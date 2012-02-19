‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 4’: The father, the son and the holy goat?

A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I call eight hours ahead to push 15 minutes…
“How do I feel? How the hell do I look?” -Marcus
We watch sports for all kinds of reasons, but mainly because we’re waiting for that moment.
The unspoken truth about fandom is that in the end, almost everyone suffers. Only one team wins the championship each year, only one horse wins the race, and if you have the bad fortune, or the stubbornness, to be a fan of a particular athlete or team, you can go years, if not a lifetime (see Cubs fans) waiting in vain for your moment. But we watch, and we at times suffer, because when the moment comes – whether it’s a championship, or a perfect individual performance, or something else special and/or unexpected – there ain’t nothing that feels quite like it. It’s a feeling that Knicks fans – and basketball fans in general, and Asian-American sports fans, and possibly just people who like fun – know well right now with this Jeremy Lin phenomenon. It is out of nowhere, it defies all logic, and yet it is glorious and joyful to behold.
And it’s a feeling that everyone at Santa Anita for Gettin’ Up Morning’s first race in this episode knows well, too, because… damn.
As I wrote before the season began, the race in this episode is the moment where everything in “Luck” clicked for me – where I could see exactly what it was the show was doing, and more importantly what all the characters on the show were doing building their entire lives around this run-down, half-empty, depressing racetrack.
Milch’s “Deadwood” was about the building of a community, brick by brick, selfless act by selfless act. And one of the ways Milch frequently chose to illustrate the growth of that community was with scenes set in the muddy middle of the Deadwood thoroughfare, with most of the large ensemble standing in different locations, everyone watching everyone else and being aware of what everyone else was up to. Santa Anita isn’t set up in quite that way. Where the thoroughfare let people look in nearly every direction, back and forth, left and right, the track is designed to put everyone but the jocks and the horses side-by-side, all facing the same way, all watching the same action. “Deadwood” was a diorama; “Luck” is a tapestry. It’s three-dimensional in terms of the depth given to the characters, but two-dimensional in how they’re arrayed in space during the races, and how we can see all of them at once, all looking the same way, if the angle’s right.
And what we can see throughout Rosie’s triumphant, unexpected, absurdly dominant ride along the back of Walter Smith’s prized horse is a similar feeling from person to person, and it is a mixture of shock, joy and something resembling religious awe. The expression on Marcus’ face, so perfectly captured by Kevin Dunn, shows us a man who has waited his whole life – at more than a little emotional cost – to see a thing like that. That look shows us a bitter, crippled, neurotic misanthrope briefly returned to a state of childish wonder, and inspired to finally get moving to go rescue the closest thing he has to a friend from his own demons.
What we can see is Walter Smith – so large and yet so frail that it seems like he could keel over any moment – throwing every fiber of his being into cheering on a horse that in turn puts so much into each ride that he coughs up blood after the race is over. We see that Walter was right to believe in Gettin’ Up Morning, and that there is joy but also tremendous relief – and, later, when he speaks of the horse’s murdered sire Delphi, grief.
That’s really what strikes me about the race. Rosie’s ride is itself beautifully shot, edited and scored. But the sequence that just hits like a ton of bricks every time I watch it (and I have watched it many, many times since I first got my screeners) is the aftermath: Marcus, and Walter, and Joey silently asking himself if he saw what he just thought he saw, but also the brief glimpses of Leon doubled over after his run, and Ace and Gus pulling back up to the Beverly Hilton. (And, before that, our view of Ronnie hanging out with the other junkies at the beach.) I watched that and suddenly felt sad for them for missing what just happened at the track. Do they not realize that? Will they ever be able to comprehend it without having been there? Rosie tells Leon about it later, and Escalante and Jo watch the replay, but to actually be there, watching it live – to see that unknown horse go from dead last after a flat-footed start to absolutely destroying the competition by race’s end – is something they won’t quite understand.
But I watched it in as live a manner as “Luck” was able to give it to me, and it was beautiful. This is why we devote time to our obsessions, whether they’re sports, art, or something else. Because we hope for the moment. Sometimes we can use that moment to inspire us to do something else good, as Marcus, Lonnie and Renzo do in coaxing Jerry out of Leo’s private game.
But sometimes just seeing the thing you’ve been waiting and suffering so long for is itself enough.
Some other thoughts:
* Though Ace is unfortunately absent for the big race, he’s very present for the rest of the episode, which includes a longer explanation from Claire about her horse/convict rehabilitation program, another session with quick learner Nathan Israel (who can already turn the “Answers a question with a question” line back on Ace), and, most importantly, a face-to-face with Mike, who finally appears in the person of Michael Gambon. (Gambon has no Milch connections, but played a heavy in Mann’s “The Insider.”) And holy cow, does Gambon make a big first impression. Of course, when you invite Dumbledore to drop lines like, “These godless motherfuckers, the ones I blame for me doing three years… Let me try to fuck these cunts up the ass,” you’re bound to get attention. But as with the famously-profane dialogue on “Deadwood,” the cussing is only one small part of why Gambon makes Mike so memorable, and so scary. Ace may have a brilliant plan to get back at this guy for his time in jail, but Mike makes it clear he’s not going to be easily fooled by anything Ace tries.
* I liked the sense of ritual leading up to the big race, and also just how happy and overwhelmed Rosie was to have the chance. Where a more seasoned jock might be turned off by having to get changed in what’s essentially a large closet, she’s just happy to be up in the big leagues, riding a horse this potentially great.
* With each action the railbirds take regarding one another, the tighter their bond grows. But even though Marcus is clearly transformed by what he sees Gettin’ Up Morning do, he still has plenty of temper left with which to get frustrated with Lonnie and Renzo. And his frustration is very, very funny.
* Ian Hart is from Liverpool (one of several reasons he made a great John Lennon in two different movies) and is doing an American accent on this show (like he did on FX’s “Dirt”), but is it my imagination or did his accent turn a bit Southern in this episode? He sounded different than in the previous two weeks, particularly in the scene where the guys ask Escalante if they can feed more carrots to Mon Gateau.
* While Rosie has her unexpected triumph, Joey is understandably freaking out about his own jockey clients – Leon desperately trying to make weight, Ronnie using again – and he delivers a very Milch-ian monologue about his troubles that’s presented in a very un-Milch-ian, stream of consciousness way with all the jump cuts.
What did everybody else think?
Horse racing is to Luck as the shoot-out was to Heat. The expected thing would be to make Claire have a secret agenda of revenge against Ace, just like he has against his backers. I hope the show doesn’t do that.
I kind of felt that they should’ve given Rosie more to do during the first few episodes. I feel like they were at least partly wanting us to feel uplifted by her winning after finally getting the chance to race, and I did, but I think I would’ve felt it more so if she’d been focused on a bit more prior to that, and especially if she didn’t spend the last episode absent. It kind of felt… I don’t know, too quick, like she just came back and won almost immediately.
Don’t really have any other complaints, though. The racing scene was brilliant, all things considered, and the rest of the episode was great as well, probably the best one so far.
Brilliant. The race scene, when it switched to the sweeping string score, was as powerful as scenes from some of the great sports movies, The Natural, Hoosiers,etc.. and as beautiful darn near anything in recent visual memory. The rest of the show is top notch. Im hooked.
I guess one person’s sweeping string score is another’s endlessly syrupy score. Other than that, a great episode.
Calling Santa Anita run down and depressing is the height of ignorance. It’s one of the most beautiful palaces of sport we have in this country. Don’t struggle so hard to get the narrative to fit your preconceived notions.
Within the context of the show, Santa Anita has seen far better days. That’s all I’m saying.
There has been no suggestion creatively that is the case. You’re inferring that it is run down because of the – shall we say – caliber of patrons in attendance for non-stakes mid-week races. If Milch wanted this to be a Lord of Misrule they’d have filmed it at Charlestown. This is some of the highest levels of racing (not the races we’ve seen thus far, but the meet itself) with great trainers, a highly competitive jock colony, etc. The baggage that each of them carries doesn’t detract from the quality of the facility. It ain’t run down.
That struck me fairly odd as well. I don’t know anything about horse racing, but that track looks super nice. It looks like the air is electric at all times, even if they only show a half dozen characters watching the races. Then again, I feel like the promos for the series really stressed that this was a dying business that Ace would be crazy to invest in.
Go listen to Ace’s description of SA when he is in the first pitch meeting in the restaurant talking about the track. Alan is correct.
It’s called a metaphor dude.
I think you’re reading a bit too much into Gettin’ Up Morning coming from the back to win, this is very common.
Sure, but the way that race was presented, the way the horse did it was something that everyone who saw it felt it was special.
And here I’ll defend Alan – a three year old son of a Derby winner in his first start stumbles out of the gate and goes six furlongs in 1:07 under a hand ride. That’s jaw dropping and would be the top story on DRF.
Again, not to rip Alan here but there’s also no way a horse sired by a horse as famous as Delphi is going to be “unknown.”
The colts of Zenyatta and Rachel/Curlin are huge news in the horse world and will be followed closely throughout their pre-racing careers.
They spent minutes of the episode on a slow motion montage to a classical score after that race, following by a main character being so moved that he says he has to go to the hospital. They couldn’t have been more clear that it was a big deal in the universe of Luck.
Also, re: tomsmith- it sounds like him being unknown could be a very interesting side plot.
I caught the track announcer say the time was 107 and change, which for 6f would be freaking flying. If that’s right. it wasn’t just a come from behind win, but a scorcher.
I feel like Gettin Up Morning did have expectations and still wowed the crowd. We know Richard Kinds character knew the quality and he was still in awe.
@Tomsmith: I believe the Nick Nolte character has said that Gettin’ Up Morning’s heritage is secret. I’m not sure how or why.
His heritage isn’t a secret. That isn’t possible in thoroughbred racing. Also, recall the scene where Nolte registers the horse for the race and lists the sire & dam.
Lisa, that was my impression too.
I know it was in an earlier episode, but can someone explain to me how Delphi died? I rewatched that scene 4 times but couldnt understand it exactly.
@Omar the owners of Delphi had a massive life insurance policy on him…and murdered him for the money
The backstory of “Delphi” is really the story of Alydar. Great race horse and sire who died mysteriously in a barn accident shortly after a huge insurance policy was taken out, when the owners were in financial trouble.
All thoroughbred’s breeding is published and known. This horse would not be a “secret” or an “unknown” — not just because of his breeding but because of the extraordinary workouts that were part of earlier episodes. Those are all recorded by the track and published in the Daily Racing Form. But I’ll give Milch a little room for artistic license to create drama.
I hate to say I’m not liking this show. It zigs when it should zag as far as all the track talk goes. Too blandly explanatory when it has a chance to be colorful, and then confusingly wtf when we’re trying to figure out what’s going on…
Pedro, I am actually with you. My wife and I have tried with this show. I almost always agree with Alan and am a huge fan of Deadwood. But I have to disagree with him and most of the commenters here.
There are large parts of the show that are unintelligible and confusing. The others parts that I do understand are trite. These four guys yelling at each other and blowing their money on gambling is a cliched and boring storyline. Escalante, I have no connection with and have absolutely no investment in character.
I like Nolte, but again subtitles are needed. The Rosie story is ok, she seems nice enough and has potential and needs a chance and she’s getting it. ok.
The Jockey Manager makes me want to run into traffic. And as a big fan it’s tough for me to say that Dustin Hoffman plotline could not be less engaging. uggh.
That said, the Race scene was absolutely amazing. Although Alan, I felt the aftermath as a bit too melodramatic, sort of like the entire movie Ali. Just a bit too much slo-mo for this guy.
I think everyone wants this show to be better, but it is not even close to the pantheon level shows that we all love. I mean it’s ok, way better than the Killing :)
Duke. Spot on, every word including my wife.
I’m a huge horse racing fan, but the pacing of this show is killing me. I keep falling asleep while watching — not a good sign.
That was a really interesting moment for Marcus to decide he had to go rescue Jerry. It was like he just witnessed one champion make a come-from-behind win and realized his friend Jerry was probably out there somewhere losing big, but unlike Gettin’ Up Mornin Jerry didn’t have it in him to make the thrilling comeback we all love to watch. There could only be one surprise winner that day.
At first I didn’t love this episode as much as the last because it featured the characters by themselves so much, especially at the beginning. I’m realizing it was probably to set up the emotional impact everyone received (or didn’t receive) when the big race happened… unfortunately, I wasn’t really prepared for it myself and I ended feeling a little manipulated by the whole “come-from-behind win” thing, even while bathing in its epic beauty.
Was Jerry actually losing in Leo’s cash game? I thought that was a little unclear — his duffel bag was still pretty full.
Obviously, it makes a difference. The difference between Jerry learning “when to fold ’em,” or having the sense to walk away with a score. It doesn’t change the fact that his friends helped him make the decision, but I am curious as to whether Jerry actually needed rescuing.
I don’t think it was clear that Jerry was losing. In the timing of the episode he probably hadn’t even been at Leo’s cash game very long. But with his track record that day (and previous days) with Leo odds are he wouldn’t know when to fold and would continue losing money.
Jerry was losing. He was in the process of re-buying (for at least the second time at the game) when the other railbirds intervened. If he was ahead he would have been sitting with a stack of cash in front of him.
Jerry does say, however, that he had a lot of “weight” left in his bag and it did indeed still look pretty full. I’m sure most of that is from his track winnings though. We haven’t seen him win a hand besides the $35,000 suck-out in the second episode.
It was actually a Full House 7’s up losing to Leo’s 8’s up. There was a Straight possibility (5-6 in the hole), but Full House beats Straight. Jerry probably put Leo on a Straight.
Did anyone note Ronnie seemed to go to the exact spot “at the beach” that Nick Nolte’s Jerry Baskin took Dreyfus in “Down & Out in Beverly Hills?” Wonder if that was intentional, considering the Nolte ties here.
I am definitely hooked on Luck. Michael Mann is one of my favorite directors and, even 4 episodes in, I can still see his fingerprints all over it. One of my favorite moments was when Ace was recounting his meeting with Mike and mentioned, off hand, “Him and the fuc*ing boat.” For some reason, I just knew that the mega-yacht would be off-putting to Ace. That’s a sign of great character development. If the quality keeps up, this could be HBO’s signature show.
The showrunner (Milch) is able to keep strong control over the teleplay writing. I’m not sure why everyone is eager to attribute the look of the filming to Mann, who directed only gthe pilot. Sure, he set the example and probaby guidelines.
But, for goodness sake, has no one noticed that the director of this episode is Philip Noyce? he is a very famous Australian film director, director of Newsfront, Dead Calm, Clear and Present Danger, The Bone Collector, The Quiet American, Salt – who surely deserves some of the credit in his own right.
I meant to add that the scene of Walter (Nick Nolte) talking to his horse after the race, speaking really to the horse’s dead sire Delphi, where he says he couldn’t bear to lose him twice, was a very moving piece of both acting and directing. Mann had no part of that – it was Noyce and Nolte.
@berkowit28 I noticed, too, but my thought went to Rabbit-Proof Fence. Love that film and the way it’s shot.
Does anyone else think that the character of Marcus, brilliantly rendered by Kevin Dunn, is the most fully realized character in the show so far? I love his performance, and it is great to see this great character actor get the platform to display his great talents. I know Giancarlo Esposito should get the Best Supporting Actor for his work on “Breaking Bad”, but Kevin Dunn should be a fellow nominee. Wonderful work!!!!
and he is from Chicago & brother of Nora Dunn. Not bad.
Agreed, he’s my favorite character thus far, followed by Walter and Ace. I doubt he’s going to get any award recognition though; the nominations will likely go to Hoffman and Nolte, simply because of their status.
He’s great. Very interesting character. Is he really carrying all the winnings around in that laundry bag, in CASH?
I actually think the agent (forget his name) should get a nominee as he’s so entirely unlikeable, which is different from his repertoire, and his stutter is really good.
I could do witjhout the poker scenes. They drag the action down to a crawl. Jerry’s acument got the shiftless railbirds a horse. Time to cut him loose.
I must commend the camera work on the horses.
Agreed. Oh yes, a gambleholic – he will lose and lose and then what? He doesn’t seem like the type who is an addict though. He doesn’t get any joy from the game and none of the other players like him. Usually addicts derive joy from their habit.
Maybe it was because of a lot of reviewers, including Alan, were saying “Wait for the 4th episode!” but I wasn’t overwhelmed by the race sequence. It didn’t compare to the Carousel sequence in Mad Men or “Where’s Wallace?”, to name two. (Though those both occur late in the season when we as viewers have a much deeper connection to the characters.) But at the same time, I was much more affected by the Jason Street sequence in the FNL pilot.
Alan’s friend MZS on Vulture is way over the top on this episode. “This is as good as TV gets.” No, it’s not.
Comparing this to a couple of the greatest moments ever on tv seems like you r setting it up for failure. Can’t something be moving without always being the best of all time?
I got it, but I thought it went on a little long, the slo-mo, the music. I got it!
‘Julie’ in the women’s locker room was probably an homage to [en.wikipedia.org]
The ‘Julie’ in the women’s locker room was an homage to [en.wikipedia.org]
Probably very much so, since Jay Hovdey is listed as either a staff writer or researcher for this series. In ‘real life’, he’s a columnist for the Daily Racing Form, and is Julie Krone’s husband. :)
Perfect episode! I agree with everything stated positively here.
However, as a small aside, there is NO WAY in real life a casino card dealer is ever as gorgeous as Naomi (Weronika Rosati). NO WAY. AT ALL! :D
Other than that – perfect episode
Really? perfect episode. I think that’s a bit of an overstatement.
What’s up with Mike and Ace’s conversation about Ace’s grandson? Looking forward to whatever that would be?
I was slightly confused by this as well – but mainly because I vaguely remember a conversation between Ace and Gus earlier in the season where it is discussed that Ace took the fall for his grandson – or something to do with his grandson? Am I remembering correctly – or am I mixing shows?
Mike had dope hidden or stored at Ace’s grandson’s place when the cops raided. Instead of giving up Mike or allowing his grandson to get in trouble, Ace took the fall, going to prison for 3 years. My understanding is that this situation – and Mike’s handling of it – was the catalyst for Ace’s revenge scheme against Mike and others involved.
Does anyone else have a bad feeling that this season is gonna end with Gettin’ Up Morning having to be put down? When I saw that horse being put down in the pilot, I had a feeling this was something we’d be coming back to in the finale to bring the story full circle. And after Walter’s comments this week about not being able to handle losing another beloved, champion horse… I dunno. I just have a very bad feeling about where this is going. Does anyone else get that sense?
I think I’m giving up on this show. If David Milch’s name wasn’t attached I doubt Alan or many of you would be giving it such great reviews. It’s taking forever to go nowhere.
And I cannot handle the poker scenes anymore. Now I know nothing about horse racing and have believed the hype that Milch knows what he is talking about there and appreciate the detail. However I’ve been a poker pro for over eight years and the poker scenes are atrocious. Milch may know horse racing but he’s clueless about poker and those scenes destroy what little interest I have in this flop.
Your superiority complex is showing. The poker scenes aren’t supposed to be clever, they’re pretty blunt statements about Jerry’s personality and self-destructive tendencies. I’m sure everyone will miss you.
Well Dan, I for one will miss Mr. Mojo.
And yes, what scintillating scenes of Jerry losing his money gambling to show how self-destructive he is. I have never seen that before in movies or TV. I am so glad they have spent about 15% of the show doing this.
The Wire would have made the point in a 30 second scene.
Excuse my ignorance, but this went right over my head…..
What exactly did the Vet show Smith in Gettin Up Morning? and what did he see vs. what he was supposed to see?
thanks!
They “scope” a horse after the race to look for blood. Sometimes a horse will bleed into his lungs. Which is why they talked about using Lasix on race days. Lasix thins out the blood and prevents bleeding.
Thanks, might have added a little bit to the show if they explained this to the audience even a little bit. I am sorry that I am not up to speed on Horse post-race medical conditions. Throw us a little bit of a bone. I couldn’t figure out if it was minor or major injury.
nice.
thank you for the information, and context!
oh yeah… I am also a huge fan of ‘Rome’ so I’m happy to see Rosie / Kerry Codon (and more detail of her):-) back in the mix of things
That Chinese guy that taunts Jerry, I want Jerry to kill him so badly now! What is it about Jerry? Whenever he first comes on the screen, I think “sexytime!” The hooded eyes, maybe?
Can anybody help me with what seems like an elaborate alibi that Ace and the kid are going over? Did I miss something or will patience be rewarded on this setup? Not having any financial background is slowing me down on the uptake here.
It’s not clear exactly what Ace has up his sleeve. We know that he is putting together a group of investors to purchase the racetrack with the intention to bring in casino gambling. Ace wants 51% ownership and the his partners (who he wants to revenge) combined ownership will equal the other 49%.
It’s not been made clear how Ace plans to use this setup for revenge but remember that Ace has also bought a horse that Escalante is training (Pint of Pain). That’s really only been talked about in the Pilot.
I can speculate on where I think Ace is going with this set up but I won’t do that as I don’t want to upset Alan or readers with any Spoilers.
It seems clear that Ace wants to use the kid (Nathan Israel) to liason between Ace and the other investors. At the end of this episode Ace says “I dont’ envy that kid what’s coming down.” That’s why Ace is paying $1 Million for 1 year of work. Because the shit is going to hit the fan and the Kid is going to be in the middle of it!
Let me also say that I am loving this show and it’s now my new favorite thing about Sunday nights.
I never got into Deadwood when it aired originally but if it’s up to this caliber (and from what i’ve read it is) I am going to be adding this to my Netflix queue very soon!
Thanks MRidley2. Much appreciated. Deadwood…I hope you fully appreciate your impending good fortune!
Two things: Did anybody else get the idea that Naomie and Leo were teaming up against Jerry?
Also, I found a nice essay on Lasix, or rather how the use of game day medications are being phased out: Goodbye Lasix, and Good Riddance [therail.blogs.nytimes.com]
It’s possible, but I don’t think so. Jerry had proven to be an awful player, there’s no need for collusion. But it’s not out of the question, especially seeing the ‘set over set’ hand. I hope it doesn’t go in that direction, though. For a show largely about gambling, they should either show believable poker hands, or just show how much money he’s losing.
I also got the feeling there was something fishy going on with the dealer. It’s possible I may have merely read too much into the way the scene was shot (and acted by the actress playing the dealer), but she seemed to deliberately not call for the floor boss when Jerry’s behavior clearly called for it, which ultimately ended with Jerry steaming and agreeing to play in the private game. It may have been something as minor as Leo giving the dealer some cash to not call the floor on Jerry if he begins to get upset, but it definitely had the vibe to me of something….
Brian o,
In high limit Poker games this its completely normal and accurate behavior by a dealer. the dealers don’t run the game as they would for a low limit game, they let the players run the game. the dealer will not call the floor because Jerry didn’t want that. they will if things get really out of hand, like at the end when Jerry looks about to really lose it.
Notice nobody asked the dealer to call the floor, only that they thought SHE should call the floor. if anyone actually said “call the floor now” she would have. I’m impressed by how realistic they portrayed this actually
My sense was that she was sympathetic toward Jerry and hating watching him destroy himself.
I tried, I really did. I am not interested in this show one bit and will have to cancel my season pass. It’s too boring and I don’t care about the characters.
If you want to see an almost unrecognizable Michael Gambon… Check out The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
Count me as someone who, four episodes in, loves this show. I already find myself loving these characters.
Great episode and great review, Alan.
Didn’t see anyone note the Mrs. Robinson reference, when Ace was in the background behind the woman’s calves in the foreground. I chuckled at that one.
Saw a few comments on the poker, but don’t think anyone explicitly stated that Jerry threw his 7’s down BEFORE any betting on the last card (river) — I can see some artistic license but that was a big boner.
Speaking of boner, wonder what Rick Santorum thinks about the name Gettin’ Up Morning? Just askin’
– MBG
Jerry went all in on the turn, and Lester called him. When the river comes a deuce- which was either a blank or paired a draw-y board (you could see a 7d4d), Jerry thought he won.
You could read the dealer’s reaction either as sympathy or guilt in complicity. It really doesn’t matter which is true.