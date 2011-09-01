‘Louie’ – ‘Niece’: The guardian

I’m on vacation this week, but I did get to see tonight’s “Louie” right before I clocked out for the week, and since the series is having a very special season, I wanted to offer a place for everybody to discuss the latest episode while I’m gone.

“Niece” didn’t have the power of last week’s trip to Afghanistan, or “Eddie” or a number of other episodes, but it did play nicely off of what little we heard of Louie’s other sister when she called him in the Joan Rivers episode. Louis C.K. has had a somewhat ambivalent relationship with continuity on this show in the past, but here’s an example of how going back to something you set up earlier can pay off well. And I’m assuming the niece will at the very least be in next week’s season finale.

What did everybody else think of it?