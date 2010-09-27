‘Mad Men’ – ‘Hands and Knees’: Do you want to know a secret?

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I give you a closer look at my walking stick…
“Get rid of it.” -Don
“Hands and Knees” ends before we get to see Don take Sally to The Beatles’ famous Shea Stadium concert, but the credits are accompanied by an instrumental version of the band’s “Do You Want to Know a Secret?” – as apt a closing song choice as the show has used, given the number of secrets poisoning the atmosphere at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce. And the episode’s answer to the question posed in the song’s title seems to be a definite “no.”
Most obviously, the ghost of Dick Whitman comes back to haunt Don again when it eludes his and Pete’s notice that the North American deal will require security clearances for the top creative people, and Pete has to flush a $4 million account (and take the blame for blowing it) to protect the man around whom everything at the agency revolves. ($4 mil is nice, but no Draper = no agency, no matter what a panicked, drunk Don tries to tell Pete.)
But when Don and Pete enter the partners meeting near the end of the episode, they’re far from the only people in the room keeping something from the others. Lane’s not revealing the real reason he’s going back to London, nor how unhappy he is to be doing it. Joan’s concealing the abortion she had after her post-mugging tryst with Roger got her pregnant(*), and Roger in turn isn’t letting anyone know that in 30 days, the firm will be dead in the water without its most important client in Lucky Strike. The only one in the room who doesn’t seem to be keeping something to himself (other than what Dr. Lyle Evans did to him) is Bert Cooper, and that’s only because he’s a figurehead who has nothing to do, and therefore nothing to hide.
(*) “Mad Men” perhaps unintentionally functions as a great advertisement for safe sex. Peggy gets pregnant the first time she has sex with Pete, before her birth control pills have a chance to work. Betty gets pregnant with Gene from a spontaneous roll on the floor of her childhood bedroom with Don, and here Joan, who we know had gone off her protection to have a baby with Greg, instead gets pregnant from Roger.
In talking with Trudy about the nature but not details of the Dick Whitman problem, Pete rails against those who “just walk through life, dragging their lies with them, destroying everything they touch.” Leaving aside the hypocrisy of the rant, given the things that Pete has kept from Trudy, it still feels misguided. He’s right to resent Don for needing him to kill the North American deal, but he also seems to envy Don for not feeling guiltier about who he really is and what he did in Korea, when we see throughout the episode how crippling that weight still is, even 15 years later.
This was another fantastic Jon Hamm showcase, maybe good enough to at least make him think twice about “The Suitcase” as his Emmy submission. I still think “The Suitcase” has more versatility, but the physical work he does here – first in showing the world closing in on him after Betty tells him about her interview, then in playing the panic attack at the apartment (and that beautifully-framed shot of Don looking very old and green in the gills as he studies his reflection) – is really remarkable, and either this or “The Suitcase” may be enough to finally get some awards love in a non-Cranston year.
This is a far bigger deal for Don than when Pete found out, because Pete was just a little weasel who wanted to use the information to get a promotion; at best, Don could outmaneuver him (as he did with Bert Cooper), and at worst, he could go hobo and Pete wouldn’t care enough to send the authorities after him. But these G-men are the real deal, with enormous resources and no hidden agenda, and should they happen to stumble across Dick Whitman while conducting a routine hunt for Communist ties, he’s in big trouble, and he knows it.
Don tells Faye that he’s tired of running, but he also dismisses suggestions from both her and Pete that he could try to face the music and hope that 15 years would mitigate the crime. The thing about this particular secret is that it’s one Don can never really escape. Dick Whitman is dead as far as the US government and military are concerned, so he’s Don Draper until he either dies or goes to prison, always looking over his shoulder, waiting for someone else to come sniffing around his story.
And even though it was clear how much he wanted Betty to still love him after she learned the truth, and how relieved he always was around Anna Draper, he seems less pleased than he should that Dr. Faye has accepted the truth (or the abridged, slightly self-aggrandizing version of it he told her). There’s a strange distance between them in the final scene, and after Faye leaves, Don finds himself really noticing Megan for the first time. Is Don so filled with self-loathing that he now intends to treat Faye like the famous Groucho Marx line about how he’d never want to belong to a club that would have him as a member? And having crossed the secretary barrier with Allison, will it be that much easier for him to take his lawyer up on the advice about what to do with Megan?
Though most of the episode’s main characters are metaphorically on the hands and knees of the episode’s title, begging for someone to get rid of their massive new problem, Lane is the only one who literally ends up in that position, thanks to a shocking blow from his father Robert’s walking stick. Like Don, Lane has been running away from his life – not changing his name, but choosing America over his family, and then attempting to rub his father’s nose in it with a trip to the Playboy Club to meet his “chocolate bunny” girlfriend Toni. Both Robert and Toni can tell that Lane is showing off for them, and Robert coldly and violently orders his son to come back to England to resolve things one way or the other with his wife and son. In that moment, with Lane crumpled on the floor of his apartment, forced to call his father “sir,” we see where the PP&L organizational man – the man St. John Powell could count on to follow orders without hope of reward – came from, and as much as Lane fancies himself a mighty, hedonistic and progressive American, he’s still capable of being cowed by British authority figures. And he’s too embarrassed by what happened to admit to the other partners what happened.
Joan and Roger were able to keep their original affair a secret from everyone but Cooper, and their back-alley love-making might have remained the same way were it not for the biological evidence of it growing inside Joan. Roger suggests that she could fuzz the date and fool Greg into thinking the baby was his, but what we know but Roger doesn’t is how paranoid Greg is about Joan’s sexual experience and the men she’s around all day at work. Clueless as Greg is in so many areas, I don’t think this detail would elude him, and Joan doesn’t want to suffer his wrath again.
And yet there’s that moment in the deli where, for a half-second, Joan seems to be willing to contemplate a life where she keeps the baby and loses Greg. Roger is offering his usual half-assed proclamations of love(**), telling her “Maybe I’m in love with you,” but Joan sounds very serious when he asks, “So you want to keep it?” She’d been prepared from the start to go through with the abortion as the sensible thing to do, but she drops her guard for a moment and gets smacked down when Roger immediately responds by saying, “Of course not.” And where she was calm and friendly only moments earlier, there’s a hard edge to the rest of their discussion as Joan accepts that this is the corner she’s stuck in, and that Roger Sterling will never be the man to get her out.
(**) Clearly, the chemistry between these two characters, and actors, is off-the-charts, but Roger has never expressed the same depth of feeling for Joan that he has for either of the women he married. Matt Weiner told me once that when a post-heart attack Roger called Joan “the finest piece of ass I have ever had,” that perhaps that was the most honest assessment of the relationship he’d ever offer.
So she goes to the abortion clinic by herself, and even in the waiting room where everyone knows what they’re there for, Joan can’t admit to the mother of the pregnant teen that she’s there for herself. She invents a 15-year-old daughter, holding tight to the truth.
And of course Roger has a secret of his own to keep, and a bigger crisis to deal with – one that, unlike Don, puts him in actual danger of a heart episode before he pops a nitroglycerin pill under his tongue.
Little do Don or Pete know that they’re dumping North American at a moment when the firm could really use that spare $4 million, since the increasingly-corporate American Tobacco has decided it’s less interested in Roger’s ability to wine and dine Lee Garner Jr. (and then cover up his indiscretions) than in streamlining advertising for all its brands. Lucky Strike is an account Roger inherited from his father, just as Lee Jr. got the company from his old man, but neither is a real decision-maker anymore, and Roger seems ill-equipped to survive in a world where a 12-martini lunch isn’t the best solution to every problem, and where the names in his rolodex are dead, dying or as irrelevant as he is.
Roger enters that partners meeting, like the others, with a bit of information he’d love to have blacked out of the public record the way so much of the North American documentation was redacted, and it’s unclear what his plan is. He got the 30-day extension from Lee because if the news went public immediately, SCDP would be doomed, as new clients would be reluctant to sign with an agency on the brink of financial ruin, while current ones might be tempted to get out early. But keeping the news a secret from his own colleagues, rather than recruiting Pete and the others to help, seems as dangerous as the last time a Sterling Cooper employee decided to keep a Lee Garner decision to himself, when Harry sat back and let Sal get fired.
With three episodes to go in season four, what kind of rabbit will Roger, Don and company have to pull out of their hats this time to top the creation of SCDP at the end of season three? Does Lee Jr. still have enough power that they could blackmail him over what Don knows?(***) Even if Roger tells everyone soon, can they possibly assemble a client roster to fill that void? (Would Don be willing to get on his hands and knees for Connie Hilton a second time?)
(***) And the anger in John Slattery’s voice as Roger mentions “all the lies I’ve told for you” suggests that perhaps Roger also knows a thing or two about Lee Jr’s orientation. Though if that’s the case, and he’s still so defeated about Lucky Strike, Don’s knowledge would be sadly moot.Still, the possibility of the agency surviving without Lucky Strike does bring up the promising possibility of a Sal return in season five.
There’s a sense of impending doom throughout “Hands and Knees,” one that’s certainly not gone as the episode ends. Joan tells Roger that a tragedy was averted, Lane says the firm is fiscally stable, and Megan assures Don that everything worked out, but in all cases, we know the truth, and how bad things really are.
At their farewell lunch, Lee Jr. tells Roger, “There’s nothing you can do. Nothing you could do. That’s just the way it is.” Given the precarious state of things, is there anything any of these people can do to fix it?
Some other thoughts:
• An interesting, sympathetic Betty episode. She’s trying to help Don repair the rift with Sally from last week, and is pleased (rather than jealous) to learn that Don got Sally those Beatles tickets. She covers for Don with the G-men because she has no choice – whatever she said to Henry a few weeks back, she doesn’t hate Don, and he is the kids’ father – but she hates secrets as much as Pete does, because they consumed her first marriage. She wants a more honest relationship with Henry, but even there, she can’t tell him everything because she has no idea what Henry would do with the Dick Whitman info.
• Roger’s rant about Pete’s alleged screw-up with North American included the phrase “fucked up,” but the audio was dropped on the word, just as it’s been on the few occasions where “Breaking Bad” has also used the F-word, which is one of the few words you can’t say even on basic cable. While cable isn’t regulated by the FCC, channels like AMC not only have to deal with advertisers, but they have carriage deals with the various cable providers that stipulate that they won’t include certain content like that. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan said he used it a couple of times in that fashion because it was the only word that could make the point a particular scene needed, and I guess Matt Weiner and Jonathan Abrahams felt it was the only way to get the point across about how shocked the partners were by Roger’s speech, even if it had to come with no audio for a half-second.
• Sally’s reaction to Don’s Beatles news is perfectly in keeping with the way many girls and young women responded to the Fab Four back in those days. The crowd at the Shea Stadium concert was so loud and frenzied that the band quickly realized no one could really hear them (check out how much John is just goofing around in their performance of “I’m Down”) and was the beginning of the end of their career as a touring band.
• Lane’s present for his absent son makes two Mickey Mouse gags in one night on cable, as the “Dexter” season premiere made memorable use of Mickey ears.
• Fathers and sons in the guest cast: W. Morgan Sheppard, who played Lane’s dad, is the father of ubiquitous TV character actor Mark Sheppard, while JD Cullum (one of the North American guys) is son of John Cullum, who in previous seasons played Lee Garner Sr.
• This was a pretty dark episode, but there were a few brief moments of humor mixed in, like Don and Betty’s lame playacting on the phone once it occurred to them that the government might be listening in, and Don telling Faye “You’re not a real doctor” in the middle of his panic attack.
• Because Alison Brie is so tiny, I wonder if the costume and makeup people are deliberately having fun with how gigantic Trudy’s stomach gets while the rest of her doesn’t change at all. It seriously looked like she had a medicine ball hidden under that nightie.
• The $400 for Joan’s abortion would have been about $2700 in today’s dollars. And it was interesting to contrast the scolding OB/GYN with Joan’s friendly relationship with her own doctor (who himself was far more patronizing to Peggy back in 1960). She’s developed such a bond with him that she’d rather be told she was “ruined” by this guy than face the possibility of the “I’m very disappointed in you” speech from the doctor who’s been helping her try to get pregnant at a relatively advanced age for 1965.
• Joan telling Roger, “Greg dying is not a solution to this” felt just a tiny bit meta, given the number of fans who have been rooting for Dr. Greg to die in combat (if not get fragged by his own men) ever since Vietnam became a possibility for him.
Once again, you can find my reviews of the previous seasons at my old blog, which is where I came up with the commenting rules (no spoilers, be respectful towards other commenters, try not to duplicate other people’s observations/questions, no politics, etc.) that still applies to this version of the blog.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I have to say before I forget, as a person of Sally’s generation, I thought that instrumental “Beetles” music at the end was egregious! When the Beetles were popular there were lots of awful, awful covers of their songs, and that was by far one of the worst I’ve ever heard. It made me mad then and it still makes me mad. Why on earth would they do that, Weiner et al.? Yuck!!!!
In a way, it was like a little ‘secret’ in itself. Looking on other blogs, younger viewers were clueless.
It was a good arrangement, and somewhere in my brain I seem to remember that there was an instrumental version back then… not by the Beatles of course.
I think George’s nasal rendition, as much as I love it, might have been too heavy. And the words, a little like shouting.
Yeah, no, sorry. That arrangement was painful!
The real version would have cost a fortune.
To echo AC: the cost for usage rights for the “real” Beatles song would have been too much $$. And remember, the show probably already blew their budget for music rights on the Rolling Stones song from “The Summer Man” episode.
For such a puritanical fan, you’d think you’d know that the name of the band is “Beatles” not “Beetles”. How ironic.
I was wondering when the BeAtles were going to be worked into Mad Men. It would be impossible to have a TV show about society at this period of time and not mention the impact the Beatles had.
By spelling it “Beetles” she was saying, not the real thing. Seedy manufacturers used to try to pass knock-offs by using that spelling. It sometimes fooled parents into buying some goofy thing.
I’d prefer it if they would have spent that budget on the Beatles version. I felt myself making a face when the instrumental cover came on. Did not like it.
At the beginning of the episode in Don’s phone call to Sally, he asked her if she could keep a secret. Nice bookend with the song and theme.
The higher cost normally comes with the rights to the “song” (i.e. composition), not the recording itself (the “version”), which can usually be licensed fairly cheaply. IOW, this was a creative decision, not a budget one.
I didn’t think the instrumental version was that bad! And it’s understandable they’d have to use a different version than the actual song.
But I agree. My mom is about Sally’s age, and she told us many stories of going through Beatlemania herself, so I’m having fun imagining my mom being Sally and going nuts over those concert tickets. (And, given how much Sally has gone through during this season, kind of nice to see her be a child excited about something again, if only for a moment.)
DB Cooper: I don’t think that’s necessarily true, at least with the Beatles catalog. I can think of several cases where a cover version was used to avoid the exorbitant licensing fees for original Beatles tunes. AllState Insurance had Julian Lennon sing “When I’m 64” in a commercial, for instance. And when PBS re-released the sci-fi movie “The Lathe of Heaven,” they had to replace the excerpt of “With a Little Help from My Friends” with a cover version.
The Beatles are notorious for refusing rights to their original versions of the songbook…it’s why you don’t find them on iTunes. They are also not usually inclined to allow this type of use (very “commercial” applications) which is in the hands of Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono at this point.
Shea Stadium? 50,000 screaming girls?
I think Don’s week has just gotten crazier!
@V — 50,000 girls, and none of them focused on Don. That’ll be the biggest blow to him of all the others this season!
I actually liked it fine? I’m one of the younger viewers, I think, at 25. Maybe I’m just not true enough a fan :P
I can’t speak to the licensing issues, but I thought it was an interesting creative decision. This way, they get to be elliptical and indirect; you have to know the song in order to get the “secrets” reference. Hearing Paul and John belt out that line would have been too on the nose.
Also, one of the charms of the show is how it revels in things that seem kitschy now, but that would have seemed normal then. It’s hilarious to see Pete not even batting an eyelid at that frilly maternity outfit Trudy was wearing. It’s the same with this cover version of the Beatles: we get to smirk a bit when we hear that cheesy flute arrangement come in over the melody.
OK, sorry I misspelled the name. I am not at all a manical Beatles fan but I hated the instrumental cover. Granted, the actual Beatles would be prohibitively expensive but there are a gazillion songs out there to choose from. It just brought home to me how Wiener is recreating an era he didn’t personally live through and sometimes he gets stuff wrong.
Which reminds me– a few episodes back, when Betty was talking to Sally’s shrink, I think, she was wearing a circle pin SO HIGH UP on her dress that it was literally standing up above her shoulder. That was wack.
Trilby, Weiner is actually getting The Beatles’ impact quite right. But it’s hard when you can’t buy their love for your show.
Iâ€™ve long been worried that The Beatles and their estates have been pricing themselves out of the Sixties. There was that video guitar game plug-in last year, and Yoko puts up million-dollar posters in Times Square, but in documentaries, etc. their music just falls silent. And thatâ€™s just not how it went down at the time.
But, Iâ€™m glad that impression was finally fixed. The Beatles… MADE. BETTY. SMILE.
Yeah, yeah, yeah– theyâ€™re THAT good.
But their music is so rare to find in dramas, people are beginning to forget. Trilby misspelling their name. Oh, and dc@10.24AM? Hearing Paul and John belt out that line would not be on the nose, it would be from another dimension: George sings all the lyrics alone on that one.
And we forget because places like AMC can’t afford them. Which is why we all are forced to listen to them for free on YouTube.
CAN’T BUY ME LO-OVE–EV’RYBODY TELLS ME SO–
I see that there is still the complaint (which came up periodically on the old blog) that Weiner is “getting the sixties wrong” when what people really mean is, “That’s not the sixties I remember.” Fine, if you were there, you have actual memories of how things were in your particular community and social class. But that’s all that means. I remember my teenagehood in the eighties very clearly, but all I could tell you is what people my age were wearing and listening to in a particular suburb of the San Francisco Bay Area, not across the entire nation or in other racial or social groups. There was a lot of music that nobody in my school would have been caught dead listening to, but somebody sure was listening to it, because it sold a ton of records and got plenty of airplay.
Going back to the sixties, keep in mind that some of the Beatles albums themselves had atrocious instrumentals on them. I grew up listening to my parents’ records, and my sister and I would leap up and trot across the room to lift the needle on the four (FOUR!) soupy instrumentals on the Hard Day’s Night album. That’s how universal that sort of thing was.
I thought Joan didn’t want to go to her doctor because he & Greg knew one another. Also, are we positive she got the abortion? I know it would be hard to hide from Roger, but it seemed like she was reconsidering. She has to think that this might be her last chance.
Strong performance for John Slaterly
Linda, that’s exactly what I was thinking, especially after the lie to the other mom. I’m not so sure that it’s all resolved.
I agree…I don’t think the episode was definitive that she had the abortion.
I felt this as well. I thought that Joan would have seemed more sad (than just sullen) on the bus ride home had she gone through with it. It’s probably a long shot that she kept the baby, but it does seem up for debate.
I said the same thing to my wife post show. Back on the bus that night, back to work the next day, looking fine. I don’t think she went through with it.
That makes six of us. I’m not convinced she had the procedure, either.
I thought the same thing last night. Maybe the “averted tragedy” was the abortion and not the pregnancy. As soon as she made up a 15 year old daughter in the waiting room, I think she had second thoughts. Perhaps she realized that this might be her last chance to have a child. The next time we see her, she’s headed home. We do not know what happened in between those two scenes. I hope she is still pregnant.
I thought the same thing too. This might be her last chance. And she never once confirmed that she actually had an abortion, nor did they show her in the doctor’s office. “Tragedy averted” could mean a lot of things…
I can find clues to convince me Joan did and did not have the abortion, and I don’t know which one I am rooting for yet. I do think that when she told the mother that her imaginary daughter was 15 years old, that she was thinking of her first abortion (probably fifteen years ago). Thinking of mothers and children, and who wants babies, and who doesn’t get to have babies, and all that.
It was my impression that Joan described an imaginary daughter as a comfort to the distraught mother (and, likely to ease her own unease in relating her own predicament); her choice of “15” being an additional comfort (the other woman having allowed that she herself had had her daughter when she was 15). I don’t have an opinion as to whether or not she terminated her pregnancy, but I do know that Joanie’s an angel. Pure and simple.
Count me in the group uncertain. I think it’s intended for us to be uncertain. Thus, Roger’s line, “Life goes on.” could have been a clue to the viewers. More than you know, Roger. More than you know.
I wondered the same thing last night, but I was still on the fence. After reading the following Sepinwall commentary…
“Joan tells Roger that a tragedy was averted, Lane says the firm is fiscally stable, and Megan assures Don that everything worked out, but in all cases, we know the truth, and how bad things really are.”
… I’m more convinced that she didn’t go through with it. We know Lane and Megan are wrong, and for that matter that Roger, Pete, and Don are all being deceptive, so why not Joanie?
I’m with the fans who think Joan did not go through with it. 1. The bus ride home with Joan looking very small and calm in that large oval-ish enclosure. 2. Her comment next day to Roger that “Life goes on”.
Why? The tearful mother asked Joan how old was her daughter could that have reminded Joan of her first “procedure” and how many years ago might that have been? 15?
The fact that she showed up for work the next day looking energetic and glowing might be further proof that she didn’t go ahead with it. Also for some reason I thought that when she said her daughter was 15 she probably meant how old her child would’ve been had she not had an abortion the first time (I seem to recall she’s had plenty) – but I’m not sure if this theory adds anything to the episode..
Count me in! I definitely think that Joan did not have the abortion. I think the “15 year old daughter” ruse was the signal to us that she realized what she really wanted was to be a mother, Roger & Greg be damned. We all know Joan has been struggling with aging and loneliness this season. This fictitious teenager was symbolic of her acceptance that she is ready to become an adult and face the consequences rather than continue having others impose their rules/agendas onto her as befits the role of ingenue (up to this point). I thought the way that Joan took over control of the meeting after Roger’s rant on Pete, while the other exec’s. were rendered somewhat speechless was another hint that Joan has taken control – in a new way. Perhaps she is following Peggy’s lead and being assertive rather than passive aggressive.
I think Joan’s made up daughter was in response to the angry she feels at not being the prettiest, youngest one anymore and someone thinking she was old enough to have a daughter who required a procedure or that Joan could be a grandmother made her make up the 15 year old. The mother just told Joan she was 15 when she had her daughter so Joan was being mean as only Joan can be. Once she said “15” the woman picked up a magazine. She knew what she was doing. It wasn’t a cover up – it was to be hurtful like she has been hurt.
I don’t really have much else to add, I’m with the chorus. The way Joan was throughout, I was never convinced she was going to go through with it and the bus-ride home only drilled it in further for me. I’ve been surprised before with Mad Men, but I really think she’s still carrying this time.
I very much doubt that line “we averted a tragedy” would have been in the script, if she have had the abortion.
A little too soapy for my taste (unlike the last 3 great episodes). Particularly the unwanted pregnancy but also hinting that Don is yet again about to be “unfaithful.” Hopefully they’re just setting some wheels in motion.
If she had kept the baby, yes– it would have been a soapy shark-jumper. But the abortion added to the overall darkness & hopeless tragedy of the episode, imo.
I agree with dtor. Think 1965 when out of wedlock pregnancy was still a scandel. Roger said she could have made people believe, but her husband is a doctor – I think he would figure it out!
I took the look Don gave Megan at the end of the episode as if he was kind of envious of her innocence after she had said that everything turned out alright.
I am under the impression that if Don and Faye part ways, the breaking up will be done by Faye and not by Don
Don looking at Megan at the end of this episode reminded me of Don looking at Sally’s teacher for the first time. Jon Hamm is amazing in this episode, as always.
@CK: Amen. By about 15 minutes in to this episode, my jaw was on the floor at how bad it was. Each new subplot they introduced was more hackneyed and lazy than the last. There was the comically implausible security clearance story, where the writers once again reinvent the Don Draper character, this time into a blubbering Alan Alda-style Sensitive Man. There’s the cliched accidental pregnancy story (Who knew that in the 60’s, women got pregnant every single time they had sex?). And there’s the awful interracial romance story, which wasn’t all that great the first time they did it in Season 1. There were a couple of redeeming moments, but most of it was pure weekday-afternoon-level television.
I’m looking forward to next week, when we meet Ida Blankenship’s evil twin, and Don and Peggy travel to South America in search of a mysterious amulet.
Varia:
* * *
Now we behold Man Men’s Ivan the Terrible, in the form of Robert Pryce.
Lane’s father deepens the development of generational backstories in the MM story line. MM is mostly about the GI to Silent to Boomer generational arc, but with Lane’s father we have someone, like the late Miss Blankenship, who is probably of the Lost Generation whose significant generational experience was World War I (all the more so in Mr Pryce’s case). As a group, those who survived were noted for their no-nonsense attitude (except when partying).
It’s interesting that Lane’s father used the stick against Lane’s head and temple, rather than striking a shoulder, which would have been just as crippling but with less risk of mortality.
* * *
Are we sure Joan actually went through with the abortion? It’s very likely, but not absolutely certain.
* * *
It was nice to have an episode where Betty is not a monster.
* * *
This was one of those handful of Peggy-free episodes; is Ms Moss also subject to the 3-episode-absence budgeting rule for Mad Men?
* * *
Sally’s brief appearance was dead-on correct.
I had a strong sense that Joan did not go through with the abortion. I think that this subliminally added to the overall sense of impending doom.
Good to hear, Kelly. I had the same take on this.
I was once asked to go with a friend for a (legal) abortion. She could hardly sit up afterwards. She certainly didn’t go to work the next day.
But it could just be movie magic.
Loved Trudy’s baby-doll pj’s! As far as Pete’s concerned, just more of her to love.
Agreed. Joan is preggers. I think the episode in the doctor’s office made her realize this was her last chance, given the other woman considered that she was old enough to have a teenager.
I thought maybe Joan didn’t go through with the abortion. That it was what maybe little girls do but is not for her at this point in her life? She feels more adult and willing to take what comes in terms of Greg and scandal and the responsibility of a child?
I think its ambiguous at best, but I felt like it is not unreasonable to think Joan backed out of the abortion.
Wheat does it serve for Joan to make up a daughter if she did go through with it? We already know she’s uncomfortable with her age (remember the driver’s liscense?) and that scene just seemed to suggest she was tired of still going through this at her age when she is finally ready to settle down.
Second, at the board meeting everyone tells a lie, and specifically a lie that cannot last. We’ve seen throughout the show how inevitable the collapse of the Don/Dick lie is. Lane will have to return with either news that he is divorced or reunited (and possibly back to England), Roger has thirty days to sort out lucky strike. Joan may just be omitting the fact that she had the abortion, but it makes much more sense thematically for this to be another lie to buy time. She doesn’t know what is going to happen yet, but the truth will have to come out.
She absolutely went through with the abortion. No question in my mind.
It’s great the way Matt will lead us right up to an important event, but not show the event itself, so we’re always Rorschach tested about if it happened (DID Pete rape the au pair, etc.).
Robert Pryce was a great character, because he was a brutal s–t, BUT completely correct. Lane’s still married and going gooey over a Playboy bunny? I’d hit him too if he were my son.
It’s possible Joan didn’t have the abortion because she sees this as the last opportunity to have a child. Everyone at the office will assume it’s Greg so on the surface it looks fine. Joan will be worrying about Greg’s reaction but perhaps she will be saved because he dies in Vietnam before he finds out she is pregnant or puts together the timing issues. So she will be fretting over nothing it turns out.
It was sad to note that Peggy wasn’t in this episode as Elisabeth Moss is filing for divorce this week.
If you go back to the pilot Matt Weiner uses the F-bomb in a similar fashion to how Gilligan would later use it on Breaking Bad. Pete mumbls “F you” under his breath as Don is leaving. This seemed much more jarring since Roger was screaming it.
I didn’t have any trouble filling in the blank in my head. If he yelled “So f-ing stupid!” or whatever, it would have been far more jarring.
I found it much more jarring to have a blank spot, like the sound or my ear had stopped working. If he had just screamed it, I think I wouldn’t have noticed so much, since all my attention was focused on how much I was cringing for poor Pete … and who thought we’d ever think that!
On the DVD commentary, either Weiner or Kartheiser notes that Pete was able to say “f–” just softly enough that they didn’t have to bleep it out.
Of course, who knows for sure, but my second thought about the look to Meghan was that he was going to have her take Sally to Shea as a kind of reward. I don’t know, maybe I’m just hoping…
I thought the same thing at first. Because Meghan connected with Sally in the office, and Don would feel a little guilty about unloading on Meghan when she would have had no clue about why this was such a big deal.
I think Don ditches Sally and takes Meghan, thus trumping any other detestable acts he has done this year.
A very gloomy episode all around, but great work by Hamm. And by Kartheiser as well, in the instant that he switches from “oh, did that go through already?” to “oh, shit, your secret identity could be discovered.”
I’m still a little fuzzy on why exactly the G-men scared Don so much. Aside from the fact that he’s a deserter, is there something else there that I’m missing?
“The maximum US penalty for desertion in wartime remains death” (Wikipedia)
But I’m not sure how it was all resolved. Who did Pete talk to, what did he say, and how was it just “over”? I’ll watch again, but I didn’t get it the first time around.
Desertion during wartime carries a potential death penalty. (On the battlefield it’s grounds for summary execution.)
Pete has a friend in the DoD who helped him with the Dick Whitman riddle back in season one. The friend confirms that at this point in the background check, no flags have come up on Don’s file. So by terminating the account, the DoD has no need to keep investigating Don, and all is well.
I thought Pete said Don *was* flagged. But by backing out, all investigations would cease.
Question about desertion: Did “Don Draper” get a medical discharge due to Dick Whitman’s wounds, or was his enlistment up anyway?
dtor: I was confused by that line reading, too. Closed Captioning said “wasN’T.”
Did Don/Dick really desert? regardless of who the government thoguht he was, wasn’t he sent home because of injuries sustained in the explosion that killed the real Don Draper? I’m sure the government frowns upon identity theft and there is a substantial penalty, but it doesn’t really seem that it should be classified as desertion.
Pete’s line didn’t include the words was or wasn’t, it was have or haven’t, and I’m still not sure on which one it was. Last night I thought he said “I checked with my friend, and you have been flagged. If we drop NAA now, the investigation stops.” If he hadn’t been flagged as a sec risk, why would Pete mention the investigation stopping now by dropping the client? That’s my big clue that Don WAS flagged. I rewound it several times to listen, and I’m pretty sure it was you have been flagged.
And yes, desertion or AWOL during wartime is a serious offense and would sully Don’s reputation in his business and with his family, along with the myriad criminal offenses he’s guilty of, statute of limitations or not, once accused the stain never leaves you.
Agree with dtor
Count me among the confused. Can anyone explain specifically what happened re: Korea that would destroy Don now? My memory’s foggy, but I know he switched identities with the Lt. and that he escorted the real Draper’s coffin home (to his own home, that is), but was he supposed to return after that? I thought he was let go, which would not constitute desertion. Thanks in advance for your help!
Nevermind! The answer is below, but for those reading in order, it’s that Jon Hamm’s character switched places with a guy who was almost done with his service, while he was just beginning. So Hamm wouldn’t have been released so soon without that identity theft, thus desertion.
Jon Hamm is simply amazing – that panic attack – for anyone who has experienced them – was so on the money – I could feel my own heart rate speed up. I agree that this is up there with the Suitcase episode in terms of his performance. Jaw dropping.
For an episode that started out with such a joyous scene with Sally – boy, it sure hit you full in the face with the consequences of lies and secrets and frightening potential consequences. I had to pause the show a few times just to catch my breath I was so tense watching it.
Oh, Layne, I so hope he will return…Jared Harris adds such a unique perspective and character to the show.
The set up for the last three episodes is wide open with so many issues – I’m hoping the loss of Lucky Strike might actually ignite some action on the part of Roger to get back in the game.
Joan is so outwardly stoic but you can see the emotion behind her eyes in each scene. Heartbreaking.
And, Don will have to live with his deception for the rest of his life as it can, obviously, rear its head at the least likely of times.
The scene with Layne and his new love was also heartbreaking – in Europe and England, there was never the level of racism (though it does exist) or controversy about mixed race relationships as existed in the U.S. so it wasn’t all that surprising to me that he would so openly introduce her to his father – maybe an act of rebellion or a stab at showing his father he is his own man – only to be literally be beaten down and succumb to the old British way of behavior. Gad – that was a painful scene.
The patronizing attitude of the doctor is spot on given the times
Frankly, I think the doctor was 100% correct. He was telling the truth. Roger may have romantic feelings for Joan, but he most certainly is being selfish and not thinking of the repurcussions of his actions on her life. Of course she’s responsible for herself, but he is behaving like a spoiled rich boy who just wants what he wants when he wants it.
The setup really is interesting, with Lane off to England for “two weeks, maybe a month” at the worst possible time. I wonder who will be the one to save the day in this round.
Had to comment, but this is pretty off the mark: “in Europe and England, there was never the level of racism (though it does exist) or controversy about mixed race relationships as existed in the U.S.”
Google “say no to racism” and let me know what you find, Lee!
Don has been practicing serious deception for at least 15 years. One would expect the U.S. intelligence community of those days to recognize value in that. I have a feeling the client problem is going to work out fine, but Pete is going to think himself responsible for that, when it will have been Don.
It’s fair to say that Christina Hendricks is as good an actor as anyone on that show. Her character believes, above all else, that it is unseemly to betray your inner emotions, that a stoic mask has to cover over anything going on inside — particularly in a professional setting (or at all times with Roger, who can’t take a hint).
So to play this roll, Hendricks has to maintain the mask while letting subtle hints of the emotions to play over her face. The office scenes with Roger the last couple of episodes have been just incredible. It’s like that scene during the lawnmower episode last season where she parts ways with Don in the hospital waiting room; she and Hamm are such good actors that no dialogue is necessary.
I second Gamesix. Typical American ignorance that assumes things are worse here than elsewhere in the world. Racism is still a major, major problem in places like, for example, Italy, where black soccer players are routinely belittled and called names like “monkey”. A major star had to leave Inter Milan because of such abuse. Can you imagine that happening today in America, with a football player? Doubt it.
I don’t think Joan went through with the abortion. She looked too well on the bus ride back to the city, and too well the next day. You could see how ambivalent she was in the waiting room, thinking about her previous abortionsâ€”perhaps one of them would really have been the 15-year-old she pretended to have. I think the avoided “tragedy” she referred to the next day with Roger was the possibility of giving up what might be her last chance at motherhood.
I thought I was crazy after reading the review but I also thought it was ambiguous as to whether or not Joan went through with it.
This episode pretty much dropped a nuclear bomb on the entire season. I haven’t felt that breathless watching TV since “The Gypsy and the Hobo,” wondering if Suzanne was going to walk in on Betty confronting Don…The news just flew fast and furious, and I did realize some of the points seemed a bit too soapy (ironically, the thing that felt most like a soap opera was Lane meeting the business end of his father’s cane).
Also, speaking of Lane, has he become the new Paul? I was genuinely surprised by this storyline, since Lane is in many ways more of a progressive American than the actual Americans on this show. Is Lane the new Paul Kinsey, and could he end up being the prism through which we view the cultural shift?
Joan getting pregnant was a little too on-point….but they added some intrigue about whether or not she actually got it (personally I think she did).
I wonder if that Beatles concert is enough for Don to buy Sally’s love….
Also, Alan, I’m glad you mentioned the irony of Lee Garner Jr.’s speech – one member of the Lucky Sperm Club calling out another for “inheriting” the account.
The Don Draper Myth could be crashing down at the same time as SCDP if the partners can’t pull out a miracle, because, really, does anyone doubt Pete wouldn’t sell Don out once he didn’t need Don for the agency?
I’m also intrigued by how they used that last shot of Megan, who is utterly gorgeous and also (I think others have said this) reminds me a lot of Jane. Was Don noticing her romantically? I don’t know…I saw it as Don gazing upon this pretty, young girl ,who is utterly clueless about what she could’ve unleashed through those “routine” clearance papers. Don and Faye have a great relationship, and they’ve already gone to the secretary well with Allison…I hope there isn’t a Don/Megan fling now.
If nothing else, they’re making sure the rest of the season unmissable….I needed 2 hours to come down after the episode ended. Wow.
I don’t think Lane is the new Paul. Paul always seemed to use his black girlfriend as a badge of progressivism; I never got a real sense he cared about her as a person. Whereas Lane is positively giddy over Toni. It’s very sweet.
I agree that Don’s gaze at the carefree Megan getting ready to leave for the evening was more about what she’d inadvertently set in motion than about lust.
“I wonder if that Beatles concert is enough for Don to buy Sally’s love….”
Pun/reference intended?
I also thought that Joan had an “I’m too old for this s***” moment in the waiting room and decided not to go through with it. As others have pointed out, nothing after that was at all decisive.
Heh. So Joan pulled a Roger Murtaugh?
You all are right that it’s ambiguous. But like the Lee Garner news, a pregnancy isn’t something Joan is going to be able to hide from Roger forever, which raises the question of why she wouldn’t tell him. He was, after all, just fine with the idea of her carrying the pregnancy through and claiming the baby was Greg’s.
“So Joan pulled a Roger Murtaugh?”
Yes! I thought you’ve used that reference in reviews before, but couldn’t remember and wasn’t sure if I could get away with just saying “had a Roger Murtaugh moment”.
Also, what happens if Greg manages to finagle some time between end of basic and deployment and sees Joan showing?
I agree about Megan. It’s the *camera* that lingers on Megan. The look in Don’s eyes is fear and weariness. He’s had the hell of a day, and is not thinking about having yet another office affair.
I really thought Don was going to man up for a minute there and face the music. But that would have been unrealistic (and certainly less dramatic) than what we got. How amazing is it that three years later, this show actually had me sympathizing with Pete over Don? Quite an accomplishment. That partner’s meeting was rough.
Too bad they couldn’t use the actual Beatles song at the end instead of the muzak. My admiration for Weiner is such that I could believe he had that song/ scene in mind when he originally conceived of Don’s whole double identity however many years ago.
Don is in full panic Dick Whitman mode for most of the episode. Then as soon as he knows he is in the clear…paid for by Pete Campbell and SCDP, Don Draper returns, staring lustfully at Megan. Hamm is fantastic as this sociopathic antihero.
Debbie, spot on!!!!!
“Hamm is fantastic as this sociopathic antihero”
I felt the same way about Tony Soprano (yes I know Weiner’s connections to that too).
Random thoughts:
– The last place we saw Sal was in a payphone lying to his wife on so many levels. The show’s timeline is 2 years later. More than likely, Sal has hit rock bottom and his life is in ruins. I would not expect him to return just because Lee is going to be out of the picture. Mad Men is not that simple.
– I am not convinced Joan had the abortion. We never see her leave the waiting room. And I think her claiming that she has a 15 year old was a stab at the other mother, who herself admits that she was 15 when she had her daughter. I feel that Joan did not like the lady dumping all this guilt on Joan, who is carrying tremendous guilt herself.
– The closing scene where he is leering at Marcie. I think that was more of an indicator that Don is, and always will be, a wolf in sheep’s clothing. But I don’t expect anything to spark between those 2. Don has already avoided one bomb with Allison. And remember what he said about his last secretary? Joan got him exactly what he needed, someone who wouldnâ€™t be a distraction. Don is backâ€¦
– It felt to me that Betty appealed to her sense of decency by protecting Don. This would not be the way to take him down, because even she knows of how devastating it would be for all around him. The ending of the episode where Don is holding baby Gene on his birthday and Betty looks on has proved to be more enigmatic.
– The scene with Lee and Roger is a precursor to the seasonâ€™s climax. Alan, you hit it on the head with Rogerâ€™s line, â€œThe lies I have told for you.!â€ goes far deeper than Leeâ€™s sexual tendencies, much deeper. But as we saw in a previous episode, the noose is starting to tighten on big tobacco and their freedoms. The times are a changinâ€™ for everyone.
I disagree with the Sal part, I believe Duck referenced him at his new job during the suitcase episode.
Steve, Duck was referring to the gay Belle Jolie executive who once tried to seduce Sal, not Sal himself.
I agree with you, Peter, about Betty’s rationale for covering with the DoD for Don. I believe Betty also wants to protect her children. If Don’s true identity were exposed, wouldn’t they the kids suddenly become Sally, Bobby and Gene Whitman, complete with all the negative implications?
@Peter Monaghan, very astute to connect Roger’s line about “lies” not just to Lee’s private sex life, but the whole advertising-tobacco industry deception campaign. A brilliant public-private parallel by the writers so thanks for pointing it out.
I also have doubts that Joan went through with the procedure. If it was so hard for her to conceive with Dr. Evil, then this might be her only chance.
What’s with Harry leaving for LA at the drop of a hat? He didn’t even have a good answer for Don when called on it.
During the whole episode I kept waiting for Harry to bumble on coming through with the Beatles tickets and during each commercial break I kept mumbling, “Poor Sally. Poor, poor Sally.” The tix showing up on the desk was a pleasant surprise. Thank you, Matt, for sending a little joy in Sally’s life.
“What’s with Harry leaving for LA at the drop of a hat?”
He just likes going out there and schmoozing famous and powerful people, and will clearly use any excuse to take the trip.
Harry has become little more than a set piece: Name-dropper, talentless, gauche. It’s getting a little tiresome, and the way the writers use his character at least to me recalls David Chase’s Emmy-winning TV-writer character in the Sopranos – less a fully-drawn figure than a symbol of the shallowness of network TV. He’s not a major player in the story, so it’s not that big of a deal, but surrounded by so many brilliant and deeply drawn characters, he’s a stick figure.
I’m hoping that Harry’s weird entertainment-world fascination is more than just a cartoon, and the writers are building something with the constant references to it. It’s been so clearly present the whole season, I hope there’s a payoff to it. Otherwise, why flatten Harry so much and make him such a buffoon?
I too spent the episode convinced that Harry wouldn’t come through and poor Sally would miss the Beatles. I was so relieved to see those tickets!
Ditto on the Beatles tickets. I was afraid Don would let her down again. Also, I’m such a big Beatles fan that when Don told Sally he had tickets, I think I squealed as loud as she did!
Joan had the abortion. For two big reasons. First, she made it clear to us that it would be too obvious that she had to have gotten pregnant by someone other than her husband, and Joan would never subject herself to that scandal. (A point hammered home in the waiting room, when she couldn’t even admit to a stranger that she was the one getting the abortion. Joan places the highest priority on how the world perceives her.) And second, I think/hope this show is better than a cheap soap opera and would avoid such a plotline. (Don’s double identity may seem soapy to some, but in reality it serves to illustrate Weiner’s existential questions and themes. The only real soap-sin the show is guilty of is Peggy’s pregnancy.)
Btw Alan, where was it made clear that Cooper knows about Joan & Roger’s affair? I think I missed that or otherwise forgot about it.
Cooper let Joan know that he knew after Roger’s heart attack in season one.
What’s the timeline on Joan’s pregnancy? She said that Greg had been gone for 7 weeks, but also that she was already very late after hooking up with Roger. It had to be at least a month after she slept with Roger at that point, correct? So the Roger hookup happened maybe three or four weeks after she last slept with Greg?
She could fake a month difference, with her husband away– just tell Greg the due date is a month later than the doctor tells her, and then after she has the baby, tell Greg that the baby unexpectedly came early.
The point is that if there’s less than a month between her sleeping with Greg and Roger, then she could try to fool Greg that the baby is his, and go ahead with it. I think she might be trying that. The scene in the waiting room showed Joan that this is realistically her last chance to have a baby. She’s already the same age as the mother of the other patient, old enough to have a daughter who could have an abortion herself. She’s had trouble conceiving, and with her husband gone for years to come, this is basically it.
She did tell Roger that “life goes on.”
I think you mean tell Greg the baby is due earlier than it is (i.e. that it was conceived a month before it actually was) and then claim it was born a few weeks late. But yes, it would be plausible (assuming the baby didn’t *actually* come late). I still think Joan had the abortion, though.
Depending on how soon Joan would use the term “very” late…since she was obviously ovulating when they conceived the baby, she would be “late” once 14 days had passed from that night. So if “very late” means only one week late, it could be only 3 weeks ago that this happened–and thus a full 4 weeks since Greg left for basic. I agree that it would be incredibly difficult for a woman her age who wants to have children to go through with that–especially if she has been struggling to conceive. Yet its also true that she would never sully her reputation so. I don’t actually believe this will happen, but Joan could always pick up and start a new life with her own invented widowed identity!
I could be misreading, but you seem to associate any pregnancy outside of marriage storyline with the “soapy” classification you (and others) are throwing around. I’m not really understanding why that is. You do know that this is something that happens in real life, kind of all the time?
I almost cringed when they started with Joan’s pregnancy — an “oh, no, no soap opera, please” – but I was also watching with someone who did not realize that abortions were illegal in those days.
About Dr. Faye — and Don’s apparently opening up to her — could her growing up with “mafia connections” have anything to do with her almost nonchalant, “we can get this fixed” reaction to Don’s confession?
Loved Sally’s reaction to the Shea Stadium concert. I wonder if Betty let her stay up late to watch The Beatles on Ed Sullivan (my mother let me!)
Thanks again Alan!
In a recent AMC interview with Cara Buono, she says that the character of Faye is Jewish. Does this change the speculation of “Mafia connections,” or am I being naive about what that might mean?
Faye’s father isn’t himself in the mob. He owns a store that the mob uses in some capacity.
And I don’t think Faye’s suggestion about fixing it to Don had anything to do with the mob; just her belief that they’re smart professional adults who should be able to figure something out.
Her father owned a candy store – that means he was probably a bookie and/or a numbers runner. Italian Mafia would certainly have had no problem working with a Jewish shopkeeper in that capacity – but the relationship also wouldn’t have gone any farther.
@PleinJane I don’t know, you should ask Meyer Lansky or Bugsy Siegel if there were any Jews in the Mob. Seriously, Jews were an important part of the Mafia.
The Jewish Mafia and candy stores as fronts go hand in hand. Look up the names halli mentions above and Murder, Inc.-Weiner’s mention of her dad owning a candy store is a clear reference to those facts. Just fyi.
… or Arnold Rothstein (reference Boardwalk Empire)
I too thought that the certainty of Joan having an abortion was in doubt. I could honestly hear her thinking that if Greg didn’t come back from the war, then what would she have in her life? Roger is not an option, not even Greg as an adult companion is a real option. She can have a true and solid relationship with a child of her own.
I hope someone can answer this for me – but how is what Don/Dick did in Vietnam dissertion? He was discharged with his wounds as Don – wouldn’t the same have applied to Dick? He may have assumed a new identity, but I really don’t see where he committed any actual fraud for gain – he didn’t assume Don’s identity and then raid the dead man’s saving account or sell his house. Even with today’s awareness of identity theft Don would be safe as anyone can pretend they are me and as long as I am not harmed in any way by the person acting as me – there is really nothing that can be done to me.
Oh man that last sentence was a grammatical mess. Apologies.
Reply to comment…
oops! hit button too soon. back to answer your question
Don is a wartime deserter. Wartime desertion is still on record as punishable by death, although the death penalty hasn’t been used since the execution of Pvt. Eddie Slovik in 1945. If Don is found out he could go to prison.
Don served in Korea. Vietnam is happening in present-day Mad Men time, and that’s where Greg is.
That’s always a bit of a puzzle to me too (it might have been addressed), but I assume that the real Don Draper’s days were up, while Dick Whitman was only at the start of his tour in Korea. He specifically stated that part of why he did it was to get out of there.
I’m not sure if identity theft would only be punishable if the person robbed would be left unharmed. Also, there’s no one left to vouch for Don. Who says he didn’t kill the original Don Draper? Who says Anna Draper was fine with it? No matter how you look at it, he would be in a heap of trouble.
Don’s a deserter because he was just starting his tour of duty, and switched places with a guy who was close to ending his military career; had he been IDed as Dick Whitman, they would’ve let him heal up and then sent him back out to finish up his term, whereas they forgave Don Draper the last few weeks/months since his service was close to ending anyway. Whitman thereby skipped out on most of whatever the standard length of a tour in Korea was, and also presumably skipped out on the bulk of his enlistment.
Thanks so much for the responses/explanations – for some reason I had the impression that Dick had been in Korea for a while.
Clarification about Korea. The U.S. involvement in Korea was NOT considered a war but rather a “police action.”
I’m in the camp that says Joanie may not have gone through with it. How she’ll manuever from here on (if it’s true)will be facinating to watch. Also,I haven’t felt sympathy for Betty in ages,but last night I did.
As for a possible Don and Megan hookup,please,no. He’s been there done that with Allison,please let him learn from his mistakes for once.
Regarding Lane and Papa Pryce: that was shocking. I was fully perpared for Lane to get a dressing down,even have to hear a few unkind racist remarks about his new love,but the cane beat-down? Wow.Also,on the subject of interracial romance,as used on Mad Men:I hope at some point we see a fully realized,African-American character on the show (not in a servant capacity),which isn’t being used as somebody else’s statement. Not that I think Lane wasn’t sincere,actually I think he was sincere in his feelings for Toni,just not able to stand up to his father.
In one of the early Bond movies (mid-60s) 007-James slaps a woman hard for little reason. Didn’t shock me then, but did when I saw it again 40 years later. As BD opined “times are a-changing.”
Stand up to his father how, by chasing Playboy bunnies while still married?
Excellent recap! But, Lane wasn’t the only one on his hands and knees (as you comment), Don was also on his hands and knees, in front of the toilet, when he vomited during his panic attack.
Have to comment on that gem of a scene where Roger is making small talk on the phone with “Louise”, pleasantries on the pathway to speak with potential client “Larry” (a nod to the Tates, perhaps?). Slattery is brilliant as he carries on a conversation conveying his shock and sympathy that belies his actions–tearing up Larry’s Rolodex card, flipping through the remaining cards to find his next contact, etc. You could almost smell his desperation. Another brilliant performance.
Ahhaha, you’re right– I missed it myself, but Larry & Louise has to be a “Bewitched” shout out. Kudos.
Nice catch! Slattery’s coughing “You’re killing me!” to the smoking-empire (now)bossman Lee was pretty good too.
Great catch Fiona! I missed that. No matter how closely I watch, I learn so much by reading this board.
Btw, cheers for the one tragedy that *didn’t* happen last night: Don *did* take Sally to that Beatles concert. I was afraid he’d end up reneging on this and drive one more nail into the coffin of their relationship. (Honestly, when the episode kicked off with that phone call to Sally, I thought they were clearly setting us up for disappointment by episode’s end. After last week, it was good to see Don come through on this for his daughter.)
I loved the way Don said to Harry, “I’m not worried at all…” you’d better not screw this up!
I think that tension was very much deliberate. It allowed us to see the same tension in Don – signifying the fact that allthough he left Sally out in the cold last episode, he’s desperately trying to do something to make it up to her. The tragedy is that he doesn’t seem to see that there are better ways to help her than this, and that they are within his power, even if he thinks they aren’t.
Agreed. I was really afraid they were setting up Sally for another disappointment, but as Megan said “see, everything turned out ok!” I thought that line was telling, along with Don seemingly “seeing” her for the first time in last night’s episode.
I thought that Roger’s comment to Lee Jr. about lying for him had more to do with lying about cigarettes. We now know that the Cig Industry had been covering up medical data for years. The ad men pushing cigarettes would have known about all that. Perhaps that’s too political an interpretation?
I also thought that Roger was going to have a heart attack throughout the episode and am wondering if that’s how they’ll end this season-with us wondering if Roger makes it or not.
With several episodes left to go, it seems to me that Weiner will have to come up with a fix for the Agency and that the Agency’s fate won’t be the season’s cliffhanger.
Sally’s reaction to the Beatle’s tickets was spot on. I was only a little older than Sally at the time and the reaction to the Beatles was truly hysterical.
I found Betty’s change of heart toward Don not at all convincing. I just don’t think January Jones has the acting chops that the rest of the cast has. Sorry to all the Betty fans. But I just don’t see the subtle clues in her face, actions, etc., that allow me to find the mood changes believable.
One thing was, I believe, not too realistic. The relative ease with which Roger arranged the abortion. My recollection is that most people had to go to Europe to get abortions. Abortions would not become legal in the U.S. until 1972 and Roe v. Wade.
The muzak version of Do You Want to Know a Secret was perfect. Nothing else in the episode was authentic, so why should the song be? Also, the muzak version had me singing aloud the words and laughing at appropriateness of the choice.
I gasped out loud when Layne’s father hit him. And then, even worse, stepped on his hand. Overtly cruel in a way that harkened back to Dick Whitman’s childhood. With respect to Layne and the young woman (bunny) he’s in love with, to the younger viewers, know that inter-racial marriage was illegal in the U.S. until 1967 when the Supreme Court struck down Virginia’s ban. 1967. Can you believe it??? (see Loving v. Virginia).
Sorry-I can’t help but see so much of this show through the politics of the time.
Women were having illegal abortions in this country forever – I know a few women who had them back in the 60s, very scary stuff, being wide awake with absolutely nothing to dull the pain, dirty rooms, inexperienced people providing the service. Few women were in a financial position to go to Europe for the procedure. Roger is someone with vast resources and could find someone with relative ease. It wasn’t all that hard to find someone but for someone like Roger it would take a lot less searching.
I think Joan said she had a 15 year old daughter so the other woman wouldn’t feel as though she was the only mother in the world going through it with her daughter.
Illegal abortions were difficult/near impossible for the poor and working class. But Roger Sterling is a very wealthy man. Arranging the abortion would present almost no problem to him.
Two corrections:
Abortions were readily available in 1965 in place like NYC, you just had to have the right connections (and the money). Legality was never a deterrent to the desperate.
Loving v. Virginia prohibited STATES from banning interracial marriage–it was never against federal law. And by 1965 most states outside of the South (including New York) certainly allowed interracial marriages. Sammy Davis Jr. married May Britt in 1960, for example.
@coxlaw: The push to legalize abortion in this country wasn’t to keep women from having to go to Europe; it was to keep women from dying in botched, illegal, back-alley abortions. There has been a long tradition of women getting access to abortions illegally in the US; the wealthy, who could afford real doctors, survived; many of the poorer women didn’t. Legality or illegality doesn’t stop the process; it merely guarantees the safety of the procedure.
To add to what Lee said, abortions were being performed, and more readily available for the well-heeled. By today’s standards, Joan’s abortion would’ve cost close to 3000 dollars.
By the way, abortion wasn’t legal in most of Europe either.
I think that Rodger is about to find out he has lung cancer…he was coughing a great deal during the big kiss off with Lee. Wouldn’t that be ironic? And abortions were more readily available than you may think-and probably less scandalous than an out of wedlock pregnancy.
“The muzak version of Do You Want to Know a Secret was perfect. Nothing else in the episode was authentic, so why should the song be? Also, the muzak version had me singing aloud the words and laughing at appropriateness of the choice.”
I agreed with this! The fact that the song playing was “Do you want to know a secret” was almost a secret unless you knew the song. Having the original version (or one that with sung lyrics) gives the joke away.
Prior to Roe v. Wade, abortion was legal on request in New York, Washington state, Alaska, and Hawaii, per Wikipedia.
In New York, abortion became legal in 1970. I think Roger said the doctor was in Morristown, which is in New Jersey, and abortion was not legal there until Roe v Wade in 1973. As for Europe, it’s a varied history– for example, Britain liberalized its law in 1967, France 1975, and it’s still illegal in Ireland today.
The date of legalization isn’t really important to this story — marijuana was (and is) also illegal, but we’ve seen people on Mad Men smoke it on multiple occasions.
Doctor-performed abortions in sterile conditions were absolutely available in the 1960s, despite being illegal. Women who died or were badly hurt by unsanitary back-alley abortions or (more commonly) attempts at self-abortion were generally poor and/or women of colour.
I think the Mad Men story is quite believable — Joan’s first abortion was with a midwife, then (probably once she had more money and connections) she was able to get medical doctors to do her second and third.
@Coxlaw, I live in a southern city of approx., 100,000 people. In the mid 60’s there were still shanty towns in the heart of the city.
When I first read about that in a history book, it blew my mind. I always thought those times were so much longer ago. No wonder there is still so much hostility in the south.
Referring to the “promising possibility of a Sal return in season five” misrepresents how he was written out of the show. Yes, Lee Garner, Jr., demanded that Sal be fired, but Don was the one who fired him with a cruel “you people…” Don was just as much of a monster as Lee, and you could see it on Sal’s face. There’s simply no coming back from that.
Depends on how dire Sal’s straits are two years later. He might need the work more than he needs his dignity.
Mostly, I’d just like to see Bryan Batt again, even if it’s just for an episode. Assuming his life hasn’t completely fallen apart (which may be a big assumption given where we last saw him), it wouldn’t be implausible for his path to cross SCDP’s again, ala Smitty now working for Teddy or the SCDP rogues gallery popping up at the Clios.
I’m not interested in Sal, but I’d love to see Kitty again!
Don’s attitude comes from his knowledge of Sal. He did NOT know that Sal was just finding out he was gay, and if he’s willing to do bellhops, why the hell couldn’t he have done Lee, instead of jeopardizing Sterling Cooper’s existence?
I don’t think Joan “invents” a fifteen year old daughter; I think she gives the age of the child she would have had from her first abortion (we know she’s had three).
It seems unclear as to whether or not Joan got the abortion, but I suppose the scene with Roger, where they are both so emotional – except he over Lucky Strike – is admission that she did.
I had the same thought about Joan’s fifteen year old “daughter.” Most of the women I know who have had to have abortions know exactly how old their children would have been. Very sad.
I had the same thought too about her “daughter”.
Is it just me or does Mad Men do a really good job with the fake vomit noises? Between this episode and the suitcase I think Hamm added a new move to his acting arsenal with him pretending to vomit.
I can’t help but wonder if 15 is the age Joan’s first child would have been had she not had previous abortions. Great work from Christina Hendricks in this episode.
Loved the Bewitched reference!
During Betty’s trip to her doctor at the end of Season 2 to discuss an abortion, he admonishes her that that is an option reserved for girls with no other choice. Joan’s discussion with the 17-year old girl’s mother in the waiting room underscored this point – and seemed to have awakened Joan’s maternal desire, made her realize that she is no longer a kid, or, at very least, shamed her into reconsidering. After driving home Joan’s desire to get pregnant earlier this year, I find it hard to believe that this story line – or any of the story lines in this episode – have resolved themselves so quickly and neatly. (It is not the Mad Men way!)
The attention to detail in this show always astounds me. In the last scene, when Don is looking down at his desk blotter at the Beatles tickets, there is July 20, 1965 phone message written by Mrs. Blankenship. This may have been her last message before her death. (Don is more sentimental than we knew!)
I didn’t notice the blotter and will go back and rewatch. I watch the later show and am often deliriously sleepy by the end of the show. I also wondered if Joan would abort this baby because she was so concerned about her ability to conceive w/ her husband because of her previous “procedures”. The only reason I think she may have was that she told Roger she felt “much better”. I lost a child and had a “procedure” to have it removed and I felt like hell before hand but immediately afterwards I felt so much better physically, no more extreme nausea.
Did you realize the tickets aren’t together. One is for seat 3 while the other is for seat 5.
Not at all surprised that Naturi Naughton’s appearance was completely unnecessary. It seems odd that he’d hire so prominent a young black actress (well, at least, prominent among black folks) given some of the concern about how the show doesn’t address race…and then completely waste her. I wonder why her appearance was so hyped.
How do you know that’s the end of Naturi Naughton won’t be coming back? I hope she will..I really like her.
Did I hear Don correctly in his first conversation with Pete about the security clearance? Pete asked “What would you do?” and Don replied “Whatever I have to,” and then in response to Pete’s shocked look, I thought I heard him say “You can run the agency.”
If so, that’s a massive vote of confidence for Don to give Pete and, while I understand Pete’s unhappiness in having to give up on an account he’d worked on for three years, he didn’t seem to acknowledge the enormity of that vote of confidence.
I watch with closed captioning. Don did say “You can run the agency”. You are correct.
If anything, Pete’s reaction to Don’s assertion that he could run the agency seemed very nervous and a bit fearful. I thought Pete’s demeanor during that scene was quite striking, as it was evident that the idea of running things clearly terrified him just a bit. Pete has definitely matured in comparison with the cocky son-of-a-bitch who was demanding a promotion by threatening blackmail in season 2. He seems far more aware of his limitations, as well as the team-oriented machinations of running an agency.
Pete doesn’t like Don, but he made the judgement in that instance that Don was more important to SCDP than a $4M account. What Don said was something of a vote of confidence, yes, but in practice it was a threat as well.
The DoD still sends rather similar guys around to check the contacts of applicants for security clearances — I’ve talked to the same guy a few times now about some of my former undergraduate students. It didn’t seem to be a particularly thorough review in modern times, where the worry is more about an employee with a drug or gambling problem who might sell secrets rather than Commie Spies. (Though there was that strange business about deep-cover Russian moles earlier this year, wasn’t there.)
Don/Dick is never more appealing to me than when he’s saying “thank you” or “I’m sorry” — he’s remembering to do it a lot more this season as he struggles toward some kind of adulthood.
Pete wasn’t fool enough to believe (a) that he could run an agency, or (b) that Don believed he could. Don is the public face of that agency, and if Don is revealed as a deserter, they’re all out looking for work.
The thing with the writing on this show is they often refuse to give a straight answer to huge moments.
Look at how long they dragged out the Peggy being pregnant/had a baby/gave it up for adoption/ended up in the quite room… storyline. And they still never really ever made it clear what happen.
We just finally realize what happen to the baby when she told Pete, how she could have shamed him into marry her. But didn’t.
So Joan pregnancy, most likely, it will never be made clear that she had the abortion. Why give a straight answer if you can drag it out?
And it kills me to no end when Pete gets all preachy about others behavior. I wonder how well Trudy would take it knowing about Pete’s love child, that was born during their marriage.
But the indiscretion that caused it happened before the marriage. I’m much more upset with Pete about the dalliance with the au pair when Trudy’s away than I am about the original situation with Peggy.
I’m going to disagree with you. It’s been known for years what Peggy did with the baby, they mention it pretty clearly towards the beginning of Season 2.
another terrific ep – this show is just hitting grand slams every week now.
Maybe it was just me (though the words and setting were different) I got a very very strong “Hills like White Elephants” vibe from the Joan and Roger diner scene
YES! I thought the exact same thing.
Ooooo, kudos on the excellent observation of that literary reference-you are totally right!
[www.scribd.com]
It’s a short story by Hemingway.
Apologies if this has already been discussed in previous seasons and episodes and I missed it, but it’s not a surprise at all that the Lucky Strike board would demand some changes. See the graph in the attached article ([online.wsj.com]). It might demand a subscription so let me describe it: Lucky Strike’s share of the US cigarette market peaked in the late 1940’s at around 33% and essentially fell off a cliff over the next 30 years, reaching 10% around 1960 and something like 4% by 1970. Even if SCDP kept the account, Lucky Strike would be forced to massively decrease its ad budget – and who knows that that’s not exactly what’s happening. Wouldn’t seem out of character for LG Jr. to misrepresent the truth in this fashion.
It’s also worth noting that Phillip Morris’s Marlborough brand absolutely took off around this same exact time. Isn’t the Don Draper character based on the guy who conceived of the Marlborough Man? Seems like a natural fix to this whole mess (especially since losing Lucky Strike means they can go hunting for a new tobacco company). While perhaps too true to real life, I gotta bet that’s what ends up happening.
Obviously, the tobacco market overall could be growing during this period helping LS’s sales decline less than their market share. But that still doesn’t keep the Board/shareholders being unhappy.
Can anyone find data on US tobacco sales over the 20th century? I’m not immediately finding it.
The above comment was me – first time, so still trying to figure out how the system work.
Reply to comment…
Lucky Strike’s business has little if anything to do with the board’s decision to fire SCDP. Instead it is a power play. With Lee Garner Sr. out of the picture the board is asserting its authority by severing ties with anything Lee Garner Jr. has influence over. Hence Lee telling Roger, “There’s nothing you can do, there’s nothing you *could* do.”
I’m not sure how I feel about the speculation that Joan didn’t go through with the abortion. Maybe its just me, but it just smacks of the same kind of impossibility that was thrown out when we didn’t actually see Adriana die on camera. ;p The conversation about the entire thing after the fact between her and Roger was full of saddness and emotion and we know WHY she couldn’t keep it. And frankly, Joan getting pregnant was a bit too on the nose PERIOD so if she didn’t? It’d be pure absurdity. She had to have.
Really uneasy about the Megan thing. I’d like to think that perhaps its just the fact that she’s innocent and determined that caused Don to take a second look and not because he’s running away from someone who might actually be good from him. But we know that except for Anna the women who have seen Dick Whitman have run away…so seeing someone who accepts him for him may just play with that self loathing. Sad.
Also, I was tempted to sign this comment “my chocolate bunny.”
Joan had the abortion. See the previous page for my reasons why. Obviously, there are a lot of worshippers of the Joan-Roger relationship among the audience for this show that love the idea of Joan having Roger’s baby. I think they’re probably guilty of projecting their desires onto the storyline. At least I hope they are– because like I said, that would be a soap-opera shark jumper for the show, at least in my mind.
I’m hardly a Joan-Roger shipper. She’s too good for him.
He already told her the baby would not be “his.” If, which is possible, she didn’t abort, she will work out a way to fudge the time frame & fool Greg. But she will not let Roger claim an interest in the baby, even if his life begins falling to pieces & he’s looking for something positive to hold onto. Since she’s married to Greg, the baby is legally his.
I also doubt that their affair has been rekindled. I think those ashes are now cold–at least for Joan.
Lane’s absence gives Joan more power with SCDP. But I hope, for his sake, he can return.
IF Joan didn’t go through with it, we’ll have to find out in the next ep. She’s already “late”, so by the next ep. she’ll be approx. 2 months along (since the time between each ep. is approx. 1 month). There’s no way a curvy woman like Joan will be able to “hide” a baby bump.
I, too thought she probably didn’t have the abortion and am now thinking she may have. As someone brought up, her husband’s a doctor so it’d be harder to fool him. Also, if she’d ‘missed’ and wanted to pretend it was his, she’d have probably let him know the ‘happy’ news by now through a letter to him in Vietnam. Not having heard by now, he’d be suspicious for sure.
Matt’s always not showing us the big important moments. No reason he’d change now.
@not Bridget “I’m hardly a Joan-Roger shipper. She’s too good for him.” Well said, madam.
What is “too on the nose” about someone getting pregnant?
I’m on the fence about whether Joan went through with the abortion. The discussion between her and Roger was rather cryptic, but the implication was that she did go through with it. Why would she lie to him? It’s not like she can keep it a secret for long. If she’s still pregnant, she’ll start showing soon enough. Also, Greg’s a doctor, but he’s not too bright. She could easily fudge the timing for him. Due dates are, at best, educated guesses.
@bucksure: Joan could explain the time delay to Greg by saying she wanted to wait until her first trimester was over. It’s not unusual for women to do that.
@notBridget: Joan is way too good for Roger. If I hadn’t thought so before (by which I mean “always”) I would think so now. He was too damned eager for her to have an abortion. For someone who supposedly knows her better than anyone else, he certainly couldn’t read her reactions to his nonchalance.
Speaking of showing, Trudy was adorable and hilarious in that little babydoll nightie. How can she even walk around? She looks like my sister did when she was pregnant with twins: Huge in the front, put from the back you can’t even tell.
Good review as ever, Alan.
One other nice touch that hasn’t been mentioned, on the secrets theme, was the way both Joan and Faye used the same crude trick on leaving the offices of Roger / Don at the start and end of the episode.
I should refresh before commenting.
And then there was the fake phone conversation between Don and Betty when they thought someone might be eavesdropping. So much forced superficiality for appearance’s sake.
I was the only one of the six people I watched this episode with last night that did not immediately view the final shot as evidence that Don has finally noticed and is now attracted to Megan. I thought his look stemmed from him noticing how complicated his life has become and how distanced he is from simple pleasures in life (going to a Beatles concert, putting on lipstick because it’s almost 8 and you’re going to see friends when you get of work (Megan)). The way the episode, which was brimming with drama and danger even by Mad Men’s standards, was bookended with the ultimately low-stakes and light-hearted Beatles tickets sub-plot served to provide a foil to the lives of of the primary cast. Maybe Don’s look expressed his desire for a simpler life, not his desire to get his secretary’s skirt? I’d like to think so.
I agree with you. Especially when you consider the fact that Megan is not new to the firm. Don has surely noticed that she is attractive before. But the look on Don’s face looked like he was noticing and/or observing something for the first time, almost wistfully.
It makes no logical sense for Don’s reaction to his near catastrophe with his identity, and his opening up to Faye about the truth(which isn’t getting near its due in the recaps, IMO), to now consider something that would breach the trust of one of the four living people on the planet who knows his secret.
I certainly hope you’re right. We see Don attempting to be open and transparent about his Dick Whitman past with Faye; this is the first time that he’s done so with a significant love interest since Rachel Mencken, and the first time that he’s ever done so with a lover who stands a chance of becoming a permanent part of his life. If he’s already contemplating a roll in the hay with Megan barely 24 hours later, besmirching that candor in the process, then there are going to be a lot of exasperated Don Draper enthusiasts in Matt Weiner’s viewing audience.
That said, when “Don” gets stressed out, he reverts to type. I’d hate to see that happening here.
I agree, but I was also convinced that Don’s stroking the grass while watching the teacher was him being at peace in some way. Ha.
I think that Don got an advertising idea while watching his secretary applying her lipstick. His look wasn’t lust; it was someone observing an everyday act in a different way.
I bet that he comes up with something that might save the firm in a time of crisis.
jrw
Don had the Beatles tickets in his hands moments before he looked at Megan. For some reason I didn’t see it as a lecherous glance, but more contemplative. Perhaps he was thinking of his daughter Sally growing older by watching Megan put on her lipstick to go out. Sally is growing up–after all she is old enough to go to a Beatles concert.
This is something that’s bothered me since Megan’s appearance on the scene. She’s gorgeous, more so than anyone he’s been with (as far as we know) since Betty, and the character has certainly been in front of Don enough for him to notice. Regardless of any new leaves he’s turned over, it’s still Don; there’s no way the thought wouldn’t already have crossed his mind. That doesn’t mean he’ll make a move, but if he’s just now thinking of it, I find that hard to believe.
Roger’s “25 â€”Â 30 years!” slip-up with Lee Garner Jr. was telling; he’s stuck in 1960, before Duck made him irrelevant (and presumably before Larry died).
Other things that were fun beyond the repeated shocks this ep:
1. “Blank Reg” as Lane’s dad. Max Headroom in da house!
2. Having Joan AND Faye both loudly fake a conversation ender before leaving their paramour’s offices.
Funniest to me – “You’re not a real doctor.”
I’m surprised so many people see Joan’s pregnancy as “soapy,” since it’s an everyday event (unlike amnesia or an evil twin). Particularly since we know she was trying to get pregnant.
That episode killed any idea I had that Roger and Joan are best suited for one another. Roger’s an empty wit who’s going to be as dated as Cooper sooner than he thinks.
I think it’s interesting that we’ve now seen several unwanted pregnancies on this show….
1) this one between Joan and Roger (and, two others referenced in Joan’s past).
2) Peggy’s with Pete (which she gave up for adoption).
3) Betty’s with Don (Baby Gene, which she ended up keeping after mulling over an abortion).
Joan is way too good for Roger.
On the matter of what is and isn’t “soapy” — isn’t all of Mad Men essentially a brilliantly scripted and acted Soap with amazing set design? Just describe the plotlines to someone who’s never seen it, and it will feel that way.
Like many others, I called Joan’s pregnancy last week, but I don’t understand it within the narrative context of the show if she immediately gets the abortion. We already KNOW she’s had two, we already KNOW she feels her life is what it is and she’s stuck in it — what does this gain us in understanding Joan’s character or her situation? That is my main reason for believing she didn’t go through with it, because otherwise the device just felt unnecessary.
I liked this episode because it finally felt like, 10 episodes in, there was some conflict to the season other than “Will Don fall down drunk today?”. As great as some eps have been as standalones, I don’t get all the critical acclaim for the season. Glad there is some real conflict heading into the finale.
Mad Men is similar to a soap opera in its serial storytelling form. But that’s where the similarities end. Mad Men has artistic aspirations where a soap functions solely to surprise, shock, titillate, and (ultimately) pander to its audience. It never challenges its audience and offers no deeper meanings in its stories. There’s nothing metaphorical in them. I suppose it’s possible to imagine a Mad Men storyline where Joan carrying Roger’s baby could be used as a metaphor for something deeper, but the whole thing would feel like a cheap,soap-opera stunt that would (and should) be beneath this show. Plus we’re ignoring all the practical issues– like the fact that Joan has to still work in that office and how would she ever hide the pregnancy from Roger after telling him she took care of it? The whole thing seems ludicrous to me, but I guess we’ll see soon enough.
dtor, given the differences between a soap and Mad Men that you pointed out, can’t we give Matthew Weiner and company the benefit of the doubt that they would be able to write a Joan pregnancy in an unsoapy, interesting, and thought challenging way? I’m not pushing or hoping for it, but I’m also not going to form an opinion until I see it unfold.
But Joan is married. No one but her and Roger know that they’ve had a tryst lately, and he is already saying that if she keeps the baby it will be Greg’s. I can’t see how having a pregnant married woman trying to support herself while her Army husband is at war during a decade significantly defined by said war is a cheap stunt. I don’t think she would try to hide it from Roger, either–that would definitely make it a stunt.
Many women want babies–even professional ones, even when some of the women they work with don’t want them. I’d be very happy to see an example of a working mother on Mad Men. We haven’t seen one since Bobbie Barrett, and the only other working wife I can think of was Mrs. Harry Crane (I forgot her first name). And it’s not like working mothers were that rare. It would make a very nice foil to the story of Peggy and Faye, and the ways they have balanced work and family in their minds.
Jennifer Crane
@El, I didn’t feel at all like you did about this season, meaning the story isn’t just about whether “will Don fall down drunk again?”
To me it’s about so much more. I read all 250 plus comments each week and I can’t imagine anyone having that much to say if that’s all there was too it.
I haven’t watched a soap for awhile, but nothing every happens in a soap. You can tune back in 5 years later and know exactly what’s going on in a split second. Hard to see the comparison…..
Maybe when you describe the show to someone, if all you ever see is another episode of Don getting drunk again, we’ll then yes, it would sound like a soap, or worse.
Speaking of reading all the comments, dtor said what I was trying to express much better than I did.
El – MM is not a “soap,” they were designed to “sell” soap to housebound wives with the emphasis on romance and frothy storylines – will the drapes be ready in time for the dinner party. First listened to on radio, then watched on TV, they stepped up to the plate finally when Guiding Light had one of the characters develop breast cancer, years later(!) and then more and more relevance entered the storylines. The sponsors called the shots. (Remember when Joanie is getting her big TV Traffic position that is sadly pulled away from her?)
MM to me is a visual presentation of a very intense, particular and important time in U.S. history that uses fictional characters to emphasize and illuminate what is happening around them and to them. Very John Dos Possos (sp?) “Inside USA” in its depth and observations. It is using TV for the best of reasons – to tell U.S. about each other.
“MM to me is a visual presentation of a very intense, particular and important time in U.S. history that uses fictional characters to emphasize and illuminate what is happening around them and to them.”
Well said, Pat. This is indeed the appeal of the show for me.
As much as I’d hate to lose Roger, I can see him dying at the end of this season. That lie about Lucky Strike is already weighing him down (see his explosion at Pete in the meeting); after 30 days of it, I could see him having a fatal heart attack (especially if he can’t line up a replacement client).
I also agree with others above that Don’s looking at Megan has more to do with seeing the differences in their lives vs. romantic interest. Although…I do think Megan might be a good trophy wife for him…heh.
Although I think John Slattery (sp?) is too popular an actor with fans for MM to kill off, I, too, can see him dying because of the references to his health, his alcohol consumption, and previous heart attacks this current season. Seeing him pop the pill, for me, was a flag that he will be having another heart attack in the next 30 days (if not the next episode of MM, than the following).
I think the opposite. I think they’re setting us up to think this could happen, which is why they won’t kill Roger off (at least not in this season).
I feel almost positive that Roger’s going to die. I’m pretty sure if you went back and counted the amount of scenes featuring Roger this season where some reference to death is made, the number would be quite high.
The only other thing I was thinking of was that Roger might accidentally kill someone thanks to his drinking.
Alan, I’m glad you pointed out how happy Betty seemed for Sally. It’s the first time that I recall Betty actually caring how Sally felt about anything. But Betty’s smile at her daughter’s delighted screams seemed so genuine that there may be hope for Betty yet.
I agree! And it’s also the first time we’ve seen Betty react to positively, and with any warmth, to anything Don has done. She seems to have backed off automatically demonizing him for existing.
But does anyone else think this is a rather huge and significant change for her character? As Mad Men has progressed, Betty has gone from being disinterested and stressed with her life as a mother and homemaker to being outright bitter, angry and mean-spirited.
And now she is sewing, smiling at Sally’s excitement and protecting Don’s secret.
I feel like I’ve missed something somewhere.
I really would like to see a session with that therapist!
I never thought of that – maybe the therapist is helping Betty gain a better perspective!
I know, I was SO looking forward to seeing a therapy session. I liked Dr. Edna VERY much, and I thought she would be able to break through some of that dysfunction. hana, maybe you’re right, maybe she already has. Perhaps Betty isn’t slapping her around as much because she knows Sally can tell Dr. Edna.
I wonder what she had to say about Sally ‘running away’ to Don.
@hana – Although it may feel like it, I do not think you have missed anything. MM has written some very interesting characters and that they, like real people, can flip flop and behave in different ways in different situations. For example, Betty is not a great mother, but it is not necessary for us to see her being a bad mother in every single scene – she can still have her good moments of mothering. Lots of grey area rather than clear cut black and white. Betty is my MIL so I see it in real life – LOL! TV writers in general tend to write stereotypes and caricatures, but the good writers include the nuances. Just last week, many bloggers complained about Peggy’s ignorance about race issues. I thought it great – just because one of the favourite developing characters is leading the way in feminist terms doesn’t mean that she is so forward thinking about race. In fact, it makes it more interesting to watch Peggy struggle with it than to automatically be the politically correct character. Betty may be the same way – if she sees this therapist (next season?) on a regular basis “for” Sally, perhaps we will see her improve as a mother?
@Mrs.Lyle Evans – I agree that MM creates very nuanced, very human characters, which is what I appreciate about the show. No heros or villains, just complicated, real people.
And having thought about it more, they have hinted at Betty softening in the last few episodes. She was welcoming to Don at Gene’s birthday party and she does try to be nice to Sally at the end of Beautiful Girls (even if it was an awkward gesture and possibly for the benefit of the other women watching her).
I may be reading too much into one scene, but the combination of her sewing, taking genuine pleasure at Sally’s excitement and then protecting Don, both in the interview and the phone call seems to be signalling some shift for Betty, I am just not sure what is behind the shift. It was almost jarring seeing her smile at Sally because its so rare.
I do hope we see more of Betty. I know many people felt last season was too focused on homelife as opposed to the office, but I miss the window into Betty’s life.
She is such a poignant character, having led a glamorous life as a model and then trapped in suburbia with a cheating husband and a life she probably never really wanted.
I was thinking that not only has Betty been softening toward Don, but this is a reaction of her daughter’s she can actually understand. I bet that she swooned over Sinatra (or somebody) in her day, and that Sally being girly and getting excited over a band seems safe and charming to Betty.
@hana – I started thinking about this after reading your post … Betty was not always this way. Looking back on Seasons 1-2, she was not called a “bad” mother then by viewers as much as she represented a woman stuck in the “only a housewife” role. It really has been this season that we have seen her consistently behaving horribly as a mother (stuffing sweet potatoes into Sally’s mouth, threatening her, slapping her, etc.). Another way of looking at it, perhaps, is that her worst tendencies are coming out post-divorce, but now that she has been mollified by her neighbour, being told how much luckier she is than Don, her anger is subsiding and so, too, taking all her anger out on her daughter.
Is anyone as sad for Lane as I am? Lane became one of my favorite characters on the show this season (his night at the movies still gives me the biggest laughs) and I was heartbroken to see him leave (and get beaten up by his awful father) the way he did, especially having seen just how much Lane has changed from that cowardly man he was with PPL. And frankly, like Bryan Batt, I don’t want to see Jarrod Harris leave the show.
While I expected the loss of Lucky Strike ever since last season (when we find out just how big that account is and how crucial it is to SCDP’s survival), but I really didn’t expect the Dick Whitman secret to come about again in this season, and in the same episode, no less. Have to say that was pretty clever to have North American Aviation always playing in the background and have that to be the reason why Don’s secret would be exposed in a serious way – didn’t expect that either!
I love how Pete handled it like a man. He was right to point out he’s carrying Don’s shit, yet he wasn’t so proud or full of himself that he’d think Don wasn’t necessary to Pete’s (and the firm’s) success, so he takes the blame (and the insults), which is pretty big of Pete, even if he’s taking it only because he’s selfish. As someone who isn’t really Don’s friend in any way, I think Pete did the best he could with the situation at hand (like he handled his father-in-law) and ultimately does help him out regardless of his intentions. In that respect, he’s grown.
Pete is clearly acting out of self interest – he may have gotten a bit more petulant and hysterical in the past but he knows that the agency is not going to survive without Don – not just yet anyway and I think he also knows that, even though Don tells him he can run the agency, that he is not up to that at this point in time.
I have been convinced that Don and Megan will get together before the end of the season – just a feeling I had a few weeks ago and now even more so. I think she represents an uncomplicated, nurturing option for him. I’d rather see him with someone more complex and stronger, for lack of a better word. With his life such a complex mess, maybe he will feel the need to have someone in his life who doesn’t add more complications.
I believe Joan did have the abortion. I have known a few women who even went back to work the same day – with some pain obviously, but did so anyway. I don’t think she could pull off telling her husband it was his – he is a doctor after all and likely not to be fooled by the timing of a birth, which would be weeks after a due date if it was his child.
I too don’t understand the comments about it being soapy – it is soapy and always has been: extramarital affairs, lying about one’s identity, keeping secrets, unexpected/unwanted pregnancies, etc.
I really like Lane too and it was so nice to see him out from under the thumb of his British agency superiors, so it was awful to see him so cowed.
The North American Aviation thing was brilliant too. I bet no one suspected that meeting would end up really screwing things up for Don.
Somebody else might have said this – but did anyone else think that Don is back to “living like there’s no tomorrow because for me, there isn’t” and that’s why he’s eying Megan at the end. As if to say he’s tried to be good, to be the best Don Draper he’s going to be and he realizes there’s isn’t a Don Draper to be, that he’s always going to be Whitman — and Whitman is really the man who lives like there’s no tomorrow.
He can get arrested any minute for what he’s done – why shouldn’t he live for today only…
Good review as always Alan, I thought you might say coming up as soon as I get my Beatles tickets…
Speaking of which, no one is a bigger Beatles fan than me, so I was kicking myself for not calling the â€œSecretâ€ tune; weâ€™ve all been waiting for one. Cover version fit fine. Thanks for the â€œIâ€™m Downâ€ clip, amazingly fun â€” that would have fit too, but probably less accessible.
* My gf & I were both pretty sure Joanie did NOT get the abortion â€” we were happy about that & like others were so happy Hapless Harry came thru with the Fab Four tix.
* LOL when Pink Trudie came in â€” one of the most hilario MM scenes ever & a much-needed comedy break.
* Playboy Club was a phenomenal set. For some reason it bugs me when people say â€œLayneâ€ â€” his name is LANE Pryce. Poor Lane.
* AMCâ€™s ADVERTISERS concerned? Now thatâ€™s just fucked up…
– MBG
The Playboy set was beyond phenomenal- it looked EXACTLY as I remember the NY club from my one and only visit.
One of my friends’ father decided to take him for his 16th birtday and he was allowed to invite a couple of buddies.
I went pretty much speechless as soon as the door bunny said hello; but seeing it last nite took me straight back there– the stairs down to the lounge, the back-lit magazine cover enlargements on the walls, the little “Femlin” lamps on the talbes.
Just an amazing set decoration job!!
I remember walking past the club (was it on… 59th? Between Fifth & Madison?) and wondering what the heck was going on in there. Being a “Key holder” was a big deal, I liked that exchange.
The last scene was perfectly written. Don is slipping away from Faye…putting off a date with her…feeling ambivalent about her since spilling the beans to her. There’s a light embrace, along with a kiss, poignantly interrupted by Megan over the PA:
“Mr. Draper?”
Faye knows the truth. Don lets her go, Megan gives him the tickets, and he lets his gaze on her linger as he considers whether being with someone who doesn’t have anything on him would be preferable.
Now, that’s not to say that he is going to leave Faye and get with Megan. Rather, that’s simply how I read the scene. Perhaps nothing comes of it, but I do believe that that was what was intended for that singular moment, anyhow. The interruption of Megan on the intercom was just too perfect.
Thanks for pointing out Megan’s intercom interruption to the kiss prior to DD’s gaze on her at the end – I missed that! Personally, I like and prefer the other interpretations on this forum about Don’s gaze reflecting how it was Megan’s innocent “efficiency” in completing DD’s form for him and submitting it to the Feds that set this episode’s tension into high gear. However, in combination with the lawyer’s leering comment about Megan to DD, and now this intercom interruption clue, I am more apt to believe Megan will be replacing Faye by next season.
Faye’s head, not heart. Megan’s both.
Pete’s talk with Trudy reminded me of Carraway’s observation about Buchanan in Gatsby: they break things and expect others to clean up the mess.
Well, it took a while for MAD MEN to offer the sort of soapy, contrived manipulation and artificial jeopardy one often sees on cable dramas, but we sure got it in spades here. Lane– who shouldn’t have been allowed to stay in the US once he was sacked from PPL– likes Negores, was beaten and might never come back! Don might get shot for desertion or just sent to Gitmo! Will SCDP lose their big account, fold and split up?
Tune in next week! Same Mad-time– Same Mad-channel!
I’m not an expert on how Article 85 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice was being applied in 1965 (my knowledge dates from the 1980’s). It’s extremely unlikely that (all facts according to S1/E12), PFC Dick Whitman would have been sent home in 1950 after a broken arm, rib and concussion if he’d only served a few months.
(Although it’s far less likely that Whitman would be a PFC if he were 19 and had only served a few months.)
Would DoD pursue him 15 years later? They’d do something, because they’re bureaucrats. But it’d be a tiny case. Dick hasn’t drawn retirement pay, didn’t get disability and apparently didn’t go to college on the GI bill, so restitution is a few months difference in pay between Lt and PFC.
At a courts-martial, any half-bright attorney would dwell on his head injury and resulting partial memory loss. If Dick is willing to say that he didn’t switch the dogtags (which aren’t supposed to be used to ID a body if facial ID is impossible) and he slowly recovered his memory, but was scared to do anything when he realized who he really was, he walks.
Probably no Dishonorable Discharge– they’d just ask him to forfeit any benefits. Only a nut would even try it.
Don’s punishment would be that his career in politics– and as a government contractor– is screwed. And he’d pay a lot in legal bills.
Oh, and by the way, if Dick really wants this quashed, all he has to do is ask his ex-wife to have her husband’s boss take care of it. (Think Henry Francis want to be tied to this?)
Maybe in a few weeks, it’ll be in the rearview mirror, but this sort of contrived stuff is always annoying while its active. The JAG corps can be foolish and inflexible, but it doesn’t try to destroy lives in this way.
The real Don Draper told Dick that he was about to get out of the military, prior to the accident that killed him. This was Dick’s impetus in switching the dogtags and is ultimately why he was sent home.
As evidenced by Faye’s reaction to Don’s/Dick’s true identity, it’s a lot easier to believe that the situation is easy to fix when you’re an outsider. That is, when you have the emotional distance and luxury of not being mired in the anxiety and paranoia associated with years and years of compartmentalizing a weighty secret like this and crafting an identity out of thin air. At the threat of being openly revealed to everyone (not just individuals like Betty and Faye, here and there), Dick Whitman can only panic and envision the life he has built come crashing down like a house of cards.
Dwayne, you sure make it sound simple and straight forward. I need someone like you in my life because I have a vivid imagination. :) As Queen said, I can imagine how Don would be totally terrified from the build up of “what if?” after all these years. But I find it hard to believe it would be as simple as you say.
I’ve seen enough on the news (quality news like Frontline) to see how a bureaucratic agency, say the IRS for example, can destroy someone’s life for something as simple as a tax error. An error made by the IRS no less.
People have lost families, jobs, homes, bank-accounts, and years and years of their lives for supposedly breaking a tax law. And once they’re found innocent it’s too late. The damage has been done. Guilty until proven innocent is still very much alive today. So there goes Don’s life for a very, very long time. Not so easy or simple in my book.
And aside from the legal ramifications there are the personal ones. It’s easy to say the truth will set you free, but it’s not so easy to do in real life. Even I was terrified for Don, and it wasn’t my problem!
Liking Toni and liking Negroes are different things.
So what both of you are saying is that, if you believed you had committed a crime punishable by death, you wouldn’t bother to ask an expert to make sure that you really had.
You wouldn’t, even when you were getting a divorce from Anna Draper– which you couldn’t do without hiring an attorney– ask their advice. Even though your attorney is required by law to keep anything you say secret.
Then you’d move to the world’s largest city and go into a high-profile occupation, where you’d become a public figure. Yeah, that sounds totally plausible.
Look, this “Don is Dick” shtick worked fine when the threat was that HIS WIFE would learn that he wasn’t the guy he pretended to be. For the show to even suggest that he might go to jail is false.
And telling us now that Dick/Don– who’s been built up as a smart, smooth and careful operator– wouldn’t have checked is an implausibility along the lines of… telling us that a priggish, sheltered stick-in-the-mud Englishman– who magically got to stay in the U.S. after he ceased to be an employee of the company sponsoring his work visa– has suddenly become a keyholder at the Playboy Club.
Maybe they’ll solve the Lucky Strike cliffhanger by having Conrad tell Don that he can have the Hilton account as long as he travels to California and water=skies over a large aquatic predator.
Faye wears a wedding ring at work. Pete sees her at Don’s apartment & says “Because you can’t live in the open? You don’t know any other way. Come here unannounced & there’s another thing I don’t want to know. I wonder if Pete thinks Faye is married?
Ah, now I get why Pete said that. I couldn’t figure it out at the time. Thanks!
Hitfix is taking forever to load when I try to reply so I’m going to stop trying. :(
Hitfix seems to be working great now. I did have a weird thing where I thought I was logged in, it looked like I was, but it said I wasn’t. I just logged in again and everything was fine.
Just speculation on my part, but I have a hunch that Faye will prove to be dangerous to Don. She seems to have a dark side. We’ve already seen her lose her professional cool and turn into a screaming harpy a couple of times, most notably when breaking up with her last boyfriend on the phone. If Don breaks it off with her, for example by making a move on the secretary, I can see her vindictively blowing his cover.
One thing about the Playboy Club scenes, I don’t remember them calling it the Playboy Club or using any of the Playboy trademarks (logo, etc.). I wonder if they couldn’t get clearance or if AMC didn’t want them to directly reference Playboy on the show.
The logo was everywhere inside the club. It was even on the lampshade on their table.
One thing that stuck out badly was the music in the Playboy club. I’m not sure what would have played there — no doubt, jazz of some kind — but there’s no way that any jazz band in the country was playing jazz like that in 1965.
Modal jazz, yes; hard bop, sure; but those kinds of tight, harmonically elaborate arrangements are generally about fifteen years off in the future, minimum. Miles Davis was just beginning to push in that direction around 1965, so if he wasn’t playing like that, no anonymous band in the Playboy club was going to be playing like that. It’s one of the few moments where Matt Weiner’s attention to period verisimilitude has failed him.
@ dc – You know who was the subject of the very first Playboy magazine interview? That’s right: Miles Davis, in 1962: [www.erenkrantz.com]