Louis C.K. and HBO partner for his new stand-up special

When Louis C.K. announced late last year that he was going to self-distribute his latest stand-up comedy special, rather than partnering with HBO, Comedy Central, or any other traditional distributor, I wondered if this would usher in a new era of DIY comedy specials. The experiment for C.K. was a wild success (after early sales totaled $1 million, he donated $280,000 of it to charity), and other comics like Jim Gaffigan and Aziz Ansari followed with their own versions.
So I was surprised at first to see that C.K.’s current stand-up tour(*) would be turned into a special for HBO that will air sometime next year.
(*) I saw one of the first shows of the New York leg of the tour last month. It was, unsurprisingly, great, particularly a bit he trots out for the encore. (In typical Louis C.K. fashion, he didn’t even bother leaving the stage, saying that he knew we knew there would be more material.) Whether you get to see him live or in the TV version, you will find yourself saying, “But maybe…” a lot in the days after.
Since C.K. proved that he didn’t need a support system to make the last special a success, I wondered, why did he feel the need to get back into a traditional partnership?
The answer came a few minutes later via Twitter, where C.K. wrote that the special would be available through his website a few months after it airs on HBO, with the same arrangement as the last one: $5 for a download, no DRM or international restrictions. It’s essentially a best of both worlds situation: C.K. makes whatever impressive sum HBO is paying him to do the special for them, he doesn’t have to take care of all the infrastructure himself, and he still gets to sell it directly to all the fans who don’t have HBO. I asked whether HBO gets a cut of those website sales and got several no comments, but was told that the special will be available on HBO Go at the same time C.K. is selling it through his website, so this may just be a situation where everybody makes money via their own system.
People who don’t have HBO will just end up watching it on youtube instead.
Not because they don’t want to pay the $5 to him, but because they won’t want to wait.
No they won’t, because HBO will get Google to kill those posts the hour they go up. Once HBO no longer cares about the revenue, god knows when, THEN you can watch it on Youtube for free. Bittorrent however will be a different matter.
Or we’ll watch it on YouTube and then later pay the $5 to have a high quality DRM file to keep.
Good luck with illegal downloads of HBO shows. Time Warner has a massive legal department and they will come after you quick and fast. Pay the $5 or subscribe to HBO. Otherwise consider yourself warned.
“Whether you get to see him live or in the TV version, you will find yourself saying, “But maybe…” a lot in the days after.”
I saw him a few weeks ago as well. I liked the set but thought that bit in the encore was not that great (at least some of it).
I’m surprised HBO would go for that. It basically invites non-subscribers to whine something like, “Hey,if you’ll make that kind of deal with Louis C.K., why won’t you do it for Game Of Thrones?”
Maybe they’re trying this out with C.K, and if it goes well for HBO, they may offer their series for $$ a few months later.
HBO original programming and a comedy special that HBO is agreeing to air are different animals entirely. The comparison is apples and oranges. Forbes had a good article last Spring that gets into some of the reasons why HBO is locked in to their current model. Don’t expect that to change soon, especially considering how much revenue HBO rakes in.
[www.forbes.com]
I saw one of the the NYC shows as well and it was amazingly funny. Glad I will be able to get a permanent version of it.
Louis CK has been pretty up front about the fact that he doesn’t make much money on the HBO specials. so i’m a little confused by the “impressive sum” comment. where does the backup for that observation come from?
in my opinion, i think the HBO comedy production and distribution mechanism is more the issue here. maybe the HBO thing will make it so that Louis CK doesn’t have to make and distribute the special with as much attention and energy as he did his Beacon show.
the win-win scenario i see is that HBO needs content, has a long-standing relationship with Louis CK, and is set up to do this recording pretty easily. Louis CK doesn’t have to do all the heavy lifting himself and he can have a relatively painless (in terms of T&E) record of his tour.
gotta say that i bought the Tig Notaro audio thing — it’s great if you don’t mind both laughing and crying — as well as other stuff he’s offered on his website. and i’ll definitely buy this recording (as i am too old and crotchety to go to a comedy show nowadays).
i think Louis CK is a renaissance man beyond compare / of our generation. he is smart, savvy, technically proficient, understands and thinks about the art he is creating while still considering the consumer. all of it is groundbreaking and exciting stuff. and i’m grateful for the work he is doing on all fronts — even if i didn’t necessarily love love this clunky last season of his show….
sort of a breath of fresh air that Louis CK is continuing to sustain this model — and may just be able to get some of the entertainment industry folks to wake up a bit and start to harness this internet thing.
my concern is that with all the accolades Louis CK is becoming more part of the Hollywood establishment / popular kids — Hollywood seems like high school to me. i hope he will continue to innovate and create as brilliantly despite all this.