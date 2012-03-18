‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 8’: Lost Israel

A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I choose to believe your email…
“Comes a time when he’s entitled to a life!” -Walter Smith
In case you missed the news earlier in the week, HBO, Milch and Mann agreed to permanently shut down production on “Luck” after a third horse died during filming of the second episode of what would’ve been season 2. Given this stunning but, to me, understandable decision, there’s a temptation to just throw up my hands, accept that the show has ended before its time and not even bother analyzing these last two episodes.
But just because I already wrote a eulogy for the series on Wednesday doesn’t mean these last two don’t deserve the same kind of attention as the previous seven. As I argued when FX declined to renew “Terriers” before the finale aired a while back, the fact that the show won’t continue doesn’t suddenly invalidate what we actually got to see. This is not an incredibly plot-driven show, aside from the Ace revenge story, and I’m thankful that we got to meet the likes of Marcus Becker and Turo Escalante, got to watch Gettin’ Up Morning run a race for the ages, got to soak up the atmosphere of the track, to see the poetry of David Milch married to the visual artistry of Michael Mann. It may not continue, but it was here, and it was beautiful. And so I’m happy to look at these last two hours the same way I did the ones preceding the announcement.
Our eighth episode actually increases the focus on plot a good amount, as Ace and Gus respond to their assumption that Israel has been murdered, while Walter has to deal with increased pressure from Mr. Bowman and the Kentuckians he represents who are trying to steal Gettin’ Up Morning out from under him.
Though Hoffman and Nolte are the show’s two big stars, Ace and Walter’s paths have yet to cross in this season. Here, their stories operate in parallel, as we see these two men respond to pressure in very different ways based on their backgrounds.
For all that Ace loves the sights and sounds of the track, and acts like a proud father whenever he’s around Pint of Plain, he’s not a horseman by trade; he’s a wiseguy. Dealing with threats to his life and livelihood is part of his skillset – skills complemented by Gus, who’s always been more than the cheerful limo driver he plays at being – and he counter-attacks the threat with precision. He has Gus peel Nick DiRossi off from his allies to sow dissent among the Mike/DiRossi/Cohen axis of evil, then directly confronts Mike with blackmail evidence against Cohen that he will use to keep them out of the casino deal. Mike isn’t exactly scared by any of Ace’s actions – he’s been doing this just as long, and with more apparent success – but he’s at least going to have to try another move, possibly involving the hitman from Chicago who’s been trailing Ace and Gus for a while.
Walter Smith, on the other hand, is a horse trainer to the first and last. If he has a life, or any interests, outside the track, we’ve yet to see it. (The only times we’ve even seen him away from Santa Anita have been at the bar where all the track regulars hang out.) He understands horses – is more comfortable around Gettin’ Up Morning than he is around Rosie, Ronnie or anyone else on two legs, it seems – but is not so great with outside complications. So even though Walter has a more-than-capable lawyer to represent him, and to win the first major challenge from Kentucky, he can’t resist being goaded by Bowman into shoving him and muddying the situation further.
Ace uses finesse and threats to try to get what he wants; Walter uses actual force and probably makes things worse for himself.
I’ll confess, though, that while Nolte continues to be tremendous, all the business with Kentucky reminds me of Al Swearengen’s two least favorite words: “fucking Yankton.” Not only is this part of the show getting too bogged down in a lot of legal procedural details (as opposed to the specific procedures of horse racing, which it’s done a good job of dramatizing), but it also features constant references to actions that took place far away and/or long ago. A character’s past should inform his present, but there are times when Walter Smith becomes too defined by things we’re being told about in elliptical, Milch-ian sentences, rather than things that are happening to him within the context of this series.
Compare all the references to the Colonel and Delphi, for instance, to Ace and Escalante’s brief conversation about the history Turo didn’t know they shared. That’s a more interesting scene for a number of reasons. It involves a pair of characters we’re invested in, rather than someone we know monologuing about people we don’t. It’s compelling in that Ace chooses this particular moment in time, when he’s involving Escalante in a shady bit of business and needs to cement a bond with the man. And it does fill in a few blanks about both Ace and Turo, where I feel like I already understand the important emotional truth of what happened to Walter when Delphi was murdered.
And the Escalante backstory comes in an episode where he gets to demonstrate that he has the capacity to care about more than opportunities to prove his own genius with horses. Dr. Jo gets horse-kicked, placing their unborn baby in serious jeopardy, and we see that when push comes to shove and someone Escalante cares about is in need, he doesn’t have to be a paranoid asshole. He’s there for Jo, and for Eduardo as Jo’s proxy. This baby may not have been something either of them planned for, but he understands the importance, and the danger, of what’s happened, and he steps up, dammit.
Walter and Ace have yet to meet, but tonight we see Walter and Escalante share the screen as they draw the post positions for the big Derby Day race, in which Gettin’ Up Morning and Pint of Plain are, understandably, the two favorites.
Two horses, both of whom the show has made us feel attached to, whose owners and/or trainers we like, with different histories and running styles but equal amounts of affection built up.
Soon, they race. And though “Luck” will end not long after, at least we’ll get to see that.
Some other thoughts:
* Milch isn’t big on doing fan shoutouts or references to prior works, but apparently he couldn’t help himself in having Walter use “free gratis” (another Swearengen-ism) to describe the Colonel gifting him the breeding rights.
* As someone who knows an absurd amount about popular culture, I always enjoy whenever Milch has one of his characters – who are aware of movies, TV and music, but not to the obsessive degree that I am – talk about it, whether the Foray Stables guys last week bickering about the old “Niagra Falls” vaudeville routine, or here Escalante trying to describe “E.T.” as a thing with a monkey on a bicycle.
* Rosie may not have Gettin’ Up Morning anymore, but she gets the mount on Mon Gateau at Leon’s expense after he fails to make weight. And when Leon reaches out to Ronnie for help securing some weight-loss drugs, Ronnie seems genuinely selfless and self-aware in refusing to involve someone else in the same addictions that have brought him so much hurt.
* The song in the closing montage is “Paradise Circus” by Massive Attack,” which has also been memorably used in the UK as the theme to Idris Elba’s “Luther.”
What did everybody else think?
I’m assuming you’ve seen the final episode, Alan. If so, do Ace and Walter have a scene together? It’d suck if Hoffman and Nolte never shared the screen throughout the entire series.
The show is essentially over for most people. I didn’t watch tonight’s episode and won’t be finishing the season. There will never be a resolution to the plots of various characters unless Milch finishes the series on paper and publishes the endings.
At this point you’re just beating a dead horse. There was so much momentum for the series when HBO renewed it midway through the season and started already shooting season two episodes. It seemed like HBO was really in it for the long haul. But now there is hardly a point in watching the series.
Between the insane number of cliffhangers and the absurdity behind the scenes this show will be forever known as one of the most disastrous television shows in history. And for it to be an HBO brand show is mind boggling. The low ratings, headbutting between Mann and Milch, terrible pacing and structure, and then the deaths of the horses leading to the death of the series. This will go into the hall of fame of television hell.
I’m literally counting the minutes until Game of Thrones is on.
What happens if George RR Martin dies tomorrow and never finishes the future installments of A Song of Fire and Ice? Would you stop being interested in A Game of Thrones? Would you get rid of the books because they’re incomplete? Personally, I’d still be enjoying every second of it, flawed and incomplete as it may be. The art that entertains me the most is the kind that leaves a trail of fire behind it. Happy endings are for suckers.
I fucking loved Deadwood’s season 3 finale.
Richard, you are the only one who thinks this way.
It’s okay not to like a show, but stop pretending that your opinion is universal, or even shared by anybody else. I have never read one critic or seen one opinion by any other human being so vehement as to claim Luck as “one of the most disastrous shows in television history.” This claim is absurdly over the top and ridiculously inaccurate.
What nonsense. Is it good or is it not? That’s what matters, not whether it’s completed.
What the hell ?
It’s not like it’s a very plot-driven show, aside from the whole Ace/Mike thing, which could be somewhat resolved in the finale.
Not sure how this invalidates how great the series was… also, “insane number of cliffhangers” ? Are we watching the same show ?
To me, this comment is hyperbolic. The part about the horses dying is fair. That will be this shows unfortunate legacy. However, I couldn’t follow the other stuff about “insane number of cliffhangers” and “absurdity behind the scenes.” I understand that some people will like it and and others won’t. The horses dying does make it a disaster. But do you really believe the show itself is historically bad? That’s hard to swallow. I enjoyed Game of Thrones but the quality of the sequel books is so bad I can’t imagine what they’re going to do with it going forward. I hope that’s not a spoiler – I don’t think it is. It’s just my opinion. I hope the writers of GOT keep an open mind and an independent spirit going forward.
@Richard: I doubt you actually know what you’re talking about in regards to Luck, but please. The fact that it rated poorly doesn’t really mean much other than that most people can’t be bothered to make an effort to watch TV that isn’t easily digested, in my book. The problems with the horses are regrettable and tragic, but this isn’t the first series to have tragedy occur while it was in production. And it doesn’t change anything about the craft of the show itself.
Wow, only one episode left? This episode couldn’t have been much more than 40 minutes if you cut out the promos and credits and it’s setting us up for a season (now series) finale? Even the race in this episode was fairly lackluster and really only served to give some backstory to Ronnie, but apparently those races were so important that Milch and Mann couldn’t give them up when they turned deadly.
Either way, I’m sad to see this one go. I invested myself in it full-on around episode 4 and it felt like a perfect match for the new school of HBO series alongside Treme and Boardwalk Empire.
I was thinking the same thing about giving up some of the racing moments. I am sure that Mann and Milch could have figured out away to keep doing this show, using film of real horse races. It might not have been the quite the same, but really it was the characters that really mattered more than the horse racing. I am guessing that HBO used the controversy over the horses dying and the low ratings to cancel the show despite their renewing it after one episode.
I really don’t think you can do the show with stock footage. Leaving aside just how much more exciting and visceral the race sequences are than any previous attempt to dramatize this stuff has ever been, the horses are treated as characters, and the way the races play out reveal things about both the horses, the jockeys and the trainers. In this episode, for instance, we actually get a glimpse of just how good Ronnie is at his job, and why Walter chose him over Rosie.
Disagree with Alan here. There would be plenty of race footage you could work with to find the rigth kinds of material to advance the story. A race like the one portrayed, where a jockey takes horse to an early lead, slows him down to a walk to conserve the horse’s energy, then opens him up again at the top of the stretch happens all the time. “Lone speed” in a race is a hugely important handicapping key. I think they could have worked with Santa Anita to gain access to old racing footage, and a good editing staff could have put together 3-4 minutes of useable stuff for each episode — which is all they really needed.
Is the episode’s title a nod to the Emmy-winning “NYPD Blue” episode of the same name?
The episodes don’t have titles. But the headline was, indeed, a nod to Sipowicz and company.
Really heard the Sipowicz cadence in this episode, especially in the way characters would place another character’s name in an unorthodox part of a sentence. Good stuff and great ep.
“Escalante trying to describe “E.T.” as a thing with a monkey on a bicycle.”
And, perhaps more amusingly, making the joke — for Escalante intended this to be a joke, I think, as evidenced by his efforts to clarify the reference for the sake of those not properly appreciating his humor — inthat he equates Eduardo to the monkey on the bike who goes across the moon for them both being “illegal aliens.”
The moments that most stand out to me are also amongst the more subtle: Lonnie’s disdain of “Pink rules!” as a betting strategy when he picked his filly in the claims race “also because she was grey.” Escalente’s slyly delivered “Holy cow, I never think of that.” And Mike’s instinctive understanding that Ace’s severing of their partnership is less a response to Israel’s murder that part of his bigger picture plan from the get-go, saying as much when he tells DiRossi, “If not this pretext for rupture, I believe he would have found another.”
And, of course, Gus in his entirety. From the measure menace of his “request” for private venue from Turo to his extended intimidations of DiRossi, Dennis Farina is nothing short of brilliant at putting those ex-cop skilz to mad use in ways that are at once engaging and scary as all hell.
“Escalante trying to describe “E.T.” as a thing with a monkey on a bicycle.”
And, perhaps more amusingly, making the joke — for Escalante intended this to be a joke, I think, as evidenced by his efforts to clarify the reference for the sake of those not properly appreciating his humor — inthat he equates Eduardo to the monkey on the bike who goes across the moon for them both being “illegal aliens.”
The moments that most stand out to me are also amongst the more subtle: Lonnie’s disdain of “Pink rules!” as a betting strategy when he picked his filly in the claims race “also because she was grey.” Escalente’s slyly delivered “Holy cow, I never think of that.” And Mike’s instinctive understanding that Ace’s severing of their partnership is less a response to Israel’s murder that part of his bigger picture plan from the get-go, saying as much when he tells DiRossi, “If not this pretext for rupture, I believe he would have found another.”
And, of course, Gus in his entirety. From the measure menace of his “request” for private venue from Turo to his extended intimidations of DiRossi, Dennis Farina is nothing short of brilliant at putting those ex-cop skilz to mad use in ways that are at once engaging and scary as all hell.
Whoa. I must have been serious; I said it twice. Sorry ’bout that.
HBO’s promo for next week insisted on calling it the season, rather than series, finale. In fact they almost we t out of their way to make that point: During the promo, the text read, “Don’t miss” (shots, shots) “the last episode” (shots, shots) “of the season”, practically highlighting the idea that there’s more Luck to come in the future. Obviously HBO had more an enough time to redo the promo text, so I’m curious why they didn’t.
Either HBO believes that the ratings would be higher if they sell this as the season finale (so that anyone who has missed the news is week won’t be turned off by from next week if hey think there’s more to come) or Luck isn’t completely, 100% over yet and HBO wants to keep their options open by not formally announcing next week as the series finale.
Either way, it’s curious. And either way, I’m dissappointed by the early cancellation of a show I liked a lot, but if I’m being honest not half as dissappointed as I was when the cancellations of “Deadwood” and “Terriers” was announced.
Um, perhaps it was recorded prior to the decision to cancel the show.
Ok, so which horse does everyone think will win that race?
greatest show ever
Apparently, some people think, like Mike, that Israel’s death changed almost nothing, and that Ace is goign through with his plan.
I, for one, don’t. I think he has gotten close with Whatsherface (played by Joan Allen) and with Pint of Plain, and that he genuinely has found other things in life to care about than REVENGE !
I figured that Ace’s plan was to mire the competitors in a bid to outbuy him, which seems to be happening, and then to reveal a trump card that would destroy the whole deal and kill the casino entirely, thus costing them a lot of money and political capital. The fact that he leveraged himself in so low and has made his intentions clear to the track owner imply that he doesn’t have a long term plan for the track and/or casino.
Of course, it’s possible I’ve misread everything because I’m not a wiseguy businessman, but I don’t think Ace is done with his plan. He’s just playing the game.
I fell in love with Luck early on and it was difficult to not expound upon what could have been as I watched the episode. The show reminded as much of The Wire as Deadwood in the sense that it really invests in building character arcs that revolve around a malleable central theme — at the expense of early viewership. There is obviously more star power and financial investment compared to The Wire, but the point of my comparison is to illuminate the great potential of what Luck could have been. Horrible about the horses and a totally understandable decision, and as such there are two reasons to feel melancholy.
I’d just like to say that I like stories that build slowly and have mysteries/different interpretations. I end up being more invested in the characters and what happens to them. I want to know what happens to them and am very sad to see this series end. In this day when there is so much social media is there no way to mount a campaign to get more of this show, whether on HBO, another network, or as a feature film? I think when you build characters slowly and become invested in them, the plot/lack of plot takes care of itself. Some people I know bailed on Treme because “nothing was happening” but anyone I know who saw the last two epis of the first season was there for the next one. Unless the back story is about Milch and Mann can’t stand each other, they should finish this.
PS: I didn’t know it when I started commenting on this show, but I know someone who knows one of the creative people, making me think more about the people who will be thrown out of work by this. Also wish PETA would consider the law of unintended consequences–what do they think will happen now to the “extra” horses who don’t race or breed and who were NOT injured in filming?
Liked this show from the beginning. Really sorry it’s not going on for four or five years. I find it stimulating when you can’t figure everything out right away–language, plot, etc. And watching this episode knowing they pulled the plug, especially made me realize how excellent the actors are, across the board. Escalante is great, as are all the others, in my opinion.
Although I do have to add, Alan, that I am a wee bit disappointed your lead-in was not “A review of tonight’s “Luck” coming up just as soon as I finish banging Hannah Montana …”
Can someone explain Ace’s masterplan to me? Presumably he brought Mike into the deal with the intention of getting revenge, but what was the purported purpose of including Mike and the other 2 — money to support the venture? What was Ace planning to have happen to Mike ultimately? Arrested? Lose money? Why let him off so easy with only a threat of a RICO prosecution? If all he did was cut Mike out of a deal he brought him into in the first place, that doesn’t seem like much of a success. I’m sure I’m missing something here — help me out. Thanks.
While others no doubt interpret it differently, my thinking as it pertains to Ace’s master plan, based on the things he has, to this point in time, said and done is this:
Immediately upon his release from prison, Ace brings a “plan” to his enemies for a combined gaming/racetrack venue in the guise of asking for financial partners to back his plan to fruition for their mutual financial benefit. The thrust of his pitch to them is in him needing their financial resources to make it happen, putting it forth that they “own” him for such time as he spent in prison in their stead. He fronts his reasons for making the offer as something he is “gifting” to them rather than other investors to show “no hard feelings” for things as have transpired in the past, his thinking being let us get beyond these past issues to our mutual benefit in making obscene amounts of money together.
While pitching this offer, Ace makes great show of being made infirm by his time incarcerated, thus portraying himself easy prey for greedy partners as might think to make a deal for shared pie when their true intention, being the greedy fucks they are, is to cut him out of his own deal and take the full pie for themselves. DiRossi buys this act. Mike, on the other hand, sees right through it, rightfully intuiting that Ace means him harm, so any plan Ace might front as a peace offering is far more likely a poison pill with Mike Smythe’s name engraved upon the casing.
Mike is a wise fucknut in this regard.
But he is also a greedy one, believing himself several steps ahead of Ace’s nefarious intentions and thus thinking himself well situated to take Ace’s plan for vengeance and fuck him up the ass with it (if you’ll excuse my Deadwoodian turn of phrase).
Key to the success of Ace’s plan is the governmental exceptions Native Americans enjoy when it comes to running gaming establishments as they are allowed to do where and when others are not. This is how Israel factors into Ace’s plan, Israel’s sole purpose being to convince Mike that, by virtue of Ace’s relationship with “The Chief,” Ace has managed to broker a deal with the Indians that affords him the advantage of their exemption from government regulation on the gaming half of his operation. This would be a very illegal thing to do, and Ace has not actually done it. But he needs Mike to believe he has done it for Mike to believe that Ace’s casino/racetrack venture is a potential gold mine worth stealing. This is what Israel had been sent to do. And Israel accomplishes it, only managing to get himself whacked in the aftermath over not being able to keep his fuckin mouth shut, his syntax betraying his allegiance as solely belonging to Ace … a revelation Mike would have been far wiser to pursue with tongs and tweezers to find out what Ace’s bigger picture plan might be (which is exactly why Ace did not read Israel in on his bigger plan), but which instead, Israel being “exactly the kind of kid who will piss Mike off” (one of the stated reasons Ace chose Israel for the task at hand), Mike flies into a rage and kills Israel, never having found out he was not sent as a mole to imbed himself inside Mike’s operation (as Mike assumes), but rather as a bearer of misinformation who has already accomplished his mission before such fatal stumble as introduces his skull to bad end on the round of a heavy, glass ashtray.
Thus why Israel’s murder, while most assuredly an unfortunate turn of events (most notably for Israel), is not an impediment to the successful articulation of Ace’s masterplan. Because Israel succeeded at doing what Ace needed him to do (something they know off The Chief providing them with pictures of Mike’s hitter surveiling their for-the-show meeting as they arranged to “verify” that Ace did indeed “have the Indians in his pocket”), so now Ace can proceed with his plan.
Which, as far as I can tell, is to now sever all partnership ties with Mike and his cronies — something Ace always planned to do once Mike was convinced the casino/racetrack deal was worth stealing … something Mike rightfully notes in saying “If not for this pretext for rupture, I believe he would have found another.” And Ace would have. If not Israel’s murder, he would have found another reason to sever their partnership simply because, I believe (although they have not outright said as much yet), his ultimate intention is to “let” Mike successfully steal this casino/racetrack deal from him so that when the law descends upon it as the illegal enterprise it is, it will be Mike and Mike alone — Mike having stolen it wholly away from Ace — who is left holding the bag of damning evidence this time.
This is Ace’s endgame as I perceive it to be implied at this point in time, although I’m also more than willing to concede my interpretation is likely not shared by many others, and may well prove out to be wholly misinformed in how the race actually runs once the dominoes start to fall along the complex lines of Milch’s as-of-yet unrevealed masterplan. But based on the things Ace has thus far said and done, coupled with the eye-for-an-eye motivations he has implied drive his agenda to the end of seeking vengeance against those who sent him to prison for leaving him holding a bag that was not his to hold, this is how Ace’s plan seems designed to exact payment in kind from those he holds responsible for years lost to the penal system, and how he plans to walk away from the same “deal” he employs to incarcerate Mike and his cronies … by having allowed himself to have that deal stolen from him to the end of a complete divestment of legal culpability for such illegal acts as others will now suffer for off them having stolen that which he convince them was worth stealing.
He is not unlike Tom Sawyer in that regard, convincing others to deprive him of the very great pleasure of whitewashing a fence by paying him for the privilege of doing so themselves.
That’s how I took it too, Tim. The whole eye-for-an-eye thing dictating that he set Mike up for jail time, and him trying to do so by dangling bait he know Mike won’t be able to resist … but perhaps not fully taking into account how leery, yay downright paranoid, Mike would be of ANY plan fronted by Ace no matter HOW tempting simply because he know Ace means him harm and is not fool enough to believe Ace will ever get OVER meaning him harm, Ace not being the sort to forgive and forget a transgression such as Mike perpetrated upon him, and Mike understanding that in ways DiRossi never will.
Which is to say, Mike can hear the thunder, he’s just not quite sure which cloud holds the lightening.
(and thank you, BTW, for your kind sentiment in last week’s comments. Any compare on that front is something I will always welcome as the highest of all possible compliments.)
Here’s my idea to save “Luck” : Give the dead horses to the Zombies on “The Walking Dead”. Win-Win.
After the news of it´s cancellation I was so sad I decided not to watch any more…but I could not stay away and now after this great episode I feel absolutely gutted.
This sucks.
Can anyone explain why most times we see Leon he’s (a) frantically trying to lose weight or (b) chugging beer? Is he that stupid?
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. He definitely hasn’t been portrayed as a genius. Case in point: “what’s the most specialest stuff?”
Not enough Foray Stables for me… But did anyone catch their conversation at the end. I know they were talking about what they would wear to the race, right?
All I caught was Marcus saying “that handicapped stalker broad keeps sending me pictures of what she’s wearing.” Great line, but I couldn’t tell what Lonnie and Renzo said…
Could use a little dialogue help here too, keep thinking I’m the only one. Love the Forays, I really thought Mon Gateaux would be in the Big Race with Pint o’ Plain and Gettin’ up Morning leading up to this episode. Should be a fine race day. The scene with Naomi was hilario, Marcus is channeling Sipowicz and glad to see Jerry’s not Chinese food.
Already ranted on Alan’s fine column on the show’s demise. Screw the hypocrites @ PETA, this was — IS — a GREAT show that HELPS horses, by raising their profiles. Derby Day’s coming, try to stop that, do-gooders.
notmydayjob–not sure this will thread in the right place, but bravo for your explanation of Ace’s plan. I had picked up pieces that were identical to yours, but didn’t have the whole thing fleshed out. As you said, you could be wrong about parts of it, but definitely your reading is what is being hinted at. Whether it is misdirection (twist within a twist within a twist) remains to be seen.
Thank you, Kathy
Another great episode. At this point I’m very convinced that HBO used the 3rd dead horse to cancel an expensive show that didn’t get the ratings they wanted. To go even further, it’s not very talked about how the 3rd horse died. But in context how it died, it justifies my theory. The 3rd horse bucked up on to its hind legs, falling backwards and thus landing on its head. Something any horse anywhere could do. It had nothing to do with treatment, overworking or drugging horses. It was a random thing that could happen anywhere. It’s the equivalent of an actor tripping by accident and landing on their head. A shame.
A piece in the LA Times today – ‘It was a mistake to euthanize HBO’s show about horse racing’
[opinion.latimes.com]
Amen, thx for that. Suck it, PETA.
Am I the only one that thought Mike’s guys were “Going all Dexter” on Israel?
Also of note… Dexter’s victims apparently don’t bleed as much as Israel, as he made an awful mess while being chopped up.
Yes, but Dexter doesn’t chop up his victims on his boat, he does it in the kill room, which he prepares in advance for minimal spillage and ease of cleaning (cling wrap around the body, disposable plastic sheets on the floor, etc.).