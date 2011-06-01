‘Men of a Certain Age’ – ‘The Great Escape’: Tonight, you’re mine

Yesterday, I posted my overall review of the first few summer episodes of “Men of a Certain Age” season two. Now I have some specific thoughts on tonight’s episode, coming up just as soon as I’m wearing my lucky shirt…
As a mid-season premiere, “The Great Escape” seems a bit more momentous than your average “Men” episode, but ultimately, what happens? Joe, Terry and Owen all go into their evenings with huge possibilities in their heads – that Joe and Sonia might get back together, that Terry might have a real long-term relationship with Erin, that Owen and Melissa might finally be able to get out from under the weight of Thoreau Chevrolet – and celebration in their plans.
But this is “Men of a Certain Age,” not “Men Whose Dreams Constantly Come True.” So by the time morning comes around, Joe and Sonia have realized they don’t work together anymore, Terry gets dumped by Erin(*), and Owen and Melissa wake up to a huge hangover, a pile of messy gadgets in the living room, and the realization that the Scarpulla offer isn’t going to solve all their problems.
(*) And it’s not just that she dumps him, but that she does it by dismissing him as “fun” and a “fling,” never once acknowledging the idea that Terry was the serious relationship material he clearly believed himself to be – nor even recognizing how much it hurts him every time she frames it that way. Just a brutal scene, and so wonderfully played by Scott Bakula.
The Sonia story was nice, and gave Joe some closure on a relationship he’s been fixated on for a while. But my interest in Joe’s corner of the show’s universe was definitely more on his bros night out with Manfro. It remains such a weird, uncomfortable relationship, and there’s always that tension between Joe trying to do the right thing and Joe putting himself into a terribly gambling-adjacent position with this guy. But Romano and John Manfrelotti continue to work well together, and the moment when the stripper opened up about her own dad was both priceless and sweet, and did a nice job setting up the later scene where we see that she was able to get Manfro to go to chemo when Joe couldn’t.
Owen and Melissa’s story was a bit lighter – a chance for Andre Braugher and Lisa Gay Hamilton to play drunk with each other – but so well-executed. Who hasn’t had a night where some combination of booze, stress and a promising (if tenuous) opportunity hasn’t made us all completely rewrite our life plans the way the Thoreaus try to here? And the use of Owen’s beloved old-school jazz to score the big planning scene was a perfect touch.
Lots to deal with in the home stretch of season two, and this was a damned good start.
What did everybody else think?
Was I the only one who thought it took way too long for Melissa to grasp what Owen was telling her? I get that she was busy, but if your spouse comes home and says, “I just got an offer to sell the business” wouldn’t that elicit a pause and a reaction?
And your right about Bakula. That scene was brutal but well played.
I don’t think so. I thought Owen would just go about getting another full-time job, hopefully in something that he enjoyed more, while still leaving Melissa to be the one who’s home for the kids.
Also, Owen the entire time is talking about how awful the offer was, so it didn’t really seem like a realistic option that he would sell until he comes back downstairs drunk. She was just being supporting of him.
She would have seemed crazy if he would of said “i got an offer it was awful” then she says he should take, so he could be the stay at home dad, and she could work on her writing.
Oh and I would TOTALLY watch Andre Braugher as a MR. MOM tv show. Why hasn’t reused the title MR MOM?
Tonight was awesome…totally caught off guard true Moca style…love it…
As was the closing scene where Joe casually missed / dismissed Terry’s half-pained response about it being a long night before launching into his own story. The look Terry gave at Joe completely missing the possibility that Terry had something go wrong was subtly nice as well. Strong kick-off all around, I enjoyed it quite a bit.
Yeah, but Joe had been trying to tell his story since the cold open, and no one was listening to him. I guess that was the theme of the episode–a lack of communication. No one wanted to listen to anyone else.
I just realized this show is either #1 or #2 of my all-time current favorites–when I see it in the Tivo queue I actually get excited. Unfortunately there’s no way I could convince my H to watch it for more than 36 seconds–not enough explosions or special FX. It’s definitely not Short Attention Span Theater.
>Who hasn’t had a night where some combination of booze, stress and a promising (if tenuous) opportunity hasn’t made us all completely rewrite our life plans the way the Thoreaus try to here?
I never have. But you made me think of a time when a friend I was talking to on the phone put me on hold for 20 minutes (forgot we were talking) then came back and said he’d just changed his whole life (decided to buy a computer – this was in 79) and then I thought that that was probably the biggest thing I ever did to change my own life (in 93 when they actually had enough RAM to do what I wanted and I didn’t have to program them myself)
Great ep. I just need to watch it a few more times. Brutal Bakula scenes will make me want to more. :-)
I was pleased with your preview I read before the ep aired. I’m pleased now. I’m just so glad that finally Scott can be (again?) in something that is SO good. (And I’m hoping to start liking Terry, really soon now. (I’m still sad they killed him off on Chuck, because for all that this show is so much the kind of show I wanted Scott to be in, he did get to be the character that just wouldn’t resonate with me.))
And I still hate that this box is so small I can’t see an entire thought without scrolling.
Good ep, though.
And I do like to follow my eps with a Sepinwall review for dessert.
Thanks for that. :-)
(Jay and Kay and I do this after each Chuck ep. Last time Jay yelled that Kay and I started without him, actually. But he was in the other room…)
Very pleased with this episode. Bakula’s piece was pretty heartbreaking and I totally sympathize with what Joe’s going through with his ex-wife.
I love this show. While I’m not necessarily the in its general demographic, the show plays very much to my personal sensibilities. I think Royce & co have done very well in making fully-realized stories in the span of an hour. Glad to have it back and hope that it continues. Not enough quiet shows like this around.
I couldn’t help noticing the break-up by Post-It Note sequence, since it’s one of the things I found to be completely unrealistic when it cropped up in Sex and the City as a way to write out Berger from the show. It was still a harsh way to end things in this episode, but the writers (and Scott Bakula) made it seem more believable somehow.
I really liked how all three story lines took the characters into new territory–a great beginning to part 2 of this season.
The two best parts have been highlighted in Alan’s review and the comments, though in a weird way I arrived there from a different angle.
In the “fling scene”, I didn’t see a guy who was upset with having what he thought was relationship material but wasn’t. I saw a guy who was feeling like he’s worried that he might be an object but nothing more. It’s subtle difference, with the former actually having more promise than the latter.
And that’s what made the final scene so great for me. I didn’t see it as an instance of Joe dismissing Terry at all. I saw it as Terry putting his own hurt aside for the moment, to be there for his friend.
It hurt to do that, but you make the sacrifice today knowing that days past and future your friends do the same for you. Because that’s what friends do.
Great work by Bakula all around.
In the breakup scene, I saw Terry as a man who’s been trying really, really hard to grow up — an actual job, the suits,finally seeing he’s getting to old to be a player — who is blindsided: he made more of this relationship that it was, and he’d really misjudged her. It was a great mix of disappointment, hurt, confusion, and stifling anger.
And no one’s mentioned the depth of her betrayal for Terry: remember, he passed on that commercial because they didn’t want the too-old Erin. Yeah, maybe that was an attempt to commit to being a car salesman, but the amount of time it takes to shoot a commercial, usually one day, and the potentially huge payday, made that chivalrous move a big, stupid sacrifice. That has to hurt as much as the post-it dismissal.
Terry has a clear role in this man group — he’s the one they always assume is having a hot night with a hot babe, the still handsome single guyli ving the enviable life — and he’s loathe to break that image.
I thought it was an excellent episode. Bakula’s performance was well-executed.
I also appreciated the interactions with Manfro and Joe.
The show feels realistic and honest. I like watching these three men grapple with life. I know that sounds trite but it rings true to me.
How can anyone mention the good work from Scott Bakula and not mention the performance of Melinda McGraw in the same breath? She has been an absolute delight in this show and I for one will really miss her if she has signed off now, as it looks like she may have.
was recently (last night) watching her in season 2 of Mad Men. Wow… she’s an actress.
Thought the Terry storyline was fantastic.
I loved how they made it clear just how big a step it was for Terry when he put the newly bought toothbrush with hers. Really didn’t expect that would come back to be what set Erin off, but that was greatly done.
Everything that went on the apt was Terry had this “oh this is what a real relationship is like” look about him, which was perfectly played.
Also, like how he was truely hurt, and probably still hadn’t processed it the next morning when he was having breakfast with the guys (at the end of the episode) so he just let Joe tell his stuff.
I stepped away for a bit, so my husband filled me in on that Terry scene — complete with emotional nuances. He finished by saying, “[Bakula] can do a lot with a toothbrush.” Now I’m gonna have to catch a rerun, just so I can see for myself how he got so much out of Terry staring at that toothbrush.
I love love love this show. When Erin dumped Terry it broke my heart. My husband even said, Oh man this is gonna mess him up.
The only negative I can ever say about the show is that it isn’t on long enough – too short of a series.
Thanks for the review, Alan. I’m only sorry that there will only be six shows to finish out the season.
Every scene clicked and all kinds of heart strings got pulled. Shoot even Joe’s son got to console his mother because his dad told him to take it easy on her. Learning to become who he will be. I just loved every minute of it.
I loved that part because I felt like Sonia was thinking about her son was following in his father’s “sweet man” footsteps.
On behalf of all those who share my name: It’s Jon Manfrellotti. Not John. (And not Manfrelotti.)
thanks. i though it was wrong but was too lazy too look it up. I like the name Jon.
Alan, thanks for reviewing this show. I’m not sure I would’ve started watching it otherwise, and I’m glad I did.
The resolution of Owen and Melissa’s story, when they both realize that the drunken dreams of the night before were unrealistic, yet neither has to say it, was such a great scene.
I’m gald this show is back on, and I’m glad I’m watching it.