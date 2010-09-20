‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Beautiful Girls’: Blankenship down

A review of last night’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I’m a competitive fly fisherman…
“Men never know what’s going on.” -Vivian Winters
My friend Phil has a theory that “Mad Men” is secretly a ’60s memoir written by Peggy Olson. He doesn’t mean that in a literal sense – the show obviously spends most of its time on Don, and also on things other characters are up to that Peggy wouldn’t know about – but that its view of the period is very much a feminist one. The picture is sharpest when dealing with issues the women went through, with Peggy so far as the only female regular who’s been able to turn the times to her advantage.
That theory feels especially spot-on in an episode like “The Beautiful Girls,” which shows how Peggy, Joan, Dr. Faye and even Sally have to live in a world ruled by men who, as the stranger who brings Sally to SCDP puts it, don’t understand their lives nearly as much as they think they do.
The woman to suffer the episode’s worst fate is Ida Blankenship, the former Queen of Perversions, who dies at her desk, first triggering a hilarious farce sequence where Joan has to keep the body away from the Fillmore people, and then more heartfelt emotion as her one-time boss Bert and one-time lover Roger cope with her loss. Roger jokes that she died the way she lived, answering someone else’s phones, but as with most of Roger’s quips, there’s some sad truth to it. In a moment of poetic inspiration, Cooper points out that Ida was born in a barn in the 19th century and died on the 37th floor of a skyscraper: “She was an astronaut.” But there were no actual female astronauts in 1965 America, and a life of answering phones and following the orders of men like Bert and Don was the highest job Ida could aspire to.
Before they whacked her, Matthew Weiner and Dahvi Waller at least gave the Blankenship a few wise one-liners, including one playing off of Roger’s nickname for her, when she tells Peggy, “It’s a business of sadists and masochists, and you know which one you are.” Later, she astutely says of Faye, “She’s pushy, that one. Guess that’s what it takes.” That kind of pushiness likely wouldn’t have gone over back in Ida’s day, and now she’ll never get to see where it will one day take women like Faye and Peggy.
But that’s in the future for these women, where the present is pretty lousy.
Peggy has a second evening with activist reporter Abe Drexler. When she interrupts his harangue about civil rights to point out the many ways in which she’s discriminated against, and he reacts no better than Stan Rizzo would, she bails. And Abe’s big plan to make amends doesn’t involve paying any attention to what Peggy said, but instead has him writing a condescending screed in which he forgives her for her role as a congregant in the corporate religion of America. (He treats her as a little girl who knows not what she does, and not the very savvy woman she is.) Peggy does care about civil rights, at least enough to raise it in a meeting with Don and Ken and Stan, but she’s growing past the point where she’ll let herself be with a man who doesn’t understand her and treats her badly as a result.
Joan continues to struggle with Greg’s absence, particularly with the confirmation that he’s going to Vietnam straight ouf of basic training – all of it from a life-altering decision Greg made without consulting her. Miss Blankenship’s shocking death – and her recognition of Roger’s melancholy over her death – convinces Joan to finally take her ex-lover up on his constant dinner offers, and after they’re mugged in the decaying neighborhood where they used to dine 5 or 10 years earlier, Joan’s adrenaline gets the better of her and she has sex with Roger in a dark alley. She admits to Roger the morning after that she doesn’t regret it, but that she wants to go back to honoring her marriage, even if it’s to an oblivious, absent jerk like Greg. Greg told her last week that she could talk to her friends while he was gone, and she cried, and here we’re reminded that the closest thing Joan has to a friend in that place is Roger. Even if they went five years without fooling around, and even if he’s a selfish, immature pig, he still knows her better than anyone else does.
Dr. Faye has settled into a comfy relationship with Don – so comfortable that he has no problem leaving her alone in his apartment (though, of course, he doesn’t have as much to hide as he used to) – that becomes very uncomfortable when Sally turns up at the office moments before Ida dies and Don needs Faye, of all people, to keep an eye on his daughter for the afternoon. And it gets even more uncomfortable the next day when he recruits Faye to quiet Sally’s not-unreasonable anger over having to go back to live with Betty. Faye has, like Peggy, chosen career over motherhood, and she’s awkward and overly-formal around Sally, constantly (and loudly) re-introducing herself, unsure what to say next. Women in this time period were made to feel like failures for not having kids, and/or not being good with them. (Hell, women today are.) Even though Don insists that it doesn’t matter and that he only enlisted Faye’s help because of the extreme circumstances, she still ends the day feeling awful. (But not before getting a look at the former Mrs. Draper.)
And then there’s Sally. Poor, poor Sally.
Sally’s at an even greater disadvantage. She’s female, and a child. Everyone gets to order her around, make her keep living with a woman she hates and who so clearly dislikes her. She runs away to see her father in the city and tries to convince him to let her stay (she even makes him rum-flavored french toast!), but she doesn’t understand two things.
The first is that Betty Francis would never in a million years suffer the stigma of other people knowing that her ex-husband was raising her daughter. It doesn’t matter how much animosity the two have for each other; Betty would fight any attempt tooth and nail and make both Sally and Don miserable in the process, and she’d win, because in 1965, no judge is taking custody away from the remarried mother in the suburban house and giving it to the single dad in the Village apartment. And the second is that Don, as we’ve seen in the past, and as he admitted to Faye a few episodes back, has never been comfortable taking care of his kids on his own, even though he wants to be. He knows how bad Sally has it with Betty, wants to protect her, but it’s not in him to be the hands-on dad Sally needs. When she asks him to let her stay, and even offers to earn her keep by taking care of her little brothers, Don can’t say yes. So he goes out to write in his sobriety journal and realizes he has nothing to write. What can you say about a little girl caught between two parents who don’t really want to be raising her?
Don at least gives Sally a morning to remember in the city, but then she has an afternoon she – and everyone who witnesses it – would like to forget, as she pitches a fit when Don tries to make her go back with Betty. Faye only makes things worse, and Sally draws the attention of (the female) half of the office, when she screams and runs out of Don’s office and does a faceplant in the hall. Megan the receptionist tries to comfort her by insisting “It’s all going to be alright,” but Sally has been through too much over the last few years to have any response but this sad, knowing one:
“No, it’s not.”
(Kiernan Shipka in that moment? Fantastic. Considering that the show cast her when she was 7 or 8 and didn’t have to do much more than say, “Hi, Daddy!,” they really hit the mother lode with her. Wow.)
So Sally has no choice but to go back with her mother, and everyone goes home feeling shaken by what they saw. Peggy’s lesbian friend Joyce, who came into the office after, and who (in her personal life, at least) doesn’t have to serve the whims of clueless men, seems carefree as she goes down in one elevator. Joan, Faye, and Peggy – who are having lousy stretches with the men in their lives, who watched helplessly as Sally tumbled, and who we know have all made choices in the past to avoid motherhood – ride together in another elevator, all feeling dazed about what they saw, and about the lives they’re leading.
A long stretch of episodes this season ended with a door closing. Those doors all seemed to be about how Don’s present-day life was closing himself off to the world, and that device seemed to come to an end when Don told Peggy to leave the door open at the end of “The Suitcase.” But two weeks later, we have another closed door, this time on these three women. We know there’s still a world of possibility out there for at least two of them (Joan’s kinda stuck by her choices, and by her reluctance to look forward the way Peggy has), but after the events of this episode, it’s easy to see all three of them feeling like a door is shutting between them and what they want.
Some other thoughts:
• Another SCDP woman becomes oddly prominent in this episode, as Megan saves the day on numerous occasions: covering for Don when people ask why Sally’s there, pitching in to help with Blankenship’s body and then filling in on Don’s desk, comforting Sally, etc. Are we seeing the birth of the next generation of Joan, or something else? There’s a sense that Megan is really worried for Don, and while we saw in the focus group episode that she’s empathetic in general, this seemed… more. Not the husband-chasing of Jane, but also not just the uber-competence of Joan. The writers eventually gave Matt Long a lot to do last week; might we be preparing for an expanded role for one of our other “Jack & Bobby” alums in Jessica Pare?
• We’ve wondered why Cooper is so often seen aimlessly wandering the halls of the new building, and now we know: the space is so small – and he is, frankly, so irrelevant – that he doesn’t have an office of his own.
• There was, understandably, a lot of debate last week about whether Peggy or Joan had the right idea in dealing with Joey, and many of those on Team Peggy said that by firing Joey directly, Peggy had now gained a measure of power and respect in the office that might put some of the frat boy antics to bed. But we see that her relationship with Stan is entirely unchanged, and he’s still mocking her to her face, in front of both Joyce and Ken.
• We’ve seen Joan looking less glam at home, but have we seen her in glasses before? Or is this just another little sign that she’s getting older?
• Because of budgetary issues, I’m used to episodes not featuring certain members of the supporting cast, but it felt very strange to have Vincent Kartheiser spend two episodes in a row doing so little. I’m not sure he even had any dialogue in this one, though he was of course helpful in Operation Hide the Blankenship.
• And speaking of that sequence, two laugh-out-loud moments within it: Peggy is surprised to find Sally in Don’s office, orders her not to leave the room, and Sally barks out, “I know!”; and an off-camera Harry whines, “My mother made that!”
• Best I can tell from my friend Google, the rum bottle Sally mistakes for Mrs. Butterworth is Rum Jumbie.
• Glad to have Joyce back, and to see how comfortable she and Peggy are with each other. Joyce made her move, Peggy declined, and now she’s perfectly happy to set Peggy up with straight guys, and Peggy in turn is comfortable enough with Joyce that she’s amused when Joyce licks her face to shut Stan up.
What did everybody else think?
This episode was another winner.
I was struck by how much Don was using Dr. Faye. Watch after my kid, pour me a drink. I thought it was less about testing Faye’s mothering capabilities and more about Don demoting her to a status of “lover”. He had her now he can tell her what to do. Her outburst seemed out of place. I wasn’t thinking what she was thinking, I guess.
The whole Sally thing was so, so sad. I want Don to take her. I want him to step up. I said this before.
This show rattles me as a 41 yr. old woman. I truly feel for these women.
Loved this episode.
Interesting. I didn’t see it that way. I saw him reaching out to his partner, his lover, and asking her for guidance and support with this challenge in his life. I never remember him asking Betty or Rachel or anyone else for that kind of help.
I’m also 41 and you said it perfectly; the plight of these women is truly upsetting.
I have to say that in the end of the episode, when Dr. Faye lashed out at Don, I was as surprised as Mr. Draper was. I am a 39 y.o. woman, and throughout that episode, I just thought that Don was asking a trusted friend for help. Not testing her, not taking advantage and not using her. But he (and I) did get to see her vantage point, and he nicely apologized, hugged her, and ultimately made her feel better (I think).
I also felt that Done was exploiting Faye. When she asked him why she had to take Sally back to Don’s apartment he said “Because my secretary’s dead!”. At that moment, he was not respecting her status (as a colleague with a PhD, particularly since Don himself revealed that he never finished high school). She became increasingly flustered during the episode because she realized that she was being exploited, but instead of dealing with it in a passive/aggressive manner she confronted the problem directly. I confess, I haven’t been overly fond of her character, but this last scene had me respecting her more.
I think it was in keeping with Don’s character, asking (demanding) that the women in his life clean up his messes. I don’t know if my jaw dropped more when he asked Faye to take Sally home (because he was working and she wasn’t? even though she’d made clear earlier how demanding her schedule was?), or when he told Joan to deal with Miss Blankenship’s body so he could continue his meeting. And Faye the psychologist (really?) could have helped Sally, and Don, enormously with one brief sentence: “No, YOU need to talk to Sally.” Last week, with one comment she got Don back on track as he considered abdicating his parenting to Henry. This week, when she finally refuses to do Don’s bidding, Faye’s almost childlike as she focuses on herself and her imagined shortcomings. Just didn’t seem to fit the character we’ve seen — did all Faye’s training and understanding of people (Don in particular) suddenly vanish because they’re sleeping together?
I was more struck by how pure useless Don was when it came to Sally. He pawned her off on whoever he could and when she tells him straight out that she hates it at home, he doesnt even TRY to find out what is happening there. I know he had horrible parents,but jeez, Don, your daughter is heading off a cliff!
I thought Joan was adorable in her pajamas and glasses!
At the very least I thought that Don would have been upset enough to contact Sally’s therapist to get an idea of her progress in that regard. Don and Betty are missing in action where Sally is concerned. Even to the little details: The housekeeper taught Sally how to make French toast.
I’m confused as to why being age 41 makes the show more upsetting or is “rattling” people. Is it because they feel sorry for Faye, the single older career woman with no family? Or Joan who marriage has turned out to be far more unfulfilling than she ever thought it would be? It seems to me that regardless of one’s age the sober reminder of how women were treated then is discouraging.
In my opinion Don looking at Faye to solve the problems with his daughter was less about her being a colleague or a psychologist, and mostly about her being a woman. In Don’s mind, everything concerning children is his woman’s job (lover, secretary, wife, housekeeper). Not because he thinks it beneath him, but because he’s convinced women have a natural talent for it that he lacks. That comment, ‘there was no one else’ to care for Sally? It didn’t even enter his mind that *he* was there, that *he* could’ve done it. He didn’t even think about it! God knows he’s postponed meetings and refused to show up before for all kinds of reasons.
That view, that women are naturally able to care for kids, is one Faye must have come by many times. It’s that view that makes her feel inadequate. Not having experience with children, she understandably has no idea, but that’s not something that was (or is) understood.
Now Don acting like he thinks so too. No wonder she’s sad and angry at him.
Natasha, I’m 40, and although I certainly would have appreciated the “sober reminder of how women were treated then” when I was younger, there is something about turning 40 (actually, I think it starts in the late 30s) that makes a woman hyper-aware of the course her life has taken and that of those women around her; it’s the time of mid-life crisis, when you take stock and realize that your life choices have put you in a certain place, that there are far more doors closed than open. It’s certainly possible to understand that feeling and to sympathise with it, but there’s something about being there that hits you at a visceral level, a strange compound of fear and frustration and nostalgia for the girl-with-promise you once were.
Worse, I think that the sort of 40-ish anxiety I’m talking about tended to hit women even earlier then. All the things we now take for granted being able to do throughout our 30s – marriage, changing careers, even going back to school, and having children for the first time – were supposed to happen in your 20s, so the feeling that the boat had been missed struck early.
As a woman without children, I also understand (although it’s not my way) Faye’s strange reaction. Being childless is extremely fraught, and it was quite incredibly fraught then. We all have buttons that, when pushed, make us completely unreasonable; that is hers.
Well, that’s more than I’d normally say out loud to a bunch of strangers…
Anna, and now Mrs. Blankenship. Two women who did not fear Don, or treat him like he walked on water.
Ritz: wonderful catch! Yes, and they are complete opposites – one an older,grayed-out, never married woman, perhaps called a spinster or the snappy, bachlorette and the other, a a sunny, glowing widow with an amazingly off-beat acceptance of Don’s bizarre intrusion into her life, even rebelling against her family’s feelings towards him. And it was Blankenship who was be fielding and making those final sad phone calls from California.
This show is so finely packed with details and intricacies – amazing.
Great review Alan. I actually though this was the strongest episode of the season.
Also, Kiernan Shipka is adorable.
Kiernan stopped me dead in my tracks at that one point where she so resembled Betty with the knitted brows. She’s remarkable.
Kiernan Shipka/Sally, I am so amazed by her. Nuanced, believable, and in the moment. So much truth from one so very young.
Loved the Sally plotline in this episode, very heart-rending “child of divorce” stuff, clearly this will not end well for her. I disagree with your interpretation of the Peggy plotline though. Though Abe is often condescending and full of it, and Peggy was very defensive, something he said clearly struck a chord with Peggy. After she kicked Abe out, she was unsettled, leading to her odd Belafonte moment in the meeting. Likely this issue is not yet resolved.
Everyone loved lawnmower / foot last year, but I thought it was ridiculous, and dead Blankenship is the same way. I wish the show focused on the character stuff rather than resorting to these gimmicks — stuff they really didn’t do till last year. Joan-Roger mugging / sex has the potential to be the same way if they don’t play it out in a compelling way.
I was struck with the similarity between the lawnmower/foot episode and the dead Blankenship episode. I remembered that the lawnmower episode took place on 9/20 of last year, because I was on vaction when I first viewed it. I was surprised when I learned that it was the 6th episode of the season, while this latest episode is the 9th episode of the season.
I really enjoyed this episode. Great show case for the actresses on the show. A lot better than last week’s. When Don pulled out the journal, I was like “PLEASE, NO MORE FILM NOIR VOICEOVER!” Big sigh of relief there.
This is a few episodes late, but I heard a theory that Betty’s father molested Betty when she was younger and Sally before he died. What do you think of that?
I’ve been re-watching the entire show, and except for that one time when Gene grabbed Betty’s boob after his stroke, I never saw anything that seemed to indicate any molestation. I’m curious about the evidence behind that theory.
I think that theory was born out of the Sally masturbation scene: Sally has been acting out since Grandpa Gene died. Some people saw this as acting out sexually possibly because of abuse, combined it with the boob-grabbing scene and concluded molestation.
I don’t think it’s true at all – I don’t think ten-year olds exploring is abnormal – but there you have it.
I believe Matt Weiner said in an interview that this theory is not true.
There were two scenes in particular that lead me to (still) think that Sally was abused by Grandpa Gene. The first was when she was reading him stories at bedtime. The stories were clearly to adult for her and the look on her face when he’d demand she come in and read was something between fear, revulsion, and resignation. There also seemed to be foreshadowing with Betty when she was in Sally’s psychiatrist’s office that not everything at home growing up was perfect. I don’t know why Weiner would tip his cap to this theory when there’s so much more to mine in that story especially if it’s never discussed outright.
But wasn’t that because of the money she stole, and because she was afraid that he knew and would get mad at her? That’s how I remember that scene.
I could be proven wrong in the future about this, but IMO, the boob grabbing incident between Gene and Betty was not a sign of past molestation, but of Gene’s increasing senile/confusion (the reason he moved to Betty’s and Don’s home) because he mistook Betty for his wife (a continuing theme in MM that Betty is emulating her cold mother as a childish woman). Similar to PA’s post, I recall the tension between Sally and Grandpa Gene in that one episode was a result of Sally’s guilt about stealing money from Grandpa Gene.
Yeah, the support for the theory was basically everything that Alechemist said above. I don’t remember Betty’s face when Gene grabs her, so I couldn’t say whether she was having a flashback to when she was abused as a kid. When I saw it, I didn’t read into it that much.
In the scene where Betty’s in the psychiatrist’s office, doesn’t she start to open up and talk about her past until she looks at the dollhouse and smiles? Perhaps she’s repressing memories and in that moment she decides to continue to living a lie?(I’d have to watch the episode again, sorry if I messed that up). I feel like Betty might have gone through a lot of the things that Sally is going through at the moment.
But yeah, I’m just throwing out that theory for discussion, not saying that I believe it myself.
also, perhaps that’s one of the reasons Sally wants to get out of that house so badly. because she was molested there. Wasn’t Betty reluctant to go back home? Or perhaps that was just because of Gene’s new wife.
Could also be one of the reasons she was so afraid of Baby Gene.
Oh hell, this is probably all BS and we shouldn’t be reading into it this much.
Andrew said “I believe Matt Weiner said in an interview that this theory is not true.”
I can’t find that interview, but would like to so we can post a link to it every time this comes up and eventually put an end to this bit of speculation.
Did anyone actually read this interview? If so, do you remember in what publication or website? A web search reveals that several people believe this interview exists but I did not find the interview itself.
Oh, no! Please, not another one of those “I think Peggy’s baby is being raised by Peggy’s sister” monsters. Please let Grandpa Gene rest in peace. Matt Weiner stated, in the episode commentary video that was posted following the above referenced episode, that when Gene touches Betty inappropriately, it does not indicate that Gene abused Betty. In his confused state, Gene thinks Betty is his wife.
Over the past three and one-half seasons, I have found that we viewers tend to over dramatize (myself, included) the events that take place. Mad Men is a different type of drama series than most.
The idea that Gene molested Sally is one of those out-of-nowhere, over-dramatic theories with no basis in the show itself. Sorry–this one just annoys the hell out of me. It was abundantly clear that Gene grabbed Betty because he was losing his mind, and Betty was understandably horrified. It was also made abundantly clear that Gene was the one adult figure in Sally’s life who liked spending time with her and made her feel special. *That’s* why she’s been acting out since he died.
It annoys the hell out of me too. It’s a simplification – simplifying the many ways in which a childhood like Betty’s can be horrific and abusive without it being sexual, and the many reasons why Sally had and has complicated relationships with the adults around her. Not to mention it’s pathologizing the sexual awakening of a child.
FWIW, my comments have nothing to do with Betty. That was clearly a senile moment. It’s a theory that could explain what’s going on with Sally. Like I’ve said, it’s not like there’s a huge backstory on the Sally-Grandpa relationship that suggests this would be devastating. If anything it seems like he was alway kind of “away” from them since Don didn’t much like him.
@Alechemist: Yes, but the person saying that Sally was acting out since Grandpa Gene died was Betty, and there something huge she’s missing: that was around the time Don & Betty’s relationship went off the rails for good. Kids feel that. Sally knew it. Grandpa Gene was the only one – besides Carla – to notice her in those days.
Also, it’s when Baby Gene was born. Betty had more eyes for that baby than she ever had for Sally, and there’s no way Sally didn’t know it. Instead of getting some attention because she lost someone dear, she was forgotten and got berated for not liking her little brother.
Shortly after, her parents split. Who did her mother take with her when she left her kids? Baby Gene. Not Sally. Sally must’ve felt her own unimportance keenly.
All the bad things in Sally’s life got amped up in those months. Her life got progressively worse, she’s unhappy and her mother thinks she’s a bad egg.
It’s not just Gene’s death that’s devastating to Sally. It’s the whole package. All that is bad and devastating in itself and quite enough for a child her age to start protesting in whatever way she can.
The character
I got teary just being reminded of Sally’s “No, it’s not”; somebody nominate Kiernan Shipka for an Emmy.
Ever since the Draper divorce was announced last season my Mad Men fantasy was that we’d be free of Betty as long as Sally got to move in with Don; for so much of this episode I thought it was going to be realised.
Which made the end so much sadder.
There were so many ways to view the Don/Sally plotline this episode (many of them very sad), but I did have one positive thought: I hope it gives Don some comfort/positive recinforcement that his daughter WANTS him to be her parent. I think it gnaws at Don that he may be as bad a father as his dad. But clearly in this case there is love from Sally and a true desire to seek him out.
January Jones is fantastic as Betty, but if we never saw that character again I’d be perfectly happy. That relationship didn’t work and I don’t really want it work out in the future. Betty and Don are a horrible match. Blech!
On the other hand, I really want Don’s relationship with Sally to work out, so she can stow away on the train to Manhattan whenever she wants. Maybe she can do summer internships at SCDP where she spends mornings being mentored by Peggy and afternoons being mentored by Joan? Using the combined knowledge of those two, Sally could end up as the CEO of Vick Chemical before she’s 15.
I think one of the most poignant things about Sally in this episode is the number of ways in which she responds with mannerisms which are very much her mother’s. From turns of phrase she uses to the way she glares and pouts out her lower lip when she didn’t get her way, Sally was the spitting image of her mother.
It was all the more impressive to me an actress Shipka’s age could capture that kind of nuance.
Seeing Joan in glasses in the same episode where the thick-lensed former Queen of Perversions dies might have been another cue that Joan is going down the same path. (If so, the look worked well enough for her to defeat the purpose.)
And I couldn’t agree more about Kiernan Shipka. Had Matthew Weiner always planned to make Sally such a central character, or did that come after he realized what he had in her?
BTW, I remember seeing Joan home alone wearing glasses in at least one other previous episode. Maybe, when she was waiting up for Greg?
This episode was devoted to Beautiful Girls, hearkening to Sondheimâ€™s sardonic salute to the stage girls of the Follies era. That reference alone could be the subject of an entire column.
But I would like to focus on the senior Beautiful Girl at Mad Men: the late Miss Blankenship, the Heidi of SCDP (for those who get the reference to â€œFolliesâ€). Born in 1898, she was at the tail end of the Lost Generation. She was among the youngest of women to be able to cast her vote for President in 1920; in that sense, she benefitted from the earlier generation(s) of suffragettes. She was, though, old enough to have lost a beau in the Great War (or, even more likely, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19); while American women were not as widely bereft in this way as Canadian, Aussie, Kiwi and European women, there were many young American women who had to find a variety of ways to get over their wartime grief. World War I was a time when young women could easily find non-sweatshop work, filling in for The Boys. I bet Miss Blankenship started her career that way. The Wilson Administration had not planned on needing to demobilize so quickly and a terrible post-war depression ensued. For women like Miss Blankenship who had a taste of new economic, political and social freedoms, the Roaring Twenties became a time to put troubles behind and celebrate. Maybe she was a Flapper, a Pretty Young Thing, a Dancing Daughter? Then came the Great Depression, and she was at least lucky to have skills and connections through the men she celebrated with. On the other hand, she was either not considered marriage material, or perhaps saw marriage as an illusory, dishonest bargain. Her path, however, became the warning sign to the women of Peggyâ€™s *motherâ€™s* generation; when Peggyâ€™s family talks about â€œthose girls,â€ they are probably thinking critically of the women like Miss B.
FDRâ€™s administration was determined not to repeat Wilsonâ€™s mistake, and planned for demobilization. Part of this was a propaganda campaign (both publicly and privately sponsored) to make sure women got out of the factories so there would be jobs for The Boys coming home. The Baby Boom was very deliberately a fruit of government planning; anyone who idealizes the 1950s as a normative state of private affairs is completely missing how much the Very Visible Hand was at work.
For women of Joanâ€™s cohort, this meant an uncomfortable course of navigation. By Peggyâ€™s cohort, 10 years younger, more options are becoming available, but not easily and certainly not smoothly or uniformly.
During the Middle Ages, learned folk often spoke of being carried on the shoulders of giants who preceded them. The younger Beautiful Girls likewise were carried on the shoulders of the Beautiful Girls that preceded them.
Itâ€™s time for One Last Kiss (cue â€œFolliesâ€):
[www.youtube.com]
Love your take on Blankenship’s backstory. Sounds like a good tv show. :)
Chapeau on a great comment.
Brilliant analysis, IMHO. If you’re a teacher, you’re one of the great ones. Thanks!
Bravo!
Thank you! Truly enjoyed reading your post.
Fabulous analysis Liam! Thank you for this. I’m going to be on the lookout for your comments from now on. Wow.
Liam 781 – you have acted at Dramaturg for a very, very archtypical character, MISS Blankenship. Her life-span was brilliantly tied to the times by you. I am a 70-year-old woman who graduated university in 1963, but all through the 4 years, needed to work in the summers to supplement my scholarship terms. Even when I became a PE teacher, I purposely temped in order to look forward to the children each fall…and was always sent to Ad agencies. My degree meant nothing, it was how fast you could type. And more then once, an idea that I would toy with (keeping my sanity), would be submitted by somebody who was on staff. Your analysis of what women experienced after major world wars was also explained, in of all TV shows, PBS’ “Lord Peter Whimsey,” when Russell Baker, the then host, explained that LPW would use his secretary, who was intelligent and bright and attactive and also unmarried, to go undercover or something equally as daring, it was because she his equal. As to why she was single, RB tells us that after all major wars, the suitable male population is decimated; thus, resourceful unmarried women. Miss Blankenship is a prime example as are the women of my generation who experienced the pain and loss of The VietNam war. I watch the show with more than a sense of nostalgia – there is a lot of oh, if only I had done this on the job or had a lawyer or a mentor on my side – what would have happened. Peggy’s line regarding Women in the same ignored category as Black Men was uttered by me one debate time: we stood by and let the other causes “play through” and marched for them and cried over them…and waiting our turn.
And as I watch the decimation of our decent men, and now women, in Iraq and Afghanistan, the loss as now been extended to all genders and to our children. When does it ever change.
Miss Blankinship would have been born in the same year as my Grandmother in whose house I was raised. She told me the stories of her youth, of immigrants, of the wars, the Pandemic, the Tsar and his family, Flappers and the Great Depression. She spoke her mind as she saw things and did not equivocate. A lot like the Blankinship character seemed to be. A product of her time. Your analysis
is very insightful. Good job.
Don’t mean to be sardonic and if anyone’s watching, Miss Blankenship’s backstory could be the same as Miss Shroeder’s in “Boardwalk Empire.”
Great episode. I liked the Peggy story about the conflict between women’s rights and civil rights in general context and how someone like Abe could see them as two different issues.
The Sally freak out was almost too much until her face plant but should we be concerned that she didn’t cry after that. She just seemed resigned that things would not be okay. Maybe internalizing her pain – hiding it like Don does.
The other great line was from Don about taking care of Sally – “Well I’d ask my secretary to do it, but she’s DEAD!”
I also hope they do a Pete episode soon so he has more work to do.
I don’t think Abe sees women’s rights and civil rights as two different issues. I would argue that he hasn’t thought about women’s rights at all! Just as he has opened Peggy’s eyes to civil rights, perhaps she has opened Abe’s eyes to women’s rights.
Agreed. He may have been affected by Peggy as much as he affected her, but we may never know it.
I wouldn’t be concerned with Sally not crying after the faceplant. She seemed too stunned to anything other than what she did.
What the show is reminding us is that the women’s rights movement really grew out of the Civil Rights Movement in the mid 1960s. I heard Peggy echoing what women in the civil rights organization SNNC began to point out–that women were just as oppressed as African-Americans. Check out this anonymous position paper put forth by the women in SNCC. [www.twcnet.edu]
I foresee the character of Peggy increasingly becoming disenchanted with the way men treat women in the 60s. Even though she doesn’t consider herself a radical, many of her ideas are and the women’s rights movement is right on the horizon.
I think the timing is a little off: Betty Friedan published the Feminine Mystique in 1963 and the Women’s Movement was already much talked about by mid-1965, certainly in New York circles if not nationwide. Maybe Abe would not have been so surprised by Peggy’s revelation that things were not all rosy for women, but the episode nicely shows what women like Peggy were up against at that time. Both Neanderthals like Stan and supposedly enlightened liberal intellectuals like Abe were dismissive of the notion of women’s rights, and of Peggy’s role as anything more than an obedient follower.
Actually the show is right in the midst of the wen’s movement. Yes, the Feminine Mystique came out in 1963 but the National Organization for Women (NOW) wasn’t founded until June 1966. And of course Friedan was its first president. So I foresee more plotlines in MM that will revolve around women’s roles and rights in the future.
After the mystery of Don, I think Women’s rights are the second most important of the show … given that MM has more women writers than most primetime shows.
Alran, in addition to showing Joyce in contrast to Faye, Joan, and Peggy, I felt that the closing sequence with the elevator also drew a smaller circle around Faye and Joan. They both think the doors on the right will open, when it is those on the left; this seems to mirror the way each woman presents herself as knowing precisely where she’s going, while this is shown not to be the case.h
Good point, Chris. I also thought the expressions on the faces of the three women spoke volumes (Joan and Faye looking pensive and somewhat depressed, while Peggy was borderline beaming).
Loved how the elevator doors closed on Joan, Peggy and Faye at the end, like curtains at the end of a play or movie. At the end of the day their roles in the office are over and what is it that they really want, think they want, feel they should want?
Good catch! I thought something was meant there but couldn’t figure it out. And the elevator doors on the right worked just fine for Joyce.
I felt that there were times this season that Peggy’s sexual orientation was called into question. Even up to this episode, I wondered if she would maybe give the home team a try. The elevators at the end seemed to say to me that Peggy is aligned with her heterosexual cohorts-not her lesbian friend who was riding in a different car on the opposite side of the elevator bank.
I read Peggy’s placement in the middle, between Joan & her sexuality = power, and Faye & her brain = power, as Peggy being the one who will figure out (or has been figuring out) how to combine both (like she did with Stan & his Mr. Nudity crap).
I am, as ever, Team Pegs, but with her lezbo flirting she’s playing a dangerous game.
The boys’ homophobia can be all fun, games and soft pr0n, for a bit, but sooner or later the boys will turn on her. (Joyce, of course, is better protected; butchness was a coping strategy.) In fact I’m shocked that Stan didn’t spread the ‘dyke!’ rumor as soon as she fired that prat. Making a woman into a joke is the biggest power they have, save sexual assault.
That was the danger I wondered about, if Peggy and Joan joined forces in a meaningful way, instead of working their hard and soft-power corners at cross-purposes: They’d become marginalized as unnatural women, dismissed and demeaned until they quit. Doesn’t matter if it isn’t true; Joan knows just how powerful rumors can be. It’s the only game she knows how to play.
As long as there is no female accounts rep to be another source of power — and a person who’s taken so seriously by clients that she can’t be kicked off an account — then Peggy and Joan will be shunted further back in favor of the golfers and whoremongers who make SCDP profitable.
Two thoughts on this excellent episode:
1. Sally is really headed for the upcoming “expand your mind” culture that is about to explode on the scene. She’ll be taking LSD very soon.
2. Joan is going to get pregnant from the back alley hook up with Roger.
Oh my, I hadn’t even thought about Joan getting pregnant from that encounter! Given how frequently they’ve alluded to it, it almost seems like a lock.
That’s a very, very, depressing thought right there. Poor Joanie :-(
A good possibility, there certainly wasn’t any time for contraceptives, and she’s off the pill. I wonder if she’ll even know who the father is! How long has Dr. Greg been gone?
I, too, felt that Joan may have gotten pregnant during her brief encounter with Roger. We’ve seen at least twice on MM that “once it all it takes”: Peggy and Pete in Season 1 and Betty and Don in Season 2. The writers might use this again.
And the idea of a new Sterling issue — one who could possibly later replace his/her dad as the Sterling in SCDP — is a very interesting one!
Beat me to the pregnancy comment about Joan! That was my first thought when they were hooking up.
I’ve been thinking that about Sally for awhile. She’s miserable and misunderstood at home and has the worst mother since Joan Crawford. It’s the perfect recipe for a very messed up adolescence.
I was also thinking while watching Joan and Roger’s encounter that she might end up pregnant. Has Greg been gone long enough that it couldn’t possibly be his (if she is pregnant)?
I wondered about Joan following the hook-up. Also, Sally is definitely running away to San Francisco in ’67 and/or Woodstock in ‘7
69.
I also can’t wait to see how the cast is styled for the late sixties. I hope the show goes that far!
Most probably, very little time has elapsed since the previous episode. Greg went away the third week in June. Lane is planning a vacation in August. This episode takes place sometime in July. It could be early July, noting Peggy’s patriotic themed red, white and blue outfit.
The signs were all there that Joan and Roger were destined to “reconnect.” In the shot of the scene when Roger and Joan are sitting at the table in the deli/dinner, there was a row of smoked sausages hanging in the window between them.
Just to throw another thought on the Joan pregnancy thing … you could very well be right that she ends up pregnant with Roger’s baby after this fling, but since Joan’s visit with the doctor, when she discusses her previous two abortions and the Dr. says it shouldn’t be a problem, I thought about the irony of pregnancy for women – the young easily get pregnant when they don’t want to, but women who are older have troubles conceiving when they desire children. This could end up being Joan’s storyline.
Abe mentioned the Greek crisis that happened on 15 July 1965, so we could expect a baby in April ’66.
I agree with Mrs. Lyle Evans. Most likely, Joan will not become pregnant by either Greg or Roger. Older women are far less likely to conceive than young women.
This season is not flowing for me. It feels disjointed. Last week, the departure into narration and the Rolling Stones song, this week back to the traditional formula. Peggy needs to hire copy writers? Ok… where the heck is Jane’s cousin? Where is Freddy??? Why is Pete missing for two episodes? Shouldn’t Trudy be giving birth in the next month or so? There are just too many characters for a short season (short compared to network TV). Some of the characters are just one hit wonders, like Jane’s cousin or Joey. Plus, with Bert Cooper wandering the halls, I would have liked to see a situation where he ends up entertaining Sally. Bert never says much, but when he does, it’s a gem of a comment.
Hm, I’ll disagree here. I think past seasons have shown that the creators will pay off all those plotlines by the end of the season. Not every character has to appear in every episode, if the story doesn’t demand it. But they’ll be back. A shoehorned scene with Pete in this episode would have come at the expense of some other character.
I trust Matt.
I agree with Andrew. Some of us have seen on other shows like TrueBlood,for instance ,how having every character in every episode just muddles things up. Matt Weiner and his writers are too smart for that. I’m sure Pete will be back with some great scenes,if not a complete story focused on him,before the season ends.
I agree with you all that the character stories will wrap up (as they have in seasons past). I’m just saying it feels disjointed that you bring in Freddy for a pivotal moment and then we never see him again, not even in the background. Same with Jane’s cousin. At least with Pete, I know his story will return, but the others remain unresolved. When they appear on screen, I’m thinking that they have a role in the ongoing story. Maybe Freddy and Jane’s cousin ultimately do not have a role and they served their purpose, but it feels like there needs to be a knot tied there with some resolution.
Freddy isn’t a copywriter – he’s a freelance account man. Jane’s cousin is inexperienced and probably still getting up to speed so its totally plausible that Peggy would still need help.
It also seems that there have been a few people coming and going; it seems that most of the creative state as SCDP is freelance at this point.
I was thinking last night that, unlike last season, this season doesn’t feel like it’s building to anything. I know that life doesn’t always have a climax where everything comes together (or falls apart) but this is a tv show. I am enjoying this season but don’t really see what the payoff is going to be.
Also, the commenting is improved but still a major pain. Why not have the option to connect with Twitter? Not everyone likes facebook.
what was wrong with the Stones song, just wondering?
Maybe the season is building up to a marriage between Faye and Don. After all she did say that he would be married by the end of the year. But I think when she made that comment she assumed Don would marry another vapid immature woman who would stay at home and keep house for him. She has a PhD and a career. Does she also want marriage?
I wonder if there is a different appreciation for a series like Mad Men (Breaking Bad comes to mind, too, and Lost), when we can own/rent the DVD season and watch each episode sequentially and back-to-back within a shorter timeframe than when watching it episodically? I like MM too much to miss it while it is on now, but I watch other TV series after the fact just so I can watch them in the DVD format, forgoing all the waiting inbetween, and not missing anything. For me, it feels less disjointed and I am curious as to whether you may feel disjointed about this season “if and/or when” you were to watch it again altogether without waiting.
Peggy alluded to being in a position to hire new copywriters at SCDP and after her slight yet purposeful rebellion in suggesting they use Harry Belafonte (when the brief was clearly ‘keep it white’) I wonder if she will again, push back further and attempt to hire their first black employee? I also agree that Abe stirred something inside of her – but she’s clearly grown tired of pretending to want something that doesn’t feel right, as echoed in her talk with Don at the bar during the Clay fight, so I’m not sure if there will really be any more romance in that particular relationship.
Poor little Sally. It made me so sad that her own mother hadn’t even taught her how to make the French Toast she was so proud of…
I think Peggy’s push for Bellefonte was probably as far as she will go right now for any representation of black people. She is still a bit naive about what the position of “Negroes” was during the mid-sixties. Her comment about them ‘fighting their way in’ shows her not fully understanding the situation. She was already “in” even though it was only as a secretary. The only black employee we’ve seen at SCDP is the janitor that was polishing the floor a couple of eps back. What is more realistic for Peggy is perhaps hiring another woman copywriter. What would be fabulous(and this is my fantasy) is that she can get rid of the increasingly assy Stan and hire a female art director or somehow get Sal Romano back.
Actually- I agree. And given how much of an anamoly Peggy is herself, she’d probably have a very tough time finding a suitably qualified African American to employ anyway.
For me, Peggy seems quite concerned she’d be replaced if she finds a male copywriter who’s good at what he does. Which means it’s even less likely she’d hire a good female copywriter because she doesn’t want the direct competition.
It would not surprise me if Peggy tried to hire a black copywriter. Not only is she more aware of civil rights, but hiring a black person would make her feel more secure in her position. She commented on how she had to be careful when she hires a new copywriter because a (white) man might replace her. A black copywriter would not be promoted over her.
Forgive my ignorance to history, but would a firm like SCDP be in a position to be attacked for not having a black employee above a janitor?
@ Wanda & Sam Hough –
The janitor wouldn’t be an employee of SCDP. He’d be an employee of the company that manages the building.
I was thinking much the same thing, after abe mentioned the lack of black copywriters to peggy, shortly after she had mentioned in a different scene that she was ‘doing the hiring’ so to speak.
In terms of not being able to find someone suitably qualified, I don’t think that’s true. James Meredith was two years off graduating in ’64, and african-americans had been able to attend community colleges etc. That said, neither don nor peggy ever went to university, and look at them. Couldn’t she stumble across someone with raw talent, much the same as her and don?
Point taken that the janitor wouldn’t have been a direct employee of SCDP. However,I have to stand by my opinion on who Peggy could reasonably hire. True,she might not want the competition from another female or the possbility of a male copywriter that could be promoted over her. However she would have an extremely difficult time were she to try hiring a black person in a creative position! We’ve seen how blatently racist Roger is(anti-Jewish comments,blackface,not wanting to work with the Japanese,etc.)and he still carries a lot of weight in the company. Also,her direct boss,Don seems reluctant to rock the boat. Last night he said something along the lines of,”It’s our job to make people like Fillmore,not to make Fillmore like Negroes.” I like Don as much as any other MadMen fan,but he’s still a man of his time and not the most forward thinking one. This is just my opinion, though.
On the other hand, you have Pete, who’s already had his sights on the african american market 2 seasons ago and Lane, who is all about the money, first and foremost, both of whom are partners (even though I’m more fuzzy on Pete’s position. He is a partner, right? Even though his name is not on the door) and are open to pushing SCDP forward to incur more business. So in a company vote, it’ll be (presumably Roger and Cooper agree) 2 vs. 2, with Don as the ‘deciding’ vote. Don doesn’t like to rock the boat, but in a stalemate, I’d think Don might be willing to move forward.
@belinda…in professional services firms there are always levels of partners. “Named Partners” (literally the folks with their names on the door) generally have a slightly higher take. There’s usually a partner pool to whom the profits are distributed. So Pete’s a partner but if you could read the books he’d likely get slightly less out of every dollar than SCDP.
I thought I just mention “Putney Swope” at this juncture. That came out in 1969.
I’d love for Peggy to hire an African American or another Woman – but as already mentioned, I’d love for Peggy to hire lil’ Sally part time.
I did laugh at loud at this episode. There were so many things I liked. Don’s growing relationship with Faye, an actual grown woman shows he is maturing as well. The closing scene in the elevator seemed to say, “women: past (Joan), present (Peggy) and future (Faye). I loved the fact that Peggy drops Abe and is confident enough to have an openly gay friend. And the Blankenship routine was too funny. Does this mean Don’s ended his stint in the dog house? I don’t have the warm and fuzzies for Megan, however. I just don’t see the point of her character in the mix here. And I find her annoyingly sweet. I was glad for the comedic relief to the really sad Sally storyline. And Alan’s right about Don never getting custody of Sally in that era. But, it seems to me he could do better than every second weekend. And Betty might even find that a relief. Don’s cluelessness with children is growing tiresome, and an indication to me that he’s not so mature that he can put others first. Given his childhood, I would think he would be more empathetic towards Sally; or at least try harder. And I was really rooting for him NOT to take that drink at the end.
Thanks for your recap, Alan. I look forward to it every Monday morning.
But you gotta love the “Everything interesting is right here” comment Dan made.
Love your analysis of the women in the elevator representing the past, present and future. I disagree with one thing though: I think Faye represents the present- she’s older than Peggy and seems to feel it’s too late for her to start a family because of the path she’s chosen. This would mean Peggy represents the future, like Trudy Campbell said condescendingly, it isn’t too late for her to start a family. Maybe Peggy wouldn’t have to choose between work and a family like Faye had to.
I do like the analysis of the women at the elevator, and arbee, I like your idea that Peggy represents the future. But I don’t agree that her future will be defined by whether or not she chooses to start a family. Peggy has already shown us that she refuses to be defined by her reproductive capabilities. If she’s facing a choice, it’s not between “work and a family”, it’s between what she wants and what society wants her to want, between what she’s realizing she’s capable of, and what society will allow her to acheive.
Wanted to make one comment. The part about Don not getting custody of the kids in that era isn’t quite true as it would be today as long as Betty was indeed married or had a job.
In my family back in 1963 there was a divorce and the alcoholic wife beater got custody of the children because the mother had no high school diploma or job at the time. Even though the father had a violent history including some legal issues because of that, all he had to do was claim the mother was unfit simply because she had no job.
It really wasn’t until the 1970’s and women’s liberation that the courts started favoring keeping the children with the mother as a default.
I was looking at the elevator scene in the context of Joyce’s soup metaphor. Joan is — and is happy to be — the pot. Faye is the soup. And Peggy is basically a rejection of the metaphor completely — she’s breaking the mold of traditional roles.
The Ms. Blankenship slapstick dead body routine was very funny. Did anyone catch the moment in the background where Pete, commandeered to carry Ms. B’s body, points to his chest, as if to say, “you want *me* to do this?” Very subtle stuff, and Pete is always good for a laugh in situations like that. I laughed out loud.
Hey Allen, I guess Blankenship wasn’t just annoying comic relief after all. She had a real (final) thematic device purpose.
Cheesecake = Junior’s = Brooklyn. Makes sense that they’d choose a rendezvous spot off the Isle of Manhattan to avoid bumping into Mona’s friends or other Mad Ave people.
I don’t know precisely where they were, but there was a reference to Broadway and presumably that was in Manhattan, but perhaps away from Midtown because of the possibility of running into people. Junior’s in Brooklyn is on Flatbush Ave. and DeKalb Ave. in Downtown Brooklyn and nowhere near the Broadway in Brooklyn (it runs from Williamsburg (not the trendy spot then that it is now) through Bushwick and Bed-Stuy, then as now not so great areas (so unlikely to have merited the ‘what happened to this neighborhood?’ comment)). Plus there were many places to get cheesecake, so it did not have to be a Junior’s.
One criticism I have of this show is that their New York exteriors are just awful, awful awful. When characters actually make references to neighborhood decline and after 20 years of Law & Order which has probably filmed on every corner of Manhattan, it’s criminal to try and pass off “generic city street set” as NYC.
Thanks Ron, I’ll watch again.
Admiral, I cringed at the set! Looked like something out of an early Batman/Gotham set.
Roger and Joan are definitely not at Junior’s. They are eating at a neighborhood deli in Manhattan. I thought that they were in Blankenship’s neighborhood, and Roger was taking Joan to the deli where he and Blankenship had their rendezvous. Joan mentioned that she didn’t realize how much that neighborhood had changed. Roger mentioned something about Blankenship in reply, but I didn’t quite get all the dialogue. Their mugging in that neighborhood would tie into Blankenship’s previous racist remark about the dollar bill.
The mugger got lots more than Miss Blankenship’s dollar bill; he got Roger Sterling’s wallet. Roger handled the mugging quite well. I got the sense that it wasn’t the first time for Roger. Joan became quite unhinged, I believe, more for the loss of her wedding ring than her pocketbook. Her husband is gone to war and now the only evidence of him which she wore is also gone. Capped with Blankenship’s unexpected demise, it would be a cause for Joan to momentarily grab some joy in life while she can. And for that moment it was Roger Sterling.
I think they were on the Upper West Side – eg Broadway – of Manhattan, a middle class Jewish enclave until the 60s went it became a crime & dope infested nabe. See eg, Panic in Needle Park.
I thought they were in deli or something. Were there hanging salamis? Also, I love the onions in Roger’s drink – they look like, if I may say, balls.
Sharmayne, I wasn’t referring to a mugger getting a dollar bill from Miss Blankenship. When Miss Blankenship made the remark about throwing a dollar bill out of her window to see two Negroes fight, I realized that she lived in a once middle class white neighborhood that had experienced “White flight”. At the time, I envisioned Washington Heights, although it could be another upper west side neighborhood.
The Betty character is becoming increasingly crazy. Her callous negligence about her child (Carla is rearing her) is not just awful, it is pathological. I don’t know why Don did not report the runaway-sally incident to his lawyer…at least to get into the record. Sally’s violent response to being handed over to Monster Betty should have told even the most clueless of observers that there is something very wrong in the Francis household. Henry Francis, ambitious politician who now owns a most fabulous trophy wife, will cover all of Betty’s cruelties.
Sally, a pre-teen runaway in 1965, will most likely become one of the more extreme flower children. The image of that child living in a counter-culture world of charlatan gurus and charlatan cultists is not too hard to imagine.
There were many social issues that demanded redress during the 1960s, but that era was chock full of arrogant political moralists such as Abe, blooming gender-feminists such as Joyce.
But men were not as all-powerful as the Madmen story tells us. Men were slaves to their roles as money-makers to support indolent wives; forced to slap on happy faces even though their children, abandoned by their narcissistic mothers, were locked in their offices; sent to Vietnam; and pidgeon-holed in ways that college-educated white women of the time had no way of seeing.
PS…there is something not-quite-right about Faye. She may have draper-esque secrets.
“The Betty character is becoming increasingly crazy. Her callous negligence about her child (Carla is rearing her) is not just awful, it is pathological. I don’t know why Don did not report the runaway-sally incident to his lawyer…at least to get into the record. Sally’s violent response to being handed over to Monster Betty should have told even the most clueless of observers that there is something very wrong in the Francis household.”
Betty certainly has her issues and I don’t think anyone is going to nominate her for mother of the year. But its not at all unusual for a child of divorce to cling, even as aggressively as Sally does, to one parent more than the other and many, many upper middle class children of that era were effectively raised by black servants. I disagree that either of those details are some sort of surefire indicator of pathology. Indeed they are both pretty close to normative.
This is a great point. While the women’s suffering from being confined by gender roles is obvious, Don is also hurt by the role he feels compelled to play as a man. He doesn’t express his emotions enough (particularly with his kids) and the idea that he could possibly take custody of Sally is something that seems inconceivable to him becauseâ€¦ well, he’s a man and it’s 1965.
I agree with you on Faye: she’s got her own secrets and hangups.
I’m not sure we can call what Sally did ‘running away’… it was more like ‘running to’. Runaways are more likely trying to escape their entire lives, while Sally wanted to see her Dad.
This doesn’t negate the fact that her childhood is full of despair, and that her rebellion isn’t over by a long shot, but I’m not sure she’s full on the path of extreme flower child-itis. I don’t see her in SFO for the summer of love.
More likely — especially given her age — she would end up part of the post-hippie scene of the early 70s when Janice, Jimmy, Jim, and were gone.
Also, Kudos to Sally. My favorite scene was her little smile when she realized that she was going to get to spend the night with her Dad.
” I don’t know why Don did not report the runaway-sally incident to his lawyer…at least to get into the record.”
I’m not sure Don really wants Sally with him. Logging comments with his lawyer would make him seem interested in custody. I don’t think he is.
I absolutely agree about the issue with male roles; in fact, I have thought from the beginning that this entire TV show is a study of the constraints and, really, impossibility of masculinity as it pertains to this time period. It’s interesting, Alan, your comment (or your friend’s) that the perspective is feminist. I agree that it is in part, but the show has always seemed to have a core interest in the male experience, which is rarely explored as such. Our protagonist is tasked with conforming to or maintaining a sort of non-identity that meets the expectations of his gender: powerful, uncompromised by contract or the pain of meaningful personal relationships, artistic constraints, etc. The impossibility of maintaining such an identity is always echoed for me in the freefall of the man in silhouette depicted in the titles. (Of course, now y’all have me wondering if Don is literally going to jump off the building at some point.) Just had to say all that once here. This concludes our tangent.
The perspective is feminist, because feminism includes the analysis of all gender roles, including male roles. The Mad Men writers are very aware of the constraints on men– from the very beginning, it was clear we were watching a story about people trapped in their roles, not just women. Dick’s masquerade as Don is merely his performance of a particular masculinity writ large as a double identity. Note also that this episode opened with a shot of Don from behind, reminiscent of the cartoon image of Don from behind in the credits. This is a symbol of Don’s playing the role of the MAN.
Before the season started, Weiner did an interview– maybe with Alan, maybe someone else, Iâ€™m not sure– but he mentioned that he tried researching single/divorced dads in the 60s and finding nothing. So I think weâ€™re moving in a direction where Don attempts to takes custody of at least Sally. It would be unconventional, certainly, but the show does seem to shoot for the unexpected.
With Faye Miller, I donâ€™t think Don was â€œtestingâ€ her in any way (although itâ€™s easy to see why she might view it that way). Heâ€™s just so insecure and unsure of himself as a parent, he had more faith in her as a psychologist (and possibly also as a woman) to say and do the right thing. He doesnâ€™t recognize (or believe) that simply loving her and expressing this fact is enough.
I can supply a couple of anecdotes about divorced fathers and custody in the 1960s, because I had the dubious honor of going through it twice. The first time, in 1965, my mom left a 4 year marriage and took us away. After about a year, mom met husband #2, and shortly thereafter I saw my natural father for the last time. In 1969, we moved to California for a year. When we came home, mom stayed with another man. When they formally divorced, I stayed with my stepfather. I don’t know how much to generalize from two anecdotes, but I suspect that latter scenario would have been extremely rare in 1965, even with mom basically abandoning us for a year.
Bringing it back to the show, even if Don had the personal qualities of empathy required to raise Sally by himself, there is no way he would have been comfortable breaking out of traditional gender roles. Don is incredibly intuitive about the hidden (and often denied or ignored) emotional needs of men of his kind and of his time, but he is woefully unequipped for the changes that are already happening in his world. If he were in a different line of work, he could easily float along, his worldview becoming increasingly outdated. As an advertising man, he will need to adapt or die, and I am not sold on his ability to adapt. i suspect his finely tuned instincts will eventually fail him. He reinvented himself to be a very specific archetype, and in the process was forced to keenly observe and internalize a specific set of values. I don’t think he can do it again.
@dtor, I remember that interview, it was with Alan. I remember because I thought it was so interesting that there wasn’t any information about divorced men during that time.
At the same time Weiner also said that there must be consequences. Not sure how that statement applies to this particular situation, but he was quite adamant about it and I’m waiting to see where that train of thought goes. I don’t think we’ve seen it all yet. (I really need to read that interview again to see if those two statements were as tied together as I remember them being in my mind.)
I also agree that Don was by no means testing Fay for the exact reasons you stated.
Something about the many small appearances of Megan throughout the episode make me think she could be the next woman in Don’s life. I like the character – she is understated and clearly empathetic and caring and competent as well.
Poor Sally and yes, wow what an actress – they did hit the mother lode when they found her. She just breaks your heart. It is hard to watch as someone who grew up in that era and was treated like a possession rather than a person with no one every asking what you feel or what you want – just being moved around like a chess piece and considered a burden when you don’t behave quietly and do as you are told.
And, Roger was just perfect in the scene when they were robbed – keeping eyes down, calmly handing everything over to avoid escalation to a violent conclusion. Just perfect.
Everything is really roiling now – can’t wait to see what comes next.
I totally agree regarding Megan. Whether she’s Don’s next secretary, conquest, or wife, it feels like she’s going to have a significant role on the show. Sally sure liked her.
Megan definitely is competant and caring, but does she have to be the pot to Don’s soup?
@Lee, I too was really impressed with the way Roger handled the mugging. And I wouldn’t have thought to keep my eyes on the ground either. But I’ll remember it now!
I think because the series, and this episode in particular, is so much about gender roles, Megan’s presence was to remind us of a particular type of behavior typically ascribed to the ideal woman, that is, being a loving mother. There is no problem with this ideal in itself–as we see with Megan it is of great value to humanity–but there is a problem in attempting to impose this role on all women regardless of their personal characteristics. Faye, for example, finds fulfillment in developing other aspects of her character.
I would be surprised if Don ended up with Megan, as it would be a regressive choice psychologically–he would be choosing a “good mother” for himself (never having had one). Rachel, the archetype of the good mate for Don, is a woman who carries herself as Don’s equal, not his loving caretaker. This points to Faye, though I keep hoping for someone even more compelling.
I noticed a few episodes ago that there were little glances from Megan to Joyce when she’d come into reception. Maybe Megan won’t be Don’s next conquest or maybe she was just curious.
@Susanc, You might be onto something! I think the last time we see Megan in this most recent episode is when Joyce came in, and Megan asked brightly “Are you here to see Peggy?”
@Susanc and Dan, Joyce blatantly oggled Megan in the episode where she made her first appearance. Peggy even asked her if she wanted to meet downstairs and she said something to the effect of “no, I want to look at that receptionist.”
I loved Faye’s cluelessness with Sally. “Hi Sally, I’m Faye. Do you remember me from yesterday?”
And Sally’s warm response to Megan’s hug was just heartbreaking. Made me wonder when was the last time she was hugged like that.
You are so right. Like Don, I thought a PhD in psychology would give Faye at least a little ability to relate to Sally. But Faye was so forced and lacked any real warmth with Sally. Megan, on the other hand, was warm and loving. Exactly what Sally needs and will never get from Betty.
What’s worse is how normal and casual Sally and Fay were the night before. Fay just fell apart. Whatever test Fay thinks she failed was one of her own design.
I don’t blame her, however, for not wanting to get involved with a man with small children, especially after watching the hysterical breakdown of the oldest one. It’s difficult enough even without a demanding professional life. But she was worried the night before about how to introduce herself to Sally (“Fay” vs. “Girlfriend”) and clearly had been wondering about the status of her relationship with Don, and this to me felt like the end of it.
They’ll probably still go out to dinner on Saturday though. And then it will just blow away.
I didn’t get that Faye does not want to get involved with a man with small children. To the contrary, she was over-eager and disappointed that their introductory meeting was so forced. If someone sacrificed their desire for children to a professional life, marrying someone with kids of their own (especially a non-custodial parent,so she wouldn’t have to give up her job) could be very attractive.
Surprised no one has mentioned when Megan is speaking with Joyce that she was fighting back tears.
A geographical questions….aren’t the new SCDP offices downtown?…or at least not on Madison ave anymore? In one scene you can clearly see the iconic 666 of 666 5th ave building(the famous Top of the 666’s restaurant on the top floor back then) from Don’s office window, as if it were directly across the street…if so that would make his office to be on 51st/52nd street and 5th ave…Madison would be too far east to see that sign….if the offices were down town, it would make that impossible….
They’re in the Time-Life building, at 50th St. & 6th Ave.
I think they’re in the Time-Life building. Cooper said they could’ve gotten more space if they moved downtown.
When Joyce comes into Peggy’s office to invite her out, Stan recites the first line of the Petula Clark hit but substitutes ‘Midtown’ for ‘Downtown’ at the end.
Note: Another Clark song is playing in the background at the bar.
Stan changes the lyrics because he is assuming they will head to the more liberal downtown, but when they say P.J. Clark’s realizes they are staying midtown.
There have been episodes over the 4 year run of this great show that clearly put the women up front. Season 2 had a lot of those, with Peggy, Joan and Betty each offering a different version of womanhood at the time. And then there was the whole (not unrelated) Marilyn-Jackie dichotomy. It’s nice to see in Season 4 that Weiner is still exploring this theme, with the addition of Fay, Joyce and even now Sally.
This episode began to explore the interplay of issues for women and for “Negroes” as they were referred to by people who were trying to use the then correct term. In her conversation with Abe, Peggy begins to draw connections between the plight of women and the plight of African-Americans, but then she devolves into comparing oppressions, foreshadowing the blind spots of many middle class, white feminists of the early years of the Second Wave who thought their problems were worse than those of Blacks. Since Peggy seems to want to be a forward thinking person of her generation, she makes the suggestion of Harry Belafonte as a singer who could record the commercial jingle to her male co-workers (all of whom seem to know of the boycott while she’s been shielded from that information) and she is quickly shot down.
It will be interesting to see what the show does about the issue of civil rights for Blacks moving forward and how Peggy’s emerging consciousness either incorporates other disadvantaged groups or just remains focused on women. My guess is that based on her comment in The Suitcase that “what happens in this office” is what matters most to her, she will continue to tow the corporate line, while working hard to keep moving up.
I love that they are looking at women’s issues at the time. Peggy, Joan, Dr. Faye and even Sally are living their lives in a man’s world, and I think that Sally, with her youth, has the best chance at breaking out of what has women stuck back then. Peggy’s trying too, but she may just run out of time in her career before the times start changing. Good luck Sally. Please don’t go down the wrong teenage road.
Although Peggy certainly does have significant cluelessness about the true situation for “Negroes,” I think her attitude is less “women have more problems than Negroes” than “my own group (women) has so many problems, what room do I have to spare for any other group, however deserving?”
It’s interesting to note that throughout the struggle for women’s suffrage, women were repeatedly faced with these kinds of either/or choices, or at least the perception of them. In the 19th century, there was great division within the women’s movement about including colored people – the decision was eventually made that it was too much to bite off women’s suffrage AND racial rights in one fight.
In the early 20th century, just when women’s suffrage was really getting some traction – thanks in no small part to a campaign of civil disobedience – women were asked to set aside the fight for the good of the country, because of WWI; the idea being that we couldn’t fight for women’s rights and fight the Germans at the same time. In that case, however, at least some of the groups decided that they were tired of waiting.
Did anyone else have a hard time buying that Roger and Joan, immediately after being mugged, would go around the corner for some sex? The whole situation felt forced to me, like they were having trouble figuring out how to finally get this to happen.
There’s something about being in a life or death situation that makes you do things you wouldn’t normally do. Joan wanted to stop feeling the fear and feel something else. She kind of used Roger, not the other way around.
I didn’t mind the sex after, I minded the mugging scene. It was one of the only examples of lazy writing I can remember on Mad Men. Rather than having it be a natural reoccurance of old feelings between two people who have both experienced recent emotional trauma they had to throw in the mugging.
I was wondering if they were going to try for a hotel, but then realized – no wallets! And the moment would have passed.
I agree with above comments about the sets of that scene. Really bad.
No wallets- and no rings. Although, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen Roger wear a wedding ring -with Mona or Jane. Don never wore one. Was it just not a thing for men back then? Anyways, I thought the lack of an outward symbol of committment may have made the episode with Roger more “OK” with Joan.
I didn’t mind the inclusion of the mugging. It showed a couple of things: 1) It was a neighborhood that Joan and Roger used to roam together in happier times that has now become troubled. 2) Joan was the first one to point that out, and Roger argued about it, which demonstrates in another way that “men never know what’s going on” 3) “Everything is replaceable” could refer to Greg or the wedding ring.
Also, after going through that terrifying ordeal and her moment of passion, Joan shows up at work the next day in the most 1960s-ish dress we’ve ever seen her in. It’s got a new pattern and a new shape. She confronted Roger directly about her feelings the next day and stated exactly what they were going to do about them–new strategy for solving problems–and I like to believe that it means Joan has mustered up the courage/desire to change with the times.
General hamhanded/hackneyed stuff amidst an otherwise interesting episode:
1) The opening with Don and Faye in bed. It feels like they’ve rushed through this whole subplot from the get-go. Not at all leisurely paced and subtle, as Mad Men often is.
2) I agree, the mugging thing totally ‘took me out of the story’ to use a little writing workshop speak. You get mugged and then you have a tryst around the corner? They went like two yards down the street! You don’t try to find a cop or a pay phone to report it? You don’t even really leave the scene of the crime?
3) The Blankenship death farce was tonally problematic. Mad Men has done a much better job pulling off ‘crazy workplace antics’ in the past.
4) Peggy’s argument with Joyce’s poem-writing friend at the bar was way too ‘Sixties,’ like something out of one of those bad ABC Sunday Night movies or mini-series where people ardently discuss ‘race’ and ‘gender’ and ‘the changes going on during this turbulent period of American history we’re living through.’ They might as well have cued up “Stop, hey, what’s that sound.”
Some great moments in this ep too (Sally and Faye, Sally’s fall and hug with Megan, Cooper’s wonderful astronaut line). Just felt like being a little critical of the writing this time around.
Sean
@Saean, Huh! It’s amazing how different people see things. Granted I’m great at suspending disbelief, and the sex scenes did seem a bit over the top, but that could easily just be *my* filter that I see things through.
I thought everything else about this episode was great. Maybe it’s that I’m not looking for as much realism as you are when I watch a TV show? I love fiction and don’t watch say, the history channel. I want to see things in a way I normally wouldn’t, but have fun doing it, if that makes sense.
Now that I think about it, I liked this episode much better than last weeks. Even with time to reflect that one didn’t grow on me. Watch, you liked that one much better than this one. :)
Sean, dead on assessment (especially point number 4–got a chuckle out the Buffalo Springfield reference).
I couldn’t help but think at the beginning of the episode that Miss Blankenship was finally getting her act together and we’d be settling in to her being Don’s secretary for a while. Then she dies.
Anyone want to ascribe any significance to the fact that when Joan first assigned Ida to Don, he acknowledged that’s what he needed at the time, and that she dies just as he’s putting his life together and starts dating Faye?
I read a comment on the mad men facebook page that compared Don to King Lear and Ms. Blanketship to Lear’s Fool. While I don’t think that that’s literally what Weiner and co had in mind, there’s something to it. Her artless commentary on his depressing life really highlighted his flaws and mistakes.
I don’t see Faye and Don getting married and living happily ever after. If she refuses to be a mother figure to Sally, and Don says “that’s fine,” that indicates that they are not in it for the long haul.
Three things that struck me about this episode in addition to what everyone else has said: Don is drinking more–not a lot yet, but more than he was after he “reformed;” Sally’s look and mannerisms were very much like her mother’s, and even her voice was flat like Betty’s for much of the time (obviously she broke out of that from time to time, but even after she had fallen, the “No, it won’t” had a resigned quality to it); and I wondered how Dr. Faye doing so poorly with Sally might affect the relationship between Don and her in the future. She seemed to feel that she was put on the spot in a situation in which she was not comfortable–which she was–and he seemed upset that she couldn’t make things right with his daughter (no one could, of course, and I realize that the fact that he can’t bring himself to step up emotionally also makes him uncomfortable; his frustration with Dr. Faye is probably also somewhat guilt induced.) I also thought it was interesting that Sally isn’t missing much: she noticed that Dr. Faye has keys to the apartment, and then she says that she knew that they had peanut butter. He manages to dismiss her comments, but she doesn’t miss much.
I, too, loved Pete helping to get rid of Miss Blankenship and Harry’s comment.
Garrett and Alan: Good call about Joan’s glasses.
Chris: I liked what you pointed out about the symbolism of the unexpected elevator opening for Peggy, Joan, and Faye. Also, the looks on their faces were informative.
Excellent episode in an already excellent season.
I think Don knows what he is getting with Faye. He overheard her screaming telephone argument with what seemed to be an ex-lover. Faye yelled that she doesn’t cook.
Alan, this title just spoils the death in the episode. By seeing the previews online, i knew that a major death was coming and just by looking at your title I knew who it was. Now i don’t get to watch this episode until tonight (I live in Paris, France) and i’m not that sensitive to spoilers (even unintentional ones) but others might feel otherwise. Just thought to point that out.
I will read the review after i watch the episode tonight.
I don’t come to this site until I’ve seen the episode, ever. I don’t even watch the previews at the end of the show. I like to have as pure an experience as possible. Last week I even waited for a few friends to read the Rolling Stone interview, to make sure there was nothing in there that would be… too much information.
If you’re as sensitive as I am, you have to take care of yourself. No one else is going to do it. I mean that in the kindest way. I think spoilers DO spoil, and this show is too dear to me to let that happen.
But why come to a site like this when you know that it’s all about discussing what happened on the show? This discussion will always be filled with intentional spoilers. (Your words: nobody here is trying to “spoil” the show for others. It’s assumed that if you are here, you have watched the show, or don’t mind knowing what happened.)
I think the point is that when you come to the HitFix site, “Blankenship down” jumps out at you on the main page, even if you weren’t planning to read Alan’s episode review right away. (In a few hours this may no longer be the case.)
You think that’s bad? Look on the front page of NYTimes.com first thing this morning: “Mad Men Watch: R.I.P. Ida Blankenship.” And this was before I watched the episode!
How would’ve “Weekend at Ida’s” struck you?
The episode also explored the idea of a “real man” contrasted with the various women in their respective marriage and family/career choices: real men and their car parts, Don a flyfisherman, the “I’m from Vermont” comment (suggesting being comfortable in rugged nature), running a business. And, of course, men can’t deal with children’s emotional problems (Don hands Sally over to Faye for that) but men can go out and have fun with their kids.
Minor point but Sally’s haircut, for which she is largely responsible, really suits her. It really makes her seem more powerful, independent and modern.
You know, looking at her in this episode I thought that she looked too old to be playing a 10-year-old girl (by a couple of years, it seems to me) but looking at her IMDB page I see she is actually 10 years old.
Joan suddenly wanting Roger after the mugging seemed a real stretch and the death and aftermath seemed an attempt to revisit the black humor of the lawnmower episode. Other than that, pretty good episode.
I don’t think that Joan all of the sudden wanted Roger. I think there is and always will be that undeniable chemistry between them. Joan hasn’t acted upon them (recently) because of her respect for her marraige, and her frustrations with her marraige came to a head after the mugging and she gave in to her feelings. Her and Roger are perfect for each other…they know each other so well. I love how Joan always calls Roger out on his BS and how Roger knows what Joan needs when she is down. Their timings are never right, however, and I don’t think they will ever have legitimate relationship.
I’m gonna call it now: Joan’s going to get pregnant. She went off the pill to be ready when Greg got back from basic training, and I doubt she would have gone back on it when she found out otherwise (I doubt she was planning on having random sex with Roger). So the question is, will she keep it? This may be Joanie’s last chance to have a child.
The timing might be close enough that she wouldn’t know if the child was Greg’s or Roger’s. Reminds me of Don asking Peggy if she knew who the father of her child was. I love to tie things in from other episodes.
@ritz. I do agree with you. I just thought to point that out to Alan. I also admit that hardly anyone will be making the link between the title and the previews. I do also see the intended pun with classic Alan’s humor. Anyway, i’ll be back here to participate in the conversation once I’ve seen the episode and have something of substance to add.
I didn’t see the previews but saw “Blankenship Down” in my Google Reader before I saw the episode. So I was spoiled, but it’s not a big deal.
One of my favorite scenes last night was seeing Joan in a totally unguarded state, in her PJs and thick black glasses. This was certainly a first. It’s a constant heartbreak to see a woman as bright, emotionally rounded, and intelligent as Joan continuously get the shaft on all fronts.
Of course Sally’s abject desperation in hopping a train to the city to see her father was just gut-wrenching. Despite the circumstances, it was nice to see just the two of them spending time together — Don tucking Sally in and tenderly sweeping her hair out of her face was a really lovely moment. His genuine, albeit largely unexpressed love for his daughter was so evident in that small gesture, and stood in stark contrast with Bettyâ€™s chilly, obligatory â€œI was worried about youâ€ stroke of Sallyâ€™s cheek in the SCDP lobby as everyone looked on. I also couldnâ€™t help but notice that the morning at the zoo ended up as an all day affair, with Don and Sally showing up to the office just 5 minutes before Betty was due to pick her up. Did anyone else spy Sallyâ€™s prominently displayed Christmas necklace from Don?
Don clearly feels incompetent as a solo parent and finds it necessary to solicit the help of women, whether they are secretaries or lovers. Recalling how adeptly heâ€™s handled past difficult situations with his children (his empathy toward Sallyâ€™s fears and standoffishness when Baby Gene was born come to mind), itâ€™s obvious that heâ€™d be a great father, if heâ€™d only allow himself to be one on a regular basis. Certainly he couldnâ€™t do much worse than Betty, who is stuck in her own narcissistic, infantile state of emotional immaturity.
I noticed the necklace too- it made me smile. She’s so proud of it, I’m sure she was excited to wear it to see her dad in the city!
That necklace was the source of some considerable trauma for me. I’m glad I watched everything else before this. With all the hustle and bustle at the office, Joan’s pen was bouncing around quite a bit, which reminded me of Joey’s lewd comment in last week’s episode. Then when Sally’s pendant swayed as she was placing Don’s french toast on the coffee table, wearing one of Don’s T-shirtsâ€¦
I don’t ever want to make such an association again. It disturbed me far more than Sally’s masturbation scene a few weeks ago. I guess it makes sense in an episode in which all these different women see a reflection of themselves in Sally, but it’s still unsettling. She was channeling quite a bit of her mother, as well.
When Faye, Joan, and Peggy stand in the doorway to the lobby, as Sally is returned to her motherâ€”the looks on everyone’s faces was heartbreaking. Don may as well have been putting Sally on a boat, as if in this one moment these career women were idly watching from their “safe” harbor as he was dooming his daughter to a horrifying domesticity.
Mad Men has never exactly been subtle about its themes and messages, but as long as the stories are this compelling, I don’t mind when the girls all take the back elevator.
As for Sean Fillmoreâ€¦ that suttering was some of the worst acting I’ve seen on this show.
@Jake As someone who works with a stutterer, I disagree about the stutterer. To me it was just like sitting in one of our incredibly awkward meetings (when he’s under pressure and the stuttering is worse) where no one knows where to look… Anyhow, it rang true for me.
I predict that in the season finale, Don Draper is going to confront Henry Francis over the fact he is touching Sally Draper.
Calling it now
Henry Francis has done nothing but protect Sally. I think he respects her and what she’s going through as a child of divorce. He was the one who suggested therapy for her. Believe me, no man who is molesting a child would ever, ever, ever suggest taking him or her to a therapist.
Besides that, there is no evidence of this. I know that some comments are just meant to provoke discussion, but, well, this seems based on… nothing.
I’m sorry I’m not as smart a TV watcher as you are.
Mad Men is a different type of TV drama than we are used to seeing. On Mad Men, Sally would not have been molested by anyone, and Don would never consider that it could be a possibility that she was.
It would be an unwelcome cliche for Henry to be molesting her, and I agree with ritz and Linda… It’s not that kind of show. It’s Betty that is and always was the problem for Sally. Don is no longer there to act as a buffer, and Henry… he probably doesn’t want to interfere, or cause problems. He has enough problems with Betty as it is.
It seemed to me that early in the episode, when Sally was trying to charm Don out of his anger, she was doing a spot-on impersonation of her mother when Betty was at her most kittenish.
I absolutely agree.
Agreed. Even sounded like Betty throughout.
Yes, I thought Sally nailed a few different aspects of Betty’s personality – “her most kittenish” but also her flat, petulant tone and her tantrums.
Agreed. I also dont know how to feel about Sally manipulating Don. While they dont spend time together often enough, he said “no negotiating” to her about how long they could spend the day together at the zoo maybe? the time was noon yet they showed up at the office just a few minutes before Betty was supposed to be there-which would have been 5 o’clock. It was no surprise to me that Sally would react badly when told no. She got her way for the entire trip to see her father. Pizza delivered, an entire day with her dad etc. She was in charge of what happened that entire visit and when it was time to be told what to do-she wasnt having it. I cant stand Betty but I dont think this episode was just a statement about her horrible parenting and Don’s absence; I think it also showed Sally picking up on Betty’s “talents” at manipulating people.
Love how well they get the details – Sally’s hair was not combed after the night at Don’s.
I spotted that as well!
you guys are good! I saw it, but it didn’t register. Now that you say it, it was perfect.
I understand what would lead Peggy to equate her situation with that of black people but found her comments vaguely repulsive. And the notion that Harry Belafonte would ever shill for a company that discriminated against people of color highlights her need to get educated on this score. I’m sure she will as time goes by.
Loved the camera angles, running in opposite directions, in dealing with B’s death and Sally’s fall. We see Peggy walking down the corridor calling out Ida’s name, only to discover her dead. And later we see Sally running for her life down the same hallway in the opposite direction. Brought to mind the brilliant Cooper comment about 1898 birth in a barn to death on the 37th Floor. Astronauts.
In the mugging scene, I so felt how competent and manly Roger Sterling truly can be. And why it is that Joan loves and needs him.
The Womens Movement of the time actually came out of the Civil Rights Movement. I met one of the “Bra-Burners” (there were no bra’s) some years after the Atlantic City, Miss America Pageant protest. She had been a Civil Rights worker, went down South to register voters. They all worked very hard, put their lives on the line, but found that they were treated… well, like secretaries and bed-mates. It was in that soup that they started talking about their position as women — first in the movement, then in a wider context.
So, in my opinion, not repulsive at all.
Fair enough. Though one could make the reasonable argument that the Suffragist Movement at the turn of the century preceded the Civil Rights Movement–and is the true mother to the Women’s Liberation Movement. I like Peggy and am invested in her success but thought her line of argument at the bar with Abe was childish and self-absorbed — and a good example, unfortunately, of how the insidious the corporate mindset can be. But I take your point that my use of the word repulsive was perhaps excessive.
@ritz
There were indeed elements of the women’s movement that grew out of the civil rights movement and there were also feminist precursors that came from other places. But I do think that there is an element here of Peggy being a bit out of touch both because she is, as she says, not a political person and because she is a bit oblivious to her own privilege. She is concerned about the opportunities that are restricted to her because she cannot join certain country clubs but that is not really comparable to being restricted by State sponsored violence, from being able to eat at a simple diner or from walking through the front door of a hotel. She is certainly correct that he is severely underestimating the difficulties she faces as a woman and being more than a little condescending about it but I also got the sense that she was a little angry with herself for being so ill informed and limited in her knowledge and understanding of what was happening in the larger social context.
I hate it when that happens.. my fault, I know…
Peggy repulsive in her comments? I think she is underestimating the positions blacks could attain at that time and how much more opportunity she had starting out.
On the other hand? Once a black copy writer gets hired at SCDP he’ll rise faster in the organization than she will. Thurgood Marshall 1967 vs Sandra Day O’Connor 1981. Barack Obama 2008 vs…
So I agree that Peggy doesn’t have a full understanding of the situation in 1964 her point isn’t completely off base. Peggy has more opportunities in 1965 no question but her point isn’t 100 percent off base.
For more context on this topic, including the history of how the women’s movement grew out of the Civil Rights Movement and other social movements of the 60s, see Ruth Rosen’s The World Split Open. Ritz’s comment about these women working for the liberation of others but finding themselves treated as secretaries and bed-mates is spot-on-at times they were literally passed around from male leader to leader, sharing their(female) ideas and receiving no credit for it. The book explains how the women broke off from this patriarchy and formed the women’s lib movement and NOW and other groups, and even how the FBI infiltrated them to try and bring them down. I wanted to mention it before in relation to this show, but couldn’t find the right opportunity.
Voting is one thing-having candidates and issues that pertain to you and what is important to your life is something else entirely, and that’s where the women’s movement differs from the suffragettes and is more similar to civil rights. The women’s movement isn’t just about women earning the right to do things that men can do, such as vote-its about addressing issues pertinent to women, such as childcare, reproductive issues, women’s healthcare, sexual harrassment, rape laws, etc. Thank the women’s movement for all the attention breast cancer receives in today’s era, for example. It is an historical book, but well worth the read for those of you interested in an in-depth look at where these “women of Mad Men” are really headed.
@Rowan729, The World Split Open sounds like a very insightful read. I put it on my to read list. Thanks!
An interesting conversation but I would just want to add this — MM asks us on a weekly basis to examine the organic (our immediate impulse-reaction to what we see) and the abstract (hindsight and 20-20 vision, our understanding of very recent history). I don’t see attaining the right to vote for women as anything other that what it is — the signal achievement that led to all else. I was a secretary and executive secretary for 20 years — I gave it up to become a housewife and mother in 1996. I understand matters of harrasment and glass ceilings and all the rest of it — Joan is a lucky woman to have achieved what she has and I hope she learns to fully enjoy it one day soon and Peggy is off the charts — but honestly there is just no way that I would ever look to equate whatever I and my other women colleagues, of any color, went through with the massive struggle of African Americans in this country — not without blushing at at least.And certainly not in 1965 . I don’t ordinarily look to dictate how artists should conduct their business or do their thing but I do think that unless MM can begin to address the matter of race in a real way sometime very very soon it will have jumped the mother of all sharks.
“Repulsive” isn’t the word I would use, but I follow. The suggestion that a black copywriter could work his/her way up the way that she did ignores the fact that she started out as Don’s secretary; That first step becomes a lot steeper when the only way you can get in the door is by emptying trash cans in the middle of the night.
Besides, would Don/Roger/Burt be willing to hire a copywriter who they have to keep hidden in the back whenever the Fillmore guys are in the building?
Maybe in a few years, when Pete Campbell is running the place…
Did anyone else think that Sally’s dress in this episode looked a lot like Betty’s dress from Season 3 when she meets Henry Francis at the diner? ([www.tvguide.com]) I was immediately struck by that when I saw her. Then it made me think that in both episodes Betty and Sally are running away from home.
Another connection I drew was after watching a Inside Mad Men video on AMC’s website where Mathew Weiner said that in this episode Sally tries on different rolls with Don: daughter, mother and lover. In which case the comparison to Betty who was becoming Henry Francis’ lover in that episode would be a good one. I don’t exactly know what this portends. Perhaps that this is a turning point in Don and Sally’s relationship. That going forward Don realizes that Sally isn’t such a little girl any more or that he perhaps take greater interest in how she is being raised by Betty.
Many things about Sally screamed ‘Betty’ to me. The way she walked. Her manners. The way she brought Don his toast. And there was a lot of Betty in the way she screamed “Stop it!”.
The most disturbing to me was the way she sat down, straight up, hands folded, legs crossed – so incredibly adult it almost pained me to see it. It was as if she was wearing a corset, both literally and figuratively, and it’s not hard to see who taught her that.
I thought Don’s response to the lady who brought sally back about “I’ve offered you money, what more do you want!” showed how he really does not understand how to relate to women.
I don’t think it’s just with women, though. At that moment, I flashed on Grandpa Gene’s comment (paraphrasing), “You people think everything can be solved by throwing money at it.”
He wanted to throw money at the Anna problem in California too, and was rebuffed by her sister. He won’t change, but it is out of kindness that he’s offering it.
I believe Roger may have said something about this. Don doesn’t understand money because he grew up without. He tries to emote with money and it doesn’t work because some people want more than money from him, eg. Peggy.
I think it was Betty who said that. I remember her saying that she can tell Don did not grow up with money because he doesn’t know how to handle it.
“I knew you were poor. I’ve seen how you are with money, you don’t understand it.” Betty in “The Gypsy and the Hobo”
Peggy’s conversation at the bar with Abe — who she liked on first meeting several months before — showed how she was not accustomed to talking about world issues and politics with people her own age. At that time in the ’60s and later, that was how people her age related. (Think about Midge and her friends in 1960!) Peggy’s office environment and relationships with older people at work have been her world, as she said herself, in “The Suitecase.” She’s most comfortable in the office.
Peggy took Abe’s comments personally and, IMHO, was pretty thin-skinned. Later — after their encounter over Abe’s article, it was nice to see that some of his words apparently stuck with her when she suggested using Harry Belafonte’s work in later in the meeting with Don, Ken and Stan.
“This is discourse!” I heard that a lot in college. Still fell as flat on me as it did on Peggy.
One more thing I wanted to mention was how frequently Petula Clark showed up in this week’s soundtrack — Stan was tongue-in-cheek singing “Downtown” while Peggy and Joyce chatted, and in the very next bar scene “I Know a Place” was playing.
If Joan gets pregnant this show has officially become a soap opera.
On Peggy vs. Abe again, I like how the show portrayed both characters as being wrong or flawed in some way. Abe is a blowhard and a sexist who diminishes what women go through, but he’s right that the career-focused Peggy seems to care little about people beyond herself. Peggy thinks discrimination against blacks can be rebutted by “well, I made it despite discrimination so they can too” — a claim that’s probably inaccurate and extremely self-centered. Neither character admits the possibility that “hey, maybe both blacks and women are having some problems” — political discussions on TV are too often black and white, right vs. wrong, so it was good to see a bunch of shades of gray in here.
It’s also clear that Peggy has been so focused on her own career advancement that she’s barely even thought about the “great causes” like civil rights that her peers are getting interested in. Sure, many people like Abe get involved in the civil rights cause because they want to seem smarter and better than everyone else, but just because someone is a self-interested jerk, that doesn’t make him wrong (much like Jimmy McNulty). This is what stayed with Peggy after she kicked Abe out, the nagging guilt that the jerk might be right.
Andrew–I agree. It was a gutsier, and more realistic portrayal of what people in their positions at the time would think. Yet it was still, as per Virginia’s earlier comment, hard for me to stomach, as I think I want to see Peggy as someone who “gets it” given her own experiences, and her resistance and ignorance of her own privilege was hard to watch. I always cringe when people try to make these comparisons (i.e.: whose oppression is worse). Its all so much complex and intertwined than this. Ditto the meeting where Don writes the boycott off as not their problem or concern. So hard to not see these character grow more quickly.
I love the scenes between Sally and Don, but I couldn’t help but think Don could have done a little more with Sally, maybe talk to her, ask her questions about why she’s unhappy, etc (instead of pawning her off to Faye at the end, which of course led to one heartbreaking and uncomfortable scene) once he finds out Sally ran away from home. In a way, sure Betty is a cold hearted bitch of a mother, but how is Don ignoring Sally’s issues helping either (and especially since he already does not spend a lot of time with them.) Especially coming from a man who once again dismisses psychiatry as a remedy of any kind. At least Betty is letting Sally see someone who she might feel comfortable (or grow to be) talking to, if neither of her parents wants to do that with her. Even if miraculously Betty doesn’t put up a fight and lets Sally be with Don, I’m starting to think that Don wouldn’t be any better as a father either (he is much better with Sally than Betty is, but at this point in time, he doesn’t have the time to be a good father to Sally, drinking issues aside. And Sally will no doubt NOT be going to that psychiatrist under Don’s care).
So, yeah, poor Sally.
I am missing Pete and Lane something fierce. Hope they get more to do next week!
I think Don’s responses ring true of the era. My father who had his first kid in 1967 at the age of 28 said he didn’t know he had kids until they could speak and was never very adept at parenting-he was reflecting what he was brought up on. His style of parenting was very similar to Don Draper.
I dpn’t give Betty too much credit on having Sally see a shrink. She just wants Sally fixed and fast. Betty simply has other women taking care of Sally; Carla takes care of Sally’s physical needs, such as preparing food and being her babysitter/maid, while her psychiatrist takes care of Sally’s mind. It’s no accident a few episodes ago the show had Carla dropping off Sally to the doctor’s office, a door to the waiting room separating them. Those are the two nurturing women in Sally’s life, both who are paid to do so. And after Don’s unwillingness/inability to deal with Sally’s pain in this last episode, at least Sally has those two women.
I too think that Joan will be getting pregnant. I thought she was going to be getting pregnant ever since that scene in the doctor’s office (though I assumed it would be right before Greg left). There’s been a bit of a life-and-death theme in this show (Anna dies on Peggy’s birthday, Grandpa Gene dies right before baby Gene is born, Phoebe the nurse makes a comment about seeing people coming into the world and leaving the world at her job), so Joan getting pregnant in the same episode that someone dies seems to make sense.
Also, going along with the theme, I’m convinced that Roger’s going to die (dying gets mentioned a lot around Roger, and this episode was particularly heavy on it), and I’m pretty sure it’s going to happen when Pete’s child is born.
Mad Men mines a lot of dramatic tension from what we, the audience, know will happen in the future. Most often, and especially in this episode, I think about the upcoming feminist revolution, and am tantalized wondering when (and if) the females will Wake Up. How marvelous that left-wing Abe can’t imagine feminist rallies. And Peggy, working for The Man, may be in just the wrong industry to fight against misogyny. Sally, the future hippie, at present looks and sounds exactly like her mother. In many of these cases, it’s like looking at the flame on a bomb fuse getting closer and closer
For many of the left-wing men, women’s issues and feminism were nearly impossible to comprehend. The character is actually very accurate in his championing of civil rights while overlooking women’s issues in that era. I’m very interested to see how Peggy evolves as women’s lib moves into the era-Weiner and crew are doing a wonderful job tackling gender issues this season!
I agree with you totally! Excellent analysis (it must be since I agree with it yes?).
“Women in this time period were made to feel like failures for not having kids, and/or not being good with them. (Hell, women today are.)”
I was waiting for some acknowledgment of today’s feminist plight. As much as the show examines (and people discuss) sexism in the 60s, the writers throw plenty of male privileged naivete in there that still echos today.
There’s been more than one occasion where I’ve been watching the show and have thought, “Oh, I’ve totally had that conversation before. Well, I’m a shitbag.”
As a feminist (and one who is childless by choice), I am really glad to hear that. I was wondering if any men who started watching this show for the flash, style, or even the throwback misogyny, racism, and classicism, might start seeing the tables turn as we get into the Sixties proper and they recognize themselves in the male characters. And, because they have become invested in the female characters, maybe begin to get an inkling of what we are still dealing with.
Bravo.
“…male privileged naivete…”? Um, most of the writers and much of the support team on the show are educated women, mutually supported and encouraged in their efforts by equally educated men.
I agree. The beauty of this show is capturing these issues in a way that make the audience notice all that hasn’t changed. The time period makes it less threatening for many viewers, but the parallels are hard to miss.
Think Wallace meant the characters’ naivitÃ©, not the writers’.
Interesting comments as I work in construction and although much has improved for women most of the same antics go on today in my industry especially Stan’s frat boy attitude.
I loved the “show of force” when all the women followed Sally into reception. It felt like they were giving Betty a warning, or at least a show of solidarity for Sally, their fellow female-in-arms. Like maybe they all knew what it was like to have a mother from hell. Made me think of Abe’s sarcastic comment, “Maybe we should have a civil rights movement for women.”
Uh..YAH!
That was definitely an “I Am Woman” moment.
Good call! I liked that scene and I couldn’t quite place why, but you articulated it well as a “show of force.” All eyes were on Betty at that point, and you could tell that she really tempered what would have undoubtedly been a volatile confrontation with Sally. Instead, she reluctantly patted Sally’s cheek, eked out an emotionless “I was worried about you,” and seconds later passive-aggressively lashed out at Don for making her late for meeting Henry — all the while being stared down by 4 SCDP women.
I like what you wrote! Like Queen of Perversions, I liked that scene but did not understand why until I read your post. For me, it was a female-in-arms. Thanks!
First, will echo what many others have said–Kiernan Shipka is repeatedly spectacular and, given everything, might be the best actor on the show. She somehow manages to give real performances that are totally unforced and with no affect. It’s like she’s really Don’s kid instead of a child actor playing the child of a main character. She’s the next Natalie Portman (ignoring Star Wars, for the moment)…and yet I’m going to go into an uncomfortable place as the father of two small girls.
I focused on Sally this whole episode. My initial thoughts were that her roaming on the subway without money was step #2 in her risk-taking. First the haircut, now the unaccompanied ride to Don’s office (you could call it simply fare-hopping, but I don’t think that was the risk she was after), she’s acting out. Unfortunately, that reinforces my feelings that Sally was abused by Grandpa Gene. I read that trip, reinforced by the comments of the woman who brought her to Don’s office about the “kind of men who are on that train”, as her first sparks in genuine risk taking with me. Again, in the context of being abused, this isn’t that far “out there” of a theory.
When Don got home after work, Sally wasn’t scared of him. She asked for pizza–and got it! She’s figured out that she can get what she wants from him (and I’ll read further into “men”) and can act mostly without consequence. But more disturbing was the “morning after” scene where she makes French toast. Her behavior is NOT of a little girl/daughter, but she’s behaving like his girlfriend. He wakes up late, she comes out wearing his t-shirt having made French toast, and has a breezy gentleness about her the whole time. Proceeds to talk him out of going to work and spending time with her. When Don says “no negotiating” she immediately negotiates (and eventually gets a full day when he insisted a half day was all he had). I am not, IN ANY WAY, suggesting that she and Don have an inappropriate relationship. What I am suggesting is that Sally has seen what behavior from women gets results and what doesn’t. She’s acting towards Don in a way that she’s seen Betty do, and probably how she’s seen Betty act towards Henry. Just before the end, she and Don are walking in hand-in-hand and she’s clearly very proud of herself and her day.
But it all falls apart in the last scene where she realizes that despite her efforts she’s still the child and has absolutely no choice in what happens to her. She finally REACTS like a child when the power of her behavior is removed and lashes out at everyone, both at Dr. Faye (who DOES get to go home and stay with Don) and especially in how she grabs at the secretary who finally shows some genuine emotion towards her. The kid is emotionally wrung out.
I believe that Sally is eventually headed down a bad road to a bad place–either running away as a flower child or possibly doing harm to herself. The deadpan “no it’s not” at the end sounded like someone who knew what was going to happen.
And I say, without exaggeration, that Shipka should be nominated for an Emmy as Best Supporting Actress for this episode. I was transfixed by how well she played the part,Â moving back and forth between a kid and someone successfully being more mature than she has any right to be. Absolutely a tour de force performance and as good as Hamm in “The Suitcase”.
To Alechemist: Sally was on the train, not subway, because they live in Westchester, remember? (And with today’s major fire on the 138th street bridge, all GCT trains have been cut off!) And M. Winter would have been a matron coming into the city with her hat and gloves and feeling justified making a comment about “men on the train.” Sally would have easily been able to get from GCT to the Time-Life bldg by foot; perhaps Betty might have brought her into the city when times were rosy. After a good-night’s sleep in her usual upper bunk, Sally wakes up exhilarated – no school, it is a holiday, she wasn’t sent home yesterday (for Betty’s conveniece, right?), she is happy! As to any overtones about Sally cooking breakfast for her dad, wouldn’t she have seen how to do it from Carla and not her mother? She is pulling out all the stops trying to make herself useful and, thus, indispensable to her father – even poignantly saying she will care for her little brothers?! And Betty – the Wall of Women at the end pulled her up short – she is on notice, she is being watched and mayble this will work in Sally’s favor. Too bad Westchester County is so far from Manhattan – would be great if these women ran into Betty in the local Gristede’s or A&P! And what the hell use is the multi-visits with the smarmy Child Psychologist and who is paying for these visits again? Mad Men is a joy: intelligent and provacative and such an historically correct representation of the 60’s – a Decade that can be mined again and again.
I didn’t interpret Sally’s behavior at any point as “flirty” or girlfriend-like. I thought her relaxed, cool demeanor was a serious indicator that even an angry Don is better to her than a placated Betty. If anything, I perceived her making breakfast as slightly maternal — she was trying to prove to her Dad that having her around would be useful. This is in line with her insistence that she’d take care of her little brothers, should they come to the city to live with Don. Certainly, she’s taken a few cues from Betty on manipulating men to get what she wants, but here I saw her as an earnest little girl who desperately wanted respite from her emotionally vacuous home life to spend time with an estranged father she misses enormously.
That was also disturbing, to see Sally trying to get her father’s attention the way she assumes all these women get her father’s attention. It was very upsetting and I think deliberately so.
You folks have got me second guessing: Do you think Sally’s “innocent” use of rum instead of syrup on Don’s French toast was deliberate? Rum smells nothing like maple syrup; it’s much thinner too.
@Alechemist- the only person cooking up tasty food in Sally’s house is Carla. And when Betty does cook- it’s with a sour puss! As a daughter, there is a safe flirtation that happens with your dad. It is coy, happy and sweet and NO WAY SEXUAL. That is what Sally needed, craved and missed. She was relaxed and happy serving him french toast. Because doting on your daddy, your “first boyfriend” is like playing house. I see my 2 young daughters do it with their dad and I did it with mine etc.
@Alechemist, I have to say I agree with Gothem. It’s quite normal for daughters to want to be Dad’s #1 girl at some point during their childhood. They don’t need to be abused to want that. I know this, from personal experience with my Dad, when I was a little younger than Sally.
Dad is definitely daughters first “boyfriend”.
Hey, I never said it was sexual. My point was that Sally was mimicking the behavior she’s seen from her mom to keep her dad happy and was happy playing that role (which everyone’s comments back up). As a dad of daughters, it disturbed me on that level. The greater point was that she could pull of this control, but as soon as she got put back in the “child” role all hell broke loose. Fits into the greater theme of finding yourself and breaking (or conforming) to the roles assigned to you.
If you haven’t seen it, here’s Miss Blankenship’s facebook page.
[www.facebook.com]
Not sure if this has been mentioned…but a few things of note:
1. the end of the episode shows 2 different elevator cars. Joyce in 1 and Joan, Faye & Peggy in the other. All women but yet 2 completely different types. Joyce confident in herself and not so concerned with the perception of whom she is by anyone else in the world. Then Joan & Faye who, while accomplished by the standards of the time, are also still consumed with trying to live the way the generation prior had envisioned. Then thereâ€™s Peggy, who is like a combination of both types and slowly this season maybe becoming more like Joyce. Mainly in the sense that is no longer concerned about a man that she has to fulfill but more of a man that fits her lifestyle and will suit her needs.
2. Now hereâ€™s a long shot. Joan looking less glam is one thing, but glasses and her aging in the same episode where Ida Blankship is again using those dark glasses and passes away? Are the glasses the only thing they share in common? Certainly not. Roger Sterling having had sexual relationships with both of them to the point that he had included Blankeship in his book and regretted that Joan was omitted from it? Could it be possible foreshadowing that Joan will one day find herself as the laughing stock of an office and relegated back to just a secretary? Itâ€™s not unreasonable to see it coming (of course probably not during the lifetime of the show) but just knowing what the future holds for women in corporate America, what real skills would Joan implement to try to advance her career from an office manager (which Lane has already basically taken over)?
3. This is probably completely far-fetched, but I couldnâ€™t help but notice more and more throughout the season how while Donâ€™s world is now basically out in the open or not as hidden; every woman on the show seems to now possess a hidden side that is not known by many, if at all.