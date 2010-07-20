‘Louie’ – ‘Travel Day/South’: These things go down! These things go down!

A review of tonight’s “Louie” coming up just as soon as I look at it with my real eyes…
I fly to California tomorrow for my Comic-Con/press tour double feature (which means “Louie” reviews may be on hold for a few weeks, depending on screener access and writing time), and so I already had travel anxiety on the brain(*) before I watched this one. The “Travel Day” portion of the episode did not help.
(*) My latest irritation – and one that absolutely led me to make an entitled, “What is the meaning of this?” gesture that Louie would no doubt disapprove of – is that Continental has started charging $80 bucks extra (per flight, not round trip) for sitting in the exit row seat. I’m 6’3″. Even when I’m relatively thin, a coach seat is not designed to fit me. So for all these years, Continental and I have had an unspoken arrangement: I get the necessary extra legroom of an exit row, and they in return get an able-bodied man who is ready and willing to help people get off the plane quickly in event of an emergency. Now I’ll just be a schmuck with my knees pressed up to my chin in a standard seat. Grr…
Sorry. Anyway, back to “Louie.” I didn’t love the “South” half of the episode, as it seemed too easy a joke on Southern stereotypes, even as Louie was acknowledging that he didn’t want to view the South as different. “Travel Day,” on the other hand, was hilarious, even as it made me cringe about what I’ll have to endure tomorrow.
What makes the show work is Louie’s deadpan, indifferent reaction to everything in life. He barely blinks at the three cabbies literally fighting over him(**), is only a little fazed at the news that his previously-scheduled flight crashed and that he’ll have to fly standby, unapologetically tells the TSA agents about his bottle of lube and what he intends to use it on, doesn’t speak up when the very large Dennis sits next to (and on top of) him, etc.
(**) And in what part of town does that happen? I always have the opposite problem: too few, not too many.
This is just Louie’s life, for good or (mostly) for bad, and he largely accepts it, and that resignation breathes new life into familiar settings we’ve seen many times before. What comedian or sitcom hasn’t done a bit about the hell of the airport check-in counter? Yet it was fresh and funny because of Louie’s reaction to the robotic clerk (“I’m showing…”), and his attempt to avoid making eye contact with the vitriolic man in the next lane. (Louis C.K. the director did a nice job shifting the focus in that scene.) I also got a kick out of C.K. providing the voice of the airplane pilot, another familiar gag made new and shiny with the matter-of-fact, oft-inaudible way the pilot delivered the increasingly bad news.
Barren episode for me — he went through the “You know what sucks about air travel” like a pilot ticking off his pre-flight check. Kafkaesque clerks, hassles at the security checkpoint, fat people in the seats, etc.
I did like how he and Dennis became buddies. And the “tornado, hurricane… uh… perfect storm” bit was good.
Back half was dreadful.
I just love how Louie C.K. stays so deadpan during everything in these episodes. Its just like, “Hey, this situation is goofy enough, we don’t need a guy’s reaction pointing out just how goofy it is.”
“I’m showing â€¦ that everybody died. [Pause.] Except one baby.”
hahaha that line made me laugh out loud. I’m loving this show.
I’m also tall, and I hate airline travel with a passion. But I thought Louie’s conversation with the emotionless ticket agent was hilarious, and I enjoyed how he ended up making friends with his enormous seatmate (after they shared some terrifying turbulence — maybe Louie thought the other guy’s bulk would protect him in a crash?).
The other half was a little too creepy for me. I didn’t see it as a criticism of the South so much as a depiction of the difficulties of being a traveling comedian, especially one with a small (and strange) cult following.
If he has only known that his ultimate choice was really whether he wanted to make out with the sister or with the cop…
Cab wars happened a lot in the Upper West Side when I lived there a year ago. Always the highlight of my night
As someone that has performed stand-up in various parts of Alabama, including Birmingham, the “SAY SOMETHING ABOUT MOBILE!” stuff during his set was painfully accurate.
As someone who grew up in Birmingham I totally disagree. When I watched the episode I made note of this and said that would never happen. There is no B’ham vs. Mobile thing. If anything, they might ask you to say something bad about Auburn or Alabama football, depending on their loyalties. This may be what you experienced.
Also the “hecklers” were mispronouncing Mobile, with the emphasis on the first syllable. The correct way to say it is Mo-BEEL.
Alan, I know you’re joking (sort of), but why on earth say “able-bodied man” rather than “able-bodied person”?
I do like the idea that passengers who want the exit row should engage in competitive feats of strength in order to earn the “necessary extra” legroom.
Because it was in reference to himself, who, unless I have been wrong these many years, is indeed a man.
This show has me laughing out loud more than anything I’ve seen recently. When he let that little pent up giggle out at the angry man I let out such a sudden laugh that my roommate thought I hurt myself.
I feel your pain traveling, Alan. Pretty much all the airlines are nickle-and-diming us to death with surcharges for luggage, aisle seats, etc., with Delta/Northwest being one of the worst offenders. As for Louie, I love it.
I’m with Erik — I didn’t like this episode at all. (Airport humor? Really?) I really loved the first few episodes, but the last two have been a total bust for me.
Does anybody know how the show has been doing in the ratings?
I liked the airport bit and the south one was really creepy. The best parts is Louie’s non-reactions. Just goofy.
He made having a fat guy in the seat next to you look quite comfortable.
“And in what part of town does that happen? I always have the opposite problem: too few, not too many.”
I thought that was (part of ) the joke.
Every time I see a joke or cultural reference to needing lube to masturbate, I thank my lucky stars I wasn’t circumcised!