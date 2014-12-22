Marvel gets its Power Man, casts Mike Colter as Luke Cage

#Luke Cage
12.22.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Marvel and Netflix's upcoming “A.K.A. Jessica Jones” series has a new castmember in Mike Colter – which means that Marvel and Netflix also should have the star of their third collaboration, since Colter will be playing Marvel hero for hire Luke Cage.

“Marvel's A.K.A. Jessica Jones” – the second of a four-series deal between the comics company and Netflix (“Daredevil,” with Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll, is debuting in 2015) – will star Krysten Ritter as the title character, a failed superheroine turned private investigator. In the comics, Jones and Luke Cage (at one time known as Power Man) have frequently appeared as supporting characters in each other's books, and this is an easy way for Marvel to set up the third show by having its star appear in the second.  (Weirdly, Marvel's press release makes no mention of Colter as the star of the Luke Cage series, but I assume that's a formality.)

In terms of actors who have the charisma and physical presence to play Cage, and who would also be willing to commit to a TV show (and aren't already employed on one, like Terry Crews or Henry Simmons), Colter – currently seen as polished drug lord Lemond Bishop on “The Good Wife” – is about as good a candidate as there is. A fine choice.

What does everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Luke Cage
TAGSKRYSTEN RITTERLuke CageMarvels AKA Jessica JonesMIKE COLTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP