been this excited since Mad Men – and i’ve been really enjoying Alan’s commentary and all of the observations by everyone in here.
page two of “comments” cuts off on my browser somehow; did anyone here mention that Louis was living out some sort of Loretta-Swit-in-M*A*S*H fantasy by trying to hit on the cheerleader? because i don’t think i’ve ever laughed louder than when he jerked off to that picture of her!
i also like the respect the show gives people who aren’t like Louis…the anti-masturbator and the cheerleader could’ve been portrayed as very one-sided parodies of The Christian Right, but (especially the anti-masturbation woman) stay true to their convictions and are presented as not-necessarily loathsome, and with their viewpoints expressed quite well.
a great show! glad to have finally “discovered” it :)
As I walk through
This wicked world
Searchin’ for light in the darkness of insanity.
I ask myself
Is all hope lost?
Is there only pain and hatred, and misery?
And each time I feel like this inside,
There’s one thing I wanna know:
What’s so funny ’bout peace love & understanding?
Anyone else notice that the song the cheerleaders danced to was the same as the one Louie was listening to when he turned on his radio in the come on, God episode? I thought it sounded familiar …
Someone MUST know what the guitar song is when they’re in the helicopter?!?! Anybody?!
It’s a blues by Jimi Hendrix, the song is part of the album Blues
What was that blues song playing in the helicopter? That was the jam!
It still gives me goosebumps just thinking about it- the duckling scene and Louie tripping was truly beautiful, and sorta touched the point that we’re all human, and we can all share a good laugh, no matter who we are or where we’re from.
it was an incredibly beautiful episode.
this episode was beautiful and moving. I thought they were in afghanistan!
Someone MUST know what the guitar song is when they’re in the helicopter?!?! Anybody?!
Someone MUST know what the guitar song is when they’re in the helicopter?!?! Anybody?!
It’s a blues by Jimi Hendrix, the song is part of the album Blues
It’s a blues by Jimi Hendrix, the song is part of the album Blues
Does anyone know the name of the song that starts between the transition from the bathroom scene and the helicopter scene? It’s a blues, it kinda sounds like Jimi Hendrix, I’d really like to know the name of the song. It also plays at the end of the episode and beginning of “Duckling: Part 2”. If anyone knows please let me know