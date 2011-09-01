‘Louie’ – ‘Niece’: The guardian

I’m on vacation this week, but I did get to see tonight’s “Louie” right before I clocked out for the week, and since the series is having a very special season, I wanted to offer a place for everybody to discuss the latest episode while I’m gone.
“Niece” didn’t have the power of last week’s trip to Afghanistan, or “Eddie” or a number of other episodes, but it did play nicely off of what little we heard of Louie’s other sister when she called him in the Joan Rivers episode. Louis C.K. has had a somewhat ambivalent relationship with continuity on this show in the past, but here’s an example of how going back to something you set up earlier can pay off well. And I’m assuming the niece will at the very least be in next week’s season finale.
What did everybody else think of it?
I think this show has hit a perfect balance of when it’s funny it’s hilarious and when it’s not funny it’s incredibly interesting.
Felt like filler tbh
To be honest, that’s a stupid statement. If you don’t like it, that’s fine. Why dismiss it as filler? What is he filling time for? Answer that.
I think that was Pamela Adlon as the voice on the phone at the end, it sure sounded like her anyway, and it was her daughter as his niece. Just another interesting 30 minutes of television. Such a strong season.
I was wondering if it was her also and looked for her name in the credits.
I was wondering who “Gideon Adlon” was in the credits. Now I know it was Pamela’s daughter playing Louie’s niece.
I thought tonight’s episode was the best of the season. First, the comedy monologue at the beginning was extended and hilarious; and second, the whole empathy with the niece went from distant to possible. Cannot wait for the finale knowing that will mean I cannot wait for the next season.
Agree. Really smart, interesting and amusing, and left me wanting more. The monologue about 20 YOs had me LOLing out loud (my son is almost 20).
I too actually liked it better than “Ducklings”. This show succeeds best as a drama IMO.
The beautiful thing about this episode is how it illustrates the sacrifice of parents, and how that ties into the comedy monologue in the beginning.
Right after the poor kid who’s never understood or seen an adult fulfill their duty tells him people who do charity are doing it selfishly, Louie with a sigh and grunt doesn’t really think twice about taking her in. The ending of this episode expresses exactly what we have to be grateful to our parents for, and exactly the kind of lack of understanding we can expect from our kids. This season of Louie is art.
Great comment on every point. Any advice for those of us who appreciate our parents and try endlessly to understand why our kids don’t get it?
The portrayal of the teenager was extremely well done. I was impressed. Great episode overall.
I didn’t like this episode. The first one I haven’t liked this season. I couldn’t stop fixating on the scene when Louie went up and “bombed” on his routine. It didn’t seem real or true to the character. The show comes off as Louie being a funny, successful stand up comedian with a shitty life and shitty circumstances. The main thing he relies on (and maybe the only thing he’s really good at) is stand up. And the fact that he went away from that just didnt feel authentic to me.
Also, I don’t see him as a guy who would alter his routine just to make it so his neice likes it. Maybe he does his routine, everyone laughs, cept his neice. She prefers the “easy” method the other comedian took. I feel the empathy lesson that he gave Louie would’ve still worked.
One thing that did come out of that, though, was an appreciation for that style of comedy. I think Louis CK endorsed it by including it in such a way, even though he derided it in his character’s dialogue.
I don’t think he bombed. He did this “awkward dude trying to work the crowd” bit to amuse his niece and then must have followed with his routine.
I saw it as him trying to connect in some way, any way, with his niece and – seeing the previous comic make her laugh – altered his routine to be like his, to disastrous results.
anything interesting happen in the tag? dvr cut it off.
More of the black and white opening vignette
That opening was beautiful. At first you couldn’t tell what era it was. Very dream-like and why I love NY.
Empathy or Louie learning it has kind of been the season long theme here. In one of the first episodes he wants to go out with a known vapid girl just for a chance to have sex. He sees the decapitation of the homeless guy and that leads him to wonder about himself, about his own mortality. It’s not empathetic but it does introduce the concept of death, which can be a first intellectual step towards the concept of “we’re all in this together so let’s be nice to each other.” His comedy episodes featuring Rivers and Cook have him really talk to his hero and nemesis, and actually listen to them while they talk about their own problems. In “Eddie” Louie is so glad to see his friend, he completely misses the guy’s suicidal depression (“What are you dense?”). Forgot the first episode where he doesn’t know his neighbors at all, thinks they’d only talk to him to complain, but they end up caring for him and his sister in a time of pain.
This show is the opposite of Seinfeld. That classic had the famous “no hugging, no learning” motto that aptly applied to the terrible, selfish characters. This show we see a good man learning kindness and connection right before our eyes, but doing it in the same audacious-for-TV and brilliantly written manner Seinfeld was known for.
And of course the opening standup on this episode not only made wonderful points about white kid entitlement, but also Baby Boomer’s too–Louie demanding his rental car be his color–that continued throughout the episode–yes, leaving the niece was not part of the plan, but it wasn’t a major inconvenience for a guy who is raising two small children, and he totally missed the harried and unstable look and behavior of his sister. I doubt this will become a traditional trope about an adult raising an orphan. But that last scene on the phone and the one before it about the homeless guy just perfectly illustrate this show’s fearlessness about exposing painful emotional, dark truths.
The only reason having Amy dumped on him while his crazy sister ran away was not a huge problem was the (plot point) that she happened to show up during the exact time Louie’s ex-wife has her share of the week’s custody. Even if Louie didn’t have any kids, his sister screwed him over with her manic actions and disappearing act, which wasn’t what they had agreed to do with this visit. And Louie didn’t miss a damn thing regarding how messed up she was; his only options were to physically restrain her from running off to her Philadelphia-bound train (which isn’t something the Louie we’ve seen would do) or to just say “Well, then we’re coming with you to Philadelphia, how’s that for a new plan?” (that might have been interesting but would have prevented the gut punch phone call at the end). Louie knows his sister is completely disturbed. I think this ep and the season finale will show how he’s trying anew to deal with that.
Maybe it’s because I don’t have kids, but I like the episodes where Louie is striking out with women the most. I might not have minded if this episode was cut into different stories, but it was a downer because the niece was uncommunicative with our hero the entire episode (and there was really no reason for her to open up to the other comedian like she did, as it wasn’t like Louie was talking down to her).
I think you are in the minority and I’m sad for you that you don’t get to watch this show through a parent’s eyes. By far the best parts of Louis are the ones with his daughters. Everyone I know that watches this has kids and he absolutely NAILS the single dad experience better than anything that’s every been on television. Simply amazing.
Look at it like this, you’ll have a whole new level of appreciation for this show when you have kids.
I’m a parent. The idea I need to be one to enjoy the best parts of Louie boggles my mind. Say what?
@rcade you dont think the 15yros who watch this for the vulgar standup bits are missing out on certain elements? Im not a parent but I imagine the many daughter-centric episodes to have a little more meaning to those who are
Ha, it’s hilarious (actually, more like pathetic) to see people without children try to tell us (and themselves) that life is better without kids. Let’s see how that works out when they are seventy or eighty. Even now: let’s recall that parents have experienced life both before and after kids. I got divorced after my first two kids, and could have just had them every other weekend. Instead I insisted on getting them more, then remarried and chose to have two more kids. Apparently I like having kids around more than not having them around, and I’m far from alone.
stevehbk – please spare me (and others who don’t watch this show through “parents eyes”) your sadness. are you arrogant enough to think that people without children can’t relate to stories about children and parents? we are all sons and daughters.
Anyone know who the woman in the tag was? Wife thought it looked like Sofia Vergara in the face at least.
Somebody give Pamela Adlon a show already.
Brilliant.
“It’s called empathy.” Having rich experience in being the clueless grownup, I laughed.
The monologue reminded me of the viral Louie video from the David Letterman show when Louie goes off about taking air travel for granted. It’s what Louie does best, chastising the privileged.
The most poignant moment of the show, for me, was at the beginning when he meets his niece and her mother at the airport. The mother doesn’t want Amy to hear what they’re discussing and so puts the headphones on her daughter’s ears to tune her out of what’s going on. Then she leaves without even saying goodbye. The symbolism of that moment is priceless. Sometimes, parents THINK they are considering their child’s needs but are in fact more concerned with protecting themselves and avoiding their child’s needs altogether. There is no such thing as bad parenting… there is only unconscious parenting. The hardest thing about being anyone’s child is that all parents are, to one extent or another, unable to see their own limitations and failings. Conscious parenting means letting yourself be vulnerable to the fact that you will sometimes completely miss the mark because you couldn’t see it and be ready to pick up the pieces from there.
It wasn’t the airport, it was Grand Central Station.
Anyone know who the underground band that played for Louie and his niece?
i wanna know the same thing…
The band is Prospector: [www.facebook.com]
Here is a full version of the song from the show: [prospector.bandcamp.com]
It’s been a long while since this episode aired, but it made me think about a larger theme with this show that I wanted to put down on paper (so to speak).
Louie has never had a problem with being told he was wrong, that he’s screwing up, or that he’s a loser–as long as on some level he IS wrong and IS making pathetic mistakes. The bit where Godfrey chided him about lacking empathy skirts past the obvious point where Louie would tell him off (because, hello, a guy whose significant other has a kid his niece’s age has a big edge in relating to her) and Louie reacts reasonably to it.
But there’s a HUGE exception to this: when someone who is uninformed and (usually) a huge asshole tries to make Louie feel like shit, he gets mad and he gets nasty in his responses, and I kind of love those moments because they show that Louie–a good, incredibly tolerant person despite his flaws–has a red line that people will be sorry they crossed. Just like he wasn’t going to have his piece of shit mother back in Season 1 tell him he was homophobic for not being enthralled with her stupid life stories, he wasn’t going to let his niece’s utterly worthless and long-fled father criticize him even indirectly. And even if it was harsh in the way he said it, telling her that a guy who ran out and never came back isn’t any authority on community or helping others was one of the best moments of Season 2.