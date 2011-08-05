‘Louie’ – ‘Oh, Louie/Tickets’: Cook with beef

A quick review of last night’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I try a natural laundry detergent…
“Louie” is on an incredible roll right now, one that makes me wish press tour wasn’t consuming so much of my time(*) that I can’t properly capture the genius of the few weeks.
(*) On the plus side, I ran into Pamela Adlon at the CBS/CW/Showtime party (where she was there as part of the “Californication” cast) the other night, and we talked for a while about last week’s episode, about how good an actor Louis C.K. has become, about how they all feel it’s much funnier if Louie remains sexually frustrated, and also about whether her laughter at Louie’s joke about the soup was spontaneous or planned. (On that one, she said she’d like to leave that as a bit of a mystery for fans to debate among themselves.) Smart, smart lady.
What I do have time to say about “Oh, Louie/Tickets” is how honest and self-reflective it was – though I guess by now, neither of those attributes should come as a surprise. Though there are some multi-segment episodes where the different pieces feel like they were paired together because they happened to add up to 20 minutes, these all felt of a piece. Louie talking himself out of a sitcom job because of his stubborn integrity(**) flowed right into Louie spending most of his stand-up routine analyzing the audience’s reaction to him (and to the phrasing of his tasteless but funny new bit about suicide), and in turn both helped inform Louie’s encounter with Dane Cook.
(**) I never much liked “Lucky Louie,” but at least that show never tried to falsely sentimentalize the marriage at the center of it.
I don’t pay enough attention to the world of stand-up to have known about the C.K./Cook beef before this week, but it’s a credit to both men that they would do this: Cook to let C.K. accuse him of joke-stealing to his face, and C.K. in turn to give Cook a chance to defend himself, and to offer a kinder explanation for the whole thing. When I talked to Adlon the other night, she said that C.K. meticulously controls every piece of this show, almost like a puppeteer or someone building a diorama, so I have no doubt that every beat of that scene was intricately planned. And yet it felt like the show took 10 minutes off to present documentary footage of these two men finally confronting each other about this.
C.K. has said in interviews that there are episodes and scenes that fans find dramatic, but that he views as hilarious. We get a hint of that in his argument with the sitcom producer, when he insists that the “Oh, Louie” wife leaving him would be funny. But he also seems aware of when a more universal joke is called for, and so his encounter with Cook leads neatly into a funny, bittersweet final gag in which the gift in the box is just as much a disappointment as the Sabrina Bubble tickets were.
What did everybody else think?
It was a GREAT show. I can’t stand Dane Cook (have never laughed once at his schtick. NOt trying to be a cynic or hip, just the truth. You didn’t mention it but I also LOVED the creepy/hysterical Jim Norton cameo (“snug”). LOUIS is really kicking ass these days.
I agree (like I assume most people who are avid viewers of Louie) that Dane Cook is a hack, but he did earn my respect for appearing on this show and hashing out the joke stealing controversy, that takes guts and a awareness that I didn’t know he was capable of.
Yah, I had no idea who Dane Cook was–I mean, have heard his NAME a zillion times, but didn’t know what he even looked like. And I thought “Well, he can’t be THAT big of an asshole if he’s appearing on this show.”
I fully admit to LOVING Dane Cook when I was in college. He was just starting to get a name for himself when I was like, a sophomore in college (2001ish), he was from Boston, and I just thought he was the funniest fucking thing that ever happened.
While now, some 10 years later, I can’t say I find most of his stuff nearly as funny, I don’t think he deserves the vitriol he gets for his act. As a person he seems like kind of a dick, but his act… it’s a comedy act. And it’s effective. It doesn’t have the depth of a Louis CK, but how many do?
TGeorge, chill. I’ve already deleted several comments where you’re more directly violating the “Talk about the show, not each other” rule. But the whole “If you haven’t done Job X, what gives you the right to criticize someone who does Job X?” argument is a silly one, especially on the blog of someone who on a daily basis critiques people who do something he never has.
I was completely blown away. I was aware of the backstory about stealing jokes, so was really anticipating what we were going to see. Would it be Louie confronting Dane Cook playing some caricature, or would we get some kind of raw/honest confrotnation. That we got the latter was really brilliant TV. I’d love to hear more from the two of them about how it came together, how much discussion was had between the two beforehand, etc.
This might be a bit obvious, but was the final scene in the first segment, featuring his baby, the outstretched arms of his spouse holding the baby, and the nice house, supposed to depict his actual real life, as opposed to his ‘Louie’ life with the 2 older daughters on the show?
It was definitely outside the show’s continuity – though C.K. has said he doesn’t care much about continuity – in that the kids were living in that apartment when Louie’s marriage ended. That also seemed like a very nice house, and outside the means of TV Louie.
After the final scene in ‘Moving’ where Louie is seen painting the walls of his new house with his kids despite the whole episode showing his clear financial inability to purchase the home, I was wondering if that scene was just going to be one small gag or if he said to hell with reality, I want to have me living in a house now. Looks like the latter. Still confused about the scene with the baby. Is he now saying, “Screw it, I want a baby in the series?” Louis C.K. has been genius so far so I will trust him and go along for the ride.
I’m not sure about the house itself, but he does call the baby “Lily”, and it looks like he has more hair on top of his head, so I just took it as a flashback to a few years earlier.
That was a flashback to when his daughter was young and his marriage was falling apart. Also why he thought in the first scene depicting a marriage falling apart would be funny as he often uses his personal life for his comedy.
At the AV Club they’re speculating that “Oh, Louie” is his failed sitcom pilot, “Saint Louie,” not “Lucky Louie,” which would put the timeline about right for Lily to be a baby.
The last scene in ‘Moving’ is Louie’s apartment and not the house.
Flashback.
There was something very Mad Man-esque about that scene. Maybe it was just the camera angle from high on the staircase showing dad coming through the front door, but the tone felt as doomed as the Draper marriage.
I was confused too until I arrowed back and read Tivo’s little blurb. “Louie reflects back on past career failures.”
Alan, I don’t think it was one of those which was outside the continuity of the show. I assumed the house was a flashback to a time when he was living in/near Los Angeles, as you do when you film 3-camera sitcoms. Right?
So the timeline is: Pilot fails. TV Louis and his TV family move (back?) to Manhattan (where real estate is much more expensive per sq. ft.). He starts divorce proceedings sometime later (just prior to the pilot episode, I assume), while living in his current apt.
It was definitely a flashback. It looked like they even changed (possibly added?) Louie’s hair a bit. I took that to be a time in the past when he was still working on the sitcom and now supposed to be present day. In fact, I think one of the descriptions of the episode I read before watching it talked about the past so I figured him having the baby was just supposed to be him and the daughter before they got older. Then the scenes with the older girl/Dane Cook were present day.
I can’t say it any better than this: “‘Louie’ is on an incredible roll.” It’s simply the truth. As great as the Cook stuff was, the sitcom section was even more fantastic (at least for me).
I was riveted by the Cook/C.K. encounter, and how they did not skirt around the joke-stealing issue, but tackled it head on in. It felt so real, almost unscripted.
I don’t think the sitcom scenes are meant as a reference to ‘Lucky Louie’, but to the network pilot Louis did for CBS with Bruce Helford in 2003ish and thus the scene with his daughter as a baby is a flashback as folks are saying.
That sounds right to me.
Yeah, I never took “Oh, Louie” as a comment on “Lucky Louie,” but rather on his experience with networks. And apparently, the wife on “Saint Louie” was Cynthia Watros, who very much fits the type of the too-hot, late 30s “Oh, Louie” wife.
Oh man, that cracked me up, that remark about “The chick who is way too hot for the dude.” Isn’t it true? Is that like a known trope in TVland? I figure it always happens because most of the writers/producers are men. And, you know. They wish.
It’s not so much a matter of wish fulfillment as much as it’s skewed perspective. Writer/producers are very successful, thereby able to land hot chicks way out of their league. It pervades their writing and they forget how ridiculous it is.
Man, that was a painful, cathartic, brilliant episode of television. I can’t remember the last time I was so fully immersed in a show that I forget I’m watching television. This season of Louie is shaping up to be one of my favorite seasons of TV ever.
I have never been a fan of Dane Cook, and that’s from before I even knew about the stolen jokes. Though I must say, he’s a lot more tolerable acting than performing comedy. CK’s comedic blueprint seems to have four tiers: 1) Challenging Humor, 2) Standard Observational Humor, 3) Self-Deprecating/Mortality Humor, and 4) Potty Humor. It’s a great mix for a comedian, as it has something for everyone, but never panders to nor goes for the easy joke with the audience. In fact, I think Louis probably would rather a joke fall completely flat than go for an easy laugh, something he briefly touched upon in “Talking Funny”.
Cook seems to have two main comedy styles, the standard observational humor and an offshoot, nostalgia humor — “Remember eating cereal and watching cartoons on Saturday Mornings? That was the shit! (Audience Roars). Family Guy also relies a lot on nostalgia humor, most of all pop culture. In this analogy, Louis is The Simpsons (though without the sky-high popularity).
Nostalgia humor, in my opinion, is lazy. It’s the type of joke that you make with your buddies over beers. In my opinion, anyone can successfully make you laugh with something like that. It just seems cheap for someone who supposedly practices comedy. I guess that’s why I don’t like Dane Cook.
That said, I think it was very brave and respectable on both ends of the “joke stealing” debate to do this. I’m sure it was a lot harder for Cook to agree to this than it was for Louis to dream it up, precisely because Cook could have easily said no. By agreeing to this, it actually brings the controversy back to the spotlight, which isn’t really what Dane’s career needs. It was an odd choice for someone so concerned with image, and I must say…nah, I can’t do it. Oh well, I’ll just say it — I liked Dane Cook last night.
I think Cook is smart enough to know, that by having the guts to appear in this episode, he may gain the appreciation of some of the folks who do not like him.
As Tony Soprano would say, “Remember when is the lowest form of conversation.”
Good summation of the differences between CK’s and Cook’s humor. I will admit Cook’s never done anything for me, so it was interesting to see him on the show.
And as for nostalgia — interesting that it was what led to Louie’s final zinger, as his daughter obviously didn’t find opening of the box as great as Cook remembered/predicted.
We get it TGEORGE. You LOVE Dane Cook.
Even if you hate him, Dane Cook is hardly a hack. Some of his early stuff is hilarious. He’s really more of a sell out, possibly a thief.
Anyone else catch the late use of Saget as the image of artistic and ethical compromise?
Talk about putting an artist in an uncomfortable position of awkward self-reflection!
Louie is hands down the best show on TV right now
It seems like Bob Saget is pretty ok with his place in the entertainment industry, and that was just a chance to have fun with it. (And probably what would happen in real life, as well)
Saget completely sold it as the replacement “Louie”.
Saget was perfect; loved the meta nod with the “Is he even necessary?” reference to the show.
So a guy goes to the doctor. The doctor asks “what’s wrong”, the guy says “It only hurts when I laugh, Doc.” The doctor turns around, grabs a piece of paper out of the drawer. The guy asks “whatcha got there, a prescription?” The doctor turns back around, “No, Dane Cook tickets.”
Loved this episode, but I thought Louie’s objections to a typical sitcom being a typical sitcom sounded naive. (Why couldn’t it be a darkly humorous show about the wife throwing the husband out for being a jerk? For a hundred obvious reasons.)
I was also a little thrown by Louie’s conversations with his daughter. She seemed sweeter than portrayed in other episodes — it was hard to tell if it was supposed to be the same girl at a different age, or a different daughter entirely (the way he’s given us entirely different portrayals of his mother).
I think Dane Cook is turning out to be an excellent actor (per his role in “Mr. Brooks”), with an ability to take other people’s dislike of him (and maybe a certain amount of self-hatred) and transform it into dark drama — sort of the way Jerry Lewis did in “The King of Comedy.”
He has two daughters, Jane the youngest and Lilly the oldest. The young one is the handful, and the older one is the sweeter one. He was with Lilly last night.
I enjoyed the episode but imagine it would have been more poignant if I had known who the hell was Dane Cook.
Yeah. Though actually I didn’t find that a hindrance at all, I got the point. I wasn’t 100% certain that the joke-stealing situation occurred in real life until I got here. but that didn’t really matter. I took it as given, and it was a great show. I only came to Louie this season, yet for me too this was the best episode yet.
Have you been living under a rock? Who doesn’t know who Dane Cook is?
No rock living necessary. I’ve been a fan of stand-up comedy for a long time (and watch a ton of TV), and I didn’t know who Dane Cook was either. Gone are the days where there were only 2 or 3 late night shows where comics had to appear. When Seinfeld started his show, virtually everyone watched, and most knew he had been a stand-up comic (probably no coincidence that Louis C.K. mimics the early format of Seinfeld with the opening and closing stand-up routines). In fact, I only found out about Louis C.K. from this blog.
And the episode was fantastic, as they all have been this season. And yes, Cook deserves props for doing the show.
Regarding the nice house; while watching I thought it might be one of their parents’ house, specifically Louie’s inlaws. With Louie on the road(and then shooting the pilot) and his wife pregnant(and then dealing with a newborn), its reasonable to think they might have ended up there, if only temporarily. Definitely adds to the already hellishly downtrodden vibe.
Spectacular coincidence: A couple of hours before I watched this, I listened to the Dane Cook interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast from June 2010. (#85, if anybody wants to find it.) My opinion of Cook was much improved by this conversation, and to see this episode just now was icing on the cake.
Dane Cook was really unexpected…brilliant episode. Dane Cook just won some respect from me. He would have been the last person I would have imagined guest starring and with that specific issue at hand. Very well done
Just to be clear, I was under the assumption that the “gift in the box” were the Lady Gaga tickets that Louie just put in the box for a grand gesture, but the joke was that his daughter had already moved on and was into some other music (rendering the whole encounter with Dane a moot point).
How about some love for the nebbish 12-year-old agent? I’ve seen that “child as my agent” before, and it might have been in this show. But the office was so blue chip and the kid’s demeanor was so world-weary, as an agent who deals all day with volatile showbiz types is bound to be, that it didn’t matter that I’d seen it somewhere before. It was delightful.
Either Dane Cook’s acting was spectacular in that scene, or it was his actual emotions at the real-world situation coming through. Either way, very captivating television.
This show is blowing my mind week-after-week. Watching this episode was such an interesting experience because, like you Alan, I had never heard about the Louie/Cook controversy before this episode. My brother, whose big into stand-up, told me about the back story very quickly during a commercial break in the episode. I assumed it was just some nice information that would provide shading the story. What I was NOT expecting is that the entire last act would be about that ENTIRELY. It was a pretty incredible meta-experience, I have to say.
Two questions. First, I know you said Louie controls every aspect of the show meticulously, Alan, but does anyone else think Dane Cook may have gotten some heavy, heavy input about what his character said and how he defended himself?
And second, at what point do we have to say this show is operating at the same insanely brilliant level as P&R and Community? For me, that time is now.
I thought Dane Cook was that older, cross-dressing Australian dude…
Hi all,
Sounds like I want to start watching this. I’ve never seen this show, but have liked his standup.
Question: do I need to work through all of season 1, or can I get full benefit by coming in on season 2?
The episodes aren’t serialized, but you’ll want to see all of season 1 anyway. It’s brilliant and challenging, like his stand-up, but it isn’t always laugh-out-loud hilarious.
This episode was hilarious, and the whole Dane vs. Louie thing was a complete and total send-up. Obviously Louis had an epiphany, which was that the more deadpan and dramatic Dane’s outrage, the heavier his actual lack of humor in person and the more he painted himself as being wronged by Louie’s failure to defend him, the funnier the situation would be. Dane *had* to be in on the joke, which tells me that not only is the “controversy” a non-issue to both of them, they both find it petty and Hollywood and ridiculous. Props to both guys, this was some classic ground-breaking television.
Long time delayed response, but thought it was worth adding here:
Louis CK did one of those AV Club articles where the series creator/big gun talks in depth about every episode from a season (Dan Harmon also did one for “Community” that’s great to read) and while he doesn’t have Jim Norton’s ugly attitude towards Cook, it’s pretty clear he mixed a genuine sense of fairness with one of not being a fan of Cook’s. Three specific parts of that were…
1. When he called up Cook about being on the episode and dealing with the real life elements, Cook was interested but asked CK if he they could rewrite the scene to show more of Cook’s humor and be more positive. CK’s immediate response was “No, we’re not going to do any of that, this is the scene and we’re going to film it as written”. And while the scene as written was fair, it wasn’t overly pro-Dane Cook as you saw.
2. CK said that he was annoyed with Cook for telling him that the setup of meeting at a comedy club was BS because Cook plays larger stadiums, and was going to film it at a club anyway out of spite; he didn’t change his mind and set the meeting at Madison Square Garden (they used a local college as a stand-in) because he thought about it and changed his mind, but because another comedian friend told him Cook was right and he was being an asshole by not doing what was right for the story.
3. CK said that if Cook had declined to appear, they still would have addressed the joke theft allegations by having a scene that did what the MSG meeting did without Cook’s presence. In other words, CK (not unreasonably, but also not arguably) made it clear to Dane Cook that this was going to be a major part of an episode with or without his participation.