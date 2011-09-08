‘Louie’ – ‘New Jersey/Airport’: Everybody hates Louie

A review of the “Louie” season 2 finale coming up just as soon as I ask you if you live in this area code…
So how does Louis C.K. conclude what’s turned out to be a season for the ages? With some more introspection, and some more laughs at his expense, and then a final scene that was simultaneously painful and sweet and really, really damn funny – season 2 in miniature, in other words.
In the first of our two stories, Louie takes some bad advice from Steven Wright(*) and winds up getting in a car with an attractive but somewhat creepy woman who takes him to New Jersey for a devil’s three-way with her husband (played with unsettling zest by Oscar Winner F. Murray Abraham), which leads to Louie wandering the Jersey ‘burbs at night and relying on his pal Chris Rock(**) to rescue him.
(*) And maybe it’s just because I only watch him in a stand-up context, but I have never seen Wright as animated as he was while telling Louie to get laid.
(**) The gag about Rock’s very vocal but off-screen wife reminded me of something Rock once told me when I asked how his wife feels about him always describing her in unflattering terms in his act. “(My wife and I) have a little understanding,” he said. “I have my real wife, who”s a loving, kind woman, and I have my comedy wife. Comedy wife”s a bitch! My real wife is great. It”s how we eat.”
Eunice and Jonathan were just an excuse to put C.K. in a room with another of his comedy peers for a philosophical discussion. But where he chatted with Joan Rivers about work ethic and with Dane Cook about ethics, period, here the conversation was about Louie the man, not the comic. And the notion of Louie having to grow up is an interesting one. On the one hand, we’ve seen that he goes out of his way to be a good dad to his daughters when he has them(***). but we’ve also seen him be very adrift and do stupid things (like smoking pot with his neighbor last season) when they’re not around. He could definitely stand to be less of a schmuck than he is in his non-parenting movements through life.
(***) So much for the idea that the show might be embracing episode-to-episode continuity, by the way. If Louie’s niece was still staying with him full-time, the whole “I can go out and have sex just as long as I’m home in time to get them” logic goes out the window. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the niece living with him in a season 3 episode, but C.K. still seems comfortable using continuity only when it’s interesting to him and ignoring it the rest of the time.
And where sometimes the multi-story episodes fit together more because of running time than theme, here Louie’s brief trip to the airport with Pamela very nicely followed the Rock conversation. Chris wants Louie to grow up, and for Louie, Pamela is his way to grow up. All he needs to do is keep battering away at her defenses until she somehow realizes that she’s as crazy for him as he is for her. And once he has her in his life, he’ll be whole again.
Simple, right?
I was pleasantly surprised to see Pamela again, as I figured the disastrous climax to her last appearance (plus Pamela Adlon’s “Californication” work schedule) suggested it would be a while before they crossed paths again. But both seem to have put that awkwardness behind them, and I continue to love the way Adlon gets to walk this knife edge where she keeps shutting Louie down as a romantic prospect even as she enormously enjoys his company. And yet her kindness is its own form of cruelty, because Louie will not only not take a hint, but not take repeated, unequivocal rejections or even the woman of his dreams laughing in his face. The only thing that would get him off her hook would be for her to leave him forever, which is what she’s kind of trying to do with this move to Paris, and yet even there it backfires because she calls out “Wave to me!” and he hears it as “Wait for me!”
What a funny, painful, brilliant parody of romantic comedy airport scene conventions. Louie thinks he’s having this moment of triumph, that he’s finally convinced Pamela that he’s the one, that she’ll be back and worth waiting for, and he walks out of that airport happier than we’ve ever seen him (with the possible exception of when he sang “Who Are You?” in the car) – and we, of course, know just how wrong the poor bastard is.
A fine, bittersweet ending to this tremendous, tremendous season.
What did everybody else think?
Thank you to Louis C.K for a wonderful season of art. I was sad and at the same time laughing so hard at the airport scene, just brilliant on every level.
“Wait for me!” sounds like a Louie C.K. shout-out to his fans and future fans; maybe hopeful thinking on my part that we will get more and more of him better and better as his comedic style continues to evolve.
Alan: Not sure how else to get you to see this. Check out MTV’s Awkward. It’s intelligent, rings of truth and is IMHO the best comedy currently on the air.
I wouldn’t say it’s the best comedy on the air, but I agree with you that it’s funny and smart (AND on MTV–who’da thunk it?). I too was wondering if it was on Alan’s radar at all.
It is, he talked about it in the podcast.
I hope that Louie has some insane continuity idea brewing in his head. We only have two seasons of episodes so we can’t make any correlation yet, but it would be great if the show was suddenly a dozen or so parallel universes in Louie’s potential life that just peek their heads out in a half-episode vignette every so often.
The stand up routine that opened the show, with the mythical goddess giving the sleeping Louie a blow job for the ages, was sooooo Bill Hicks. Too bad that Bill isn’t around to make an appearance on the show.
Good call–I can totally see Hicks doing that! It’s like the inversion of giving Satan a blow job, I guess.
I hate to say it, but I thought this episode was the worst of the season.
The wait for me/wave to me situation was just silly. We really think neither Pamela nor Louie could determine what the other was actually saying? I’d expect a joke like that from a simple-minded comedy like Friends, not Louie. It’s a ridiculously far-fetched situation that forces us to suddenly believe the main characters are idiots.
The earlier story was just as bad. A grown man can find his way from NJ to NY without having to call a friend for a ride. Once Rock told Louie to use his GPS, the need for him to pick Louie up was gone. I guess we’re to take his picking Louie up as some form of rebellion against his wife, but it just didn’t ring true. I wish they’d found a more reasonable way for Louie to have that conversation with Chris Rock.
Very tough ending to the season.
It wasn’t so much Louie not hearing Pamela properly, rather than him hearing what he wanted to hear.
You want to wait for a cab at 2am in the street in some completely unfamiliar suburban development or at a friend’s house who lives close enough to come pick you up?
Also, that’s quite a cab ride. Not everyone will take you in the middle of the night. If you aren’t good with technology or don’t have a good smartphone (and Louie doesn’t seem to be a tech nut) it might not be easy to find a ride without a computer.
The scene in “Pamela” was about spilling his heart but this one has the element of tragedy. Leaving the season on a delusion as if to say “this should tide me over until next time” i.e. next season/next time I see Pamela is a symbolic ending, but again, it’s very depressing to think all he did was just buy himself time until his next existential crisis instead of “growing up and settling down” like Rock advised.
I think he knows what he needs to do (Rock was the angel on his shoulder to Wright’s devil) but he’s too used to self-sabotage and comfortable with misery to make a decision that will better himself. It is easier for him to sustain himself with deluded hope and fantasy.
The more I think about it, that final shot of him smiling blissfully is deeply unsettling. It reminds me of all the characters in film and TV who had just come to peace with their lives or made some grand realization right before dying. I’m thinking especially of two instances on The Wire and many examples in movies. With Louie, there’s a similar tragedy of a man just buying himself time with the currency of delusion.
Great episode and wrap-up to an extraordinary season of television. Did you catch the GODFATHER reference when Louie asked “Are we going to New Jersey?” and Eunice replied “Maybe.” I half-expected her to make a U-turn on the GW bridge.
Yes, that reference was very enjoyable
I have been trying to figure out why I really do not enjoy watch the second season of “Louie”. It took me a blog post to really hash out my feelings ([24framespersec.wordpress.com] ). I’d love to know what you guys think about this idea of appreciating a show, but not liking the show.
I agree. Even though I enjoyed season 1 quite a lot, I already considered the ever increasing “dark” storylines towards the end of it a turn-off. And season 2 is a lot more darker/depressing, in a way that I don’t even consider this to be a comedy any more.
I think the only time I actually laughed was in the first episode when Louie flipped off his daughter.
It doesn’t help that I’m also not a fan of his stand-up. With his crude observations, he’s like a less-funny Seinfeld (and I’m not a really big fan of Seinfeld’s stand-up, either).
Not sure at this point of I’m gonna watch the 3rd season. I probably give it a try, but I’m certainly not gonna force myself to sit thru another 13 episodes of crude stand-up and a bunch of dark/depressing/awkward scenes.
Hunter13: I’m glad to hear that someone sees “Louie” similarly to the way I view it. I definitely agree with you about Louie C.K.’s stand-up and I think that the mindset of the show really springs from the mindset of the stand-up. Like I said though, I think I will be watching the third season of “Louie” even though I don’t really like it.
Why would either of you continue watching (and commenting on) a show that you hate? Seems borderline psychotic to me.
That ending was really thought-provoking for me. I am still thinking about the fact that people can be happy when totally mistaken. Happiness is not tied to what’s real. It is untethered from reality. That’s some heavy shit right there. Louie could be happy for years on the basis of that one misheard “promise,” while he waits.
Did anyone else catch the shot with Pamela walking away and she was standing right next to a sign that said “Why?”? I mean, it was obviously supposed to be an airport sign, but I kind of that might have been deliberately placed.
Anyway, this season was outstanding, I was laughing and crying all throughout the Pamela sequence. I thought for sure it was going to send on that shot of Louis disappearing beneath the escalator, but I’m so glad we got what we did. Louis thinks it’s a win and I think he deserves at least that after all he’s gone through with Pamela.
I’m still not sure if I enjoyed the ending to this season or last season more. They were both wonderfully sweet in an unexpected way.
Can’t wait for season 3.
I loved the music in the airport scene, as I swear it was a redone version of music from Ken Burns’ Civil War series. Playing over that farewell scene just made it that much more funny, to me.
Great episode. I love the Pamela character and all of her interactions with Louie. It leaves me a little torn because, while part of me wishes she wasn’t on Californication and able to do more episodes of Louie, the fact that she’s limited to three episodes per season makes them that much more special. Also, the dynamic and chemistry between the two of them is so good that it almost makes me want to seek out Life with Louie even though I know it’s supposedly terrible.
It was called “Lucky Louie.” It’s not nearly on a par with “Louie,” but it has its moments. Unfortunately, they are just moments. It was like a low-end, crude version of “Married…With Children” without much of the wit. However, worth checking out for the early work of Adlon and C.K. together, and to see Louie in bed with his current “romantic obsession.”
I liked LL and I thought Norton was hilarious in that show!
Good season, good episode. It’s a somewhat limited show overall–the lack of continuity, the frequent hamfisted drama–but it’s consistently watchable.
• So…did Louie really not get what Pamela said at the end there? I would 100% say he was lying to himself except for one thing: I’m incredibly bad at reading lips or hearing people from a long distance away myself. Just not skilled at either thing, in any way. And I could easily see someone similarly getting the words wrong there, as well as misinterpreting the way that her wave had NOTHING to do with giving Louie the green light to have hope they would be together if and when she came back. It’s not the thickest reed to hang onto, but I don’t want to think of Louie as downright pathetic, so I’m going to grab on until we ever see another Louie-Pamela story. Maybe next season.
So I guess the woman “Eunice” was named after the actress Eunice Anderson that played Aunt Ellen?
The best thing, by far, about this episode was F. Murray Abraham’s appearance and character… contemptuous, self-righteous and appallingly perverse. As for the airport scene, I have seen this type of relationship played out so many times between guys and girls. The guy really likes the girl and is always hoping for more than friendship… the girl really enjoys the power-trip and the attention but wouldn’t be seen dead going out with him. What makes this scenario so poignant in the show is that it usually gets played out in adolescence and early adulthood.
What keeps me coming back to this show again and again is the enigma of how Louie, with his deep-rooted insecurities, chooses a profession that continually keeps him vulnerable to the criticism of others. And yet, Louie seems to gain strength and self-acceptance from doing stand-up. He seems to be facing his demons whenever he’s on stage. I don’t think that many people have the inner fortitude to do what he does for a living, and yet we also get to see the terribly insecure side of him. I am sure that this is not far removed at all from the reality of Louis C.K’s life, and I respect him all the more for the risks he takes.
The whole airport scene was one of my favorites. In most airport scenes, there are only a few seconds between big news and then boarding the plane. In Louis C.K.’s take of it, Louie is left staring at Pamela for a few minutes. It’s a little awkward for Pamela as she is standing in line and then going up the escalator which is moving slow. It was all very funny. I also liked the “Wait for me” bit.
No one has mentioned my favourite bit: how Louie would periodically have misgivings about riding to Jersey with the rich lady, and then she’d reach over and grab his “man handle” and the primitive part of his brain would take over and he’d be pacified for a while, against his better judgement. This is so true to life, as any man knows! LOL