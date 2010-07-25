‘Mad Men’ – ‘Public Relations’: Ho-Ho, ho

A new season of “Mad Men” is finally here, and I”m really damn happy to be talking about the show again. For those of you joining us late, you can find all of my reviews of the first three seasons at my old blog, and you can find my interview with “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner about the events of the season four premiere, “Public Relations,” right here.
A review and spoilers galore for “Public Relations,” coming up just as soon as I have a lot of tsuris with Lucy and Desi…
“It was going great… until it wasn”t.” -Peggy
“Public Relations” picks up about 11 months after the events of “Shut the Door. Have a Seat”(*), with the creation of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce and the dissolution of the Draper marriage. It”s Thanksgiving 1964, and Don has seemingly gotten everything he ever wanted professionally, and lost nearly everything he ever thought he wanted personally.
(*) I had briefly forgotten exactly when in ’63 the finale took place, until I recalled Lane Pryce”s delightful, “Very good. Happy Christmas!” kiss-off to St. John Powell. Good times.
But things on “Mad Men” are never quite that simple. Don is a name partner and the clear power at SCDP, but with great power comes great responsibility, and headaches, and having to give Peggy bail money on Thanksgiving day, and having to make sure every minute of his non-nap time is devoted to making money for the company. And despite the celebrated success of Don”s cinematic Glo-Coat commercial, the firm is barely hanging on financially, working out of a swank but small office in the Time-Life building with no conference table and (despite claims to the contrary by everyone but Bert Cooper) no second floor. They”re still too dependent on Lucky Strike for survival, and the attempt to turn Don into a creative celebrity butts up against Don”s paranoia and disdain for talking about himself.
In part because he”s always afraid someone else will find out about Dick Whitman, in part because of how Archie and the others raised him, Don doesn”t want to be the center of attention. But just as the men from Jantzen stubbornly try to hide behind the use of “two-piece” to pretend they aren”t making flesh-baring bikinis(**), Don needs to accept that in this changing world, he has to prepare himself for full exposure. He”s not the delicate genius in the corner office anymore. He”s the public face of SCDP, and if that means sitting down for an interview in which he brags on himself(***), then he will.
(**) I was pleased to see that the official Jantzen website of 2010 does refer to bikinis from time to time. The times, they were eventually a”changing.
(***) We, of course, remember how the actual “Fire us” moment went in “Shut the Door. Have a Seat.” – that it was an idea born of desperation, not confidence – but Don gets the basic details right. He”s embellishing, not dissembling.
That Wall Street Journal interview isn”t going to solve everything. I”m dubious of Harry”s ability to charm Ho-Ho into coming back (really, I”m dubious of Harry”s ability to do anything but get a sunburn), and of course they”re still one Lee Garner Jr. tantrum away from losing American Tobacco and falling apart altogether. But the creation of the new firm hasn”t just been a cosmetic excuse to move most of the actors onto a new set (even if Dan Bishop”s gorgeous, open and glased-in set got a splendid waltz-like introduction accompanied by some more of David Carbonara”s Rat Pack-style score).
Things have changed. There are fewer people, fewer barriers (both physical and political) between the partners and everyone else, more of a sense of common purpose. Pete and Peggy try their ridiculous publicity stunt with the hams because they can”t afford to lose another account, and when Don chews out Peggy when the gag almost blows up in their faces, she”s now strong enough to argue back. (And earlier displays that she has multiple strategies – albeit not always successful ones – for shielding herself from his anger.) Joan has an office now, as all the unwritten parts of her job description at the old firm are official and oft-acknowledged. Roger has come back to life, Bert Cooper is more active, and this feels very much like a place where “Mad Men” isn”t going to be telling variations on the same old stories as the show moves into middle-age.
Away from the office, Don is very much adrift. He has a nice apartment in the Village, but he”s lonely, and he”s hungry in every sense of the word. He doesn”t eat the food his housekeeper makes for him, doesn”t seem interested in dating women like Jane”s friend Bethany – nor can he close the deal with her(****) – and instead has taken to employing prostitutes to work out his self-loathing issues. Back in season one”s “The Wheel,” Betty told her therapist, “The way he makes love — sometimes it’s what I want, sometimes it’s obviously what someone else wants.” When Don pays for it, he doesn”t have to factor in anyone”s desires but his own, and those desires aren”t necessarily pleasant to witness.
(****) In our interview, Weiner suggests that Don runs into trouble because he”s single now, and Bethany therefore views him as boyfriend material rather than someone she can sleep with and move on from. But there”s also a sense that as the ’60s move along, the kinds of women Don used to have an easy time seducing are getting stronger and smarter, and the Don Draper playbook from 1962 won”t work as easily on a 1964 woman.
And the former Mrs. Draper? Who”s refusing to move out of the house on Bullet Park Road, even though she”s already married Henry Francis? Well, she also got everything she thought she wanted – a husband who”s more attentive and respectable than Don – but she”s more miserable – or at least more monstrous – than ever. Betty has never been one of the series” more likable characters, but at least when she was married to Don, you could feel some sympathy for her because you knew what a lying, manipulative SOB he was. With Don mostly out of the picture, Betty”s least appealing traits – her chilliness, her petulance and her bullying of her kids (here literally shoving a marshmallow into Sally”s mouth, creating a much bigger scene than if Sally had just confessed to not liking Henry”s mother”s cooking) – are all in full bloom. Henry seems to be growing understandably frustrated with her – he has to recreate their early kiss in the car to remind himself of why he chose to marry her – and even he doesn”t understand why she won”t look for another house already. I”m hoping that as Betty gets more distance from her marriage, Weiner finds a way to humanize her. (And if he can”t, then I want to see a lot less of her, even if she and Don are sharing the kids.)
A lot of TV series do status quo-altering season finales, then take a handful of episodes at the start of the next year to reset things to the default(*****), and “Mad Men” could have very easily done that here. Betty has already taken Don back once and could do it again, and while the new firm lacks Kinsey and Sal and some others, enough of the familiar faces have relocated there that it could easily become, as Weiner puts it in our interview, “Sterling Cooper in a new office.”
(*****) Even great ones sometimes prefer to fall back on old rhythms. On “The Sopranos,” Carmela did eventually take Tony back, after all, though at least there it was thematically consistent with the show”s belief that people are usually too selfish to truly change anything about their lives.
But even though Don expertly throws Henry”s words back at him by telling him, “Believe me, Henry, everybody believes this is temporary,” it”s clear that the end of the Draper marriage, and the professional changes going on at the new firm, are permanent. “Public Relations” signals a show that”s looking forward, not back.
I can”t wait to see what”s next.
Some other thoughts on “Public Relations”:
- Joan doesn”t get a lot to do in the premiere, but that first glimpse of her office as we enter SCDP for the first time felt triumphant, and she gets one of the funniest lines of the premiere, when she assures Harry the buffoon that she won”t reveal his secret about the jai alai special, insisting, “I won”t even tell people after it”s aired!”
- Roger, of course, gets plenty of great lines as well, particularly at the expense of the one-legged reporter from Advertising Age, who came out of Korea far worse than Don did. And maybe the best joke of all is Pete saying, enthusiastically, “I could use my expense account if I say they”re whores!”
- Joey, Peggy”s new partner in crime (but not, for now at least, her boyfriend, since she has milquetoast Mark as her “fiance”), is played by Matt Long, probably best known for playing one of the leads on the WB”s short-lived “Jack and Bobby” (and, more recently, the lead on ABC”s even shorter-lived “The Deep End”). The two are frequently quoting the soap opera parody “John and Marsha” by Stan Freberg, the man credited for introducing the concept of satire to the world of advertising.
- Note, too, that whatever tensions existed between Pete and Peggy last season over him learning about the baby have seemingly vanished. Either he”s accepted that he really is happy without a child in his life, or he”s matured enough to recognize there simply isn”t time (or space) to hold a grudge in the cramped, scrappy world of SCDP. (And the two actresses they hired for the Sugarberry stunt do enough fighting for the four of them.)
- Bethany”s played by Anna Camp, who was one of the religious cult leaders last year on “True Blood.” It”s a very “Mad Men” touch that Bethany”s an actress whose job is to be living background scenery – there to make the picture look prettier, but not to be noticed on her own, and to be paid with comp tickets.
- Sad to have lost (for now, at least) Paul, Sal and Ken (and Ken”s haircut), but it was nice to see that Don was able to lure Allison over to continue as his secretary. Other than Joan”s brief fill-in during season two, she”s the only strong support he”s had at that desk.
- The song over the closing credits was “Tobacco Road,” which was originally recorded in 1960 but became a hit again in 1964 when recorded by the Brit pop band The Nashville Teens.
So go read the Weiner interview, where we go into why we resumed at this particular point in the story, the symbolism of the reporter”s wooden leg, and a lot more. And then – keeping in mind the usual ground rules about not revealing spoilers (including discussion of the previews for the next episode), being respectful to other commenters, etc., etc. – what did everybody else think?
“Do you really think you were my first call?”
That is all. Mad Men is back.
So great to have the show and the recaps back. I thought this was an invigorating start, forward-looking as Alan said. But I have to say the Don slapping scene was astonishing — I wonder where Weiner’s planning on taking that.
It WAS shocking. I was completely embarrassed for him. Oh, Don. We’ve moved on to paying for punishment, have we? Couldn’t have just held your hand over the stove like any decent self-hating person?
If you didn’t pick up on Don’s self-loathing all through the previous seasons, then I guess you’re a bit late to the party.
Great show. And great to your reviews. There was such richness in this episode, so much texture. I’m glad I’m taping and can review the episodes again. I was surprised at the scene with Don and the prostitute, though, and it was difficult to watch.
That was a sepia episode that turned Technicolor right at the end, didn’t it?
Re Our Joan and the buffoon Harry. I still remember that brief moment of competition between the two over the broadcast department a couple of years back when Joan could have done Harry’s job with one hand tied behind her back. Still, she got shoved in the corner. I want revenge for her, even though in ’64, it’s probably too early for that.
And I’m all about Peggy getting some decent lines in against Don. Unfortunately, she’s stuck in the sandbox with Peter and that other dolt — it’s too bad that Lucky is 77 percent of their business, because otherwise they could bring Brian Batt back. I miss Salvatore.
Just a detail, but, after working in the building for 15 years, I can verify that, outside, in the lobby, everywhere, it’s called the Time & Life Building, not Time-Life, although most of the details of the inside have been replicated pretty well.
I feel like I usually spend the early part of the season, “feeling out” the direction of the story. For the first time, it seemed like Don Draper was, too.
I’m glad to see he found his inspiration at the end of the bikini pitch. I’m looking forward to see where it goes.
Wow, Betty has got to be one of the top 5 worst TV mom’s ever. She’s no Nancy Botwin or De’Londa Brice but she’s getting there.
If season 1 was supposed to be Betty with the mindset of a child, season 2 adolescence, and season 3 as an adult, does she now regress back to adolescence/child for season 4? The scene where Don tells her and Henry that he’s selling the house, her reaction was like that of a teenager, testing how much she can get away with, then of a child saying that Don doesn’t get to decide.
Is it just me, or did this episode feel VERY disjointed. I actually rewatched Season 3 over the past few days, and it really stood out how much this episode jumped around. If I had to guess, it seems to me that Weiner & Co might be trying to make this first episode of the season more appealing to all the fresh viewers drawn in by the critical praise and media attention the show has garnered.
Also, I worry that Kiernan Shipka and Jared Gilmore might be aging a little too fast. Gilmore is already Bobby Draper #2, and they really seem so much older
Sorry, this was my comment. Somehow I mucked up the login process.
The way the kids age fits in well enough with how every season jumps ahead, though. Not that I’ve crunched the numbers in comparing the characters’ age to the actors, but so far the story is forging ahead in real time basically. Actually, a bit faster than that.
btw — I loved “Jack and Bobby.” Thanks for reminding me where I saw him before…as Jack. Cutie.
It’s so wonderful to have these people back in my living room again.
And I already love Henry Francis’ mother and her astute observations about Betty. It’s so weird that Henry doesn’t just buy the house. No wonder he couldn’t get it up after Thanksgiving dinner.
Without getting political, I also felt that the repeated “we’re a FAMILY company” was meta commentary from Weiner.
Looking forward to a great season on the show and here afterward.
She might be a battleaxe, but she’s a battleaxe who knows that those kids have a problem, and her name is Betty. If Betty could get the courage to actually listen to people who know better, she’d take up Henry and his mom on their advice, and forge a truly new life away from Don’s things and image of her.
And the first thing I thought when Sally refused to eat: She’s training to inherit her mother’s eating disorder. This is Sally’s fight for any control in her family, and it will not turn out well.
Oh, tiny correction, Peggy telling Pete about the baby was two seasons ago. It was at the end of season two, not last season.
Oh, bless you, East Coast HD feed!
Very strong start, and quite a few laughs, even if many of them arose out of sour situations. A couple of random things, since Alan has the analysis pretty well covered, as usual:
Peggy’s fiance was played by Blake Bashoff, or Karl from “Lost.” I got stupidly excited to see him, and it made me miss that show again. I wonder how many people are fans of both?
In other casting news, nice to see Jared Harris as Lane and Kiernan Shipka as Sally in the main cast credits. Aaron Staton (Ken) was there too, so I assume he’ll be popping up sometime soon. Alas, Paul Kinsey and Salvatore Romano, we new ye well.
I also got excited when I saw Don’s shoe polish kit. I have no idea if they still look like that, but it was exactly like the one my dad had in the 80’s.
Speaking of that scene, did anyone else find the cut from the commercial he did to Thanksgiving day jarring?
yes, not smooth. I still feel as if I have to replay it to see what they were doing.
It seemed to me that it would have been a natural commercial break, but because of the special presentation for the season premiere, there wasn’t actually a commercial there.
Coming, sooner than we think: Sally Draper, portrait of a teenage runaway.
Or bulemic.
Forget the Beatles…I’m looking forward to Sally becoming a mad Monkees fan
Forget the Beatles…I’m looking forward to Sally becoming a mad Monkees fan
Agree! By ’67, will be hitchin to SF w/a flower in her hair. Then on to the front lines at the 68 Dem Convention in Chicago. And 1969? Woodstock.
I was going to say that Sally is probably too young to be used in that way in the series (I think right now she’s supposed to be 10-11), but then I remembered that the girl in the famous Kent State shootings photo was a 14-yr-old runaway. It’s certainly possible with Betty as your mother. I was sort of hoping Don would take full custody of the kids, but perhaps that would lead to nothing but a lot of scenes of him working while they watch TV.
I was 12 years old and knew one girl my age at school who was going to Woodstock. I was so envious! It made total sense that I should be able to go. :)
And if I had had the nerve to run-away I would have, just for the chance to go to Woodstock. Ok, now we have Sally’s future figured out. Heh-heh.
Poor kid. I do hope the old “battle-axe” can save her. The nickname suits her, and I already like her a lot. Weird hairdo though!
Very glad to find the blog Alan, thanks! After watching on DVD for 3 seasons I finally got cable & am watching live. But one serious gripe with AMC is it sucks they don’t play the song all the way thru the credits & come in with shrink-screen teasers. This makes a HUGE differene in absorbing the episodes and their ending – think Sixteen Tons, Why Does the Sun Keep on Shining, and especially Shahdaroba from the end of last season. I saw they were doing this in the marathons but was very disappointed they did it tonite. Make it stop, AMC!
Loved the confrontation Henry, and the hooker slap was OMG off the chart. Welcome back, Don!
– MBG
>LJA It’s so wonderful to have these people back in my living room again.
And I already love Henry Francis’ mother and her astute observations about Betty. It’s so weird that Henry doesn’t just buy the house
I find that odd as well (and I would have cut more, but it’s hard to see in this tiny box.)
Also, where can I get one of those Two Piece bathing suits? I had one when I was a teenager and likely another one after. After 23 or so years of church-imposed belly hiding, I’d love a two piece but I hate the cut-way-up-your-thigh style that’s arrived in the meantime.
I googled “modest bathing suits” but they were *too* modest and too expensive. Jantzen didn’t seem much help either.
Who was that guy with Peggy and Pete?
crap! commented in the wrong place. out of practice.
Pamelajaye, iI’s been so long since I’ve bought a suit
but the ones in Lands End always look nice to me. They have roughly 4 styles of each suit. Some quite modest, semi-modest, not so modest, etc. I really like Lands End quality and prices too. FWIW.
Back to Mad Men :)
You should search for “vintage” or “retro” bathing suits. Try Esther Williams.
Can somebody refresh my memory on Henry’s family — Who were all those people at Thanksgiving dinner?
That’s the first time we’ve seen them. We barely saw Henry last season, much less his family.
We only saw Henry’s adult daughter last season. They went to Roger’s daughter’s wedding together last season on The Grown-Ups. She’s the one who came in late to Thanksgiving dinner.
Great Mad Men episode. Great review. Ahh… all is well once again.
I seem to remember Henry saying to Betty at the end of the last season, “I don’t want you owing him anything.” Well, now Don’s paying the bills. Did Betty’s inaction on the house hunt affect the situation?
Are Don Draper and Gregory House the only TV characters to unapologetically employ the services of a sex worker?
Would Sam Seaborn fit into that category? :)
touche’
oh wait – that was an “accident”
Toby: “I don’t understand, did you trip over something?”
and Brian Kinney from Showtime’s Queer as Folk!
Sterling didn’t seem to have any issues when he enlisted the services of one a while back.
Agree totally on Betty Draper as a character who seemingly becomes less likable each and every week. Love the expansive possibilities of the inevitable successes and failures of the SCDP agency and… what appears to be… a lot more of the work side of Don’s life and for that matter, the rest of the characters. To me, that’s where I’m most at home with these people and their existence. Some great lines from Roger, Pete, Peggy… it was a really entertaining start to Season 4, with a lot to enjoy and process. Very pleased with the premiere… looks like a great season for us all.
It seemed that for the past 3 seasons, Don’s office was lit darkly, but at home, it was lighter. Now in season 4, that new office is quite bright, but his apartment couldn’t be more depressingly dark. Fitting.
Harry a buffoon? He seems to have been the most competent employee over the last two seasons. Did Pete introduce himself to potential clients as Peter before this episode?
Off the top of my head, Harry Crane’s buffoonery:
1) When PPL reorganized he didn’t realize he was promoted when everyone else was demoted.
2) Got Sal fired when he didn’t tell anyone about Lee Garner Jr’s complaints.
3) Couldn’t see that Joan was a brilliant addition to the TV department.
4) Didn’t realize wearing sunscreen in LA might be a good idea.
5) Joined SCDP only because Cooper gave him an empty threat.
I guess you can counter that he created the TV department at SC…but still…he got Sal fired. He’s a buffoon.
6) Those tighty whities in the season 1 finale…an abomination.
Yes (to make himself sound older and well-connected, perhaps), as in S2’s “The Jet Set,” when he introduces himself to Joy & Co. as “Peter Dyckman Campbell.”
Perhaps I’m thinking of Harry a little too simplistically. On a show like Mad Men, I shouldn’t do that. Overall, he’s still an idiot, but this jai alai special, and the opportunity to win back Ho-Ho for SCDP might make that less true.
Harry keeps falling upwards, is all. He’s not a buffoon but he is completely passive — got the TV title at SC because his wife pushed him, and is at the new firm because of dumb luck. It’s a very funny quality.
That the member of the firm who’s an idiot, but who is managing to have a successful career anyway, is the TV man, is not an accident.
Harry is Schlemiel, but he’s not a Schlemazel.
Was there sunscreen in 1964?
I don’t know. There was Coppertone.
Harry might be a bit socially clumsy at times, but he’s the most realistic person at SCDP. Did he perhaps mess up with the Sal/Junior incident, but he did the best he could. I guess he could have just hidden Sal away whenever Junior was in the building, but that would eventually backfire. I always figured Harry had been a plus-sized boy and his awkwardness stems from what he endured earlier in life.
Surprised to not see more mention (from Alan or commenters) about the difference in Peggy. It was really striking to me, like she was a totally different person. Not just the new look, but she seemed so much more confident and out-going. I talked to one of my friends after the show and he thought the same.
Not to mention “chop chop!”
Absolutely! Peggy’s “transformation” was the highpoint of a seriously depressing episode. I’m so glad to see her like this!
It felt too forced. I don’t think one person can change that much in under a year. I was like they were writting for a totally different person. It was so jarring.
I’m a year late; just started Season 4 last night, but wanted to say that there was a moment when she was talking about possible strategies with the guys, sitting on the edge of the desk, feet up on the coffee table, leaning forward, totally engaged, that was SO striking a piece of body language that I made my husband stop the DVD so I could take it in. She looked so amazingly confident and in control.
I think it’s possible she’s changed that much in a year. Why? Because of the fact that Don came to her and begged her to come to SCDP, the fact that her talent has been recognized and rewarded. Her willingness to stand up for herself has also been rewarded. She’s owned her power and her talent.
The one thing that has me scratching my head a bit is the whole Don/Betty dynamic now. OK, so what will we see this season — the Bickersons with Betty squatting in the home where her old life happened? I sincerely hope that Matt Weiner has more in store for us than that. Betty’s even more horrific now, but to what end? So we can hate her more? I’m not looking for a sympathetic character, but I don’t want Betty to become boring and I don’t want her presence on the show to consist of icy stares between her and Don every time he comes to pick up the kids. What does Betty become?
Glad Don and his ego came back for another trist.
I know we don’t comment on the previews but in this case not a problem since they didn’t make sense… lol
By the way, unlike in previous seasons where Don’s advertising instincts were right on the money (remember Kodak’s carousel?) this time he was wrong-Jantzen still lives as a swimsuit company and the web shows a very modest 1966 ad campaign with Jantzen two-piecers on models atop surf boards, all shot at a respectful distance.
SCDP didn’t have much chance at that account anyway. Don blew that meeting up intentionally, to signal what kind of agency he want to be running.
This is not the first time Don has presented his vision of what he believes the client needs as opposed to what the client is asking for. Menken’s department store comes to mind.
So are we to assume Henry only really likes to get it on when it feels somewhat illicit? Car sex (in their own garage. weird.) and then again weekend-trip sex. And really, he doesn’t look all that much younger than his mother. Sort of like Cary Grant and his “mother” in North by Northwest. Nothing good is going to come of that marriage.
Henry wants to do it in the car because he’s uncomfortable doing it in Don’s house, in Don’s bed, in earshot of Don’s kids. This is confirmed when he grudgingly takes Don’s side in the house argument.
I agree. Whats more, Henry and his mother look nothing alike. Great NbN comparison, btw!
is that his mom or his sister?
I thought the same thing about Henry and his mother’s lack of significant age difference. Of course, his mom obviously dyes her hair, but they do not look like mother and son at all, in age or appearance.
before I go off to read the interview (and put off watching childrens hospital even longer – sadly) I’d like to mention the two things about this site that are still frustrating me.
1. the size of the boxes to type in. It can’t be that hard to fix them.
2. Is there a way to subscribe to future comments in a thread to which you have posted? If so, where do I find that. The page is wider than my screen, so it’s a lot of scrolling around to find something – a pointer would be great. And if not: would it not be a good thing for Hitfix to remind people to come back and check the new responses and thereby see more ads? I know that’s another reason why I don’t come here as often as I did on your former blog. (another reason is that I’m behind on the shows that I like that you blog about. Facebook has eaten into my TV time and I end up playing catchup months later. I stopped watching HIMYM when Chuck came back and didn’t get back to it till at least June – by then, commenting seemed moot)
I agree. I don’t come here as often either. (I don’t recommend it like I did the old blog) Too damn frustrating. It’s such a shame because Alan and the community of readers are great.
Had to add my wish for a way to subscribe to new comments. That’s a feature that would really be a huge help. I miss out on reading so many new comments, answers to questions asked, etc. Unless new comments are posted at the end of all the pages, they are impossible for me to find. :-( .
also, thanks for the John and Marsha info – Baylink quotes it a lot but I was never entirely sure what it was (I’ve pictured two people running toward each other in a field and then missing each other and still running – in slo mo)
Also the Glo-Coat campaign – was that supposed to be like the Taster’s Choice commercials?
An why doesn’t Don get to share custody of the baby? (was it his? Awesome’s? Henry’s?
I don’t think it’s that Don doesn’t share custody, but rather, that Betty is “withholding” the baby as punishment. I think Betty’s whole approach/attitude now–stalling on selling the house, being late coming back–is a control thing, a spitefulness against Don. After all, he “controlled” everything during their marriage: his work, their money, their sex life–he even controlled his own identity. To have their “perfect” life, she had to allow him to control her, and she had to play a certain part (i.e., passive, perfect wife). But now she is taking the reins and for the first time, she has the upper hand: she tells *him* when to have the kids back, then makes him wait–just because she can. She’s dragging her heels on selling the house because she can (she knows he won’t throw her out). AND, in a sense, she’s making him “watch” her have a “good” marriage (she thinks it’s good) in *his* house. I agree she has a father thing w/Henry (who is really really creepy), but I think her primary motives are to punish Don–even through her treatment of the kids. (Saw this type of scenario firsthand, unfortunately, w/my own parents, when I was Sally’s age and in Sally’s position.) Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to get VERY bumpy for anyone named Draper.
I don’t know why people keep calling Henry creepy. he doesn’t seem creepy to me, just fairly quiet and undemonstrative. I’m not sure he’s all *that* old either, though certainly older than Betty. His daughter (friend of Margaret, looks 23 or so) may be 10-12 years older than Sally. If Betty is somewhere around 28-29, and Don is about 35-36 (I’m losing track, maybe more now), Henry looks sort of 43 or so, maybe 45. But I think more like 43. Yeah, that’s older, but hardly what some people are calling his mother’s age! His mother isn’t doddering, she’s about 65 or so. That computes.
We’ve been over the “whose baby” question on the old site. It’s definitely Don’s. Betty was already pregnant when she had sex with Awesome, and of course very pregnant when she met Henry (don’t you remember him asking to touch her belly?).
Berkowit28, I don’t disagree that the ages of the characters are okay relative to each other, but Betty is already 32 (she told Glen in 1960 that she was 28). Don’s timeline has a few retcon-type issues, but basically he should be 37 by now.
I will say that for me the slightly creepy thing about Henry is his wanting to marry Betty (and her three children) after spending what was probably literally less than 12 total hours with her and really knowing nothing about her.
So glad to have this show back. I agree that I would have liked to see more of what Joan’s doing, and also Lane. But I assume that will come in time.
One thing that I didn’t quite get was how long they lingered on Don standing outside the kids’ room after he turned off the lights. I’m sure there was a point to that, I just don’t know what it was.
Great episode! Two observations:
Little Bobby Draper is growing up. He is definitely learning the importance of keeping everyone happy. Sally, on the other hand, will be rolling around in the mud at Woodstock before this series is over. The Baby Boom in a nutshell.
My favorite running joke in the show is that Don’s creative work always kinda sucks. His legendary floor polish ad is pretentitous, and his pitch to the Jantzen guys could not have been worse. Yet ego and ambition drive the game. Mad men indeed,
Now Weiner’s gone and done it — the S/M community will take Don to their collective, leather-clad, sweaty bosom. He is the archetypal switch with issues.
Do I hear in the distance the grinding of hard drives saving off fanfic pr0n drafts? Why, yes, I do….
My dad was a Mad Man — worked at several of the agencies mentioned in the show, including Grey, and during exactly this time period. I joke that he was a cross between Don and Pete — Don for the beautiful house in the suburbs where he stashed the wife and kids while living his own life in the city, and Pete because he did, indeed, come from old line, East Coast, big-money stock that had lost the money; there was that pressure to live up to the image, and try to win back the family fortunes.
Anyway, after he died a few years back, we discovered that Dad — who we knew had long cheated on Mom, eventually leading to a divorce — had carried on a *very* active life in the BDSM community. Though my dad was a dominant, the whole scene with Don and Inez made my jaw drop, it was so close to home.
Loved it, but I think most of the pleasure was just in catching up with the characters, setting the stage for what’s to come. Three observations:
–The quotient of rough language was unusually high for Mad Men. Not that it bothered me, but it made me wonder if they are deliberately suggesting something about the freer use of such language by 1964.
–Don’s getting slapped seemed a little on the nose, a little cliche to me. Was it a reference to an earlier slapping? Better if it were, but I can’t think of such an incident.
–Betty’s return to infantile behavior is understandable. She jumped into the marriage to get away from Don, instead of making a real change and going off on her own. So now she’s clearly on the road to feeling trapped again, and so she acts out. I for one hope they never diminish her share of the show, as I see her long-term evolution as a quintessential element of Mad Men.
Well it’s interesting since Dick Whitman was always referred to as a Whore Child growing up (and even used the term himself in the Hobo Code)….aaaannd, here he is with a whore and needed to get roughed up or punished, perhaps for being bad, just like when he was a kid.
Just a thought
R, Good point, I hadn’t made the whore connection. (I’m sure there’s a better way to put that…) Maybe the slap doesn’t fit with my personal idealization of Don Draper, so that’s why it rankles.
I thought the same thing about not being in my mental image of Don and I also was jarred by the scene. On the whore front… Wow, you’re right, there’s no easy way to write that…. Now that I think about it, there were several references to whores:
– Pete talking about expensing them
– Bethenney talking about being a a wench, courtesan and harem girl during her date with Don
– obviously Don with his pro visiting him
If we broaden the definition to illicitness, it’s interesting to see Henry getting turned on in quasi illicit situations with Betty… Car, hotel… Not strictly the same, but in the illicit universe, albeit fake illicit…
Just my 2 cents
R
And I’d add Don himself to that list– the through line of the plot was Don being forced to “whore himself out” to the media in order to drum up business for the firm. Link this to the title– “Public Relations” and I think we’ve jointly stumbled upon the theme of the episode!
Aaron Staton was listed in the opening credits – so safe to say Ken Cosgrove will be back.
I would love to see Sal again – but doubt that will happen
Aaron Staton was listed in the opening credits – so safe to say Ken Cosgrove will be back.
I would love to see Sal again – but doubt that will happen
I think that the opening question – “Who is Don Draper?” – will set the tone for the whole season. And I thought it was a nice touch that the cut to the reporter’s notes showed a bunch of cryptic shorthand. Which is a pretty apt description of Don, if you think about it.
Also, after the last scene – when Don was playing the PR game in the WSJ interview – I looked at my husband and said, “He’s at his very best when he’s pretending to be anyone other than himself.”
Loved the episode.
In addition to the ‘phantom limb’ Weiner mentions in the interview, I thought the one-legged Ad Age reporter offered nice call backs to the riding mower bloodbath and to Don’s Korean War deserter status. Who is Don Draper? The guy who lost his dog tags in a grenade explosion…
Also, I thought it was an interesting comparison between what happened to British Guy when he lost his foot (he was fired, no matter how much education or prior success he had) and how this American guy is a reporter for a fairly significant industry publication despite the fact he probably always had only one foot since he started work as a civilian.
But in fact, in Britain in the 60s disabled war heroes like Douglas Bader were universally admired, and there was free health care ad physiotherapy for anyone with such an injury. We had a long way to go in rights for disability, but we were not as portrayed in the previous episode. I’m not complaining, the Brits in that were cyphers for business ruthlessness, but it’s not historically accurate.
Joan isn’t the only good secretary Don’s had–what about Peggy!?
Whatever becomes of Don and the prostitute I just hope it doesn’t become a David Aceveda situation! Now *that* would be a dark turn!
I’m gonna stick up for the Betty character and say that I’m still really interested in her and yes, even like her. I don’t feel that she ever wanted to be a mother, but did it because that’s what you did. It doesn’t excuse her bad parenting, but it does make me feel sorry for her.
Peggy was good on occasion, but she was too caught up in her own drama to function the way we’ve seen Joan or Allison do. She’s much better as Don’s protege than his secretary.
It’s been maybe a couple of months since I last watched Shut The Door. Have A Seat, but I’m pretty sure Allison was left crying at the SCDP ransack of original SC offices, I assumed she wouldn’t be coming with Don and co. but I’m glad to see that Don realised she was very good at her job and put her on the payroll.
Yes. Thus far, Allison is the only SC employee left behind in the finale whom we’ve seen at SCDP. Weiner talks about it in the interview.
Personally, I think Henry has prostate issues. He wasn’t able to get it up at night – but after he went to the bathroom he got it up and felt like he had to act on it immediately. That’s why I think they had sex in the car.
Just one quick amendment to Alan’s original post: I don’t think it’s entirely accurate to say that Don “has taken to employing prostitutes to work out his self-loathing issues” because, based on just what we have in this episode anyway, Don is with ONE prostitute in particular, the auburn-tressed red-brassiered lass who apparently he’s been having over on a regular basis because she already knows what he wants – a little Jeffrey Beaumont/Dorothy Vallens style lovin’.
Sean
Maybe she knows what he wants by reputation.
Actually, I got the sense that they’ve been seeing each other on a fairly regular basis – I can’t remember her line exactly, but it was something like “I wasn’t sure if I could talk to you about my family” (I can’t imagine if it was a first encounter that she would EVER have mentioned it, that says to me there is a level of intimacy already established) and “I know what you like”, as though they had slept together enough times that he’d become comfortable requesting what he really wanted. (I would think that even Don Draper would have to work up to “slap me in the face” … and I got the fact that they wouldn’t have been able to show her nude breasts, but was there something more to the fact that he didn’t want her to take off her bra? Is this role-playing and going to lead to a flashback??) In a way, I thought that the whole episode was introducing a “third” Don Draper to us – the first being Dick Whitman, a scared, abused kid from a mid-western farm desperate to get away; the second being the Don Draper of mysterious-creative-hot-house-flower-Man-in-the-Grey-Suit-blond-wife-and-children-in-Ossining-with-serial-girlfriends-on-the-side reputation; and three, this new guy. I felt like the new guy just couldn’t be bothered playing flirting games with Bethany (it seemed like he was just going through the motions), so when the hooker showed up on Thanksgiving morning I really wasn’t at all surprised. Don now has to step up and take charge of his life and start asking for/demanding what he wants – very directly, to the astonishment of the Jantzen folks, I’m sure – too many people are depending on him now and his former way of floating along is just not going to cut it in his new reality.
It was fun to see Don pull the idea for the Jantzen ad from the going lie about the office: There’s a second floor, but we can’t show it to you. It also ties in to the idea behind the writer with the missing foot (mentioned in Alan’s interview with Weiner). Like Don, he looked whole, we might have assumed he was whole, but this big part is missing (from Korea, no less).
Also, notice the bra motif: He insists his hooker keep her bra on, for some reason, but deliberately designs the Jantzen ad to suggest a braless model, to uncomfortably push the buyers into a campaign their outward sense of good taste does not want. It’s a puzzlement, though, why Jantzen didn’t go for full modesty and stick to one-piece suits….
And he goes immediately from taking masochistic pleasure from a hooker to abusing his most dependable target: Miss Peggy Olson. But now Pegs makes sure to have a man beside her when going to his apartment (he’s single with a rep, remember?) and she knows how to wound from below (“we came here because of you, and we only want to please you”? That’s guilt wielded with her mother’s skill, kids).
OH JESUS MARY AND JOSEPH DOVE DID THE FULL MAD MEN HOMAGE COMMERCIAL I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR — I’m just sorry they didn’t revive the “one-quarter cup of cold cream” tag that was classic, back in the day….
Reply to comment…
That’s good cg..the bra thing. I totally did not pick up on that.
cgeye, I didn’t take that comment from Peggy to Don about wanting to please him as a guilt trip at all. Hm..I have to think on that, but her saying that really resonated with me. Maybe she can’t speak for everyone, but it rang true for her to mean it. (Or maybe I know what it’s like to want to please someone that’s impossible to please.) ;-)
She does want to please him, very much. She looks up to him, and cares about him. He took her under his wing, & helped her get back on her feet when she needed it the most, in the baby story-line. And what was that line he said to her when he asked her to come work for him “I’ll keep on asking you forever, until you say yes.” Something like that, it was a such a great line but my memory, sigh.
And the way Joan said, “It will pass” when Don realizes what a mess he made of the interview and all the problems it caused the agency. I just think they all care about, and or respect the hell out of him.
I need to watch last years finale again to refresh my memory, but….
but if your right, man, I can’t see a guilt trip coming at me better than a freight train!
Anna Camp also played Pam’s sister on a couple episodes of “The Office.” I saw a rerun of the wedding episode recently and was wondering why she looked so familiar.
One thing I’ve not seen here is that Don appears to be taking a page out of Peggy’s playbook by performing a “stunt” with the Jantszen guys and positionting SDCP as the “rebellious” agency. It was a performance not to sell the client but to a make a wave. Then he goes to The WSJ and makes public the way SCDP was formed: by bucking the system.
Don has learned his PR lesson through his own mistakes and Peggy’s success. It’s typical Don Draper, taking one of Peggy’s ideas and morphing into something with even more impact.
SCDP is now the “wild, creative” agency which happens to fit the coming history as we know it like a hand in a glove
I agree with TJ completely w/r/t Don being purposely off the mark to create a stunt (and to use the stunt for the WSJ interview). This was the moment that Don seized control again.
The reviews I’ve read and the people I’ve spoke to this morning seem to have missed or misunderstood that moment.
Also, he’s acting out a bit in the stunt with Jantszen, seizing power in his professional life that he’s unable to have in his personal life.
He storms back into the conference room and demands that the clients leave immediately. He’s able to tell the clients to get out of his space. That’s something he can’t do with Betty. He can ask her when she’s leaving, and say that he wants her out, but he’s afraid to demand that she leave, since she holds too many cards.
Liked how the bikini/two-piece argument (and Don’s frustration about the ensuing denial) contrasted with the central “limit your exposure” speech from last season’s premiere. The world around Don has turned a corner; and now demands honesty and frankness in a way it hadn’t before. Maintenance of a facade is no longer enough. Good stuff Mad Men.
Oh jeez. My apologies, that was only supposed to post once. If i could delete the extras I would.
I’ve never been a big Betty fan,but I’m actually feeling a little more sympathetic toward her. Her new life came with a whole new set of problems. Her mother-in-law clearly doesn’t like her, her new hubby may be developing erectile dysfunction(and Viagra is 30 years in the future) and Sally is,more than ever,Daddy’s girl. I think Henry really loves her and will hang in there as long as he can,but things might come crashing down much sooner than anyone expected. Temporary indeed.
Where did you get the erectile dysfunction? Just because he turned away after the incident with Sally? I thought it might be more to do with the house and the way Betty is behaving. But that WOULD be interesting.
They were cuddling in bed, Betty a little more so than Henry, and then they weren’t. Been there, done that! It’s “e.d.”
It’s fairly obvious that Henry is more than ready for sex until he hears Betty being verbally abusive to Sally in the hallway. It’s hard to have sex with someone you don’t like, and that moment makes Betty terribly unlikeable. Twice in this episode Henry is ready for sex only after the children leave. He obviously likes Betty childless and Betty likes herself the same way. If there is an element of e.d. in this it would be a shame to make the problems that we will most certainly see between Henry and Betty so banal and one dimensional!
Pretty good opening. Not going to say absolutely great. But a good start. My few observations:
(1) What’s this deal with Henry staying rent-free in Don’s house? That whole thing seemed weird to me. Would a man with any pride stay for free like that? And Betty just staying and not leaving?
(2) Don being slapped: I would have preferred a more subtle indication of his self-loathing. For me, that was straight out of Histrionics 101.
(3) Lastly, my interpretation of Don’s line to Henry, “Everyone believes it’s only temporary,” – I didn’t interpret it to mean Don thought his marriage was going to somehow fix itself. I interpreted it to mean everyone knows she won’t be sticking around with Henry for long.
I also agree that Betty’s character needs to change or just really fade out of the picture. Loved the mother-in-law.
MaggieMay
The erectile dysfunction was just a thought I had,especially since he is older. Also,someone way upthread mentioned possible prostrate problems. Like you said,it would be interesting.
MaggieMay, that’s how I interpreted Don’s comment as well, even if it didn’t come across in the review. It’s a definite burn on Henry.
Terrific write-up of terrific episode. Perhaps this is an obvious point but didn’t Bethany also seem eerily like a younger Betty Draper. As if Don is going all Scottie Ferguson on us.
Can’t to see what’s next. And I agree, I want to see Betty’s character more shaded — or I don’t want to see her as much.
Yes! I was just getting ready to write the same thing. Slender blond, around the same age as Betty when Don first met her; very similar body type, same “updo” hairstyle for a night out, the same “finishing school” poise, posture, diction, manners and finally – Bethany’s response to Don’s nightcap suggestion – “I have rules.. “.
So glad I wasn’t the only one who saw Don (unconsciously?) allowing himself to be intrigued by a “young Betty” all over again. He’s always had a much better emotional connection with the independent, smart (and brunette!) women he cheated on Betty with (Rachel; Suzanne – and in a twisted sort of way, Bobbi Barrett)… but I’ve always thought those were the women Dick Whitman would fall for. In order for Dick to exist as Don Draper in the world, he can only “commit” to someone as detached and emotionally unavailable as himself.
Loved Hamm’s performance last night. For a brief moment on the season 3 finale, I thought I saw a glimmer of something resembling regret in Don’s eyes – but last night Hamm reminded us all that Draper was definitely born without the empathy gene.
Agree re: Betty… she seems even less likable than previous seasons (hard to do!). But (hopefully this isn’t considered blasphemy) I’d like to see her character in the hands of a better actress. J. Jones may be beautiful, and she definitely fits the Hitchcock blond mold, but in my opinion, she can’t act her way out of a paper bag.
There were three mentions of suicide in the first 30 minutes (Roger telling Don he would kill himself; Roger telling Don not to kill himself; Harry saying he wished he could kill himself).
Foreshadowing?
Interesting observation. When Betty and Henry were in the car, I commented to my husband that I would dearly love to see Betty in that car, in the garage with the door closed and the engine running before the end of the season.
When Don and the kids returned to the empty house, for a moment that’s what I’d thought we would find. Not that I thought Betty and Henry committed suicide, but that they got distracted while fooling around in the car, left the engine on and perished.
I also expected that they were going to die in the garage….
Nice to have the show back and Alan’s recaps with them. For me the fact that Don would turn down Thanksgiving dinner with friends and a potential cool girl to instead pay to get slapped in the face over and over was so very sad.
On a happier note, the nerd in me got excited that 1964 Don was living in the Village. He’s only blocks away from Steve Ditko’s Doctor Strange!
Another review I saw online agrees with me — Henry’s mom is the greatest new character. [bit.ly]