‘Louie’ – ‘Moving’: A man’s home is his castle

A quick review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I ask about Obama…
Of the season 2 episodes I’ve seen so far, I think “Moving” was my favorite, because it manages to squeeze so many of the things I love about “Louie” into a single story.
The plot itself – in which Louie tries to find a new apartment because his daughters still think of the current one as the place where he and his ex lived – is fairly simple. But it’s larded with both the usual amounts of Louis C.K.’s self-loathing (here he’s represented as a man who somehow only has $7,000 in his bank account) and his view of New York City as simultaneously a surreal hellpit (exemplified by the elderly immigrant’s weird apartment) and a fantasyland (the luxurious townhouse once occupied by Lenny Bruce). Very basic stuff – Louie wants to find a new place to live, can’t find a place he both likes and can afford, and eventually resorts to just repainting the old place with the girls – but sharp and sweet and silly in that very “Louie” way.
And by keeping things simple, we were able to check in on some of the show’s recurring characters, as Todd Barry made a case for why he should have been included in “The Aristocrats,” while Pamela Adlon was her usual no-bullshit self with Louie. (Though if she had seen the homeless man get abducted and replaced, she might have been a bit more sympathetic to Louie’s desire to flee.)
“Moving” also featured two marvelous stand-up bits. I’m especially curious about the first one, where his air travel routine seems to go awry when he gets hung up on having identified one of the characters as a Chasidic Jew. I know much of the stand-up material is taken from C.K.’s recent act, which I haven’t seen, and I wonder if it’s designed like that – that the story of the joke is actually a ruse so he can play with everyone’s hang-ups about ethnicity, sexuality, etc. – or if C.K. just inadvertently went down a weird road as he was taping the bit for the show, and liked the way it played out enough to keep it in. Either way, very funny, and the bit about his hatred of a monarchy system was even better.
What did everybody else think?
Well I saw Louie’s most recent two hours (which Season 1 and parts of Season 2 are based on) and I can say that there is obviously a certain improvisational nature to his stand up. But this far that bit which he “messed up” was the first I’ve seen which wasn’t part of his stand up routine.
“Moving” was just that — moving. Loved the final shot of Louie and the girls painting the walls a fresh new color. Sad, but hopeful all the same. Bravo to this incredible show.
What a deep, complex look at humanity. Through Louie’s eyes, the world is but a mirror to examine ourselves.
Aggresive continutity disinterest
Didn’t get the ending
liked how he put in a bit that wasn’t going so well
9/10
Obama…….what about him
That shot, before the credits, of Louie sitting on the townhouse’s stoop and gazing at the door, just about broke my heart.
This show is so wonderful.
EMMY PLEASE
im going there. this is the best comedy show on tv right now. just a pleasure to watch week in and week out.
Loved the “Obama” line.
Classic. Brief, perfectly delivered. Conveys so much, so well.
When is FX going to start streaming the new season?
I think last year Hulu was one month behind, so if it’s on the same schedule it’ll be in a week or so.
Terrific. Maybe my favorite yet.
I really didn’t understand a lot about this episode. Why was Louie so obsessed with that particular house? (Which frankly seemed awfully overpriced at $17 million, even at New York prices and with the promise that Lenny Bruce maybe did drugs in the bathroom.) Given his financial state, why is he paying for a money manager? Are we supposed to think that he’s just an impoverished club comedian and not a well-paid TV and movie writer? Why was Pamela Adlon suddenly in such a bad mood?
I agree that the standup bits were great, and the homeless guys getting switched was mystifying in a good way.
By the way, I noticed that one of the credited guest stars was Donna Hanover — was the real-estate agent played by Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife?
The long answer I just deleted. The short anwser is this: the extremity is the joke.
Ted, my dear, quit overanalyzing it–it’s comedy :)
On a side note, the bit about the British monarchy is one of my favorites on this show thus far, it had me laughing quite a bit. Best episode of this season yet
I have to agree with the 17 million price tag. Even in NY, that’s kind of completely outrageous, no? 7 or maybe 10 million would be more reasonable and still beyond anything Louie can afford, so not sure why they needed to bump the price up so much just to make it sound outrageous?
But I love the little dance they had. Hilarious.
I thought he was drunk during the first stand-up bit.
Just watched. Now I’m crying. Louie should get a special Emmy in its own tragicomic category. I relate to this guy so much. He seems to have really found his stride in the second season.
The kids are comedy gold–when he’s talking with his daughter about not moving the desk, and then she puts her leg straight up with her little ballet shoes on, I just howled. She is such a little twerp, I love it.
I wasn’t exactly sure who’s apartment that was at the end, but if it’s Louie’s it’s pretty sweet with lots of light. Don’t give that up, man!
This show continues to be amazing. I thought this was the weakest of the three episodes so far, but still better than just about anything else on television. His mix of tragedy, depression, comedy, the absurd, and unique characters is just amazing. How long until bigger “stars” start lobbying Louis for guest spots and ruin the whole thing?
I think this was probably the most touching episode of the show so far. That last shot of him painting the current apartment with his girls absolutely slayed me. It was the perfect representation of him making due with his current situation (it reminded me of the title of a Six Feet Under episode, A Coat Of White Primer). Just excellent television.
I’m almost ashamed to say that I’m such a sucker for a good fart joke, especially when combined with a poignant meditation on the importance of having and being a good neighbor, so the premiere is still my favorite. But I agree that this encapsulated everything I love about the show. Last week’s was less successful in that regard, so I’m glad to know that was the exception instead of the rule.
Pamela Adlon can take off her jacket awfully quick.
I noticed that too–I normally don’t see continuity slips until a 2nd or 3rd viewing, but this one was very noticeable. One second her jacket’s on, the next it’s off, and when she gets pissed off and leaves she grabs it off the back of the chair that the old man is sitting in.
This show has been a pleasure to watch, and I normally enjoy it very much. And while I read his interview on the AV Club site yesterday, this episode was neither funny nor compelling to me. There were elements in it that were entertaining, but on the whole I just didn’t enjoy it very much.
I feel like there’s an Emperor’s New Clothes thing happening with Louis CK (not unlike the inexplicable fawning over Patton Oswalt), where if you don’t like everything he puts out then you just “don’t get it.” Love his stand-up, liked LUCKY LOUIE, and even recognize the greatness of POOTIE TANG. And I’ve watched every episode of this show from the beginning. This particular episode, however, was the one I enjoyed least. There were funny elements (homeless guy exchange, the circling camera, the daughter ballet pose), but none of came together to make a funny show. At least not for me.
But, I’ll keep watching and expecting it to be as great as it has been overall.
I think your enjoyment of individual episodes depends on how much you relate to the various situations Louie is placed in–personally, I prefer the episodes where Louie’s life is less pathetic and therefore have a lighter comedic tone. I think that may come from my age: I’m only 26, so life hasn’t disappointed me quite as much as it has Louie, and I don’t see much humor in the fact that he can only get laid by some crazy chick with serious daddy issues who sends him shopping for feminine care products. To me, that’s just sad without being funny, but that’s because it hasn’t happened to me and I was never prompted to look for the humor in it as a result. I found this episode to be the funniest because it didn’t feature a long set-up to a fart joke (like epi #1) or sad reflections on the state of Louie’s love life (epi #2).
Don’t get me wrong, I still love the show, I’m just saying that different people will prefer different episodes based on what they relate to personally.
And to respond to your comment re: Patton Oswalt, watch Big Fan if you haven’t already. He doesn’t just do comedy–homeboy has dramatic chops too.
He’s trying different things constantly – that’s what makes this show great. But, like the comedy ‘Community’ which does the same thing in a more overt way, every episode is not going to be enjoyed equally by all. There is an actual creative evolution that is clearly ongoing – unlike much of normal TV – and, as with Darwinian evolution, there will be mistakes and dead-ends along the way… no matter; just take the long view.
“I know much of the stand-up material is taken from C.K.’s recent act…” I saw his act a couple weeks ago and I have yet to see any of the material wind up on the show.
Excellent – this has been (so far) a spectacular and certainly groundbreaking second season of television. Kudos to both FX for giving him the opportunity – and Louis C.K. for making the incredible most out of it.
It’s almost as if he’s satirizing different comedic styles each week – Apatow in ep.1, Allen in ep.2, etc. Great great stuff.
Alan, both my girlfriend and I were sure that in the final scene they were painting one of the rooms of the townhouse, not the old apartment. It was very luxurious. And that fits in with the anything-goes narrative of this show. (Remember his season 1 date who abandons him and jumps into a waiting helicopter…that also made no sense). There’s no way he could afford that townhouse, yet somehow inexplicably they’ve moved in. I thought that was a great visual punchline. Also, FYI, it’s Hassidic, not Chasidic.
I’m pretty sure the room they are painting at the end is the same room they are standing in in the beginning scene (where he is moving the writing desk). But sadly, we deleted the show from the DVR and stupid on demand in a week behind. Someone wanna check that?
I couldn’t tell which house it was, but I thought it was his current house, not the luxury one. Now I have to rewatch!
And here I was thinking it was a new rental that they were fixing up before moving in.
I gotta say, I found it kinda unrealistic that Louis CK would only have 7000 dollars in the bank. I have almost that much and I’m in my early twenties and make like 30 grand a year. The joke would have worked just as well if he had 500 grand in the bank, and would make more sense. People who make 50,000 dollars a year have unrealistic dreams of owning 800k – 1 mil dollar houses, and feel they are entitled to that even if it’s obviously out of their budget. It’s what led to the whole subprime mortgage thing. But a guy with 7 grand in the bank thinking he could seriously afford a 17 million dollar house? It would make more sense if he was still wealthy, but obviously not anywhere NEAR rich enough to buy a house that pricy.