‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Rejected’: The pear-ent trap

“You can’t tell how people are going to behave based on how they have behaved.” -Don
So who are “The Rejected” of this episode’s title? Obviously, there’s pretentious artist Davey Kellogg, whose nude photos were rejected by Life. Peggy’s concept for the Pond’s campaign is rejected by Faye Miller’s focus group testing. Allison continues to feel rejected by Don, and in turn rejects him (and throws a projectile at him on her way out the door). Joan finds herself too “old and married” to be eligible for the focus group (and gets kicked out of her office during it, since the room doubles as the observation lounge). Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce is on the verge of rejecting one of Pete’s biggest clients due to a conflict, but newly-expecting papa Pete manages to turn that rejection on its head and leverage Trudy’s pregnancy into landing the entire Vick’s empire but Clearasil.
And perhaps most importantly, Peggy spends the hour caught between the life she rejected when she gave up her baby and the one she wound up with as a result of that choice.
Pete and Peggy’s affair, the baby it produced, and her decision to give it up(*) without telling Pete, was one of the series’ very first stories, and one that’s been dealt with intermittently ever since. Peggy used the news to shut down Pete’s advances during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and that revelation was an obvious source of tension between the two in their few scenes together in season three. Mostly, though, their circumstances have forced them to bottle any feelings on that. Pete has realized – spurred in part by Peggy’s confession about the baby – that he really does love and need Trudy. (Had Peggy kept the baby, Pete might have left Trudy, or at the very least its presence might have driven a wedge in that marriage.) Peggy thrills at the professional and personal freedom she has as a single woman with no familial responsibilities. And the close quarters and scrappy dynamic of the new firm means they have to work together and leave their other issues behind.
(*) And just to prevent the inevitable tangent that happens in the comments whenever this comes up, even though it shouldn’t by now: Peggy’s sister is NOT raising Peggy and Pete’s baby. Several episodes in season two made that abundantly clear – most notably the one where we see that her sister was very pregnant at the time when Peggy gave birth – yet for some reason the question is asked every single time. No. Just no. Thank you.
Every now and then, though, they have to confront things. Peggy loves who and what she’s become – a respected and influential part of the firm, someone who’s comfortable smoking pot at a downtown happening and politely fending off the advances of her new lesbian friend while a man with a grizzly bear head walks past – but she admitted to Freddie that she’d like to be married some day, and can’t resist trying on Faye Miller’s engagement ring during the focus group. And when she hears the news that Pete is finally expecting a baby with Trudy, it knocks her for a loop. It’s not that she regrets the choice she made, but that the emotions of that time, suppressed for so long, can’t help bubbling up to the surface again.
Pete never wanted to adopt, and wasn’t sure he wanted a child at all – in part because of his own dysfunctional upbringing, in part because of the hurt he felt from Peggy’s news – but when he learns that against the odds of contemporary medical science, he’s gotten Trudy pregnant, he realizes that, like the wife he eventually learned to love, it’s something he wants. And after a tense lunch with Ken Cosgrove(**), Pete recognizes that he can use Trudy’s pregnancy (and his firm’s performance on the Clearasil account) to do what Ken fears he can’t with Mountain Dew and use the small piece of Vick’s to gain control of the whole pie. It’s not an unfair move, since his father-in-law was always using Clearasil as a carrot to get Pete to give him a grandchild, but Tom is still shocked that his daughter’s weasel husband has the spine and savvy to finally call him out for it. He calls Pete a “son of a bitch,” and (in one of the most charming moments Vincent Kartheiser has had on the show) Pete just shrugs. After the maneuever he just pulled off – and considering the woman who raised him – is he really in a position to deny the charge?
(**) Ken was, technically, rejected by the founders of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce when Don and Roger went for Pete to be head of accounts. And though Ken was a carefree star of the old firm, in the year since we last saw him he’s transformed into a much more uptight, bitter sort. Kenny and his haircut never used to sweat, but his time in the advertising big leagues has made him very sweaty indeed.
Peggy and Pete do have a bond beyond the absent child – note that Pete rests his head on the obtrusive column in his office while dealing with the Clearasil news, while Peggy raps her forehead against her desk after congratulating Pete on his news – yet they’re headed in different directions even as both their stars rise. The episode ends with them on two sides of the glass entrance to SCDP, Peggy with her bohemian creative friends, Pete surrounded by old money men in suits. Their office is the same, but their worlds are not. But Peggy can still catch Pete’s eye through the glass and exchange a look with him that makes it clear that wherever their futures may take them, their shared past means they still understand each other on a level no one else does. Pete’s not going to leave his pregnant wife to go running back to Peggy, and Peggy’s not going to give up wild nights to have a family with Pete, but there’s still something there, and there always will be.
Peggy’s memories of her own office romantic history, and of the clumsy, failed pass she made at Don when she was his secretary, and her feelings about their complicated, intimate but decidedly platonic relationship all came into play in her hostile, defensive reaction to Allison’s assumption that Don had drunkenly slept with all his secretaries. (“Your problem is not my problem, and honestly, you should get over it” was about the last thing Allison needed to hear in that moment.) And the funny thing is, as loathsome as Pete was in the early going of the series, and as much as we were geared back then to root for Don and hate Pete, Pete never treated Peggy as badly as Don treated Allison the morning after their quickie on his sofa, nor as badly as Don treats her here when she attempts to get some closure while resigning. Backed into a corner, Don does at least acknowledge that they had sex, but when she asks him to write her a recommendation, he behaves just as obtusely as he did when he threw the envelope of cash at her. The idea of asking the recommendee to write whatever they want the recommender to sign is a fairly common practice, but in this particular instance, involving two people where one has made it abundantly clear that they just want the other to recognize their value in some way, it was a bad, bad move, and one that understandably drove Allison to hurl a heavy object at her soon-to-be-ex-boss.
Allison’s very public rejection of Don as her boss was the latest example this season of a Don Draper who isn’t very good at being Don Draper anymore. The drinking continues to be a problem – as is his smoking, in times of stress like the Lee Garner Jr. phone call or the possibility of Allison confessing during the focus group – but even worse is the fact that so much of his dirty laundry is being aired for the world (in this case, the world=the firm) to see. If Joan doesn’t know exactly what went down there, she has a pretty good idea when she punishes Don by assigning the doddering Miss Blankenship as Allison’s replacement on his desk. The Don Draper we met at the beginning of the series hated above all else for other people to know too much about him, and now his life is an open book, whether he’s the star of SCDP’s media campaign or just making a fool of himself repeatedly inside those glass walls. The episode ends with Don coming home (and looking entirely sober for once on that walk) and noticing the elderly couple across the hall having an argument because the husband wants to know if the wife bought pears at the store, while the wife insists on keeping even the most mundane detail of their life hidden behind closed doors. If Don actually had someone willing to buy him pears (we haven’t seen his maid in a few episodes, have we?), I doubt he’d be able to keep even that a secret.
In arguing for Peggy’s vision for the Pond’s campaign over Freddie’s, Don tells Faye Miller that past behavior is not necessarily predictive of future behavior, and he’s living proof of that. So are Peggy, and Pete, and Ken, and most of the other significant characters in this episode. They have changed, right along with the world. They do things in 1965 that their 1960 selves would not believe possible. They’ve rejected parts of themselves from before, whether for good (a more mature Pete, a bolder Peggy) or ill (a pathetic Don, a tense Ken).
When Don gives up on typing an apology letter to Allison, the sentence he can’t finish is “My life is very…” Very what, Don? Complicated? Depressing? Mortifying? Whatever it is, his life, and that of the important people in it, is very much not something he had planned to be living when we first met him.
Some other thoughts:
- A few guest star notes: That was Jessica Pare as Megan, the tall, striking receptionist Joyce kept coming around to gawk at. She popped up briefly in the Christmas episode, and is worth mentioning because she co-starred with John Slattery and Matt Long (Joey) on the WB’s short-lived “Jack & Bobby.” Meanwhile, Miss Blankenship is played by Randee Heller, probably still best known as Daniel Larusso’s mom in the original “Karate Kid.” And Peggy’s new friend Joyce was played by Zoisa Mamet, daughter of David Mamet and Lindsay Crouse, who was Marshall’s weird quasi-girlfriend this season on “United States of Tara.”
- Pardon the pun (it’s 2 a.m. as I write this), but John Slattery had a pretty sterling directorial debut with this one. Slattery has a playful personality that’s evident in the way he plays Roger, and “The Rejected” had a very playful tone throughout, whether it was all the interplay during the endless Lee Garner call (“Ohmigod, there’s some kind of fire!”), or Roger busting Don’s chops about Miss Blankenship, or the screamingly funny scene where Peggy’s head popped into frame through the transom to peep on Don as he poured a drink after Allison’s noisy exit. As usually happens when actors from ensemble shows direct an episode, the hour was light on Roger Sterling himself, but his spirit was everywhere. He’s directing another one later this season. Can’t wait to see it.
- That column in Pete’s office did give Slattery a lot to play with, as it will future writers and directors. Whether it’s Pete being surprised to find Harry at his desk or Lane awkwardly entering, exiting and re-entering around that monstrosity, there’s ample comedy there.
- Anna sends Don a photo of the two of them in their younger years. She’s not gone yet, thankfully.
- Note that Bert Cooper isn’t there for the “informal partners’ meeting,” and in an earlier scene is hanging out in the reception area, shoes off, just reading. Now that the transition from the old firm is done, is Bert any more relevant here than he was during the final days of British rule at Sterling Cooper?
- Note that Harry keeps using Yiddish, here confusing Pete with his mention of “goniffs.”
- Interesting that Faye specifically reminds Don he’s the client. Even though I think he’s correct in taking Peggy’s side in this argument, and even though he wasn’t the one who wanted to hire her in the first place, he’s still acting like as much of a diva towards her as his clients often do towards him. In fact, much of his animosity clearly stems from the fact that Allison broke down in the middle of her focus group.
- Other than the timing of these reviews (more on that in a moment), perhaps the biggest adjustment I’ve had to make since AMC cut off the screener supply is seeing how random the placement of the commercial breaks seems. Shawn Ryan once told me that on “The Shield,” he instructed his writers to write every scene as if it could be the lead-in to an act break, so he would have the ability to move the pieces around in whatever order he wanted, which in turn had the side effect of making that show feel much more exciting from scene to scene. “Mad Men” is clearly a different animal that moves at its own pace, but there are only occasionally scenes where it feels logical that the story is about to stop for a few minutes.
I’ll credit my husband with this observation, but during the Lee Garner call when Draper says “no low shots” b/c it makes the smoker look like a hero, the camera was at Allison’s height and looking up to Draper. He’s the hero still.
I noticed that too. Very clever indeed.
Even more so on the opening shot, before you hear that line.
I loved pete and peggy in this episode. Interesting that pete’s reaction to peggy’s congratulations seems to hint that he may be more affected by peggy’s pregnancy and their baby than I thought. When oh when will we know about what happened that time immediately after peggy confessed the news of the baby to pete?
How about the moment Pete says “It feel very different than what I expected,” and Trudy asks â€œHow would you know what this feels like?â€ and we shoot to Peteâ€™s face. Ouch.
Actually, I thought that line didn’t work. Trudy’s reaction doesn’t logically follow from Pete’s line… felt like poor writing in that instance.
Definitely unfinished business between Peggy and Pete regarding their baby. Is it possible there is a lot of guilt going on between them? That somewhere out there is their child that both of them have the ability to take care of? But that just was not done back in the 60s, and most adoptions were not “open” either. So in 17 years, the kid will be looking them up.
I completely agree with bradkz. That line not only fell flat for me, it bothered me even after the show had ended.
With Peggy mentioning Malcolm x being shot, looks like we’ve jumped to February of 65. Always hard to pinpoint exactly when these episodes take place if its not outwardly said.
Don treating Allison worse than Pete treated Peggy? Arguable. Especially since after sleeping with her, Don didn’t jerk Allison back and forth like Pete did too Peggy. “I don’t like you when your like this” is still one of the meanest things ever done on Mad Men.
Loved that Ken came back. His name is still in the credits, do you know if that’s a contract thing or will he be popping up again?
Early in the episode, the camera focuses on Anna’s letter to Don, and the date of the letter is 2/19/65. So, this is one of those rare episodes where they *did* pinpoint the time period, for a change!
In that awesome, can’t-look-away-for-a-minute Mad Men way, i believe the date on Anna’s note to Don was Feb 1965. That was the only way, other than Malcolm X reference, to know we were in February… somewhat similar to last season when we saw the invite to Roger’s daughter’s wedding and we knew we were in 1963 and the wedding was the same day of JFK’s assasination. Blink and you miss it…
I was glad to see Kenny and am curious about his newfound hard edge. The old Ken was still in there and seemed to quickly forgive Pete for talking behind his back. It appears as though Pete has shrugged off any and all criticism coming his way and and as a result become a far less weasel-y character. (Harry has become weasel-y *and* is a big gossip.) Pete, like Don in earlier seasons, is going to, if Ken keeps coming around, trounce him and Harry will, despite being a star at SCDP, begin making enemies. That short scene at the restaurant is setting the stage for a whole bunch of drama.
I’m just hoping that Sal will be back soon.
maybe Anna *will* make it to Easter. That would be interesting. (Although Don having to answer Sally as to who in heck she is could go either way)
alan I love your blogs about mad men– thank you for giving me this opportunity to let the episodes roll around and around in my head.
Great episode character and plot wise. It is nice to see a show remember the character’s back story and having them do something still within their character.
Classic shot was Peggy peeping in on Don and then Joan punishing Don with the old lady for his new secretary.
I can’t wait for the next episode.
Really cool episode it’s fantastic how the show pays strict attention to detail in respect to character history/backstory. That party scene was neat– especially Peggy and her friend as the cops broke up the party, running down the street laughing past the city landscape of grocers and such. This show is running strong.
LOVED Peggy’s peeping scene at the office. Big props to John Slattery’s directing.
Great show, great summary!
that was a GREAT episode. Big fan since show number one. Great, great episode. Very cool.
I thought the photograph of Don and Anna was from his trip at Christmas; she seemed to have a cast on her leg and it was accompanied by a remark about how Stephanie didn’t think they were that old, after all. If it was just a picture from their past, Anna would have commented about how young they used to be, not about how young they still are.
I also thought Peggy’s reaction to the unexpected lesbian come-on was in interesting contrast to how Joan handled it when Joan’s roommate sort of came on to her way back when. Joan moved straight into “it never happened” when she said something like, Oh, I’m sure you’re just tired and don’t mean it, now let’s find men to buy us dinner. Joan and Don understand each other because they are alike, and they are two characters who are on the cusp of being trapped in the roles the past has laid out for them or breaking free into new selves in the future. Peggy is breaking free; Pete seems to be sticking with the role his past laid out for him; Lane is trying to break out, et cetera. I really do think Don and Joan could go either way. Don can think creatively about how to treat this new kind of adult girl (versus young woman), and Joan seemed surprised last episode to learn that she didn’t have to use sex to get things done at the office (the fried chicken/few days off exchange with Lane) and that she could be directly professional to achieve results.
And am I the only one who noticed that the gray plaid jumper Allison was wearing when Peggy was failing to comfort her is almost exactly the same print of a gray plaid dress Peggy has worn more than once? That is not a costuming coincidence; I’m sure of it.
OK, it’s not the exact same plaid. But it’s a gray plaid jumper, and Peggy has been in gray plaid a lot over the past seasons. I just looked it up and saw a ton of different gray plaid outfits she’s worn.
That picture of Dick and Anna was totally from the Christmas trip. Cool little touch
“I thought the photograph of Don and Anna was from his trip at Christmas; she seemed to have a cast on her leg”
Great catch, KarenX! In fact, Anna and Don are wearing the same outfits (Don in the checked dinner jacket and blue shirt, Anna in the black appliquÃ©d sweater and peasant skirt) that they wore when they went to the bar with Stephanie.
It appears as though Pete has shrugged off any and all criticism coming his way and and as a result become a far less weasel-y and powerful character which is making his character far more interesting. Pete, like Don in earlier seasons, is going to rise and rise hard.
I totally agree â€“ the pic is from the Christmas trip for sure (especially given the Stephanie comment). I also found it interesting that when Allison asked who it was in the photo, Don answered “a very dear friend.” Ironically he was actually telling the truth for a change and Allison totally wasn’t buying what he was selling (and I think that line is what really ignited Allison â€“ it happened pre-focus group).
The picture of Dick and Anna was not from the Christmas trip; Dick’s hair was a lot darker and less greased-down, and they both looked much younger. Anna frequently wore braces on her legs, even from the time she first met Dick, because of her polio.
I apologize for my multiple postings; first my computer wasn’t responding, then it was. My bad.
very surprised that Allison asked about the photograph of Anna, the picture from California. And that Don answered her, civilly. I thought he’d say “none of your business.”
@Magenta: I thought the photo was old too at first, and apparently so did Alan, but KarenX is 100% right. I even still-framed the photo and compared it to the episode prior, when Don, Anna and Stephanie went to the bar together. They’re wearing the exact same outfits in the photo Anna sent Don that they wore that evening, down to the sweater and checked jacket.
Such a pleasant surprise to see the review up in the late-night hours, Alan!
Thought it was a very different kind of episode (and that’s the third in a row that was sans Betty and the kids, wasn’t it); loved that it was office-centric, we got to see Cosgrove again, and it was nice to see maybe Lane really is getting a little bit warmer after his New Year’s excursion with Don.
A few more rejections to add to your list… Peggy’s rejection of Joyce’s kiss on the cheek (followed by a hilarious exchange), and the rejection of Clearasil in favor of Pond’s (which, even though Pete ends up landing a bigger piece of the pie later in the episode, surely made viewers smile at the wisdom of that business decision).
Loved the scenes in what could have been a stand-in for Warhol’s Factory, and although the artist was likely too old in 1965 to be the actual David Kellogg, I’m sure I’m not the only one who laughed when he said “Advertising! Why would I ever want to do that!”
I’m on pins and needles waiting to see which way Peggy’s going. She might be enjoying her new hipster friends, but she still wants that ring on her finger, and she’s quick to remind everyone at the party how Catholic she is, as well.
Just to add to the David Kellogg thing, Wiki says Kellogg (a renowned commercial advertisement and music video director in the late 80’s through 90’s) was born in 1952, which would have made the artist in the scene 13 years old in 1965.
I still chuckle at the way the artist scoffed at Peggy’s suggestion that he do commercial work. I think it was a little wink aimed at the actual Kellogg from the writers, personally.
Second episode in a row to be completely Betty-free, though the one before that featured her in a minor role, as most of the time in Ossining was focused on Sally.
Don’t miss her at all, to be honest.
If Betty were gone for good, the series would would cruise along without a hitch. Don could just refer to her from time to time. I’m looking forward to the episode when we see her new husband grow a pair and move out, leaving her to fend for herself and the kids (poor kids!). Won’t be shedding a tear for her, as she surely has plenty of Don’s $ to buy a new house.
I’d so welcome a Betty-free season. The last couple episodes have been fantastic without Betty dragging things down.
When the story invariably heads back to Ossining, it’s going to feel so old and repressive.
I find myself wanting to hang on to the Ossining connection, if only to see how Sally Draper develops as a character. Kiernan Shipka has been fantastic throughout the series. (And the actor playing Bobby Draper right now is consistently hilarious. “Maybe it’s a bear!”, etc.)
I totally agree with dc on going back to Ossining to see how Sally and Bobby are doing. So far it seems like Bobby is handling the divorce much better than Sally. Reminds me of my family; my younger brother has always taken things much more in stride than I have (the older sister).
The statement about “past behavior is not necessarily predictive of future behavior” makes me think that Don’s finally recognized how messed up he’s become and is about to turn it around. He comes home sober for the first time this season and instead of a drunken scene with a girl at his door (nurse who lives across the hall and Allison) he sees a comfortable exchange between an old couple. I don’t think we’ve ever seen Don squirm like he did at Allison’s breakdown during the focus group.
That’s what I think(hope) too!!
On the contrary, M&M, I think Don’s comment about past behavior not necessarily being predicative of future behavior has been his motto for years. He buried Dick Whitman and began life anew (remember his telling Betty that it was “easier than starting over”?), and that’s all he knows how to do. He doesn’t know how to handle consequences of his own actions that may be difficult (e.g., abandoning the letter of apology to Allison) and prefers to pretend it never happened (e.g., his advice to Peggy, after she gave birth, “You won’t believe how this never happened”).
I think he wants it to be true; I think he recognises how far he’s sinking and wants to believe he can turn it around. Whether he actually can is a different matter, of course, but I think he takes it personally because she’s essentially saying that who he is now is the limit of who he can ever be. And who’d wish current Don Draper on anyone…
Good creative marketing / advertising people think “outside the box” and don’t depend too much on past behaviors to drive their creativity. Actually, advertising tries to change behaviors, so I think Don just understands the power/purpose of advertising better than the psychologist. Maybe he should explain it to her???
I thought this was a great installment of Mad Men and was glad to see so much humor after a few rather dark episodes. Elisabeth Moss continues to be fantastic- many of my favorite moments came during Peggy scenes, including
-telling Joyce that her boyfriend doesn’t own her vagina, he’s just renting it
-Peggy peeking into Don’s office and ducking out of sight just in time was made even funnier by cutting to her office and showing just how much of an effort it took for her to get up there
-After Allison ran out of the focus group, I loved the irony of Peggy telling Don that she’d go check on her; it was after all her fault for making Allison go . Mr. Draper (and the audience) knows damn well whose fault it is.
God I love this show. And I think I (gulp) like Pete now. Who’da thunk?
I mention above that I also think that Pete’s becoming a more likable character now that he’s actually gotten some power and respect at the company. He doesn’t have to be such a weasel anymore and this newfound confidence suits him.
I believe Jessica Pare is the third “Jack and Bobby” alum to appear on the show. John Slattery was also on the show and played Jessica’s father.
And I was so busy focusing on Matt Long that I completely blanked on Slattery’s role on that show. Geez.
If we see , Logan Lerman, Christine Lahti,bradley cooper, or edwin hodge it’ll be a full fledged Jack and Bobby reunion.
We’ve got at least three Desperate Housewives alum on the show as well (Roger, Duck, Joan’s husband)…
I loved Jack and Bobby, one of my favorite shows. I was sad when it ended!
The reason Don is no longer good at being Don is because he doesn’t want to be Don anymore.
he may not want to, but dick would never survive on madison avenue
so he is going to have to make some tough choices
Best scene was Peggy’s head popping up in the background. A very Tracy Flick moment. Which I think is an apt reference, and not just because of the snooping. There’s something proto-Flick about Peggy O. Though surely not the manipulative schemer that Alexander Payne’s oft-cited antagonist is, like Tracy, Peggy is a working class semi-believer who doesn’t place a whole lot of stock in theism/religion but is still affected by it, and also like Tracy, she is someone emerging from her class. Both are working-class-raised social climbers surrounded by a mix of the old and the new, the rich and the bohemian, and they don’t really fit in with either group. Tracy Flick thought she’d become popular in college when surrounded by other smart, dedicated kids at Georgetown, but it turns out she didn’t fit in any better there, as her dorm mates laughed at her ambitions while she studied and they partied. Peggy is like that column, wedged in the middle. Not quite conservative, not quite liberal. Able to show up at a burlesque bar in a bold blue dress but never able fully to infiltrate the old boys network, nor does she fully embrace the stereotypical 60’s libertine lifestyle, as much as she likes a good Bob Dylan concert and is more tolerant than Joan (who is precisely ten years her senior). The pears thing was an interesting ending. I don’t watch the previews but it seems like it has Don thinking about nostalgia again: “Is it really so great to be a drunken bachelor getting slapped around by a $25 dollar hooker, or would it be nice to have a wife and a family and someone to buy me pears?” I don’t think that means getting back with Bets, nor a fling with Joan (after she becomes widowed), and as much as I am a proponent of the idea that the best scenes in Mad Men world are those rare moments when Don/Dick and Peggy interact, I don’t think that’s the answer either. Faye had his number with the whole self-image who we are vs. who we think we’re supposed to be thing, but Don nailed her right back this week. The statistical analysis types are exactly the people who caused our current economic collapse. Why? Because they thought they could use the past – via unempirical and uncreative data analysis – to predict the future. If Mad Men were set in the current day I think Cooper would be recommending Nassim Taleb’s The Black Swan along with Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged.
Sean from NJ
Cooper has recommended Atlas Shrugged to pretty much anyone who has gone into his office, so that’s a freebie.
I have seen so many references to the assumption that Joan’s husband is going to be killed off that I have to believe that the writers/Weiner will decide that fate is too predictible.
Yes, better Joan’s husband goes to vietnam and comes home disabled and hooked on heroin and suffering post traumatic stress (which no one knows about yet)
Don maybe remembering his home life with rose colored glasses, but it was Carla who bought him pears (and cared for the children and the home) not Betty. Just another service bought and paid for by Don Draper
or perhaps MIA/POW?
“Peggy is like that column, wedged in the middle.”
Great observation. Also she doesn’t seem to sure about whether she wants to be married or not.
brilliant review
and yes, slattery did a great job
most times, you cant really tell who is directing a specific episode, but this one took on the personality of its director
I’m a little confused about Anna. I thought she was the *real* Don Draper’s widow. And Don only met her a few years back, right? Or did she find out about him (and accept him) shortly after she learned that her husband died?
don was working in california and anna tracked down this guy who was impersonating her husband…this was right after he returned from korea
i dont think it has been fully explained, but they somehow grew close during the period before he gets her a legal divorce…he has supported her financially over the years, and she has become the mother figure he never had
Zosia Mamet is also in “The Kids Are All Right.”
Great post it was a treat to read it this morning.
I love Joan’s revenge on Don with Ms. Blankenship. She is very protective of her girls especially the competent ones like Allison.
I don’t deny that those motivations may be there – Hendricks has no trouble acting in layers! But I disagree that she was particularly protective of Allison. She may have been advocating for her in that she asked if Don would agree to let Allison have her job back, but she pushed back on his first answer because she needed to know if there was any substance to his stated willingness to work it out with Allison – which of course there isn’t. However much Joan may be enjoying it (everyone else is), the new secretary is what Don needs, not what he wants. And if I were Allison, I would dread facing Joan after that outburst.
Yeah, I didn’t take it as revenge so much as Joan understanding the situation and doing what was necessary to keep the office running professionally.
Actually, I assumed that when Joan asked Don if would be okay with having Allison back and he said he would be that that just confirmed to Joan that what had just happened was because of what Joan suspected – that they slept together. If Don had said “no” immediately to Joan asking if he was okay with Allison coming back, I think Joan might have thought the situation was about something else entirely – possibly just Allison getting pissed about something and behaving unprofessionally.
Don’s “Yes” then “no” confirmed Joan’s suspicions and hence, we have the “new” secretary. At least that is how I read that scene.
Jinjee, I totally agree: if I were Allison, I would rather face a firing squad than Joan after that incident!
Joan’s ‘Really?..’ was specifically calling Don out, and they both knew it. Joan is one of the best TV characters ever written. Fantastic.
I would have to deduce that this new secretary for Don is definitely punishment. If she were elderly and competent, it would have been possible to say that it was a sensible professional move on Joan’s part (he won’t sleep with this one, avoiding the same situation), but the fact that she get someone who is not a top secretary (too loud, telling Faye the wrong thing about the rescheduled appointment, indiscreetly delivering that ‘it’s a she’ line over the intercom in front of the lovely Dr.) shows that Joan has some animosity towards Don for what happened. It also shows that he has fallen from his days of commanding utmost respect from everyone (remember how he had to have the best secretary back in season one) and cleverly demonstrates that Joan has more real power in this office. I don’t think she’d have dared try this move a few years back. And there’s no way she will cover his desk now either. Yay 1965. Now if we can just get her to reconsider that conversation with Carol…
km, I agree with your deduction. There’s more to the assignment than what is best from a purely functional point of view. But punishing Don and acting in the firm’s best interests aren’t mutually exclusive. This should be a lesson in the importance of preserving valuable company (human) resources.
I don’t know if this just reveals me as a cold person, but I thought Allison was annoying. Don wasn’t good – that he couldn’t bother to write her recommendation was harsh – but the idea that she looked to Peggy for comfort after jumping to conclusions made my eyes roll so hard.
It is not that Don couldn’t be bothered to write her a recommendation. He just hasn’t figured out yet that he has to demonstrate appreciation through action, not just words or cool.
Yeah, that was a pretty big conclusion-jump. After all, Allison had been Don’s secretary for at least a couple of years before this incident happened, whereas Peggy was only his secretary for a few months. Allison is smart and should have realized this was not his typical behavior with the secretaries.
I understand your reaction, but I do see how Allison, feeling completely humiliated, rejected and “value-less”, could look for comfort in assuming that she isn’t the only one Don put in that category.
If Allison thought she was the exception to the rule, it would make her feel a hundred times worse, wouldn’t it? Psychological self-preservation?
I think it might in some respect make her feel a bit better, that maybe she is “special” to Don after all.
I think that, coming over from SC, Allison (and others) might have some lingering suspicion that Don fathered a child on Peggy. The rumor has probably faded from most people’s minds by now, but in the situation, Allison’s probably hyped herself up to believe it. At least, that’s what I thought.
Perhaps Allison did jump to conclusions that Peggy slept with Don to get where she was (as have many SC employees), but that in no way excuses Peggy’s heartless behavior toward her. Peggy was the one who invited Allison to open up, and when she does, Peggy crushes her. Besides becoming more of a free spirit, Peggy is losing some of her compassion.
I think Allison may have also been reacting to the news that Cosgrove was getting married. They had a bit of a history (hooking up on Election night, she was sitting on his lap during Lois’ fateful mower ride, etc.)
And when Allison turned down Ken’s offer to be his date at Rogers Kentucky Derby party she made a little speech about how Don would feel seeing his secretary there with another employee.
I agree with L to this extent. In the original situation at Don’s apartment, Allison should have said no to a drunk. It would have been easy. We have already seen that the nurse down the hall turned Don down and then fleed the scene. Allison’s emotional mistake was believing she was “special” to Don, and the “you write the letter and I will sign” business only confirmed her inconsequential place.
I never interpreted Allison saying, ‘he must have done it to you too, turn the charm on and off’ (or words to that respect) as directly referring to Don sleeping with Peggy. Just that she, as a woman who worked closely with him and as his subservient, must have experienced the way Don sometimes invites intimacy and seems to trust, and the next time, completely rejects both intimacy and trust – apparently whenever the mood strikes. The fact that Peggy took it that way said more about her than what Allison intended it to mean.
Ironically, Allison was completely right. Peggy /has/ experienced Don doing exactly that, multiple times. She might not have slept with him, but he’s been every bit as cruel to her as he was to Allison. Peggy seems to be in denial about it, but I suspect we will see it happen again sometime this season.
So no, I don’t think Allison jumped to any conclusions. Nor do I believe that she had hope of some kind of relationship or personal intimacy. The only thing she wanted was the work relationship they had before /with/ some acknowledgment of what had happened – for her it all came down to respect for her as a /person/.
Maybe it just stuck out more, but it feels like we heard more cursing last night than in the past 3+ seasons combined. Not to mention the nipple talk from Harry Crane.
I think the decay of New York is also starting to become a theme. I remember commenters last season pointing out the increased amount of trash in street scenes, and last night we had a reference to clients who complain about how dirty the city is.
I’ve noticed an increased use of profanity this season…especially “shit.” It seems out of place to me.
The f-bomb was dropped in the pilot. Pete mutters “F*ck you” to Don after Don’s walked away. Mad Men’s been drawing from that well since the beginning, and never to the degree of premium cable shows.
Off-topic, I’ve noticed that my captions show odd characters when people on TV swear. Do they think hear-impaired people are prudes who cannot dead to see shit or even damn? Or is my TV broken?
(Not hearing impaired that I know of, but the odd noise levels in some shows, lack of enunciation, people talking over one another and most of all ER’s rapid jargon has caused me to often have my captions on (except in sitcoms where it has worse timing than the actors do)
Speaking of ER – it’s the only show from whose reruns I remember Christina H. She played an abused wife who lived next door to Abby.
@pamela,
Do you have “The Wire” on DVD? Remember that scene in Season 1, where McNulty and Bunk are investigating the crime scene of D’Angelo’s making, where he bragged about killing a girl? They use one swear word sentences through-out, to say what they are thinking. It’s one of my favorites!
Now that would be interesting to see how your TV CC handles compared to the DVD sub-titles.
@Angela, sorry I missed your reply for more than a year and you’ll never see mine, but no, I don’t have The Wire and in have never seen that ep! Reminds me oddly of a scene in Ally McBeak describes as 17 cuts, no words, in an elevator.
Don handled the reccomendation badly much like he did the bonus. However, from his perspective I think he wanted to make sure Allison got the bonus he’d previously promised her and he’s probably never written a recommendation letter in his life. I agree that he has no sensitivity but his lack of it is just he continues to treat Allison exactly as he would otherwise rather than him treating her differently from how he would.
Did you get the pears?
someone once offered me to write the recommendation that he said he would write me. I asked him to do it, please. Happy. I never realized about myself all the things he said and would never have thought to write them.
I loved how Peggy starts out trying to comfort Allison, then turns on her and inadvertently makes things worse. This was probably the funniest Mad Men ever (though Lane’s actions last week were great on there own).
But I didn’t get the focus group at all. All the women knew they were being watched and, presumably knew who Dr. Miller was before she entered the room (she was at the Christmas party). I’m not exactly sure how the two-way mirror and Dr. Miller’s “Faye/Fay” thing was supposed to help the situation.
Exactly, Scott. The secretaries would have seen Faye around the office and know she wasn’t “one of the girls.” So they’d see right through her change of outfit and attempt at breezy repartee with them. Are we supposed to believe that most secretaries in 1965 are clueless husband hunters?
It’s true, I thought the same thing, they all know who Dr. Miller is (“It’s a she!”), they’ve seen her around the office.
That being said, I’ve been an observer in those situations, and there is something that takes over that seems to make people more concerned with how they’re coming off over and above anything else. They’re trying to come up with the “right” answers. They’re “on stage” they’re in the “spotlight”, it’s something that overtakes even who is in the room, or who might be watching.
I don’t get the focus group either. If they are all secretaries in the office, don’t they know about the mirror/observation room. Yes, Alison knew about it, but the other ones should have known darn well their superiors were watching, listening AND recording it. They should have gotten people off the street for more honest feedback.
In the first scene of the episode, Dr. Miller walks into Don’s office (while he’s on the conference call with Lee Garner) to tell him she’s setting up the focus group, and asks if she can “borrow” some 18-25-year-old girls from the office. That gives me the impression that not all the girls in the focus group were from SCDP, and therefore they wouldn’t know Miller. Also, I’m not convinced that the focus group people know they’re being watched; if so, why the pretense of a 2-way mirror?
I’m pretty sure I understood the Focus Group. Even though they’ve seen her around the office, Fay knew they’d emotionally/psychologically respond better to her if she appeared to be an unmarried peer- Part of her expertise is about non-verbal communication and cues- how people respond on a gut level. If she had sauntered in, in her expensive suit and engagement ring, they would have distrusted her and they wouldn’t have confided. Same thing with the danishes- She ate one to appear like the kind of girlfriend you can dish with, and indulge yourself with.
The only secretary who seemed to be aware of the 2-way mirror was Allison. She’s been there the longest and assists the head of creative. The other secretaries probably aren’t as knowledgeable about the inner workings of the firm. As evidenced by Megan’s bored flipping of the magazine at her desk- they aren’t really involved at that level.
Megan knew they were in there, though – she stuck her head in to ask if Allison was okay. And she says she only reads magazines at the front desk because they told her not to read books. She also didn’t say all that much on her own behalf in the focus group… I’d be interested in seeing more of her.
I didn’t get it either, but moreover, I thought it extremely creepy. Asking employees to sit in and talk about their personal lives while being observed by their employers for analytic purposes is… I don’t know what it is, but it is wrong on so many levels I can’t even articulate.
The only time I can remember we saw this before – with the secretaries as focus group – was Belle Jolie, I think, and what was asked of them was completely different.
“…Pete’s not going to leave his pregnant wife to go running back to Peggy…”
True, but I really hope the pregnancy doesn’t have complications. Especially considering the Community factor.
You *know* that pregnancy is going to have complications!
I haven’t come to any real conclusions about the significance of it yet, but this season’s colors definitely seem to be blue and gold.(I’d have to go back and revisit other seasons to see if each season had a color theme, or if they just changed this season.) Certainly blue and gold indicate wealth and other riches, but they’re not only the office colors as seen in the chairs, for example; Joan has several blue dresses and Peggy seems to almost always be wearing something blue and gold this season.
Since maybe the timing of writing the review does not lend you the time to research the real history that is scattered in the show…
1. 1965 is the year that the British banned cigarette advertising on television. I thought that the phone call was a prelude to that.
2. Malcolm X was assasinated in February of that year. As someone not alive in 1965, it is interesting to note that Bohemians knew of this event and person.
3. Andy Warhol is mentioned. He was an advertising illustrator in the 1950’s. The next year (1965) is when he will “work” with the Velvet Underground.
I loved this episode. Slattery did a great job directing this episode. I could see all of the little humorous touches throughout.
Pete is still the best character at reactions to events.
Maybe Don will sober up? It was one thing for the wife he did not love to leave him – I think he looked at it as a weight on him. But to have his “lowly” secretary stand up to him and leave could be the jolt that he needed to get back into life. His excahnge with Faye at the end was telling. He did not even try to talk her into a date. It was all about business.
Malcom X’s assassination was major news, in fact I remember a bulletin with the news interrupting regular programming that Sunday afternoon (the day before Washington’s birthday, which was still celebrated on Feb. 22nd). And at least one television station broadcast his funeral/memorial service live. Of course the hipsters that Peggy is hanging out with would have been talking about it. More so than the suits at SCDP, though they were certainly aware of the assassination as well.
Did Peggy help Allison get a job at LIFE? Was curious, as she mentioned this opportunity shortly after Peggy met the bohemian party girl in the elevator.
Given how their conversation after the focus group ended, I would tend to doubt it. Still, an odd coincidence for her to mention an opportunity working for a woman in magazines only a few scenes after Peggy met Joyce. (Not that women in magazine jobs were unheard of in 1965; the timing of the two scenes just called attention to the coincidence.)
I thought this was another sly joke: Allison wants to work for a woman under the assumption that she won’t have to deal with complicated sexual advances, while we (the audience) know that there is at least one lesbian working at Life who is pretty open about makes advances.
My thought was Allison was hoping to work at Cosmopolitan Magazine. Gurley-Brown started there in 1965,
I also caught the sad irony of Allison thinking she won’t have to deal with sexual advances if she worked for a woman — at a magazine, no less! — in the same episode that shows a lesbian magazine editor openly making advances.
I was offered a job at Playboy Magazine in Chicago in the spring of 1965. The position was in their library doing fact checking & the salary, not hourly pay, was very good. I was told that, altho I was working a 9-5 job, if a writer or anyone needed information I would be expected to stay until I found it. I turned it down for a position in an architectural firm but I still regret that I never actually saw Playboy’s library.
I’d been wondering when Ken would show up since Aaron Staton had been in the opening credits all year. Also, it may seem mean, but two episodes in a row without Betty seem like a gift from heaven.
Wasn’t the old man in the hallway asking his wife about peaches and not pears?
Another shot of Don sitting along on a couch, this time between two lamps, one on and one off. That’s at least the 3rd time this season they’ve used that same shot of him sitting alone in the middle of a couch for a long period of time.
All in all, a good episode. I think Don’s about to get his mojo back.
no…definitely pears. lmao at that scene.
LOVED Randee Heller as Miss Blankenship, Bert Cooper’s old secretary who has been named but I’m not sure has ever been seen until now. Not only blithely getting Don’s order 180-degrees wrong to reschedule Faye Miller, but supplying lines like:
“Hullo?” “Could ya fetch Campbell and Price Lane — mistahs?”
“Dr. Millah is here. It’s a SHE…”
LOL. Jon Hamm has proven again and again that he can either be a perfect straight man or a leading funny man.
With Blankenship he plays the straight man (like Tim Conway and Mrs. Whiggins) and it is MUCH needed comic relief.
Don’t forget “ROGUH–He’s Here!” I love her already- reminds me so much of my late, wonderful neighbor who grew up in Brooklyn, but never lost her accent after she moved upstate.
Two things: I agree that Mad Men’s commercial breaks do tend to be somewhat jarring. Lost explicitly planned around the breaks, as you mention The Shield did too. Also, are we supposed to see Faye as being much like Don? She seems utterly indifferent to Allison’s breakdown.
Glad someone else noticed the same thing about Faye! I thought (being a psychologist) she’d be more sharply observant of people’s feelings. Her reaction (“Who?”) was surprisingly Un-observant.
I thought Faye’s response to Allison’s tearful exit (“Who?”) was a deliberate, yet subtle dig by the writers to show how little insight these focus group experts actually have regarding human behavior.
In many ways, it’s clear that Matt Weiner is thinking long-term and not so much episode-by-episode. Episodes have a function in the long story arc, not as complete until themselves. Commercials are a distraction: he’s not going to structure his masterwork around them – he’s writing for the DVD box of the complete season, not for the commercials. He probably doesn’t even mind that people hate the interruptions – so they should. He’s just gritting his teeth and putting up with them – as we do – rather than letting them dictate his structure. It’s only the first time – and only if we insist on seeing the episode as it’s shown first run – that we even need to watch the commercials.
I agree re: the commercial breaks. I was a late commer to Mad Men and caught up by watching Seasons 1&2 on DVD. Last year watching season 3 with commercial breaks was quite different. That’s why I let the DVR run for 20 mins before I start watching on Sunday night…at least I can fast forward through commercials!
I agree, mmpd: Faye’s “Who?” response to Allison seemed to demonstrate an utterly careless attitude to people’s feelings, very much like Don. That’s one of the reasons Don is so antagonistic toward her.
I understand why we are talking about the commercial breaks but I find it musing based on the concept of the show.
I think I used to wonder why the tie-ins were never mentioned (the factoids about the companies advertising on the show).
The new Suave ads are interesting/amusing/odd.
And for some reason it pops into my head that there were no further commercial interruptions during the movie The Day After “after the first bombs fell.”at would be “jarring.” (I didn’t watch the movie – on purpose – when it first aired (or ever) but I was reading about it on wikipedia last week after a commercial or TV clip from the 80s reminded me of the movie I watched instead (something about JFK)).
More recently in the 90s, a movie where a young boy had just died of AIDS was interrupted by an ad for Campbell’s Soup featuring a death march/funeral dirge and then the voice-over “do you feel dead at the end of the day?” My then-husband wondered aloud if the network’s traffic director was fired.
Allison is dead, long live Allison.
I think this episode is notable for another reason — all the top characters, not just Don, are fighting the losing battle of age. We saw a youthquake in the offices of SCDP this week — Peggy’s new alliance with the researcher, whose work she clearly sees value in (not to mention Peggy’s new dalliance with the Downtown crowd), Pete pulling the rabbit out of the hat with his cold-blooded grab of the Vicks account, those young focus group women literally pushing Joan out of her office, Cooper looking like a senile old man with his socks off reading in the lobby.
Don’s just at the center of an identity crisis that’s creating a real generation gap (note ’60s term) in that office. Oh, and that final glance between Pete and Peggy? It certainly wasn’t about this, but I think we’re looking at the two people who will eventually be running this agency.
Oh, and that doddering old couple at the end? Don’s a lot closer to them than to the young people in his office.
Don knows where things are going. He may be in a suit, but he knows the crowd to whom he’s selling. Note his insistence that they not focus on marriage as a selling point on Pond’s.
re blingbling’s observation about the old couple, Don is like the old lady who doesn’t what to discuss the pears in the hall way, while the younger generation is willing to “let it all hang out.”
I think describing Don as going through an identity crisis is spot on. Don is struggling with his 50s identity and the reality of the 60s. Which side he embraces is still up in the air. More than likely he’ll survive by taking on parts of both as he’s always done. He was comfortable smoking pot way back at the beginning of the first season in Midge’s(?) apartment with the beatniks and knew he could walk right past the police outside because he was wearing a suit. And when he told Stephanie that “you’re in charge” he was referring to youth. So I think he gets what’s going on, but he’s still struggling with his own identity.
perfect ending with peggy in the hallway with the hipsters [the next generation] and pete in the waiting room with the old guard [the expiring generation].
this shot is the heart of the struggle for mad men.
It was the overarching struggle in the early 60’s, the first time Youth was taking the lead, not looking to the ‘grown-ups’ for leadership, advice, or approval.
The ‘rebels-without-a-cause’ ten years prior were more interested in remaining teenagers than in moving into roles of leadership with their ‘new’ values in tact.
The older generation had to decide which way they were going. They had to decide if this new youth explosion was the real deal, or just a fad. And of course, Madison Avenue had to figure out how to exploit it, real or not.
Age really seems to a be a theme this season. There’s lots of little references to it like the letter from Anna with the picture that “doesn’t make them look too old”. Or again when Joan and the secretary are excluded from the session for being “old and married”. And even at the end with the older couple who live up the hall from Don.
allusions to the connection peggy and pete share.. someone previously mentioned how they tapped their heads against inanimate objects when stressed. also, when lane enters pete’s office, the column obstructs their communication. similar when pete and crane are talking. when peggy enters petes office, the pillar is not in the way. normally id say this is a stretch, but i get the feeling this stuff is on purpose.
If Pete’s larger Vicks account conflicts with Freddie’s Ponds account, and Ponds is Freddie’s only account, where does that leave Freddie? Can SCDP get Vicks without Clearsil?
I think Clearasil got tossed to another agency. That was the whole point, even though it wasn’t terribly clear.
In Pete’s “pitch” to his father-in law, he told him that Clearsil had been conflicted out. Ponds isn’t going to have a problem with cough syrup.
@JerseyRudy: Freddie and Faye may have agreed, but I think they were both wrong. From what we saw of the focus group, the women weren’t focused on marriage so much as they were upset about being treated poorly by jerk boyfriends and/or bosses. Peggy’s idea of encouraging women’s narcissism still seems a bit off, but in its appeal to issues of self esteem I think it’s more on target than Freddie’s.
Pete mentions that he’s throwing Clearasil off to Geyer, where Ken Cosgrove is working.
I haven’t seen it mentioned to this point in the comments, but what was it that Pete said to Trudy’s father, right before Pete proposed moving all the business to SCDP, that seemed like a very unpleasant thing to say to one’s father-in-law? Something like “Every time you open your mouth to say something, I respect you less” (?) It just struck me as very “old Pete” behavior in an episode where many people (rightly so) thought that they were showing a more mature side to Pete Campbell.
@CC, Pete’s inlaws have been pretty overbearing. While Pete didn’t get fired because of his family connections, his parents were angry with him for going into advertising, which they considered beneath him. I think they may have cut him off financially too, as he didn’t have enough money on his own to buy the apartment. Trudy’s parents were generous to buy the place, but they went about it in a real steam roller way. Which probably didn’t sit well with someone trying to make his own way, though he has no reservations about using any & all connections, be it the inlaws, fellow alumni, etc.
They’re also quite meddlesome, pressuring them to have children in earlier seasons. Even at the bar, the father in law tells Pete he’ll give them $1,000 for a boy, $500 for a girl.
I think with the pregnancy, he’s finally got some power and he’s not putting up with his father in law’s comments, etc. any longer.
@JerseyRudy – I agree with you to a degree but a) I think Trudy’s dad kinda deserved it and I think in the long run he’ll respect Pete more for having done this and b) you missed the point re: Pete and Ken – Pete didn’t say that Ken was marrying for money but that was what he was accused of and Harry DID imply that Ken was marrying for money. I’m with Pete on this one.
I thought Don looked at the old couple because they had grown old together and he is still loathing his divorcee bachelorhood.
I thought Peggy was hanging around with what were considered social rejects at the time.
Exactly. Don should be so lucky to have someone to buy (or not buy) pears for him in 30+ years!
The old couple, together forever, is not just a contrast to Don – though that is strong; like Don, the old man would be helpless without his wife. It also speaks to the pull for all of the people on the show ( the women in the focus group, Pete/Trudy, Peggy’s desire to get married …) for a life partner.
Pears? Pairs.
Ugarte, great observation.
Nope- Peggy knew was hanging (and fit in) with the hippest of the hip- and she was really proud of it- like when Megan said Joyce was pompous and Peggy chimed, I know!
@Ugarte, Pears, Pairs! That’s so perfect. I didn’t catch it before you wrote it. You put a smile on my face.
An Andy Warhol reference! At the stoner party, which had the feeling of an early Factory moment. I saw the final shot in the lobby of SCDP as Peggy and the artsy crowd being the future of new media, while on the other side of the glass are the men in suits (including Pete), still doing advertising the old way.
It just has to be said that Alexa Alemanni is the new Jean Stapleton. Allison’s facial gestures, verbal content, vocal tone, and body movements when she told off Don – “You’re not a nice person!” – were remarkably reminiscent of Edith Bunker reacting to Archie’s affair on All in the Family. I was instantly caught by the similarity when I watched the first airing of the show (not the repeat airing immediately afterwards at 11pm).
Surely, other TV viewers and critics caught the connection.
This is the second reference I’ve seen to Allison saying “You’re not a nice person”. In fact, what she says is “You’re not a good person.” Much stronger.
February in NYC would be colder.
Doesn’t Pond’s Cold Cream get conflicted out now?
No, Pete would get all of Vick’s except Clearasil so no conflict
Wow, it kind of blows my mind that Daniel Larusso’s MOTHER played the elderly secretary! Never would have known that â€” thanks for the tidbit.
Just a note about the focus group. Someone wondered why it worked if all the girls had seen Faye before. I think that the receptionist and Allison were the only employees at the focus group- put there to “seed” the ideas. Thus the french receptionists discussion of her mother’s routine.
It was a throwawy, but Harry ordering a Ceasar salad, hold the dressing cracked me up.
That cracked me up, too. I just kept picturing the plate of romaine and croutons.
Great, heart wrenching episode. The pathos of the glance between Pete and Peggy… very touching. It was actually good to see Peggy’s sadness after finding out about Trudi’s pregnancy – I’ve never felt any real warmth toward her character and it was good to see something effecting her emotionally.
One last thing – the scene with the old people and the pears – I don’t think Don was looking with any kind of longing at them – I think they are an example of the kind of old married couple that he DOESN’T want to end up like. There wasn’t an affection between them, just a sort of caricature of an angry old man and woman caught in patterns of long standing – “did you get pears?” “did you get pears?” “DID YOU GET PEARS??” “We’ll talk about it inside.” Yikes!
Thank goodness someone besides myself saw that as a look of horror on his face, not longing…
Count me in; that’s how I saw it, too.
I saw it that way too.
I agree. It sure doesn’t look like a moment Don would be attracted to or wish for.
There was a lot going on with that short scene, including privacy, Don’s isolation (his neighbors won’t even discuss pears in front of him!), and the mixed blessing of marriage, among others. Don is completely adrift without his marriage, and yet – that’s what his marriage would have been like, not a comfort in old age but an ongoing battle of control. Don would have been the old lady, Betty the man though – can’t you see her asking whether he got something, and him shutting her down?
Not that anybody will read this but I also thought about the “1925” way of advertising comment Don made to Faye about the Ponds advertising. The neighbor lady would have been the woman in 1925 who was marketed to in that way and look what it got her 40 years later.
While I think Allison’s outburst is the main subtext of Don’s reaction to Faye, this episode portends a far more sweeping confrontation between the two. Faye has the ability to pose both the threat Pete posed in the first season (exposure of what Don wishes to keep private) and the threat Duck posed in the second season (the idea that what he does is not as useful as he wants to believe it is). Yet unlike either Pete or Duck, Faye doesn’t seem bound to undercut herself by her need to prove herself right. Maybe that’s only because we’ve learned so little about her, but then again, perhaps that’s by design.
Really interesting insights, Melissa. I’m fascinated by Don and Faye’s interaction. What I thought was really telling was when Don argues with Faye over her recommendation for the Ponds campaign, he accuses her “you stick your finger in people’s brains.” Isn’t that what he does too?
LOL. Jon Hamm has proven again and again that he can either be a perfect straight man or a leading funny man.
With Blankenship he plays the straight man (like Tim Conway and Mrs. Whiggins) and it is MUCH needed comic relief.
No one mentioned they were all waiting for Don at the end.
Also, what is the earliest we saw Allison? she came in after Joan left don’s desk, right? Did she work at anyone else’s desk before that? I miss the other secretaries and phone operators- they didn’t look like the usuals from central casting.
All the back in season one, she was the receptionist.
Read an interview where she said “The grand lot of us are going to Laskey’s (or some bar similar to that name”. That was her only line.
She was also the one whose panties got forcibly revealed during at the election party, I think.
when in the rotation was Joan covering Don? I know she did, but… Peggy, Lois? Jane?
Rudy- i think you mean Harry. Yeah, I thought that was her but wasn’t sure.
No, not Harry. Harry slept with Hildy. It was Ken.
I dont’ know if I agree that Pete was never as cruel to Peggy as Don was to Allison. The “I don’t like you like this” line was pretty brutal.
Also, Harry used to be one of the good guys on the show, even with his affair, he actually felt bad about it. But now he gets on my nerves and he seems to be a huge racist.
A racist? How?
The cracks about the Puerto Rican girl on the subway, maybe? It’s the only thing I can think of.
Also, if I remember correctly, when Pete recognized the potential of the African-American market, I think Harry scoffed or just didn’t think it would be a good idea.
By far my favorite episode of the season. Great story line that moved, funny and just entertaining.
So many great lines: “The jockey smokes the cigarette.” “No matter how late I come, I’m always waiting for someone.” “He’s renting it.” “How would you know what this feels like?”
As Alan mentioned, both Pete and Peggy hitting their heads; Peggy’s head popping up to look in Don’s office; Pete being called a son of a b*tch; Miss Blankenship.
Great job by John Slattery in directing this one.
Will re-watch this one for sure!
Wholi
I loved Peggy’s “he’s renting it” line. She seemed so very comfortable in the presence of “new” people, outside her normal circles. I love how far she’s come!
@sdhb, I was thinking the same thing about Peggy. She seemed so comfortable in her own skin. She looks good, she’s confident, she’s smart, I just loved her scenes.
And the “no, but he’s renting it.” line, I’ll never forget it.
I was really hoping that Alan would lead off with “A review of the latest episode of “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I rent you my vagina…”