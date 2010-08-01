‘Mad Men’ – ‘Christmas Comes But Once a Year’: Holiday spirits

Another new “Mad Men” tonight. You can find my reviews of previous seasons at my old blog, and I have a review of the latest episode – along with a note about the altered schedule of future reviews – coming up just as soon as I’m in the middle of a seven-day beauty plan…
“In a nutshell, it all comes down to what I want versus what’s expected of me.” -Faye Miller
Oh, Don.
Oh, Don.
Ohhh, Don.
You have been a naughty, naughty, naughty boy this Christmas, and you deserve something far worse than coal in your stocking for the way you treated Allison.
The holidays are a stressful time for people under the best of circumstances, and “Mad Men” characters are rarely under the best of circumstances. The Christmas of 1964 brings a lot of discomfort, pain and outright humiliation to the world of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, and many characters are forced to prostitute themselves, or to make others feel like a prostitute, to get what they need before Dec. 25.
The Don we reconnected with last week was in a dark place, but here we see that his first real Christmas without the family (the separation had just happened in mid-December ’63) is dragging him even further down the sinkhole. He’s drinking so much that at night he begins to resemble Freddie Rumsen (who himself makes a mostly triumphant, clean and sober return that we’ll get to in a bit), so sloppy and pathetic(*) that neither Phoebe the nurse nor Faye the market research expert respond to his lame advances, when he’d easily seduce either one were he in peak condition. He’s so lonely that he calls Peggy “sweetheart” when he leaves the Christmas party(**), then turns Allison’s good deed journey to bring him his apartment keys into a chance to feel a connection and make love to someone.
(*) The younger employees at Sterling Cooper always gossiped about Don, but always in an admiring or envious way. To hear Joey use the word “pathetic” to discuss Don shows how bad things are for him right now.
(**) He’s not hitting on Peggy, just acknowledging that she’s the only person who loves him (platonically) in spite of knowing as much about him as any human can without the words “Dick Whitman” attached.
I cringed mightily watching Don pull Allison to her, and then seeing her reciprocate. As I’ve talked about before, being Don Draper’s secretary is not easy. Peggy was okay but mostly distracted by personal issues (she’s a better protege than Gal Friday), Joan great but temporary, Lois a disaster, and Jane more interested in finding a Sterling Cooper partner to sleep with. We’ve seen with Allison – and were reminded early in this episode with Sally’s letter to Santa – that she’s that rare creature who can meet Don’s professional needs, understand his moods and perform her demanding job with a minimum of drama (though she does understandably get choked up at the postscript to Sally’s letter). Allison is probably the most functional relationship Don has in his life right now (Peggy still is a target for abuse, after all), so when Don pulled her towards the couch, I all but begged them to stop before he screwed it up.
But bad as I expected things to go, I never expected anything quite as horrible as Don’s behavior the next morning, when he shocks Allison with how much their encounter didn’t happen, as far as he was concerned, then hands her the envelope with her holiday bonus. Dick Whitman, who grew up with the nickname “whore-son,” is so fixated on keeping his personal life walled off from his professional life that he makes Allison feel like his whore. He doesn’t close the door and apologetically suggest their night together was nice but a bad idea in hindsight; he just acts like it never happened and gives her a hundred bucks, cash. And unlike some other incidents where we see that Don’s weird pathology allows him to forget about the thing that he wants to erase – see, for instance, his initial confusion when Peggy asks him to repay her for the bail money from the car crash with Bobbie Barrett – his expression after a humiliated Allison leaves his office makes it abundantly clear that Don knew exactly what he was doing and feels guilty about it. Just not guilty enough to have stopped himself.
This is among the lowest things we’ve ever see Don do, down there with ordering Adam out of his life and saying “you people” to Sal. We understand by now Don’s need to push people away at all costs, and in hindsight it’s not surprising that he would treat Allison in a way that ensures she would never, ever approach him that way again, nor tell anyone else about an encounter that ultimately mortified her so. That doesn’t make it any easier to watch, though, and it’s a credit to Matthew Weiner (here writing the script with Tracy McMillan) and Jon Hamm that they’ll take the character there, and to Alexa Allemanni’s acting that we’d feel so badly for such a minor character.
Allison isn’t the only character made to feel like a working girl this hour, though. Roger lets Lee Garner Jr. bully him into throwing a lavish party the firm can’t afford, and then into putting on the Santa suit, posing for photos with men on his lap, and everything else, because SCDP can’t survive without Lucky Strike. And because we know more about Garner than anyone at the firm but Don, we can suspect that this particular form of bullying has a sexual component for him, even if Roger is likely unaware of that.
Roger has to wear the suit in part because Freddie wisely declines to risk temptation by doing it himself. Freddie’s “six month leave” from the firm has lasted more than two years, but we discover he’s been clean and sober for 16 months of that. Freddie left the firm humiliated, but manages to reclaim his dignity by bringing in a client who’s a member of the same “fraternity” of Alcoholics Anonymous. I’ve always enjoyed the writing of the character (and the low-key performance by Joel Murray). Freddie was a hellacious drunk, and he’s still an unapologetic sexist, but he’s the one at the firm who recognized Peggy’s writing talent and brought it to Don’s attention, and who likes her enough to call her “ballerina” when he returns. (This is a good episode for Peggy to be complimented by her mentors.) His skill set and sensibilities probably aren’t of great value to the forward-looking SCDP, even if his relationship to Pond’s is.
But even after Peggy privately embarrasses him for being old-fashioned, he still serves as sounding board for her problems with non-fiance Mark. It seemed last week that Peggy had chosen Mark so she could finally wear the pants in a relationship after sleeping with assertive, problematic men like Pete and Duck, but here we see she’s playing a bit of a role with Mark, pretending to be the virgin she hasn’t been since 1960. He wants to have sex (the way the Swedish people do, of course), and she doesn’t want to, in part because she’s not entirely sold on the guy. Freddie warns her that if she wants Mark to marry her, she can’t fool around with him. Peggy knows that this is more old-fashioned advice from Freddie, and she sleeps with Mark – not because she’s changed her mind about him, but because she doesn’t want to be alone on New Year’s Eve. (Again, the holidays make people do things they wouldn’t at other times of the year.) She doesn’t get an envelope of cash for it, but the post-coital expression on her face suggests she feels just as cheap for having exchanged her body for another warm body to keep next to it a while longer.
The story on the homefront doesn’t have any prostitution undertones – for which I’m grateful, because fast as Kiernan Shipka is growing, that would be… No. Just no. – but it does also deal with holiday anguish and humiliation. Sally runs into Betty’s ex-stalker Glen (creepily played, as always, by Weiner’s son Marten) at the Christmas tree lot, and we see that as Glen has gotten older, his obsessions have gotten younger. Glen is still disturbing, but he does mean well in trying to set himself up as a Sherpa guide to life in a home where a divorced mom has remarried. Sally admits that being in the house on Bullet Park Road is tough without her dad, especially at holiday time, and Glen decides to do her a solid in his own weird way by vandalizing every room in the house but her own. In the process, he makes Betty and Henry (and Bobby and Gene as collateral damage) feel, at least temporarily, as uncomfortable in that house as Sally does, and he makes Sally in turn feel like she has a guardian angel watching her back. I have an uneasy feeling about Sally’s reaction to the lanyard Glen leaves on her pillow, and the expression on her face as she looks out the window late at night, thinking of the bad boy who did a good deed for her. Don’t you?
Some other thoughts on “Christmas Comes But Once a Year”:
- Some semi-familiar faces as guest stars in this one. In addition to the return of Darren Pettie as the odious Lee Garner Jr., we got Nora Zehetner (one of the new docs from this past season of “Grey’s Anatomy”) as Phoebe, John Aylward (Dr. Anspaugh from “ER”) as Dr. Atherton and Cara Buono as Faye Miller. Buono had a small role in the final days of “The Sopranos” as Christopher’s wife Kelli. That’s a bit noteworthy because while “Mad Men” employs a number of Weiner’s “Sopranos” colleagues behind the scenes, the show has largely avoided using “Sopranos” actors. (Though Paul “Father Phil” Schulze did play the man who taught Dick Whitman the hobo code.) I’m expecting to see more of Zehetner, Aylward and Buono as the season goes along, particularly Aylward and Buono as consumer evaluation is an idea that’s only going to gain steam as time marches on for these characters. (Plus, I’m figuring at some point Don dries out a little and takes another shot at one or both of the ladies.)
- Of course Don is the guy who won’t take the test. What’s particularly funny is Lane Pryce’s attempt to stifle a laugh as Don walks out, because he knows Don well enough to understand exactly what’s going on here.
- Can anyone identify the painting that Jane got for Roger’s office? I see big dots and I assume Lichtenstein, but that’s about as deep as my art education goes.
- Always a pleasure to watch Joan in action as the world’s greatest everything, be it last-minute party planner or debauchery facilitator once Garner arrives. The woman leads one hell of a conga line. Also, does Roger’s question about the whereabouts of Dr. Greg imply that he hasn’t been sent to Vietnam yet?
- And again speaking of both Joan and Roger, note that she does show up to the Christmas party wearing the red dress he told her he liked.
- Peggy still has a roommate, whom Mark refers to as “Rasputin.” That doesn’t sound like a nickname you’d apply to the Carla Gallo character. Hmm…
- I have to say, the last year of “Community” has now made me irrationally happy whenever Trudy appears on “Mad Men.” I suspect I am not alone in appreciating the awesomeness of Alison Brie.
- Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce may be a forward-thinking firm, but we’re reminded in his party conversation with Dr. Atherton that Bert Cooper himself doesn’t really enjoy what the way forward for this country looks like.
- “That is very physically uncomfortable, you know. That’s not a joke.” Yes it is, Freddie.
- Hamm and John Slattery have a much warmer, funnier relationship in real life than Don and Roger do, and it was amusing to see that real relationship briefly bleed into the characters as we saw the two joking about “the Fuhrer’s birthday” in reaction to the awful spectacle Lee Garner put on the night before.
Finally, you may have seen elsewhere on the Internets that Matthew Weiner has decided, in response to several pre-airing reviews of the season premiere that he felt gave away too much of the story, to not send out additional screeners of episodes this season. It’s an imposition, but screeners are a privilege, not a right, and so I’ll adapt.
The most obvious impact of this decision means that this will be the last episode of the show (at least until/unless Weiner changes his mind) where I’ll have a review posted the minute the show ends on the East Coast. I have a few years of experience at powering through to the late hours to write about “Lost” (and before that, “The Sopranos”) and while those reviews were likely not as in-depth (or, at least, as polished) as they would have been were I given more time and/or an earlier window in the day, I think I can still put together something that will suit our purposes.
That said, I won’t know until I’m in the middle of the process next week whether I’ll feel comfortable posting what I’ve written by the middle of the night, or if I’ll need at least a few hours of sleep before I can finish, polish, and publish. Just knowing my age and endurance level, I doubt I’ll be able to be up past the end of the West Coast airing, so if I haven’t got it published by then, just assume it’ll be done in the morning. (This may be a good night to be checking my Twitter feed, if you care.)
Things change, “Mad Men” continues, and we’ll get through it all together.
But back to “Christmas Comes But Once a Year” – and keeping in mind the commenting rules that include not insulting other commenters, and not discussing any spoilers (including the previews for the next episode), what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
thought it was the most choppy/disjointed episode i’ve ever seen
There is always an episode that feels that way early in a Mad Men season. Last season it was the “Old Kentucky Home” episode. When the season is over it will probably not seem that choppy/disjointed to you.
I had flashbacks to Roger’s blackface when he was dressed as Santa. My Old Kentucky Home was one of last season’s best episodes, I’m perfectly happy for Weiner to spend the opening episodes setting the seen and refining the tone in this manor.
I did as well… the nagging trivia cards and the dove commercial in between didn’t help at all…
That felt really heavy for being so early in the season, but my first reaction is “Wow.” From Glen Bishop’s return to Don’s seduction of Allison… just wow.
Write a comment…
Having your analysis posted the moment the show ended was such a wonderful treat – I’m going to miss that, but on the other hand, i will probably get to sleep earlier for Monday’s work.
I agree… best Mad Men writing out there, took me a while to figure out where you were at ;)
I’m finding it hard to get into this season so far. Don the guy who had it all and had secrets was fascinating. Don the divorced guy who we know a lot about is not very riveting.
I felt the same way early on last season, but it all ended up coming together. I’m sure this season will too.
I feel it too. Definately not as engaged… maybe it’s time has passed? The best thing about this episode was no Betty…
I feel so differently! I love this season already, the way the office feels now — the modernization of the workplace and the blossoming of new+old characters is fascinating (paired with the reactions of some of the old stick-in-the-muds makes it even better].
Similarly, the home life where we get to witness the new Husband’s realization that Betty is a witch, the storylines with the kids, Etcetc.
This isn’t the Don show, and just because he isn’t a suave hunk anymore doesn’t mean his environment isn’t enrapturing, or that his character is any less interesting [I remember him causing girls to cry in previous seasons btw]
I feel Don is still a compelling character. I would have grown bored of an always dapper and smooth Don. I disagree with SWG: We don’t know everything about Don. We don’t know how he will react to the upcoming social changes both in his personal life and the world at large. We now know Don is capable of appraoching everything either as Julius Kelp or Buddy Love, and not knowingwho he will be is riveting. The Feminine Mystique was written in 1963, in this last episode I don’t think that it was just Don being pathetic but the women are becoming more forward and assertive and it’s stemming from what will be the 2nd wave of the feminist movement.
Reply to comment…
I have to say that I am already enjoying this season more than last. 1964 was really when “the Sixties” got underway.Kennedy was assasinated in November of 1963 – Beatlesmania arrived in January of 1964 and suddenly everything was different.
This show seems to be mirroring that with the new ad agency, new offices, new assertiveness from Peggy, and new directions for Don & Roger.
Can’t wait for the next episode.
For me it was the Ad guy who was everything an Ad is- shiny and perfect on the surface, but we always knew his dark core, we find out he’s cheating on his wife and kids in the first episode! This is all just playing out the natural consequences of those choices. Don never had it all- and he can’t run from the fact that his choices brought him to this place anymore. I love the show because of how sincere it always is- not how shiny.
Liz D
For me it was the Ad guy who was everything an Ad is- shiny and perfect on the surface, but we always knew his dark core, we find out he’s cheating on his wife and kids in the first episode! This is all just playing out the natural consequences of those choices. Don never had it all- and he can’t run from the fact that his choices brought him to this place anymore. I love the show because of how sincere it always is- not how shiny.
Liz D
Dark episode, but I’m hoping that Don and Allison manage to get somewhere back to normalcy before the end of the season.
I did not know until this review that Glen is played by Weiner’s son. I’m not sure I have any words to express how odd that is.
I have a feeling Allison will be gone by the next episode. I’m sure she was typing up her resignation letter at the end of the episode.
ADKid, as much as I love this show, I’m also fairly uneasy about Weiner’s son in that role. Weird and getting weirder. Who puts their own kid in that position?
Echos — Rule #1, don’t talk about the previews for the next episode! I didn’t watch that preview for a reason, I like to be surprised.
I had the same feeling as A.P.–that Allison was typing her resignation letter.
@ ADK1d25 & Bling Bling, I don’t find it odd. How so?
I thought Allison was typing up her resignation letter too, but then I realized that this would happen in 2010- not 1964. As a secretary, and as a woman in 1964, she really doesn’t have all that many options. This is probably the best job for someone with her skill set- so she’ll do what loads of women did- suck it up. Sadly. At least things are better now.
There’s a fair chance Weiner’s kid doesn’t realize it IS a creepy character. He’s a child.
I agree with sdhb – I also originally thought she was typing up a resignation letter with the determined look on her face but as the view fades and we see her look out the window slightly dead faced, it reminded me slightly of the look on Joan’s face after she was raped in the office by her then fiance. Allison knows there is nothing that can be done about it and as she hardens/steels herself for the reality, she gets that kind of soulless look in her eye….
Definitely late in responding but I do agree with sdhb and Meg about Allison and how her facial expression played out. Just kind of puzzling what exactly she was expecting the next day: a hug? early morning roam? (Should I get the door?) a relationship? etc. The events the next day seemed a bit silly cause since it is clear she is the best secretary he’s ever had, she should have expected Don to behave in such bastardly ways. Also, perhaps this was more retribution for Allison not staying the night after he asked her to stay.
“He’s drinking so much that at night he begins to resemble Freddie Rumsen (who himself makes a mostly triumphant, clean and sober return that we’ll get to in a bit), so sloppy and pathetic(*) that neither Phoebe the nurse nor Faye the market research expert respond to his lame advances, when he’d easily seduce either one were he in peak condition.”
Or could we give the women a bit of credit and assume there must be _someone_ out there immune to the charms of a fling with Don Draper?
thats impossible, sorry. when Don is on his game he can get any woman he wants, including you karen. :)
I agree. All three women Don hit-on knew he was a divorcee, that label in the 1960’s must be causing some of the difference in the way women treat Don. Instead of some tall handsome mysterious stranger interested in a fling, he’s ‘that man who has something wrong with him and must be very desperate’.
Don has drunk like a fish before and still gotten the lay, and I agree his emotional baggage is probably effecting his game – but I think the modernization theme [of course with it’s decietful undertones] is continuing from the last episode. Women are chosing to not act subservient to this handsome stranger, gaining some self-respect and pride – again, it helps that Don is seen as damaged goods.
Of course then there’s Allison, but her reasonings for bedding [couching?] Don cause for additional analysis. Aka how she viewed her friendship with Don, and the fact that she didn’t think it would become as big of a deal to her as it did. Poor girl.
Another familiar face I didn’t even recognize until I saw her name in the credits – Jessica Pare, who played John Slattery’s daughter and Matt Long’s friend on Jack & Bobby.
Also played the topless check in the hot tub in Hot TUb time machine – yowza
Also played the topless check in the hot tub in Hot TUb time machine – yowza
And by check I mean the girl with the giant rack.
So embarassed for Don. He needs to pull himself together. That’s hard to watch. But hats off to the folks at Mad Men who are willing to make the lead hard to watch.
Love that Freddy is hard core AA. But that doesn’t make him more credible at writing pitches. He’s just wrong about the cold cream.
Wow.
Glen, Freddie, I was half expecting Chauncey to reappear.
Enjoyed your analysis, Alan. It was an eventful episode, one I still need to wrap my head around.
Regarding Allison, and I’m in no way endorsing what Don did to her because my heart was breaking, but isn’t she the secretary who slept with Kenny at the office in season one (Nixon v Kennedy). I’ll have to recheck my DVD, but when Pete’s secretary slipped out of Harry’s office the morning after, Ken and (I think) Allison were sneaking out of his. She’s the one Ken tackled to check her panty color, right? I’m not judging here, I’m just trying to figure out if it’s the same character.
p.s. I thought Allison was typing her resignation letter when she left Don’s office and started typing.
So did I. I thought, girl, that’s what I’d be doing too.
I did too, but I thought that Weiner wouldn’t be that cruel to have that resignation be off-screen.
I mean, he wouldn’t, would he?
But you know what? If she did resign, Don’s shit would have been obvious to a workplace that no longer crowns him king, and that’s a very dangerous place for him to be. If this season becomes The Year Women Stop Enabling Don, well, hell, we won’t need a mention of Betty Friedan, will we?
But the question that’s not asked: Why the hell does the scion of American Tobacco need a fucking Xmas party? I do recall that their NYC location was pretty swank, and they could afford better food, and hookers. Other than the benefits of humiliation, what does he get at SCDP?
As much as I cringed when Don grabbed her hand, I was shocked by how casual Allison was and how disappointed Don was when she left- he wanted companionship as much as a lay.
Am I the only one that thinks that Don’s behavior the morning after was more in response to her ‘leaving him’ than just his obsessive work/private life divide?
Actually the girl whom Ken tackled and later slept with at the Nixon/Kennedy party was played by the woman from the Progressive commercials.
Who was the girl that Harry Crane had the in office fling with – in the boxer shorts – first season??
Harry slept with Pete’s secretary Hildy.
Like you, I’m dead certain (having recently watched the Nixon vs. Kennedy election episode again) that Allison/ Alexa Alemanni is the girl Ken Cosgrove tackled. She also later crept out of his room.
I also got the feeling it was a letter of resignation Allison was typing at the end of this episode but I hope I’m wrong.
From Jane’s saying it was Don’s fault he was spending the holidays alone, I wager he hasn’t made any moves on her friend from the Public Relations’ episode. I didn’t particularly like her so it’s fine by me!
I rewatched Nixon v. Kennedy. The girl Ken tackled for a panty-check and then slept with was definitely Allison.
LJA, great catch! I just rewatched that episode and you’re right, Ken tackled Allison. Allison’s had a rough way to go at Sterling Cooper and now SCDP.
Really didn’t like the tone or the pace of the show…dark is one thing — tawdry, tasteless, offensive….Don is more interesting when he has some charm. He lacks it all now. Maybe Suzanne will rescue him?
You can’t rescue other people – it doesn’t take.
There was some “Oh, Don”ing going on here too. That was just brutal. Mostly notably for Don, but it was a humiliation-fest all around, except for Sally. Something’s got to snap him out of it, but I don’t really know what it would be.
Right now Don’s situation is so depressing that I almost expect him to commit suicide. I have to keep telling myself that Weiner has a few more seasons to go with this show to shake off that feeling.
Glen and Sally certainly seem like a budding dysfunctional teen (ish) relationship with Glen as the twisted knight in shining armour to help Sally. I did not pick up that the actor is Weiner’s son, but I can see Sally falling even deeper for this “bad boy”. Betty had better watch out.
It’s too bad about the screeners. I think that now that the show has started, spoilers are not as big of a deal, barring something major like the death of a character. I find Weiner a little obsessive about the spoiler thing, because knowing that the season started in 1964 would not have ruined the first episode for me. Also, unless a critic is completely irresponsible, it’s often nice to know when an upcoming episode is really damn good. AMC is much better with the placement of previews for Mad Men, waiting until the end of the show to air them, as opposed to Breaking Bad, where they air before the final act.
oh right! It was nice to note that Freddy did *not* commit suicide.
At this point, I wouldn’t really miss Don. As for spoilers, if the NYT can’t keep her mouth shut, don’t send spoilers TO THE NYT.
Interesting point about Don committing suicide. If I remember correctly, there were at least three references/comments/jokes about suicide in the first episode. I’m sure it’s coming for somebody, but I never thought it would be Don. Maybe Roger? If Lee Garner Jr. keeps it up, you never know.
I don’t know, Dan, I think Roger is more likely to push Lee Garner Jr. out the window than jump out himself.
Well when the series does end can you imagine it ending for Don in a similar fashion to the opening credits – taking a dive?
I imagine any “suicide” Don would commit would simply be abandoning this identity for another.
Well, since this will be the last review posted at the “regular” time I guess i better post my plea now.
I’ll be in DC when the August 15 episode premieres. The Hotel I will be at doesn’t have AMC. If somebody knows a place around Union Station that shows Mad Men I’d be eternally grateful.
Thanks!!!
csc115 at yahoo.com
My sister lived in DC for years, and still visits on a regular basis. I’ll ask her if she has any ideas.
ummm, find a new hotel!
You can buy the episode on iTunes for $1.99.
Wow, I thought you’d get a TORRENT of answers….
A few points:
The Duck pump fake in the opening had me on pins and needles. The contrast between executive Duck and the non-fiancÃ© makes me wonder if Peggy felt anything at all, let alone “different”. I also loved the callback to Peggy’s Norweigan roots with her “I won’t be doing anything Swedish” line.
I could watch the Christina Hendricks Conga line on a loop for hours on end.
Was tonight the first Beatles reference in the show?
The Duck pump fake (well put) put me on guard too, what was the point of showing that in the preview of the show?
I think the Duck clip in the previews was to remind viewers that Peggy was not a virgin.
First, I was fully prepared for Don to fire Allison. I mean, he just doesn’t give a damn, does he? Even when he successfully navigated countless secretary relationships, and knew he didn’t need to enable secretaries’ MRS fantasies? This is not the man who almost gave up a friendship because that line was crossed, with his girl.
Next, with Phoebe and Faye, it’s like he now has a stink — a man who falls apart once his illusion of marital bliss falls apart. Don really seemed like he had more, could do more, but he’s letting the free-fall accelerate.
And I thought Dr. Miller’s contribution to feminine hygiene ads would be that blue liquid as the anti-blood.
And yet we have the anti-Don, Freddy!, who’s all about telling the truth to everyone but still has his blind spots. (Tallulah? Miss Stanwyck? He’s reaching out for actresses Robert Aldrich casts in horror movies, fixed on icons of the era where he started creatively, before the drinking took over.) But the good thing? He’s now there for people. He’s Carl’s sponsor, I betcha. Pity that he’s taking over Ballerina’s office, her chair, and her love life. Sad to know that some men can only be supportive of women if said women cover up their drunken mistakes. But note that Freddy lied — neither he nor Violet had any intention of him breaking his sobriety.
With Peggy and Freddy, Roger and Lane, Faye and Don, people are trying to knock sense into people heads… and failing. And Joan, yet again, is a party beard.
With Bert’s friend out in the open, we witnessed a partial meeting of the Illuminati, right? Prove me wrong, sir….
And as for Sally inheriting her mom’s stalker, I’m thinking that she’s thinking of her dad — the guy she always thinks about.
As for our new Maximum Leader’s edict about what we need to know and when we need to know it, it’s all good. I won’t stay up until the crappy movie AMC usually serves afterward, refreshing posts, so my workplace will be relieved.
As always, John Slattery had great lines, but I really felt sorry for him during the party. Don did sink to a new low in this episode. I think he even broke one of his own rules. If memory serves, he hasn’t slept with any employees until now. Poor Allison.
Great review, as always!
Peace,
Kelley
To me, Don acknowledged that “it” shouldn’t have happened with Allison by not saying anything – he hasn’t matured to the point he could say it and then follow-up with “I’m sorry”.
Didn’t the relationship between Sally and Glen eerily resemble the one between Don and Betty? Would be a shame if Sally is doomed to live out her mother’s life as well.
That is a doom that many succumb to.
There was a shot at the X-Mas tree market, when Glenn was boasting of his job cutting the twine, where the camera went close-up on the knife he was using, and ever since I could not stop thinking that here we had a foreshadowing of a Manson-like death spree. Glenn has that same sociopathic detachment, and his break-in and violence at the Draper house echoed more deadly iterations to come later in the decade.
Lets not forget Blake Bashoff aka Karl from Lost as Peggy’s non-fiancee as a semi-familiar face.
Enjoyed Roger’s one liner, “Where the hell is he going?” When he goes with Peggy to get them drinks.
No, Roger says “Where the hell is he?” He’s waiting on Lee Garner, who’s the sole reason they’re having the expensive party.
ahh poor audio on the slingbox couldn’t hear it clearly
I think it’s still a little early for Joan’s husband to already be in Vietnam. At this point, I think it’s still advisors / CIA / Special Ops. It’s ’65 when things begin to ratchet up.
I agree. its only been a year so he has probably only gone to OCS and is still in his NY residency.
I’d guess his best shot would be a posting at Walter Reed, but more than likely sometime in ’65 he’d get posted to West Germany (wow how weird to write that).
OK Mad Men experts, where exactly is Peggy’s child? There was a heated debate tonight at our regular group before tonight’s episode. One side says it’s apparently very clear that she gave the child away and we’ve never seen it on the show, the other side says her sister is raising Peggy’s kid (along with her own). Who’s right?
SS
She gave the child away, NOT to her sister.
No she gave it to her sister rewatch early season 2. There is several lines about her “needing to see the child” before she left and there was also a scene where she holds the baby in church and the baby starts crying
Julian and Sean, it’s been made clear, repeatedly, both on the show and in interviews with Matthew Weiner, that Peggy’s sister’s baby was her own, and that Peggy gave her own baby up for adoption.
No, Julian that was a red herring to make us think that. That baby was her nephew. She told Pete at the end of the season that she could have kept him, but she gave the baby away.
I can not believe that it is S4 and we are still debating what happened to Peggy’s child. The baby was given up for adoption.
It was stolen by a family of cannibals in between seasons 1 and 2 and eaten alive.
No, no, no…I swore that Peggy’s sister was raising Peggy’s baby as her own…there was that shot at the beginning of S2 where Peggy looked in on the baby in the crib, and closed the door on it before she left her sister’s apartment…it was all so telegraphed. Did I completely misread that moment?
… I thought so on initial viewing, dobbsart, but then I realized, wasn’t Peggy’s sister pregnant at the same time she was? The nephew was born and is a constant reminder of the baby Peggy gave up.
back on topic – I don’t remember Peggy’s roommate. Oh wait. Was she the one who responded to an ad that Joan wrote? I still don’t really remember her from this show at all. I remember here – now that i have seen her picture – on Men of a Certain Age… she has that role that I would be envious of if I didn’t know better. (it’s on the same plane as Don’t try caviar: you might actually like it and you surely can’t afford it)
I worry about Sally.
Peggy’s roommate was Scott Bakula’s barista girlfriend in MoaCA.
darn, I thought that was evident from my “envious” line… (okay, not to everyone) I just don’t remember seeing her on Mad Men.
Yes, she was the one who thought she was getting a very different person as a roommate. We also saw her in the penultimate episode of the previous season, when she and Peggy are talking in the lobby (apparently they met for lunch) and she’s completely confused about why Peggy’s with Duck if Duck isn’t married – in other words, he only makes sense as fling material. Which was true, as a matter of fact.
“O, Don.”
Actually, what came out of my mouth was a horrified “Don, no!” This show continues to amaze. Wondrous performances and brave writing. I can’t remember seeing a character taken on a ride such as this. I can’t wait to see what happens next.
Don, no! Was pretty much my unspoken reaction. It also reminded me of the reaction that time Meredith Grey slept with George. (only that time I was bolt upright, staring tensely at the TV. I like Don – sorta – but apparently not *that* much)
I also thought Allison was tying her resignation letter.Was that a knife that Glen had.
Does there always have to be a sex scene when my roommate walks in?? (in addition to this ep and the last week’s slap fest, he was lucky to walk into the Like a Virgin scene in Glee, where *everyone* was trying to have sex.)
It’s more embarassing than that blue liquid. (Baylink would say that if you have blue liquid coming out of you, you have bigger problems)
White pants, hmmm? I never noticed. Everyone is always running around feeling “fresh!” and running thru fields of flowers. I had a friend who used to blush over those commercials when men were present. We all know my TMI demarcation line is further away. If someone could do away with those KY Yours and Mine ads, I’d be eternally grateful. Do they at least have a “you can only show those ads between the hours of x and y” rule? I’d rather have to listen to an ad for Viagra…
Not suprised about Don sinking lower and lower and getting crap from the younger employee’s in private. It is like a roller coaster with him – he got some spark back when he kicked out the swim suit guys but not sinks back down.
Really was hoping Sal came back instead of Freddie.
Creepy Glen is back – wait until Betty finds out – I can see Sally running away as Betty looks for her with the pellet gun Yow!
…with a perfectly poised cigarette in her mouth as she takes aim.
Of course, Betty will destroy the budding relationship when she discovers it…but she will do it by telling her daughter that Glen wanted her (Betty) first. Betty isn’t there to simply avoid be bothered by her kids, they are competition…for her time, for her (now) ex-husband. That Glen wanted Betty first is a “win” for Betty that she will laud over her child.
Success is destroying Don Draper or is it the winding of his life with no anchor? But he is unravelling fast…
Great to see Freddy bounce back, but as someone said he is trapped in a time warp from his youth, which I can understand because Joan’s Bullet Bra brought back my earliest sex fantasies…..
Unwinding, that is.
I feel like we got to see what it would be like if Moneypenny finally got her wish. Heartbreaking scene, so well acted.
It’s started out very dark for Don, but we’ve been here before and I trust in Matt Weiner to guide him and us well. Or at least entertainingly.
“I feel like we got to see what it would be like if Moneypenny finally got her wish. Heartbreaking scene, so well acted.”
fantastic analogy!
“I feel like we got to see what it would be like if Moneypenny finally got her wish. Heartbreaking scene, so well acted.”
fantastic analogy!
We’re seeing Don in the depths of his lonely despair – last week’s slaps while having sex with a prostitute, this week’s passing out from drinking every night. Both last week and this week he was asked who he was and he avoided the question: last week’s episode started with the “who is Don Draper” question from the journalist. This week he’s given a questionnaire and asked to answer a question about his childhood, which he avoids answering by leaving the room. (Was that a new conference table, by the way?) It will be interesting to see how he deals with his despair.
The conga line in the office reminded me of a great scene in Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander where the happy family dance in a line through the rooms of a massive apartment, celebrating Christmas. The step-father in that story is cruel and abusive towards Alexander (young Bergman semi-autobiographically). I wonder if the writers intended the link.
I do believe there was a conga line during the office Xmas party in “The Apartment,” toward which the SCDP conga would more likely be a shout-out.
Tom,
Maybe both. This is a review from last season that references Matthew Weiner’s “beloved Ingmar Bergman.” [www.movieline.com]
Alan, take your time with future episodes. Better than rushing it out.
I agree! Gives us something to do at work on Monday, anyway.
I absolutely concur. I like to watch, think about it and go to sleep. Read Alan and watch a second time. Much rather wait and read a rich and thoughtful material.
Me too. Good writing is rewriting. Take your time.
The Cooper on civil rights thing wasn’t racism or even arch right wing conservativism as much it was his Ayn Rand/objectivism/libertarian thing. It’s not that he sees civil rights as inherently bad, nor is it that he’s concerned with America’s future, as Alan implies, it’s that he is concerned with what was then America’s present, as Cooper obviously sees things like the then recently enacted (5 mos. earlier) Civil Rights Act as a slippery slope toward big government. Cooper’s got to be a big Goldwater fan, no? This is also a predecessor to sort of what Rand Paul got into with Rachel Maddow a few weeks back. Cooper’s point is that once, for instance, you start allowing government to dictate that a private business must, by law, allow black customers equal rights to white customers at a privately owned lunch counter, then how long will it be before government is telling businesses in a supposedly free country what they can do in other ways (like enforcing bans on smoking – which has come to fruition, as now, 45 years later, the majority of states have laws like that on the books). The irony of this comment being made during an episode which is heavily pervaded by the presence of Lucky Strike cigarettes should not be missed.
Sean H
> Cooper’s point is that once, for instance, you start allowing government to dictate that a private business must, by law, allow black customers equal rights to white customers at a privately owned lunch counter
… then…they won’t be satisfied with eating just regular food? Why can’t everyone have equal rights to having white people for lunch? Are are white people better with mustard or mayo?
Then how do you explain the prior statement, “they’re like children who don’t know they need to be lead?” My paraphrase might be wrong, but that dovetails with Cooper’s friend’s preoccupation with managing and creating consumer consent.
They can be arch right-wing conservatives, against everybody else, and libertarians, for themselves.
cgeye is right. There was no ambiguity whatsoever that Cooper is a racist, or at least made a comment that had very clear racist undertones.
If a racist makes a racist comment in the woods with no one there to hear, is he still a racist? Answer: yep. Is Cooper also a Randroid? Answer: yep. The categories are not mutually exclusive, not by a long shot.
Sean, that was my reading as well. Pretty sure Weiner meant it as such too – otherwise it was very two dimensional writing. Pity the ignorance of 2010 leads to a Pavlovian response from some quarters. There is plenty of fun and games to be had with Bert being an advocate of Goldwater!
cgeye, it was Bert’s friend who said that and it was ambiguous (I thought he was talking about those who were happy to live in a socialist society.)
Michael, did you cheer when Olbermann called Scott Brown a racist? There is nothing inherently racist in what Bert Cooper said at that moment.
I recall a Medicare slippery slope comment as part of that conversation as well, which seemed to follow Reagan’s 1961 record about the dangers of Medicare. These men seem to be both social and fiscal conservatives who voted for Goldwater and probably cringed at Rockefeller-type Republicans but voted for them anyway because at least they had the right political party affiliation.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I think this is the first time in 41 episodes that Don has slept with someone from the SC/SCDP offices. If that is the case, that is some amazing Wire-esque patience by Matt Weiner and the rest of the writers.
I cringed as well when I heard the young gun dismiss Don as pathetic. If he keeps this up, he’ll have more in common with Duck than Roger.
the guy who called Don pathetic (can’t remember his name) is also into Allison, as he was sitting at her desk drawing portraits of her, only to quickly run off at the first sight of Don. I wonder if this may go somewhere. he has a lack of respect for Don, and a softspot for the woman Don just seduced and then cast aside. if he were to find out about what happened I wonder if it may blow up in Don’s face somehow.
just thinking out loud
I can do without ever seeing Glen again.
And I disagree with what feinberg said in what I listened to of your guys’ podcast. We’ve spent three years with the Draper family regularly and the amount of scenes they got tonite would be appropriate as the series continues even without a Don-Betty reunion. And for the record count me in the party that firmly believes that marriage is over.
Also, I’m not sure I can wrap my head around Don’s behavior. I get what his family meant to him, but he didn’t just sleep around on Betty, he had mistresses, women that he felt more connected to, could be more of himself around. I’m sure everyone had a similar idea of what a single Don would be up to and it’s cool to be surprised with a different direction but honestly, what’s stopping him from having Ms. Farrell take the train in on the weekends? I think he did love Betty at one point or at least really wanted to, but he can’t be this broken up over the end of it. If they stayed together he would’ve eventually cheated again, just like he did after every other big event where they almost came apart then he tried really hard to keep them together. (ie The Wheel, Meditations)
The marriage is over, but it was Betty who initiated the break up. Don wanted to continue the marriage, but Betty told him that she was no longer in love with him.
I don’t think he’s busted up about Betty as much as he feels bad for his kids. He showed last week that his feelings for Betty are less than complimentary when he asked when she was moving out. BTW I agree with the Glen comment that kid gives me the creeps like Damien Omen
I think that Glen is a child of divorce reaching out to another child of divorce. MW likes us to believe that characters are creepy when they are not, for example Suzanne Farrell.
I agree that Don feels bad for the kids, but even more than that, I think he’s like the reverse of the classic tale of the woman whose identity is all wrapped up in being a wife. Remember how terrified all the wives were when the divorcee moved to their block? But ironically, it’s been turned on its head, and Betty has moved on to another life while Don is left trying to figure out who the hell he is without a family to go home to (albeit only when he felt like it).
One awesome bit that hasn’t been mentioned – Harry asking about the cookies, being told if you don’t take one you’re a psychopath, and then grabbing four.
Also – there was a cookies reference when Peggy’s beau brought them as “payment for sex” with her (sorta). And — I believe there were cookies strewn about the Draper residence during the vandalism. Anyone have thoughts on the symbolism?? (if there is any)
Good old Harry – just tell him what to do, and he’ll do it.
Am I the only one here who doesn’t feel that sorry for Allison? I get the feeling that she knew exactly what she was doing and the reason she’s upset is because it didn’t work.
She knew exactly what kind of state Don was in; drunk, sad, lonely, depressed. She drops off his keys and then makes some excuse to come in — aspirin, food, etc. She even tells her friends that she’s going to be later meeting them.
I don’t think it excuses Don’s behavior the morning after, but it makes me think that the only way he could nip it in the bud. The “it was nice, but we can never do this again” speech generally leads to people doing it again.
I’m sure you’re not the only one with no sympathy for Allison, chuchundra. But I have to disagree that she knew exactly what she was doing. She was at least a little tipsy herself, so her decision-making abilities weren’t as strong as they should have been. I think if she were upset because it didn’t work, she would have looked pissed off instead of devastated. I mean, she’s not Jane.
Speaking of Jane, she looks ridiculous. She also looks 40, which is fine if you’re 40 or above. But she’s, what… 21 years old? Back off of the make-up a little bit.
That ties in nicely with the discussion between Peggy and Freddie on Pond’s. Before the mid-60s, young women wanted to look sophisticated and older; after the mid-60s, they wanted to flaunt their youth. Jane is married to a much older man and has a Eisenhower-era idea of what she wants out of life; she won’t be able to make that transition the way Peggy will. Beyond that, the eye makeup is nowhere near over the top compared to what people actually wore (especially since, as has been said, this was the period of Liz Taylor’s giant “winged” eye makeup in “Cleopatra”).
It looked to me like Allison has had to give a drunk Don food and aspirin one time too many, rather than some excuse she’s made up. This is confirmed by his later reference to her kindness.
I feel bad for Allison because she seemed initially hesitant to Don’s advances. I could almost see her weighing things up. If she said no, it’d be awfully embarassing for both her and Don/could earn her the sack; if she assented, maybe she’d get off the desk like Jane. So she went with the other option.
Don’s been using people around him forever. Like Roger said in ‘Shut the door have a seat’, he doesn’t value relationships. I think it was a shame he used Allison to try to quench his alone-ness, because she seemed like a good secretary for him. Now, their easy, professional relationship has been spoiled.
While I don’t believe that she knew what she was doing or planned it, I also don’t feel sorry for her. I don’t believe for a second she’s worked there that long and hasn’t heard any rumors about what kind of man Don is (especially while he’s in the process of divorce). Either way, she should have known better than sleeping with her boss.
Oh yeah, Sib. I remember the make-up from the 60s, although I was too young to wear it. I get that Jane wants to look sophisticated and mature. What got me was that she not only looked almost twice her age, she also looked bitter and miserable.
I wish I could feel bad for Jane, the way I do for Allison, but Jane’s a homewrecking hussy. ;-)
I don’t feel sorry for Allison. Surely she didnt’ really want anything long term with a messed up man with 3 kids. Maybe she wanted a long term fling and just had to settle for a one nighter. That’s not bad. My panties would have been on the floor at first glance. But that’s just me!
Don is not only singled out as pathetic (by the new employee who didn’t know him in his cocksman days) but he basically receives a pity lay. The secretary would not have banged him had she not read the Santa letter his daughter sent him. The breaking down of his persona continues. Market research blondie even broke him down psychologically with the whole What You’re Supposed to Want vs. What You Really Want thing. Peggy isn’t the only victim of the gender standards of the day. For Don, no real man is allowed to want strong-minded brunettes, you’re supposed to be with a docile blonde homemaker. I like how Weiner inserts a little sexual tension btw Don and Peggy now and then but never manages to be mawkish or obvious about it. One of these days, something will happen between them. I’ve read too much Nassim Taleb to think I can ‘predict’ exactly what, though.
JB
minor detail — Don said that Sally’s initials for the necklace were SBD, Sally Beth Draper. Isn’t Sally a nickname for Sarah? And isn’t Beth usually short for Elizabeth? And for the first daughter of a woman named Betty (she’s an Elizabeth, right?), isn’t it more likely that Sally’s full name is Sarah Elizabeth?
Knew a girl when I was a kid whose name was Lisa Beth, and whose sister was Myra Sue – Lisa was born in 1964 and Myra in 1962. FWIW.
I was very surprised by that. Sally and Beth are both nicknames, not proper “Christian” names. The writers should have known better or they’re trying to tell us something. A Mainline girl like Betty (Eliz/s/abeth) would have named her Sara/h/ Eliz/s/abeth. Hospitals wouldn’t allow nicknames on the birth certificate–OK, maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole–mothers would be strongly counseled. I thought the writers recognized this too, since at one point last year Peggy is called Margaret.
There is no reason why a child could not have been named Sally Beth. Both were once nicknames that became rather common legal names. There are many Sallys and Beths in this country.
And yes, Peggy is a nickname for Margaret. Undoubtedly, Peggy’s legal name is Margaret. However, a parent could name a child Peggy. There are no restrictions regarding the name you choose for your child.
Iknow a woman born in 1944 whose name is Peggy–not Margaret. Certainly unusual for the time, but not unheard of.
I know a guy named Rick whose given name on his birth certificate is Ricky. In light of that, Sally Beth sounds pretty good.
My sister, born in 1954, was named Debbi. She changed her name legally to Deborah when she was in her late 30s.
The notion that Beth wouldn’t/couldn’t have been a given name is inexplicable to me.
My mom’s name is Sally, my older sister’s is Peggy, and I know a Beth – all born before 1960. Perhaps Betty didn’t want her daughter to have nicknames used in place of birth names – so she gave them to her at birth.
I forget exactly how old Sally Draper is, but according to the Social Security Administration, from 1952 to 1956, the name Sally was given to more newborn girls than the name Sarah was.
And just to reinforce it further, I know someone from comfortable, suburban Pennsylvania who was christened Beth Ann. Betty is from PA …
I’m 50, and I never heard of Sally as a nickname for Sarah. Yes on Beth for Elizabeth and Peggy for Margaret, but no Sally for Sarah. I think Sally Beth is quite plausible, as Beth was a pretty common middle name when I was growing up in the 60s.
Lots of nice ideas wrapped around the episode title (pun intended) Christmas Only Comes Once a Year, the 1936 Max Fleischer short. More at my place.
[mapeel.blogspot.com]
That should be “Christmas Comes But Once a Year”
I feel that Alan has over-simplified the final scene with Don and Allison, because of one crucial fact: Don asks Allison to come into his office as soon as he arrives in the morning, and then reaches into his desk drawer to pull out a bonus envelope that obviously had been filled the day before.
So even though the immediate emotional effect of giving her the cash after their night together might make Allison feel like a prostitute, I think that when she reflects on it later more logically, she’ll realize that Don’s actions, however cold, did make clear that the size of the bonus she received had absolutely nothing to do with her coming over.
For example, if Don had blown off her the same way that morning but not given her the envelope until the next day, then she would always wonder if he added an extra $50 for her “extra” attention. But now she knows pretty clearly that that’s not the case.
So I read the scene from Don’s point of view as not just a personal attack (because I think Don seemed a little hurt that Allison didn’t stay longer) but also a professional validation of the value of her work.
I mean, if he really wanted to make her feel like a prostitute, he could have added a “thanks for last night” or something to the inscription on the card before giving it and the money to her.
Oz P
Oh, geez, thank you! That was EXACTLY my response; it was very clear that the Christmas bonus card had been prepared before Don had sex with Allison.
I actually thought Don handled it as well as Don could be expected to. Allison clearly had high expectations when Don asked her to come into his office, even when he told her not to close the door, which was simply unrealistic given the nature of their hook-up. He thanked her for her many kindnesses in as significant a way as possible: the way he said it and the look on his face was as much as he was going to acknowledge what had happened. I’m really sorry to take this stand, but I know whereof I speak: when you have a 10-minute one-night-stand with a drunken philanderer, it is beyond unrealistic to expect it to lead anything.
And, since Don had already prepared her bonus–making sure to emphasize that this was the bonus they’d talked about earlier, not any sort of quid pro quo–what was he supposed to do, not give it to her?
I think he let her down as easily as he could, given what were overly-romantic expectations.
And, frankly, it wasn’t “Oh, Don!” that I was saying when he made his move; it was “Oh, Allison!” She really should have known better, knowing Don as she does.
I also had a different take on Peggy’s New Year’s Eve than Alan did–to me, it was an indication that Mark was NOT who she wanted to spend her life with, so she could sleep with him in line with Freddy’s advice. Mark just isn’t a keeper–and didn’t we all already know that?
I agree with that take on it. Two drunken, lonely people got together. Don’s style is to say things between the lines, such as telling Sal to “limit your exposure” after the hotel rendez-vous and telling Peggy to “move forward” in the hospital after the baby. Given that background, I took his apology about how he’s imposed too much on her kindness to include the previous night’s activities. He’s not really one for spelling things out and having prolonged conversations about it.
I think the bonus had nothing to do with Allison and Don’s night, but I think their encounter the night before meant something to Allison and nothing to Don, except Allison didn’t realize this until she talked to Don in his office the next morning. So now she feels like a prostitute, and even though the money was her bonus for her work as his secretary, it now feels like dirty money.
Really well said.
I think Don’s clearly uncomfortable with the entire thing, and choosing his words very carefully. He knows she was drunk. He references taking advantage of her kindness. He’s clearly at least vaguely aware that its a pity lay, and I think Allison’s disappointment forces him to realize that he’s probably screwed up the one good relationship he has left. Like he always does.
As for Allison, she’s upset – but she knows the deal. Her reaction going back to her desk reminded me of Peggy and Pete’s post card early in season 1: she’s bothered by it, and she doesn’t really want to be. (Because she initially resisted! And she busted out of there! I got the impression that he was drunk and miserable enough that he may have wanted her to stick around, because, well, unlike the look Peggy had on her face with Captain Dork the Swedish…this seemed like it was a good experience for them both.)
Like others are saying: two drunk lonely people with mutual respect for each other…also a boss and underling. No way of getting around the tension.
Doesn’t make it any less uncomfortable to watch though. Ugh.
Yes, but a small part of me wonders if Don only made it look like he pulled the envelope from the drawer.
This is my first-ever comment here…
First, regarding the artwork. Not Lichtenstein. It’s not pop art, but op art, based on geometric illusion, turning 2D surface into 3D space – all the rage in the mid-1960s. I have no idea of the specific artist – it honestly doesn’t really matter in my opinion, just that Jane is trying to be en vogue for the time – but it is a fleeting style.
With all the focus on art and art trends on this show, I can’t wait for how they deal with Andy Warhol and the Campbell soupcan ad/art…they made illusion to it in the last episode with the article under Don’s, saying Campbell’s was switching to a red label or something (if memory serves correct)…perhaps my favorite part of this show is how every little detail is informative in some grandeur way.
I felt that, more than anything else, the painting as illusion was the difference between what one wants and what one is expected to be.
I will say I don’t find Don’s behavior so deplorable in sleeping with Allison; I definitely said, Oh Don, out loud, but not as bad as his sending his brother away!…Maybe I’m jaded, having been a female at too many NYC Christmas parties. I’ve had my experience with untoward advances in such situations, as have most women…it’s almost expected, still to this day – you have to be on guard and in control of what you sell and what you don’t, like Joan (God, I sound cynical:) ).
Speaking of Joan, I am beginning to notice that as the other ladies of the office embrace the changing sartorial styles – the pillbox hats, Chanel-esque Jackie suite, etc. – she is still in the same sultry, form-fitting style that we saw her in from the first episode. Even the garish pins like those that I have seen in old photos of my grandmother. I am so interested where they are taking this.
To defer, I thought that the end with Don talking to Allison, was his more updated version of “This never happened. It will shock you how much it never happened.” But he feels bad, because Allison is really the closest to a wife he has right now, a confidante. More than Peggy, in many ways. What was expected of her and what she wanted happened to align, in a way. And what is expected of Don is usually that he will get what he wants. But what does he want?
I have really, really loved these past two episodes – so incredibly dark, so fast. This show makes me giddy, for all the wrong reasons.
I was going to comment on the artwork too! As a graphic designer it was great to see all the hip posters on the walls of – hmm I can’t remember – Peggy’s office? There was the HELVETICA poster in all it’s font glory! Yes! What an amazing time to be working as a designer in advertising. It’s that whole beginning of – I’m not an art student – but modernism? The account people at the new firm may be holdovers, but it’s clear from all the art sprinkled throughout that all the new creative/design folks are of a new generation. I thought Sterling’s wife’s dress was hilarious, like she was walking pop art.
Yes, definitely generic Op Art, such as Vasarely.
Jason, I also noticed an Underwood ad that was very hip considering when I think of an Underwood I remember really old manual typewriters from well before 1965. There’s nothing like ads on the walls to remind the secretaries what their jobs are (besides key deliveries – with benefits).
This is strange. It’s after midnight east coast time and only one comment? I don’t always get on here right after the show but something must not be working.
Just in case does, Alan, I hope you do wait until the next day to post a review because I have the same needs for sleep. I also have the need for instant gratification, not a good combination, but well suited for someone in sales, btw.
This wasn’t one of my favorite episodes, especially compared to last weeks perfectly amazing show.
I cheered for the group when Roger cut Pete off when he said “I’m sure were all thinking the same question…” regarding Freddie’s drinking problem. Pete is still such a jerk at times.
And yes, I do love Trudy. Not for her work in Community as I don’t watch it, but because she is a great big spark of life, charming, sensitive, smart, realistic, and has the patience of a saint with Pete.
I loved the reference to The Beatles records, and I hope we get even more connections like that soon. I need to stop here as my headache is making it difficult to write. Bummer, as I am finally one of the first to do so, or maybe not!
You’re on page 2. There are now over 100 comments.
Berkowit28, I don’t know what went wrong. When I saw only one comment I loaded a second Hitflix web-page and it showed one comment also. So I refreshed it. Still one comment. But it was working for everyone else so.
Unless I am the only one using Safari on a Mac and somehow that was the problem.
HitFix comments are jacked up. It’s not you, it’s not your browser, it’s the weakness of the website, it’s damned annoying and it’s high time they fixed it.
Don Draper is a bad, bad man. I paused the show as soon as I saw him reach for Allison’s arm, didn’t start watching again until I reconciled myself to the fact that the charming, low-key boss/secretary the two shared would be changed forever. Can we not keep one nice relationship intact, Weiner?
That said, it was clear Don was gonna get his jollies somehow in this episode and he spent quite a bit of the time trying to pull Faye and Phoebe, I was pretty convinced one of them would relent, after all, he’s Don Draper and that’s the way it always works, but seeing Allison’s reaction to Sally’s letter only added to the heartbreak. Seeing her react with such sweetness at her misspellings (r-o-o-s) and feeling all the implied emotional tug of her closing words made you connect with this secretary in a way never intended before, only for her to be treated in such a degrading manor. Weiner and Whitman, you bastards.
That morning after scene was truly horrifying, but the behaviour is to be expected from Don Draper: Man About Town/Advertising stud, at least he realised how horribly he treated her, so some improvement?
I think it’s a strange direction that he has gone in, nonetheless interesting, in single life he has just become more and more insular and dark, maybe he’s not up to being Don Draper in his personal life. Dick Whitman laid bare
As truly mortifying as Don was in this episode, it was probably the funniest episode of Mad Men there has ever been; I was laughing from the words “FREDERICK VAN RUMSEN!!” coming out or Roger’s mouth to his leering stare as Joan left his headache inducing office.
John Slattery had so much to do in this episode; as Lee Garner Jr. made it abundantly clear who was in charge, Slattery switch from drunken comic to tragic fool with sublime ease, but he needed to do it for the sake of SCDP. Harry sitting on his lap: priceless.
Another wonderful scene: Dr. Atherton and Bert Cooper fearing the worst for America, as festivites rained down around them, this is exactly what they would be doing, of course.
Freddie! Glen! Baby Gene! I was expecting Kinsey and the whole band to get back together. Freddie, good to see he was still alive and doing quite well for himself, happy enough in his old fashioned ways.
Glen….whoa, I mean he was creepy before, but…whoa. That boy is strange, Helen Bishop must have gone crazy after JFK died and tipped him even further over the edge. He’s Weiner son, WTF! That man is a masochist.
Peggy had a lot to do in this episode, but still rather background beacause of teh Draper’s bad behaviour. It’s interesting that Peggy is trying to retain this image of herself circa March 1960, when it’s clear (especially from Public Relations) how far she has progressed.
Apparently, she and Don need (society’s) boundaries and restrictions to really thrive, they need to a box to think outside of, and they can find them through Marriage. Mark is a loser though, bad choice.
Great episode even if it was more for tone that plot.
This episode just proved that a universal truth remains true from the early sixties until today….nothing good ever comes out of an office Christmas party that involves lots of booze.
Most of this series has been a big tease wrt Don Draper. We are slowly sucked in to the notion of him being a nice guy, and as soon as we start getting comfortable with that he does something terrible. Fact of the matter is that Don Draper is kind of a dick, and he probably wouldn’t be anywhere near as successful as he is if he wasn’t pretty.
I also see a couple of posts that suggest that, for lack of a better word, Allison had it coming. What bunk. She’s been a great secretary, and she even told her date that she was going to feed Don when she left. The viewers probably saw that something was going to happen, but that’s because we have more insight into just how big a callous asshole Don Draper is. I mean, the guy offered a drink to a colleague that he basically fired for being an alcoholic. How clueless can you get?
If I were to predict anything, it would be that Don continues to spiral both personally and professionally, and Peggy ends up pulling him out of his hole. For whatever reason, they seem to be kindred spirits who have each other’s back.
All I know is that *something* has to change, because I’m as frustrated with Don as his colleagues appear to be.
Is Don really unraveling professionally, though? He had that homerun floor wax ad, fixed his gaffe with AdAge by chatting up the Wall Street Journal, and even kicked out Jansen for being too out of touch. No matter how lousy his personal life, Don still seems to be a star at work.
“but that’s because we have more insight into just how big a callous asshole Don Draper is. I mean, the guy offered a drink to a colleague that he basically fired for being an alcoholic. How clueless can you get?”
Megadittoes, Paul. At least one could expect Roger to offer Carrie Nation a drink — but he did go to work on the recovering client, didn’t he? Neither boy just doesn’t get that drinking isn’t something to lose friends or family over. In that way, they’ve been coddled better than Baby Gene…. and is that his official name, now? ‘Baby’ Gene, like Little Richard?
The understanding of addiction was a lot different back then. My father got sober in the late 1980s and still asked his detox doctor if he could drink beer or wine instead of liquor. People used to think beer or wine would be ok for alcoholics. Also Freddy wasn’t fired for drinking, he was fired for urinating on his pants in his office and not being able to give a presentation. A good portion of that office seems to have a problem with alcohol. Yet no one else got fired.
I don’t think Don & Roger’s offering Freddy and the client alcohol is intentionally intended to jeopardize their sobriety, just more that they didn’t think anything of it because they don’t know much about addiction. If they truly were being jerks about it, they would keep at it and encourage them to drink. Roger might have done that with the client, but Don didn’t do that with Freddy.
Freddy wasn’t fired for excess drinking on the job – he was fired for not being able to handle his excess drinking on the job (evidenced by his pissing himself right before he was to make a presentation). Sober Freddy’s reappearance is, I think, a reminder about consequences, which seem to be popping up this season.
Apparently I broke a seal…
One other quick comment – the Fuhrer line was hillarious to me at the end of this episode, and made me immediately think of Dr. Strangelove. Thanks to the internet, I was curious as to when it was released – and it was already out, apparently since January 1964 (if imdb is considered credible). The Beatles and Kubrick – a new age is upon us.
Even though I wasn’t even born until the 70s, this show consistently provokes crazy nostalgia – the lanyard really got me, I was obsessed with those at camp in the 80s! They really meant something – the time it takes to make one. I could completely understand how Sally must have felt, that someone weird strangely gave her the best present of all (well, two presents, if you include the vandalism).
Meena, you’re on it — that Cherman accent was Strangelove’s, down to the grin and lilt. Excellent catch…. and now as my mind wanders, as it must, to Jon Hamm in a blond wig and wheelchair, I feel: Unclean. (Slattery, as Strangelove? Too easy.)
Lane Pryce smirking with his head down when Don left the presentation room without taking the test was classic. Really enjoyed the episode, even with the Glen creepiness and the other creepiness. Strong performances throughout and very little of the Betty/Henry stuff. It’s sad that right now I care ten times more about Sally’s mindset and her take on things than her mother’s new life. I took Glen’s break-in as more than just a “make everybody else uncomfortable other than Sally” thing, but more like a “make Betty and Henry want to leave” thing, giving Sally what she might want. Allison is both super-smoking hot and confident, which would make her suitable and perfect for Don, but only in a perfect world. In Weiner’s world, she’s way too good a person to take that ride. I would like to think it could work out, because I think it’s going to continue. Freddy/Peggy was interesting… Peggy/Boyfriend much less so right now. And John, I’ll take Alison Brie for the win. Circle gets the square…
My feeling on the Glen break-in was exactly the same as yours.Glen seems to have switched his obsession from Betty to Sally and now he wants to make her happy. The scene and Sally’s reaction to realizing it was Glen made me afraid for her. It’s not hard to see her falling for some charismatic cult leader, or worse in the future.
I for the most part agree about Glen’s motivation, but doesn’t it seem as if Glen would want to keep Sally in the neighborhood rather than aide in her “escape”? That is, if we are to go along with the idea of him as creepy-stalker.
I agree with your assessment of the break-in. Glen wants to help his new obsession, Sally, get out of that cursed house, and he thinks trashing it with its kitchen contents will do the trick. Watch for him to get caught doing something similar – and for Betty’s reaction. Will she feel rejected? Will it help cause her obviously doomed marriage to fail? Stay tuned!
I think Glen is more concerned with Betty than he is with Sally. He has that weird history with her and has obviously heard a lot from his mother on the subject of Betty. He’s just using Sally to get to Betty, and if Betty figures this out, she’ll probably throw it in Sally’s face and fuck her up some more.
probably one of my favorite episodes ever (and i have an unhealthy obsession with this show).
also, classic cut-to-commercial moment with roger staring at joan as she walked away from his office.
Loved that shot … it was as if the camera were affixed to Joan’s vuluptuous ass :)
Best line of the episode was Lee Jr.’s lament:
“Remember when you’d ask for something, and you’d get it, and it would make you happy?”
The ennui of privilege in a nutshell.
Yeah, tell it to Sal…
Alan, one of the nice things about cable channels is that they air things at the same time on the West Coast as they do on the East Coast. We get to see “Mad Men” at 7 p.m. our time.
really??!!! you are lucky. here in idaho, we don’t see it until 11 p.m. :-(
It’s 7 pm on HD but 10 pm on SD in the west (Pacific time). They have a separate west coast feed for SD (standard def) at the “proper” time of 10 pm – which you’re evidently also getting in Mountain time an hour later your time – but fro HD there’s only one feed, which runs on east coast EDT 10 pm that’s 7 pm PDT (and 8 pm MDT I’m sure – check an local HD channel guide).
Here on Maui we get the episode @ 4 in the afternoon.
Third view and just noticed that Betty is wearing a red dress with a big bow on the back — that can’t be coincidence. Also thought that when they came into the vandalized kitchen, Henry’s reaction was exactly what Don’s would have been … right down to testing the sink faucet and picking up the cereal box disdainfully. And then Betty told Bobby that he could sleep in their bed if he wanted to? Also glad to see that Baby Gene is appropriately aged. Methinks Glen is right and they will be moving soon now — and no phones in the upstairs hallway!
He was turning off the running tap. It seems Glen wasn’t smart or bad enough to plug the sink first.