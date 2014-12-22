Marvel gets its Power Man, casts Mike Colter as Luke Cage

Marvel and Netflix's upcoming “A.K.A. Jessica Jones” series has a new castmember in Mike Colter – which means that Marvel and Netflix also should have the star of their third collaboration, since Colter will be playing Marvel hero for hire Luke Cage.
“Marvel's A.K.A. Jessica Jones” – the second of a four-series deal between the comics company and Netflix (“Daredevil,” with Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll, is debuting in 2015) – will star Krysten Ritter as the title character, a failed superheroine turned private investigator. In the comics, Jones and Luke Cage (at one time known as Power Man) have frequently appeared as supporting characters in each other's books, and this is an easy way for Marvel to set up the third show by having its star appear in the second. (Weirdly, Marvel's press release makes no mention of Colter as the star of the Luke Cage series, but I assume that's a formality.)
In terms of actors who have the charisma and physical presence to play Cage, and who would also be willing to commit to a TV show (and aren't already employed on one, like Terry Crews or Henry Simmons), Colter – currently seen as polished drug lord Lemond Bishop on “The Good Wife” – is about as good a candidate as there is. A fine choice.
What does everybody else think?
AWESOME choice. I honestly think Lemond Bishop is the most underrated villain on TV. Every bit as chilling as Gus Fring.
Agreed, I have always found his character seriously terrifying.
This is perfect casting. Terry Crews is a bigger name but even if he was available, I like Colter better. Crews is awesome at what he does, but that involves often being kinda silly. There’s nothing silly about Luke Cage. He’s as serious as it gets.
Nothing silly about Luke Cage you say?
Everyone in the Marvel universe mentions the “tiara”.
Sweet Christmas!
I would definitely pay for a Netflix subscription if I could hear Terry Crews ask Dr. Doom, “Where’s my money, honey?”
I’m reserving judgement until I hear him say “Sweet Christmas!”
I’m still trying to understand the casting of Krysten Ritter…
Agreed. I don’t really care for her, but I guess we’ll see.
I like her a lot, but I don’t see her as Jessica Jones at all.
She doesn’t have the look, but she’s played the kind of gritty, salty type of characters in line with Jessica Jones (at least, Jessica Jones by the time Alias started when she was at rock-bottom).
Not my first choice, but I’m really surprised more people aren’t willing to give her a chance. I think she could really nail that character.
Personally would have cast Andra Fuller, but Mike Colter is fine choice.
Well he’s already got the goatee so that is just amazing casting.
The last time I read a Luke Cage story, he still had a ‘Fro. (and I think he was teamed up with a Kung Fu guy)
I’ll check this out anyway as I’m a big Lamond Bishop fan. fan.
Excellent casting. And Ritter, though I can’t see as a superheroine, i can definitely see as a private investigator. She’ll work. The only thing I’m worried about now is who they’re gonna get to play Iron Fist haha…
Why does marvel ain’t considering terry crew as powerman? Do mike colter have the physique, height and the acting prowess and most of all the audience magnet as terry crew have as luke cage powerman? Open your eyes marvel cage is already at your face in terry crews.