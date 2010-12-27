‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘The Bad Guy’: Sign on the line that is dotted!

A review of tonight’s “Men of a Certain Age” coming up just as soon as I’m interested in beefing up my sombrero reel…
“I feel like it’s all going away from me.” -Joe
The difference between extreme probability and certainty may not seem that great from the outside, but when you’re the one whose life is affected by that difference, the gap can seem miles wide. And getting official confirmation can be a scary thing, or a wonderful thing, depending on what part of limbo you’ve been stuck in while waiting for it.
Joe has known his marriage is over for a long time now, but until he actually signed the papers, it wasn’t definite, and he could always allow himself the possibility that Sonia might decide she’d made an enormous mistake and beg for his return.
Owen Sr. gave the dealership to Owen at the end of last season, but OT has been lurking ever since, an ever-present threat to put Owen’s birthright back on hold for another year or 7. But now that OT is going to officially sign the place over to his son and embark on a real retirement, Owen can stop holding his breath and accept that this is really his.
And though Terry gave up acting to work for Owen, he always held the possibility of a return in the back of his mind. The acting career, even if it never quite happened, was always his escape route, or at least the lie he could tell himself so he didn’t have to put himself on the same plane as somebody like Lawrence – to admit that he really is a car salesman who’s going to be yelled at by customers, answer to Owen, etc. But when Erin puts herself out on a limb for him by setting aside her anxieties about the business, only for those anxieties to be confirmed by the ad agency’s desire for a younger, “hotter”(*) actress? Well, it’s put up or shut up time for Terry, and he puts up, by coming right out and declaring that he’s out of this stupid game. Admittedly, his official isn’t quite the same as Joe’s or Terry’s, as he could always change his mind (particularly in the event that things with Erin don’t work out and he no longer has to worry about a woman who won’t date actors), but that moment at her apartment when he says “I’m not an actor anymore” seemed pretty definitive – for now, at least.
(*) Melinda McGraw at any age? Hot – and not just when she’s doing kinky things with Don Draper.
Because of the big-ish events in the guys’ lives, and particularly because of that very well-acted argument between Joe and Sonia(**), “The Bad Guy” was definitely the most powerful episode of season two so far. And yet it was still on that “MoaCA” scale, wherein the big events were essentially just confirmation of things we and the guys already knew. Good stuff all around.
(**) Though Ray Romano wants Joe to date attractive women, he’s also not afraid to let the character seem very ugly. Just terrific work from him there, and an intentionally uncomfortable scene.
Some other thoughts:
• Though there are major problems like the flagging economy that Owen can’t control, I’m thinking he’ll do okay at a lot of the management things. He’s not the silver-tongued speaker his daddy is, nor does he have his minor celebrity, but he did okay for himself when he got a chance to deliver the toast, and his confidence should only grow without OT always lurking in the background.
• Melissa lands a job, courtesy of Don Most – Ralph Malph from “Happy Days” – of all people. I hadn’t realized Most (who, back in the “Happy Days” days, went by Donny) was still acting, and it took me until the second scene to be sure it was him.
• In the midst of Joe’s dark feelings about the divorce, I liked the awkward comedy of him discovering that Lucy is having sex – and then he and Sonia coming to grips with the realization that if she’s doing it, best it be with somebody like Sadir. (Who, of course, gets dumped for another tattooed loser by episode’s end.) Awk-ward.
• The first scene at Norm’s was one of the funnier ones they’ve done, between the usual mocking of Owen’s size (“They probably look halfway through you, and then they have to rest a little”) and Terry’s Peter Pan ways (Joe suggesting that the idea of Terry with a woman his own age is repulsive) and Joe calling Owen “MacGyver.”
• So, after this episode, Bravo is definitely prepping “The Real Housewives of Chevrolet,” right?
• Speaking of which, how do y’all feel about the constant discussion of the awesomeness of various Chevy cars? Product integration pays the bills, and with Owen running a dealership (and in this episode going to a trade show), it doesn’t feel shoehorned in, but I know some viewers get their hackles up at any obvious plugs, and this show has a fair amount of them.
• “Dad, is that the blues?” Heh.
What did everybody else think?
Great ep.
The look on Joe’s face as he drives away from the Lucy’s school after seeing her new, tattooed-literally-to-the-gills beau was priceless. You could almost see his realization that this is only the beginning of this part of the parenting road.
I loved the “What the FU(door slam)”. This has quickly become my must watch show. And not just because all the others are over for the season. Thanks TBS for giving us such a great show in the off season.
Finally!
I’m a sucker for when Scott plays a decent guy – and even though it seems someday soon his non-co-star will see him in one of those commercials, it was nice to see him with her at the end, whatever her name is…
Same with Owen and his wife, though that’s more usual.
Joe and his paperwork was so sad. And his ex? She’s okay with sex at 17 or 18? eek. Am I old?
Oh, I didn’t realize Terry saying I’m not an actor meant he was going to turn down the job – but then, I was ..distracted. and I haven’t been distracted in quite a while.
The Chevy thing doesn’t bother me, it seems organic. I didn’t think about it at all till the first time you brought it up. Also, Melinda is good. Very different from Bobbie Barrett. Wouldn’t have recognized her.
I do hope we get to see more of Terry and Erin. It’s better than Terry and Annie. At least it is if you are a woman of a certain age.
I don’t remember being the defendant, but then I did counterclaim. Perhaps I blotted it all out of my mind. I didn’t like it any more than Joe did.
I was worried that Melissa’s job interview was going to call her back while she was drunk. And I knew Don Most when I saw him as someone posted a heads up – probably Mike Royce.
I would very muck like to see those commercials on youtube – like Let’s Go to the Mall on HIMYM. Is it just me?
This is a bit off topic but you asked about sex at 17 years of age. Oprah did a 3 part series last year on teens having first sex. The most common age among teens is 12-13 year olds! And these were good kids with good grades. The reasons were in part due to low self esteem, or confidence, & or wanting to be liked. A lot of it was because of peer pressure at school.
that’s sad…
What does it have to do with being old? People in the 60’s were having sex at 14 and 15 too. You’re brainwashed or delusional maybe, but not old. (I don’t mean that to be mean, just honest).
If your kid is 17 or 18 and not social misfits, they are having sex. How you deal with it is going to vary greatly, sure, but it’s happening regardless. Sorry.
For some reason, last week seemed like the Chevy inserts were even more obvious, including a long, lingering shot of the GM/Chevy trademark. This week they were really pushing the Volt. I don’t think I’m being too sensitive about this.
All that aside, Ray Romano did some stellar acting this week!
I’m new to the show this season so I don’t have a whole season’s worth of history with these guys, and yet for me the mark of the show’s quality is how much I already care about them.
I don’t know if there was more to Sonia’s affair than I know, or how much a jerk Joe’s gambling made him, but I didn’t like him being the defendant either! And I was soooo happy for Owen at numerous points: at the surprise toast, that he acquitted himself well with his own, and that his dad is finally going to step aside for reals. And I get so angry when his dad belittles him.
I’m so glad I’m on board.
Also… I am *constantly* amazed at how naturalistic Andre Braugher makes the word “Daddy” sound. On paper the idea of a grown man calling his father that makes that man seem utterly ridiculous. (The word itself looks ridiculous on paper.) But he makes it work somehow.
I was thinking that too; “Daddy” sounds so babyish, but coming from Owen (Andre B) it works on so many levels. I actually love when he says it.
This show is getting better, if that’s possible, because it was great already. Ray Romano’s scenes with his daughter were spot on! and who can resist Scott Bakula. Loved this episode A LOT>
I say this every week – I LOVE THIS SHOW. I love that it isn’t large. I love the small gestures, facial expressions…Like Joe’s when he was driving away. Honestly Romano doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Why aren’t people watching this show? It’s smart, funny, poignant and relevant. Oh yea, that’s why.
I have to admit those “chevy” housewives made me sick. And when she was doing shots I said to my hubby, “Now that group I’d rather join” He pointed out to me that it was Donny Most – I kept saying, No. Damn you confirmed it and now I have to tell him he was right. It may remain our little secret. :-)
Product placement, yes, but the show doesn’t exactly make you want to go into a car dealership, does it?
Good point! If they really pushed it the dealership would be so fake instead of being so real.
that really is a good point.
and they keep mentioning car models I’ve never heard of – apparently I don’t watch commercials and I don’t care about cars.
Except that mt first 95 Saturn was better than my 2nd 95 Saturn. And those are the only 2 cars I’ve ever owned. (when I was married, we had a Horizon (aka big hole to throw money into) and a 72 Valiant (which, sadly, had an exhaust leak… and a lot of Bondo))
I absolutely HATE blatant product placement in scripted shows, like the Volt here or the iPad on Modern Family last season. It definitely throws the integrity of the show in question, because it ALWAYS feels shoehorned in.
And I agree, Bobbie Barrett is HOT wherever she appears.
What kind of “integrity” does a show need to have exactly? It’s a show. The only reason product placement should bother anyone is if it’s so obvious that it takes you out of the moment – writers should be more careful to make it seem at least reasonably organic. Saying it affects the “integrity?” Does the show allowing commercial breaks affect the “integrity” too?
“The difference between extreme probability and certainty may not seem that great from the outside, but when you’re the one whose life is affected by that difference, the gap can seem miles wide. And getting official confirmation can be a scary thing, or a wonderful thing, depending on what part of limbo you’ve been stuck in while waiting for it.”
Alan, it’s been awhile since I’ve had a chance to read your reviews, and once again I remembered why I enjoy them so. I realized while reading the above, that it applies to my life right now. In fact today my neighbors brought up the fact that they are in a similar situation.
I love this show too, it’s such a great take on every day life. For instance, I smiled in understanding, when Owen and Mellisa walked into their luxury bedroom suite and promptly fell asleep on the bed. And I was glad that not all three men had happy outcomes by the end, because that would have felt forced. The pacing is perfect too, it’s my go to show when I want to relax yet be entertained at the same time.
I’m echoing Alan’s comment here about how great Joe’s scene was at Sonia’s party. I was totally focused on the moment, surprised to see this other side of Joe, and at the same time wondering if his anger might take him even further into being the bad guy.
I admit I cringe when Owen calls his father Daddy, especially in front of the higher-ups. But it must be a personal hang up rather than anything to do with Andre Braugher’s acting ability. :)
The Chevy plugs don’t bother me, I forget they’re there, a tribute to how good this show is.
I was a little disappointed that Joe apologized to Sonia, as I thought she was completely in the wrong. This was proven by the vindication of Joe’s concern that Lucy wasnt’ taking sex very seriously, seeing that she dumped Sadir for a rather scary boy. Sonia knew that Lucy was having sex but kept it secret from her father, which I think is unconscionable, and then refused to ground her for violating Joe’s trust by having sex in his house and blowing him off when he wanted to talk about it. I wish, for once, these guys didn’t just knuckle under to the bad behavior of the women in their lives (Owen did it last week too). Thank God for Terry, who is largely immune to such wussiness.
That said, I love the show and the acting is on a level with the best of TV right now.
Totally agree about Sonia. Again, because I didn’t know if Joe was a major asshole last season I thought there might be more to the scenario than I thought, but my initial impression is that she was 100% wrong: to keep it from him; to dismiss his concerns; and to undermine his punishment.
Absolutely agreed. I did a double take when I saw Alan call the character ‘ugly’ in the review (which I otherwise enjoyed). How was he being ugly? Both his daughter and ex were completely in the wrong on this issue and both treated him with an entirely unwarranted lack of respect. As a loving and responsible dad, he had every right to know what his wife knew about their children. And his concerns were clearly right on the money judging from the closing scene with the tattooed kid. It’s not exactly a good sign for a daughter to be jumping from dude to dude at high school level.
I guess my logical deduction from my sympathizing with Ray’s character is that maybe I’m an ugly character too :(
Thank you for this comment. If I’m a few days behind in reading a review, I would never consider commenting, since the world has most likely moved on without me. But reading Alan’s take on Joe’s behavior really troubled me. When I watched this episode, I saw Joe completely in the right. Though shocked, he didn’t freak out when he walked in on them. He didn’t take it out on Sadir irrationally. He gave Lucy her space when she used the excuse of her upcoming class. He let himself calm down. He debated telling the wife, and was going to, but he wanted to talk to Lucy first. He tried to talk her, and was completely ignored and disrespected.
Lucy basically called him a “loser” for being uptight about it. She wasn’t mature enough to have conversation with him. She can’t have it both ways. If she wants to claim she’s an adult and can make adult decisions, then she needed to be an adult and have a conversation. Joe’s punishment wasn’t for her having sex, it was for her refusing to have a discussion with him and talking down to him. Completely justified.
Sonia not respecting her ex-husband’s punishment is very dangerous. How can any child be punished if they know they have immunity at the next house? It undermines Joe. Was the punishment too severe? Perhaps. But the solution is an open conversation, not completely ignoring it.
Whether Sonia should have broken Lucy’s confidence and told Joe about the sex is debatable. I’ll give Sonia a pass on that one, but she should have been MUCH more understanding of Joe’s frustration when he eventually found out.
Is Joe a parent? I’m sure he pays child support like a parent. So he’s good for a check but not for the decision making? That doesn’t feel right at all. He’s clearly trying his best.
And Lucy’s immediate decisions after the fact show that Joe’s instincts were right.
Times sure have changed huh?
There is simply no way he would have gotten out of that house till he had been dealt with. I don’t know if that’s a beating, or calling the police, or what, but as a parent, you cannot let that happen.
I’m new to the show this season as well, and it’s great. It reminds me a lot of the movie “Sideways” in its tone and scope (an observation which has likely been made many times before). I thought that Terry took the acting gig but lied to her at the last minute b/c he knew that by his accepting without her, that might ruin any sort of fling/relationship (and could also lead into some interesting conflicts down the road). But then again, maybe he really did turn it down.
This show seems to do very well in product placement, b/c as another commenter said, it never feels forced. In fact, having a recognizable brand makes the setting even more believable and tangible (Shawn Ryan in an interview mentioned that one major problem writers today face is NOT being allowed to use recognizable brands and instead needing to refer to products in a generic sense, which detracts from realism).
Aside from the “Modern Family” iPad ad, if you want a head-slapping instance of product placement, watch “Burn Notice” episodes where Michael’s Charger was not-so-subtly replaced by a Hyundai. The most comical instance was when Jesse escapes a road trap…with Michael calmly narrating in the how-to voice on how great that model is for three-point turns!
Micheal’s charger was never replaced by a Hyundai, it is Fi who is driving it.
I think it was in the recent season finale where Michael blew up the charger.
How out of touch am I when it comes to product placement? Never even realized the car dealership was Chevrolet!
Great episode, squirmy and uncomfortable for Joe with daughter’s sexcapades, wondered how many times they were going to show Owen’s wife in her underwear,don’t notice the product so much since a car dealership is part of the show.
Just really loving the season, and incredibly relieved that Terry didn’t take the tv gig with a “younger, hotter” actress.
This is the first episode of this that I watched.
I was convinced the actor is going to do the commercial, and he was lying to his former costar to get laid.
Did I misread it because of my unfamiliarity with the show?
I think that Terry has shown in the past that he can be a pretty decent guy. All three of the guys are decent and that’s probably a factor in their being friends for so long. I like that Terry is genuinely attracted to a woman of “a certain age”. Welcome to the show, Blake. I’ve been watching since the first and have never been disappointed.
Yes, you mis-read it. Terry was being sincere with Erin. He didn’t want to hurt her by doing the commercial with a “younger, hotter actress,” choosing to be with her instead.
Since you are new to the show, this is growth for Terry. Last season, he probably would’ve taken the gig and not called Erin again.
I just love this show and hope it has a long, long run! I’m a 50 yr old married woman and am so happy to see real men portrayed on TV. Honest, flawed, funny, and sometimes irritating, but they are real. And yes, the McGyver quip made me snort!
The constant discussion of Chevys is less bothersome to me than Owen Jr constantly calling Owen Sr “Daddy”. For a man of that age to refer to his father that way really disturbs me; even if it is part of his character.
Gosh, they are advertising the finale already. What were there, like 4 shows?
I think the various pimping of cars were well done, one of the main characters owns a car dealer ship, a bit of fetishism is totally appropriate. I like product placement to be done well if it is going to be done, and I am happy for the show for doing it so elegantly.