‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘If I Could, I Surely Would’: The lady or the tramp?

I offered a general review of the first couple of episodes of “Men of a Certain Age” season two earlier today, and now I have a few specific thoughts on the season premiere, coming up just as soon as I eat pasta in a bikini…
Good to have the show back, and feeling like itself. A few bullet points:
• I was so relieved that Terry’s big sale turned out to be a set-up by Owen Sr. It would have felt like such a cheat, and so unlike the show, if he had closed his first sale on his own almost immediately after getting that pep talk. This way, on the other hand, just illustrated that even in semi-retirement, Owen Sr. probably has a better hand for management than our Owen.
• Also, interesting to see how off his game Marcus has become. He does not seem to be the man Owen thought he was bringing back.
• Good to see hotel Michelle back, and to see Joe keep his neuroses in check long enough to close the deal this time. In our interview, Ray Romano joked that every one of his pitches in the writers room this year involved Joe with a pretty woman, but this one feels authentic.
• Both our single guys getting action this week, though it’s never all that surprising with Terry. Hope we see more of the versatile, funny Mo Collins, who played Terry’s first waitress friend. Also laughed at his request for a ride after he cuts their lovemaking short at exactly 20 minutes.
• The guys making fun of Joe’s glasses was funny, but almost immediately after I laughed at Terry’s “fake nose and glasses” joke, it occurred to me that while Scott Bakula is a very handsome man, the good lord did not exactly bless him with a small nose either.
• Manfro! Who doesn’t love Manfro? My only concern there is why Joe couldn’t have paused the conversation for, like, three seconds to send an “Met a girl, sorry” text, which would have averted the garbage can vandalism that we all knew was coming almost from the moment Manfro turned up.
What did everybody else think?
Just as good as I remembered it. The glasses conversation seemed like something almost anyone could have. While Ray Romano is a reasonably handsome guy, his luck with the ladies tonight seemed a bit fortuitous. How much does Chevy pay for those Cruze ads?
Fantastic episode, so glad to have it back on the air.
>it occurred to me that while Scott Bakula is a very handsome man, the good lord did not exactly bless him with a small nose either.
you know, I never noticed Ray’s nose. I definitely noticed Scott’s.
Loved when Owen told him to lose the bike.
Understood where Terry was coming from with the “selling” stuff.
Missed the general review (don’t know how) but will locate. (there are so many reviews, I’ve actually not even read all the *Interviews.* TNT is so good at promotion – last week I heard a radio ad, and that was probably the one 45 minute space in the past 6 months I’ve listened to the radio (wasn’t my car)).
I forgot about Manfro till Ray got home.
Saw an interview this evening where Billy Bush asked Scott if he would “hit that” on a 25 year old (if he were not married). I had an answer right away. Scott went thru a couple of other comments before he got to “I have a 26 year old daughter.” And then he added that some of her friends are actors… so they are going to have to cast carefully.
I’m happy to see Terry get a storyline this year. I’d forgotten about Marcus, and can’t remember whether he quit. This only proves I should really watch the DVDs I bought. I vaguely remember now that as a boss, he’s really kinda crappy. Or was that just my opinion? Which reminds me that I also loved the cellphones in the trashbin scene.
I totally missed the fact that Chevrolet has its very own product placement going on – until it was specifically pointed out in one of the 30 or so interviews I’ve seen or read.
Nice to see Chevy jumped on the bandwagon and is advertising on the show. (Those other ads, for fibromyalgia meds point out the really big female demo the show has.)
The other thing that I don’t remember happening last year – the show is up against network shows that are not yet in reruns. Wasn’t expecting that. Someone mentioned a football game as well.
Didn’t like Owen’s dad just strolling through…
Scott pointed out in one interview that he didn’t need glasses to read. Well, neither do I – unless I’d also like to see across the room. Funny how that works. (the brother flips his up – that’s kind of inconvenient with contact lenses)
I wonder how long it’s been in Show Time since the last episode. I don’t know why I care. Yes I do – it was Manfro’s “show you the neighborhood” pitch.
So I’m assuming Manfro has no friends?
Interesting graffiti in the men’s room…
Interesting that on Murphy Brown we got “I can do two minutes” and now we can’t even do it in 20.
Wham and Bam just will continue to remind of of the Bing and the Bang and the Boom from Mad About You, with the constant interruptions and Murray the dog running thru the house, chasing an invisible mouse and Thudding into walls. Repeatedly.
Okay, no deep thoughts here. But I’ve only seen it once.
I’m sticking with Marcus is a better salesman than he is a leader.
oh, and El Condor Pasa is now stuck in my head. I should have noticed that why ep title sounded so familiar but I haven’t heard the song in just forever.
I definitely need more boomer music – hopefully the show will have more.
One other thing I noticed while watching a commercial last week (it might have been during Chuck,- no, I missed that one. well it was during something Jay was also watching) It was a joke I totally missed last season. Completely. Right over my head. “Loving them balloons” Joe said to the “fantasy woman.” I really, really missed the joke. Until last week.
I can’t find it on iTunes. Nothing on Hulu. Am I going to have to get a TV? Gnashing of teeth!
it’ll be on tnt.com within the week i’d bet.
Watching this show last night (so close to Terriers) made me realize something odd. Last season on ‘Men’, Joe told a girl he’d been dating about how he “won” his house. She then cut bait and ran for the hills. I commented on this blog about how I was surprised she at least didn’t give Joe a chance to explain himself (she wouldn’t return his calls), at which point several commentators argued that what Joe said was a serious red flag and she was totally justified to do what she did. Ok, fine. I get that.
Then, after the Terriers episode when Gretchen reveals she knew about Jason’s past, I commented that I thought it odd that a woman would stay with a guy who, on their second date, tells her he and his parents were accused of pedophilia. Again, people argued with me, but this time the argument was that all people have pasts, and it wasn’t that shocking for Gretchen to stay with Jason after hearing his confession.
Granted, they probably were not the same people disagreeing with me on each post (maybe they don’t even watch both shows). It just seems funny that, at least in TV Land, people are more forgiving of accusations of pedophilia than they are of possible gambling issues?
I think it may be more that people are more forgiving of “this thing that happened to my family when I was 18” than “last week, I bet tens of thousands of dollars on a sports game”.
Yes. But, again, “that thing” was that dozens of small children said that he and his parents sexually abused them. Just saying.
Those are two totally different types of situations. You can’t compare apples to oranges .
For anyone of or near a certain age, the shared cultural references are hilarious. Anyone who was a kid in the early seventies would remember the commercials for Papillon, and those coke bottle glasses. Not knowing if Papillon was Steve McQueen or Dustin Hoffman, what a riot.
Anyone know the length of season 2? The first was a somewhat shorter-than-normal 10 episode season, right?
6 episodes now and 6 more in the spring. not sure what month.
I’m so happy to have this show back. It makes me happy. Loved the opening Simon and Garfunkle song, it was one I’d forgotten about. I love the music supervisor on Men of a Certain age. S/He comes up with the best blasts from the past!
Michelle is played by Alanna Ubach who is the Israeli neighbor on Hung.
And according to comments at the A.V. Club, “Stephanie”, who flirted with Ray at the driving range, is “Flo” from the Progressive commercials.
This is probably my favourite TV show at the moment, I really enjoys the easiness of the guys’ banter and how that most of the decisions the guys make ring true to their personalities. The “low stakes” of the show certainly help the show keep to natural progressions,its easier to stay within the characters when there’s no pressure to advance explosive plot lines.
As for the episode, it was perfectly amiable. The scene about the glasses perfectly distills what I love about the show and it was good to see Marcus and Owen get along for once, however briefly.
I wasn’t that interested in Terry last year, I only really cared about his relationship with Annie, which again was easy going and never worried about any age/generational gaps. I hope he tries to keep the job for longer, as I’m not really bothered about the string of broads he’s bumping uglies with.
I didn’t get why Owen was so pissed off about him riding a bike. I suppose its not great for business if a salesman is choosing two wheels over a Chevy.
I did like how easily Terry was allowed to undermine Owen, by subtlyy telling him his way was wrong (as opposed to his way or the right way) and then lumping him in with other apathetic salesmen who can live with selling cars at high prices. This dynamic should be a source of tension in a show that has none.
Wasn’t a lot for Owen to do beside sweet talk Marcus and then speed past the douche who cut him off earlier, but Braugher will continue to bring it I’m sure.
Joe. What’s not to like about Joe, love that guy. Him and Manfro are great together, but I agree, in that he should’ve easily remembered to send a text. However, the mind bets and continued friendship with Manfro can only end badly for him, I feel. Nice to him get lucky too.
Good to have this show back, just cool to spend time with these guys.