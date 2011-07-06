‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘Hold Your Finish’: Blame it on the rain

“Men of a Certain Age” just wrapped up its second (and hopefully not final) season, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I punch the muffin…
“At 50, you get to start over. Blank slate.” -Terry
Again, I’d like to think that “Hold Your Finish” will not be the last we see of Joe, Owen and Terry.(*) The show is too good to go away, even as I recognize that it’s not exactly a fit for TNT’s brand, is a show whose best attributes are almost entirely subtle and hard to convey to someone who hasn’t seen it.(**)
(*) And on that front, I checked in with Mike Royce to gauge his anxiety level, and he said, “I’d say at this point I’m cautiously, guardedly, hopefully (feel free to add your own hedging word) optimistic. We should know within the month. Our live ratings are nothing to crow about but that is only one of multiple considerations. Also if we go to a Season 3, we should have a regular 12-13 episode schedule all in a row like a real big boy show.”
(**) At first glance, “Men” and “Terriers” don’t seem to have a lot in common. But in terms of the subtle appeal of both shows, I think back to what John Landgraf said about the “Terriers” cancellation every time I worry about the future of “Men.”
Whether this is the end forever or just for now, it was interesting to see how much “Hold Your Finish” echoed the season 1 finale. For all of Terry’s talk about how turning 50 lets you start over, the guys are all at roughly the same place they were at when they were 49: Joe is still trying to get on the senior tour (albeit several steps closer) and again quitting gambling cold turkey, Terry is trying a new career (albeit after experiencing genuine success as a car salesman), and Owen is again getting a vote of confidence from OT Senior (although he’s been running the place for a while).
But where the season 1 finale felt a little too optimistic – as if Royce, Ray Romano and company were hedging their bets and giving the guys happy endings in case TNT didn’t want to continue – “Hold Your Finish” felt much more in line with the bittersweet vibe of the series as a whole.
Yes, Joe takes the next step towards the tour, but he has the back-in to end all back-ins, and he has no one to share the moment with. I like how ambiguously Sarah Clarke was told to play Dory’s reaction to the call, such that I would have bought her being eager for him to invite her over just as easily as I would have bought the camera pulling back to reveal that she had her new boyfriend over and felt embarrassed to have her ex randomly calling. Joe can conquer his anxiety on the golf course at times, but he can’t work up the nerve to ask her out again, and he has to keep punishing himself by drinking cold water, even though he knows how it’s going to keep working out. This is a man making progress, but it’s slow, slow progress.
Similarly, Terry takes yet another career leap, and understandably scares the hell out of Erin in the process. But Terry did make a good argument to both Owen and Erin, and there’s the obvious suggestion that he can always go back to salesmanship – which he’d become very good at – if the idea of becoming a director at 50 is as crazy as Owen and Erin think it is. (***)
(***) Also, wasn’t Terry essentially acting as a director towards the end of his brief reunion with his far more successful acting buddies?
And Owen still has the dealership, but the dealership is a mess – and now a mess whose messiness is known to all and sundry who work there. I imagine that Owen’s honesty is probably the right approach under these circumstances – with Terry and Marcus gone, and Lawrence’s success tied entirely to the commercials, it’s not like he has any big guns who are going to run at the first sign of trouble, and the cold harsh slap of fiscal reality might be the most effective method of motivating everybody else – and even if it’s not, he’s earned the right over the last however many months of sweat and toil and agita to make that call. And Senior was, again, being a petulant old man terrified of his own obsolescence. Owen never really cared about the dealership – worked there because it was expected of him, and because he never figured out what else to do when he grew up – but now he does, and now he’ll get to rise or fall on his own merits, and whatever good luck he can get to counteract the bad hand he was dealt by his father and Bruce.
And I liked the ambivalent quality to all three storylines – that Erin and Senior can give Terry and Owen reassuring arm squeezes, but that they could both easily fall flat on their faces, and that Joe can have a day of tremendous triumph and still feel miserable and alone – because that’s what “Men of a Certain Age” has always been. Much as Terry keeps trying to make these big changes, it’s a show about how hard it is to make a big change at this age, with so much baggage and responsibility. This feels right. This feels like the show.
I don’t want this to be the end. I like these three men – and their women, children, parents and other loved ones of various ages – and want to see more of these small and yet surprisingly hard-hitting stories. I want to see Andre Braugher sputter some more, want to see if Terry is kidding himself again, want to see what circumstance allows Joe and Manfro to again plausibly interact, etc.
But if this happens to be it, then “Men” went out on a hell of a hot streak in these final weeks, and “Hold Your Finish” felt tonally exactly right.
What did everybody else think?
“This feels right. This feels like the show.”
I could not agree more.
They struck such a perfect balance between not tying anything (at all) up in a bow, and yet not leaving us in a place of anxiety. And nailing the exact heart of the show in doing so. Tiny, little bits of growth, with so many obstacles still remaining. And yet vestiges of hope.
This is what all *season* finale’s should be. (Fingers and toes all crossed!)
Great show. Great series. And how good is Richard Gant? Father/son beats heartbreaking.
Great episode to an amazing season! This is one of the best shows on TV and one of three of my personal favorites (the other two being Treme and Community). This is all coming from a 21 year old, recent college graduate, which I suppose is not the target audience.
I really am hoping that the execs at TNT really think about what they have in this show – it’s a critical darling as well as a show almost universally adored by those who actually watch it. The critical and viewer goodwill alone should outweigh any negatives that arise from keeping one ratings-deficient show on the air. Personally I look at TNT more favorably because of this show, and certainly I am more open to their new programming (I’m watching Falling Skies, which I probably would not have otherwise).
Please let this show come back. Don’t take away these characters, not yet.
I’ve never been so invested in *golf.* Never.
Loved it. Much better than season 1, also.
I hear there is a chat with Mike Royce tomorrow night and questions are being taken now:
MOACA_TNT Follow exec producer @MikeRoyce and join his chat 8ET|5PT Thursday on Twitter. Send us your questions with #MOACA now. [tw.tnt.tv]
What was that tag line for 30something? It’s like life – only with better writers?
I love this show. (and I’ve only been waiting 16 years for Scott to be in a show this good.)
I didn’t feel invested in the golf so much as I felt personally invested in Joe’s story. We only saw one other player on the course. I was hoping that the guy at the end would make the shot and we would have a playoff at the end allowing Joe to have Friday Night Lights type victory (I could here the FNL music swell as the rain pored harder).
A golf playoff win would not really flow with the current vibe. The fact that he backs in was much better than what I thought was going to be a heart breaking defeat.
I love this show but it could be because I’m in that demographic and understand the worries of all these guys.
Great show. It makes me more open to watching other TNT shows.
The Chevrolet product placement is phenomenal.I will consider buying a C
hevy because of MOACA.
So many details are swimming around in my head that I need to just get out before I can get a final handle on this season. I don’t even want to think about it not coming back. I want more! I made sure that I watched live because I read someplace that mattered with the ratings; I signed up to follow Mike Royce’s twitter .. what else can I do to support this fabulous show?
In the meantime, here at this blog, I need to just get a few initial questions/comments off my mind before I can settle in on the ‘deeper’ meaning? I feel comfortable just saying thanks to Alan as always for a wonderful review that I waited for with baited mouse … thank you for making me click refresh only a few times — and I look forward to following the comments like it was an episode of Mad Men.
Speaking of which, I expect I am not the only one who harkened back to the end of MM Season One and Don on the stairs when Bob’s “Don’t Think Twice” started playing while Daddy was alone in the car sipping an “Astro” … I’d bet I’m not the only one who looked at the clock and was relieved to see that at least fifteen minutes was left in the hour.
Talk about not knowing squat about golf, 14 clubs is the limit? Still had to love how fast Joe told the referee (umpire? judge?) even though, was there a slight moment when he thought ‘how can I cheat my way out of this?’ and just out of curiosity, would the stroke penalty really have increased if the discovery had come later in the round so good kudos to the son? the son was so great; and I’m guessing that the club Joe broke was the correct offender? And one more thing, that scorecard blowing away, ‘are you kidding me?’ that was another rule that would have come into play, wouldn’t it, doesn’t the player have to turn in their actual card? And on second viewing, I picked up my other question about wouldn’t there a PGA regulation against that many colors on a ball that they got away with? I would have thought having pink butterflies painted on the balls would seem like an infraction? I can’t remember what Joe said to his daughter in the car but I think it acknowledged that.
And here’s my proof that I’m following Mike Royce on twitter (that I know less about than golf): @BraedenLemaster @BrittanyCurran do awesome work tonight.
One picky issue — in this day and age, they wouldn’t have overlooked putting a “one per customer” disclaimer on the free car wash ad, would they? I remember my old man eating subways free for a year due to an oversight like that back in 1984, but nah, no way that would have been overlooked; and the goofball with the megaphone, had to wonder if he was a plant from Scarpulla? probably a call to the police? too obvious a plot device?. So, just to be clear, Senior couldn’t just say YES to Scarpulla and sell Thoreau, could he? Because Richard Gant convinced me …
Did everybody get those Target ads right before the resume that looked so much like we were in Joe’s store?
And how wonderful was Terry’s ‘bird on the wire’ sell on the Corvette? if you didn’t laugh out loud along with them, well, bless your heart.
Which brings up one more dumb question … if Terry had not quit, would Lawrence have won the award at the end? Looked to me like Terry’s name and numbers were erased on the board.
Don’t know, but megaphone guy (Matt Winston?) played that time travel guy on Enterprise and such an inconsequential role on Scrubs (kiss up Resident) that we was cut for syndication.
and not to nitpick, but a security system based on VHS tapes? methinks not … had me trying to remember when Manfro took off the dreadlocks wig
I can only really answer the last comment, but I believe Owen said of Lawrence “tied for first place”.
And yes, I absolutely laughed out loud at the bird on the wire moment, incredible.
This show is utterly, completely, fantastic. I’m not one to usually preach about programming (even though I was just as bummed about Terriers, Lights Out, andâ€¦Lone Star), but I never expected to fully fall in love with. The music cues, the fully and entirely realized characters – this show fires on all cylinders.
I’m a 25-year-old starting graduate school, and I completely feel every moment that Mike Royce and Ray Romano have put together towards who I assume is an entirely different demographic. Yet I jump up and cheer at Joe’s turnaround victory. I feel betrayed by Owen’s father as he threatens to undermine everything that the season has been building. As I enter a new career of my own (with all the fear and uncertainty that comes with it), I sympathize with Terry latest career change.
I find that it can be easy to complain about a badly written show, but itâ€™s hard to express how much a show like Men of a Certain Age really means to a viewer like me.
I just hope that itâ€™s not going to get taken away. Even so, at least there’s been two great seasons, and I feel privileged to have been a part of the audience.
Erin is not really a character to me. She still remains a mirror that Terry can hold up to reflect on himself (he uses his friends in a similar fashion ie Terry on the golf course with Joe but the other characters have stories). Dory has more potential as a character on the show as we see her career as a dental hygenist and to me creates stakes in that job. Most importantly for me Joe is worried about how he looks in her eyes and what she thinks of him so her thoughts are very important.
While Erin and Owen Sr. both may reassure Terry and Owen Jr. respectively. Owen Sr.’s reactions and actions can be read on multiple levels. It can be read as a frustration of his own business prowess. A frustration in his son. A frustration in his life as it his. He is a very important character in his own right and his story is given an important piece of time on the show.
I hope more of the female characters benefit from this type of expansion afford Owen Sr. and side characters like Manfro if the show returns.
I agree. I actually feel like we’ve seen more of Erin recently than Melissa. Missed her in this last episode. She is just phenomenal. And I think there are great things to do with that character. Would have been fun to see her take on Senior’s shenanigans in this one.
Melissa had a bigger role in season 1, since most of Owen’s time was spent at the dealership this season. Last year (season) he mostly just came home and they had to have the marital issues with the rebuild of the house, her wanting to work, owen’s issues working at the dealership, etc.
Tausif, weren’t you making the same complaint last week…when you said you had only seen 2 episodes?
Erin makes sense as a character, but she is still just one of the many minor characters around of the shows big 3 stars.
Yes I am making the same complaints after I have seen the show only a couple of times. However, those complaints stayed even to this episode and nothing you have said had made me rethink my position. The women are mostly their to support their husbands. Some have more potential than others as I point out that Dory seemed more fully realized. However, I have not seen any evidence (and you have not given me any specific evidence) to make me think otherwise.
You can tell the relationship of a character best on the way they relate to each other and the story lines they are given in the episode. They amount of substance they are given to deal with or the amount of information they can convey on a topic in a matter of moments in one episode can tell you a lot about the history of a character on a show.
Nothing anyone has said has led me to believe that the thoughts, actions, beliefs and dreams of the women on this show have mattered more than the supportive roles they have been given in the series.
No I do not hate the show I actually quite like the show so I will keep on watching it. If I see thinks that I do not like I will make note of it or try to make notes or criticize the progress or lack thereof on a issue I feel the show has had trouble developing like with any other show.
To show that I am paying attention to the entire show as I watch:
When I originally saw the show I was surprised that Andre Braugher was doing comedy of any form. In the beginning I thought he was still playing the same sophisticated and dignified role he always played. However, as I kept watching I realized no he isn’t playing that role and I can believe him as a working class guy down on his luck with bad health.
It is this career changing and audience expectation changing type role that is one fraction of what draws me to this show. Most actors are hired now to play a role they have always played. However, this show offers actors the chance to do something haven’t done before. Romano from comedian to dark drama, Bakula from sci fi captain to a vagabond actor and Braugher from sophisticated drama to working class issues and comedy.
Alan are you going to be writing an open letter to TNT about keeping this show on the air?
That scene between Joe and his daughter- Damn. So sweet and simple. Highlight of the episode and maybe the season for me. This has got to be a relatively cheap show to make right? You have the 3 stars but they don’t use that many supporting actors/they aren’t used very much. I keep seeing those stupid promos calling Rizzoli and Isles the best show ever on cable, so if TNT has that show surely they can afford to keep Men around?
Totally agree with you about the scene with Joe and his dau.
Man, I just love this show. I mean this is TV, a place to escape. Yet I am glued to the screen watching 3 middle aged men doing boring jobs living boring lives. I cannot believe how emotionally invested I have got. It was so sad when Joe’s daughter felt sorry for him because he’s lonely. As always, fantastic writing and acting.
Does anyone know how to interpret the ratings for last night as compared to the previous week? On ratings by the numbers it said last night was 2.5 million viewers (with 1.5 in 18-49 demographic?). Last week it says it was a “.03”?) I am assuming thats on some other metric?
Sorry for my ignorance on this front.
Those are much improved numbers over the previous week. If the show were doing that on AMC, it would be renewed for 3 years.
I don’t have much more to add, other than “co-sign.”
Now, where do I send the nuts?
I’ll be very bummed if it doesn’t come back, not least because it would be so wrong to end the series without a single scene with Melissa. I’m amazed it has the following it does consider the idiotic 5-6 episode streaks. Just when it starts, it’s already nearly over.
TV gods, please bring back this stellar series and give it a decent shot at success.
Producers, please don’t forget that the show isn’t just for men. Better marketing to women might have helped (e.g., getting Melissa and Erin on a PR circuit, not just the boys).
A marvelous season finale to a marvelous show.
Given how much mediocre original programming TNT pumps out, renewing this smart, original series seems a strong move in that it expands their brand, and marks another home on the dial for creators wishing to do quality work.
Let’s hope they bring it back for a third season.
I too felt that Alan’s comments and analysis of the season finale are dead on: this episode felt like the series as a whole. Stepping outside of the consistency of the characters and the writing, I just have to give kudos to each of the leads. I don’t think there was a false note in any of their performances. As well, the performances of Joe’s kids was perfect, and just seemed so real. The scene with Joe and his son on the golf course, when Joe tried to prevent Albert from going into an anxiety attack and from blaming himself for the oversight on the club count was just right, and not overplayed by either. Likewise, the scene where his daughter tells Joe she doesn’t want him to be alone hit all the right notes, and wasn’t overwrought or overplayed. Please, please give us at least one more season, TNT!
I also want to add my voice to the chorus of praise for this wonderful show. Episode after episode, it has slowly pulled me in, the way Friday Night Lights or Treme did. It draws you in because you start to really care for these people. To steal from a recent comment David Simon made about Treme being “patriotic”, well Men of a Certain Age and FNL are of the same fabric to me. Somehow, they speak volume on the basic qualities of the heart that power so many good and decent people out there, in spite of life’s curve balls. Yes, it feels right. It feels like home.
Long live Men of a Certain Age, on screen or in our memory. Many thanks to all the folks who made and played in this great series. Hope to see y’all real soon !
I would hate it if this great show did not return with a real season next year. This is easily one of the best shows on TV right now. (At least one of my personal favorites)
If TNT can’t see what a great show they have on their hands, then they are blind. Surely this brings in more viewers than Leverage, or the Closer, or Memphis Beat, or any of the other shows they air season after season?
I guess I missed the part about Owen getting the dealership, because last I heard Sr had agreed to sell it. Did the little arm squeeze at the end mean “Okay son, I will march down to Scarpulla and tell them I was just kidding.”?? Maybe the contracts are being drawn up and he still has time to change his mind? Surely a hand shake went down though, right? I just found it a little ambiguous.
So glad to see Dori back in the picture.
TNT, Please bring us more MOACA. Thhis show is too good to let slip away.
there’s a “contact us” link at TNT’s website. I used it. Figure as long as I’m not annoying, it’s can’t hurt
[support.tnt.tv]
Wish I had started watching sooner but absolutely love what I’ve seen.
I liked this show but got HOOKED on it when I watched the Season 1 dvds. Now that TNT has them all up on the website, I can only hope others do the same.
I LOVE THIS SHOW. I hope so much that it gets renewed.
One of the brightest, most thoughtful shows I’ve seen in years.
This is the FIRST time in a LONG time that I have made this destination TV. I have not been able to see it on TV every week, but I ALWAYS make a point of watching it online. I’m always sad when the show is ending. I have grown to love all of the characters even Owen’s father. Great writing, compelling TV. I tell all of my friends about it. And I see all of them in every character on screen. The writing and acting is top notch and the conversations are ripped from my diary! PLEASE SOMEONE find a home for this show! BEST TV in a LONG TIME.
What a great, great show. Sometimes I feared watching it because I would recognize scenes from my life in it. Small moments, intimately and exquisitely observed; I hope everyone involved is proud of what they made with this show.